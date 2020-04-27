Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.27.20

It’s been — and likely will be — coronavirus coverage all the time.

“Blue Angels to honor coronavirus first responders with a Tampa flyover” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — Citing concerns over the coronavirus, organizers canceled the 2020 Tampa Bay AirFest that was scheduled for the weekend of March 28-29 and to be headlined by the Blue Angels squadron. A month later, the famed Blue Angels are expected to fly their F/A-18 Hornets over Tampa. It is part of a multicity “America Strong” effort between the United States Navy and Air Force that will “recognize health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release issued by the United States Department of Defense.

— The U.S. was nearing 1 million confirmed cases of the virus Sunday, while the death toll was just over 54,000, according to Johns Hopkins data. Read more here.

— The billions of dollars in coronavirus relief targeted at small businesses may not prevent many of them from ending up in bankruptcy court. Read more here.

— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the 367 deaths from the coronavirus reported Sunday are less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic’s peak in the state. It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400. Read more here.

— A China health official told reporters Sunday that the final coronavirus patient in Wuhan hospitals was discharged. Wuhan and the province of Hubei, where the virus is believed to have emerged, went on lockdown in January, but has recently taken steps toward reopening. Read more here.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to return to work today after recovering from coronavirus.

“U.S. reaches ‘plateau,’ nears 1 million cases” via John Bacon of USA Today — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. was closing in on 1 million Sunday, but new cases appear to have reached a plateau, one of the nation’s top experts said. “Unfortunately, it is a very high plateau,” said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. New York Gov. Cuomo said the daily death total in his state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, fell below 400 for the first time in weeks. When the state does begin to reopen, construction and manufacturing will be in the first wave, he said. … Inglesby said on Fox News Sunday that the nation is getting close to the “end of the beginning,” but was skeptical of Vice President Mike Pence‘s remark that the virus could largely be “behind us” by Memorial Day.

“Reopening of America accelerates as states prepare to relax coronavirus restrictions” via Griff Witte, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Cleve Wootson Jr. and Andrea Eger of The Washington Post — The process that began in recent days with back-in-business nail salons and unbarred sandy beaches in a scattering of states is poised to accelerate over the coming week across wide swaths of the country. After shutting down much of American life in March and keeping people home throughout April, governors are preparing to lift restrictions as the calendar turns to May — and cross their fingers that the novel coronavirus doesn’t come roaring back. The easing will not be universal and is cleaved largely along party lines, with some Republican governors moving to reopen key sectors and Democrats moving more slowly.

“Florida felons’ voting rights case to begin on Monday” via Reuters — A federal court will begin hearing a case that could decide whether hundreds of thousands of newly enfranchised felons in the key swing state of Florida will be able to vote in November’s election. In October, Judge Robert Hinkle at the federal court for the Northern District of Florida ordered the state to begin preparing to assess a felon’s ability to pay what they owe, but Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed the order and took no apparent action. Hinkle will preside over the trial via video link, but further appeals are likely, a prolonged tussle that could set back registration efforts for many of the estimated 1.4 million Florida felons whose right to vote was restored in a landmark constitutional amendment.

“FBI investigating bomb threat to Vern Buchanan’s Sarasota office” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The FBI is investigating a bomb threat made to Buchanan’s Sarasota office. Genevieve Judge, public information officer for the Sarasota Police Department, confirmed that a federal investigation had begun and that the local police department was working with federal authorities, but could offer few details. There have been marked increases recently in threats of violence against officials, elected and otherwise, working within the federal government, including a bomb threat to the Federal Communications Commission this week

—@RealDonaldTrump: Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be “fired” by me are Fake News. The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public. They never even called to ask. Alex is doing an excellent job!

—@BrianStelter: As the U.S. death toll approached 50,000, [Donald] Trump mused about disinfectants. 50,000 dead, and he claimed he was just pranking the media. 51,000 dead, and he attacked CNN’s owner. 52,000 dead, and he tweeted about world wrestling. 53,000 dead, and he touted his ratings.

—@MariaBartiromo: Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow

—@HelenAguirreFer: @GovRonDeSantis waived many hurdles that were required to receive unemployment benefits to speed up benefits from a deficient system that was built by a previous administration. Re-engineering that clunker has been a 24/7 operation.

—@GwenGraham: Floridians need to send @BrianKempGA a thank-you note. After encouraging states to open up, @realDonaldTrump publicly threw Kemp under the bus for doing just that and all of the sudden @GovRonDeSantis is “not in a rush.” I’m calling this the #KempEffect.

“’Our moon shot’: The world needs a coronavirus vaccine ASAP. Despite drugmakers billion-dollar bets, one might not be available for years.” via Elizabeth Weise and David Heath of USA Today — Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, front and center at White House news conferences, has repeatedly told a pandemic-weary nation a vaccine against the virus may be ready in 12 to 18 months. That timeline would shatter all precedents for developing a new vaccine, which typically takes many years. The fastest it has ever been done was for mumps, which took four years. Manufacturing tens of millions of unproven vaccine doses on spec is unheard of in vaccine production. It underscores the urgent need to have solutions ready as quickly as possible to stop a scourge that has killed almost 200,000 people worldwide and decimated the global economy.

“Donald Trump plans to cut daily coronavirus briefings” via Jonathan Swan of Axios — He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, sources said. Trump‘s daily press conferences have dominated the public discourse about the coronavirus. Several of Trump’s most trusted advisers — both inside and outside the White House — have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings. They’ve told him he’s overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren’t looking good for him right now against Joe Biden. “I told him it’s not helping him,” said one adviser to the president. “Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.” But Trump has defended the practice, telling critics that the briefings get good ratings.

“Trump called PPE shortages ‘fake news.’ Health care workers say they’re still a real problem.” via Tucker Doherty and Brianna Ehley of POLITICO — Trump often opens his evening news briefings on the pandemic by rattling off a list of actions his administration has taken to secure protective gear for front-line health workers, claiming dire shortages have been resolved. Hospitals, nursing homes and caregivers across the country say they are still struggling to obtain medical masks, gloves and gowns, undercutting Trump’s assertions. Interviews reveal a medical workforce still struggling to adapt to dangerous conditions with little confidence that the available protective gear is being steered to the places it’s needed most.

“‘No evidence’ yet that recovered COVID-19 patients are immune, WHO says” via Colin Dwyer of NPR — The World Health Organization has pushed back against the theory that individuals can only catch the coronavirus once, as well as proposals for reopening society that are based on this supposed immunity. The WHO said the idea that one-time infection can lead to immunity remains unproven and is thus unreliable as a foundation for the next phase of the world’s response to the pandemic. The statement comes days after Chile announced it would begin issuing immunity cards that effectively act as passports, allowing travelers to clear security at airports with a document that purportedly shows they have recovered from the virus.

“States rushing to reopen are likely making a deadly error, coronavirus models and experts warn” via William Wan, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post — As several states, including South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, rush to reopen businesses, the sudden relaxation of restrictions will supply new targets for the coronavirus that has kept the United States largely closed down. Closing America was hard. But it came with one simple instruction: Everyone stay at home. There are no easy answers for the phase that comes next, especially with a continued lack of testing, contact tracing and detailed guidance from federal health agencies.

“A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients” via Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post — One month ago when the country went into lockdown to prepare for the first wave of coronavirus cases, many doctors felt confident they knew what they were dealing with. Based on early reports, COVID-19 appeared to be a standard variety respiratory virus, albeit a contagious and lethal one with no vaccine and no treatment. They’ve since seen how COVID-19 attacks not only the lungs but also the kidneys, heart, intestines, liver and brain. Doctors also are reporting bizarre, unsettling cases that don’t seem to follow any of the textbooks they’ve trained on. With no clear patterns in terms of age or chronic conditions, some scientists hypothesize that at least some of these abnormalities may be explained by severe changes in patients’ blood.

