Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.16.24

—@WeatherProf: The Gulf of Mexico is closed for business for at least the next 10 days by a blocking ridge over the E U.S. and a trough off the East Coast. If a tropical system forms, it will be blocked; when it reaches the fork in the road, it will either duck south or be sheared northeast.

—@Fineout: FWIW … Straw poll results after SD 3 debate before Capital Tiger Bay Club today. 48 members asked who they will vote for. Daryl Parks got 29 votes (60.4%), while Sen. Corey Simon got 19 votes (39.6%) (and yes, this is just a straw poll and not indicative of SD 3 voters overall)

—@SchwartzCNBC: Personal news: I’m wrapping up my time @CNBC. I’ll be starting soon @WSJ as a White House economic policy reporter. I want to thank the CNBC/ NBC teams. This has been an amazing 6.5 years, with so much great work. Thank you to fam, friends, sources + experts for all the help

— TOP STORIES —

“Analysts expect catastrophic losses for insurers post-Milton” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Moody’s places estimated insured losses between $30 billion and $50 billion. In comparison, Morningstar DBRS forecasts the upper range of losses to reach $60 billion.

According to Morningstar, that amount includes flood claims, which are expected to cost the National Flood Insurance Program $10 billion.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, the insured losses for claims filed as of Oct. 14 were $1.54 billion for Milton and $1.2 billion for Helene.

The impact of back-to-back hurricanes in the densely populated Tampa Bay region will take time to come into focus. Still, analysts expect the storms to exhaust property insurers’ catastrophe budgets this year. Some have raised concerns about the resiliency of relatively smaller regional carriers whose business is concentrated in Florida.

According to Moody’s, Florida-concentrated insurers account for approximately 50% of the state’s property insurance market. Excluding state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., regional carriers account for a significant portion of the policies in the seven-county Tampa Bay region. According to FLOIR data, the five largest insurers behind Citizens hold roughly 185,000 policies, amounting to $27.3 billion in exposure.

Losses in the reinsurance market — a linchpin of the Florida market’s overall stability — may undo much of the progress toward price stability. Significant losses may drive up rates in upcoming renewal cycles to rebuild sufficient capacity and the knock-on effect is higher costs for consumers.

“Incoming Duval School Board member criticized for sharing hurricane conspiracies” via Megan Mallicoat of Jacksonville Today — As federal officials have been trying to combat the spread of weather-related conspiracy theories on social media, a soon-to-be Duval School Board member has been among the elected officials pushing the claim that the government can manipulate the weather.

Between Hurricane Helene’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend and Milton’s arrival two weeks later, recently elected District 1 School Board member Tony Ricardo made over 90 hurricane-related posts, dozens of them including misinformation or censored by Facebook fact-checkers.

None included information about Jacksonville storm resources, such as the hurricane shelter opened at Arlington Middle School in his district.

Ricardo’s posts aren’t unique. A Broward County School Board member made similar social media posts. And Marjorie Taylor Greene, the bombastic GOP Congresswoman from Georgia known for her far-right stances, made national news with her own wildly inaccurate posts.

“Social media is a mirror, right? It allows us to see crazy stuff that people believe — and they probably always believed — but now they say it out loud in a different way,” says Adam Enders, a political-science professor at the University of Louisville whose peer-reviewed research focuses on conspiracy theories and how they spread.

Research shows that, if anything, people are less conspiratorial today than in decades past, he says. But social media does make it easier to spread misinformation.

“This is a way for people to express their opinions about things in a new way that isn’t exactly like in a vacuum,” Enders says. “But it’s different from saying it to somebody else’s face, right? And I think that allows people to express ideas that are counter to norms.”

When constituents pushed back, though, Ricardo doubled down.

“Maybe folks would be better served by doing just a little ‘research,’” he wrote in one Facebook post. In another, he called commenters “historically challenged.”

Jimmy Patronis activates ‘Operation Blue Roof’ for storm-impacted counties — Chief Financial Officer Patronis is teaming up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on “Operation Blue Roof” following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which ripped through the state in late September and early October. “The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service to homeowners,” a news release from Patronis’ office said. Florida counties that qualify for Operation Blue Roof include Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia. Applications for Operation Blue Roof are being accepted through Nov. 5 at the Army Corps designated website.

“Ron DeSantis boasts of ‘zero tolerance’ for storm looters, animal abusers” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis says the state and subsidiary agencies have “upheld” their “commitment” to punish looters who would exploit the tragedy of Milton. “If you loot, we’re going to hold you accountable,” DeSantis said, noting that around the state, law enforcement has had to deal with malingerers and malefactors trying to take advantage of the crisis. “It’s been a commitment that’s been upheld across all state agencies, whether it’s our Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, whether it’s the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who got somebody trying to take a generator away from a power light, or Daytona Beach arresting people for looting,” DeSantis said.

“Hurricane season takes a major toll on coastal communities in Manatee, Sarasota counties” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Helene and Milton hit Waterfront communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties hard. Access to the barrier islands has been restored, but the beaches are closed. The economy along the Gulf of Mexico centers around tourism, and it’s too early to estimate when the beaches will reopen to visitors. Every hotel, short-term rental restaurant and other business will be different, but the holiday season will likely be severely impacted. The Rod and Reel Pier on Anna Maria Island was destroyed. Helene caused significant damage, but the restaurant at the pier’s end was still standing. Milton then removed it. Supporters of the pier, which opened in 1947, launched a GoFundMe for the rebuilding effort with a $300,000 fundraising goal. The city pier’s walkway in Anna Maria also suffered significant damage, but the building still stands. As of Oct. 14, the curfew in Anna Maria has been lifted.

“A climate-resistant community passed two hurricane tests” via Austyn Gaffney of The New York Times — As Milton rushed ashore, at least 2,000 Floridians found a haven at Babcock Ranch, a community the size of Manhattan that opened in 2018 to withstand climate-driven storms. Evacuees spread across two buildings designated as shelters by the Florida Division of Emergency Management: a K-12 school held about 400 people and a 40,000-square-foot sports facility housed about 1,600 more. Many fled from Fort Myers, a coastal city about 15 miles to the southwest, where residents were under a mandatory evacuation order. “When Gov. DeSantis made the announcement that Babcock Ranch was open, we saw a very big surge in evacuees,” said Syd Kitson, the town’s co-founder, who estimated that hundreds more evacuees sheltered in private homes of the town’s roughly 10,000 residents. “It saved a lot of lives in some really dangerous areas.”

“Like Hurricane Ian in 2022, Milton will keep St. Johns River high for weeks” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Milton’s destructive force has gone out to sea, but in a repeat of what happened after Ian in 2022, the spillover of the storm will continue for weeks along the St. Johns River because daily high tides combined with the rain-swollen river will continue flooding in low-lying areas. Milton dumped a swath of 10 to 20 inches of rain along the Interstate 4 corridor through Central Florida, similar to what Ian did two years ago, said Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. “That’s going to take a long time to filter through the St. Johns River, which is a slow-moving river to begin with,” Nelson said.

“‘We can’t get no relief’: On Lake Bonny in Lakeland, Milton brings unprecedented flooding” via Sara-Megan Walsh of the Lakeland Ledger — Lakeland resident Mike Coker and his wife stood on the front corner of their property, mere feet from passing traffic on Longfellow Boulevard, talking to a family friend. It’s the only spot that wasn’t underwater. Rain from Milton has poured into Lake Bonny, causing the lake’s edge to creep forward roughly 350 feet to lap at the east side of Longfellow Boulevard. Coker said he’s spotted fish swimming through his front yard. “All the water is still coming up; the water level is still rising,” Coker said. Coker and his wife said they’ve lived in east Lakeland for almost 50 years and have never seen Lake Bonny flood like this.

“Local rescue group saves lives in Milton’s aftermath” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — Over the past three weeks, a local organization dedicated to rescuing the unreachable potentially saved dozens of lives around Tampa Bay and Asheville, North Carolina. Tampa-based Grey Bull Rescue specializes in quickly reaching American citizens trapped in conflict and disaster zones. The nonprofit’s special operations (SpecOps) and support teams mobilized around the area before heading to Appalachia during Helene. Personnel returned home as Milton set its sights on Tampa Bay. Founder Bryan Stern, also a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, left Beirut, Lebanon, after rescuing a child facing imminent danger from Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.

“Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump as ‘unhinged’ as they trade attacks in Pennsylvania” via Maeve Reston and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post — Harris portrayed Trump as dangerous and “unhinged” at a rally, arguing that the Supreme Court’s decision granting Presidents broad immunity for their official acts has significantly raised the stakes for a second Trump presidency. Trying out a new tactic here in Western Pennsylvania, Harris ordered her aides to roll the tape on giant jumbotron screens inside the Erie rally hall to show clips of Trump making inflammatory statements and threats at his rallies and in a recent interview. Watching the former President speak, many in the crowd booed and some shouted, “He’s a criminal!” Harris argued that Americans should be alarmed that Trump has threatened to jail his opponents.

“As Black voters hesitate on Harris, Democrats race to win them over” via Maya King, Katie Rogers, Clyde McGrady and Erica L. Green of The New York Times — In Atlanta, a group of Black entertainers and elected officials took the stage at a brewery to urge a crowd of Black men to support Harris. In Milwaukee, dozens of volunteers fanned out across Black neighborhoods to encourage sometimes skeptical residents to vote. And in a blitz of national media interviews and campaign ads, Harris made her case to Black voters. The flood of recent door-knocking, ads, rallies and celebrity-studded outreach events across battleground states reflects Democrats’ growing alarm about their weakening support among Black voters — a yearslong drift that the party’s leaders have not confronted so directly, and with the stakes so high, until now.

“Trump rails about ‘The Apprentice’ movie; Director Ali Abbasi tells Ex-POTUS, ‘I’m available to talk further if you want’” via Ted Johnson of Deadline — In middle-of-the-night Truth Social post, Trump weighed in on the movie “The Apprentice,” unsurprisingly calling it a “cheap, defamatory and politically disgusting hatchet job.” Back in May, Trump had threatened to sue over the movie, with his attorneys filing a cease-and-desist demand. That may have delayed the ability of the producers to obtain a distributor, but once they did, Trump and his team have yet to file any litigation. The Apprentice tells of the early days of Trump in 1970s and ’80s Manhattan, where Roy Cohn teaches his “apprentice” how to fight back against a federal lawsuit alleging that Trump and his father engaged in discrimination against Black applicants seeking to rent housing from them.

Sen. Rick Scott holds ‘Veterans for Rick Scott’ GOTV rally in Miami — Scott was joined by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and members of the “Veterans for Rick Scott” coalition at Vladamir Laminates to support his re-election campaign. If re-elected, Scott says he will continue “working to make Florida the best state for military members, veterans and their families to live, work and raise a family.” “As the son of a World War II veteran and a Navy veteran myself, I know firsthand how important it is to support our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country,” Scott said. “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and my socialist opponent are trying to destroy the military with their woke nonsense and ruining the opportunity to live out the dream of this country. We won’t let them. When I’m re-elected, I will continue to fight for Florida’s active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.”

“Florida GOP says Trump victory ‘assured,’ cites poll showing strong minority support” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Democrats in Florida may be engaged statewide in grassroots campaigning for the otherwise absent Harris ticket. But Republicans have consistently said it’s all for naught, and three weeks ahead of votes being counted, the Florida GOP is producing polling that shows Trump with majority support and a 7-point lead. “Our polling shows what any sane observer already knows: Florida is not in play for Kamala Harris and the Democrats,” said Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Evan Power. “President Trump has a strong lead over Kamala Harris here, and this has been consistent in both public and private polling for months.”

“Nonprofit launches new ads urging Floridians to vote ‘no’ on marijuana Amendment 3” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action launched a new ad campaign urging Floridians to vote “NO” on Amendment 3, a Florida ballot initiative seeking to protect the recreational use of marijuana constitutionally. Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action is a nonprofit “dedicated to a health-first approach to marijuana policy.” In a news release, the group said the measure is being “bankrolled” by the state’s largest marijuana corporation, Trulieve. The group said there has been an “onslaught of pro-drug propaganda that implies marijuana and THC drugs are safe and even ‘recreation.’”

“Maxwell Frost, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell say Villages golf cart caravan translates into Dem momentum” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Could an election victory in the Sunshine State be driven by senior citizens in vehicles that aren’t exactly street legal? That’s the case ebullient Democrats are making in the wake of a golf cart rally in The Villages, as the latest sign that a once reliably Republican sinecure is slipping from the GOP grasp and feeling, as Miles Davis might have put it, kind of blue. “I appeal to everybody: democracy is not something we can agree to disagree on — it’s something we have to fight for,” U.S. Rep. Frost said. “This race is about more than just two names on a ballot, it’s about a vision for this country and it’s about true freedom. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot are committed to delivering that freedom to each and every Floridian.”

“DSCC teams up with Mucarsel-Powell on Scott ‘snake’ hit” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the stretch run of what some polls say is a very competitive race for Senate despite a strong GOP registration advantage, Democrat Mucarsel-Powell is getting some outside help in her messaging against first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Scott. Mucarsel-Powell is joining with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on a new TV spot. Per the Mucarsel-Powell campaign, the “bold new TV ad” scathes “Florida’s ultimate political snake.” In proof of dedication to the serpentine imagery, the challenger’s operation accuses the Naples Republican of “slithering away” from debate challenges in a news release pumping the paid media, which is part of an “eight-figure buy.”

“Florida Supervisors of Elections ask for more voting accommodations post-Milton” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — An organization representing election officials in all 67 Florida counties is again asking state officials for short-term accommodations so voters can cast ballots in storm-ravaged areas after Milton. The Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) sent a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews requesting temporarily loosened voting restrictions in 10 counties. They include Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties, which the FSE letter noted as having suffered “extensive damage” from Milton; and Collier, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Orange and St. Lucie counties in Central and East Florida, which sustained tornadic and water damage that could hinder regular election activity.

“Daryl Parks confesses to lies about Corey Simon’s abortion record during debate” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — During a debate this week between Sen. Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, and Democratic opponent Parks, the challenger backtracked on previous lies against the Republican alleging he voted in favor of the six-week abortion ban. The backtracking comes after Parks had been spending millions of dollars in campaign ads that fearmongered voters by claiming that Simon voted in favor of the ban — for which he did not. “On the six-week abortion ban, what was my vote?” Simon asked Parks during the debate. “You voted against it,” Parks responded. “You voted against it.” The law is more commonly known as the Heartbeat Protection Act, and Parks made a similarly false claim in September.

Parks tops $1.75M in SD 3 — Parks, the Democratic nominee for Senate District 3, announced his campaign has collected more than $1.75 million to date, including $365,000 through the first half of October. “These fundraising numbers again demonstrate that Florida’s working families are ready for change in Tallahassee. Change begins with firing Corey Simon and electing a State Senator with the courage and experience necessary to put solutions ahead of culture wars and stop Florida’s decline into one of the most unaffordable states in the country,” Parks said in a news release. “No more corporate handouts while working families struggle with the rising costs of groceries, housing, health care, and defunded public schools, thanks to legislation passed by Corey Simon. North Florida deserves better, and I’m ready to be their champion.” SD 3 spans 13 North Florida counties, including Leon, and was held by a Democrat before Simon’s upset victory in the 2022 cycle.

“Carolina Amesty holds cash edge on Leonard Spencer, but is support drying up after her arrest?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Donations to Rep. Amesty’s re-election effort have diminished since her arrest on forgery charges. But she still entered the last month of her re-election bid with more cash on hand than Democratic opponent Spencer. Amesty, as of Oct. 4, had raised more than $99,000 and still had $29,000 in her candidate account as the reporting period closed. Of course, most of Amesty’s fundraising precedes her Aug. 29 arrest on four felony counts. Since then, she has raised about $2,400 collectively from seven donors. Meanwhile, the political committee Friends of Carolina Amesty has seen a net negative intake. While collecting a single $500 donation since the arrest, the political committee returned $13,000, including $12,500 to Orlando real estate developer Joseph Saunders.

“David Smith holds massive cash edge over Sarah Henry in closing weeks of HD 38 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Heading into the last month of campaigning, Republican Rep. Smith holds a clear cash advantage over Henry. However, both state parties continue investing heavily in the House District 38 contest. Smith remains one of the most prolific fundraisers in the House, collecting more than $466,000 as he seeks a fourth term. After spending, he had over $121,000 in cash on hand as of Oct. 4 in his candidate account. By comparison, Henry, a Casselberry Democrat, has reported nearly $172,000 in donations. But she has also spent more than $176,000 through the last disclosure period, putting her under by more than $4,000. She spent nearly $39,000 in the last week of September with Snyder Pickerill Media Group in Chicago and almost $8,000 with Portland-based Mandate Media.

“Candidates for open House seat in Palm Beach County tied in fundraising — but for very different reasons” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two candidates vying for the open House District 89 seat are now virtually tied in fundraising, but dialing down into their numbers reveals starkly different approaches to attracting campaign cash. Democrat Debra Tendrich, who bested a better-financed Primary foe to clinch her place on the Nov. 5 ballot, raised close to $67,000 between the time she filed to run in July 2023 and Oct. 4, 2024. That includes $23,000 amassed between Aug. 21, the day after the Primary, and Oct. 4, the last date campaign finance information is available on the Division of Elections website. Republican Daniel Zapata, meanwhile, raised $68,500 since filing in March 2023.

“DeSantis says ‘red tape’ being cut in disaster response, announces more funding” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — At a news conference Tuesday, DeSantis said the Florida Disaster Fund has drastically helped cut through “red tape” and awarded disaster relief funding to people who are in need. The Governor announced that $500,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations through the fund to provide free muck and gut services, debris removal, tarping, temporary home fixes, and other volunteer services. The Florida Disaster Fund is the state’s private agency established to “assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.” DeSantis also announced $50,000 awards given to nonprofits such as Samaritan’s Purse and Rebuilding Tampa Bay, among others. “We appreciate what these groups can do. We have confidence in their mission, and I know the people of Florida are going to be thankful,” DeSantis said.

“Wilton Simpson urges farmers impacted by Milton to use bridge loan program” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Agriculture Commissioner Simpson says interest-free loans are now available to farmers and ranchers impacted by Milton. The Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program is open to eligible producers for various purposes. Those include restoring, repairing, or replacing essential property like fences, equipment, and greenhouses and removing vegetative debris and any associated temporary labor. “Florida’s farmers and ranchers are some of the hardest working and most resilient folks in our state. Delivering immediate support to these agricultural producers is a critical first step to get them back on their feet in the wake of back-to-back disasters,” said Simpson.

“Florida Bar responds to solicitation concerns post-hurricanes with Disciplinary Hotline” via Mark D. Killian of The Florida Bar News — In the aftermath of the widespread devastation caused by three major hurricanes making landfall in Florida this year, including Milton, The Florida Bar has activated its Disciplinary Hotline to address urgent concerns about potential professional misconduct and unlawful solicitation by lawyers taking advantage of vulnerable residents during these challenging times. Floridians who encounter such issues may report them to the Bar by calling the hotline at 833-979-8225. Bar rules strictly prohibit lawyers from soliciting clients in person, by phone, via cold call, or through third parties unless the client is a family member or someone with whom the lawyer has a prior professional relationship.

“Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds” via Mae Anderson of The Associated Press — The Small Business Administration has run out of money for the disaster assistance loans it offers small businesses, homeowners and renters, delaying much-needed relief for people applying for aid in the wake of the destruction caused by Helene and Milton. The SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to businesses and people affected by disasters. The SBA warned earlier this month that it could run out of funding, given the anticipated surge in Helene claims, without additional Congress funding. Other disaster relief programs are available, including assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. The FEMA aid isn’t affected by the SBA shortfall. Helene was a Category 4 storm that first struck Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, dumped trillions of gallons of rain, and left a trail of destruction for hundreds of miles across several states. Milton swept across Florida two weeks later.

“Democrats in Congress seek to prevent another Jan. 6 riot, protect Electoral College certification” via Scott MacFarlane of CBS News — In a nondescript office a few floors above the cafeteria and a Dunkin’ in the Longworth U.S. House Office Building, Democratic staffers on a low-profile U.S. House Committee have been gaming out what they say are some political nightmare scenarios. They’re discussing the perils of Jan. 6. But not Jan. 6, 2021. Democrats on the House Committee on Administration, which oversees the U.S. Capitol campus and federal election laws, have been meeting and designing a plan against any attempt to interfere with the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6, 2025.

“FDLE reports seven deaths in St. Lucie County related to Milton” via Treasure Coast Newspapers — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is reporting seven fatalities in the county related to Milton. Although FDLE did not provide any other information, it noted that “the determination whether a death is storm-related is made by local agencies. Therefore, there can be discrepancies over which deaths are storm related. FDLE does not make that determination.” St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson released the names of six people who lived in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in Lakewood Park who died when a tornado rolled through the community on Oct. 9 before the hurricane.

“Indian River schools plan makeup days for Helene, Milton; Martin still deciding” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Treasure Coast School Districts are working with the Florida Department of Education to see whether they will have to make up days lost from hurricanes Helene and Milton. One School District has already made plans to make up that time. State law mandates School Districts provide a 180-day school year, or the equivalent of 720 school hours per semester for kindergarten to third grade students, and 900 hours for grades 4-12. School cancellations are required to be made up in the same semester. However, the state Education Commissioner has the authority to waive makeup days. Students in Indian River and Martin counties returned to school Monday after almost a week off because of Milton.

“Hope after hurricane: Wellington football program comes to aid of neighbor in need” via Alexander Peterman of The Palm Beach Post — After their football game was canceled last Friday, the members of Wellington’s football program made sure to make a difference off the field rather than on it. In the wake of Milton, head coach Ross Pryor checked in to ensure all his players and families were safe from the tornado activity that ripped through the city. They were safe and unharmed, but it didn’t mean their communities had all escaped with the same fortune. One player’s friend had a neighbor in dire need of help after a tree punctured her roof, causing wreckage inside and outside her home.

