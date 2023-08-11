Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.23

Good Friday morning.

Listen up — Rep. Aaron Bean and Sen. Cory Booker have teamed up for a new C-SPAN The Weekly podcast: “Booker and Bean: Bipartisan Passion for Presiding.” You might think Booker and Bean have nothing in common. One is a tenured Democratic Senator from a blue state (New Jersey) … the other is a freshman Republican Congressman from a red district (in Florida). But they do share one thing — they both seem to get a kick out of presiding over their chambers. What does it sound like two politicians with seemingly different politics have a common characteristic — enlivening floor proceedings with zest and zeal? Listen now on Apple Podcasts.

—SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GeorgeTakei: They doubted it could be done. Bring down inflation AND avoid a recession with massive job losses. But inflation is back down to normal, unemployment is at record lows and real wages are rising. Who knew that investing in America from the bottom up and middle out would work? JOE BIDEN knew, that’s who.

—@ZacJAnderson: (Donald) Trump’s lead over (Ron) DeSantis is way bigger than the advantage held by the front-runners at this stage in the last 3 GOP Presidential Primaries

Tweet, tweet:

We appreciated the chance to meet so many freedom loving Iowans in Johnson County and to share our vision for America’s comeback. Thank you for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/8LSIkXAFMt — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 10, 2023

—@NYTimes: Ron DeSantis said at a campaign stop Thursday he signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee. “There’s no way that I would ever just take my ball and go home and pout.”

Tweet, tweet:

Local news photographers are becoming increasingly rare. Gannett's @alicia_c_devine is gem. Consider the brilliant instincts here: pic.twitter.com/h7kvB7IOln — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) August 10, 2023

—@RealChrisRufo: The New College of Florida board of trustees has directed the administration to abolish its Gender Studies program. We are the first public university in America to begin rolling back the encroachment of queer theory and gender pseudoscience into academic life.

Tweet, tweet:

How brain dead are my employees? pic.twitter.com/qB6cXktHJl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 9, 2023

—@NomadicMatt: Mark Twain had it right. You really do learn a lot about a person when you travel with them. Forced into a compressed, ever-changing environment, you learn how they deal with stress, change, challenges and strangers. And you quickly figure out if you want to do it again.

—@Variety: (Taylor) Swifties felt sure a “1989″ announcement was coming for her tour closer because 3,208 days had transpired since “1989″ came out and 3 + 2 + 0 +8 =13. That length of time also pans out to eight years, nine months and (you guessed it) 13 days.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 5; Port Orange, Lake Helen, Ponce Inlet to hold elections — 11; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 12; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 12; ‘Gran Turismo’ premieres — 14; The U.S. Open begins — 17; 2023 Florida Chamber Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 20; Florida GOP 2023 Statesman’s Dinner — 34; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 38; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 56; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 73; Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ drops — 74; Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ released — 77; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 84; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 88; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 91; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 98; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 104; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 110; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 124; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 151; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 151; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 154; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 157; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 171; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 179; Georgia Democratic Primary — 184; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 196; Michigan Democratic Primary — 202; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 212; 2024 Oscars — 214; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 263; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 283; the Republican National Convention begins — 339; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 350; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 350; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 371; the Republican National Convention begins — 339; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 379; Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 434; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 497; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 553; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 630; ‘Moana’ premieres — 687; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 861; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 994; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,016; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,229; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,368; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,324; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,687.

— TOP STORY —

“Proposed Florida rule would favor only one side in book challenges” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — When Hernando County parent Kim Mulrooney learned her School Board had removed the book “Marvin Redpost: Is He a Girl?” from her child’s school in June, she held out hope that a new Florida law might let her seek its return.

The law allows people to appeal to the state when they don’t agree with school district decisions on books. But the rule proposed to implement it let Mulrooney down.

The recommended language says that parents who formally object to specific books may seek relief from a special magistrate if they dispute a local action. But it makes no mention of any other parents, nor does it refer to other district residents who also are entitled under the law to challenge school materials.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Mulrooney said of the proposal, which the State Board of Education will consider on Aug. 23. “Since it affects my kids, I should have a right to challenge the decision.”

That appeared to be the Legislature’s intent when approving the measure (HB 1069) in the Spring. The law says if a parent disagrees with a school board’s action on challenged books and materials, “a parent may request the Commissioner of Education to appoint a special magistrate.”

Bill sponsor Sen. Clay Yarborough said nothing during the floor discussion about limiting access to the magistrate process to objectors only. Leaders of the Florida Freedom to Read Project, who pored over the documents and watched the hearings, said they had the understanding that appeals would be open to all sides.

“Now we see their plans with this bill,” said Stephana Ferrell, the group’s president. “Without the ability of parents to challenge a book’s unnecessary restriction, it will heavily weigh decisions in favor of the objector.”

— THE TRAIL —

“Ron DeSantis would ‘reverse’ Joe Biden’s designation of Grand Canyon national monument” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a Never Back Down meet-and-greet in Coralville, DeSantis said he didn’t know much about the President’s decision, but he was against it anyway on national security grounds. “I don’t know the intricacies of it, but I would reverse it,” DeSantis said. “Absolutely.” Biden designated the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni — Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument as the fifth new national monument created during his term, a move that the White House says, “protects nearly 1 million acres of public lands surrounding Grand Canyon National Park and conserves this majestic land for all future generations.” That designation would block the area from being mined. For DeSantis, monuments take second place to the ongoing war against Beijing.

“DeSantis says he’s open to drone strikes on Mexican drug cartels” via Alex Tabet of NBC News — DeSantis said that he would be open to using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels if elected President. “We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,” DeSantis said when asked by a voter if he would be willing to use drones against the cartels. When asked later to clarify, DeSantis said, “I said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country.” “We’d be willing to lean in against them, and we reserve the right to defend our country,” he added. DeSantis has been leaning hard into immigration as a theme in his presidential campaign, pushing to the right to distinguish himself from Trump.

“DeSantis wonders why some of his opponents are running against him” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a Never Back Down town hall event in Iowa, the Governor took a shot at various of his opponents and their motivations for chasing the GOP nomination. “I think part of the question … when you look at people like, you know, why are they running? OK, and let’s just be honest, there are some people that are not running really to be President. Right? They’re running for, who knows why they’re running. But they’re running,” DeSantis said. The Governor has had relatively little to say about his Primary opponents during his stump speeches, except for oblique criticisms of front-runner Trump, but the remarks suggest he is getting more pointed. It’s unclear who he believes is not a real candidate, however.

“Chris Christie says he’s ‘caught’ DeSantis in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” Christie flexed on the Governor. “Our momentum is going the right way. Gov. DeSantis is going in the wrong direction. And so, our first job is to get past Gov. DeSantis here in New Hampshire, we’ve now caught him. Now we need to pass him and then we’re going to take on Donald Trump one-on-one.” Polls support Christie’s claim that second place is in play. A survey conducted by the Manhattan Institute last month showed just 2 points separate the Florida Governor and the former New Jersey Governor, with both men in low double digits. DeSantis stood at just 13%, 2 points up on Christie’s 11%.

“Can DeSantis’ campaign manage to rise from the dead?” via Howard L. Simon of the Miami Herald — I offer this obituary of DeSantis’ presidential election campaign. It died this Summer of self-inflicted wounds. His campaign strategy was to run to the right of Trump. DeSantis displays an arrogance and stubbornness that makes it difficult for him to admit the need for a course correction. The name of the super PAC backing his presidential bid, Never Back Down, is a giveaway. Of course, the DeSantis campaign may be able to rejoin the land of the living — especially if the Trump campaign is crippled by the former President’s mounting legal problems.

“Four major challenges facing DeSantis’ campaign” via Trip Gabriel of The New York Times — The presidential campaign of DeSantis is clearly in a downward spiral, whether measured by polling, internal upheaval, shifting strategies, or money woes. Early this year, DeSantis seemed to have a clear path to the Republican nomination: He was a political fighter in the mold of Trump, but without the chaos and with a solid record of conservative achievements in Florida. But those best-laid plans have met reality, a Trump rebound and a crowded Republican field, and now the Florida Governor is desperately struggling to regain his footing after his campaign this week announced its third major shake-up in a month.

—“Poll: DeSantis drops to third place in national survey of GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Poll: DeSantis at 11% with GOP women nationally” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis’ megadonors watch and wait as campaign struggles” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — GOP megadonors who invested in DeSantis as an alternative to Trump for President are having serious second thoughts about continuing to back a candidate who political analysts say is looking like a bad bet. Those donors and others, including hedge fund managers, real estate developers, and insurance executives, helped fuel the Never Back Down PAC that is providing the bulk of resources for the DeSantis campaign. Six months ago, DeSantis’ fortunes looked bright. But since he announced his candidacy, he has sunk in the polls, as Trump’s numbers rise despite three federal indictments against him. After three reboots, massive layoffs caused by unchecked spending, and a shake-up of the organization’s leadership, the wealthy donors are waiting to see if DeSantis can turn his troubled campaign around.

— MORE 2024 —

“The GOP pledge trap” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The Republican National Committee wanted to enforce unity among GOP presidential candidates by requiring them to sign a pledge to support whoever becomes the Republican presidential nominee. But in doing so, the RNC set a trap for itself and might soon suffer the consequences. The final requirement: To be eligible to take part in the debate, having met all the above standards, a candidate must also sign “a pledge agreeing to support the eventual party nominee.” It is that requirement that threatens to blow up the debate process. And the candidate who can blow it up is, no surprise, former Trump. In a new interview with Newsmax, Trump said he will not sign the RNC pledge because there are multiple Republican candidates he will never support for President.

“Donald Trump says he won’t sign Republican loyalty pledge, flouting debate requirement” via Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press — Trump said he won’t sign a pledge to support the Republican nominee if he loses the GOP Presidential Primary, flouting a requirement for appearing in the first debate later this month. “Why would I sign it?” Trump said in an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for President. So right there, there’s a problem.” He declined to name the candidates he wouldn’t support, saying “There’s no reason to insult them.” But he singled out South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for praise, saying they “have been very nice.”

“Christie says rivals who don’t make the debate stage should drop out” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News —Christie has a blunt suggestion for some of his rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination that they likely don’t want to hear. Christie says that for the candidates who “haven’t made the stage” at the upcoming first GOP Primary Debate, “it’s time to go.” Eight candidates say they’ve reached the polling and donor thresholds mandated by the Republican National Committee in order to qualify for the initial nomination showdown on Aug. 23. Roughly a half dozen Republican White House hopefuls are still aiming to make the stage.

“Nikki Haley signs RNC pledge to support eventual GOP nominee but makes one small edit” via Kyle Morris of Fox News — GOP presidential candidate Haley has vowed support for the party’s eventual nominee after she signed a “Beat Biden” pledge required by the Republican National Committee (RNC) to participate in party-sanctioned debates. Hammering down on a point she has made in the past, Haley crossed out Biden’s name in the pledge and wrote, “President Harris,” signaling that she believes this race is not against Biden in the long run and instead against Vice President Kamala Harris. With her signing of the document, Haley is the third candidate to officially qualify for the first Republican Presidential Primary debate slated to be held later this month in Milwaukee. Entrepreneur Ramaswamy and DeSantis signed the pledge earlier this week.

“Francis Suarez blasts Biden admin, calls for immigration reform during Southern border visit” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Mayor Suarez is ramping up his criticism of Biden’s immigration policy and the idea that the United States is home to systemic discrimination. One need only look at the “chaos and crisis” at the Mexico-Texas line, Suarez said during a series of stops along America’s southern border, for proof both issues need addressing. “The millions of people — almost all from Latin America — who are desperately trying to come to our country belie the Left’s narrative about America — that we are an unfair, racist, and abusive nation that systematically oppresses racial and ethnic minorities,” he said at a border wall near the Pharr International Bridge.

