Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.19.22

Erick Aguilar has been accused of using fraudulent tactics to fund his campaign for Florida’s 4th Congressional District, and it appears he didn’t act alone.

Aguilar had raised only $15,000 for his campaign in all of 2020, but as of his July 15 report, he had raised $633,728 and made $445,200 in candidate contributions.

Such a rapid increase at the small-dollar and repeat-contributor level can happen if a candidate catches lightning in a bottle by going viral with a memorable Fox News hit, a powerful endorsement, or saving a family of kittens from a burning house.

As reported by POLITICO last week, Aguilar’s campaign achieved the feat by impersonating well-known Republican politicians — including Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump — in its fundraising emails.

The deception led to Aguilar’s campaign collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many of his donations came from people who had never heard of Aguilar and were unaware they were donating to a Florida congressional campaign.

The revelation has led some higher-ups in the Republican Party of Florida, such as RPOF Chair of Chairs Evan Power, to request Aguilar’s invitation to debate at the upcoming Sunshine Summit be rescinded.

Now, new evidence indicates Aguilar’s fundraising operation was being helped along by a familiar — and to some, infamous — figure in Florida politics.

His counseling team includes Clint Reed, an Arkansas native who served as campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio when he sought re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2016 after his Presidential bid ended.

After Rubio was re-elected, Reed became Chief of Staff and oversaw a staff of 70, according to his company bio.

However, Rubio abruptly fired Reed in January 2018, less than a year after he had taken the influential position. Rubio explained the termination by saying Reed “…violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgment amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits.”

Still, Reed’s company website has a photo of him and Rubio on the homepage. Odd, given the circumstances leading to his termination, but using Rubio’s image to build his business meshes with the fundraising strategy he’s crafted for Aguilar’s campaign.

Big news from the Department of Non-Surprises: The Associated Industries of Florida has completed the set.

The “Voice of Florida Business” issued its final Cabinet endorsement. In the race for Attorney General, it’s going with — wait for it — Ashley Moody.

With the Moody endorsement, AIF is now backing both incumbent Republicans on the Cabinet and Republican Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner.

The last of the endorsements landed in mid-July, even though Moody does not face a challenger in the Primary Election. Neither does Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. And though Simpson does have a challenger, it’s a tomato can.

Still, here’s a glowing quote on Moody, courtesy of AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis:

“AIF is honored to round out its list of Florida Cabinet endorsements with its backing of Attorney General Ashley Moody as she seeks re-election. She has been an outspoken advocate and force for enforcing the laws of our state and promoting a strong judicial system. Both of these are key in having and maintaining a healthy state with a vibrant business environment, workforce, and economy, without burdensome regulations, and we’re proud to support her re-election.”

AARP Florida, Spectrum News 13 and the Orlando Sentinel are teaming up to hold a community conversation with congressional candidates for Florida’s 7th, 9th and 10th Congressional Districts.

The community conversation will be at the Orlando Science Center on July 28 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to voters who live within Central Florida-based districts; however, advance registration is required. Prospective attendees can sign up online.

AARP Florida is hosting the event to inform its 2.8 million members and the public about where candidates stand on critical issues important to Floridians aged 50 and up. The organization does not endorse candidates or make campaign contributions.

CD 7 and CD 10 are crowded races without an incumbent.

CD 7 features 13 candidates running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy. The seat covers Seminole County and part of Volusia and is expected to perform Republican in the fall.

The CD 10 race features 18 candidates — 10 of them Democrats — running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate rather than re-election. It covers a swath of northern Orange County and is expected to elect a Democrat in November.

In CD 9, Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto is running for re-election and will face one of four Republicans on Election Day. It covers Osceola County and southern Orange County. It appears to have a moderate Democratic lean, based on the past couple of General Elections results.

—TOP STORY —

“‘Heinous, atrocious and cruel.’ On Day One of trial, state details Parkland school massacre” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — More than four years after the Parkland school massacre shocked the nation, a jury finally heard the story of Cruz’s rampage through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High — and were spared no excruciating detail. In a methodical summary on the opening day of Cruz’s sentencing trial, prosecutor Mike Satz on Monday recounted the gunman’s path through the school’s freshman building on Feb. 14, 2018.

“‘Someone help me.’ Victim’s pleas from video evidence shake courtroom on opening day of Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial” via Rafael Olmeda, Scott Travis and Natalia Galicza of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The horrifying sounds of gunshots, screams and pleas for help filled a Broward County courtroom Thursday on the first day of the trial to determine if the confessed Parkland shooter is put to death. Prosecutor Mike Satz shared grim details of the mass shooting in his opening statement and brought on witnesses to describe what it was like to be at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14, 2018. Seventeen were killed, and 17 others were wounded. “We were sitting ducks. There was no way to protect ourselves,” said Danielle Gilbert, a junior at Stoneman Douglas at the time.

“Defense asks for 45-day delay in Parkland shooter’s trial to accommodate witness” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Lawyers for the confessed Parkland gunman are seeking a 45-day delay in the sentencing trial, saying a key witness is unavailable due to a medical condition. According to a motion filed Sunday, Public Defender Gordon Weekes asked for a continuance for the sentencing trial to begin around Aug. 22. Judge Elizabeth Scherer hasn’t ruled on it yet, but the opening statement from the prosecution was presented on Monday, and testimony from about a half-dozen witnesses took place. The motion says that last week, Natalie Novick Brown, a licensed psychologist specializing in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and other disabilities, advised the defense counsel that she has a “serious medical condition.”

