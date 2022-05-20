May 20, 2022
Grover Norquist endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner
Grover Norquist is OK with Florida's tradeoff to collect online sales taxes. Image via AP.

It's latest high-profile endorsement from conservative circles.

Conservative leader Grover Norquist has endorsed Republican Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner.

The president of Americans for Tax Reform praised Simpson for his accomplishments as Senate President.

“As a leader in the Florida Legislature, Senate President Wilton Simpson has staunchly defended taxpayers and the state’s leading business climate. With his guidance, Florida has become a more attractive place to live, raise a family, work and run a business,” Norquist said.

“I endorse Wilton Simpson as the best choice for Commissioner of Agriculture. Floridians can expect more good, conservative leadership in the future. Simpson will protect their Second Amendment rights, and he has signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge publicly committing to keep fighting for taxpayers.”

It’s the latest in a string of high-profile endorsements for Simpson, who last year picked up former President Donald Trump’s support and more recently landed the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The latter endorsement precipitated Primary opponent Chuck Nadd announcing the suspension of his campaign.

Norquist stressed the importance of Republicans winning in the Midterms in Florida and beyond. Right now, Democrat Nikki Fried holds the office of Agriculture Commissioner, the only statewide office in Florida held by a Democrat, but Fried is running for Governor this year.

“From the national to local level, the Democrat agenda means higher taxes, more inflation, and fewer rights for all Americans,” Norquist said. “Wilton Simpson is the right candidate to return the office of Agriculture Commissioner to Republicans and stop the Left’s radical agenda.”

Simpson also enjoys the backing of 59 Sheriffs, the National Rifle Association, Florida Farm Bureau FarmPAC, The Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Forestry Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce and The Associated Industries of Florida.

He has also been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz. Additionally, Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis, sitting members of the Cabinet seeking re-election, have endorsed him as well.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