“Trump, personal aide arraigned on new charges in classified documents case. Second aide’s plea delayed” via David Lyons of the Orlando Sentinel — A federal magistrate Thursday accepted the not-guilty pleas of Trump and personal aide Waltine Nauta to additional charges in the U.S. government’s classified documents case against the former President. Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira a property manager at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard in Fort Pierce on charges brought in a superseding indictment handed up by a grand jury last month. But she could not accept a plea from De Oliveira because he still lacked a Florida-based lawyer authorized to practice in the federal court system’s Southern District of Florida. Maynard reset the plea hearing for De Oliveira for 10 a.m. next Tuesday.

—“Trump adviser groped 2 women in 2021 at Scottsdale club, one tells police” via Ryan Randazzo of AZ Central

“Why is the Iowa State Fair so important?” via Dylan Wells of The Washington Post — The event — one of the largest state fairs in the country — enables presidential hopefuls to meet directly with key voters in the party’s first-in-the-nation Caucus state. Candidates are tested on their ability to field questions from supporters, dozens of reporters and even hecklers who follow them as they sample fair-food staples and meet with elected state officials. Presidential candidates typically attend the fair in hopes that performing strongly here will boost them in their quests for the nomination, and it offers an opportunity to meet directly with the Iowans they hope to persuade to caucus for them five months from now. Most candidates will take the stage at the Register’s Political Soapbox, although not Trump or DeSantis, the two polling front-runners.

“Key anti-gun violence groups endorse Biden for 2024” via Florida Politis — While the Republican ticket is far from settled, some issue advocates already have their minds made about who they’re backing in 2024. Four major gun-safety organizations announced their support on for the re-election of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Among them are Brady, Community Justice Action Fund, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Giffords. The announcement marks the first time the groups jointly announced a presidential endorsement. It comes during what’s been described as a gun violence “peak” in America.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“GOP candidate plagiarized massive segments of his college thesis” via Roger Sollenberger of The Daily Beast — Right-wing Florida Republican congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini is not afraid to trumpet his resume, including his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, where, according to his LinkedIn, Legistorm, Wikipedia, law firm, and Timeshare Information Center bios, he graduated with honors, magna cum laude. But Sabatini’s honors thesis, a 2012 treatise on the political legacy of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, titled “A Profound Logic of The Blood,” is wildly plagiarized. The Daily Beast’s review of the paper found that Sabatini lifted an astonishing amount of content verbatim from other sources. Worse, Sabatini frequently pulls his passages from Wikipedia, and presents them without the required quotation marks or any clear attribution whatsoever.

“Democrats want to take on Anna Paulina Luna in 2024. But they need a candidate.” via Josh Archote of the Tampa Bay Times — Democrats are targeting Luna’s 13th Congressional District seat in 2024. But they have yet to find a candidate to face the first-term lawmaker from Pinellas County. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has labeled 31 Republican-held House seats as vulnerable, including two in Florida — the ones held by Luna and Maria Elvira Salazar, who represents parts of Miami. Democrats expect high voter turnout from left-leaning voters in Florida if they can get two initiatives on the ballot related to the recreational use of marijuana and abortion.

“6 qualify for state House Special Election in east Orange, Osceola” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Three Republicans and three Democrats qualified this week to run in the Special Election to replace former GOP Rep. Fred Hawkins. DeSantis scheduled the Primary Election for Nov. 7 with the General Election set for Jan. 16, 2024 — 200 days after Hawkins resigned to become president of South Florida State College in Highlands County. The election dates have been criticized by candidates in both parties for being later than necessary, with the winner taking office weeks into the 2024 Legislative Session in Tallahassee. On the Democratic side are Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzmán and Tom Keen. On the Republican side are Erika Booth, Ken Davenport and Scotty Moore.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis defends sacking Florida prosecutor on the trail in Iowa” via Stephanie Murray of The Messenger — DeSantis doubled down on suspending a prosecutor in his state during a presidential campaign event in Iowa, saying that “if our country gets overtaken by a woke agenda, it will destroy this country.” DeSantis suspended Orlando state attorney Monique Worrell a day earlier, saying that she “effectively nullified” some laws by avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses, among others. “Two cops got shot in the face because somebody was out who should not have been out,” DeSantis told reporters after a town hall at the Iowa River Power Restaurant. “We see a lot of carnage that’s happened. So, we step up, you know, and we pull the trigger, and we hold people accountable.”

“After second suspension of a state attorney, fears grow over GOP plan to consolidate districts” via Gary White and John Kennedy of the Lakeland Ledger — DeSantis’ ouster of Central Florida prosecutor Worrell is enflaming concerns about a broader effort to revamp Florida’s judicial circuits, fearing it is aimed at further consolidating power under the state’s Republican leadership. Worrell’s suspension Wednesday by DeSantis followed his removal last year of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Democrat. Only four state attorneys who ran for election as Democrats now remain across Florida’s 20 judicial circuits. Worrell was state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties and the only Black woman serving as an elected Florida prosecutor.

“DeSantis supports offshore drilling and fracking, just not in Florida” via Josh Archote of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis would allow offshore drilling and fracking in the U.S. as President, as long as it’s not in Florida. The position is part of DeSantis’ plan to “unleash American energy independence,” while maintaining Florida as the only Gulf state without rigs, refineries and pipelines dotting its coast. “We have a constitutional amendment that does not allow offshore drilling. And so that’s something that we honor,” DeSantis said about Florida while revealing his economic plan in New Hampshire last week. “That is not saying that I think that should apply to Louisiana or Texas. So that will continue.”

“Florida schools try to adapt to new rules on gender, bathrooms and pronouns” via Dana Goldstein of The New York Times — The new regulations have created a bureaucratic tangle, with several counties sending parents forms that must be filled out if they want their child referred to by something other than their legal name. The new state regulations around bathroom use in schools are clearer. Students, staff members and visitors will be required to use either the bathroom corresponding to the sex they were assigned at birth or use a single-stall restroom. Districts that violate this law can be fined up to $10,000. Under Florida law, members of the public can challenge any school library book, a process that has often been used to object to works that center on the LGBTQ experience, or on concepts such as structural racism.

“Hank Sanders open letter to DeSantis says teaching that slavery had benefits ‘terrible lie’” via Mike Cason of AL.com — Former Alabama state Sen. Sanders of Selma has written an open letter to DeSantis about Florida public schools teaching that some African Americans who were slaves learned skills that benefited them later in life, calling the concept “sad and preposterous.” Sanders, who is Black, wrote that slaveholders, their families and their business associates were the only ones who benefited from slavery. “Gov. DeSantis, slavery did not provide benefits to enslaved Black people but rather robbed them of every benefit,” Sanders wrote. He called on DeSantis to denounce the “fraudulent interpretation of our history.” “After all, history is forged so we can learn from it to build a better future,” Sanders wrote. “And changed history is false history.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Education Commissioner pulls out of town hall on Black history education standards” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. has canceled his participation in a Thursday town hall concerning Florida’s standards for teaching African American history. Diaz confirmed late Wednesday he will not attend the Miami Gardens event, which was announced two weeks ago in response to the outcry over new standards. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, one of the forum’s organizers, said Diaz is depriving the community of answers about how African American history will be taught.

“State finally greenlights AP Psychology, but schools aren’t biting” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida school officials were forced Thursday to re-evaluate whether to offer Advanced Placement Psychology courses as students returned to class, the latest twist in a controversy mired in confusion that again put the Sunshine State’s educational policies in the national spotlight. Schools are free to teach the course, including material on sexual orientation and gender identity, without running afoul of state law, Education Commissioner Diaz clarified in a memo late Wednesday. District officials in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola had decided to drop the courses, citing previous guidance from the state they said was ambiguous. Orange, Osceola and Lake are sticking with their decision, while Seminole hasn’t revealed how they will proceed.

“Teachers union: School starting with record numbers of teacher, staff vacancies” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — As schools start opening across Florida, the state’s largest teachers’ union expects it’s going to be one for the history books: A record-high number of educators are missing from the classroom. The Florida Education Association (FEA), representing about 150,000 educators, said they counted 6,920 teacher vacancies advertised on county school district websites. That’s a 15% increase from last year when there were a record 6,006 teacher vacancies. For support staff, there are 5,072 vacancies, up 6% from last August. Those positions include aides and bus drivers.

“Experts warn more AP courses could be banned in Florida” via Danielle Prieur of WUSF — Experts are worried about the disruption that changes to Florida educational policy might be causing as a new school year begins. An AP Psychology class was briefly banned in Florida last week before it was reinstated. In a letter late Friday night, Department of Education Commissioner Diaz said AP Psych can now be taught, “in its entirety.” But Rollins College education professor Jenni Sanguiliano Lonski said she’s worried other courses could be on the chopping block thanks to the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

“Fear seeps into Florida classrooms — and that’s exactly what Republicans wanted” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Schools in Florida have been canceling and then, in some cases, reinstating Advanced Placement psychology courses for high school students because they’ve been told by the College Board, or simply believe, the classes would violate the state’s ban on lessons involving sexual orientation and gender identity. The worry is understandable and a bonus for a state intent on waging culture wars in schools and crushing any dissent. If you can get people to self-censor, you’ve pretty much won the battle. School districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties announced they would be among those offering the course, although in Broward it will require parents to “opt-in.” The districts’ decisions came after Diaz, who is from Miami and once taught in the public schools here, said the class could be taught.

Assignment editors — Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey will hold a news conference in Brevard County to announce a statewide initiative aimed at preventing vehicular heatstroke fatalities in Florida: 9 a.m., BP Gas Station, 4310 S. Washington Avenue, Titusville. Please contact Aaron Keller at [email protected] to RSVP.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden seeks billions in new Ukraine funding” via Annie Linskey and Lindsay Wise of The Wall Street Journal — Biden requested an additional $24 billion in defense, energy and humanitarian funding for Ukraine and other countries as part of a new $40 billion request to Congress to pay for items the administration termed critical. The request comes as Congress is still wrangling over funding the federal government for the next fiscal year, with a government shutdown possible in October if no agreement is reached. While Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on spending caps during debt-ceiling talks earlier this year, some conservatives are pushing for further cuts. The supplemental funding request includes $13.1 billion for new equipment for Kyiv, replenishing Defense Department stocks and continued military and intelligence support, plus billions more for economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and other countries.

“House GOP will subpoena Biden family, says Republican Chair” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer said that his Committee, which has been investigating the foreign business dealings of Biden’s family members, will eventually move to subpoena the Biden family, a move Comer hinted could include the President himself. “This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the Committee. We are going to subpoena the family,” Comer said. “We know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens. So, we’re putting together a case, and I think we’ve done that very well. We’ve shown the bank records,” Comer said.

“Tommy Tuberville: Florida’s third Senator?” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post — Tuberville’s office says his primary residence is an Auburn house that records show is owned by his wife and son. But campaign finance reports and his signature on property documents indicate that his home is a $3 million, 4,000-square-foot beach house he has lived in for nearly two decades in Santa Rosa Beach, located in the Florida Panhandle about 90 miles south of Dothan. The Alabama sale in July was notarized by a person who lives in Santa Rosa Beach, indicating Tuberville was there on July 14. His wife, Suzanne Tuberville, a licensed real estate agent in Florida, has worked at a Santa Rosa Beach real estate firm since the start of this year; she does not have an Alabama real estate license.

“New DCCC video features Luna comments opposing veteran-benefiting PACT Act” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna is a professed supporter of veterans and improving care policies for them. She’s a veteran herself. But a new video is calling her integrity on the matter into question. It shows Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, asserting that if she had been in Congress this time last year, she would have voted against the PACT Act, the largest expansion of benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances in more than 30 years. “If I was in Congress, I would have voted ‘no,’” she said of the measure, which passed one year ago Thursday and has since helped an additional 65,000 Florida veterans who signed up for benefits.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Effort to regulate ‘deepfake’ political ads moves forward” via Daniela Altimari of Roll Call — The Federal Election Commission voted to advance a nonpartisan advocacy group’s request for rules governing so-called deepfake political ads generated by artificial intelligence. The Commission will seek public comment starting next week and running for 60 days. After that, it will determine whether to take up a final rule. Public Citizen, which petitioned for the new rule, said the need to regulate deepfakes has become urgent in advance of the 2024 election. “Deepfakes pose a significant threat to democracy as we know it,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. Fifty members of Congress signed a letter urging the FEC to take up the matter.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump pleads not guilty to new charges in classified documents indictment” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — Trump and his aide, Nauta, pleaded not guilty to all new charges against them in the classified documents case. De Oliveira, the third and newest co-defendant charged in the indictment, appeared beside Nauta at Thursday’s hearing but did not enter a plea. The Mar-a-Lago property manager must hire a lawyer licensed to practice in the South Florida federal court district before he can be arraigned. De Oliveira’s D.C.-based attorney, John Irving, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard that he is poised to hire one soon. “We believe that we have that ironed out,” Irving said.

“Striving to become Fox News en español, Miami-based Americano Media runs out of money” via Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — Americano Media, a Miami-based conservative media network that aims to become a Spanish-language version of Fox News, has run out of money and has been unable to pay employees for months as it seeks a new investor to stay afloat. The radio, online news and online TV network has not been able to pay salaries since May, with the company admitting that many if not all of its 100-plus staffers have been working without pay, hoping to be compensated once the company finds an investor willing to throw it a lifeline. Sources familiar with the company’s situation said that founder and CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo is expecting an offer from Texas-based Voz Media, owner of Miami and Puerto Rico TV stations Mega TV, that would allow Americano Media to continue operations.

“Raquel Regalado gains director role at St. Thomas University” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Commissioner Regalado is the new Director of St. Thomas University’s (STU) Institute for Ethical Leadership, the school’s academic component focused on principled conduct in public and private administration. The paid position is a step up for Regalado, a lawyer, radio personality and former School Board member. She has been an adjunct professor at the private, Catholic Miami Gardens school, her alma mater, since December. “Ethical Leadership is a signature program,” STU President David Armstrong said of the institute, which the school launched as part of the Gus Machado College of Business in 2019 to offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.

“Why Miami-Dade may lose control of Dolphin Expressway in state takeover of toll roads” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Control of the Dolphin Expressway and other busy toll roads would shift from Miami to Tallahassee if a court doesn’t block an attempted takeover of a local Board. The fight over the Dolphin and four other toll roads controlled by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) isn’t new. Since 2019, the Republican-controlled Legislature in Tallahassee has passed laws attempting to turn over the MDX system and its $240 million in yearly toll revenue to a new state-controlled board called the Greater Miami Expressway Agency (GMX). MDX and Miami-Dade County, which controls a majority of the MDX board seats, have so far fended off the laws with court challenges against GMX, where Florida’s Governor appoints a majority of the directors.

“Breadfruit trees were thought to grow only in the Keys but a warming world is changing that” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — A breadfruit tree is growing in Loxahatchee Groves. It shouldn’t be there. For untold centuries, the Borneo native has been confined to the warmest, gooiest tropical climates, unable to withstand much below 50 degrees or much above the 25 degrees latitude of the lower Keys. But researchers from Coastal Carolina University studying breadfruit in the United States said climate change may be allowing the prolific producer of a starchy, versatile fruit to grow outside its traditional comfort zone. And they believe the northernmost fruit-bearing outdoor breadfruit tree in the country is living in software engineer Bobby Biswas’ Loxahatchee Groves garden.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis-appointed State Attorney cancels diversion programs, nixes policy following Monique Worrell’s ouster” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — In his first morning as State Attorney, Andrew Bain made immediate and sweeping changes: He fired two executive staff members, canceled the office’s catch-and-release policy and discontinued the office’s diversion programs while he “evaluate(s) their effectiveness.” The actions by Bain, a member of the conservative Federalist Society who DeSantis appointed to the Orange County judicial bench in 2020, represents a sharp departure from Worrell, the elected State Attorney for Orange and Osceola counties who DeSantis ousted from office. Bain’s actions also caused concern for local defense attorneys whose clients have gone through the programs. “(E)ffective immediately, I am rescinding the catch and release policy that has been in place for too long,” Bain wrote.

“Disney park revenue slumps in Orlando but grows globally” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Revenue is up for The Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks globally, but down at Walt Disney World, according to third quarter financial results released by the company. CEO Robert Iger pointed to a flattening of attendance after the end of Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration and other contributors for the dip. “Also, as post-COVID pent-up demand continues to level off in Florida, local tax data shows evidence of some softening in several major Florida tourism markets, and the strong dollar is expected to continue tamping down international visitation to the state,” Iger said. Revenue was up 13% for Disney Parks, Experience and Products for the quarter ending July 1, compared with the year-earlier period.

“Foundation awards $5M grant to planned Brevard Zoo aquarium at Port Canaveral” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — A family charitable foundation has awarded the Brevard Zoo a $5 million gift for the zoo’s future aquarium and conservation center at Port Canaveral. The gift from the Pittsburgh-based DSF Charitable Foundation ― which is run by the Mellon family — will help pay for the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Complex. Thomas Mellon founded the Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh in the 1860s and his descendants became among the wealthiest families in America. This gift was made after David and Sara Scaife, a married couple who have a home in Vero Beach, visited the Brevard Zoo in Viera.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay’s red-hot tourism market has cooled. Here’s why” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — After a red-hot rebound in the post-COVID-19 tourism market, the Tampa Bay region’s hospitality industry shows signs of cooling. Tourist tax collections are off, compared to a year ago, for consecutive months in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and the monthly hotel occupancy rate has dipped more than 5% in Pasco County. Industry leaders, however, seem unfazed, attributing some of the declines to expanded options for travel as the rest of the world welcomed visitors after the pandemic. “Last year was a record-breaking year, so gravity was bound to take effect at some point,” said Ron Barton, assistant Hillsborough County administrator for economic prosperity.