“The price of punishment: Trial underway to seek justice for the Parkland victims. Condemning a killer carries ballooning cost” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When the shooter who took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School decided to plead guilty, a victim’s father called it “one step closer to justice.” But it was just a step. A formality, really, considering shooter Cruz has never made even a pretense of innocence. Guilt was never the question; fate is. And answering that question in the trial that starts Monday will cost Florida taxpayers millions in money that would not have been spent had he been sentenced to life in prison for the senseless murders. Some defense lawyers not associated with the case are willing to concede that saving money by dropping the death penalty is not a realistic option for the prosecution.

— 2022 —

“Ron DeSantis targeting Special Olympics prompted his attack ad, Gavin Newsom says” via Gillian Brassil and David Lightman of the Sacramento Bee — Newsom and DeSantis have been trolling each other recently on the pandemic, abortion, LGBTQ rights and more. But Newsom said that DeSantis’ treatment of the Special Olympics was what pushed him to air an attack ad in Florida over the Fourth of July. The state threatened to fine the organization $27.5 million if it didn’t drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate before the 2022 USA Games in Orlando last month. Special Olympics officials complied. “He did something that tipped me very directly, and that was going after the Special Olympics. I had an emotional response to that,” Newsom said.

“‘Fraud on the donor’: DeSantis condemns Erick Aguilar’s fundraising fake” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the wake of reports that Aguilar was removed from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed after revelations he had been appropriating the identities of national Republicans like DeSantis in pursuit of small-dollar donations, DeSantis had his say Monday in Jacksonville. “If my name is being used to trick people into providing donations for something that they don’t necessarily want to do, that is definitely wrong,” DeSantis said. DeSantis made the comments Monday at Florida State College at Jacksonville, responding to a reporter asking if Aguilar should be kicked out of a debate next weekend.

Charlie Crist launches six-figure TV campaign — Democrat Crist has spent $105,163 on broadcast ads supporting his Governor campaign. According to AdImpact, the buy was made through GMMB and will cover ads running today through next Monday. The flight is split across four media markets — $31,750 for the Jacksonville market, $29,829 for the West Palm Beach market, $23,634 for the Tampa market and $19,950 for the Tallahassee market. Crist last week unveiled his first TV ad for his 2022 campaign.

NRSC funds Marco Rubio ads in West Palm Beach, Jax — The National Republican Senatorial Committee has placed an $87,260 ad buy supporting U.S. Sen. Rubio’s re-election campaign. According to AdImpact, the buy was brokered through Smart Media Group and will cover broadcast ads airing July 19-25. The buy includes $48,475 directed toward the West Palm Beach media market and an additional $38,785 in the Jacksonville media market. This is NRSC’s first ad buy for Rubio’s campaign this cycle.

“Val Demings announces she has COVID-19 after attending Dem’s Tampa conference” via Hannah Farrow of Yahoo News — U.S. Rep. Demings announced on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue convention in downtown Tampa over the weekend. Demings, who is currently self-isolating with mild symptoms, had a hoarse voice after delivering a speech on Saturday night. Her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, told POLITICO at the conference that her voice was rough due to speaking at multiple events. It’s unclear where or how she caught COVID-19. Demings has been on the campaign trail throughout the summer. “I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms. Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe,” Demings tweeted.

Mark Lombardo ups media buy in CD 1 — Republican congressional candidate Lombardo has dropped another $32,853 on cable ads in the race for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. According to AdImpact, the ads will run July 19-25 on Fox News in the Panama City and Mobile media markets. Lombardo is challenging U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for the GOP nomination in CD 1, which covers a portion of the Panhandle.

“CD 7 Republican contestants enter Primary season close in money” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — In one of Florida’s most wide-open Republican scrambles for Congress, a once formidable cash gap between three top candidates and the rest of the field tightened in the second quarter of 2022. Brady Duke by far led all candidates in Florida’s 7th Congressional District in fundraising in April, May and June, raising $954,742. But his campaign spent more than that, much of it on fundraising consulting. To date, Duke, Cory Mills and Anthony Sabatini, who all joined the contest in early 2021, have flushed their campaigns for Florida’s 7th Congressional District with a combined $5 million.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost drops $143K on ads — Democratic congressional candidate Frost has made a $143,145 ad buy in the race for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. The buy was brokered by Left Hook Strategy and will cover broadcast ads running in the Orlando media market Aug. 2-22. According to AdImpact, this is Frost’s first media buy of the 2022 cycle. He is one of several candidates running for the Democratic nomination in CD 10, which is open due to U.S. Rep. Val Demings running for Senate rather than re-election.

“Kathy Castor dominates fundraising game with over $1M cash on hand” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Castor has continued to maintain a hefty war chest over challengers — including a $1 million cash on hand lead over all candidates. Castor, running for re-election in Florida’s 14th Congressional District, collected $251,959 in Quarter 2, which ended in June. That brings her total raised in the 2022 election cycle to $1.1 million. In Q2, Castor’s campaign spent $98,843, including almost $25,000 on payroll, $15,000 on fundraising consulting and $10,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

“Jackie Toledo leads total CD 15 fundraising, but Laurel Lee is catching up fast” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Toledo boasts the highest fundraising totals for any candidate qualified in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But former Secretary of State and GOP Primary opponent Lee is catching up fast. Toledo, a Tampa Republican, raised $167,133 during the second quarter of 2022. That follows up on more than $353,000 raised in her opening quarter. In total, she’s now collected $520,160 to run for the open seat, the highest total of any candidate in the 10-person field. While that’s an important distinction, Toledo also significantly increased spending in the race, burning through $120,334 in various campaign disbursements.

“‘Well-informed, pragmatic’: Jared Moskowitz adds two more backers to passel of CD 23 endorsements” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Moskowitz just added two more local endorsements to his list of more than 100 federal, state and local officials and organizations backing his bid for the U.S. House seat representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. On Monday, Moskowitz’s campaign announced the support of Oakland Park Commissioner Jane Bolin and Wilton Manors Commissioner Mike Bracchi. The two coastal cities, along with Fort Lauderdale, are key constituencies of CD 23, which spans Broward and Palm Beach counties and make up the district’s southernmost portion. Bolin, a lawyer in private life who last year completed a one-year term as Mayor of Oakland Park, said Congress needs “well-informed, pragmatic thinkers like” Moskowitz.

—“Frederica Wilson rounds Q2 with huge cash lead over CD 24 challengers” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

— MORE 2022 —

Assignment editors — Sen. Shevrin Jones and Miami Gardens Council member Linda Julien are hosting a town-hall meeting to discuss elections, property insurance and more, 6:30 p.m., Miami Gardens Senior Center, 18330 N.W. 12th Ave., Miami Gardens.

“In Jacksonville’s HD 17, former Lenny Curry policy aide takes on his political machine” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Republican Primary in Jacksonville’s House District 17 may see Jessica Baker on the ballot. But for many stakeholders, the vote is a referendum on her husband, Tim Baker, the political consultant central to the rise of incumbent Curry. The latest example is Robin Lumb, the city’s recently retired policy adviser. Lumb will run the campaign of Christina Meredith, who is well behind Baker in fundraising and endorsements. “I’ve been a conservative activist in the Republican Party for almost two decades,” Lumb said.

“Judge tosses Austin Brownfield candidacy, handing HD 57 seat to Adam Anderson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Pinellas circuit judge has removed Republican state House candidate Brownfield from contention in House District 57. That means Anderson now has won a first term in the House unopposed. On Friday, Judge Keith Meyer reached a final judgment that Brownfield was ineligible to run in a Republican Primary. A new Florida law requires candidates to be registered members of their chosen political party at least 365 days before the beginning of the qualifying period. But Brownfield changed his party registration to Republican in March. The prior July, he had shifted his registration to no party affiliation.

“Police union endorses Berny Jacques for HD 59” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The Florida Fraternal Order of Police is endorsing Jacques, a former prosecutor, for House District 59. The state order represents more than 24,000 law enforcement officers. The local FOP District 3 also offered support for Jacques. “As we approach the 2022 elections, we are aware that strong leaders are needed to lead Florida to a prosperous and safe future. We need leaders that are dedicated to serving their constituents and have the backs of the law enforcement officers protecting the citizens in their community,” the Florida FOP said in a statement. “Berny Jacques is the choice of the men and women in FOP District 3 and the Florida State Lodge.”

“Lee’s elected leadership lines up behind Tiffany Esposito in HD 77” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lawmakers elected before in Lee County think Esposito has what it takes to represent the community in the House. The San Carlos Republican rolled out a list of endorsements, including most legislators already in the Lee County delegation. Sen. Ray Rodrigues and Reps. Adam Botana, Mike Giallombardo, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, and Spencer Roach, each representing portions of Lee County, endorsed Esposito. “I am deeply honored to have the trust and endorsement of these respected community leaders,” Esposito said.

“Toby Overdorf hauls $25K in June for third term bid, leaving Dem challenger in the dust” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. Overdorf raised more than $25,000 in June and spent $17,574 in his bid for a third House term, representing the renumbered House District 85. And even though he is fending off a Democratic challenger, he has enough to be generous to his fellow Republicans. Between his personal account and his committee, Heavens to Oceans, he has a total of $135,812 to beat back a challenge from Curtis Tucker, a retiree from New York state politics now driving for a ride-sharing service.

“Kristin Dozier outraises incumbent Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey in June” via Aimee Sachs of Florida Politics — Dozier, Tallahassee Mayor Dailey’s biggest challenger, outraised him by $1,000 in June, while the incumbent spent more than double what he raised. Dozier, a Leon County Commissioner, raised $17,304 in June. On June 9, Dozier’s campaign received a $1,000 contribution from Stephen Hurm, who serves as Director of the Division of Licensing and is married to former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham. The campaign also received $250 from former Gov. Lawton Chiles’ son, Lawton “Bud” Chiles III, on June 18.

“Ad wars: Tallahassee candidates dropping first commercials, mailers of the campaign season” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Local candidates have dropped their first television commercials and glossy mailers of the election season, with some going into attack mode in the run-up to the Aug. 23 Primary. The ads, mailers and text messages are arriving at the same time vote-by-mail ballots are going out to voters in Leon County. They’re hitting airwaves, mailboxes and inboxes with less than four weeks left until early voting begins. Leon County Commissioner Dozier, who’s running for Tallahassee Mayor, launched an ad criticizing her chief opponent, incumbent John Dailey, over his vote to give $27 million in Blueprint sales-tax dollars to Doak Campbell Stadium.

“Lake County Schools safety tax extension on the November ballot” via Frank Stanfield of The Daily Commercial — The Lake County School Board will be asking voters in November to extend a school safety tax enacted following the deadly attack of a gunman in south Florida that shocked the nation and spurred lawmakers to try and prevent future tragedies. “The tax was the result of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act enacted by the Florida Legislature…,” the Lake schools’ website explains. Fifty-six percent of voters approved the 0.75 mill tax in 2018.

“Election officials offered inmates a chance to vote; it got them prosecuted” via Javon L. Harris of The Gainesville Sun — Some believe State Attorney Brian Kramer’s office is unfairly prosecuting nearly a dozen inmates for election crimes they unintentionally committed after the passage of a controversial law change that promised to restore voting rights for felons. The issue is anything but black and white and has left more questions than answers, despite multiple investigations from law enforcement and elected leaders. The debate traces back to a voter registration drive held at the Alachua County jail in 2020, which later spurred a series of complaints lodged by Gainesville database researcher Mark Glaeser who identified potentially hundreds of illegal ballots cast by inmates around the state.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis announces $6.5M for civics leadership academies” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Florida is extending its recent focus on civics education to the undergraduate level with a $6.5 million civil service and government leadership program. The funding will help open three “civics academies” at Broward State College, Florida State College at Jacksonville and Polk State College. Beginning with the 2023-34 school year, students in ninth grade through the second year of college can attend the academies, which are expected to have more than 1,000 enrollees. Speaking in Jacksonville on Monday, DeSantis drew a link between the state’s high school civics curriculum and its workforce development, two areas the administration has sought to bolster over the past year. DeSantis said he hopes to build off the state’s momentum on civics curricula to continue the education beyond the K-12 system.

“Organizations call on DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency” via Anika Hope of WESH — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. “Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida’s people economy and environment,” Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said. Organizers said climate change can hurt everyday folks via flooding cities and heat-related illnesses. “The temperature is rising as fast as the prices of everything else, and working families are struggling to pay their bills. Many folks don’t think about this as a consequence of the climate emergency,” Ofelia Sanchez said.

“Gas prices tumble further in Florida, hit two-month low” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell another 15 cents last week, settling at $4.27 per gallon. That’s the lowest price Florida drivers have seen in two months, since before the late spring spike sent the average soaring to $4.89 in mid-June. The 62-cent-per-gallon drop in prices in about a month equates to a $9 savings from filling a 15-gallon tank in Florida. “For the first time in a couple of months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson.

“Agency heading citrus greening fight concedes time running out” via Ted Carter of The Arcadian — Florida’s citrus growers in June gave the Citrus Research and Development Foundation six more years to find a cure for the greening disease that has devastated groves and crippled fruit production for a decade and a half. But notwithstanding the vote of confidence from 76% of the 200 growers who mailed in ballots, the heat is on for the 13-year-old research organization. It needs to give growers a lasting victory over citrus greening. “We are looking for a game changer,” said Rick Dantzler, chief operating officer of the Lake Alfred-based Citrus Research and Development Foundation, or CRDF. “We have got to turn the corner immediately, or it could be too late,” Dantzler said.

Happening today — The Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council meets, 8:30 a.m., Florida Department of Health, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Tallahassee. Meeting link here. Call: 850-792-1375. Code: 702462028.

Happening today — The Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council meets to select candidates for two seats on the state Public Service Commission, 10 a.m. Zoom link here.

Happening today — Economist Jerry Parrish will be a speaker at a meeting of the Economic Club of Florida, noon, Florida State University, Dunlap Champions Club, 225 Champions Way, Tallahassee.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Immigration agency backlog weighs on congressional offices” via Suzanne Monyak of Roll Call — Member offices have fielded a growing pile of requests for help to speed cases through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the backlogged agency that handles requests for visas and other benefits. Some lawmakers say those immigration-related inquiries now constitute the bulk of their overall constituent casework. And the House has proposed spending hundreds of millions of dollars to address delays at USCIS, which have harmed immigrant workers as well as employers that depend on them during the ongoing labor shortage. The effects of the delays were described during interviews with representatives from nearly a dozen congressional offices, including members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, and their immigration caseworkers across the country.

“Anthony Fauci says he will retire from government post by the end of Joe Biden’s term” via Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — Fauci, the nation’s preeminent infectious-diseases expert, who has served as the face of the coronavirus pandemic response for more than two years, plans after more than 50 years in government to retire by the end of Biden’s term, he confirmed Monday to The Washington Post. The 81-year-old official later suggested that his plans were not fully settled, telling The New York Times that he would “almost certainly” retire by 2025 and cautioning CNN not to view Monday’s news as his official retirement announcement. “I do want to do other things in my career, even though I’m at a rather advanced age,” Fauci said on CNN, adding that he has “the energy and the passion” to keep working after federal service.

“How Joe Manchin left a global tax deal in limbo” via Alan Rappaport and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times — U.S. Sen. Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, effectively scuttled the Biden administration’s tax agenda in Congress — at least for now — by saying he could not immediately support a climate, energy and tax package he had spent months negotiating with the Democratic leadership. Manchin’s reversal, couched in the language used by Republican opponents of the deal, is a blow to Janet Yellen, who spent months getting more than 130 countries on board. It is also a defeat for Biden and Democratic leaders in the Senate, who pushed hard to raise tax rates on many multinational corporations in hopes of leading the world to stop companies from shifting jobs and income to minimize their tax bills.

“DHS spent millions on cellphone data to track Americans and foreigners inside and outside U.S., ACLU report says” via Julia Ainsley of NBC News — The Department of Homeland Security has paid millions of dollars since 2017 to purchase, without warrants, cellphone location data from two companies to track the movements of both Americans and foreigners inside the U.S., at U.S. borders and abroad. The report published a large collection of contracts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other parts of DHS to buy location data collected by companies Venntel and Babel Street. The ACLU report reveals how long the agencies have been doing so, how extensive the data collection is and how there appear to be no guardrails to stop Americans’ data from being swept up in the search.

“Liberia: Govt contracts another lobbyist to ‘make things happen in Washington at a fee of US$75k per month” via Lennart Dodoo of Front Page Africa — The George Weah government is striving its way through in Washington, having been criticized for not having a good rapport with the United States evidenced by the fact that President Weah is yet to have a one-on-one with a sitting U.S. President since he took office about five years ago. The administration has from time to time hired some of the best lobbyists in the United States to push its interests at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. However, not much great news has come out of these engagements on which the government spends hundreds of thousands of United States Dollars, taxpayers’ money. The latest contract signed by the Liberian government and a lobbyist sets a monthly fee of US$75,000 to be paid quarterly for a period of one year. The Minister of Finance, Samuel D. Tweah, and the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frank Musa Deah signed on behalf of the Liberian government while Brian Ballard, president of the firm Ballard and Partners, signed on his firm’s behalf.



— JAN. 6 —

“Steve Bannon’s ‘misdemeanor from hell’ on Jan. 6 charges goes to trial” via Sabrina Willmer of Bloomberg — Bannon’s trial on contempt charges for defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 panel got underway in federal court with jury selection, and a new defense effort to bar evidence unless committee Chair Bennie Thompson testifies. Bannon, 68, faces two counts of criminal contempt of Congress relating to the committee probe of the Capitol riot in what promises to be a circus of accusations, brash pronouncements and politics playing out daily in front of the media. On Monday, attorneys for the prosecution and defense agreed on 22 qualified jurors, from which they will select the 12 jurors and two alternates on Tuesday. Jury selection took a while since many people had heard about the case and the January 6 hearings.

“Report: Conservative Newsmax peddles Jan. 6 misinformation” via Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press — Newsmax has broadcast at least 40 false claims or conspiracy theories about the attack since June, when a House committee began televising its evidence about the role Trump and his allies played in the day’s events, according to NewsGuard, a tech firm that monitors misinformation. Many of the falsehoods, presented by anchors, reporters and guests who include Republican members of Congress, have been repeatedly debunked. Newsmax did not comment on the report. Anchors and guests have claimed that there were only a few hundred rioters or that they were “unarmed,” despite photos taken from that day and federal charges that show some were armed with guns or used pepper spray, flagpoles and stun guns as weapons. The Department of Justice estimates at least 2,000 people entered the U.S. Capitol.

“A criminal probe of Donald Trump could complicate Jan. 6 cases” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Attorney General Merrick Garland is under pressure to investigate Trump, but a move against the former President could complicate many of the hundreds of other criminal cases related to the storming of the Capitol. Under longstanding Supreme Court precedents, court rules and Justice Department policies, defense attorneys for current Jan. 6 defendants could demand almost real-time access to any evidence gathered in a probe of Trump’s actions on and around Jan. 6, arguing that his alleged incitement of the crowd that day — both in person and online — undercuts the culpability of those already charged.

— EPILOGUE: TRUMP —

“Mike Pence endorsement in Arizona Governor’s race puts him at odds with Trump” via Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Pence on Monday endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, a developer who has long been involved in Republican politics, instead of Trump’s chosen candidate, Kari Lake, a former TV anchor who continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.” The endorsement illustrates the division in the party between Trump supporters who value loyalty to him over all else and those who want to move on from endlessly litigating the 2020 election, including those who are grateful that Pence and other Republicans blocked Trump’s attempts to overturn the results. Trump and Pence, who are each thinking about running for President in 2024, both plan to be in Arizona on Friday to campaign for their chosen candidates ahead of an Aug. 2 Primary.

“Georgia DA subpoenas GOP Rep. Jody Hice in Trump election probe” via Sara Murray and Chandelis Duster of CNN — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has subpoenaed Georgia Republican Rep. Hice to appear before the grand jury investigating Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Hice was served the subpoena last month, which called on him to testify before the grand jury this week. Hice went to court regarding the subpoena, and in a new filing Monday, he indicated that he’s trying to move the proceedings from state court to federal court.

