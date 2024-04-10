Rick Scott backs ‘fearless warrior’ Randy Fine for SD 19 seat

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is endorsing state Rep. Randy Fine’s bid for the Senate District 19 seat.

The support follows endorsements for Fine from other Republican leaders including former President Donald Trump, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“Randy Fine is a fearless warrior on the issues that matter most to Florida families,” said Scott, a Naples Republican. “Together, we cut taxes and reduced the government’s interference in our daily lives. Florida needs Randy Fine in the Florida Senate and I am proud to join President Trump in endorsing him.”

Scott notably endorsed Trump for President over sitting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when both still sought the GOP nomination. Fine earned national attention after switching his presidential endorsement from DeSantis to Trump over the handling of antisemitism in Florida.

Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, first won election to the Florida House in 2016, while Scott still served as Florida’s Governor. He embraced the support from Scott for his state Senate campaign.

“Sen. Rick Scott is a great Senator. But he is an even better man,” Fine said. “From the first day I got elected, he has been a mentor as we tackled the issues facing Florida, including improving education, growing our economy, and protecting our environment. I am so grateful to have his support. I am even more grateful he is fighting for my family in Washington.”

Fine earlier this year was among 80 state lawmakers to endorse Scott’s own re-election effort to the U.S. Senate.

Florida Democrats, particularly in the wake of a Florida Supreme Court ruling upholding a strict abortion ban, have voiced confidence that they can beat Scott, with Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launching a statewide tour spotlighting that issue.

Fine is running for an open state Senate seat, where he hopes to succeed retiring state Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican. He faces Republicans Robyn Hattaway and Chuck Sheridan in a GOP Primary. Democrat Vance Ahrens awaits in the General Election.