Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.1.20

Breaking overnight — “Ron DeSantis extends halts on evictions until October 1” — DeSantis has signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evections due to the coronavirus until Oct. 1: The protections of halting final action for certain foreclosures and evictions are only for persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. It does not cover tenants whose lease expires or when nonpayment occurs due to reasons other than the COVID-19 emergency. A property owner may initiate a mortgage foreclosure or eviction process in any situation allowed under existing Florida statutes. The order only halts the final action of certain foreclosures and evictions. The executive order applies only to residential tenants, not to commercial evictions. This is the fourth time DeSantis extended the evection ban.

Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson called it quits Monday after months of sitting on the sidelines following the unemployment system’s collapse.

Lawson had long been on the resignation watch list — once DeSantis took CONNECT oversight from him and handed it off to Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter, the writing was on the wall.

Lawson’s resignation letter was cordial, explaining his departure as being “in the spirit of moving forward and turning the page.”

Now that he’s made it official, the question circulating around the Capitol is … Who’s next?

Not next at DEO — though DeSantis said he could appoint Lawson’s replacement as soon as today — but who will be the next high-profile departure from the DeSantis administration.

Sources tell Florida Politics that Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has no plans to ditch his job at the Department of Health. Same goes for Barbara Palmer at the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. And, for what it’s worth, Satter isn’t considering taking Lawson’s gig.

All three could very well show up to the same office through 2022. But nobody would be shocked if they didn’t.

The Joe Biden campaign is out with several new ads, and if the scenery looks familiar in one of them, that’s because it is.

The campaign recently filmed a spot in Tallahassee. Adrianna Williams, the daughter of Democratic former Rep. Alan Williams, is the star but the mural at the Freight Yard Project gets a cameo.

A decade ago, Sally Bradshaw — who, along with her husband Paul Bradshaw developed the complex — might have taken issue with that.

After all, Sally Bradshaw was a longtime adviser to former Gov. Jeb Bush and has maintained her connections to the family, which has produced generations of Republican electeds.

Her bookstore, Midtown Reader, even hosted a Zoom with Jeb Bush Jr. and Pierce Bush to discuss “Pearls of Wisdom,” a collection of the advice of former First Lady Barbara Bush, published posthumously.

But she isn’t upset by the Biden ad. Not in the slightest.

Bradshaw told Florida Politics that while she was unaware the ad was being filmed, she’s backing the Democratic nominee in the presidential election — and with more than her vote.

“Ironically, I have donated to Biden,” she said, adding that she left the GOP one week after Donald Trump was nominated at the RNC four years ago.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

A Republican anti-Trump group is launching a new campaign — Project Orange Crush — to help Biden win the presidency.

Republican Voters Against Trump is sponsoring the targeted, multimillion-dollar bipartisan campaign to help Biden carry the critical state of Florida. The campaign will focus on the 450,000 Independents and soft Republicans who could be a key demographic in 2020. A voter contact effort will target independent undecided voters by working with so-called “real Republican” voters in Florida, repeating success found in other states

Digital adverting will start this week, followed by broadcast advertising in mid-September. The group expects the budget for Project Orange Crush to be around $8-10 million.

Leading Project Orange Crush is RVAT Strategic Adviser Mike Murphy, a veteran of Florida campaigns that include two winning gubernatorial campaigns for former Gov. Bush. Working with Murphy will be RVAT Strategic Director Sarah Longwell, Political Director Tim Miller, Founding Director Bill Kristol, and Special Projects Consultant Brian Goldsmith.

Advertising will feature Republican voters who oppose Trump’s reelection, as well as issue-based advertising about Trump and Biden. To learn more about the project, visit RVAT.org.

To watch one of the testimonials from Republicans who are not voting for Trump, click on the image below:

Tweet, tweet:

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

—@DaveWeigel: Jacob Blake’s father told me on Friday that it was too late for Trump to call him and “I’ve already talked to President Biden.”

—@ProjectLincon: Why does Trump defend a murderer? Because he’s smart enough not to attack his base.

—@SamStein: Among other things, Trump just gave a presidential green light for his supporters to go into cities and shoot paintballs at protesters.

—@HudJr: I wish people wouldn’t shoot paintballs like this. The right way to shoot paintballs is on a paintball field. People are going to ruin my sport. I can already smell the regulations sure to come as a response.

—@Conor64: Facebook and Twitter are becoming places where people are exposed to video after video of the most extreme folks on the other side behaving badly. This makes folks on both sides more personally radicalized, more fear-driven, and less inclined to rein in their own fringes.

—@MaggieNYT: Trump is trying to change the focus to violence and unrest in cities from months of coverage of COVID. And there are 65 days left. But I keep thinking about this in a race that may end up being more like 2012 but in which people are still so jolted by 2016.

—@RepTedDeutch: Early on, the WH coronavirus task force recommended surveillance testing to identify asymptomatic cases. They’ve given no good reason to change that. Dr. [Scott] Atlas isn’t an expert in infectious diseases. He’s an expert in saying what Trump wants to hear.

—@LemieuxLGM: The idea that if you don’t die from COVID-19 getting it was, therefore, no big deal is incredibly dangerous, even before we get to the fact that healthy college students interact with more vulnerable people

—@Travis_View: I gotta say Twitter is less fun when it requires explaining basic concepts like comorbidities or bail. It feels less like engaging in discourse with adults and more like trying to gently guide a struggling student who is resentful of your help because it makes them feel insecure.

— SMOLDERING —

“Kenosha leaders uneasy with Donald Trump visit, but say they aim to ensure safety” via Patrick M. O’Connell, John Keilman and Genevieve Bookwalter of the Chicago Tribune — Local leaders in Kenosha on Monday displayed their uneasiness with Trump’s planned trip to their town, wracked by unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but said they will do all they can to ensure a problem-free visit. “The President is going to be, hopefully, quite safe here,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference. “That’s our goal.” The White House has said Trump plans to meet with local leaders and view some of the destruction that stretched over three nights following the Aug. 23 shooting that left Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, paralyzed. Though Mayor John Antaramian and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers have asked Trump not to come, the President has ignored the requests.

“A slip in support for Black Lives Matter?” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — If there’s one thing the Republican National Convention banked on this past week, it’s the idea that Americans will find the scenes of unrest during racial-justice protests terrifying and vote accordingly — specifically, for Trump. In his speech closing out the convention’s final session Thursday night, Trump warned about “mob rule,” building upon a speech he made last week in which he pitched himself as the “only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos.” Despite all of it occurring on his watch and despite his failed 2016 promises to end such scenes of violence, Trump is again asking Americans to believe him when he says he’s the solution.

“Florida lawmaker wants to create compensation fund for police shooting victims” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Rep. Alexander announced plans to sponsor legislation that would create a compensation fund for police shooting victims. In a news release, the Democratic lawmaker said his “Victim Compensation Crime and Trauma Fund” would also be accessible to the families of those shot by police. He plans to propose the legislation in the 2021 Legislative Session. “Trauma experienced by survivors and loved ones can be social, physical, and emotional,” Alexander said. “As lawmakers, it is imperative that we provide trauma-specific services and a greater awareness of the effects of exposure to traumatic events. Police officers can obtain help to cope with trauma; victims and families should have the same service available to them.” Alexander’s proposal comes as lawmakers nationwide deal with growing pressure to enact large-scale police reform.

“Brandon ‘Antifa hunter’ gets 3 years for online racist threats” via Michael Kunzelman of WFLA — A Florida man who called himself “the Antifa hunter” as he waged an online campaign to terrorize and harass those who opposed his white supremacist ideology was sentenced to more than three years in prison Monday. Daniel McMahon pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist to deter the man from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia. McMahon also admitted that he threatened to sexually assault the young autistic daughter of a woman who protested against white nationalists. A federal judge in Virginia sentenced McMahon to three years and five months in prison. McMahon declined an opportunity to make a public statement beforehand.

“Charges could still be filed after incident outside Capitol, state attorney’s office says” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Charges could still be filed after a fistfight turned to panic when a counterprotester pulled a gun and pointed it at a Tallahassee Police officer and demonstrators on Saturday in front of Florida’s Capitol. Investigators, despite a city announcement Sunday that the man was defending himself and would not face charges, are still combing through and seeking videos and witness statements of the incident. Assistant State Attorney Jon Fuchs said his office is continuing to look through dozens of videos of the incident and reviewing reports filed by officers. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the same thing in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. “We’re still asking,” he said. “There’s still witnesses and potential victims.”

“Arrest of Tampa protesters under scrutiny; lawyer calls it a ‘joke charge’” via Kathryn Yarn of the Tampa Bay Times — Social justice activist groups have said arrests are the latest efforts by Tampa police to intimidate and silence protesters. The national civil rights advocacy organization Color of Change started a petition demanding Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren drop the charges. The Tampa Bay Times asked two lawyers who are not involved in the case to review police documents and a video of the incident shared on social media. They say prosecutors face a steep path proving the case to a jury. In response to the retaliation allegations, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the agency has “worked with multiple organizers to coordinate marches and educate them on laws and safety” and pointed out there have been multiple protests that haven’t resulted in arrests.

“In the midst of protests, politics and a pandemic, guns are hot, including in Tampa Bay” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — Ryan Laun lives with his wife and two children in a neighborhood he considers safe. He has police officers for neighbors. But in late March, as the coronavirus pandemic was changing the way we live, the family decided to get a gun. The unsettled state of the world clinched it. “There was nothing left in grocery stores,” said Laun, 37, who works for an insurance company. “It was just an eerie, uncertain time.” Months later, with police-related protests and civil unrest across the country, he is even more certain about the purchase. “I’m not a doomsday prepper. I’m just a normal, go-to-work, 9-to-5 person,” he said. Owning a gun “gives us that added comfort.” He’s not alone.

“Why the fight over statues will never end” via Matt Goldman and Tom Connors of Bloomberg — For many around the world and especially in America, removing statues that honor historical figures has become a flashpoint in the reckoning over racial injustice. Many view these aesthetic representations of men like Robert E. Lee or Christopher Columbus as honoring a racist traitor and a mass-murderer, while some see them as reminders of tradition or national pride. The practice of destroying symbols of bygone eras, called “iconoclasm,” can be traced back to the ancient Egyptians. The fight over today’s statues, in other words, is as old as history itself.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“It’s obscene to focus on how violence affects the vote. But it is our reality.” via Michael Gerson of The Washington Post — It is natural but more than a little obscene to focus on the electoral implications of political violence. How do armed skirmishes poll in Maricopa County? How does arson play in Florida’s 13th District? Who gets a bump when Americans threaten to kill each other in the streets? It is like focusing on the horserace while the grandstand burns around you. This is our sobering reality: Organized groups of Americans are exploiting social tensions to set up armed confrontations that can move toward violence, with any provocation captured on viral video. Some of the groups seek racial, ethnic or religious supremacy and warn of dark conspiracies against “real” Americans. Others oppose capitalism, imperialism and colonialism, and seek to overturn the existing social and political order. These movements are parallel but not symmetrical.

“Cornered, Trump tries to foment a race war” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — In nature, an animal is most dangerous when cornered and wounded. The same is proving true in the closing months of Trump’s term. Trump botched the coronavirus pandemic, bungled the economic recovery and flubbed the handling of civil rights demonstrations. Members of his own family denounce him. He faces a seemingly insurmountable deficit against challenger Biden. And so the President is trying to provoke a race war on the streets of America. “We’ve arrived at a moment in this campaign,” Biden said during a visit to a rehabilitated Pittsburgh steel mill Monday, that “we all knew … we’d get to — the moment when Donald Trump would be so desperate, he’d do anything to hold on to power.”

“Joe Biden calls Trump ‘a toxic presence’ who is encouraging violence in America” via Matt Viser and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post — Biden excoriated Trump on Monday as a threat to the safety of all Americans, saying he has encouraged violence in the nation’s streets even as he has faltered in handling the coronavirus pandemic. For his most extensive remarks since violent protests have escalated across the country in recent days, Biden traveled to Pittsburgh and struck a centrist note, condemning both the destruction in the streets and Trump for creating a culture that he said has exacerbated it. “I want to be very clear about all of this: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting,” Biden said. “It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”

“Trump’s popularity slips in latest Military Times poll — and more troops say they’ll vote for Joe Biden” via Leo Shane III of Military Times — The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of Trump and a slight but significant preference for Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed. The results — based on 1,018 active-duty troops surveyed in late July and early August — show nearly half of respondents had an unfavorable view of the President, compared to about 38% who had a favorable view. Questions in the poll had a margin of error of up to 2%. Among active-duty service members surveyed in the poll, 41% said they would vote for Biden, the Democratic nominee if the election was held today. Only 37% said they plan to vote to reelect Trump.

“The dangerous overconfidence of Trump supporters” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — When polls close on the West Coast on Election Day, it’s unlikely that we’ll know who won the presidential election. That itself is not uncommon; while we can generally predict that California will give its electoral votes to the Democratic candidate, that doesn’t mean that, say, Florida has counted enough of its vote to project the outcome. But this year will be different, as you’re no doubt aware. The coronavirus pandemic is leading to the greatly expanded use of absentee ballots, meaning results in some states will take days to tally.

“Trump flotilla leader to be charged with felony, his lawyer says” via John Pacenti of the Palm Beach Post — Carlos Gavidia, who earned national attention for his Trumptilla boat parades, is expected to be charged with sending a threatening text, a felony, to a resident of his former Jupiter country club community after they clashed over politics, his attorney told The Palm Beach Post Monday. Gavidia will surrender himself to the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday morning, his attorney, Stuart Kaplan said. The criminal charge would come just days after Gavidia attended Trump’s Republican National Convention speech on the White House lawn Thursday night. Gavidia organized the boat parades with his vessel as the centerpiece. He renamed his 42-foot Yamaha Invincible boat “Trump” and wrapped it with a banner that declares the President’s name.

— 2020 —

What Mike Fernandez is reading — LWVF yanks Amendment 3 endorsement — The League of Women Voters of Florida is no longer supporting the proposed constitutional amendment establishing open primaries. As reported by Matt Dixon of POLITICO, the League said it was pulling its support because the proposal would disproportionately impact minority candidates. “Our opposition comes after taking a look at the way the current Florida Senate and State House districts have been drawn,” LWVF treasurer Mark Songer said. “With the current makeup of these districts, the passage of the amendment likely would lead to suppression of voters and candidates from minority communities within those districts.” Their interpretation lines up with an analysis conducted by People Over Profits, a nonprofit group led by Democratic former Rep. Sean Shaw.

“Vern Buchanan and Margaret Good launch first 2020 campaign ads as Florida congressional battle begins” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — It almost certainly wasn’t planned, but Buchanan and his Good both choose Monday to unveil their first campaign videos as they vie for the 16th U.S. Congressional District. Buchanan, a Congressman since 2007, released a 60-second digital ad highlighting his work reforming military training following the death of Spc. Nicholas Panipinto, a Bradenton soldier killed in South Korea after his vehicle rolled over during an exercise. In it, Panipinto’s father, Anthony Panipinto, praises Buchanan for taking action after the tragedy. Good, who is giving up a seat in the Florida House to challenge Buchanan, also debuted ad on Monday, a 30-second TV spot called “Anyone.” It touts her as someone who will work with politicians from both sides of the aisle to get results.

“Roger Stone and former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer call for Brian Mast to resign over controversial comments” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Sawyer, who has launched a nonprofit to combat child sex trafficking in the U.S., is calling for Rep. Mast to resign over controversial social media posts. Sawyer was joined by Stone, a longtime Trump ally whose sentence for lying to Congress was recently commuted by the President. Their push comes after the South Florida Sun-Sentinel uncovered Facebook posts from 2009 and 2011 where Mast joked about sleeping with 15-year-olds and rape. Mast has since apologized for those remarks. “As a veteran who spends my life combating child trafficking, I say [Mast’s] stance on sex with minors makes him unfit for office,” Sawyer said, before dubbing Mast a “Republican in name only” (RINO).

“Who gets to vote in Florida?” via Dexter Filkins of The New Yorker — In the late nineties, state officials began looking to scour voter-registration records for felons. They hired a company called Database Technologies, which presented Florida officials with a choice: they could run a precisely focused search or a broader one. “The state dictated to us that they wanted to go broader,” George Bruder, a DBT executive, later testified. “And we did it in the fashion that they requested.” Using the looser criteria, DBT compiled a list of approximately sixty thousand names. As the 2000 election approached, the Florida secretary of state Katherine Harris sent lists of presumed felons to the state’s sixty-seven counties, advising them to purge the names from voter rolls. The lists caused mayhem on Election Day.

“What happened when we put the speed of the USPS to the test” via Noah Pransky of NBCLX — The U.S. Postal Service isn’t delivering mail as quickly as it used to, but the situation — with only two months until Election Day — doesn’t appear to be as dire as the picture painted by some members of Congress. NBCLX is testing the speed of first-class mail delivery each month leading up to the election, as more Americans are expected to vote by mail than ever before. NBC Miami took part and found Florida mail was slower than average.

— LEG. CAMPAIGNS —

“Chip LaMarca leads Linda Thompson Gonzalez by nearly $200K heading into General Election” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. LaMarca is heading into November with a healthy cash lead over his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez. LaMarca holds more than $282,000 as of Aug. 21 between his campaign as his political committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy. Gonzalez is sitting on just under $90,000 between her campaign and her PC, Committee for a Better Broward. That’s a difference of more than $192,000. Gonzalez has also lent her campaign $70,000, none of which she’s touched so far. Should she decide to leave it sitting on the sidelines during the General Election, that would significantly widen the money margin between the two candidates.

“Jason Brodeur heads into SD 9 battle with $504K in hand” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The General Election battle for Florida Senate District 9 begins with Brodeur having more than $500,000 in his war chest and Democrat Patricia Sigman more than $300,000. Brodeur, of Sanford, comes through August and into the fall campaign season without having had to battle in a primary. Nonetheless, Brodeur’s campaign has been fairly free-spending for years as he sought to shore up postelection power. He enters the fall campaign for the open SD 9 seat with $225,023 in his official campaign fund and another $278,621 in his independent political committee, Friends of Jason Brodeur, according to the latest available reports fro the Florida Division of Elections, through August 21. Sigman, of Altamonte Springs, emerged from a five-way Democratic primary on August 18 with much of her campaign fund spent down, but she largely kept a lid on spending from her independent committee United For Change.

“Florida Democrat: I can lift Joe Biden and flip state Senate. Why won’t my party help?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — About 180,000 Americans have died during a pandemic. Unemployment hovers above double digits. The incumbent president’s approval ratings are 12 points underwater. In any other election cycle, Florida’s Senate District 20 might be in play for Democrats, the party challenging for a seat long held by Republicans. Trump won the district, which covers parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk Counties, by eight points in 2016. That’s a substantial margin, but in what many are calling a Democratic-leaning year, not an overwhelming one. And yet, Kathy Lewis, the Democrat running for the open seat, said she feels her party could be doing more to support her.

“Ana Maria Rodriguez enters SD 39 General Election with more than $500K banked” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Rodriguez is beginning the General Election with more than $500,000 on hand as she pursues the Senate District 39 seat. Rodriguez and Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández are both seeking a shift to the Senate after one full term in the House. Fernández has nearly $250,000 on hand heading into the General Election. That’s a hefty sum but less than half Rodriguez’s total. Rodriguez added only $3,500 in the most recent reporting period, covering Aug. 15-21. She holds nearly $180,000 in her campaign account. Her political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government, retains another $327,000. Fernández holds around $88,000 in his campaign account. Florida Future, a political committee backing his bid, is sitting on another $161,000.

“David Smith starts with campaign cash, Pasha Baker doesn’t in HD 28 race” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — In a neck-and-neck campaign to win the Democratic nomination to run in Florida’s House District 28, Sanford nonprofits executive and Baker were able to pick up a few thousand dollars in campaign money here and there. That was enough to more or less match Democrat Lee Mangold and to pay for some mailers, signs, and some professional campaign consulting. But now she’s entering a much different race in the General Election, facing Smith, the incumbent and one of the most formidable campaign fundraisers and campaigners in Central Florida. Baker spent most of the $38,000 she raised to pull off an airtight win in the Democratic primary. She entered the fall campaign with about $4,700 left for a restart, according to the latest reports available from the Florida Division of Elections, through August 21.

“In HD 29, Scott Plakon, Tracey Kagan already top 2018 fundraising” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Seminole County’s House District 29 features a rematch between a Republican incumbent and a Democratic challenger who do not like each other. Rep. Plakon‘s and Kagan‘s second bout already has drawn more money than the pair spent throughout 2018. Plakon, the Republican and publisher from Lake Mary, has topped the $200,000 mark in fundraising, including $20,000 he lent his own campaign, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the Florida Division of Elections, through August 21. Kagan, the Democrat and a lawyer from Longwood, topped $100,000, according to the latest reports. That compares with the $177,515 Plakon spent and the $97,730 that Kagan spent in 2018 when Plakon narrowly defeated Kagan, 51%-49% to retain his HD 29 seat representing parts of central and western Seminole County.

“In HD 30, Bob Cortes holds campaign cash advantage over Joy Goff-Marcil” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Goff-Marcil and Cortes head into the General Election with Cortes holding a strong campaign cash advantage in the contest for House District 30. Neither Cortes, who held the seat for two terms, nor Goff-Marcil, who ousted him in 2018, faced August 18 primary challenges. As they turn the corner to the November 3 General Election, Cortes has $68,450 in the bank while Goff-Marcil had a balance of $39,561, according to the latest reports on file with the Florida Division of Elections through August 21. Cortes has raised money at an even greater pace than Goff-Marcil. In less than four months since entering the contest in late April, Cortes has raised $104,385, not including another $9,783 in in-kind services provided his campaign by the Republican Party of Florida.

“Cindy Polo starts General Election with nearly $50K cash lead over Tom Fabricio” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Polo will enter the General Election with a cash advantage over her Republican opponent in House District 103, Fabricio. This year will likely see a change from the last cycle when Polo was outspent by a more than 4-to-1 margin. Despite that deficit in 2018, Polo still managed to win the open HD 103 seat by 6 percentage points. Polo did avoid a primary challenge this time around, while Fabricio faced off against Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez in the Aug. 18 GOP primary. Fabricio won that contest with 60% of the vote. Fabricio was forced to spend nearly $70,000 in that effort while Polo mostly hoarded her cash ahead of the General Election. Polo holds nearly $52,000 in her war chest as of Aug. 21. Fabricio retains just $2,200.