“Young and middle-aged people, barely sick with COVID-19, are dying of strokes” via Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post — Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of the disease it causes. The numbers of those affected are small but nonetheless remarkable because they challenge how doctors understand the virus. Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe, impacting nearly every major organ system in the body. Three large U.S. medical centers are preparing to publish data on the stroke phenomenon. There are only a few dozen cases per location, but they provide new insights into what the virus does to our bodies.

“Military plan to roll out COVID-19 testing would prioritize nuclear forces and troops deployed in combat zones” via Missy Ryan of The Washington Post — The U.S. military announced plans to roll out expanded COVID-19 testing beginning with nuclear forces and troops engaged in combat. Officials said the first tier would include troops involved in “critical national capabilities,” such as nuclear forces and at least some Special Operations forces; the second would include troops assigned to combat zones and those involved in the domestic virus response; the third would be troops located overseas on priority missions and those being brought back to the United States following deployments; all remaining troops would make up the last tier.

“‘Quarantine fatigue’: Researchers find more Americans venturing out against coronavirus stay-at-home orders” via Katherine Shaver of The Washington Post — Researchers tracking smartphone data say they recently made a disturbing discovery: For the first time since states began implementing stay-at-home orders in mid-March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Americans are staying home less. Public health experts say any data showing widespread public resolve or cooperation beginning to wane is noteworthy. Because this is the first U.S. pandemic in 100 years, they don’t know how long people are willing to tolerate cabin fever for the greater good.

—“Making peace with the emptiness” via Mike Stocker and Andrew Boryga of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“No rest for Brian Kemp from critics as GA launches reopening amid COVID-19” via Alan Judd of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — As the state’s death toll from the coronavirus climbed to almost 900, Georgians lined up for haircuts, manicures, tattoos and other services no longer deemed nonessential. Trump’s voice has been the loudest in condemning Kemp for allowing certain businesses to reopen less than a month after he had closed them to fight the coronavirus’ spread. Public health experts warned that easing restrictions would cause the coronavirus to spread even more widely across the state. Many businesses chose to remain shuttered out of concern for the safety of customers and employees.

“Hawaii’s governor extends stay-at-home order until May 31” via The Associated Press — Gov. David Ige extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. “This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” Ige said in a statement. “But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.” Ige also announced that elective surgeries may now take place and beaches will be open for exercise. Ige warned of undoing Hawaii’s progress in containing the virus if public places open up too early. Hawaii has around 600 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths from the illness.

“Tom Hanks’ blood will be used to develop COVID-19 vaccine” via Today — Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s blood will be used by medical researchers who are developing a vaccine for coronavirus after they won their battle with the illness. After going public with their diagnosis and keeping fans updated on their condition whilst in isolation Down Under, they made a full recovery and were allowed to return to their home in Los Angeles. Upon arriving back in the US, Hanks and Wilson enrolled in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be useful for scientists working on developing a vaccine and now Hanks revealed that they have been approved to donate blood because they do carry the antibodies.

“‘For black folks, it’s like a setup: Are you trying to kill us?’” via Reis Thebault, Andrew Ba Tran and Vanessa Williams of The Washington Post — Of the 20 counties in the nation with the most deaths per capita from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, five are in southwest Georgia, including Early. In the state’s hardest-hit places, African Americans make up most of the population, and about 30% of residents live in poverty. They’ve struggled for years with a severe lack of access to health care. When Gov. Kemp announced he was lifting restrictions on businesses, some residents in this region felt cast off, like the state was telling them to fend for themselves once again. Georgia ranks 40th in tests per resident, well behind states that have pledged to maintain their shelter-in-place orders.

“Florida adds nearly 700 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida tallied 19 more coronavirus-related deaths between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Two of those were in the greater Tampa Bay region, both in Citrus County, where 11 people have now died. The state also added 689 positive cases, bringing its total to 31,528. The new deaths bring the statewide toll to 1,094, including 20 non-Florida residents, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. In Tampa Bay, Pinellas County added 10 new cases, up to 687. Hillsborough County added seven cases, totaling to 1,048. Pasco and Hernando counties each had one case rescinded, dropping their totals to 232 and 88, respectively. Manatee County still has the most deaths in the region, holding steady at 43.

“In Florida, Ron DeSantis taps his inner Trump” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — DeSantis is resurrecting a Trumpian style that served him on the campaign trail but has been dormant since taking state office. Emboldened by a flattening curve of coronavirus cases in Florida after weeks of national ridicule, the Republican is tapping his inner Trump after serving his swing state as a kinder, gentler leader with a soft spot for teachers and the environment. DeSantis has devoted his coronavirus briefings to complaints about unfair treatment and he’s returned, after a long absence, to the friendly airwaves of Fox News to lash out at the “Acela” media.

“DeSantis teases arrival of COVID-19 antibody tests; DOH’s ‘total’ test count includes retests” via Ryan Dailey of WFSU — Speaking alongside medical professionals at Orlando Health, DeSantis said the state is awaiting its first shipment of serology, or antibody tests for COVID-19. “We’re getting our first shipment on May 1,” DeSantis told reporters, “We’ve had the one that’s FDA approved stuck in China for two weeks. They sent one shipment to New York, they haven’t been able to get any more out of China.” DeSantis says findings from the antibody tests will answer key questions he and other officials have about COVID-19. “If you’re working at a nursing home and you have the antibodies, well you’re definitely less risk to the residents. So, that’s very important to know,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis: Florida’s positive coronavirus test rate drops in half in less than two weeks” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A gradual decline in average new cases has state officials optimistic about the flattening of the curve. DeSantis said during a news conference in Orlando he is most focused on the positive rate for new testing, which has gone down. “Over the last several weeks, it was pretty consistently 9%, 10%, which is also low compared to where many other parts of the country (were,) but then that crept into 7%, 8%. And then the last few days, it’s been 6% and 5%. And so that is a good sign when you see a declining positivity rate,” DeSantis said. “But we really believe in Florida that trying to expand testing as much as possible is something that’s very, very important.”

“Nearly 2 million unemployment claims have been submitted in Florida” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Of those claims, the state has verified 785,340 unique claims, but only 47% of those have been processed. Just 21% have been paid. In total, the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has paid out $192 million in unemployment benefits to the newly jobless. The Saturday report includes claims filed from March 15 through Friday. DEO now has 1.9 million claims, up 100,000 from the day before.

“DeSantis administration disputes report, says work search requirement can be waived” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Unemployed Floridians still have to confirm every two weeks that they are searching for work to receive federal unemployment benefits despite an order temporarily rescinding that requirement. DeSantis ordered DEO to temporarily waive work search requirements to help lighten the load on the overburdened unemployment application system. Speaking with reporters the day of the executive order, the Governor suggested the U.S. Department of Labor had cleared the requirement. But with the requirement waived, DEO’s CONNECT system has not yet been updated reflect the waiver, despite the site stating it’s no longer required. Floridians have turned to social media to express their confusion and frustration with the conflicting information.

“Florida pharmacists to be allowed to issue COVID-19 tests, DeSantis says” via Samantha J. Gross of the Tampa Bay Times — With less than a week left before the expiration of his executive order that shut down the state, DeSantis said he would expand the opportunities for people to obtain COVID-19 tests by allowing pharmacists to administer them and 200 National Guard medics to test residents and staff in elder care facilities. DeSantis said he was inclined to allow asymptomatic people to obtain tests but the rules were still being worked out. Doctors across the state have limited the hard-to-obtain tests to people over age 65 or those who have either been in close contact with someone who has tested positive or show active symptoms, leaving thousands of people who fear they are asymptomatic carriers of the disease with few options.

“Nursing home protections linked to generator issue” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — Florida nursing homes are pushing to be protected from liability for harm to residents during the COVID-19 public health emergency. But the industry’s failure to fully comply with a 2018 law requiring nursing homes to have backup electric generators could impede those efforts. Incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson suggested that compliance with the generator requirement could affect how leaders consider requests for lawsuit protections. “I would suspect the state would have no mercy on folks who are not doing what they are supposed to be doing or should be doing. And if you are one of the facilities of critical care, you need to get your generators in place,” said Simpson, a member of DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force.

“Inmate coronavirus cases soar at state prison in Daytona Beach” via Grace Toohey of the Orlando Sentinel — 82 inmates at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Volusia County have tested positive for COVID-19, a jump of 35 new cases from the day prior. An additional three prison staff also tested positive as of Friday, with 10 total confirmed cases. Almost the entire inmate population at Tomoka, which has a capacity of 1,263, is in some kind of quarantine or isolation. Only two other state prisons have confirmed inmate cases in the double digits: Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell has 44 inmate cases and Blackwater River Correctional Facility in the Panhandle, which is privately-run by The Geo Group, Inc., has 43.

“With schools closed, child abuse reporting declines” via Ryan McKinnon of the Herald-Tribune — Teachers, bus drivers, guidance counselors, custodians all know that if they suspect a child is being abused, they are required to report it. But with schools closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DCF’s phones are not ringing as frequently as they normally do. The number of calls reporting possible abuse or neglect to the DCF hotline in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto fell by 20%. The local trend reflects what is happening statewide. Across Florida, the number of reports declined 11% in March from the five-year average.

“Stop chewing so loud! Working at home in quarantine is driving Florida couples crazy” via Connie Ogle of Miami.com — A survey of 3,000 at-home workers reports that 63 percent of couples in Florida say working from home every day has put a strain on their relationship. The national average is 45 percent. One in three people say they do not shower or bathe every day. Fifteen percent say they stay in their sleepwear all day. Eighteen percent say both partners don’t have enough room to work comfortably. Ninety-seven percent of the women surveyed said they took the most steps to prepare for isolation. Fifty-four percent of men said they prepared the most.

“Florida’s no rules vibe gets a coronavirus reality check” via Craig Pittman for POLITICO Magazine — Fighting COVID-19 is a huge challenge for a state where the whole economy is geared toward gathering people together in one spot: the beach, a bubbling spring or a crowded theme park. And the state’s culture, from its bars to its politics, is focused on giving people whatever they want: the fantasy of fun and the freedom from any consequences. DeSantis is poised to become one of the nation’s first governors to reopen his state. Florida’s “Safer At Home” order expires April 30, and he’s set up a group of primarily business executives to advise him on how to do it, possibly on a region-by-region basis.

“As Florida weighs reopening, public invited to chime in” via The Associated Press — Florida officials opened an online portal Saturday for the public to weigh in on reopening the state amid the coronavirus outbreak that has now-shuttered schools and businesses for more than a month. The governor’s office said “public feedback will be a critical component” in the work of the Re-Open Florida Task Force. The Governor said the state will allow pharmacies to administer COVID-19 tests and announced state labs will be receiving new equipment in late May to significantly increase the number of daily samples tested. DeSantis also said officials would receive a shipment with antibodies tests on May 1.

“DeSantis: Keep movie theaters closed, no sporting events until ‘far in the future’” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida — DeSantis, who is still formulating a plan to reopen Florida’s economy, said on Saturday he does not envision movie theaters or bars opening any time soon or allowing sporting events with fans until “far in the future.” DeSantis this week has contended that Florida’s “measured” approach to shutting down the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic has “flattened the curve.” The governor came under fire for waiting until early April to issue a “safer at home” order and for refusing to close beaches statewide. DeSantis has left decisions on beaches to local officials. His “safer at home” order is scheduled to expire Thursday.

“Re-Open Florida: Industry working group mulls hurricane complications” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The unique demands of the coronavirus crisis are forcing emergency management officials to consider stay-at-home orders instead of evacuating people in a storm’s path. If evacuations are required, individual Uber vehicles might be better than crowded buses. Hotels might be better than usual evacuation centers. And in advance, the state intends to fill a warehouse with emergency masks and other personal protective equipment, along with additional generators and other equipment. Even as late as August or later, hurricanes could complicate coronavirus recovery, and the coronavirus crisis certainly would complicate hurricane preparation and recovery.

“Re-Open Florida: Construction staying afloat, real estate and transportation on edge” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The third meeting of the Re-Open Florida Task Force group on the hardest-struck businesses was less a brainstorm of best practices than a review of the status of each industry. Prior meetings of the working group revealed a demand for small businesses to open soon, but with clear guidance on what safety measures they need to take. Construction and real estate, two of the hardest-hit sectors during the Great Recession, are performing the best. Yet the real estate industry won’t feel the greatest effects of the induced recession until May when rent checks fail to come in.

“Florida barbershops, bars, restaurants seek coronavirus reopening under some restrictions” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, suggested barbershops and salons could reopen — at least those in counties with relatively fewer confirmed cases — if strict guidelines are in place for sanitation of the businesses, employees and customers. Speaking during a task force meeting convened by DeSantis aimed at giving him recommendations for how to reopen the economy, Beshears stressed that many of the small businesses regulated by his agency won’t survive if the shelter-in-place orders persist for much longer. But DeSantis later said he doesn’t have a set timeline for when to reopen the economy.

“How will mass-scale tourism fare when the economy reopens?” via Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post — Whenever government leaders fully relax restrictions on social gatherings, experts agree tourism will rebound, but in a much different way. “We will reemerge as a completely different industry than we were,” said Peter Ricci, director of the Hospitality and Tourism Management program at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Modifications for social distancing, face masks, and the heavy use of technology likely are among the changes in place for an indefinite period of time, creating constant reminders that life is different. Palm Beach County tourism leaders also have been working to develop a strategy for reinvigorating the county’s tourism industry. Leisure travelers will be targeted first, then business and convention visitors.

“Theme parks’ post-pandemic world: 5 changes to expect” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Change is barreling toward Orlando’s theme parks and attractions, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Adjustments will be made in many ways, perhaps in every way. Visitors should brace themselves for alterations, for example, in how to buy admission tickets, for spread-out seating arrangements aboard park rides and in restaurants, and in just how we wait. In short, expect less touching. Attractions operators have not yet shared details on their plans. We asked five experts to hone in on a few particular needs that they anticipate, creating this sampler of the challenges ahead in the travel and tourism industry.

“What Americans can learn from hurricane-ravaged Panama City” via John Bacon of USA Today — Mark McQueen had barely assumed the role of city manager for Panama City when the Florida Panhandle town of 40,000 was hit by Hurricane Michael 18 months ago. McQueen has led the effort to rebuild the city and its economy. The nation is poised to join him as it tries to transition out of a coronavirus shutdown in the coming weeks and months. In some ways, the city will start its reopening from behind the rest of the USA since it hasn’t fully recovered from Michael. In other ways, the city has a head start. People are familiar with what an economic reboot entails.

“Eglin looks at next stage of COVID-19 response” via Jim Thompson of the NWF Daily News — Noting a generally downward trend in new COVID-19 cases across the area in recent days, commander Brig. Gen. Scott Cain said the base is looking at entering a new phase of its response to the serious respiratory illness. Okaloosa County has seen a general decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases since April 15, when it recorded nine new cases. That was the largest number of new cases recorded in a single day in the county, where a total of 140 COVID-19 cases have been reported since March 3, resulting in 24 hospitalizations and three deaths. Trends are similar or better in other area counties where Eglin personnel live and work.

“Under `debilitating’ stress, Jacksonville-area hospital staffs hope to avoid burnout” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — For health care workers in Jacksonville-area hospitals, this new world of the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything they have dealt with before. They are fighting a constant battle against mental and physical exhaustion, anxiety about an uncertain future for them and their patients and worry for their loved ones. And they are frustrated by limited protective equipment. Such extended uncertainty can breed all sorts of mental and physical ills, from anxiety and depression to headaches and insomnia. It also can lead to personal or professional burnout.

“Jacksonville to receive new machines for COVID-19 testing” via Teresa Stepzinski of the Florida Times-Union — DeSantis said Jacksonville is among three state laboratories that will receive new, high-throughput machines to expand testing for the coronavirus. DeSantis said he’s instructed the state Department of Health to buy the machines that can analyze a high number of samples quickly for the labs in Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami. “We have three state labs, Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami, and they do a good job but they are only processing hundreds of samples a day as their maximum,” DeSantis said. “We want high-throughputs so that we can do a significant amount in the state labs,” he said.

