June 26, 2022
Rusty Roberts grabs PBA endorsement in CD 7

Scott Powers

Rusty Roberts
Police union represents law enforcement officers in Seminole, Volusia counties.

Republican congressional candidate Rusty Roberts has received the endorsement of the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association in Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

Roberts, a former chief of staff to former Republican Rep. John Mica from that district, faces seven other Republican candidates for the Primary Election nomination for the open seat representing Seminole County and southern Volusia County.

The Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association represents 1,700 law enforcement professionals in 11 Florida counties, including Volusia and Seminole.

“The voters have, in you, a voice for common-sense, practical and professional leadership for our community in Washington,” Mike Scudiero, executive director of the Coastal Florida PBA. “We can think of no one more qualified to represent the residents of Central Florida than you, and our members are steadfast in their support of you this election.”

Roberts faces former DeBary Mayor Erika BenfieldBrady Duke, former Orange County Commissioner Ted EdwardsCory Mills, Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Al Santos and Scott Sturgill in the CD 7 Republican Primary Election.

“Our heroes in blue put their lives on the line every day to protect our families, businesses, and way of life,” Roberts said in a news release from his campaign.

“Now, some on the left want to defund and handcuff our police from effectively doing their jobs. Such proposals put public safety at risk. I will always support law enforcement and there is no greater honor than to have their support for Congress,” Roberts said.

CD 7 incumbent Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy decided in December to not seek a fourth term. Then Florida’s congressional redistricting map redrew CD 7 changing it from slightly Democratic to moderately Republican in its voter lean.

Democratic candidates include Tatiana Fernandez, Karen Green, Al Krulick, and Allek Pastrana

Roberts, of Longwood, served for 18 years as Mica’s Chief of Staff and helped run several of his congressional campaigns. Roberts recently retired as the Orlando-based vice president for government affairs for Brightline, the company developing a higher-speed passenger rail system between South Florida and Orlando. He currently serves on the Florida Transportation Commission.
Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch.

