June 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

20 Oklahoma lawmakers endorse Ron DeSantis

Jacob OglesJune 7, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ex-Trump aide appears in Miami court to testify before federal grand jury, AP source says

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump super PAC trolls Ron DeSantis over expanded 2024 field

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Economist/YouGov poll: Half of independent voters hold unfavorable view of Ron DeSantis

DeSantis NF Face
The support comes ahead of a visit by the Florida Governor to the Sooner State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to draw political support from state lawmakers — and not just in Florida.

The Never Back Down super PAC just announced 20 Oklahoma state lawmakers are endorsing the Florida Governor’s presidential ambitions. The support comes days ahead of a planned visit by DeSantis to the Sooner State. He will visit Tulsa on Saturday, June 10.

A list of supporters shows significant support from the leadership within the legislative branch.

“We need a two-term President to unwind the unconstitutional and disastrous policies out of Washington, D.C., that has bolstered the federal government’s power to pick winners and losers across America,” said Rep. Jon Echols, Majority Leader of the Oklahoma House and one of the more prominent endorsers.

“Ron DeSantis has the courageous vision and the fighting power to give Oklahomans representation of our conservative cause for eight years, and I am confident he can deliver the election victory we need.”

DeSantis has also secured endorsements from 100 lawmakers in the Florida Legislature, though chief rival Donald Trump waived off that support as the result of many waiting for the Governor to sign the budget and advance their priorities.

But the same can’t be said in other states, where DeSantis has also managed to land a number of supporters.

For example, he picked up support from New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, and days later 50 more lined up behind the Florida Governor. Seven Iowa lawmakers also endorsed DeSantis, according to POLITICO.

As for the significance of Oklahoma support, the state has its Presidential Primary scheduled for March 5. The state lawmakers will be able to make the case to Oklahoma voters until then as to why DeSantis should win the nomination.

“Ron DeSantis has a proven record of governing, protecting freedom and promoting the rights of States, parents, and small businesses,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, Chairman of the Oklahoma Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

“We need eight years of his leadership to revive America’s greatness as an economic powerhouse and global leader in energy dominance and independence.”

The total list of Oklahoma lawmakers committing to DeSantis includes Sens. Paxton, Brent HowardChris Kidd, John Michael Montgomery and Roland Pederson, and Reps. Echols, Nick Archer, Chad CaldwellTrey Caldwell, Neil Hays, Chris KannadyDell KerbsMark LepakRyan Martinez, Anthony Moore, Terry O’Donnell, Mike Osburn, John Pfeiffer, Chris Sneed and Josh West.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump super PAC trolls Ron DeSantis over expanded 2024 field

nextEx-Trump aide appears in Miami court to testify before federal grand jury, AP source says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories