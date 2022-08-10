August 10, 2022
Donald Trump Jr. endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45

Scott PowersAugust 10, 20224min0

Carolina Amesty
Donald Trump Jr. will headline upcoming fundraiser for Amesty.

Donald Trump Jr. is endorsing Carolina Amesty in the hard-fought Republican Primary Election for House District 45 in the Walt Disney World area.

Amesty’s campaign said he also has pledged to headline an upcoming fundraiser for her.

Trump, eldest son of former President Donald Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, provides the highest-profile endorsement yet in a field that has been marked by big spending and nasty attacks among several of the five Republican candidates battling for the open seat representing the Disney region.

“I’m proud to support an America First warrior like Carolina,” Trump said in a news release issued by Amesty’s campaign. “We need more young conservatives with a backbone, who are willing to step into the political arena to defend our precious liberties from the radical left.”

Amesty, of Windermere, is campaigning against Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary Election.

Amesty previously drew two of the largest endorsements of the campaign, receiving the backing of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Amesty, Francois, Portigliatti and Zhao have been spending big on hyper-local TV commercials, mailers and signs, including attacks, particularly between Amesty, Francois and Portigliatti.

“I am very honored to have Donald Trump Jr.’s support for my race in House District 45,” Amesty said in the news release.

“We have been fellow warriors in the conservative cause, and I look forward to fighting alongside him for our values and our principles. He has been an outstanding spokesman for the right, unafraid to call out Joe Biden’s incompetent leadership and radical leftist policies that are ripping our country apart.”

HD 45 covers southwestern Orange County including Walt Disney World, and northwestern Osceola County. Results for recent General Elections suggest it may have a slight Democratic lean.

Allie Braswell, a diversity consultant, former Marine and former president of the Central Florida Urban League from Winter Garden, has wrapped up the Democratic nomination and awaits the Republican Primary winner.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

