June 13, 2024
Florida Chamber releases first round of 2024 endorsements

Jacob Ogles June 13, 2024

Mark Wilson
The business group picked favorites in 5 open Senate seats and 1 House district, along with numerous incumbents.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has announced its first round of endorsements for the 2024 election cycle

“The Florida Chamber has a long and proven track record of endorsing candidates who continue to drive sound policy, helping Florida maintain a pro-jobs climate and safeguarding the strength of our economy,” said Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

“We trust that these proven incumbent and former legislators will continue to make Florida’s future a priority, focusing on job creation and further economic opportunity for everyone.”

The list of lawmakers receiving endorsements largely signaled support for Republican incumbents looking toward re-election or a promotion from the House to the Senate.

In the latter group, the Chamber backed four Representatives running for open Senate seats, all Republicans. Those include Reps. Randy Fine for Senate District 19, Tom Leek for Senate District 7, Stan McClain for Senate District 9 and Keith Truenow for Senate District 13. The group also endorsed former Senate President Don Gaetz’s campaign to return to Tallahassee representing Senate District 1.

The group also endorsed most Republican incumbents seeking re-election to the Senate— and one Democrat. The singular safe blue Senate endorsement announcement supported Sen. Tracie Davis, the Jacksonville Democrat in Senate District 5.

The group is also backing re-election efforts by Sens. Ben Albritton, Bryan Ávila, Danny Burgess, Gayle Harrell, Ed Hooper, Blaise Ingoglia and Corey Simon. Most represent safe Republican seats, though Simon, who flipped Senate District 3 red in 2022, is expected to face a competitive race in November.

On the House side, the Chamber picked just one favorite in an open seat. The business advocates will back term-limited Sen. Debbie Mayfield’s run in House District 32, where the Rockledge Republican faces a Primary with former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon.

Besides that, the group endorsed mostly Republicans and a few Democrats seeking House re-election.

That includes Reps. Shane Abbott; Daniel “Danny” Alvarez; Carolina Amesty; Adam Anderson; Alex Andrade; Jessica Baker; Doug Bankson; Webster Barnaby; Fabian Basabe; Kimberly “Kim” Berfield; Dean Black; David Borrero; Adam Botana; Robert Brackett; Chuck Brannan; James Buchanan; Demi Busatta Cabrera; Jennifer Canady; Mike Caruso; Ryan Chamberlin; Linda Chaney; Wyman Duggan; Tiffany Esposito; Tom Fabricio; Gallop Franklin; Sam Garrison; Mike Giallombardo; Karen Gonzalez Pittman; Peggy Gossett-Seidman; Phillip Wayne “Griff” Griffitts; Jeff Holcomb; Christine Hunschofsky; Berny Jacques; Traci Koster; Chip LaMarca; Vicki Lopez; Randy Maggard; Patt Maney; Lawrence McClure; Fiona McFarland; Lauren Melo; Kiyan Michael; James Vernon “Jim” Mooney; Toby Overdorf; Daniel Perez; Jenna Persons-Mulicka; Susan Plasencia; Rachel Plakon; Juan Carlos Porras; Will Robinson; Alex Rizo; Joel Rudman; Michelle Salzman; Jason Shoaf; Tyler Sirois; David Smith; John Snyder; Paula Stark; Kevin Steele; John Temple; Josie Tomkow; Dana Trabulsy; Chase Tramont; Kaylee Tuck; Taylor Yarkosky; and Brad Yeager.

Jacob Ogles