“St. Petersburg NAACP wants Fire Chief out as firefighters defend him” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Members of the public, including active firefighters, both defended and called for the removal of St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large from the job he’s had since 2006. Their appeals were made to St. Petersburg City Council members on Thursday, five days after Mayor Ken Welch placed Large on paid administrative leave after an employee survey produced anonymous complaints of hostile working conditions in the department. Seven firefighters described a hostile workplace environment under Large, with one going on the record to say Large mistreated her after she suffered a miscarriage. The chief, through a lawyer, has said the firefighter has misrepresented the events that transpired. Esther Matthews, president of the St. Petersburg Branch of the NAACP, called for the termination of Large. She said that based on the survey, along with other information collected from people who reached out to the branch, “it is clear that Fire Chief Large holds a disparaging stereotypical belief and that it hampers his ability to effectively lead the city’s fire department.”

“Feds deny return of Tim Burke’s devices amid Fox News leak probe” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — The federal government said it wants to keep Tim Burke’s electronic equipment as it continues a “complex criminal investigation” into leaked Fox News videos. Attorneys for Burke, who runs a digital media business, previously pushed for the return of his computers, phone, hard drives and other devices that were confiscated during an FBI search in May. In a court filing submitted this week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Trezevant argued that returning Burke’s devices would compromise the government’s ability to finish the ongoing investigation. Trezevant questioned whether Burke is a journalist and argued that the Florida Middle District Court doesn’t have jurisdiction to order the return of the devices during a federal investigation. Trezevant also wrote that the probable cause affidavit for the search warrant, which the Tampa Bay Times has requested access to, shouldn’t be released to the public. Revealing the probable cause could “pollute” the investigation, Trezevant wrote.

“How to solve Tampa Bay’s housing crisis” via Jeff Brandes for Tampa Bay Newspapers Weekly — In Tampa Bay and across the state, hardworking families, seniors and vulnerable people grapple with the challenge of spending more than half their incomes on housing. The Florida Policy Project has partnered with the Florida State University DeVoe L. Moore Center to explore potential nationwide best practices, offering hope for a brighter housing future. Accessory dwelling units, often referred to as ADUs, are smaller housing units that can be added to existing lots, offering viable options for single individuals or small households. In our quest for a diverse range of housing options, upzoning emerges as an encouraging strategy. Form-based zoning codes offer a fresh perspective on housing development.

“Tarpon Springs scraps City Manager search after charges of favoritism” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — By the time Tarpon Springs City Commissioners were to vote Tuesday on how to proceed with two finalists for City Manager, they had the candidates’ applications and resumes for less than a week. Commissioners had interviewed the finalists three days earlier, first in private and then in a public meeting. But they did not receive the resumes of the other roughly 20 applicants cut by a search firm until Tuesday morning, a day after Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias requested them. With a majority of Commissioners unhappy with the finalists or the process, the Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone the search for six months, leaving longtime City Manager Mark LeCouris in the position.

“Staff housing, pay negotiations in the works for Pinellas County teachers” via Angie Angers of Bay News 9 — The Pinellas County School District is roughly 120 teachers short as they enter the 2023-2024 school year. While administrators work to fill those vacancies, they may staff some classrooms with other district employees and others may have to be combined temporarily. The starting salary for Pinellas County teachers currently sits at $51,162. PCTA & PESPA are still negotiating with the district to solidify teacher and support staff contracts. PCTA says they’re requesting a 7.3% increase to align with the inflation rate in the area. The next bargaining session is on Aug. 15. In an effort to retain teachers and attract more to the district, Pinellas County Schools is working to turn the former Tomlinson Adult Education Center building near Mirror Lake in St. Pete into workforce housing for school staff.

“David Healey, planner who quietly shaped modern Pinellas, dies” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Healey was not one for the spotlight. Over the course of his two decades overseeing the development of Pinellas County, Healey only occasionally appeared in the press. He didn’t make political splashes. His work was behind the scenes and in the weeds, which is how he liked it, people who worked with him said. To those who understood what Healey did, though, it was impossible to overstate his role in shaping what Florida’s densest county looks like today. “I do believe that he had more influence during that 25-year period than any other person in Pinellas County by virtue of his professional role,” said Ed Armstrong, a land-use attorney who’s been working in Pinellas for four decades. “It’s not close, candidly.”

“Talks on St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, Tangerine Plaza progressing” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — City officials on Thursday told City Council members that negotiations over the redevelopment of key city-owned properties, including Tropicana Field and Tangerine Plaza, are progressing. Economic and workforce development Director Brian Caper said officials are still in negotiations with the Hines/Tampa Bay Rays development team for the Historic Gas Plant District, the 86 acres next to downtown where Tropicana Field is located. He said he expects both parties to agree to terms before the end of the year, with a term sheet coming to the City Council before the end of 2023 and a development agreement ready by the Spring of 2024.

“St. Petersburg condo may need $45 M renovation, post-Surfside review finds” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — A luxury condominium on the affluent stretch of Beach Drive in downtown St. Petersburg that’s been home to some of the city’s most prominent residents, including former Gov. Charlie Crist, is facing millions of dollars in repairs after engineers discovered a host of major issues. The Bayfront Tower Board of Directors ordered an inspection of the building following the 2021 Champlain Towers South Building collapse in Surfside. That disaster killed 98 people and compelled state lawmakers to overhaul condo safety rules, raising the bar for building inspections and upkeep. The bill, already due at Bayfront Tower, will be steep. Though the building was deemed structurally sound, construction will cost between $30 million and $45 million, and owners may be forced to vacate their units and the parking garage while the work is being done, according to engineers.

