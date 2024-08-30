Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.30.24

Good Friday morning.

Breaking late Thursday — “Donald Trump says he’ll vote in November that Florida needs ‘more than six weeks’ for abortion” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald — Florida currently bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a change that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in 2023. Trump has previously called Florida’s six-week ban a “terrible mistake.” When an NBC News reporter asked Trump how he would vote on Florida’s abortion amendment, Trump reiterated that he thought the six-week cutoff was too short. When the reporter asked Trump if that meant he would be voting for Amendment 4, Trump said he would be voting that “we need more than six weeks.” Amendment 4 says in part that no law should “prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health.” If passed, it would, in effect, undo Florida’s current six-week ban.

According to a new poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida voters remain satisfied with the state’s Republican leaders and economic policies.

Meanwhile, Cherry Communications found a majority upset at Democratic President Joe Biden, with 60% feeling the nation is on the wrong track.

The poll shows Republican presidential nominee Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott are both on track to win more than 51% of the vote when they appear on the ballot this Fall. Meanwhile, the survey shows 55% of voters are pleased with Gov. DeSantis.

“This new poll shows likely Florida voters are much more confident in Florida than in the nation as we begin the 2024 General Election, which is not surprising considering Florida created one in every 11 new jobs nationally over the last year and 1 in 6 new jobs nationally in the month of July alone,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber.

“This job growth is not accidental — we must continue electing pro-jobs candidates to make sure the right things keep happening in Florida as we grow from the 16th to the 10th largest global economy by 2030.”

About 47% percent of respondents said Florida appeared to be on the right track, just more than the 45% who see it on the wrong track. However, regarding the nation as a whole, only 30% see America headed the right way, half the number who see things going south.

But while voters feel high on Florida, not enough crave the ability to buy recreational pot to pass a ballot measure in November. The poll found 59% support for Amendment 3, the fourth consecutive Chamber poll pegging support just under the threshold to pass.

Since the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced its “Great Outdoors Initiative” last week, residents of Florida and beyond have turned to social media and especially Facebook groups, to advocate for preservation.

These groups have become virtual information hubs, as advocates have launched pages for each state park — such as Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Protect Honeymoon Island State Park, and Protect Oleta River State Park — where more than 50,000 members share updates, news articles, and personal stories about why these natural lands are vital to Florida’s identity.

Beyond just forums for discussion, these Facebook groups have become platforms for direct action. Members share updates on public hearings, petitions and other opportunities to make their voices heard.

Group administrators are also coordinating efforts to submit comments during DEP meetings and providing ways to contact state lawmakers, encouraging members to let them know exactly how they feel about the initiative. Groups also use Facebook live streams to help out-of-state park enthusiasts show their support and learn more about the proposed developments.

One of the most compelling parts of this effort is the emphasis on celebrating Florida’s natural beauty. Beyond advocacy, members post images of nature unique to Florida, like manatees, gopher tortoises and the Great Blue Heron, reinforcing that state parks serve as critical habitats for vulnerable and endangered species.

What started as isolated concerns in local communities has evolved into a nationwide movement uniting Floridians and environmentalists across the country who believe Florida’s state parks must be preserved for future generations.

If you need a true representation of the power of grassroots mobilization in the digital age, look no further.

—@Mdixon55: DeSantis seemed to understand the six-week ban was going to be an issue. He signed the legislation in middle of the night during a non-public event in his office in Tallahassee. He is well known for high-profile public bill signings

—@MyahWard: In her interview with CNN, Vice President (Kamala) Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if she’s elected: “I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences.”

—@samstein: “Same old, tired playbook,” she said. “Next question, please.” Harris to CNN when asked about Trump’s assertion that she had just recently ‘happened to turn Black’

—@KevinCate: Georgia might save the Union. Again.

—@michellelprice: Former New Jersey Governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale University this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign.”

—@jacobogles: A campaign source tells me @carolina_amesty has no intention of resigning her House seat or dropping her re-election campaign in HD 45.

“Carolina Amesty indicted on forgery charges” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Her indictment follows two Orlando Sentinel investigations into Amesty’s background, credentials and conduct in her former role as an administrator at Central Christian University, a small school on North Hiawassee Road in Orange County.

The most recent story detailed how Amesty notarized a form in September 2021 claiming Robert Shaffer, a veteran educator with a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, was an employee at the university. But Shaffer, who previously served as the principal of the adjacent K-12 school run by Amesty’s family, told the Sentinel he never worked at the university nor signed the form Amesty said he did.

Amesty turned herself into the Orange County Jail following her Wednesday indictment on Thursday afternoon. She’s been charged with forgery, uttering a forgery, false acknowledgment or certification by a notary public and notarizing her own signature.

According to the indictments, all four charges are third-degree felonies, and three of the counts name the Shaffer document that was the subject of the Sentinel’s investigation. The offenses are each punishable by up to five years in prison.

“A concerned citizen brought potential criminal wrongdoing to our attention, and in line with our obligation to investigate fairly and without bias, we requested a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation and thoroughly reviewed the facts and evidence of the case,” State Attorney Andrew Bain said. “That information was presented to the grand jury who found sufficient evidence to return an indictment. I am committed to upholding fairness and justice in every case by applying the law equally to everyone and my record reflects this dedication.”

“Kamala Harris widens lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds” via Jason Lange and Bo Erickson of Reuters — Harris leads Trump 45% to 41% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday that showed the Vice President sparking new enthusiasm among voters and shaking up the race ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The 4-percentage point advantage among registered voters was wider than a one-point lead Harris held over Trump in a poll. The new survey showed Harris picking up support among women and Hispanics. Harris led Trump by 49% to 36% — or 13 percentage points — among both women and Hispanic voters. Harris had a 9-point lead among women and a 6-point lead among Hispanics.

“Pennsylvania may be a problem for Harris” via Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin — It’s been a while since we’ve seen a poll showing her ahead in Pennsylvania, the tipping-point state more than a third of the time in our model. Today we added one post-DNC poll showing Pennsylvania as a tie and another (conducted during the DNC) showing either a tie or Trump +1, depending on your preferred version. The model puts a lot of weight on this recent data because of all the changes in the race. And you can see why it thinks this is a problem for her: if she’s only tied in Pennsylvania now, during what should be one of her stronger polling periods, that implies being a slight underdog in November. And as I said, it’s also possible that all of this is noise and/or that the model is overdoing the convention bounce adjustment. But while Walz has had a strong rollout as Harris’s VP, I can’t help but wonder what her numbers would look like with Josh Shapiro instead.

“Harris explains in exclusive CNN interview why she’s shifted her position on key issues since her first run for President” via Kevin Liptak of CNN — Harris offered her most expansive explanation to date on why she’s changed some of her positions on fracking and immigration, saying her values haven’t shifted but that her time as Vice President provided new perspective on some of the country’s most pressing issues. Harris also said she would name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if elected. And she brushed off her rival’s questioning of her racial identity, dismissing Trump’s suggestion she “happened to turn Black” as the “same old, tired playbook.”

“The five warning signs for Harris after the DNC” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO — One poll commissioned by the Democratic messaging firm Navigator Research and released last Tuesday, before Harris’ DNC speech, showed Harris and Trump essentially tied across the swing-state map. Polls consistently underprojected Trump’s performance in 2016 and 2020. Despite pledging earlier this month to “schedule” an interview before the end of August, now days away, there are still no public plans for her first sit-down as the Democratic nominee. Trump is slamming her for it. A presidential debate with Trump, a white man nearly 20 years her senior with a history of unsavory outbursts, is a prime opportunity for Harris to contrast herself with the former President and reintroduce herself to a national audience.

“This state may decide whether Harris or Trump wins the 2024 Presidential Election” via Paul Steinhauser for Fox News — Harris wakes up Thursday in this historic coastal city in Georgia, a crucial presidential election battleground that’s one of seven states that will likely determine the winner of her 2024 faceoff with Trump. On Wednesday, the Vice President kicked off a two-day bus swing in southeastern Georgia, accompanied by Walz, who visited with faculty and students at a high school before stopping by a barbecue joint. On Thursday, Harris and Walz will sit for their first major interview before the Vice President holds what’s expected to be a large rally in Savannah.

“Is the debate set or not?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — To judge by what is said in public, the issue between the two sides is microphones. It would probably be a little more accurate to say that the microphone issue is real, but it is also a stand-in for other agendas between the two sides. Obviously, the debate became an opportunity for the Harris campaign to troll the Trump team. That is politics these days. However, in addition to the schoolyard jeering, Harris pressed Trump to agree to rules he had never agreed to with Biden. Given all the chicken emojis, it was a pretty brazen tactic. First, Harris argued that Trump was reneging on the debate deal that he and Biden, but not Harris, had agreed to. Then Harris tried to change the specifics of that deal by saying there should be no cutting off microphones — and the argument for the change was that Harris was never party to the Trump-Biden deal! That’s chutzpah.

“JD Vance booed by entire crowd during dumpster fire speech” via Edith Olmstead of The New Republic — Vance was greeted by loud boos during an address to the International Association of Fire Fighters in Boston on Thursday — and that was only the beginning of an incredibly rough speech for Trump’s running mate. “Thank you, guys —” Vance said as he grabbed the mic to speak, only to be interrupted by loud booing from the audience. “Semper Fi guys,” Vance said, seeming to signpost his background as a Marine to get the hecklers to stop. “Sounds like we’ve got some fans and some haters, that’s OK,” he joked. “Listen to what I have to say here, and I’ll make my pitch,” he said. If Vance thought his earlier plea would be enough to settle down the disruptions, he had another thing coming. Onstage, Vance’s declaration that he was a “populist, and proud of it,” was again met by some claps and boos. Vance’s cold reception didn’t prevent him from attempting jokes, although he brutally fumbled their delivery in the face of an indifferent crowd.

“Trump says he wants to make IVF treatments paid for by government or insurance companies if elected” via Dasha Burns, Abigail Brooks and Alexandra Marquez of NBC News — Trump said that if he is elected, his administration would not only protect access to in vitro fertilization but would also have either the government or insurance companies cover the cost of the expensive service for American women who need it. “We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment,” Trump said before adding, “We’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.” Asked to clarify whether the government would pay for IVF services or whether insurance companies would do so, Trump reiterated that one option would be to have insurance companies pay “under a mandate, yes.”

“Decision on Georgia Election Board threatens Brian Kemp’s détente with Trump” via Amy Gardner and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Kemp has enjoyed an unusually friendly public rapport in recent days with Trump. After years of heaping insults on Kemp for refusing to help reverse Biden’s 2020 victory in the state, Trump praised the Governor on Truth Social this month for his “help and support.” On Thursday, Kemp plans to attend a fundraiser in Atlanta for the Republican presidential nominee, who is locked in a virtual tie with Harris in polling of the critical swing state.

“Ron DeSantis thinks Supreme Court might back Harris on taxing unrealized capital gains” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Arguing that there is “no source of constitutional authority for Harris to try to tax unrealized (capital) gains,” DeSantis cast doubt on whether the high court would see it that way in the end. “I’d hope to say that the Supreme Court would nix it. But, you know, these Judges, you just don’t know. I mean, sometimes they’re good, but then sometimes they don’t do what’s right,” DeSantis said while speaking at the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office in Crystal River. The Governor has criticized the Supreme Court frequently in recent years, with some of his sharpest rejoinders coming after Trump picked three Justices during his term in office.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell kicks off 75-stop tour highlighting times Rick Scott pleaded the fifth” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democratic Senate candidate Mucarsel-Powell just kicked off a 75-stop tour of Florida. The itinerary aims to amplify the number of times U.S. Sen. Scott pleaded the fifth in a previous investigation. The Miami Democrat started a series of campaign events about a week after winning the nomination to challenge Scott, a first-term Republican Senator and former Governor. On Wednesday, she started the tour with a meet-and-greet at the Villain Theater in Miami. Stop No. 2 will come this weekend when she campaigns at the University of Florida-University of Miami football game and tailgate this weekend.

“Wilton Simpson, DeSantis challenge Ashley Moody, Jimmy Patronis in pledging funds to combat abortion Amendment 4” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Agriculture Commissioner Simpson and DeSantis challenged Attorney General Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Patronis to raise the bar in combating Amendment 4 on Wednesday. Initially, DeSantis had announced that the cabinet would contribute $400,000 to oppose the amendment. Simpson then increased his commitment to $200,000, prompting DeSantis to match that amount, bringing the total contribution to $600,000. The amendment, sponsored by Floridians Protecting Freedom, would enshrine abortion into the state’s constitution. It would allow for the practice to be done up until the point of “viability,” which the Governor previously said is a non-definable time in the pregnancy that abortion providers can easily abuse.

“Democrats in U.S. Senate, House races win endorsements from health care advocacy group” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A health care advocacy group is endorsing 17 Democrats for U.S. Senate and House races who will support abortion rights, Medicaid and other initiatives. “The Committee to Protect Health Care is proud to endorse these candidates because of their commitment to protecting and expanding access to affordable health care,” said Rob Davidson, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Health Care. “We’re confident that these ‘Care for U.S. Candidates’ will put patients ahead of special interests, defend reproductive freedom, and support legislation to lower health care costs. We look forward to working with them in Congress to ensure everyone in the United States has access to the health care they need to thrive.”

“‘Passion for public service’: Lois Frankel endorses Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frankel is all in on Cox for Palm Beach County State Attorney. Cox’s campaign announced that Frankel, a fellow Democrat representing Florida’s 22nd Congressional District and has served in Congress since 2013, is backing Cox’s bid to succeed Dave Aronberg as the county’s top prosecutor. “I am proud to endorse Alexcia Cox as our next State Attorney,” Frankel said. “Alexcia has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to justice and community safety. Her passion for public service and dedication to safeguarding our residents are evident in everything she does. Alexcia’s leadership has led to significant advancements in public safety and critical initiatives that support victims while holding offenders accountable.”

“Is DeSantis losing his grip on Florida?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Days into an ever-evolving saga over the fate of Florida’s parks, DeSantis had a revolt on his hands. It was hard to imagine such a public rebuke from within his own party in years past. The GOP-led Legislature has largely supported the Governor’s agenda, including standing by as DeSantis spent taxpayer money to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and backing his war with Disney. But with the Governor’s 2024 presidential aspirations dashed and his term set to expire in early 2027, is the parks kerfuffle a sign that folks are starting to tune DeSantis out?

“Money from hemp industry flowed into Florida GOP coffers after veto, frantic group chat effort” via Shira Moolten of the Orlando Sentinel — The Republican Party of Florida is at least $1.7 million richer thanks to a frantic fundraising effort from hemp companies days after DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have effectively killed the industry, new finance reports show. The effort, which took place over a WhatsApp group chat called “Save Florida Hemp” days after the veto, was denounced by critics as a quid pro quo deal and lauded by hemp leaders as a grassroots fundraising effort in the face of adversity; the $1.7 million still pales in comparison to the tens of millions of dollars Trulieve, Florida’s biggest medical marijuana company and their main adversary, has poured into the ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana.

“Gov. DeSantis praises appellate court ruling allowing state to enforce ban on trans care for minors” via Florida Politics — DeSantis is trumpeting a recent appellate court ruling allowing Florida to enforce a law to limit access to transgender care, including a ban for minors. Appearing at a news conference in Crystal River, DeSantis said it’s “wrong” to allow minors to access gender-affirming health care. “It is wrong to do this. You don’t take some 14-year-old and pump them with hormone blockers and try to change their sex with an operation. It’s wrong,” DeSantis said when asked about the 2-1 decision issued this week by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

“DeSantis says Florida teams would have won College Football Playoff decades ago” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Arguing yet again that Florida teams need to get back to their historical heights, DeSantis says that in any given year decades ago, any one of the state’s major teams could have been national champs. “One team from Florida would be competing for a national championship almost every year, and sometimes it was all of them competing,” DeSantis said. “And back in that era, if you had a playoff, then a lot of times the Florida team who may not have been in the one key bowl game at that time, that Florida team — whether it’s Florida State, Florida or Miami — they would have ended up winning the playoff back then.” While he noted that the University of Florida was “the top-ranked public university in America,” he added quickly that he needed “their football team to start doing a little bit better.”

“‘Our content must align with the state’: Visit Florida CEO responds to removal of LGBTQ section on its website” via Linnie Supall of WFLA — The CEO of VISIT FLORIDA responded on Tuesday to the removal of the LGBTQ section of its website. Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism site, has been under fire after a section dedicated to LGBTQ travel disappeared. However, the state-backed agency finally shared a response during its Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. “It’s fairly simple,” said Dana Young, president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “VISIT FLORIDA is a taxpayer-funded organization and, as such, VISIT FLORIDA, our marketing strategy, our materials, and our content must align with the state.” However, Young’s statement is under scrutiny.

“Publishers, authors sue Florida over ‘unconstitutional book-banning’” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Six major book publishers and several prominent authors have sued the state of Florida over what they call “unconstitutional book banning,” according to a news release. The publishers — Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Simon & Schuster, and Sourcebooks — filed a 94-page complaint along with the Authors Guild and notable writers such as John Green, Julia Alvarez and Angie Thomas. The group claims that due to a sweeping education bill passed by the Florida Legislature in 2023 (HB 1069), books were removed from school bookshelves “with no consideration of the educational value of the work as a whole.”

“Florida State Health officials report 10 cases of sloth fever within the past month” via Caleb Califano of WPBF — Florida health officials have reported 10 new cases of sloth fever in the past week. Also known as the Oropouche virus, sloth fever originated from sloths in Trinidad and spreads primarily through mosquito bites and midges, a type of small fly. Symptoms include rash, fatigue, vomiting, and nausea, with more severe cases reported in countries like Brazil. The virus is typically found in parts of South America where specific mosquitoes and insects transmit the disease. Experts note that sloth fever shares symptoms similar to other illnesses like dengue and Zika, making diagnosing it challenging.

Parrotheads assemble — “Florida legislature names Friday as ‘Jimmy Buffett Day’” via Sara Filips of WFLA — The Florida Legislature has selected a day to recognize and celebrate “Jimmy Buffett Day.” On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, the first “Jimmy Buffett Day” will be recognized and celebrated as a brand-wide “day of service.” “We encourage you to find a way to be of service to make an impact on your community.” Margaritaville Resorts said the day will support the late singer’s Singing for Change or other charitable organizations to honor his legacy by giving back to the community. “We will honor Jimmy by doing what he did best – connect with people in a genuine way, quietly make noise, and honor his wish for us to ‘keep the party going!’”

“How Biden’s Senate allies helped push him from the race” via Carl Hulse of The New York Times — Sen. Jack Reed, the West Point graduate, Army veteran and Rhode Island Democrat who leads the Armed Services Committee, is hardly known as a troublemaker prone to rash statements. So, when Senate Democrats gathered privately with Biden’s top political advisers last month to assess Biden’s capacity to remain the Democratic presidential nominee, the decision by the normally taciturn Reed to be among the first to speak was notable. Even more remarkable was what he said: If Biden wanted to stay in the race after a disastrous debate performance that underscored concerns about his condition and mental acuity, he should submit to an examination by two independent neurologists willing to report their findings at a news conference. It was a striking position for a Democratic loyalist to take, underscoring the near unanimity among Senate Democrats in the room that day that Biden should not continue as the party’s nominee.

“With court victories, conservatives push back on Biden policies” via Hamed Aleaziz and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times — After rewriting Title IX regulations to include protections for gender identity, Biden told trans students: “We see you.” When he announced his latest executive actions to waive student loan debt in April, he proudly proclaimed that “this relief can be life-changing.” And standing in front of a group of immigrant advocates in June, Biden boasted that he had used the power of his presidency to provide a new path to legal status for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens — ending fear and uncertainty for a half-million people. “We can fix that,” Biden said. “And that’s what I’m going to do today: fix it.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s car passed near pipe bomb on Jan. 6, according to new video” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — As Pelosi was evacuated from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while the complex was under attack, her motorcade passed by a pipe bomb at the Democratic National Committee headquarters that law enforcement had yet to render safe. The revelation is the second known instance of a prominent Democrat coming close to the explosive device, and it underscores the threat that elected officials faced that day when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Capitol Police officials responded Thursday by saying the makeshift bomb had been rendered mostly inoperable by the time Pelosi’s motorcade came near it, and that the greater danger to her at that moment was from the mob laying siege to Congress.

“FBI continues to fail child sex abuse victims despite reforms after bungled Larry Nassar investigation, watchdog finds” via Hannah Rabinowitz of CNN — The FBI has continued to mishandle allegations of child sexual abuse in the years after the bureau’s notorious bungling of the investigation into disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar. Because of those failures, allegations of sexual abuse against children were left unaddressed for months while minors continued to be victimized, the audit found. In one particularly egregious example, the FBI did not follow up for more than a year on a tip about child abuse being committed by a registered sex offender. The bureau also failed to report the allegation to local law enforcement and the abuser’s probation officer.

“Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets U.S. national security adviser as the two powers try to avoid conflict” via Ken Moritsugu and Huizhong Wu of The Associated Press — Jinping met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as the latter wound up a three-day visit with the stated aim of keeping communications open in a relationship that has become increasingly tense in recent years. Sullivan, on his first trip to China as the principal adviser to Biden on national security issues, earlier met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a top general from the Central Military Commission. Starting with a trade war in 2018, China and the United States have grown at odds over various issues, from global security, such as China’s claims over the South China Sea, to industrial policy on electric vehicles and solar panel manufacturing. Sullivan’s trip this week is meant to keep the tensions from spiraling into conflict.

“Former Orchid Town Manager Noah Powers to take over as Interim Fellsmere City Manager” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Powers was chosen Aug. 22 by the City Council and began splitting duties with outgoing City Manager Mark Mathes. He will take over full-time on Sept. 9. He is expected to sign a six-month contract, including a three-month review. According to City Clerk Maria Suarez-Sanchez, the Council will discuss his salary at its Sept. 5 meeting. Powers was Orchid Town Manager from 2015-2021. Mathes’ last day as City Manager is Sept 6. He resigned on Aug. 15 to become Manager of the Fellsmere Water Control District. Mathes’ city salary was $125,000 annually. He will earn $100,000 with the Water Control District.

“Election forum puts spotlight on Fort Lauderdale’s District 4 candidates” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale candidates on the campaign trail have no shortage of issues to weigh in on this year. There’s a public outcry over a plan to remove a tree-lined median on Las Olas. A homeless crisis that has business owners and residents on edge. And the prospect of a railway bridge — or tunnel — running through downtown Fort Lauderdale. Voters got a preview of District 1 and 4 candidates running in the Nov. 5 election during a forum hosted by the Fort Lauderdale Council of Civic Associations and moderated by South Florida Sun-Sentinel Deputy Opinions Editor Dan Sweeney.

“Miami Lakes sues law firm over role in FBI corruption sting that led to Mayor’s arrest” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald — Miami Lakes is suing a law firm over its involvement in an FBI sting operation that led to the arrest of the town’s Mayor in 2013. The suit, filed by the town in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last week, is seeking more than $5 million in damages over the role of Richard Candia, who was an employee at the law firm Becker & Poliakoff, in the FBI operation. Candia was party to an alleged corruption scheme involving then-Mayor Michael Pizzi and later became an FBI informant. Miami Lakes is suing the firm, which was under contract to provide lobbying and consulting services to the town, for negligence, breach of contract and fiduciary duties.

“Miami developer pitches new site for Miami-Dade’s incinerator. Two cities don’t like it” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Weeks before a showdown vote on where to build Miami-Dade’s new garbage incinerator, a Miami developer is offering a new site in an agricultural area outside of Hialeah Gardens on the western edge of the county. David Martin, chief executive of the Terra development firm, is pitching his 65-acre site as remote enough to let Miami-Dade Commissioners avoid the fights underway from Doral and Miramar as the county considers incinerator locations near neighborhoods in those cities. The 1982 incinerator burned nearly half of Miami-Dade’s garbage for decades at a site in Doral that had been shut down after a fire in February 2023. Doral is pushing the county to pick a new location to construct a replacement.

“Kionne McGhee biopic ‘The Reject’ to headline Urban Film Festival in Miami” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — He led Democrats in the House. He has served on the Miami-Dade Commission for four years — a far cry from his troubled youth. Now, he’s the subject of a feature-length biopic set to debut this weekend in Miami. “The Reject,” which headlines the Urban Film Festival at the Historic Lyric Theater in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, tells the story of Commissioner McGhee, chronicling his life from a traumatic childhood to his rise as an elected leader. The film is based on his autobiography, “A Mere I Can is American.” It depicts McGhee’s formative years, from being labeled in school as “emotionally handicapped” and spending time in jail, through his young adulthood as he became a prosecutor and won public office. “‘The Reject’ isn’t just a movie; it’s my story,” McGhee said. “It dives deep into the kind of trauma that people in marginalized communities face — poverty, violence, and a broken education system.”

“Brevard School Board bans LGBTQ book despite saying text not in violation of state statute” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — A woman complains to Brevard Public Schools that a graphic novel’s depiction of a gay relationship could cause “compulsive masturbation” in middle schoolers. The District’s Book Review Committee says the novel does not violate Florida statute. The School Board agrees — but bans the book anyway. The removal of books from school libraries is a situation increasingly played out across Florida as districts grapple with the fallout of HB 1069, which lays out what can and can’t be in public school libraries and classrooms. More and more, Districts use the law to pull books, whether that’s through a review process or through “weeding,” where media specialists have tossed books in conjunction with other titles.

“More Volusia County Schools employees will see salary increases in 2024-25 school year” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Schools and Volusia United Educators Support settled their contract and, if approved, more District employees will see their salaries increase this year. The contract includes the following agreements, according to a District news release: Health insurance contributions will increase from $565 per month to $605; salary packages will increase, which includes a step on the salary schedule; translation supplements will increase from $100 to $500; and pay for speech paraprofessionals will increase $0.50 per hour. Ratification will occur the week of Sept. 16, and then the agreement will go before the Volusia County School Board for approval at its Sept. 24 meeting, according to the news release.

“Aakash Patel arrested for DUI in Tampa, blood alcohol nearly twice legal limit” via Florida Politics — Patel, a Tampa Bay area socialite, entrepreneur and influencer, was arrested Wednesday morning for driving under the influence. Arresting officers from the Tampa Police Department recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.153%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08% Patel was arrested at the intersection of W. Cypress St. and N. Lois Ave. at 2:53 a.m. According to documents from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked into the Hillsborough County jail just after 5 a.m. and released at 3:37 p.m. after posting cash bail. Patel sits on several local Boards, including the Board of Trustees for Hillsborough Community College. He’s also the Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County Board. Patel is the founder and president of Elevate Inc., a business development consulting firm. He previously served as director of business development for Chamber.com, the former website for the Chamber of Commerce Association.

“Proposal to shift Tampa city elections from odd to even years may have little support” via Jason Lanning of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa City Council will hear a proposal Thursday from District 7 Council member Luis Viera that asks for city elections to be shifted from odd years to even years. The move would be to coincide with other statewide and national elections. Viera said that the dismal voter turnout in the city for more than a decade indicates residents aren’t as engaged in local elections as they should be. In the Primary last week, Hillsborough County voter turnout was 19.53%, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office. “I am a big believer in representative democracy,” Viera said. “I’m a big believer in participatory democracy. When you get anywhere from 7 to 8% of the eligible electorate voting and making decisions for everybody else, there is something wrong.”

