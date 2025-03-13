Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk backs Byron Donalds’ bid for Governor

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is endorsing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ campaign for Governor.

“We’re behind you 100%,” Kirk said in a podcast interview with the Congressman. “Everybody should support Byron Donalds for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Byron, congrats. We’re behind you.”

The vocal support shows another significant voice in the Make America Great Again movement lining up behind Donalds, who has already brought prominent staffers aligned with President Donald Trump onto his campaign.

Turning Point USA has been a leading voice mobilizing young conservatives to vote.

“Thank you, Charlie Kirk, for your support!” posted Donalds on X. “TPUSA does tremendous work for young people, President Trump, the America First movement, and I’m proud to help when I can. Together, we are building a nation that puts the American people first, and as Governor, I will do just that.”

The support notably comes as First Lady Casey DeSantis mulls a run for Governor herself with the support of her husband, outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis. The sitting Governor cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Kirk and Ron DeSantis were once allies in the America First movement. The part-time Florida resident hosted DeSantis on his show while the Governor prepared to run for President against Trump in the Republican Primaries.

But Kirk also came out earlier in that race for Trump, even openly encouraging DeSantis to suspend his campaign when prosecutors started bringing charges against Trump in 2023.

Donalds around the same time endorsed Trump for President over DeSantis.

Kirk is the latest figure closely tied to Trump to publicly support Donalds even before Casey DeSantis makes a decision about running. Trump himself encouraged Donalds to enter the race days before the Congressman announced his campaign. And Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., earlier this week also endorsed Donalds. Club For Growth, which endorsed Ron DeSantis’ first run for Governor early in 2018, came out this week for Donalds.