Berny Jacques endorses Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission

Rep. Berny Jacques is endorsing Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission.

“I’m excited to offer my endorsement to Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission,” Jacques said. “Pinellas families can trust Scherer to protect the conservative values that make our communities great. He supports small government spending and backs our men and women in law enforcement. I urge Pinellas conservatives to vote for Chris Scherer.”

Scherer is running for the seat currently held by Democrat Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election. Scherer is the only Republican in the race and faces Democrat Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy. The GOP is hoping to build its majority on the board after reclaiming it from Democrats in 2022.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement from state Rep. Berny Jacques. (He) is fighting on the frontlines in Tallahassee to protect the conservative values that make Pinellas County exceptional, and I’m excited to work with him to preserve and enhance our way of life,” Scherer said.

Scherer is so far leading Kennedy in the money race, with nearly $53,000 raised to his campaign and another nearly $51,000 raised to his committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised just under $44,000 to her campaign.

The District 1 seat is at large, meaning it is chosen countywide. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage, with just shy of 17,000 more registered voters than Democrats.

Family money headlined Scherer’s political committee finance activity for June, with $5,000 of the total haul coming from Terri Scherer. Contributors in March and April include the candidate’s brothers. Craig Scherer gave $8,000 to his brother’s political committee and another $1,000 to his campaign. Clark Scherer III gave $9,000 to the committee and $1,000 to his brother’s campaign.

The candidate himself also bought into the effort, adding $5,000 to his campaign.

Jacques joins other GOP endorsers including former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon and former Sen. Jeff Brandes.