“Polk County schools renegotiate school bus camera contract after scrutiny over potential state law violation” via Carla Bayron of Fox 13 — Polk County Public Schools’ Safe Stop program has come under scrutiny for potentially being out of compliance with state law. Over 500 school buses across Polk County this school year were equipped with cameras to catch drivers illegally passing buses. In July, Polk County Superintendent Fred Heid said the district must do everything possible to keep children safe and to stop drivers from breaking the law. “We lost 22 students last year alone to traffic fatalities,” said Heid. “That is a number and a situation that none of us want to deal with. The number of viewings and funerals (we) attended last year is unprecedented and unacceptable.” Verra Mobility is the company providing the technology, and they entered into a contract with the district earlier this year.

“With Joe Lopano’s exit, Tampa’s airport moves on from the man who transformed it” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — When Lopano looked out across Tampa International Airport’s main terminal in January 2011, the brand-new chief executive wasn’t impressed. “Should I use the word I’m thinking of?” he asked meditatively in a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times. “It sucked.” But the imperfections were a ready canvas for Lopano, who craved an airport to call his own after 14 years as the No. 2 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. He convinced his interviewers that he, with no prior experience as a CEO, could lead the region’s travel hub to success. “I was the only one interviewing for the job that was never a CEO,” Lopano said. “I said, ‘Somebody has to make you a CEO. You’re not born a CEO.’”

“University of Florida terminates several Ben Sasse GOP allies following his resignation” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — At least six political allies of former University of Florida President Sasse have been terminated by the university following his abrupt departure in July. While Sasse announced on July 18 that he would resign after just 17 months on the job, questions have remained about the job status of those he brought with him to Gainesville from his time as a Republican Nebraska Senator in Washington., D.C. Through a public records request, the Sun obtained the personnel files for eight of those individuals, including six of his former Senate staffers and two former Republican officials.

“UF named fourth-best public higher ed institution in U.S., according to new Forbes analysis” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Forbes annual list of top public colleges and universities in America puts the University of Florida (UF) at No. 4 on the list. According to the analysis by Forbes writers, UF offers “students high earning potential with low debt burdens and a great return on their investment.” Tuition costs also played a major role in the high ranking of UF. Three California schools ranked above UF: University of California, Berkley, at No. 1; University of California, Los Angeles, at No. 2; and University of California, San Diego, at No. 3.

“Naples police say Mayor arrested for drunken driving” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — Months after she won her second term, Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann faces criminal charges after authorities say she was driving under the influence. According to Collier County Jail records, Heitmann, 61, was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. She faces one count of DUI with a blood alcohol of 0.15 or higher. In Florida, the legal limit is 0.08. According to Naples police, shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Naples police officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of 16th Avenue South after they received a call for service from the resident.

“Manatee County bypassed enough water to fill three Lake Manatee’s during Debby” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County officials said that enough water to fill three Lake Manatees was released during Tropical Storm Debby. Residents continued to voice frustration over flooding in the surrounding area caused by the release to Manatee County Commissioners and staff during Tuesday’s public County Commission meeting. The county is now negotiating with a firm to conduct an independent investigation into flooding issues during the tropical storm and also tapped the Tampa Bay Regional Council to serve as a neutral auditor. “The third-party analysis, the independent investigation, we are pursuing that,” Deputy Administrator Evan Pilachowski said. “We agree that is a valuable step for us to take to really understand what the impacts of the dam have been as well as what the underlying cause of any flooding that people have experienced throughout the last month.”

“What caused a hole in Manatee Avenue bridge to Anna Maria Island? Here’s what FDOT says” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Heavy rainfall caused the hole in the Manatee Avenue Bridge that prompted emergency repairs, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). An agency representative told the Bradenton Herald the damage happened to a section of the bridge that had been repaired before. “The recent heavy rains caused a previously repaired area of the concrete to deteriorate,” said Janella Newsome, a public information director with FDOT. The Bradenton area has dealt with heavy rainfall in recent weeks, with nearly 12 inches of rainfall in one day during Hurricane Debby, which also caused historic flooding. Over the past week, Bradenton has seen 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“If Harris keeps her cool, Trump will surely lose his” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Imagine Trump against Harris. Imagine his insult and upset over having a lectern no bigger, a standing no taller and an invitation no more gleamingly embossed than a Black woman’s.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine it. His insistence that she’s inventing her crowd sizes, that she’s not really Black, that he’s prettier than she is, and that she deposed Biden in some coup — projection, anyone? — tells you all you need to know.

So does his determined, sustained mispronunciation of her name, the phonetic equivalent of stomping his feet.

All of that affirms that Harris rattles him in a particular and powerful way. This gives her a debating edge over him, assuming she can maintain the discipline and poise that she has demonstrated during her crash-course presidential campaign so far. The more she keeps her cool, the more he’ll lose his.

His and her advisers know that: It’s why the Harris camp has pressed for each candidate’s microphone to be unmuted when the other is talking, and the Trump camp has pushed for the opposite.

Everyone involved (except maybe Trump) recognizes his combustibility; it’s just that one side wants to light a match while the other is looking for a fire extinguisher.

“DeSantis administration is learning what happens when you mess with Florida state parks” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis got a taste of bipartisanship in recent weeks in the form of fierce pushback against his administration’s proposal to build golf courses, pickleball courts and lodging at the state’s beloved parks. Tree-hugging liberals and MAGA Republicans can agree that the mission of state parks is to be a refuge to enjoy and learn about Florida’s natural habitat, waterways and forests, not to be profit-focused or recreational spaces that interfere with the people’s ability to enjoy nature peacefully. The public can also sense when there appears to be an effort to keep them in the dark. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection originally unveiled its proposal to add amenities to nine parks just one week before public meetings were scheduled on the matter. All nine individual meetings were scheduled across the state on the same day and time, taking away environmental groups’ ability to organize and give their input.

“So Florida is OK with paying Sasse millions of dollars not to work?” via the Tampa Bay Times — The University of Florida board appears ready to pay Sasse a million dollars a year for at least the next 3½ years. That’s the same Sasse who recently resigned as UF’s president after just 17 months on the job. Seventeen months, not 17 years. He was there for only one full football season. Talk about a financial windfall. His amended contract states he will get his base pay of $1.04 million a year through at least February 2028 or — wait for it — until he finds a new full-time job. Priceless! Many in Tallahassee’s ruling class love the idea of reducing the financial crumbs the state provides to recently unemployed workers, an austerity designed to “get them off the couch” and look for a job.

“This is why Trump should visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial” via Dick Batchelor for the Tampa Bay Times — Let me offer this suggestion for the Republican presidential nominee: Leave your country club and visit both the Vietnam Veterans and National World War II memorials in Washington. And while you’re there, really take in the sacrifice made by those who fought for our freedoms in both wars — all wars. Then solemnly reflect upon all those engraved names in the granite at the Vietnam memorial and sincerely apologize for ever calling them “losers.” Let’s see, Mr. Trump, if you have what all veterans have, the valor to say, “Thank you for your service.” Remember, they are true heroes.

“John Grosskopf: One year after Idalia, North Florida College continues to lead economic recovery” via Florida Politics — Hurricane recovery is more than removing debris and restoring power. It’s ensuring that plans and dreams are delayed, not destroyed. At the heart of education is a belief that we can surmount any obstacle by learning and growing. A year after Idalia, that mission continues to rebuild our community with focused courses and student support to keep our local economy strong by filling employment opportunities. North Florida College (NFC) plays a unique role in the rural six counties we serve. Our work didn’t stop after classes resumed because the hurricane recovery had not stopped either. A year after Idalia and less than a month after Hurricane Debby, it is clear to me that our students, faculty, and staff are resilient and unified to meet all challenges.

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus, Scripps News Tallahassee reporter Forrest Saunders and ABC Action News sports anchor Kevin Lewis.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of congressional action to bring down Medicare drug prices for Floridians. Joining Walker are U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and Kari Ann Gomez, owner of Home Instead of Lakeland.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is launching as a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, St. Augustine Beach Mayor Dylan Rummell and author Talmage Boston.

“Gators, Hurricanes kick off season Saturday” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics — The Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes renew their in-state rivalry Saturday in Gainesville as the two teams meet on the football field for the first time in five years. What should be expected from the two teams? Florida enters a pivotal season for head coach Billy Napier. After finishing last season 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game, Napier’s seat is at least warm, if not fully hot. Napier’s Top 15 recruiting class last year may help to earn him some leeway, but expectations in the Swamp are for Florida to contend for the SEC East championship every year. So far, Napier has not delivered. Like Florida, Miami enjoyed a strong recruiting class last year. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s class was ranked fourth-best in the nation.

“‘Yellowstone’ reveals first look photos of season 5 return without Kevin Costner” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — Yellowstone revealed the first photos from its long-awaited back half of season five. The images include shots of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Wes Bentley (Jaime Dutton) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Notably absent is Costner, who played patriarch John Dutton and exited the show after the show’s fifth season hiatus partly to focus on his Horizon film saga. However, Costner is still contractually an executive producer on the show. “I gave this thing five seasons,” Costner said. “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away].”

Celebrating today is Rep. Lauren Melo.

