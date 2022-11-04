Lincoln Project counterprograms Marco Rubio rally with ad mocking him as ‘just another Trump stooge’

A video mocking U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as a once presumptive “Republican savior” who devolved into a Donald Trump lickspittle is again making the rounds ahead of Election Day.
The Lincoln Project is re-running the ad, titled “Daddy,” Friday on Fox News affiliate WFLX in West Palm Beach. The ad will then run digitally Sunday during a rally Rubio is holding with Trump at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. It’ll also stream the same day as Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies in Fort Myers.
“We are putting money behind this weekend in a highly targeted way,” Lincoln Project spokesperson Greg Minchak said of the ad, which debuted two weeks ago and has since garnered more than 286,000 views on YouTube alone.
The ad asks and answers, in its own way, the question, “What happened to Marco Rubio?”
“There was a time he was hailed as the Republican savior. Everyone was sure he’d be President. It was only a matter of when,” a voiceover in the video says.
The video then shows a clip of Rubio challenging Trump onstage during one of the Republican presidential debates in 2016, then another of him calling Trump a “con artist.”
“That same con artist crushed Marco in his home state of Florida,” the voiceover says. “Trump broke Marco into little pieces, and he never recovered. And today, he’s just another Trump stooge doing the Mar-a-Lago shuffle, all while begging ‘Daddy Trump’ to love and support his ‘Little Marco.’”
Multiple polls from the last week or so show Rubio leading the Democratic challenger for his seat, U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Some indicate he holds a modest edge among likely voters. Others show him with a more commanding advantage.
Florida Republicans have also cast more ballots so far during the state’s early voting period, a grim development for Democrats hoping to repel a “red wave” of GOP victories.
But according to the Lincoln Project video, Rubio’s campaign is “slipping” because Demings has outraised Rubio in the race and, as of Oct. 31, still had more money in reserve.
It’s not something Rubio has been shy in acknowledging.
“We are being outraised,” Rubio says in the video. “I need people to help me.”
The video narrator’s take: “His dignity (is) all but gone, and every time it seems he’s hit rock bottom, he keeps sinking.”
Charlie Crist
November 4, 2022 at 9:34 am
Lincoln Project is better than FOX News. Marco Rubio is a cold drink of piss on a winters day. FAKE TOM fails again and again. Lincoln Project needs to to a video about FAKE TOM!!!
Charlie Crist
November 4, 2022 at 10:14 am
You get more clicks than the Lincoln Project? See you are a lying, delusional narcissist.
theunvanquishedtruth
November 4, 2022 at 10:39 am
All right, all right. . .Leatherface!!
Tom
November 4, 2022 at 9:08 am
Racist corrupt predator Org. Used college kids as KKK in Virginia, carrying tiki torches.
Lincoln is corrupt! Known fact, will get shellacked across the country. And ass kicked in Florida! Marco wins big, Gov wins huge!
Wilson and team are on verge of extinction!
Dem front group. New Repub. Congress will investigate them and other chinese foreign influence.
Charlie Crist
November 4, 2022 at 9:37 am
If Republicans do phoney investigations in Congress then they will be impeached, arrested, have dirty tricks played on them. Trump crime spree investigations are legitimate. Illegitimate, retaliatory investigations will be met with fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen.
Yrral
November 4, 2022 at 9:38 am
Tom,you should be getting ready for the storm,that Desantis is not warning you about last time Google Florida Tropical Storm
Joe Corsin
November 4, 2022 at 10:15 am
You should be taken to a bar in Miami. You know what will happen next buddy.
Charlie Crist
November 4, 2022 at 10:18 am
He will not be impeached because this is illegal. Must be for high crimes and misdemeanors. He has not committed a high crime or misdemeanor. Your neo nazi bullying tactics won’t work. Retaliation for Trump crime spree investigation will not be tolerated. You people are thugs… street scum.. unworthy of office.
Impeach Biden
November 4, 2022 at 10:17 am
Looks like desperation time from the Democrats as they see the Red Tsunami coming. You have this mean spirited commercial from the so called “Lincoln Project” and you have the View’s Sunny Hostin calling white suburban women that vote Republican cockroaches. Just imagine for a moment if a white person made a statement like that about black people.😜