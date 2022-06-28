June 28, 2022
‘A proven, effective leader we can count on’: Fraternal Order of Police backs Lauren Book for re-election
Lauren Book gets support from a range of advocates, including the Sierra Club.

Jesse Scheckner

‘We are confident she will advocate on behalf of the 24,000 active and retired law enforcement officers across the state.’

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s re-election campaign in Senate District 35 now has support from a local chapter of the world’s largest police union.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), District 5, announced it is backing Book. The district spans Broward, Collier and Hendry counties.

“Law enforcement officers look to elected officials for their support and Sen. Book is a proven, effective leader we can count on,” Florida FOP District 5 Director Paul Kempinksi said in a statement. “We are confident she will advocate on behalf of the 24,000 active and retired law enforcement officers across the state.”

Since winning office in 2016, Book has successfully sponsored numerous laws designed to improve community safety and support law enforcement, including measures to expand workers’ compensation for first responders, combat human trafficking, close loopholes in registering child sex predators, promote bicycle and pedestrian safety, fully fund child protection investigative units in local Sheriff offices and improve gun safety laws following the Parkland tragedy.

Book said she is proud to receive the FOP endorsement.

“I look forward to continuing our work together in Tallahassee to promote public safety and support hard-working law enforcement officers who run into danger so that we can run safely from it,” she said.

Book is facing her first electoral challenge ever in Barbara Sharief, a former Broward County Commissioner who launched a campaign against Book despite Book’s position as leader of Senate Democrats.

The incumbent Senator has pulled in widespread support from her colleagues and nods from numerous organizations and unions, including Equality Florida, Ruth’s List Florida, Planned Parenthood PAC, the Sierra Club, SEIU, AFSCME, Florida Professional Firefighters, Broward Teachers’ Union and the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

Book has enjoyed a flood of donations as she seeks the SD 35 seat. She’s hired several top consultants to advise her in the contest.

Republican candidate Vincent Parlatore is also running.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

2 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    June 28, 2022 at 10:27 am

    Once again Broward County being Broward County. A Democratic stronghold in the state of Florida. The party that supports defunding and reimagining the police.

  • Just a comment

    June 28, 2022 at 11:53 am

    If so we’ll improved why more advocacy? Better yet why so many new laws? And why is the poorest being exploited still

