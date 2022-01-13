January 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried thinks Donald Trump will try to politically ‘destroy’ Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 13, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Associated Industries of Florida targets tort reform, data privacy and more in 2022

2022Headlines

Dan Daley adds $21K in December donations

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried isn’t worried that Charlie Crist is winning the fundraising battle

Trump DeSantis
Both men want to be President, Fried says.

When news broke that Donald Trump was tweaking Gov. Ron DeSantis over evading questions about his COVID-19 booster vaccine, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried exulted in a tweet: “It’s happening!”

Earlier this week, Trump urged “gutless” politicians to “say” whether they had gotten the shot. Those comments were widely interpreted as a dig at DeSantis, who has only said he’s had the “normal shot” when asked if he had gotten a booster.

Fried thinks the booster shot back-and-forth is only the beginning of issues between the Governor and his erstwhile political patron. In Jacksonville Thursday for gubernatorial campaign events, Fried predicted the former President would complicate DeSantis’ re-election prospects, potentially trying to “destroy” the Governor.

“What I think is going to happen is we all know President Trump wants to run for President again, and so does Gov. DeSantis. And so you’re going to have two individuals that are going to hit heads,” Fried said.

Fried was not finished prognosticating.

“And Trump is not somebody who’s going to sit back. He created DeSantis. And he fundamentally believes that he can destroy DeSantis.”

Trump certainly has taken credit for the Governor’s political rise.

In multiple rallies and interviews since DeSantis was elected in 2018, Trump has told the story of DeSantis beseeching a then-reluctant President for an endorsement against Adam Putnam, the former Agriculture Commissioner whose campaign was derailed by Trump shaking up the Governor’s race.

Trump has predicted that if he runs for President again, DeSantis will not run. But DeSantis has not promised he will not run for President, apparently irking Trump. Instead, DeSantis has tended to deflect the question.

“It’s way down the road. It’s not anything that I’m planning for,” DeSantis said during a Fox News Channel appearance last fall.

Despite DeSantis saying he’s not interested, prediction and betting markets have rated him consistently as the top non-Trump 2024 possibility for Republicans.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDan Daley adds $21K in December donations

nextAssociated Industries of Florida targets tort reform, data privacy and more in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories