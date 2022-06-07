June 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist raises another $1M in May
Charlie Crist.

Jacob OglesJune 7, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Annette Taddeo drops out of Governor’s race, will run for Congress

2022

Nikki Fried asks feds to monitor Florida election activities

2022Headlines

Sierra Club endorses Charlie Crist in Governor’s race

FLAPOL042022CH003
He's now raised more than $10 million for the statewide race.

Democrat Charlie Crist raised more than $1 million for the third consecutive month in his bid for Florida Governor.

The strong performance means the Congressman has now raised more than $10 million since launching his campaign for Governor just over a year ago. He closed the month of May with more than $6.3 million in cash on hand, his campaign announced.

“As our campaign continues in our mission to deliver a Florida for All, I could not be more thankful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from every corner of the Sunshine State,” Crist said.

“Now more than ever, Floridians are ready to put an end to the division and hurt Governor (Ron) DeSantis has brought to our communities. We are building a hopeful and optimistic movement that will work tirelessly to bring Florida together and win this election for the people in November.”

The fundraising announcement comes as the Democratic Primary field for Governor shrinks to two major candidates. Annette Taddeo, a state Senator from Miami, announced on Monday she’s leaving the gubernatorial race and instead seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for her seat in Congress.

That leaves the Democratic contest for Governor a battle between Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, now the only significant female candidate in the race.

Beyond fundraising, Crist has also just come off a strong string of endorsements. State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat with a strong following among progressives, just backed Crist, as did the state’s largest teachers’ union and the Sierra Club.

Crist, a former Republican Governor, has enjoyed a fundraising advantage in the Primary since his entry to the race. But Democrats have not been able to keep up with DeSantis’ fundraising as his national profile has grown. The incumbent Republican Governor raised more than $10 million in April alone.

A statewide Primary will take place Aug. 23, with the winner then devoting themselves fully to the November contest with DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.7.22

nextGov. DeSantis signs fleet of bills on sexual misconduct and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories