Debbie Wasserman Schultz latest backer of Charlie Crist’s bid for Governor

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday endorsed congressional colleague Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor.

“I’ve known Charlie for more than 25 years and since our time in the state Legislature, I’ve known him to be a principled leader (who is) willing to make the tough decisions and always puts what’s best for the people of Florida over politics,” the Weston Democrat said.

Wasserman Schultz served in the Florida House during the same time Crist served in the Florida Senate, notably when he was a registered Republican. She later served in the state Senate as Crist was elected as Education Commissioner and later Attorney General.

The Democratic leader won election to Congress in 2004 and held office there since. She’s now the longest serving Democrat on Florida’s congressional delegation and serves as the Democratic co-Chair of the delegation.

Crist served as Governor as a Republican from 2007 to 2011. He left the party before the end of his term, and won election to Congress as a Democrat in 2016.

“As my colleague in Congress, we’ve worked closely together to protect reproductive freedom, lower prescription drug costs, fund hundreds of millions in Everglades restoration, and pass commonsense gun safety legislation through the House,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Faced with the possibility of another four years under Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ divisive, mean-spirited rule, Charlie is clearly the leader this moment calls for to unite Floridians and defeat Ron DeSantis.”

The support could prove vital for Crist as an Aug. 23 Democratic Primary against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried draws near. Wasserman Schultz served from 2011 to 2016 as Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Crist embraced the endorsement from his Democratic colleague.

“Debbie is a tireless, forceful, effective advocate for the beautiful state we both cherish,” he said. “Her support means the world to me, and the stakes could not be higher this November — with voting rights, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, and more, hanging in the balance. With her leadership, we will bring powerful change to Tallahassee and build a Florida that works for all Floridians.”

The support comes following a third consecutive month where Crist raised more than $1 million, and days after state Sen. Annette Taddeo dropped out of the race to run for Congress. Crist this week also landed support from progressive state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, and from both the Florida Education Association and the Sierra Club.