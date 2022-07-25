July 25, 2022
Anna Eskamani backs Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Scott PowersJuly 25, 20223min0

Maxwell Frost 1
The nod comes in crowded Democratic field for the open seat.

Democratic state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani is backing fellow progressive Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Eskamani and Frost both announced her endorsement as the crowded CD 10 Democratic Primary campaign heads into its final month for the Democratically leaning district.

“I’ve known Maxwell for years and am proud to call him a fellow fighter and friend,” Eskamani said in a news release.

“He’s worked at the ACLU to protect abortion rights and has been a national leader in the fight to end gun violence. With everything that’s happening right now in our country — daily gun violence, the Supreme Court stripping away abortion rights, and out-of-control costs that are hurting working families — we need Maxwell to be our people-centered advocate in Congress!”

The endorsement from one of CD 10’s highest-profile progressive elected officials continues a near sweep for Frost of big-name endorsements in a contest that also features an incumbent state Senator, two former members of Congress and other viable Democratic candidates.

CD 10 spans much of northern Orange County, including Eskamani’s House District 42, representing north-central Orange. The seat is open because three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate.

Other Democrats running include state Sen. Randolph Bracy, former U.S. Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson, the Rev. Terence Gray, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson and several others.

The redistricting map approved last month by the Legislature changes CD 10 from a district with a dominant African American voter base, to one with large White, Black and Hispanic bases. As drawn, the new CD 10 retains a strong Democratic lean based on the past two General Elections.

Among Republicans running are nonprofit executive Willie Montague, retired Army Col. Cal Wimbish and previous CD 10 Republican nominee Thuy Lowe.

Scott Powers

