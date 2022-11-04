Lincoln Project counterprograms Marco Rubio rally with ad mocking him as ‘just another Trump stooge’

A video mocking U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as a once presumptive “Republican savior” who devolved into a Donald Trump lickspittle is again making the rounds ahead of Election Day.

The Lincoln Project is re-running the ad, titled “Daddy,” Friday on Fox News affiliate WFLX in West Palm Beach. The ad will then run digitally Sunday during a rally Rubio is holding with Trump at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. It’ll also stream the same day as Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies in Fort Myers.

“We are putting money behind this weekend in a highly targeted way,” Lincoln Project spokesperson Greg Minchak said of the ad, which debuted two weeks ago and has since garnered more than 286,000 views on YouTube alone.

The ad asks and answers, in its own way, the question, “What happened to Marco Rubio?”

“There was a time he was hailed as the Republican savior. Everyone was sure he’d be President. It was only a matter of when,” a voiceover in the video says.

The video then shows a clip of Rubio challenging Trump onstage during one of the Republican presidential debates in 2016, then another of him calling Trump a “con artist.”

“That same con artist crushed Marco in his home state of Florida,” the voiceover says. “Trump broke Marco into little pieces, and he never recovered. And today, he’s just another Trump stooge doing the Mar-a-Lago shuffle, all while begging ‘Daddy Trump’ to love and support his ‘Little Marco.’”

Multiple polls from the last week or so show Rubio leading the Democratic challenger for his seat, U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Some indicate he holds a modest edge among likely voters. Others show him with a more commanding advantage.

Florida Republicans have also cast more ballots so far during the state’s early voting period, a grim development for Democrats hoping to repel a “red wave” of GOP victories.

But according to the Lincoln Project video, Rubio’s campaign is “slipping” because Demings has outraised Rubio in the race and, as of Oct. 31, still had more money in reserve.

It’s not something Rubio has been shy in acknowledging.

“We are being outraised,” Rubio says in the video. “I need people to help me.”

The video narrator’s take: “His dignity (is) all but gone, and every time it seems he’s hit rock bottom, he keeps sinking.”