“Miami City Commissioners approve lifetime pensions for themselves: ‘It’s a 24-hour job’” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami’s part-time elected officials agreed to give themselves lifetime pensions in a final vote on Tuesday, reviving a program that was frozen in 2009 during the financial crisis. The City Commission had considered sending the question to voters in a referendum but ultimately decided against that. Commissioners Miguel Angel Gabela and Christine King — co-sponsors of the resolution — voted in favor of the pensions, along with Commissioner Joe Carollo. Commissioners Manolo Reyes and Damian Pardo voted against them. Pardo’s preference was to send the question to voters. “Otherwise for me, I see it as self-dealing,” Pardo said. However, because his colleagues approved it in spite of that preference, Pardo said he plans to opt in to the program. “I work as hard as everybody else,” Pardo said.

“Jupiter’s Deputy Police Chief Michael Barbera to become town’s new Police Chief” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Deputy Chief Barbera will become Jupiter’s new Police Chief starting Wednesday, Oct. 30. The decision came five weeks after Police Chief David England announced his retirement. Jupiter’s charter gives the Town Manager the authority to choose the Police Department’s leader instead of the Town Council. “Jupiter is a special place, and the Jupiter Police Department is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in our state and across the nation,” wrote Barbera in a prepared statement. “I look forward to adding to the legacy of this institution as its next Chief of Police.”

“Disney World lost $547M to hurricanes. Here’s the breakdown.” via Sarah Kinbar of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Milton marked another time Orlando’s largest theme park — Walt Disney World — has had to shutter, easily costing the entertainment giant millions of dollars in lost revenue. Closures at Disney due to storms date back to 1999, and the losses aren’t small, according to International Theme Park Services, a Cincinnati-based consulting company fronted by CEO Dennis Speigel that has tracked Walt Disney World’s storm-related losses for the past 25 years. For example, Walt Disney World in 1999 witnessed its first hurricane-related closure when Hurricane Floyd caused it to shutter Sept. 14 that year and reopen two days later. While Floyd caused $6.5 billion in damage, Florida was largely spared, as the storm veered in a different direction than originally thought. However, Speigel said Disney incurred losses of about $45 million per day due to being closed.

“What’s the status of Playalinda Beach? Still closed because of Milton damage?” via Michelle Spitzer of Florida Today — It took about a year to restore damaged dunes Playalinda Beach suffered in late 2022 from Ian and Nicole. Those same dunes are once again demolished by Milton, closing the popular north Brevard beach that attracts millions a year. Milton hit Brevard County as a Category 1 storm last week, with its eye passing over the northern part of the Space Coast. The dunes are a fraction of the damage Playalinda Beach experienced. “The damage is pretty similar to what happened after Nicole,” said Laura Henning, representative for Canaveral National Seashore, which Playalinda is a part of. “Boardwalks were damaged; there’s about 2- to 3-feet of sand on the road. There’s flooding and sand in the bathrooms.”

“Buddy Dyer calls for big changes to downtown Orlando” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Downtown Orlando is undergoing a transformation as the city targets streets and lakes that need a pedestrian-friendly makeover, Mayor Dyer said during his annual State of the Downtown Address. Dyer spoke at the Kia Center, where the Orlando Magic play, as he discussed his plans to change downtown. Dyer called for investments in upgrading Lake Eola’s bathrooms and walking paths and then highlighted several less popular areas that needed to be reinvented. He did not give a cost estimate. “It’s long past time that we remake our streets, sidewalks, bike lanes, streetscapes, public transportation and other assets to better serve those who live in our community today. It’s time we build a modern transit network that gives residents and businesses more opportunities to succeed,” Dyer said.

“Orange Supervisor of Elections candidates face off again — and this time it counts” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The four Democratic candidates for Orange County Supervisor of Elections were gearing up for an August vote — but on Friday before Election Day, a judge kicked a no-party candidate off the ballot and moved the race to November. Now, the contenders are competing with each other and for attention on a crowded four-page ballot they had expected to avoid. “The attention seems to have moved to other races,” said Karen Castor Dentel, a School Board member vying for the post. “Whether that is the State Attorney’s race, the presidential race … as a Supervisor of Elections candidate, it’s hard to compete with that.” Fellow Dems Wes Hodge, Dan Helm and Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund agreed.

“Osceola County hopes voters embrace land conservation tax” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — After 20 years of paying a special property tax for land conservation, Osceola County voters will decide in November whether they want to keep doing it. The tax-funded program has conserved 3,300 acres, county officials say, including important lands such as Shingle Creek Regional Park; Brownie Wise Park, where the county plans to build the region’s first Pulse memorial; and Lake Runnymede Conservation area, which plays a critical water management role because its wetlands absorb excess rainfall. Supporters say the program helps manage growth, control congestion, and reduce flooding, which are shared concerns for county residents. But opponents say they have lost trust in the county’s land conservation efforts.

“Alfy Agarie, Chandler Langevin square off in a runoff for Palm Bay City Council Seat 3” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — This race pits a trucking business owner against a veteran coordinator to see who can better manage Palm Bay’s growth. The seat went vacant when former Council member Randy Foster resigned on June 28 for health reasons and chose not to seek re-election, leaving a second vacancy on the five-member Council. Agarie, 63, director of operations for Alfy’s Trucking Inc., wants to share his experience of over 28 years as a successful business owner to make the city “a better place to live, work and play by promoting growth, infrastructure, and development in employment with commercial restaurants and nightlife.” Langevin, 32, says he aims to improve infrastructure, support and grow the police and fire departments, and attract high-paying jobs.

“Child has ‘cardiac event’ after riding Disney World roller coaster” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A 5-year-old boy suffered a medical emergency after he rode Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster last month. A new state injury theme park report described the child as having a “cardiac event” Sept. 9 but does not go into further detail other than to say he had a prior undiagnosed preexisting condition. The child stopped breathing and had a seizure while he was on the ride, his mother said, according to People magazine. The family credited Disney employees and other visitors for intervening to help them. The child, who has a rare heart condition, is back home following surgery and has recovered to his happy old self, the story said.

“DeSantis doles out recovery resources in Pasco, marks power and gas progress” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — At a trailer park in Zephyrhills, DeSantis announced that half a million dollars is coming from the Florida Disaster Fund to support nonprofits engaged in storm recovery in Milton’s wake. Speaking at Betmar Acres Mobile Home Park, DeSantis said the state would send $50,000 each to 10 organizations to help people in Pasco County and surrounding areas displaced by the storm. Those nonprofits are Florida Rubicon, Tool Bank USA, Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, Faith Responders, Samaritans’ Purse, Rebuilding Tampa Bay, SBP, All Hands and Hearts, CWS and Plain Compassion Disaster Response. Additionally, DeSantis announced that Lowe’s would provide 250 “flood buckets,” including bleach, sponges and other items, to clean up water and sanitize after the floods that hit, even though Pasco and other counties were north of the landfall.

“More than 99% of Duke Energy customers’ power has been restored in Pasco, about 97% systemwide” via The Associated Press — Duke Energy Florida has restored power to more than 99% of customers in Pasco County who lost electricity as a result of Milton, a target that beats by hours the company’s estimate to have the vast majority of outages addressed by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. About 30,000 customers remain without power systemwide after over 1 million had lost it during the storm. The remaining outages are concentrated mainly in Pinellas County as of 3 p.m. Those still without power are primarily located in areas where damaged equipment serves fewer than 25 customers. Though work is nearing completion, crews continue working on restoration efforts to ensure all customers have their lights turned back on as soon as possible.

“Milton surprised Tampa Bay with where it caused flooding” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — When Forest Hills’ pumps lost power during Milton, at least one was without a backup generator, city officials said. Lake levels rose quickly and continued days after the hurricane passed over the state and fizzled in the Atlantic. “The storm’s over. You’re dry, and then you’re not,” Freeland said. “This is all after-storm.” Forest Hills wasn’t the only neighborhood to face prolonged flooding. About 17 inches of rain fell over some parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. It fed rivers that overwhelmed nearby communities. Water levels along rivers and lakes often lag weeks or months behind other coastal and inland areas after powerful storms due to a natural hydrological process.

“Pinellas schools ready to reopen after ‘quick’ recovery” via Bill DeYoung of the St. Pete Catalyst — Once every Pinellas County public school had electricity restored, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said, inspecting the buildings for damage, and any potential safety issues created by Milton, became paramount. All the work has been done, and Pinellas County Schools — all 128 — will reopen Wednesday morning. “Every school has power, so you’re able to run the health, safety and security systems and make sure they’re all functional,” Hendrick told the Catalyst at Pinellas Park High, which suffered the worst damage in the school system. He added that there’s enough gasoline for all school buses to run on schedule.

“Hillsborough County Schools staff to return Wednesday, students on Thursday” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County Public Schools will bring school-based and District staff back to work Wednesday to prepare classrooms for students. Students will resume classroom instruction on Thursday. Public schools in Hillsborough County have been closed since last Monday in anticipation of Milton. Initially, the District had planned to close through last Wednesday. Still, it extended the closure through Friday after the storm hit late Wednesday into Thursday, causing widespread power outages, street flooding, and hazardous road conditions. Over the weekend, the District announced it would remain closed Monday, and on Monday, said it would also remain closed Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, the District had 35 schools still without power, but utility partners assured the District that those schools would have the lights back on within 36 hours.

“Nick DiCeglie: ‘All hands on deck’ for debris removal after Milton, FEMA offers assistance” via Christina Schuler of Florida’s Voice — Sen. DiCeglie is urging local municipalities in Pinellas County to expedite the removal of storm debris, highlighting FEMA’s decision to reimburse 100% of cleanup costs if completed within 90 days. “Now is the time to get this thing up,” DiCeglie said in an interview on Florida’s Voice with Drew Steele. “Work 24 hours a day, get resources in here, get the manpower.” DiCeglie stressed the importance of swift action for both safety and community morale. “People don’t want to wake up every day and be reminded all their contents are outside,” he said. “It’s unacceptable to me, and it’s unacceptable to the Governor.”

“In Wimauma, hurricane victims find comfort in hot meals” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Domitila López walked half a mile from her home in Wimauma to Bethune Park in search of food for herself and her two young children. López, a 40-year-old Mexican mother, was greeted by Red Cross volunteers. They were distributing lunches to families affected by Milton. “It was worth the long walk,” López commented.

“Thousands of fuel trucks depart from Port Tampa Bay following Milton” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Port Tampa Bay is rapidly recovering from Milton and has filled thousands of fuel trucks that have distributed gasoline throughout the region. Matt Thompson, the port’s vice president of operations, said several of its fuel terminals were able to reopen on Oct. 12. Four fuel tankers came through the port that day, and Thomson said many of the fuel facilities had at least 50% of their capacity before Milton making landfall. “Between Saturday and Sunday, we were able to move approximately 2,500 fuel trucks that came in and left Tampa Bay with fuel,” Thompson said. “So even though regionally you’re still seeing a lot of gas stations closed or with large lines, that’s starting to change. By Monday, we were starting to see a lot more stations in the area that had fuel or had much shorter lines.”

