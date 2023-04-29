Never Back Down makes case for ‘winner’ Ron DeSantis

Florida’s Governor isn’t an official candidate for President yet, but the case is being made already by his super PAC

Never Back Down is rolling out a new ad in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, four early Primary states where the Governor has slumped in polls in recent weeks.

The 60-second spot is replete with soaring oratory from the Governor itself, juxtaposed with shots of people consuming his speech — on cellphones, in living rooms with framed newspaper articles extolling him, and in person, their faces beaming and rapt.

“When common sense became an uncommon virtue, Florida was a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans … we will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die!”

DeSantis takes strong stances rhetorically against “corporations” and “corporate media” in the spot, familiar lines to Floridians that the super PAC bets will make an impact in these early states.

The ad closes with someone covering up a Donald Trump 2016 sticker with one that says “DeSantis for President.”

Polling in the early states suggests DeSantis will need a lot more people ready to make that change, however.

Recent New Hampshire surveys show DeSantis anywhere from 20 points to 33 points behind Donald Trump.

The former President doubles DeSantis’ support in South Carolina, where Nikki Haley is within the margin of error of a tie for second place.

In Iowa, meanwhile, Trump is up by 30 points over DeSantis in the most recent polling.

The Never Back Down ad was shared first with ABC News, which reports that the spot will play nationally and on cable television.

This spot follows up another ad that has been in heavy rotation, one that also offers an unsubtle preemption of former President Trump. The 60-second “Steel” includes a picture of a White man in a hard hat watching Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci talking COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

See the new DeSantis ad below.