Last Call for 6.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

On the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a list of tips to help consumers prepare for storms and avoid the scams that come after them.

“For Floridians, the threat of storms is nothing new. While we always hope for the best, we must all prepare for the worst and not become complacent as we enter the 2022 storm season,” Fried said in a news release. “With the potential of an above-average hurricane season, please take the time to make a plan for yourself and your family before potential threats arise and protect against potential natural disaster-related scams after any storms.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which Fried oversees, recommends consumers keep all of their vehicles filled with at least a half tank of gas throughout hurricane season and that they keep one car full once the earliest predictions indicate a storm may threaten the state.

Pre-purchased fuel can last about six months and can be kept fresh with a fuel stabilizer. It should only be stored in containers meant to hold fuel — not milk jugs or open-top containers.

Fried and FDACS also warned consumers to be wary of contractors who promise quick repairs or cleanup work in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

Consumers should do their due diligence by asking for IDs, licenses, proof of insurance, and references. The department urges Floridians not to pay for any repairs or cleanup work in cash.

Impostor scams are also common after natural disasters. Though there are several varieties, they often work in the same way — a scammer pretends to be someone trustworthy and tries to convince their mark to send them money or personal information. This may include posing as a government official, inspector, or utility worker and attempting to convince consumers that immediate work is required.

Quote of the Day

“I’m the better candidate; I could win a fair fight, or if I’m outspent, maybe 2-to-1, but this just was not going to work … you just can’t squeeze blood from a stone.”

— Rep. Michael Grieco, on ending his Senate campaign.

