Last Call for 1.30.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

First Shot

House Speaker Paul Renner has long said that he would introduce a so-called “constitutional carry” bill, and on Monday he pulled the trigger.

“Central to the idea of freedom is the right and we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” the Palm Coast Republican said at a Monday news conference.

Renner’s proposal would remove requirements that citizens who can legally own guns to carry them concealed without undergoing training and obtaining a permit, which the Speaker referred to as a “government permission slip.”

Currently, two dozen states allow unrestricted permitless carry, and a couple of others have similar laws with guardrails, such as North Dakota’s stipulation that the law only applies to state residents.

The National Rifle Association and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are on board with the legislation announced Monday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said he would sign a permitless carry bill if it reaches his desk.

Notably, the proposal also has the support of the Florida Sheriffs Association. Past permitless carry bills have stumbled in part due to concerns from some sectors of law enforcement.

“Criminals don’t go get a permit. They don’t care if they follow the law or not,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. “Our citizens deserve the right to protect themselves at all times.”

Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis, the President of FSA, said “there’s overwhelming support amongst the sheriffs for this particular piece of legislation.”

Quote of the Day

“Ron DeSanctimonious, who I made Governor in BOTH the Primary and the General, is also a Globalist, and so are his donors. Jeb ‘Low Energy’ Bush was next to him last week. Check PAST!”

— Former President Donald Trump bashing DeSantis, a likely GOP Primary rival.

