Charlie Crist to speak with Ukrainian-Americans in Pinellas Park

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is set to join parishioners of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Pinellas Park on Sunday to hear from Ukrainian-American constituents.

Crist, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, will be joined by Father Stephen Siniari of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, parish president Richard Melnyck and Gary Springer, president of World Partnerships. The Congressman will hold a question and answer session with parishioners impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As of Saturday afternoon, Russian forces are pulling back from Ukraine’s capital region, but retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” according to a report from The Associated Press.

The retreat also does not indicate a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon, according to the report.

Crist has been a vocal defender of Ukraine, condemning Russian leadership for the invasion. He has also unsuccessfully called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to illuminate the Sunshine Skyway in blue and yellow, Ukraine’s national colors.

The Democrat from St. Petersburg has criticized DeSantis to back Ukraine after a period of silence from the Governor, who eventually did speak on the matter, blaming the invasion on President Joe Biden. Crist, who is running to retake the Governor’s Mansion and deny DeSantis re-election, has slammed the Governor for not mentioning Ukraine during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Crist has also spoken with Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson to discuss Florida National Guard troops stationed in Europe.