— MORE LOCAL: S. FL —

“Mosquito-borne illness alert issued in Miami-Dade after first dengue case of the year” via Omar Rodríguez Ortiz of the Miami Herald — Florida health authorities on Monday issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory in Miami-Dade County after confirming the first local case of dengue infection this year. People should drain standing water, protect their skin and cover windows and doors with screening to prevent getting the virus, said the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade. About one in four people infected with dengue will get sick, and symptoms can be mild or severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency also warns that severe dengue cases can be life-threatening within a few hours and often require care at a hospital.

“Former Martin County Parks and Rec Supervisor spared prison after paying $60,000 in restitution” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A judge Monday agreed to spare a lengthy prison term for a former Supervisor with Martin County Parks and Recreation who paid nearly $60,000 in restitution as part of a plea deal with state prosecutors, court records show. Bryan Buxton, 38, of the 2600 block of N.E. Cypress Lane, Jensen Beach, had faced what could have amounted to 165 years in prison for felony charges related to accusations he used county money to purchase items he later sold for profit. In April, Buxton entered no contest pleas to 15 counts of giving false information to a pawnbroker, dealing in stolen property, and uttering a forged instrument, following his arrest in August 2021.

“Kanye West abruptly pulls out of Rolling Loud Miami. His replacement is a former protégé” via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer headline Rolling Loud Miami. Kid Cudi is set to replace Ye as the opening night headliner when the three-day festival kicks off Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to Rolling Loud organizers. “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing,” Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a joint statement. “This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show, and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.” It’s unclear why Ye pulled out of the show. Representatives for Ye have yet to respond to a request for comment.

— MORE LOCAL: C. FL —

“Tampa Bay transit authority ponders its own future” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis’ veto pen has members of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority wondering if the agency should continue to exist. The state created the authority, known commonly by the acronym TBARTA, in 2007 as a seven-county transportation planning agency. The Legislature paired its members to five counties and the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa in 2017 and refocused its mission on transit. In June, DeSantis vetoed legislative appropriations to the authority for a third consecutive year. The Legislature’s budget had included $1.375 million for the agency for operating expenses and a commuter transportation service. State Sen. Jeff Brandes also made a second, unsuccessful attempt to disband the agency via proposed legislation.

“Brevard County plans to spend record $9.78 million next year to market its tourism” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Space Coast Office of Tourism plans to spend a record $9.78 million for a wide range of tactics to market the area to tourists during its next budget year. The money to pay for it all will come from the county’s 5% tourist development tax levied on people who stay at local hotels, vacation rentals and other short-term rental venues. Members of the Brevard County Tourist Development Council’s Marketing Committee unanimously approved the marketing plan at their meeting on Thursday. The plan now goes to Tourist Development Council and the Brevard County Commission for final approval.

“SROs dedicated to creating safest environment for kids at School Safety Conference” via Will Robinson-Smith and Nicole Griffin of Spectrum News 13 — As lawmakers in Texas pore over details of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, school safety leaders in Florida are gathering in Orlando to discuss how school safety is doing in the Sunshine State. Roughly 1,000 people are expected to attend the 43rd annual School Safety Conference, which is being held for a second year in Orlando and will run Monday through Friday at the Rosen Shingle Creek Orlando.

“Dozens of cows on roadway block Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel — Dozens of cows on the roadway shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County on Monday, after the truck that had been hauling the herd caught fire. Lt. Tara Crescenzi said the cattle hauler truck was carrying about 70 cows when its semi-cab began to catch fire around 11:30 a.m. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, pulled over onto the outside shoulder, exited the truck and opened the cattle door, Crescenzi said. The cows were able to escape the smoke and flames, but flooded across the southbound lanes at mile marker 226 in Saint Cloud. Fire crews arrived and extinguished the truck, which was towed away.

— MORE LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Teacher support a goal for DeSoto County School Board candidates” via Daniel Sutphin of The Arcadian — Providing better support for DeSoto County teachers was a primary goal for School Board candidates during a recent forum in Arcadia. The Peace River Democratic Progressive Caucus held the second of two public “meet and greet” sessions with local candidates. The July 11 session focused on the School District of DeSoto County School Board and Arcadia marshal candidates. The first session, on June 27, included candidates for Arcadia Council and DeSoto County Commission. “People kind of dismiss local elections as not being important,” caucus representative Pat Schudel said. Schudel said it is local elections that impact the community. “Get out there and vote,” she added. “And bring a friend with you.”

“Charlotte County GOP: Ad does not reflect our position” via Frank DiFiore of the Port Charlotte Sun — The Charlotte County Republican Party is distancing itself from a recent ad by a Republican-aligned club. Gene Murtha, Chair of the Charlotte County GOP, cited a recent ad by the Charlotte County Republican Liberty Caucus announcing the endorsement of several candidates for local offices. “Our primary concern with the ad was that it could confuse the voters,” Murtha said in an email statement. “There was no disclaimers noting that they are not affiliated with either the local party or the Republican Party of Florida, nor was there any funding disclosure.”

“Operation Southern Slow Down to target speeding SWFL drivers” via Annette Montgomery and Joey Pellegrino of WINK — Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down. Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. The Florida Highway Patrol says it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road. “In 2021, we had over 66,000 crashes just in the state of Florida, just in the month of June and July,” said Lt. Greg Bueno with FHP.

“Slow down! With Lee County road deaths at 70, Operation Southern Slow Down will focus on speed” via Michael Braun of the Fort Myers News-Press — A weeklong awareness effort by law enforcement will focus on speed on roads in Southwest Florida and across the state to try to cut down on fatalities and injuries. As of July 9, Lee County reported 70 fatalities, 4,459 injuries and more than 7,500 crashes. In 2021, Lee County didn’t hit that number of roadway deaths until late August. Collier County reported 23 deaths, Charlotte County 19 road fatalities and Sarasota County had 25 as of July 9. Statewide there has been 1,718 fatalities, 123,450 injuries and more than 194,6000 crashes.

“Ryan Hale promoted to vice president of SCF” via Sue Erwin of the West Villages Sun — State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota promoted Hale to vice president, institutional effectiveness. Hale has been acting vice president for the past year. He joined the college in 2010 as a mathematics instructor and was the first dean of students at the SCF Collegiate School in Bradenton and then dean of SCF Venice. As acting vice president, Hale led the institutional research division in developing data dashboards to enhance college leadership’s ability to make informed, timely decisions and monitor the progress of the 2021-2026 strategic plan, according to a news release. Hale also assisted with developing a formula under consideration by the Florida Department of Education for creating a new Florida College System funding model.

“Wildlife agent, biologists release turtles rescued from Southwest Florida poaching ring” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Jordan Donini held two tennis-ball-sized turtles in his left hand while pulling more from a plastic blue tub. “Three stinkies,” he said as he pulled more from the bin. A biology professor at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, he is working on a project that aims to track stolen turtles that have been released back into the wild. “Four, five, we’ve got six stinkies.” Known as musk turtles, this species has a reputation for its skunk-like defense techniques. “They’re called stink pots because they have a (fetid) odor as a defense,” Donini said. “They have musk glands, and they smell quite bad.”

— MORE LOCAL: N. FLORIDA —

“Debate at Destin council meeting: Are fines for garbage ‘overage’ and ‘contamination’ fair?” via Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News — There’s a lot more garbage flowing out of Destin these days than there used to be, and the company responsible for carrying it away wants to fine homeowners who consistently throw out more than what their 96-gallon garbage cans were built to hold. “Overage” fines and fines for contaminating recycling bins with household garbage were much discussed this week at Destin’s City Council meeting. Following the lengthy debate, the council voted to approve on first reading an ordinance put forward by Waste Management with the caveat that the overage and contamination clause in a new five-year contract with the company would be reviewed after two years.

“Case involving Tallahassee bars heads to Florida Supreme Court” via Aimee Sachs of Florida Politics — After an appeals court overturned a judgment against two Tallahassee bars that had been found liable for a woman’s life-altering injuries, the woman’s guardian is taking the case to the Florida Supreme Court. Jacquelyn Faircloth’s guardian took the first step in having the case heard by the state’s highest court by filing a notice last week. Faircloth was 18 years old in 2014 when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Devon Dwyer, who had been drinking at the bar Potbelly’s near the Florida State University campus. Faircloth’s guardian sued the bars, arguing they served alcohol to underage people and were responsible for the accident.

“Jacksonville Beach will welcome new 136-room oceanfront hotel and restaurant in Spring 2023” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — A short walk to the recently re-opened Jacksonville Beach Pier, a new 136-room oceanfront hotel is taking shape in Jacksonville Beach. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Jacksonville Beach is on track to open in Spring 2023 on the site of the former Pier Cantina and Sandbar restaurant, which closed on Sept. 22, 2019, after nine years in business. A July 5 topping-out ceremony marked the completion of vertical construction of the five-story hotel. Miami-based developer Key International said the new hotel and restaurant would be an asset to Jacksonville Beach.

“Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Feeding The Gulf Coast in fight against hunger” via USA Today Network — One in six individuals along the central Gulf Coast needs food assistance, and Sandy Sansing Dealerships has pledged $100,000 toward the cause to Feeding The Gulf Coast. This mission is to not only support the battle against hunger but to combat hunger in the local community. In addition to the monetary donation, Sandy Sansing partnered with Feeding The Gulf Coast to provide non-perishable food items collected from donation areas at the 11 Sandy Sansing Dealerships. This supply of donated items will help stock the local pantry and keep the shelves full at their facility. Sansing supports the Pensacola area and continuously helps nonprofit organizations reach their goals.

“Capital city youth get pep talk from NFL player and former Seminole Marvin Wilson at Simply Healthcare’s football camp” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A team of all-stars turned out to play football and talk about mental health at the second annual Marvin & Friends Youth Football Camp, hosted by GameTime Prep and sponsored by Simply Healthcare. Philadelphia Eagles NFL player and Seminoles football alum Wilson led the effort. He was joined by Kary Vincent Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles and Hamsah Nasirildeen of the New York Jets. Jordan Travis, Robert Cooper, Fabian Lovett, Dennis Briggs, Jarred Jackson, Robert Scott, Darius Washington, Cameron McDonald and Keyshawn Helton of the Seminoles football roster were also there. Another high-profile name in attendance was FSU football alum and retired NFL player, Corey Simon. Simon is the former CEO of Volunteer Florida and a current candidate for Florida’s Senate District 3.

— TOP OPINION —

“Listen to parents, leaders and expand education choice and hold policies accountable” via Jeb Bush for the Miami Herald — Education savings accounts are a modern form of public education funding — but better. They are customizable, flexible, and can pay for costs ranging from school tuition to tutoring, online courses and therapy.

Making these choices doesn’t categorically mean there’s anything wrong with their traditional school — just as it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with a private or charter school when parents choose the traditional option. It’s all about finding the best fit for each child.

The very point of public education funding is to fund every child’s education. It’s not to fund only one type of school and mandate that all children must enroll in that school, regardless of whether it serves their needs.

Here’s where the reasonable argument for public funding of school choice gets ugly for those who oppose it. During the pandemic, it became increasingly clear that the one-size-fits-all school model failed. Traditional systems simply did not have what it takes to serve all families. And the horrendous impact on student learning is becoming more and more evident.

Accountability makes a big difference. Policymakers should make sure student progress and school grades are transparent and honest — even when the news isn’t great.

— OPINIONS —

“The risky game the Democrats are playing” via James Hohmann of The Washington Post — The Democratic Governors Association has spent $2 million on commercials and mailers to boost a Republican named Daniel Cox, a 2020 election denier, over Kelly Schulz, a more pragmatic Republican candidate for Governor in Maryland, on the theory that Cox will be easier to defeat in a general election. This move is part of a broader Democratic strategy to limit their losses in the midterms by trying to elevate fringe figures over the GOP’s governing wing. But boosting the chances of someone who is unfit for office assumes more knowledge of the electorate than either party possesses. In recent years, Democrats have consistently underestimated the Trump movement’s ability to drive new voters to the polls. Remember: Hillary Clinton was eager to face Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

“Congress goes all in for chip subsidies” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Industrial policy is back in fashion in Washington, or as it ought to be called, corporate welfare. The bill that will head to the Senate floor as early as Tuesday includes $52.2 billion in grants to the computer chip industry. But wait, there’s more. Congress is also offering a 25% tax credit for semiconductor fabrication, which is estimated to cost about $24 billion over five years. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee pointed out that for the same money Congress could double the research and development tax credit for all companies through 2025. It could also throw in 100% expensing for companies and allow immediate R&D deductions through 2025. But that would mean the politicians aren’t picking favorites, which is what they prefer to do.

“UF president failed to recognize impact of controversies on faculty, students, staff” via Richard K. Scher for The Gainesville Sun — The university’s actions had taken heavy criticism from a wide range of sources. Those allegations concerned UF’s handling of the ongoing COVID crisis; muzzling of UF professors engaged in court proceedings; institutional compliance with the UF accreditation body on academic freedom standards; attempts to deny access to UF data on COVID research; and violations of UF’s own procedures on faculty hiring in the College of Medicine. The UF response was devoid of attention to the way its decisions and actions put the safety, health and welfare of students, faculty and staff at risk. The president seemed not to recognize that human lives right here at UF were deeply affected by what the administration did. Instead, he tried to wave away the allegations as resolved and no longer needing attention.

— ALOE —

“Blue Angels name first woman F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot. Lt. Amanda Lee makes history.” via USA Today Network — Although hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels in various capacities over 55 years, Lt. Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, will be the first woman to serve as a demonstration pilot. Lee grew up in Minnesota, and while attending the University of Minnesota in Duluth and working at UPS, she decided to enlist in the Navy, graduating from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, in 2007.

“Sylvester Stallone comes to collect “what’s left of his rights” to Rocky from film’s producer” via Hattie Lindert of AV Club — Stallone wants more credit for Rocky than a statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The actor has called on Irwin Winkler, the classic action film’s producer, to grant Stallone “what’s left” of his rights to the film. Although Stallone wrote and starred the five-film Rocky franchise, he does not own any of the rights to the works. Stallone shared his request via Instagram, accompanied by a graphic of Winkler with a sword protruding from his mouth and a snake coiled around his neck. In the caption to the photo Stallone himself called “very flattering,” he clearly calls on Winkler to hand over what Stallone feels he is owed.

“Bennifer gets a happy ending, now that tabloids have lost their bite” via Sonia Rao of The Washington Post — Reflecting on her early-aughts romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez told a magazine reporter that the times have changed. It was “worse then,” she noted, referring to the intense media scrutiny said to have contributed to their initial breakup. “You just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid.” Lopez gave the interview to InStyle magazine in late 2018, when she was dating former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Nearly four years later, she’s back with Affleck and as of this past weekend, they’re married. Affleck and Lopez got their happy ending in the absence of frenzied tabloid culture.

“The cult of Eddie Munson, the metal side of ‘Stranger Things,’ and the real 1980s satanic panic” via Brian Hiatt of Rolling Stone — The unforgettable Stranger Things scene where fan-favorite metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Doja Cat crush Joseph Quinn) protects his friends from bat-monsters by grabbing his B.C. Rich guitar, cranking his amp and playing “Master of Puppets” nudged an eight-and-half-minute long, 36-year-old Metallica song into the top 40 for the first time ever. Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer are riffing off the Satanic panic that rippled through the Reagan-era U.S. Both Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne faced preposterous lawsuits for purportedly encouraging fans to commit suicide via hidden messages in their music.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is our friend, Jacksonville Mayor Curry, as well as Tres Holton and Courtney Vandenberg.