“Zoombombing: Local government faces obscene attack on virtual meeting” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Post — Within a minute of the meeting’s start, the trolls pounced, and they brought with them an arsenal full of obscenities, porn and swastikas. The members of the Indian Trail Improvement District Board were speechless. District employees tried to decide what to do: Wait it out, try to kick them out or shut down the meeting? The incident at the April 15 meeting was one of the latest examples of “Zoombombing,” where unidentified individuals attack and disrupt the growing number of virtual meetings. The issue has left governments like the Indian Trail Improvement District Board dealing with legal implications, including what to do when they are Zoombombed and what records must be kept on meetings that devolve into whirlpools of filth.

“Miami-Dade has tens of thousands of missed coronavirus infections, UM survey finds” via Ben Conarck and Daniel Chang of the Miami Herald — About 6% of Miami-Dade’s population — about 165,000 residents — have antibodies indicating a past infection by the novel coronavirus, dwarfing the state health department’s tally of about 10,600 cases, according to preliminary study results announced by University of Miami researchers. The study, spurred by Miami-Dade County officials, will be an ongoing weekly survey based on antibody testing — randomly selecting county residents to volunteer pinpricks of their blood to be screened for signs of a past COVID-19 infection, whether they had tested positive for the virus in the past or not. The goal is to measure the extent of infection in the community.

“More coronavirus cases reported at 24 South Florida grocery stores, including Publix” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Publix has confirmed 20 more stores have had confirmed cases, while Trader Joe’s reports cases at three stores and Whole Foods Marketplace at one store. Other major grocery retailers haven’t been transparent on how the virus is affecting their workers. The 20 additional Publix stores are located throughout South Florida. From West Palm Beach to Hollywood to Brickell to Coral Springs, since the coronavirus pandemic began the Herald has confirmed 30 Publix stores in South Florida have had positive cases. Of the 20 new stores, four had more than one worker test positive. Publix said that due to privacy laws, additional information about workers’ cases could not be released, such as when they had tested positive.

“A love for the ages cut short by COVID-19” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — Meryl Salkin didn’t think she would fall in love again after her husband of 30 years, George, passed away. The romantic in Ken Lassiter changed that. “I’ve never been with anybody so beautiful that was so easy to love,” Lassiter, 85, said. “We felt like teenagers. But their time together was cut short. Salkin, 84, died from the coronavirus on March 31 at Hospice of Palm Beach County. Salkin was outgoing, smart and not afraid to speak her mind. She had a fondness for dachshunds, owning several of her own and collecting hundreds of figurines. Her family thinks she was exposed to it when she was taken to JFK Medical Center in Atlantis after she fell and hit her head in early March.

“Coronavirus shuts produce market; U.S. Sugar Corp. gives away corn at Stuart, Indiantown” via Tyler Treadway and Sommer Brugal of TC Palm — U.S. Sugar planned to give away about 300,000 ears of Glades sweet corn to nonprofit charities and families at 13 sites throughout South Florida. If the corn hadn’t been given away, “it probably would have been plowed under,” said U.S. Sugar spokeswoman Judy Sanchez, because fresh produce markets have plummeted with COVID-19 shutting down many Florida restaurants, schools, resorts and other customers. U.S. Sugar’s farms grow about 20,000 ears of corn per acre, so the giveaway amounts to the yield of about 15 acres.

“They wanted to help Key West locals hurt by the COVID-19 crisis, so they dug deep” via Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald — Scott and Sonja Miller wanted to help people in Key West who are among the hardest hit by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. So the couple paid the May rent for 52 residents who call the ocean home. The Millers plunked down $18,594 for all those who live on boats in the city’s mooring field, which is located between Fleming Key and the Navy’s Sigsbee Park Annex. The residents live “on the hook,” as mariners call it, which in the Florida Keys is a common way the working class can afford to live in the increasingly expensive island chain.

“’Better than anyone predicted’: Gov. DeSantis praises Central Florida’s coronavirus efforts” via Lisa Maria Garza of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis praised Central Florida’s handling of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, pointing to strong trends that show that the number of cases in the region peaked in early April. But he held off on making any announcement about ending his ban on elective procedures. The governor noted during a news conference at the Orlando Heath campus that despite the area being home to major worldwide attractions, the number of cases and hospitalizations so far is lower than predicted. In Orange County, the highest number of COVID-19 patients peaked at 116 compared to the 68 hospitalizations as of Saturday night, which DeSantis remarked is “probably a two-hour stretch in Brooklyn.”

“With unemployment rising, coronavirus, Central Florida officials fear rise in suicides” via Martin Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — “Suicide is something that we are frightened about,” Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “As we rotate out of this pandemic, with more people unemployed, it’s going to lead to a greater mental health crisis and potentially more suicides.” He noted one additional death in Seminole compared to last year during that time. In Orange County, suicides were trending down for the year before the pandemic hit. But Orange Sheriff John Mina echoed Lemma’s concerns and said he is focusing on prevention. “There is anxiety with self-isolation,” Mina said. “I think the biggest thing is not knowing what’s next, when things are going to get better, and what will everything look like once it does get better.”

“Freedom Square nursing home residents to return home in waves” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Freedom Square is preparing to welcome back residents who were sent to the hospital for suspected COVID-19 infections. The new coronavirus struck Seminole Pavilion Nursing Center at Freedom Square earlier this month, sending dozens of residents to the hospital. The nearly two weeks since have seen a steady flow of residents to area hospitals. Freedom Square told Florida Politics it consulted with its residents, their families and health authorities on allowing the noninfected residents to return home. All residents who are being brought back to the facility have received double negative tests for COVID-19. The facility plans to reintroduce them gradually.

“A prison and a jail, Volusia neighbors, one hit hard by virus, the other not at all” via Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County Branch Jail and the Tomoka Correctional Institution are practically neighbors, located within two miles by road. But when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, the county jail and the state prison may as well be in different universes. Tomoka Correctional is battling the worst outbreak of the coronavirus among state prisons: 84 inmates and 10 staff members. The Volusia County Branch Jail, meanwhile, has not had a single case of coronavirus among its staff, correctional officers or among its approximately 1,200 inmates. The Volusia County Branch Jail last month released nearly 90 inmates with nonviolent charges as part of its strategy to prevent an outbreak. Any new inmate is quarantined for 14 days and then checked before being allowed into the general population.

“Sarasota ‘Make America Open Again’ boat rally advocates for business” via Anna Bryson of the Herald-Tribune — A fleet of about 20 boats propelled through Sarasota Bay as part of a demonstration to “Make America Open Again.” The goal, organizers said, was to show support for elected officials who want to ease public-gathering restrictions caused by the coronavirus. “We’re showing that we support (elected officials’) decision and the CDC’s decision to create these phases to start building the economy, knowing that the virus is not going to go away,” flotilla organizer Jesse Biter said.

“St. Johns County farmers face major crop losses” via Colleen Jones of The Florida Times-Union — The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the agriculture industry, including farms here in Northeast Florida. Sales of food products to dine-in restaurants, schools and other large-scale markets have fallen drastically. Other ways of getting product into the hands of consumers, such as farmers markets and roadside stands, have also dried up. Total losses to growers throughout the state have already hit $522 million in 2020, with that figure expected to rise.

“Tallahassee feasted on Florida’s $50M bridge loan program. Miami-Dade, Broward got crumbs” via Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Only one in 38 applicants succeeded and some of those successful applicants landed two, three, four and even six separate loans in DeSantis’ short term small business relief loan program. What’s more, South Florida, which has accounted for the majority of coronavirus cases in the state, received a puny share of the dollars per capita. Leon County, home to the state capital, received more dollars than Miami-Dade, even though it has one-tenth as many residents. Many of the counties that fared best when adjusted for population, including Monroe, were counties that supported DeSantis in the 2018 governor’s race.

“Coronavirus projected to trigger worst economic downturn since 1940s” via Paul Kiernan of The Wall Street Journal — The coronavirus shutdown will induce the sharpest economic downturn and push the U.S. budget deficit to the highest levels since the 1940s. The economy is likely to shrink 12% in the second quarter, a 40% drop if it were to persist for a year, and the jobless rate will average 14%. The federal budget deficit is expected to reach $3.7 trillion by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, up from about $1 trillion in the 12 months through March. As a proportion of gross domestic product, the deficit will end the fiscal year at almost 18%.

“Deficit to soar to nearly $4T as economy buckles” via Caitlin Emma of POLITICO — The current economic downturn will drag on for months, with double-digit unemployment rates rocking the labor market and a deficit ballooning to $3.7 trillion this year. Improvements in the economy are forecast beginning in the third quarter of this year, but a “sharp contraction” will persist through the end of June, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The budget office’s projections don’t account for future legislation, which could again top $1 trillion. Governors have pleaded for at least $500 billion to plug drastic revenue shortfalls, while House Democrats and the Trump administration are also eyeing infrastructure investments and additional tax cuts.

“Tensions emerge between Republicans over coronavirus spending and how to rescue the economy” via Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post — The coming battle over spending is not solely partisan. It is also stirring a debate among Republicans about how substantial the package should be and whether concerns about debt are misplaced at a time of economic crisis, when the government continues to be able to borrow at rock-bottom prices. After years of pillorying the Barack Obama administration over spending and blocking efforts to pump more money into the economy following the 2008 financial crisis, GOP leaders now find themselves struggling with how to balance the need to prop up the struggling economy ahead of the fall’s elections with concerns that too much spending could hurt them with their base of voters.

“Justice Dept. anticipates coronavirus stimulus will be a major target for fraud” via Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post — The Justice Department is girding for a possible raft of fraud stemming from the trillions of dollars in government aid being doled out to dampen the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Department officials have seen large numbers of scammers trying to profit from the global pandemic. The FBI has issued several bulletins warning of frauds and other pandemic-related crimes.

“IRS recalling thousands of workers” via Richard Ruben of The Wall Street Journal — In a statement, the IRS said it has requested several thousand workers to return with incentive pay but isn’t requiring anyone to come back. The agency said it prioritizes employee health, emphasized that it is following federal guidelines, and said it expects to have protective personal equipment for workers soon. “Bringing employees back to work is essential to address mission-critical needs for the nation, and the IRS is an essential component to our country’s whole-of-government approach to confronting the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. About 10,000 workers at 10 IRS centers are expected to return, according to the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents IRS workers. The agency had more than 70,000 workers in 2018.

“USDA let millions of pounds of food rot while food-bank demand soared” via Helena Bottemiller Evich of POLITICO — While other federal agencies quickly adapted their programs to the coronavirus crisis, the Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables — despite repeated entreaties. “It’s frustrating,” said Nikki Fried, commissioner of agriculture in Florida. Fried and much of the Florida congressional delegation asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue nearly a month ago to use his broad authority and funding to get more Florida farmers plugged into federal food purchasing and distribution programs as the food service market collapsed. “Unfortunately, USDA didn’t move until [last week].”

“Owners pledged to pay workers when sports shut down, but many are being overlooked” via Nancy Armour, Rachel Axon, Steve Berkowitz and Tom Schad of USA Today — More than a month later, some of those lofty declarations aren’t quite what they seemed. “We haven’t gotten anything from anybody,” said Carmella Boozer, a cashier employed by a third party, Aramark, at Capital One Arena, home to the Capitals and Wizards. A USA Today Sports survey found substantial discrepancies in how tens of thousands of game-day workers are receiving financial assistance from pro teams — and widespread reticence from those teams to disclose details of the plans they have publicly touted. Just 29 teams said their assistance plans included third-party contractors like Boozer, who often work in concessions, cleaning and security but are not on the team or venue’s payroll.

“‘I just can’t do this.’ Harried parents forgo home-school” via Gillian Flaccus and Jocelyn Gecker of The Associated Press — Frustration is mounting as more families across the U.S. enter their second or even third week of distance learning and some overwhelmed parents say it will be their last. Amid the barrage of learning apps, video meetups and emailed assignments that pass as pandemic home-school, some frustrated and exhausted parents are choosing to disconnect entirely for the rest of the academic year. Others are cramming all their children’s schoolwork into the weekend or taking days off work to help their kids with a week’s worth of assignments in one day. Stress is only compounded for families with multiple children in different grades, or when parents work long hours outside the home.

“The pandemic could put your doctor out of business” via Daniel Horn of The Washington Post — These are unsure times even at Mass General: We project a 50 percent loss in patient-care volume over three to four months, which will have a major impact on the $1.2 billion annual revenue our 2,900 physicians bring in. We hope that our infrastructure and assets will help us weather the storm. Most primary-care doctors in our country don’t have this support system. America began this pandemic with a national primary-care shortage, and they now face existential peril. Much of health care has rapidly changed during this pandemic, but the payment model has not. As a result, the health care system nationally is facing a 55 to 70 percent decrease in revenue, thanks to the sudden absence of in-person visits.

“Advertising adjusts for a new reality: Sweatpants for staying home and toilet paper that cares” via Heather Kelly of The Washington Post — Companies large and small are figuring out how to make ads that don’t seem insensitive or as if they’re from a different time, when people took beach vacations, ate in restaurants and wore shoes. On social media sites like Instagram, more advertisements are targeting those shut in, with extremely to-the-point messages shilling sweatpants, wine and food delivery, DIY hair dye kits, and home-office gadgets. Instead of trying to strike the right note for selling insurance or cars while sales are plummeting, many companies have decided to temporarily cut down or stop advertising altogether.

“How coronavirus will forever change airlines and the way we fly” via Angus Whitley of Bloomberg — Configurations are likely to change as carriers try to squeeze more money from customers. Some will upgrade premium cabins while their fleets are grounded, resulting in an even starker difference between higher-class sections and ever more spartan economy seating, said Volodymyr Bilotkach, a lecturer in air-transport management at the Singapore Institute of Technology. In Asia, one of the last strongholds for all-inclusive fares, airlines might also increasingly charge economy passengers separately for things like baggage check-in, legroom and meals, said Bilotkach. The essential nature of air travel — it underpins trade, diplomacy, business and tourism — is forcing governments the world over to prop up carriers.

“Airbnb is banking on a post-pandemic travel boom” via Patrick Clark and Eric Newcomer of Bloomberg Businessweek — Airbnb is under pressure. Expenses had already been growing before the crisis, exceeding $5 billion in 2019 as the company sank money into new offerings aimed at increasing revenue before the initial public offering. When guests demanded to be let out of their reservations, the company hesitated but eventually complied, ordering hosts to distribute refunds. That placated guests, but it enraged hosts, who complained the new policy would cause them to default on their mortgages. Airbnb responded by creating a $250 million fund to help reimburse them.

Every night, when the curfew goes into effect in one county in Hawaii, the Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami gets bored — and posts videos on social media to the delight of his constituents.

“Our Mayor is bettah than yours!!” one woman commented, responding to Kawakami’s stiff but earnest version of the Renegade to the rap song “Lottery,” one of the most popular dances on social media.

Other videos posted to his personal Facebook and Instagram accounts show the Mayor making a mask out of a T-shirt, as well as whipping up some ice cream.

Even before Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reports that Kawakami set a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

The videos, the 42-year-old mayor explains on Facebook, are meant to “break the boredom together as a community.” And they seem to have succeeded.

As of Monday, a video he posted April 4 of him dancing generated more than 2,000 shares and more than 400 comments on Facebook.

“And if you’re wondering why I’m out of breath and why I’m sweating,” he says after his Renegade dance, “because that was like take 1,022.”

“Trump turns shared American experiences into us vs. them” via Mark Lebovich of The New York Times — One of the recurring features of the Trump years has been the president’s knack for detonating so many of our powerful shared experiences into us-versus-them grenades. Whether it’s the anniversary of a national catastrophe like the Oklahoma City bombing, the death of a widely admired statesman (Sen. John McCain), or a lethal pathogen, Trump has exhibited a minimal interest in the tradition of national strife placing a pause upon the usual smallness of politics.

In this fractured political environment, the President has shown particular zest for identifying symbols that reveal and exacerbate cultural divisions. Kneeling football players, plastic straws and the question of whether a commander in chief should be trumpeting an untested antimalarial drug from the White House briefing room have all become fast identifiers of what team you’re on. Looming sickness and mass death are no exceptions. The reflex to unite during a period of collective grief feels like another casualty of the current moment.

“Federal municipal rescue won’t avert fiscal nightmare, so states eye Congress” via Kellie Mejdrich of POLITICO — The Federal Reserve’s move this month to bail out the municipal bond market with $500 billion in short-term debt was a historic step by the central bank to intervene in local government finances directly for the first time. The money will barely make a dent in resolving local government needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening to create thousands of fiscal disasters nationwide. Officials say Congress must provide hundreds of billions more, but this time in direct federal grants, in the next economic rescue package. Put simply, the Fed assistance merely keeps government bank accounts from overdrafting in the short-term.

“Stephen Miller has long-term vision for Trump’s ‘temporary’ immigration order, according to private call with supporters” via Mick Miroff and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Trump senior policy adviser Miller told White House supporters in a private call this week that the president’s new executive order curbing immigration will usher in the kind of broader long-term changes to American society he has advocated for years, even though the 60-day measures were publicly characterized as a “pause” during the coronavirus pandemic. Miller told the group that subsequent measures were under consideration that would restrict guest worker programs, but the “the most important thing is to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor,” he said.

“Marco Rubio highlights new round of small business loans from Goldman Sachs, Lendistry” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Rubio joined Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to announce a new round of funding for Florida small businesses under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Those PPP loans are issued by banks and local lenders, but are fully backed by federal money. That money dried up earlier this month, but Congress approved another $310 billion for the program in new legislation this week. Rubio strongly backed the PPP but has also pitched proposed improvements for the program going forward, responding to criticism that the program gave multimillion dollar loans to large companies despite it being developed for businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

“Rick Scott says Americans would rather collect unemployment than go to work” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Scott wrote in a campaign fundraising email that Americans thrown out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic would rather collect unemployment than go back to work. “Businesses looking to reopen are telling us their employees don’t want to come back to work because they collect more on unemployment,” Scott‘s email said. “And who can blame them?” Scott railed against the $600-per-week unemployment benefits Congress allotted to out-of-work Americans, and he blamed Democrats for allowing it to go through. Scott had strong objections to the CARE Act, including that some workers would receive benefits exceeding their former salaries.

“Nightmare of jobless benefits application emerges from Stephanie Murphy’s survey” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The vast majority of applicants for Florida’s unemployment benefits needed several weeks or longer to get approved, if at all, an informal survey from Murphy reveals. An astonishing 97% of more than 8,000 people who responded to Murphy’s survey reported not getting any payments yet from the state’s troubled unemployment insurance system. An even higher number, 98%, said they had negative experiences with the state’s system, including 93% who described their experience as “very negative.”

“Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries” via David Lieb and Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — The number of people counted and their demographics guide how voting districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures are redrawn every 10 years. The monthslong delay in census data could make a divisive process more complicated, potentially forcing lawmakers into costly special sessions to complete the work or postponing some primary elections. Despite the complications, advocates, lawmakers, and others largely embraced the census delay as necessary to get a complete count. With the U.S. so politically polarized, redistricting plays a major role in whether Republicans or Democrats drive the agenda in each state and how those lawmakers’ decisions can affect people’s lives.

“Jimmy Patronis wants to help fire departments hit by coronavirus” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — Noting more than 800 firefighters had to go off-duty due to being exposed to the virus, in his role as state fire marshal, Patronis focused on data collection to help understand how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the workforces of fire departments across the Sunshine State. “I heard from firefighters statewide on their continued response to the COVID-19 threat. My team is working with fire chiefs throughout the state to better understand workforce impacts to our fire service community during the response to COVID-19,” Patronis said.

“Senate Democrats demand unemployment fix, full vote-by-mail election” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The full Senate Democratic caucus is demanding DeSantis fix the unemployment system and install a full vote-by-mail system. “Each of these issues are time-sensitive and involves matters that deeply impact the lives of Floridians and need to be handled now in a proactive manner to protect the interests and rights of our citizens,” the members wrote. Florida Democrats have advocated for full vote-by-mail, even in the face of Trump trashing the method. That’s despite the President himself voting by mail in the March Florida primary. The Senate Democrats’ letter indirectly waded into the ongoing back and forth between the Governor and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Happening today — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will begin accepting applications from farmers wanting to grow industrial hemp. In 2018, a federal farm bill legalized hemp as an agricultural product, used in numerous products. State lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 to take advantage of the federal farm law, creating a program to regulate the cultivation of hemp. The federal government approved earlier this month.

“Personnel note: Nikki Fried general counsel Steven Hall named to 40 Gators under 40 list” via the University of Florida — Hall, who serves as General Counsel for Fried and FDACS, has served in various capacities within the General Counsel’s office and was recently recognized by the Florida Government Bar Association as the 2018 Government Attorney of the Year. Hall was also named an honorary member of the Florida Blue Key, which recognizes leadership and public service in UF and the state, in this year’s honorary tapping. He is a 2003 graduate of UF’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“Aerospace firm Aerion to build supersonic business jets in Melbourne, bringing 675 jobs” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Aerospace company Aerion Supersonic has selected Melbourne as its global headquarters, where it will manufacture the world’s first privately built supersonic aircraft. This business jet can fly at more than 1,000 mph. The project expects to bring at least 675 jobs to the Space Coast by 2026. Aerion plans to break ground on its new campus later this year on a site at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, ahead of manufacturing its 12-passenger AS2 business jet, starting in 2023. The complex will be called Aerion Park.

“Andrew Warren spotlights victims’ rights in national Marsy’s Law video campaign” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — In a video sponsored by the Marsy’s Law For All nonprofit advocacy group for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Warren speaks in “Purple Light,” a one-minute video calling for continued attention to the issue as Americans across the nation, including victims, remain largely relegated to their homes amid COVID-19 social distancing efforts. “Millions of Americans now live in states with Marcy’s Law, providing rights to victims of crime, and it is working,” Warren says in the video. The video highlights messages from crime victims and advocates recorded from their homes on cellphones.

“After no-confidence vote, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony faces the test of his career” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The rank and file in the Broward Sheriff’s Office have spoken loudly. Nearly 90 percent of road-patrol deputies who participated in a no-confidence vote this week say they have no faith in their leader, Sheriff Tony. The deputies’ vote would be troubling even in the best of times. During a pandemic, when public safety is more critical than ever, it’s a sign that change is needed — in approach, if not in leadership. While symbolic, the no-confidence vote is a brutal assessment of the man DeSantis plucked from obscurity 15 months ago to replace former Sheriff Scott Israel, who he suspended for BSO’s failures in the mass shootings at Parkland and the Fort Lauderdale airport.

“Police departments reconsider body camera purchases” via The Associated Press — Two of Florida’s largest police departments said they would delay buying body cameras because of financial concerns spawned by the coronavirus outbreak. Tampa police said that it would put on hold the purchase of more than 600 cameras that were supposed to have been acquired by the end of the year. The city of Tampa had already signed a five-year, $5 million contract to purchase more than 600 Bluetooth activated cameras that would have been distributed by the end of the year to every uniformed officer through the rank of corporal.

“Trump grapples with a surprise threat: Too much Trump” via Gabby Orr and Nancy Cook of POLITICO — A series of missteps during Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is triggering fears among some advisers that the president is damaging his reelection prospects with his communications during the crisis. White House allies have become exasperated with his dominance at coronavirus task force briefings, a daily rundown of testing and public health updates that Trump has transformed into a performance-art version of his freewheeling Twitter feed. Network producers have been unable to book him on shows that might reach more swing voters, as Trump chooses to stick to late-night appearances on “Hannity,” or virtual town halls with friendly Fox News hosts.

“A candidate in isolation: Inside Joe Biden’s cloistered campaign” via Alexander Burns, Shane Goldmacher and Katie Glueck of The New York Times — With the coronavirus outbreak freezing the country’s public life, Biden has been forced to adapt to a cloistered mode of campaigning never before seen in modern American politics. He was unable to embark on a victory tour after the Democratic primaries or hold unity rallies with onetime rivals. For a famous backslapper like Biden, this open-ended period of captivity has tested both his patience and his political imagination. He has lamented being deprived of human contact, and he has expressed exasperation with media coverage critiquing his limited visibility compared with Trump’s daily performances in the White House briefing room.

“Trump and Biden alike have stooped to demagoguery about China” via The Washington Post editorial board — Both Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Biden have seized on an easy and sleazy stratagem: accusing the other of being a stooge for Communist China. Demagoguery about China is hardly new to presidential campaigns, but the latest rhetoric is particularly irresponsible, coming as it does amid the pandemic. It portrays China, and Chinese people, as enemies at a time when Asian Americans are already being subjected to unconscionable attacks, and it could complicate cooperation with China that will be necessary to defeat the novel coronavirus.

“The more we vote by mail, the more safeguards we’ll need” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The problems with voting by mail that have drawn the most scrutiny involve signatures. Voters forget to sign their mail ballot envelopes, or the voter’s signature does not match the signature on file. Sometimes, a person other than the voter will sign the envelope, which is illegal. But a more common problem that’s often overlooked is that too many mail ballots simply don’t reach their destination in time and are rejected. Late-arriving ballots were not unsealed. They were not counted. But the names of every one of the voters who sent them is a public record because state law requires that they all be notified in writing that their vote didn’t count.

“Florida federal candidate qualifying ends” via Christina Johnson of On3 Public Relations — Federal candidates had until noon, April 24, to file paperwork to run for federal office in Florida’s 27 Congressional Districts. The report may be accessed by clicking here; A few highlights: Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is the only incumbent who does not face any opposition; thus, he automatically won reelection. Congressman Neal Dunn only faces write-in candidates in the November election, all but assuring a return to Congress. Top five in contributions to date: Candidate Casey Askar, GOP, District 19 open seat/$3,506,230,00; Rep. Brian Mast/$2,940,692.06; Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell/$2,888,662.81; Rep. Vern Buchanan/$2,294,226.95; Rep. Donna Shalala/$1,915,958.85.

“Two Republicans qualify to vie for shot at Val Demings” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Republican Vennia Francois will have to get through a primary to complete her quest to take on Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Francois, who transferred into the district in February with robust fundraising, was joined on the ballot by Willie Montague of Orlando. The latter runs a nonprofit helping black youth in Orlando. Demings had previously lost a race for CD 10 before the district was redrawn, evaporating the Republican advantage in the district. After decisively winning a crowded primary in 2016, Demings won easy election in 2018.

“Retired Air Force colonel to challenge Bill Posey in GOP congressional primary” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Retired Air Force Col. Scott Caine is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Posey in a Republican primary in the 8th Congressional District. It will be Posey’s first primary challenge since 2008, when he was first elected to Congress. On the Democratic side, Jim Kennedy of Merritt Island has qualified for a spot on the ballot. Caine said, as a retired Air Force colonel, he has “lots of great experience and training” that would prepare him for Congress. Posey said: “I’m not even thinking about political campaigns right now. I’ve just been doing everything I can to help citizens and businesses get through the coronavirus impact.”

“Richard Goble, Leo Valentin qualify for GOP contest in CD 7” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — With the exit earlier this week of Chelle DiAngelus and failures of others to qualify for the ballot Friday, the once-crowded Republican primary field vying to take on Stephanie Murphy is down to Orlando radiologist Valentin and financier Goble. Murphy escaped the prospect of having to win a Democratic primary. Valentin, of Orlando, is a medical doctor who runs a radiology practice in Orlando, with experience in hospital management. Goble, of Lake Mary, is the founder and principal shareholder of Reliable Mortgages in Longwood.

“How is Florida’s stay-at-home order playing in the race to unseat Charlie Crist?” via Kirby Wilson and Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — The Republican candidates vying to unseat Crist are not running the race they expected. Candidates have been forced to focus on the coronavirus. The rapidly evolving health and economic crisis brought about by the disease is becoming more political by the day. A small but vocal minority of mostly conservative voices are calling for a reopening of the country against the advice of public health officials. In separate interviews, almost every GOP candidate in the race said Florida’s businesses needed to reopen as soon as it is safe.

“Four Republicans to rumble for shot at Darren Soto” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Four Republicans qualified for the ballot in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, where one of them hopes to emerge to take on Soto. The August Republican primary will feature retired Army veteran Bill Olson of Davenport, banker Sergio Ortiz of Kissimmee, hospitality worker Jose Castillo of Kissimmee, and real estate lawyer Christopher Wright of Orlando. The end of qualifying winnowed out several other candidates who had filed to run, but who did not qualify.

“Carlos Gimenez gets a boost as he challenges Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in south Florida” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — Mucarsel-Powell told supporters that she was in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country and it just got tougher. Gimenez’s campaign got a boost this week as his main competitor for the Republican primary bowed out of the race. Gimenez does have some challenges even as his odds of winning the GOP nod increased. Back in 2018, Mucarsel-Powell edged Carlos Curbelo. While there had been buzz that he could seek a rematch, Curbelo closed the door to that possibility.

“Last-minute maneuvers allow Jacksonville lawyer to become judge without an election” via Andrew Pantazi of The Florida Times-Union — Questionable last-minute maneuvering has left Jacksonville with the reality that a new judge was elected, despite no election occurring. Circuit Judge Tyrie Boyer withdrew his name from consideration at the same time that Michael Kalil, the 37-year-old son of a wealthy tobacco plaintiffs attorney, filed for the election. Kalil is also the cousin of at least two Duval County judges. By the time the state’s elections website noted the change, it was too late for anyone else to file for the election. Kalil is the newest judge-designate in the Fourth Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Duval, Clay and Nassau counties.

“Dave Aronberg earns third term as Palm Beach’s State Attorney” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — With no one qualifying as a candidate to run against him by Friday’s deadline, Aronberg earned a third term in Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit. He was first elected in JC 15 in 2012 after serving eight years in the Florida Senate. He won the 2012 State Attorney’s election by 20 points, then was reelected in 2016 without opposition. Aronberg has also served as an assistant attorney general and a White House fellow in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, over two presidential administrations.

“Four Dems battle to succeed Aramis Ayala as coronavirus doesn’t postpone candidate qualifying deadline” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Republicans will have three contested primaries to determine who faces Central Florida’s Democratic Congress members, following Friday’s qualifying deadline for congressional races. Also, four Democrats will battle it out to succeed outgoing Orange/Osceola State Attorney Ayala, while the GOP state attorney who’s been filling in for Ayala on capital cases also isn’t seeking reelection. In a surprise move, former Democratic Congressman Alan Grayson qualified as a write-in candidate in Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz’s District 6 in Volusia, Flagler St. Johns and Lake counties.

“Elizabeth Warren gets involved in Florida politics, endorses Kayser Enneking for HD 21” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Warren endorsed Enneking, as did the Warren Democrats, an advocacy group supporting the Massachusetts Democrat’s reelection campaign as well as candidates who align with her policy goals. Enneking responded, “I am thrilled to have the endorsement of Sen. Warren and the Warren Democrats. Now more than ever, we need folks with strong leadership, technical know-how, and a plan to lead us through these trying times. I’m proud of my plans for Florida’s future, and I’m proud that Sen. Warren agrees.” Republican Chuck Clemons currently holds House District 21.

“Rob Bradley: How to smartly, safely reopen Florida for business” via Florida Politics — DeSantis’ data-driven approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has flattened the curve without imposing draconian measures on Floridians. It will also work as we move to Phase 2 — reopening our economy. Phase 2 must be guided by the principle that every job is “essential” to the person who needs it to support their family. The test must be a simple one: can the activity be done safely? If the answer is yes, the activity should resume. With the “safety test” guiding us, small businesses can begin to reopen when basic, easy-to-follow safety protocols are met. Florida will chart its own course to recovery based on the Governor’s understanding that safety and prosperity don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“The lockdowns were the black swan” via Holman Jenkins for The Wall Street Journal — Columbia University once found that only 20% of flu sufferers and 5% of cold sufferers bothered to see a doctor. This is why the Wuhan virus was destined to go worldwide. Infectious respiratory diseases are a fact of nature. Beijing was finally driven to action by the same consideration that drove other countries to action — when the number of infected people and the duration of their cases overwhelmed a local hospital system. Under “flatten the curve,” changes in public behavior aren’t needed until they are needed. The better we do at equipping local hospitals, the less we need to bankrupt local businesses and their workers to slow the virus as it runs its course through society.

“The right way to reopen the economy” via Steven Pearlstein of The Washington Post — Trump and Fox Nation have managed to politicize and polarize the debate over how and when to begin returning to normal life, denouncing all restrictions on individual liberty as a threat to the American way of life. Liberal Democrats and their favorite media outlets have taken the bait, characterizing any loosening of stay-at-home orders as a rejection of science and capitulation of the capitalist impulse to put making money over saving lives. The debate we should be having is over what costs and risks we are willing to accept as a society. There are no riskless or costless solutions.

“The bearer of good coronavirus news” via Allysia Finley for The Wall Street Journal — Consider the story of John Ioannidis, a professor at Stanford’s School of Medicine. Ioannidis argued that COVID-19 is far less deadly than modelers were assuming. He considered the experience of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Nine of 700 infected passengers and crew died. Ioannidis estimated that the U.S. fatality rate could be as low as 0.025% to 0.625% and put the upper bound at 0.05% to 1% — comparable to that of seasonal flu. “If that is the true rate, locking down the world with potentially tremendous social and financial consequences may be totally irrational. It’s like an elephant being attacked by a house cat. Frustrated and trying to avoid the cat, the elephant accidentally jumps off a cliff and dies.”

“Task force picks show DeSantis out of touch” via Joy Goff-Marcil of the Orlando Sentinel — The Governor has appointed a task force to reopen Florida’s economy that includes a group of Republican legislators, mayors from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade, and a list of business executives. Not a single public health official and none of Central Florida’s elected officials or small business owners were asked to serve on the task force. The task force lacks a significant presence of experts from public health and medical fields. There is not a single researcher from the State University System, Florida Department of Health, or research centers that are serving on this task force.

“Central Florida’s addiction to a junk-food tourism economy will prolong coronavirus suffering” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — A few months after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Orlando Sentinel published a series of news reports called “One Ticket Town,” describing the pitfalls of Central Florida’s overreliance on tourism. An accompanying editorial had this to say: “Tourism has been good to Central Florida, but a diet dependent on just one food — be it candy or carrots — isn’t healthy …” It wasn’t just newspaper editorials warning against the dangers of a one-note economy. Study after study advocated for a more robust, more sustainable, more diverse economy. Candidate after candidate for public office pledged to work for economic development beyond tourism. So, nearly two decades after 9/11 and One Ticket Town and amid a pandemic-induced economic shutdown, how’s that economic diversification coming along?

“Jay Epstein: Returning to normal in the surgical suite?” via Florida Politics — As Florida begins to contemplate how we can “reopen for business,” the health care community is asking the same questions. How can we do this safely? What’s necessary? What is not? Physician anesthesiologists can offer expert counsel on getting our medical community back online. To ensure the adequate capacity of critical care services and accompanying resources, local and state governments followed the wise lead of Gov. DeSantis and smartly suspended all nonemergent or “elective” surgeries and procedures. The Governor’s forward-thinking recommendations likely averted a true public health crisis in our state. As the new infection rate has started to level off, the public, patients, hospital systems, and ambulatory surgery centers wonder when the time is right.

“Jaimie Ross: Housing is health care” via Florida Politics — We have known this for a long time, but never more acutely than now. The full appropriation of Sadowski Trust funds for housing could not have come at a better time. All 67 counties and large cities in Florida have local housing programs, known as the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP), funded from the dedicated revenue source for affordable housing created in the 1992 Sadowski Act. With the Governor’s emergency declaration, the local SHIP programs were able to activate the disaster strategies within their local SHIP plans. The full appropriation of the Sadowski state and local housing trust funds is going to help Florida’s economy at a time when it is critically needed.

“The social distancers are getting restless” via Gary Yordon for the Tallahassee Democrat — I’m not very skilled at the art of quiet. If I don’t say something for 20 minutes, Berneice looks over and asks if I’m OK. So, six weeks of captivity can get on a person’s nerves. It would be helpful to see some friends. As head of the United Way, Berneice has stayed pretty busy. I’m home much more than she is, so I’ve had more time to handle the cooking. That worked for a few weeks. But once we circled the culinary globe, we kept ending up with rice and beans. It became clear that I needed to broaden our horizons. I didn’t realize how much we ate out before the virus.

“Tiffany Carr’s money grab cheated Florida’s abused women. We should thank her anyway” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida owes Carr a debt of gratitude. Yes, she had made fools of Florida’s taxpayers and governors since 2003, when her first and most important patron, Gov. Jeb Bush, convinced a compliant Legislature to give Carr’s misleadingly named Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) exclusive jurisdiction over tens of millions of dollars intended by lawmakers to save the lives of victims of intimate partner violence. Carr’s salary and benefits climbed past $7.5 million in a recent three-year period. Carr’s eye-popping, jaw-dropping raid on the public purse has cleared the way for a long-overdue conversation about Florida’s addiction to outsourcing the obligations of government to not-for-profits.

“Jane Castor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL’s Tom Brady” via The Associated Press — Tampa didn’t exactly give the best of welcomes to one of its newest and most famous residents when Brady was ejected from a downtown park while working out. Castor tried to make amends by issuing a letter of apology. “Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” the mayor wrote in a letter. Brady was working out at a downtown park and spotted by staff patrol, who ordered the four-time Super Bowl MVP to leave because the park was closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft” via Barry Wilner of The Associated Press — Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL. The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft before the flow of talent slowed to a trickle. Nearly every NFL club will have an LSU Tiger or member of the Crimson Tide on its roster by next week.

“NBA reopening team practice facilities Friday where local restrictions eased, sources say” via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN — Players can return to team facilities in states such as Georgia for voluntary individual workouts as soon as next week, which allows for NBA organizations to start allowing players to return to training in a professional, safe environment. Teams will remain prohibited from holding group workouts or organized team activities, sources said. In markets in which more restrictive governance of stay-at-home orders stay in place, the NBA is telling teams the league will work with franchisees to help find alternative arrangements for their players. The NBA’s decision to reopen facilities based on the loosening of local governmental policies isn’t reflective of a new timetable for a resumption of play this season, sources said.

“Rare yellow cardinal spotted after girls set out homemade feeder” via Matt Mendenhall of Bird Watching — A yellow male Northern Cardinal was found last week in a yard in Boynton Beach. It is at least the 17th yellow male cardinal reported in southern and eastern states since 2016. Vivian and Marina Sterijevski first saw the bird on April 7. Vivian is 9, and Marina turns 8 today. Their mom, Sascha Sterijevski, says that the girls put a homemade bird feeder in a tree on April 6 and spotted the oddball bird the next day. The bird’s coloration is the result of a rare genetic mutation called xanthochroism. In cardinals, the mutation is exceptionally rare. Only a handful of the approximately 120 million Northern Cardinals in the U.S. are likely to have abnormal plumage.

