Last Call for 7.18.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC announced its second wave of endorsements for state legislative seats.

The endorsements come during a period of uncertainty for abortion rights. During the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers approved a 15-week abortion ban that has since been signed by the Governor. And the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both of which were central to abortion rights.

In June, the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC endorsed 11 Democrats running for Senate seats and 21 Democrats running for House seats. The second round of endorsements added an additional six Democrats running for Senate and 21 running for House.

The PAC said the endorsements were based on a questionnaire reaffirming their commitment to abortion rights and their opposition to any legislation that would limit access to abortion or reproductive health care. The PAC said each candidate it has endorsed already has a proven track record of voting for abortion rights or their General Election opponent has a clear history of voting against reproductive health.

“Every one of these endorsed candidates exemplifies our firm commitment to ensuring Floridians can access the full range of reproductive health care, including safe and legal abortion,” said Laura Goodhue, Director of the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC. “The fall of Roe is an urgent reminder that, in order to stop the assault on the fundamental freedom to control our own bodies, Floridians must make their voices heard at the ballot box this fall.

Goodhue continued, “Every poll released since the court’s decision has shown that the majority of Americans oppose rolling back their rights. The polling also tells us supporters of abortion rights are highly motivated to support political leaders who will fight to protect abortion access, and our PAC has a robust campaign to help ensure their election.”

Evening Reads

—“Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020” via Kira Lerner of the Florida Phoenix

—“The billionaires buying the midterm elections” via Judd Legum of Popular Information

—“At least 120 Republican nominees deny the results of the 2020 Election” via Nathaniel Rakich and Kaleigh Rogers of FiveThirtyEight

—“Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

—“‘Fraud on the donor’: Gov. DeSantis condemns Erick Aguilar’s fundraising fake” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“A little help from my friends: Did disgraced Marco Rubio staffer help Erick Aguilar scam seniors?” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

—“‘Heinous, atrocious and cruel.’ On day one of trial, state details Parkland school massacre” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald

—“Florida Republican wins state House seat after opponent booted off ballot” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Gas prices tumble further in Florida, hit two-month low” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

—“Case involving Tallahassee bars heads to Florida Supreme Court” via Aimee Sachs of Florida Politics

—“In Jacksonville’s HD 17, former Lenny Curry policy aide takes on his political machine” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“I haven’t seen those emails. I have heard about it. It is wrong. At the end of the day, to use somebody’s logo and use their name and act like it’s coming — people are supporting me, when it’s really going (to another), that’s a fraud on the donor, and that is wrong.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on fundraising allegations against CD 4 candidate Erick Aguilar.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights