April 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist to speak with Ukrainian-Americans in Pinellas Park

Kelly HayesApril 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

A ‘bright spot in our state’: St. Petersburg honors Transgender Day of Visibility for fifth year

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch to co-host Oscars watch party as St. Pete native leads first all-Black production team

HeadlinesSt. Pete

St. Pete approves $2.5M contract with St. Vincent DePaul to help homeless families

Charlie Crist
The Congressman will hold a question and answer session with parishioners impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is set to join parishioners of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Pinellas Park on Sunday to hear from Ukrainian-American constituents.

Crist, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, will be joined by Father Stephen Siniari of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, parish president Richard Melnyck and Gary Springer, president of World Partnerships. The Congressman will hold a question and answer session with parishioners impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As of Saturday afternoon, Russian forces are pulling back from Ukraine’s capital region, but retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” according to a report from The Associated Press.

The retreat also does not indicate a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon, according to the report.

Crist has been a vocal defender of Ukraine, condemning Russian leadership for the invasion. He has also unsuccessfully called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to illuminate the Sunshine Skyway in blue and yellow, Ukraine’s national colors.

The Democrat from St. Petersburg has criticized DeSantis to back Ukraine after a period of silence from the Governor, who eventually did speak on the matter, blaming the invasion on President Joe Biden. Crist, who is running to retake the Governor’s Mansion and deny DeSantis re-election, has slammed the Governor for not mentioning Ukraine during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Crist has also spoken with Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson to discuss Florida National Guard troops stationed in Europe.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawyer who brought down John Dingfelder is now representing Orlando Gudes' accuser

nextJackie Toledo endorses Karen Gonzalez Pittman as successor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more