“Lightning pledge another $1 million to hurricane relief, recovery efforts” via Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times — The Lightning Foundation pledged another $1 million toward relief and recovery efforts on Tuesday after Milton. The money is in addition to the $2 million owner Jeff Vinik and the organization donated and the $150,000 team captain Victor Hedman and his wife, Sanna, contributed following Helene. The Lightning also announced several fan-supported initiatives to benefit those affected by the hurricanes in the Tampa Bay area.

“State Attorney Suzy López pursues animal cruelty charges against owner of dog tied to pole before Milton” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis announced on Tuesday that State Attorney Suzy López of the Hillsborough County area is pursuing animal cruelty charges against the owner of the dog found tied to a pole along the interstate before Milton’s landfall. The dog’s name is Trooper, and it will go up for adoption. “You don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm. Totally unacceptable, and we’re gonna hold you accountable,” DeSantis said. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner added that the owner went to jail. “[We are] now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individual,” he said.

“Where Rays will play in 2025 one of many questions after Trop damage” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — The only thing that seems inevitable is that the team won’t be able to open the 2025 Major League Baseball season at home as planned on March 27. Where the Rays play, how long they are displaced and what repairs beyond a new custom roof are needed to return to Tropicana Field — until the planned 2028 opening of their new stadium. The Rays have to get a sense of whether they are looking for a temporary home for a few months, for an entire season, or all three years. Major League Baseball will have a say, and the players union will surely be involved. There will be a lengthy list of options, maybe 50 locations long, with some more suitable based on the length of stay. And all come with concerns such as weather, location, facilities and/or scheduling conflicts based on the primary tenant.

“NFL owners put stadium deal between Jacksonville Jaguars and city over goal line” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — National Football League owners put their unanimous stamp of approval Tuesday on the $1.4 billion stadium deal that will keep Jacksonville as an NFL city for another 30 years. The sign-off by the owners during their Fall meeting in Atlanta was the final step for the agreement that will obligate city taxpayers to finance $775 million for a canopy-covered, completely overhauled stadium. Jaguars owner Shad Khan will foot the bill for another $625 million and take on responsibility for any cost overruns. If City Council approval of the agreement on June 25 was a “touchdown,” as then-Council President Ron Salem declared that night, the approval by NFL owners added the point after the touchdown needed for the winning margin.

“Faith-based summit set for Florida’s Panhandle on Thursday” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Faith leaders will convene on Thursday for an event to examine faith-related issues and their relationship with the health care system. The Northwest Florida (NWF) Health Network is holding the Second Annual Faith Summit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Methodist Church in the Panama City area. The event is designed to bring together faith leaders, community leaders and government officials to discuss community issues. Associate Pastor Terry Tatum will host the event, featuring keynote speakers, including former NFL player Jack Brewer, a former safety for the Minnesota Vikings and three other NFL franchises. “This faith summit represents a commitment to the well-being of our community by NWF Health and all of our faith partners,” said NWF Health Network CEO Mike Watkins.

“Fiona McFarland strikes the right tone at the right time” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — When disaster strikes, some do their best to ignore it, moving on with life as normally as possible. Others politicize. Some, a select few, know the importance of striking the right tone at the right time. Navy veteran and Rep. McFarland is one of those who understand the need for a balanced response. In a video message published on social media and airing on television throughout Sarasota County, McFarland takes a temporary pause from the usual election-year messaging to speak directly to her constituents, many of whom are reeling from the double whammy of Helene and Milton.

“Milton causes $250M in damage to Manatee County homes and businesses” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Authorities estimate Milton caused more than $250 million in damage to homes and businesses in unincorporated Manatee County. The county announced that preliminary damage assessments identified $251.4 million in damage attributed to the hurricane and indicated that a Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center has been established in Bradenton to help residents connect to financial resources. Authorities also emphasized a focus on rapid debris removal, that local beaches are still closed, and that free gas is now available at two locations in the county. Authorities estimate that 70 residences in unincorporated Manatee County were destroyed, 3,480 sustained significant damage, 2,760 sustained minor damage and 5,610 properties were affected by Milton.

“SeaPort Manatee faces more than $220M in damages following Milton” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — DeSantis has awarded $9.5 million to SeaPort Manatee to aid in its recovery following significant damage from Milton. The port receives fuel, fruits, vegetables, construction materials, wood, and appliances distributed across South Florida. The initial damage assessment estimates roughly $225 million in potential losses at the port. Many of the losses are insured; however, some components are not. “This action to get SeaPort Manatee back to full operations will benefit the people of Florida, ensure the hardening of our infrastructure for future disasters, and ensure normal life is resumed for Floridians as soon as possible,” DeSantis said. “Taking action to address these impacts now is imperative to keep Florida on the road to recovery.”

“Charlotte County resident dies at Bradenton hospital during Milton” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A Charlotte County resident died in a Manatee County hospital due to the impacts of Milton, according to the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office. An elderly man died from smoke inhalation after a golf cart lithium battery exploded at his Charlotte County home due to storm surge flooding. He was airlifted to Manatee County for treatment, but he ultimately died. District 12 Director of Operations David Winterhalter said a second case autopsied by the medical examiner’s office was attributed to natural causes, not Milton. “So far, it looks like we only have one directly related storm death; however, we are still gathering some information before we report it to the state,” Winterhalter said.

“Venice Mayor feared Milton impact would mirror what he saw when responding to Katrina” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — While waiting for Milton to make landfall, Venice Mayor Nick Pachota couldn’t help but flash back to 2005 when he was part of an emergency response team that deployed to Waveland, Mississippi, which reminded him of Venice. “When I got there, the coastal community was devastated,” Pachota said of the city, located west of Bay St. Louis, in the Gulfport-Biloxi metropolitan area. “The water had gone 5 miles inland to the interstate and you could see the watermark halfway up the overpass.” Pachota recalled that the Mayor was stationed under a tarp with a sign that said town hall.

“Weather-related PTSD: Communities healing after the storm” via Elizabeth Dosoretz for the Tallahassee Democrat — Residents across Southwest Florida are all-too-familiar with the devastation of storms following Ian. More than two years after Ian’s impact, people are still navigating through trauma, loss, and recovery. The effects of Milton can trigger these all-too-familiar feelings of fear and anxiety yet again.

Our northern communities are continuing to put the pieces of their lives back together and are working to process their traumatic experiences following Helene.

If you’ve lived through a hurricane, it’s common to feel traumatized, fearful and vulnerable in its aftermath. You may experience a range of intense emotions, such as anxiety, depression, feelings of shock or dissociation from reality.

Weather-related incidents can trigger a natural response called post-traumatic stress. It’s the mind’s way of protecting you. When those feelings last longer than a month or begin interfering with everyday life, they become a mental health concern.

Prolonged mental health impacts that are left untreated can develop into a more serious condition called post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

People who are already struggling with poverty, homelessness, or other socioeconomic issues may be at higher risk for severe symptoms of PTSD after a hurricane. These issues can make it more difficult for individuals to prepare for and respond to a storm.

Professional approaches, including talk therapy, can benefit individuals after a hurricane. Whether a person works 1:1 with a therapist or in a group, both options provide a safe and supportive environment for sharing experiences and learning healthy coping strategies.

Post-traumatic stress after a hurricane is a normal reaction to witnessing a traumatic situation. Symptoms can become debilitating, but they can also be effectively managed with professional help and coping strategies.

You are not alone in your experience. Help is available.

“The eerie chill of the Monday after Milton” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Monday has never made much sense, with its promise of newness steeped in the dread of alarms, commutes and punishing routine. The Monday after back-to-back hurricanes made even less sense to the senses. The weather was chaotically perfect, the most “ahhh” Tampa Bay has “ahhh-ed” since Spring. The cool, dry air felt like a perverse joke after so many people spent hours last week huddling inside closets with the walls and windows shaking. The world outside was jostled, crooked and catawampus like a Tim Burton film.

“Winter Park proves underground power lines are the way to go” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Last Thursday, when the tailwinds of Milton were still having their way with Central Florida, hundreds of thousands of residents woke up to homes without power. In Seminole County, one of every four Florida Power & Light customers were left in the dark. The same was true for customers of the Orlando Utilities Commission, as more than 50,000 OUC customers couldn’t make a pot of coffee, turn on their A/C, or fire up the TV to get the latest weather report. But in Winter Park, the number was much lower — around 200. In fact, at no time last week did more than 340 of Winter Park’s 15,000 customers ever lose power. Why? Because more than a decade ago, the city vowed to protect virtually all of its power lines from powerful wind gusts by burying the cables. The city is now closing in on that goal.

“Doug Wheeler: Time to trim the tax burden for Florida salons, barbershops” via Florida Politics — An incredible 64% of Florida companies have less than five employees, many of whom rely on customer tips to support their families. This is especially true for hair stylists, barbers, and nail technicians. Over 30 years ago, Congress provided a reimbursement tax credit to restaurants and bars, which effectively cancels out the taxes they must pay on their employees’ tips. On good days, this tax relief has enabled many of our local food service establishments to grow and thrive. On bad days, such as during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, it represents the only thing keeping many of them solvent. This has been an example of good public policy. That is why small business-friendly members of Congress are asking a fair question: what about barbers, salons, and spas? These businesses bear the same financial burdens as restaurants and rely on tips just as much as food establishments. Don’t they deserve the same tax benefits that Florida’s restaurants and bars currently have?

“Universal plans early Summer launch of new park with marquee Harry Potter ride” via Robbie Whelan and Jacob Passy of The Wall Street Journal — Universal is readying its attack on Disney’s theme park stronghold in Florida. The company is planning for its 750-acre Universal Epic Universe park to be fully opened as early as Memorial Day weekend of next year — earlier than expected — with tickets on sale as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter. If successful, Universal’s new park could be a significant broadside in the theme park wars, which have intensified in recent years as live entertainment has become more central to generating growth at big media companies like Comcast — Universal’s parent company — and Disney. Universal said it hasn’t yet confirmed an opening date. The timing of the planned opening could change.

“Princess Cruises brings biggest ship Sun Princess to Florida” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The fanfare was dialed back because of Milton. Still, Princess Cruises began sailing its newest ship, Sun Princess, out of Port Everglades over the weekend. The biggest ship in the Princess fleet debuted out of Europe earlier this year but has begun its Winter Caribbean sailing season from the line’s primary Florida home port in Fort Lauderdale. The 177,882-gross-ton ship has a 4,314-passenger capacity based on double occupancy. It’s the first of the line’s new Sphere class of vessels, the first to run on liquefied natural gas, part of parent company Carnival Corp.’s efforts to reduce emissions.

“Stone crab season is here, with some reminders from state officials” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Stone crab is one of Florida’s authentic dining treats, and the recreation and commercial season for catching the crustaceans is on Tuesday. Stone crab season runs through May 1 in Florida waters and associated waters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages residents who are 16 years or older to take advantage of the season. But there are some strict reminders and stipulations before throwing down stone crab traps into state and federal waters. For recreational stone crabbers, crab trap registrations are required. The application process is free at the FWC registration website. There’s also license registration at that site. Following that registration, each person gets a unique trap registration number attached to each trap in a legible and permanent label. Those requirements apply to local waters as well as federal waters.