“TECO customers set energy record as heat index soars past 100 degrees” via Fox 13 — For two consecutive days, Tampa Electric reported breaking energy usage records, a spokesperson said Thursday. According to a TECO spokesperson, customers set a record for Summer electricity use at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, with 4,754 megawatts. That surpassed the previous hourly record of 4,640 megawatts, which had been set a day earlier. “The extreme heat does put some pressure on our equipment and on the system as a whole. But rest assured, we have enough electricity to handle the load,” said Cherie Jacobs, a TECO spokesperson. Temperatures across the Bay Area hit 96 degrees on Tuesday with a heat index of 110 degrees, which tied the temperature record set on that day in 1987, according to the National Weather Service. At peak usage, the amount of energy consumed was roughly equal to 500 Taylor Swift concerts happening at the same time, TECO reported.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Mayor Donna Deegan backs former City Council member Randy DeFoor for Jacksonville general counsel” via David Bauerlein and Hanna Holthaus of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — Former City Council member DeFoor has the inside track on becoming the next general counsel for the city of Jacksonville after Mayor Deegan threw her support behind DeFoor for the powerful post. DeFoor emerged as the top choice among six candidates who applied to be the city’s general counsel. The in-house law firm has 43 attorneys who advise the Mayor, City Council, independent authorities, the Duval County School Board, countywide elected officials, and various Boards and Committees across the full spectrum of Jacksonville’s consolidated form of government.

“Deegan’s affordable housing transition Subcommittee makes draft recommendations” via Hanna Holthaus of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — Developers, nonprofit leaders and representatives from Deegan’s Transition Committee agreed Tuesday to their first set of recommendations to address the affordable housing crisis. Once finalized and turned into the full Infrastructure Committee, the goal is to quickly turn the recommendations into legislation, the Chair of the Housing Subcommittee said. “I really believe that the majority, if not everything, that we have in our report is going to be ready to be implemented on Day One,” Joshua Hicks, Committee Chair and Deegan’s affordable housing director, said in an interview before the vote. “We just need to, to hopefully, have the political will and also the community want to actually do it.”

“Some roads will close Friday morning for Eglin Air Force Base weapons testing” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Drivers may once again experience delays as the 96th Test Wing of Eglin Air Force Base has scheduled its backup testing mission for Friday. State Roads 85 and 123 will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to noon during this time. Roads will not be closed for more than 90 minutes at a time. State Road 87 in Santa Rosa County will remain open for traffic.

“All anyone’s talking about: Reacts to Mega Millions winning ticket at Neptune Beach Publix” via Matt Soergel of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — It wasn’t quite business as usual Wednesday at the Neptune Beach Publix where someone bought the $1.6 billion-with-a-B Mega Millions ticket whose winning numbers were announced the night before. TV news crews were there in the parking lot before the sun came up over the nearby Atlantic Ocean and were still there hours later under the broiling noon sun. And even as shoppers went about their regular routines, you could hear some joking with others, asking if they were the winner and if so, could they have just a little loan. “It’s all anyone’s talking about,” said an employee who stressed he wasn’t allowed to talk.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“State drops charges against New College of Florida student accused of spitting on trustee” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against a New College of Florida student who was accused of spitting on Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and one of the school’s trustees. Libby Harrity, 20, was charged with misdemeanor battery on July 7 in connection with a Gov. DeSantis bill signing at New College on May 15, when Harrity allegedly spat at Rufo. DeSantis’ visit to sign a bill banning state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state universities drew vocal protest from students, who have organized against his reshaping of the college since January.

“Collier County Commissioner caught in election deception cites Bible verse as defense” via Rachel Heimann Mercader of Florida Trident — An investigation by the Florida Elections Commission found that Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall violated the state’s election code during his campaign last year. Hall’s campaign ads falsely implied he was the incumbent in the District 2 race rather than a challenger. The Elections Commission specifically found Hall failed to put the word “for” between his name and the office for which he was running in ads and social media sites, making it appear he already held the seat. The FEC ordered Hall, who neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing, to pay a fine of $200, ordered him to rectify any existing faulty advertisements, and required him to cover his own attorney’s fees and associated costs related to the case.

“Interviews with 5 candidates for Manatee County Administrator set for next week” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Interviews with five experienced candidates left in the running for the vacant Manatee County Administrator position are scheduled to begin next week. Manatee County announced five finalists are scheduled for an on-site visit on Aug. 16 and interviews with individual County Commissioners, as well as a community tour and a reception with county staff. The position is currently helmed in an interim capacity by Deputy Administrator Charlie Bishop. An interview session with the Commission is scheduled for Aug. 18 and will be open to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Manatee County Commission Chambers. Plans for a public reception are being finalized.

“Brian Hamman leaves post as head of Fort Myers Chamber” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Commissioner Hamman is no longer the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce. In a statement, Hamman said he decided to leave the job because his father is dealing with “serious health issues” that require his attention. David Hamman is an electrical contractor and operator of Gator Electrical. A few years ago, Brian Hamman took over some duties at the family firm because of the illness of a sister. Hamman had served as head of the Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in contracts with the community and local government, since July 2022.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida deserves better than dour DeSantis and lawless Trump” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The tinpot Governor and the crackpot former President deserve each other, but Florida deserves better.

This land by the sea is a bizarro-world Xanadu, the epicenter of seemingly everything awful: Scorching water temperatures bleach once-wondrous coral out of existence; a collapsed insurance market and a severe housing shortage saddle residents with unaffordable costs; a minority of empowered, freakish parents have arm-twisted school districts out of assigning Shakespeare and teaching psychology courses; elected officials who don’t toe the line are booted from office, the will of voters be damned; even Florida’s beating cultural heart, Miami, is becoming inhospitable as crypto-weirdos and oligarchs use their ill-gotten riches to snatch up all the real estate and price everyone else out; this state — this gorgeous, giant, diverse state — is a laughing stock.

No number of campaign “resets” can change DeSantis’ fundamental nature, nor the reality on the ground in the state he purportedly governs.

While he flop sweats his way through Iowa and New Hampshire — fake-smiling and fake-laughing with enough tension to pop the strings on a harp — his state simmers and his associates find themselves under withering scrutiny.

It’s difficult to operate an ice cream shop when your only product is formaldehyde in a cup.

What DeSantis has lost he can never regain: a sense that he is an alpha, the Top Gov, God’s ordained fighter. DeSantis is small and appearing smaller with every reset, every faux pas, every cringey guffaw.

And worse, the world is discovering what a bore the man is, the critical weakness his superior, the criminally inclined Trump, diagnosed immediately. DeSantis is a one-note wonder: beady-eyed grievance, whiny, dour.

— OPINIONS —

“Let’s have a faceoff on Trump’s indictment” via David French of The New York Times — Let me cut to the chase, arguing the primary issues without, I hope, losing too much of the complexity of the case. Prosecution: Look, I know the indictment is long — and the trial may well last for weeks — but the elevator pitch is simple. Trump conspired with a number of other individuals to overturn an election that he knew he lost. Defense: Sure, that all sounds compelling, but on closer examination, the case collapses. Let’s just start with the word “knew.” You’re going to present evidence that a number of administration officials and others rendered an opinion that the election was fair, and that Biden won. We’re going to present evidence that Trump received an avalanche of legal counsel to the contrary.

“Don’t let self-interested Republicans, Democrats hijack a third-party candidacy” via Philip Levine of the Miami Herald — Democrats and Republicans agree that monopolies in the corporate world are a bad idea. So why don’t they apply that same thinking to their own domain, politics? The two-party system in the United States is one of the purest examples of a monopoly. It controls almost every elected office in the country. It intentionally erects barriers to block new competitors from entering the marketplace, which it is doing with its newest challenger: No Labels, a bipartisan group. No Labels seeks to create an “insurance policy” for the upcoming presidential election, whereby an independent third candidate can quickly jump into the race if most Americans end up unsatisfied with their two options. In June, top Democrats gathered with anti-Trump Republicans for an off-the-record meeting to determine how to undermine No Labels.

“In Florida, Romeo and Juliet can’t go past first base” via Charles Pierce of Esquire — Florida is still under the nominal political control of its meathead Governor, DeSantis, who currently is wandering the gentle hills and green pastures of Iowa, rehearsing his Homo sapiens imitation. (It still needs work.). The latest target — that woke bastid William Shakespeare. From the Tampa Bay Times: “Students will be assigned pages from the classics, which might include “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and the time-honored teen favorite, “Romeo and Juliet.” But if they want to read them in their entirety, they will likely have to do it on their own time. School district officials said they redesigned their instructional guides for teachers because of revised state teaching standards and a new set of state exams that cover a vast array of books and writing styles. “It was also in consideration of the law,” said school district spokesperson Tanya Arja, referring to the newly expanded Parental Rights in Education Act. What on earth does this leave us with? Romeo and Juliet never going past first base? A eunuch Macbeth and his sexless wife? Benedick, hanging his actual bugle in an actual — not invisible, not metaphorical — baldric? No rape in Titus Andronicus? No woodland canoodling in A Midsummer Night’s Dream? No cross-dressing in Twelfth Night? Perhaps the greatest writing in the English language parceled out to students piecemeal? I don’t know what this is, but it’s not education.

“I’m a high school junior. Florida should stop playing politics with my school” via Giselle Matias for The Palm Beach Post — It is difficult to feel good when the people who are supposed to know better are putting politics above education. There are so many things the state should focus on instead, such as gun violence. Many students including me, are scared to even go to school — the one place we are supposed to feel safe. Advanced Placement courses are extremely important to students. They help students get into competitive colleges and give them a head start in their chosen careers. We are the future of this country. Our education should not be diminished by those who prefer pushing a political agenda instead of quality education for Florida’s students.

“Florida Constitution needs a rewrite, but not by legislators” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — After 55 years, we agree that the 1968 Florida Constitution is ripe for a refresh. By the Legislature’s count, there have been 136 ratified amendments making 237 separate changes. What’s worrisome is that Rep. Spencer Roach would have the Legislature rewrite it. There could hardly be a worse way in light of its recent record on issues of fundamental importance to Floridians. A wise alternative is a blue-ribbon, bipartisan advisory panel like the one that drafted what became the 1968 Constitution. Such was its prestige that the Legislature sent it to the ballot with few changes. The Constitution could also be amended by a convention, but that’s inadvisable because the delegates would be elected in a special-interest feeding frenzy.

“Lionel Messi is giving Major League Soccer something historic” via León Krauze of The Washington Post — Miami, a soccer-crazy town, welcomed Messi in a frenzy. Murals of Messi dressed in Inter pink popped up around town. Tickets sold out to watch him play in the team’s small, temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Messi has played almost every minute of his first four matches. Instead of letting others do the heavy lifting, Messi has run, pressured and asked for the ball time and time again. He has also shoved opponents and argued with referees, giving a game against Orlando City the same importance he used to give a crucial match for Barcelona. Messi is not only living up to the demands (and obvious rewards) of his contract with Inter Miami. He is also granting MLS a degree of significance and status that the league has been striving for since its founding almost three decades ago.

WEEKEND TV

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of the Brightline expansion from West Palm Beach to Orlando and how future expansion could bring the service to Tampa. Joining Walker are Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe; President and CEO of Visit Orlando Casandra Matej; and Planner and Principal of Looney Ricks Kiss architectural firm Jim Constantine.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: A look at the suspension by DeSantis of Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Worrell, citing neglect of duty, and an interview with suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren, on his fight to get his job back.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Rep. Kristen Arrington will discuss the Legislative Session, and what is on the agenda for lawmakers when they start Legislative Committee Weeks this Fall.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and Screven Watson.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Jacksonville City Council member (at-large Group 5) Chris Miller; Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Director Rick Mullaney; Adrian Thomas, 2023 Samuel Wolfson High School graduate headed to Clark-Atlanta University, Atlanta; Samson Cook, 2023 Terry Parker High School graduate headed to Tennessee State University, Nashville.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as next re-recorded album” via Lexy Perex of The Hollywood Reporter — The next re-recorded album from Swift’s catalog has been announced. Swift revealed Wednesday that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Oct. 27. The singer announced the news during the sixth night of her Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The rerecorded album follows the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The 2014 album, which originally featured 13 songs on the standard version and 16 songs on the deluxe edition, was home to her singles “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style” and “Wildest Dreams.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Brice Barnes, CBS’s Jim DeFede, Chris Hart IV, and Matt Surrency.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.