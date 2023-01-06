Matt Gaetz still won’t back Kevin McCarthy, denies majority on 12th vote

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz remains a holdout unwilling to support California Republican Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Ahead of a historic 12th vote on Speaker, the Fort Walton Beach Republican instead nominated U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Jordan as an alternative choice.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in).

Gaetz in a nominating speech spent as much time criticizing McCarthy, the outgoing Minority Leader, as praising Jordan.

“We do not trust Mr. McCarthy with power because we know who he will use it for, and we are concerned it will not be for the American people,” Gaetz said. “We trust Jim Jordan. I nominate him and I’m going to vote for him.”

The resistance from Gaetz comes despite negotiations with House Freedom Caucus leaders dissolving much of the opposition to McCarthy within the Republican caucus. Changes won over fellow Floridians like U.S. Reps.-elect Byron Donalds of Naples and Anna Paulina Luna of St. Petersburg.

Still, three other members of the House joined with Gaetz in supporting Jordan. Another three Republicans backed U.S. Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican just named as Chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee. Notably, both Jordan and Hern have consistently voted for McCarthy.

The seven Republican votes for candidates beside McCarthy meant a 12th ballot failed to produce a majority winner. McCarthy won 214 votes, while U.S. Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic nominee for Speaker, won 211 votes. That’s at least the first time McCarthy won more votes than Jeffries, though protest voters have made clear they never intended to provide a window for Democrats to seize power.

Gaetz for years has held an acrimonious relationship with McCarthy, and has maintained as negotiations continued that his prime demand is for McCarthy to drop out of the race.

On the floor, Gaetz laid out why he feels the negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus were in bad faith, despite members, including caucus Chair Scott Perry, going along with McCarthy on the latest ballot.

“I want all of my colleagues to know, regardless of your perspective on me, how impure some of those negotiations have gone,” Gaetz said. “I want the country to know, the principal goal of the people who are objecting to Mr. McCarthy on the Republican side is that we don’t believe the rules of this place unlock the potential of all members to be able to cast the votes on individual bills and to offer amendments on appropriations acts.”

He said when those concerns were raised to McCarthy, he asked if people wanted spots on more appropriations committees. Then, Gaetz said, McCarthy went to the press and claimed protest votes were trying to extort the leader for personal gain.

McCarthy this week did accuse Gaetz by name of being willing to throw the vote to Democrats while demanding subcommittee appointments or chairmanships. Gaetz called that a “lie.”

The latest ballot marked the second time Gaetz nominated Jordan. He also yesterday nominated former President Donald Trump.