“Does consultant Robert Burns illegally funnel campaign spending into a ‘news’ website?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Should a third-party “news” site run by Burns, a political consultant, be counted as a political expenditure? Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, called on the Florida Division of Elections to look into how The Space Coast Rocket gets financed. “This page specializes in writing ‘articles’ that disparage, often using slander, of the opponents of Burns’ clients and writing glowing — but often false — pieces praising his clients, under the guise that his page is some kind of neutral third party, like a newspaper,” Fine wrote. “It is a product that he offers his clients. The Space Coast Rocket has no obvious source of income — it does not solicit advertising or sponsorships and is not subscription-based. Yet it has spent $7,919 on 63 Facebook advertisements helping Burns’ campaign clients.” Fine also points to evidence a political committee run by Burns raised and spent money while failing to report it to the state. The incumbent just handily fended off a Republican primary challenge from Marcie Adkins, who used Burns as a client.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“New ad hits Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Steve Bovo as Democratic lawmakers back Daniella Levine Cava” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Miami-Dade Democratic Party is releasing an attack ad against Bovo as his opponent, Levine Cava, announces a round of new endorsements. Several Democratic House members are backing Levine Cava. She’s carved out plenty of Democratic support while Bovo has appealed to conservatives during his run. Reps. Fernández, Joe Geller, Shevrin Jones, Cindy Polo and Barbara Watson are backing Levine Cava. Fernández and Jones are both seeking Senate seats this cycle. The new digital ad from the Miami-Dade Democratic Party goes negative against Bovo, criticizing his previous consulting work and several of his votes while on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“Will Santa Rosa voters approve a half-cent LOST sales tax renewal this November?” via Annie Blanks of the Pensacola News Journal — When Santa Rosa County voters head to the polls in November, an important local item will be on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county’s half-cent sales tax, which was first passed in 2016 and is slated to sunset in 2021 unless it’s renewed. The half-cent sales tax has generated approximately $9 million a year since it was implemented on Jan. 1, 2017. The money has funded things like new playgrounds, park improvements, road improvements and capital equipment for the sheriff’s office and fire department. But after a tumultuous past two election cycles, some citizens still aren’t convinced that the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) is the best way to fund much-needed improvements throughout the county.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“DeSantis stresses importance of ‘strong society’ after Florida reports lowest coronavirus increase in months” via WFLA — DeSantis delivered an update on the state’s coronavirus numbers and its progress on reopening. During his appearance, DeSantis stressed the importance of getting back to work and school. “When you deal with a pandemic, you can’t just turn a blind eye to everything else in society except one particular virus,” DeSantis said. “You obviously fight the virus but the best way to do that is have a strong society.” That view is something the Governor said Dr. Atlas understands well. Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was also at the news conference and provided an update on vaccines that are currently in the works to help fight coronavirus.

“DeSantis says Florida in ‘good shape’ for Labor Day weekend” via The News Service of Florida — DeSantis expects people to be better behaved in preventing the spread of the coronavirus during the Labor Day weekend than on Memorial Day. DeSantis said people have become more active since the first phase of reopening in May while also being careful. “I think you can be very active and just do it in a way that makes sense,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of Floridians have really gotten into a good groove. You know, we’re open. We have stuff going on, they understand that. Schools (reopening), obviously a big part of that. You know, but they’re doing the basic things, and so I think If they continue to do that, I think we should be in good shape.”

“Federal jobless benefits approved for Florida” via The News Service of Florida — Florida’s request to tap into federal money to provide additional unemployment benefits has been approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. The Lost Wages Assistance program is intended to provide $300 a week on top of regular state unemployment benefits for people who can show they were put out of work due to the coronavirus and are eligible for at least $100 a week in state assistance. No timeline has been set for the money to reach qualified applicants. “FEMA will work with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to implement a system to make this funding available to Florida residents,” the federal agency said in an online post.

“‘We’re keeping schools open’: Gov. DeSantis, state on track with reopening, Trump adviser says” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Tallahassee Democrat — On the first day Florida’s K-12 public education system was fully open, DeSantis enlisted the aid of Trump’s new and favorite medical adviser to drive home the message that the state is on the right track and in sync with Trump. “The president’s policy is articulated and in direct concert with yours,” Dr. Atlas said during a roundtable discussion at the Cabinet meeting room at the state Capitol. “We feel very comfortable with the policy of Gov. DeSantis because it’s right on target.” Atlas, a radiologist who has no background in epidemiology or infectious diseases, recently joined the White House Task Force on the coronavirus. He’s expressed controversial views favoring “herd immunity” and helped reshape the latest CDC guidelines on testing.

“Coronavirus forces USF, state universities to cut budgets” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing significant budget cuts at the University of South Florida and other schools in the State University System. Officials at USF say they are consulting with college deans as they decide where to trim, and are in the early stages of the process. But they have already submitted a list of $36.7 million in proposed cuts for this year to the state Board of Governors, which oversees Florida’s 12 state universities. Proposals for further cuts next year of up to 15 percent will be submitted to the USF Board of Trustees on Wednesday. The list given to the Board of Governors includes cuts of about $16.3 million in “instruction” related expenses.

— BACK TO SCHOOL? —

“Legal fees mount as state eyes win on school reopening” via Dara Kam of The News Service Of Florida — Florida officials have committed to spending more than half a million dollars on private lawyers to defend a mandate that schools reopen brick-and-mortar classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. The legal costs were made public as an appellate court signaled it intends to side with the state in lawsuits filed by teachers unions challenging a July 6 emergency order issued by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. The Department of Education signed a $225,000 contract with the Gunster law firm on July 23 to represent Corcoran, DeSantis and state education officials who are defendants in the litigation. The state doubled the Gunster deal on Aug. 17, bringing the contract to $550,000, records show. Under the agreement, the Gunster lawyers’ hourly rate is $450.

“‘Our community deserves better.’ Unsolved software outage mars Miami’s first day of school” via Colleen Wright, Erin Doherty and Karina Elwood of the Miami Herald — Calling it “one of the greatest disappointments,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said a software failure brought the fourth-largest school district in the nation to a crashing halt on the first day of the 2020-21 school year. And the engineers working on the problem have not identified a solution. The issue that caused multiple crashes, incensing parents and exasperating teachers, was detected early Monday morning. It disabled access to the district’s website, portal, email servers, grade book and attendance tracker. Miami-Dade charter schools, which use the same system for grading and attendance, also lost access on their first day of school, too. The school district issued a statement that said it would not penalize students for attendance.

“Technical problems mar first day back in Palm Beach County schools” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County students began the virtual school year in frustration Monday as outages plagued the district’s computer network. Many students opened the school day with this message: “The district portal is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later and we apologize for any inconvenience.” In a video message to families, Superintendent Donald Fennoy said: “The majority of schools are online and students are in classes, but we are experiencing some outages. The team is working feverishly now and will be working through the night to mitigate those problems.” By 10 a.m., the district’s Information Technology department had devised a workaround to get onto the system. Fennoy said those who couldn’t get on Monday would not be penalized for attendance.

“Teachers resigning over COVID-19 concerns in Pinellas County” via Sarah Hollenbeck of ABC Action News — Hundreds of teachers have retired, resigned or taken a leave of absence and the President of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association says she’s concerned more teachers will resign as stress levels remain high. Union President Nancy Velardi says she is hearing daily from dozens of teachers who are extremely stressed. From the end of last school year until August 17, Pinellas County School District leaders say 400 teachers have retired or resigned. That compares to 361 who retired or resigned during the same period in 2019. Although the difference is small, Velardi worries the numbers don’t account for teachers who quit within the week leading up to school and the first week of classes or those currently on the verge of their breaking point.

“Free, rapid COVID-19 testing available to Duval students, Mayor announces” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Students attending Duval County public and private schools will have access to rapid COVID-19 testing through a set of new priority lanes, the mayor announced Monday. As part of his news conference, Mayor Lenny Curry said four COVID-19 testing sites will provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests for students. “We continue to invest in the safe reopening of all schools,” Curry said. Before the new school year started, Curry and Duval Schools Superintendent Diana Greene announced a partnership between the school district and the city to provide school district employees with rapid COVID-19 test sites. At the time, the testing sites were exclusively for employees, not students, with Curry and Greene deferring to citywide testing sites and pediatric offices for student-testing.

“With 2 COVID cases, Lake Wales High delays on-campus learning” via Andy Kuppers of The Ledger — Lake Wales High school is going online only for the next two weeks after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week. The charter school’s principal, Donna Dunson, notified parents and staff on Saturday via email and social media. “Two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified at Lake Wales Senior High School this week,” Dunson said in the announcement. “As a result, many staff members will have to be quarantined for two weeks. Because of these identified cases, we have determined, at this time, that online instruction will continue for the next two weeks.”

“‘This is definitely an unusual start to a school year’: Sarasota County Schools reopen today” via Liz Fernandez of WTSP — Monday marked the first day back to school for Sarasota County after everything shut down this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve been working hard to get ready for this, and I think it went rather smoothly,” said School Board Member Shirley Brown. Brown was joined by the new Sarasota County Superintendent of Schools outside of Brentwood Elementary School to discuss how the first day was going. “Any first day of school is exciting, but in the 32 years that I’ve been in education, this is definitely an unusual start to a school year,” Superintendent Brennen Asplen said. Many parents say drop off was more backed up than usual this morning, likely due to new safety protocols.

“High school football players to be held out of face-to-face learning in Orange County” via WESH — High school football players in Orange County will not be allowed to participate in face-to-face learning this semester, officials said. Orange County school officials say football players will be taught in cohorts that keep them together during the season to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. “Students will be able to continue their education on LaunchED at home or within a cohort group of their teammates,” a statement from the district said. Those who choose to can do LaunchEd on campus, but they will not be face-to-face with the teacher. They will have the same teacher that they would have if they were face-to-face but will be participating virtually.

“Governor’s Office asks colleges to report COVID-19 infections” via WMFE — Florida’s community and state colleges will now have to send coronavirus case updates to the Governor’s office. The change came down at Friday’s meeting of the college presidents. Indian River State College President Ed Massey said he doesn’t have the time to send detailed, daily infection and quarantine information to the Governor. Massey said employees are overwhelmed with trying to deal with student enrollment and retention, along with getting them to comply with campus safety rules. And Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh called the reporting request “extremely cumbersome.” College System Chancellor Kathy Hebda said other schools are reporting and those reports haven’t been very detailed. There are no names or personal information involved.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Seven-day COVID-19 averages show Broward and Palm Beach counties below 5% positivity rate” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Broward and Palm Beach counties have sat below a 5% positivity rate over the previous seven-day span. That’s according to COVID-19 data released by the Department of Health. Palm Beach is faring the best, with a 4.6% overall positivity rate over the past week. That number is 4.9% for Broward and 7.6% for Miami-Dade. The numbers are a good sign for the region, which had rates hovering around 20% as recently as mid-July. With a lower portion of tests coming back positive, officials are feeling confident they can begin to slowly reopen parts of the region. For example, Miami-Dade has now begun allowing diners to eat inside restaurants. Officials must also account for the upcoming flu season, as an uptick in cases could be problematic when combined with the flu’s spread.

“An elderly Miami-Dade jail inmate was diagnosed with COVID-19. He died at the hospital” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — An elderly Miami jail inmate who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in the hospital, authorities confirmed Monday. Lawyers had for months been trying to get 77-year-old Nelson Martinez out of jail because of his age and health. He’d spent the past two weeks in custody at Kendall Regional Medical Center. He is at least the second Miami-Dade County inmate to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. In May, an inmate named Charles Hobbs died of COVID-19 and other health complications. Martinez was awaiting trial on accusations he molested a 7-year-old child back in 2008. He was not arrested until December 2019, after the victim finally came forward, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

“Tattoo parlors, body piercing and tanning businesses allowed to reopen in Palm Beach County” via Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Tattoo parlors, body-piercing studios and tanning salons can reopen Monday in Palm Beach County, as long as they follow necessary COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Palm Beach County issued an executive order allowing the businesses to reopen, but they must adhere to guidelines from the Florida Department of Health. According to the executive order, county and local law enforcement will enforce the new reopening order, but officials said if they follow guidelines, the practices should be safe. “These establishments have a low risk of transmission or low risk of community spread when facial coverings, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and proper guidelines are followed,” the order read.

“Palm Beach County’s Phase 2 could take several steps, months to carry out” via Hannah Morse of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s second phase of reopening its economy could be executed in several steps over several months, according to a draft of the plan. The details will be hashed out by county commissioners during a meeting Tuesday, one day after county officials allowed tattoo parlors, body piercing shops and tanning salons to reopen. The first businesses proposed to open will be indoor entertainment venues: bowling alleys, escape rooms, movie theaters, playhouses, skating centers, trampoline centers and others. Officials have tentatively set the opening of these venues for Sept. 8, after the Labor Day weekend — that is, if county commissioners don’t tweak this plan and Gov. DeSantis approves it immediately.

“No charges for man who pulled gun in mask dispute at Royal Palm Walmart” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Post — A man who pulled a gun on another customer in July at Walmart in Royal Palm Beach during an argument over face masks will not face charges because of new evidence and Florida’s broad stand-your-ground law. According to court records, the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office declined to file charges last week against 28-year-old Vincent Scavetta of suburban Greenacres. Scavetta was arrested July 22 following a July 12 incident where he pulled a gun from his waistband and brandished it at another shopper, who reportedly confronted Scavetta because Scavetta was not wearing a face covering. It was one of a string of incidents across the U.S.

— MORE LOCAL —

Another loss for Representative Blackface — “Judge rules in favor of DeLand in resident’s lawsuit over city’s mask mandate” via Katie Kustura of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Volusia County judge ruled in favor of DeLand in the case of a resident suing the city over its mask mandate. “Because extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, state and local governments all over America are enacting emergency laws designed to protect their citizens from the spread of this deadly virus — just like they did 100 years ago,” Circuit Judge Randell H. Rowe III wrote in the conclusion of his 24-page judgment, referencing the 1918 flu pandemic. “The ordinance is authorized not only by statute, but by well-settled case law precedent dating back over a hundred years.” State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, an attorney based in Clermont, on July 13 filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brian Dolata, a little over a week after the City Commission voted 4-1 to enact an ordinance mandating masks in certain situations and with multiple exceptions.

“Red Lobster may shed some restaurants as Orlando company battles debt amid coronavirus” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando-based Red Lobster may close a few restaurants, but there are no plans for mass shutdowns as the company works to address its sliding revenue and a $355 million loan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seafood supplier Thai Union, which bought a stake in Red Lobster in 2016, provided details on an earnings call this month about how the chain of more than 700 restaurants was responding to the pandemic, which has hammered much of the restaurant industry. “We did go through some reduction in force already,” Joerg Ayrle, group CFO for Thai Union, said about Red Lobster. “We did go for a nearly 30% reduction in overhead cost, and we did go through a massive reduction in marketing expenses.”

“UCF cleared to fill 25% of Bounce House for opener” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — UCF will be able to welcome about 25% of the stadium’s capacity for the Knights’ season opener at the Bounce House due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Knights are scheduled to face off against Tulsa on Oct. 3 in front of a crowd of no more than 11,000 fans. The reduction in the number of fans able to attend games will cause severe economic repercussions for the athletic department in the range of $12-$16 million. Because of the reduced capacity to start the season, UCF will sell tickets on a single-game basis. Season ticket holders will have several options, who said the school will provide ticket information for the 2020 football season Tuesday.

“Pensacola city facilities, community centers could reopen in October” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson is eyeing the beginning of October as the time to reopen city facilities like community centers that have been closed since a spike of COVID-19 cases in July. Robinson said during his weekly news conference Monday that he will be meeting with hospital officials on Sept. 14 to evaluate the current caseload of COVID-19 patients and use that as a decision to reopen community centers and other city facilities that have been closed for the last two months. Robinson said barring a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the goal would be to open city facilities back up to the public by October.

“Lakeland Health revives plans for behavioral wellness facility after pausing due to COVID-19” via Veronica Brezina-Smith — After being on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida, planning for Lakeland Regional Health’s new behavioral health facility is back on track. In November 2019, the city of Lakeland and Lakeland Regional Health announced a $46 million investment for a new facility to meet those demands in behavioral health needs. However, the project was temporarily put on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, the hospital’s board of directors unanimously voted to revisit the Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness project and continue it. Groundbreaking for the 80,000-square-foot facility is now scheduled for October with a summer 2022 completion date. It was previously expected to be complete by 2021.

— CORONA NATION —

What DeSantis is reading — “Your coronavirus test is positive. Maybe it shouldn’t be.” via Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times — Some of the nation’s leading public health experts are raising a new concern in the endless debate over coronavirus testing in the United States: The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus. Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time. But researchers say the solution is not to test less, or to skip testing people without symptoms, as recently suggested by the CDC. “The decision not to test asymptomatic people is just really backward,” said Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, referring to the C.D.C. recommendation.

“New Trump pandemic adviser pushes controversial ‘herd immunity’ strategy, worrying public health officials” via Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — One of Trump’s top medical advisers is urging the White House to embrace a controversial “herd immunity” strategy to combat the pandemic, which would entail allowing the coronavirus to spread through most of the population to quickly build resistance to the virus, while taking steps to protect those in nursing homes and other vulnerable populations, according to five people familiar with the discussions. The administration has already begun to implement some policies along these lines, according to current and former officials as well as experts, particularly with regard to testing.

“Twitter removes Trump retweet sharing false information on COVID-19 deaths” via Nathan Bomey of USA TODAY — Twitter on Sunday removed a post retweeted by Trump that falsely claimed the COVID-19 pandemic is not as deadly as officials have reported. The original tweet, posted by a user with the handle @littlemel, has been replaced by standard language stating, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules. Learn more.” The removal marks the latest example of Twitter taking action to limit the reach of false information circulated by the President on the social media platform. The company also recently removed a post retweeted by Trump that had falsely claimed the existence of a “cure” for COVID-19. Twitter moderators have also previously taken other action against Trump tweets.

“First presumed U.S. case of coronavirus reinfection reported in Nevada” via The Washington Post — A 25-year-old Reno man is the first reported coronavirus patient to be reinfected in the United States, scientists say. Unlike the world’s first presumed case of reinfection in Hong Kong, this patient developed more severe symptoms when he got sick in late May after a mild case in April, according to the newly released study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. Scientists with the medical school at the University of Nevada at Reno and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory used advanced testing that sequenced the genetic strains, finding they were distinct between the infections.

“A Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer could give way to a bleaker fall” via Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press — As the Summer of COVID draws to a close, many experts fear an even bleaker fall and suggest that American families should start planning for Thanksgiving by Zoom. Because of the many uncertainties, public health scientists say it’s easier to forecast the weather on Thanksgiving Day than to predict how the U.S. coronavirus crisis will play out this autumn. But school reopenings, holiday travel and more indoor activity because of colder weather could all separately increase transmission of the virus and combine in ways that could multiply the threat, they say. As more schools open for in-person instruction and more college students return to campuses, small clusters of cases could widen into outbreaks in late September. Public fatigue over mask rules and other restrictions could stymie efforts to slow these infections.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Here’s how moving to work remotely could affect your taxes” via Jenny Gross of The New York Times — If you decided to ride out the pandemic at your out-of-state vacation house or with your parents in the suburbs, you may be in for an unpleasant reality: a hefty tax bill. Given the complexity of state tax laws, accountants are advising their clients to track the number of days they spend working out of state. Some states impose income tax on people who work there for as little as a single day. Even before the pandemic, conflicting state tax rules were creating issues for the increasing number of people who were working remotely, said Edward Zelinsky, a tax professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law.

— MORE CORONA —

“What happens if China gets the COVID-19 vaccine first?” via Elizabeth Ralph of POLITICO — It’s very possible a Chinese vaccine could be the first to succeed in Phase III trials. If Warp Speed contenders fail, the U.S. could be perhaps six to eight months behind in developing one. What happens then? Health and national security experts envision, in that case, the future unfolding like a kind of “choose your own nightmare” narrative, each potential pathway leading to geopolitical quagmires and thorny scientific traps. What if China refuses to give a safe vaccine to the United States, using it instead as a bargaining chip to combat U.S. power? What if the Trump administration, or a Biden administration, refuses to accept it? The worries illustrate just how much geopolitics is shaping the world’s response to the worst health crisis in a century.

“Health care workers with COVID-19 may be going undiagnosed, according to a C.D.C. report.” via The New York Times — Despite being at high risk for developing COVID-19, a large number of doctors, nurses and other health care workers may be going undiagnosed after they become infected, according to a new report released on Monday by researchers from the CDC. The findings raise concerns that these health care workers could unknowingly spread the infection within the hospital. The report also found that workers who said they always wore a face covering, like a surgical mask or N95 respirator, when caring for patients had significantly lower rates of infection. However, many of these front-line workers reported shortages of personal protective equipment, and those workers also had higher rates of infection, according to the report.

“COVID-19 has changed the way people use their vehicles” via Jamie L. LaReau of the Detroit Free Press — Cars have famously served as a makeshift bedroom for young or illicit lovers seeking private time together. But since the proliferation of the coronavirus pandemic, cars are taking on even more functions, proving they’re not just for transporting people from point A to point B. Two separate surveys showed that many people are increasingly using their cars to get away from the people they live with, get a change of scenery, take a nap, make a personal or business call, get some “me” time or just to feel normal again. “I had to drive out to the suburbs recently,” said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com in Chicago.

“As trash piles up during COVID-19, residents raise a stink” via Scott Calvert of The Wall Street Journal — The coronavirus pandemic is snarling municipal trash pickup in several U.S. cities, sparking complaints from frustrated residents as uncollected garbage bakes in the summer sun. The problem stems in part from the sheer volume of residential trash and recycling, which is far higher than usual with so many people at home. Some cities are struggling because many sanitation workers have contracted the virus, have had to quarantine due to possible exposure or have been afraid to go to work. “Both large and small cities have been experiencing this double-whammy of increased waste volume as well as staffing shortages,” said David Biderman, executive director and chief executive officer of the Solid Waste Association of North America.

“To sample is human. But our beloved lipstick testers and cheese cubes aren’t coming back anytime soon.” via Andrea Sachs of The Washington Post — As stores across the country regroup, customers will notice several new additions, such as social distancing decals and hand sanitizer dispensers, and one significant subtraction: tables piled with free edibles or shelves laden with makeup testers. In early March, Trader Joe’s attempted to salvage the hallowed tradition by switching from samples on a communal tray to white-glove service, with employees handing customers individual bites. “We understand how important experiencing a product is to know if you like it,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe’s, adding that the company’s return policy remains the same. However, to claim your refund, you must go back into the sidewalk line, a queue that would be more tolerable if it led to, say, a free cup of coffee and plate of cauliflower gnocchi.

The only story that matters — “As pandemic drags on, Publix removes one-way shopping aisles” via Sara DiNatale of the Tampa Bay Times — One-way aisles are no more at Publix stores across Tampa Bay. Over the weekend, the Lakeland-based chain’s employees began to pull up their taped arrows. The floor decals directed shoppers to travel in one direction down each aisle to keep them from passing one another face-to-face. The measure was one of several unrolled at retailers nationwide in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. But as cases start to trend down, retailers are at the early stages of relaxing some of their COVID-19 precautions while still maintaining mask use. Publix, like other grocers, also has moved to provide shoppers disinfecting wipes to clean off carts rather than having employees do it.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump administration finalizes coal plant pollution rollback” via Matthew Brown and Travis Loller of The Associated Press — The Trump administration finalized its weakening of a Barack Obama-era rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that have contaminated streams, lakes and underground aquifers. The change will allow utilities to use cheaper technologies and take longer to comply with pollution reduction guidelines that are less stringent than what the agency originally adopted in 2015. It’s the latest in a string of regulatory rollbacks for coal power under Trump — actions that have failed to turn around the industry’s decline amid competition from cheap natural gas and renewable energy.

“Rick Scott decries ‘sinister’ Democratic National Convention, says real ‘darkness’ is on the left” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Democrats said that Trump brings a singular “darkness” to the White House, but Scott says they’ve got it backward. The real darkness, Scott contends, is on the socialist left … and the campaign to depict the President as an agent of darkness is “sinister.” Scott made his position known in a Fox News editorial, in which he contended Democrats sent a “false narrative of an America cloaked in darkness.” Scott continued: “The entire Democratic Party stood up and said that anyone who disagrees with them is evil. Let’s not sugar coat it, that is exactly what they were saying.”

Happening today — The Florida Chamber of Commerce will hold an online call with Sen. Marco Rubio to discuss federal issues and COVID-19, 11 a.m., register online here.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida DEO chief resigns months after unemployment compensation debacle” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Lawson, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity chief, resigned Monday, making official what had been implied in April when DeSantis removed him from overseeing the state’s beleaguered unemployment system. Lawson said in his resignation letter he was leaving his DEO position in “the spirit of turning the page and moving forward.” The resignation is effective at the end of the business day on Tuesday. Lawson previously had served as executive director of Visit Florida, the state’s public-private tourism marketing group, and the head of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“Lawmaker urges Florida justices to order Ron DeSantis to appoint qualified judge” via the Tampa Bay Times — A state lawmaker asked the Florida Supreme Court for an expedited hearing to order the Governor to appoint a qualified candidate to the Florida Supreme Court after the court rejected his previous pick as unqualified. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Democrat from Windemere in Central Florida, filed a petition Monday asking the court to choose from the list of candidates the Governor was given in January, which included Palm Beach Court Circuit Court Judge Renatha Francis, whom he appointed to the Florida Supreme Court in May. In a unanimous ruling last week, the court said that DeSantis “exceeded his authority” when he named Francis to the post, even though she is not eligible to serve until Sept. 24. But the court also ruled that because Thompson didn’t seek the proper remedy, Francis remains as the nominee.

What Jimmy Patronis is reading — “New Yorkers flee for Florida and Texas as mobility surges” via Steve Matthews and Alexander Tanzi of Bloomberg — America’s real estate meccas aren’t what they used to be as COVID-19 revives U.S. mobility. Far more people moved to Vermont, Idaho, Oregon and South Carolina than left during the pandemic, according to data from United Van Lines. On the other hand, the reverse was true for New York and New Jersey, which saw residents moving to Florida, Texas and other Sunbelt states between March and July. As August closes Monday with another move-out deadline, signs point to a sharp turn in U.S. mobility. Relocations had reached an all-time low in 2019, according to tracking. About one in five Americans either have relocated during the virus outbreak or know someone who has, according to Pew Research Center’s survey published July 6.

Tweet, tweet:

“Could beer help Florida raise a glass to the end of Red Tide?” via Zachary T. Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times — Every week, Darwin Brewing Company in Bradenton needs to get rid of thousands of pounds of soggy barley. Known as spent grain, the cracked kernels are a byproduct of making beer, each a little bigger than a grain of rice. Usually, farmers haul off totes of the grain for their livestock to eat, said Blue Hellenga, Darwin’s head brewer. But more recently, some of it has gone to a new destination at the nearby Mote Marine Lab. Researchers there are trying to find ways to thwart Red Tide, a scourge for Florida’s Gulf Coast. They believe the used grains could hold an answer in molecules that stunt algal blooms. Red Tide kills fish in droves and forces sunbathers off the beach. Besides the putrid smell, it causes breathing problems.

Happening today — The Florida Public Service Commission meets to consider whether Duke Energy Florida should refund $16.1 million to customers due to issues with its Bartow power plant in St. Petersburg. The commission will also discuss a dispute about unpermitted utility lines that keep megayachts from accessing a part of the Intracoastal Waterway in Broward County. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed at floridapsc.com/Conferences/AudioVideoEventCoverage and shown on The Florida Channel.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Lenny Curry’s proposed budget clears review” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union — Curry’s proposed budget, which will keep Jacksonville property tax rates flat and modestly increase spending on capital improvements despite looming economic uncertainty, will soon be adopted after passing a review from a Jacksonville City Council panel. The council Finance committee took a less bullish stance on next year’s economy by lowering sales tax revenue projections, which decreased Curry’s proposed $1.34 billion budget by roughly $3 million. Despite the minor adjustment, the committee preserved Curry’s major priorities, which includes a nearly $240 million spending plan on infrastructure improvements and other big-ticket projects. The council will formally approve the budget later this month in time for the beginning of the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

“In one day, Jacksonville prosecutors clear officers in 14 shootings” via Andrew Pantazi of The Florida Times-Union — Two weeks ago, Jacksonville prosecutors quietly sent police 14 form letters, each clearing officers in shootings spanning the last two years. The letters, which offer no details on the shootings, said the Jacksonville State Attorney’s Office had completed its review and concluded that the shootings were legally justified. The reviews were of 16 people shot by Jacksonville police. Eight of those people were killed. The oldest shooting was Tony Smith, a 24-year-old shot and killed in October 2018. The most recent was the May 26 killing of 61-year-old John Dunaway. The State Attorney’s Office refused interview requests, but it said it had changed its policy on investigating police shootings. A spokesman for the office wouldn’t answer questions about the new policy or speak on the phone.

“Jacksonville Teamsters say local UPS center ‘abusing’ workers” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Flanked by local activists and some politicians Monday, leaders of the Teamsters United Local 512 in Jacksonville leveled a list of grievances against the First Coast distribution center for United Parcel Service. Dave Schneider, UPS delivery driver and elected shop steward of the Jacksonville Teamsters, held a news conference on the steps of City Hall where he blasted working conditions at the shipping company. He said the delivery service has been threatening, intimidating and harassing Jacksonville workers into working 60-hour work weeks and overtime since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March. “Frankly, we want an end to the abuse for essential workers making critical deliveries during this pandemic,” Schneider said. “UPS package drivers have been forced to work dangerously long overtime hours up to the 60-hour-a-week maximum set by the Department of Transportation.”

“Orange County will halt all work on controversial convention center expansion” via Jason Garcia and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County will stop all work on a more than $600 million convention center expansion, a project that records show was already threatening to balloon far over budget even as tax collections collapse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a memo to county commissioners, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that his administration will suspend or cancel all contracts tied to the proposed expansion in a bid to conserve cash. Demings had previously said he would delay construction of the convention center expansion because of collapsing hotel taxes. But his administration had continued to spend millions designing the project.

“Workers return after bomb threat evacuates Caldwell Building” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — State Employees have returned to the Caldwell Building on Madison St., across from the Florida State Capitol after a bomb threat emptied the building. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the threat shortly before 10:30 this morning. TPD was assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Capitol Police force in investigating the threat. The building houses the Department of Economic Opportunity which employs about 1,600 people. DEO said all employees are safe. About 45 minutes after the building was vacated, law enforcement said it was safe to return and workers filed back in.

“The end of an era: Andy Miller retires as CEO, President of Seminole Boosters” via Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State athletics wouldn’t be where it is today without the work of Miller. The CEO and President of Seminole Boosters has spent the last 45 years dedicating himself to the improvement of FSU sports. But all things come to an end at some point. Miller is retiring Monday and former Central Michigan Athletic Director Michael Alford will step into his role. ”What I tell people is that outside of Bobby Bowden, no one has had a bigger impact on Florida State University athletics than Andy Miller,” FSU Athletic Director David Coburn said. ”He looms over this program, over the facilities, over the traditions, over the records of the teams. He basically brought this program from infancy into maturity.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Sweden shouldn’t be America’s pandemic model” via Scott Gottlieb of The Wall Street Journal — The Trump administration’s COVID response seems increasingly to reflect a policy preference among some conservatives: Protect the elderly and let others try to get on with their lives. This thinking assumes that herd immunity will slow the pandemic if more younger people are infected. Many features of federal policy seem to be following this philosophy. It’s important to protect the old and the vulnerable, who are at the highest risk of severe illness and bad outcomes. But like most issues of medicine, it isn’t a binary choice.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s vile tweetstorm reveals the ugly core of his ‘law and order’ campaign” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — “Law and order” without the rule of law is neither “law” nor “order.” And any news organization that uncritically describes Trump’s reelection campaign as premised on “law and order” appeals, without placing his concerted efforts to destroy the rule of law in America front and center alongside them, is helping to drain those words of all meaning. Over the weekend, Trump unleashed a vile and frenzied tweetstorm about the ongoing violence in Oregon and Wisconsin. His barrage of Twitter activity, which included deliberate efforts to incite civil conflict and support for vigilante activity and jailing political opponents, combined both those elements, superficial law-and-order appeals with open contempt for the rule of law.

“On racial justice, a former top prosecutor looks in the mirror” via Michael McAuliffe in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — This country faces critical — arguably foundational — medical, legal and political challenges. Among the most pressing is the continuing menace of law enforcement misconduct, including police shootings and the use of excessive force against Black people and other minorities. While heightened public awareness of police misconduct on a national scale can be traced to the videotaped Rodney King beating, with its much-publicized state and federal prosecutions of several officers, the more recent deaths of Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Javier Ambler and others while in police custody have figuratively and literally ignited the country in protest.

“Immigration overhaul proposal could hurt Florida’s economy” via Rick Scott for the Miami Herald — With the election for President dominating the news, very few Americans realize that right now the United States Senate is considering a massive overhaul to our nation’s immigration system. And, in true Washington fashion, the shocking truth is that it could pass without even a single vote in the United States Senate. You read that correctly: a major change to our immigration system is being considered under “unanimous consent” in the US Senate, which means this bill could pass without a vote ever occurring. It hasn’t yet passed because I am the only senator holding it up. I recently objected to passing a bill that could have long-term negative impacts on our immigration system and Florida’s economic future. Only in Washington could politicians try to sneak something like this through, without Americans fully understanding the impact.

“Mask up and shut up” via Derek Thompson of The Atlantic — COVID-19 researchers have rightly extolled the virtues of masks, hailed the necessity of ventilation, and praised the salutary nature of outdoor activities. But another behavioral tactic hasn’t received enough attention, in part because it makes itself known by its absence. That tactic is silence. Yes, it is finally time to talk, in this pandemic, about the importance of not talking in this pandemic. Silence is golden as an antiviral strategy because of how this disease spreads. The coronavirus seems to move primarily through viral particles that erupt from our faces when we sneeze, cough, talk, or sing. Some of these particles are heavy enough to splash on a nearby surface or fall quickly to the ground. Those are called large droplets. They are large only in comparison with the smaller globs that spray from our mouths and linger in the air in a swirling particle cloud. These are called aerosols.

“Natalie Kelly: The importance of behavioral health services during this pandemic” via Florida Politics — National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month comes on the heels of a recent CDC report showing the terrible toll that COVID-19 has taken on Americans’ mental health. It’s hard to ignore a problem that has led 1 in 4 young adults — 25% of survey respondents between ages 18 and 24 — to seriously consider suicide in the last 30 days. The Florida Association of Managing Entities (FAME) helps raise awareness about suicide prevention; I am grateful that First Lady Casey DeSantis has long prioritized mental health and recovery. DeSantis has championed mental health services from recognizing the “overwhelming need for behavioral health services” to help Floridians struggling with mental illness and substance abuse by steering them toward the path to recovery.

“Amazon’s drone delivery fleet hits milestone with FAA clearance” via Alan Levin of Bloomberg — Retail behemoth Amazon.com Inc. took a big leap toward delivering goods from the sky by becoming one of only a handful of companies certified by the U.S. government to operate as a drone airline. The Federal Aviation Administration designated Amazon Prime Air as an “air carrier,” the company said Monday. That allows Amazon to begin its first commercial deliveries in the U.S. under a trial program, using the high-tech devices it unveiled for that purpose last year. Amazon and its competitors must still clear some imposing regulatory and technical hurdles before small packages holding the likes of cat food or toothpaste can routinely be dropped at people’s homes. But the action shows that they’ve convinced the government they’re ready to operate in the highly regulated aviation sector.

“Family reunion: NBA players begin seeing guests in bubble” via Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press — Players began reuniting with family members in the bubble Monday, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip. Families began arriving in the Orlando area last week so they could quarantine before being permitted in the bubble. Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily coronavirus testing and mandatory wearing of masks as players and staff. They’re experiencing firsthand what their loved ones have been enduring, so it’s not a typical Disney World vacation for family members. They won’t be permitted to leave campus, so that could make it tough on children, who may get bored inside the bubble. Monday was the date that had been targeted because it would have been into the second round, with the number of people inside the bubble reduced after eight more of the original 22 teams on campus for the restarted season had departed.

“The scariest part of the great outdoors? The brand-new camper” via Rachel Wolfe and Jennifer Calfas of The Wall Street Journal — Last summer, Samantha Jones Toal spent her weekends barhopping with friends in the Boystown neighborhood of Chicago. This summer, absent many opportunities to have fun inside, the 23-year-old and two equally indoorsy friends went a few steps outside their comfort zone: backpacking 18 miles through the Ozarks of Missouri. “We just started Googling,” Ms. Toal said of how the trio chose their destination. But she left one crucial item behind. “We had made the decision not to bring our sleeping bags because it was supposed to be so hot out and we knew from our research that weight is super important,” she said.

“SeaWorld will bring back Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration events with new safety measures” via Matthew Moyer of Creative Loafing — Orlando theme park SeaWorld on Monday unveiled revamped versions of seasonal favorites set for this fall. SeaWorld is bringing back the annual Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, and both special events will be included in the price of park admission, though with limited capacity and safety measures in place. SeaWorld kicks off the SeaWorld Spooktacular on Sept. 19. Running through Nov. 1, the daytime event promises a “slightly spooky trick or treat trail” and socially distanced meet-and-greets with “silly Halloween characters.” With Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party canceled, this is the only Halloween game in town for Orlando’s all-ages theme park lovers.

“How do you navigate a State Fair during a pandemic? You drive through” via Lauren Dezenski of CNN — Like other fairs around the country, the Minnesota State Fair looks a little different this year. For starters, no one can get out of their car. Those lucky enough to snag a ticket to the Great Minnesota Get Together drive a one-way 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds. Normally, the fair attracts more than two million people over its 11-day run, making it the second most attended fair in the country. This year, instead of the 300 food vendors selling 500 different food items, organizers downsized to just 16. Sure, it’s not the same experience — but Minnesotans still rushed to buy tickets once they were available. All 19,000 tickets to the drive-thru fair sold out in 2.5 hours, organizers said.

