Last Call for 11.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Among the pomp and circumstance of Sen. Lauren Book’s re-election as Senate Democratic Leader, Parkland father Fred Guttenberg delivered a prayer for the end of gun violence.

Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jaime, during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, delivered an address Monday he said was more a reflection on his faith than a prayer. However, his address hinged on his dream that the Legislature would come together to do more to stop gun violence in the Sunshine State and America.

His message on the floor of the Senate comes less than three weeks after the shooter was sentenced to life in prison.

The Parkland father, who is Jewish, has publicly said he struggles with his faith since the shooting and has stopped attending synagogue.

“Others will push back at efforts to reduce gun violence and deaths related to gun violence,” Guttenberg said. “I hope that you will all speak loudly and forcefully to tell them it is wrong. I hope that you will use your voices in Tallahassee to fight harder than you ever had before to save lives.”

Guttenberg shared his thoughts before Democratic and Republican attendees alike, including Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo. In spite of the bipartisan audience, Guttenberg launched veiled criticisms at the Republican leadership who have controlled the chamber in recent years, calling for a return to decency and civility and strength when needed.

“I hope that under the leadership of my friend, Sen. Lauren Book, that you all do whatever you must to keep the current administration from forcing dangerous changes that will lead to more gun violence and more funerals related to gun violence,” Guttenberg said.

House Democrats will also formalize their leader for the new term.

The caucus will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. to select Rep. Fentrice Driskell. The Tampa lawmaker will be the first Black woman to lead a Florida House caucus.

This edition of Last Call is also the last call for Thanksgiving reflections.

Quote of the Day

“We may be down, but we certainly are not out, and what matters now, my friends, is how we rise.”

— Sen. Lauren Book on the role of Senate Democrats going forward.

