Last Call for 7.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that the state Division of Consumer Services returned $15 million in stolen money and property to Florida Holocaust survivors during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The money was returned via the Department of Financial Services’ Holocaust Victims Assistance Program, a program that aids Florida Holocaust survivors seeking to recover proceeds from insurance policies issued to Holocaust victims, restitution for Nazi-confiscated bank accounts, looted art and property.

The program also helps connect Florida Holocaust survivors with resources such as free home health care and emergency financial assistance for medical care, food and utilities.

The state began administering the program a quarter-century ago, but in recent years there has been a substantial uptick in returns. The 2021-22 total about one in six dollars that the program has returned since 1998. And, to date, more than two-thirds of the $88 million reunited with its rightful owners has been delivered since Patronis took office five years ago.

“Florida is proudly home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the country, and as your CFO, I’m honored to support Florida’s Jewish communities. We must do all we can to reunite survivors and their heirs with items that were stolen from them during the atrocities of the holocaust,” he said in a news release.

“My office remains committed to ensuring that these claims are resolved, and every bit of cash and property is recovered and returned to its rightful owner.”

Patronis said that his office stands ready to assist any Florida survivors who need help filing a claim or obtaining services through the program. Survivors may call the Holocaust Victims Assistance Helpline at 1-800-388-4069 or send an email to [email protected].

Quote of the Day

“I know this isn’t popular in progressive Twitter circles, but I don’t really believe in political kamikaze missions.”

— Democratic consultant Steve Schale, on why Democrats are not focusing on Cabinet races this cycle.

