Charlie Crist raises another $1M in May

Democrat Charlie Crist raised more than $1 million for the third consecutive month in his bid for Florida Governor.

The strong performance means the Congressman has now raised more than $10 million since launching his campaign for Governor just over a year ago. He closed the month of May with more than $6.3 million in cash on hand, his campaign announced.

“As our campaign continues in our mission to deliver a Florida for All, I could not be more thankful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from every corner of the Sunshine State,” Crist said.

“Now more than ever, Floridians are ready to put an end to the division and hurt Governor (Ron) DeSantis has brought to our communities. We are building a hopeful and optimistic movement that will work tirelessly to bring Florida together and win this election for the people in November.”

The fundraising announcement comes as the Democratic Primary field for Governor shrinks to two major candidates. Annette Taddeo, a state Senator from Miami, announced on Monday she’s leaving the gubernatorial race and instead seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for her seat in Congress.

That leaves the Democratic contest for Governor a battle between Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, now the only significant female candidate in the race.

Beyond fundraising, Crist has also just come off a strong string of endorsements. State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat with a strong following among progressives, just backed Crist, as did the state’s largest teachers’ union and the Sierra Club.

Crist, a former Republican Governor, has enjoyed a fundraising advantage in the Primary since his entry to the race. But Democrats have not been able to keep up with DeSantis’ fundraising as his national profile has grown. The incumbent Republican Governor raised more than $10 million in April alone.

A statewide Primary will take place Aug. 23, with the winner then devoting themselves fully to the November contest with DeSantis.