Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.15.23

“Florida may soon (well not too soon) see its first woman Florida House Speaker”

Democrat Donna Deegan is the clear front-runner to replace Lenny Curry as Jacksonville Mayor, according to results from a new St. Pete Polls survey commissioned by Florida Politics.

The poll, taken Monday among 478 likely Jacksonville voters, showed Deegan with a decisive lead over the crowded field of candidates, with 35% support. No other declared candidate — not even the top-funded candidates — polled better.

Daniel Davis, a Republican with the biggest campaign war chest, polled at just 17.5%. LeAnne Gutierrez Cumber, a Republican who has also raised big, came in at just 4% support.

Nearly 20% of surveyed voters were still undecided in the broader field.

Deegan also outperformed the top contenders in hypothetical one-on-one matchups, earning well over half the vote against both Davis and Cumber. Against Davis, Deegan would secure more than 51%, with 23% still undecided. Davis secured just 26% support.

Cumber fared worse, with just 15.5% support, compared to 55% support for Deegan. Nearly 30% of voters are still undecided.

The poll’s findings are important for several reasons.

While the city has a Democratic voter registration advantage — 40% to 35%, according to the most recent L2 voter data — Republicans have more traditionally held the Mayor’s Office. Curry, a Republican, has been in office since 2015.

Education management consulting firm Strategos Group is announcing a home-run hire with the addition of former Rep. Vance Aloupis as a Partner as the firm expands into the Miami market.

“Vance’s acumen is only surpassed by his incredible character and leadership,” said Adam Giery, Managing Partner of Strategos Group. “Over the past decade, Vance has tirelessly championed the evolution of early childhood education while leading an emerging organization to statewide significance. His addition to our team furthers our mission of helping students thrive in their health care and education outcomes.”

Aloupis served in the state House from 2018 through 2022. His tenure also included a term chairing the House Early Learning and Elementary Education Subcommittee, a post that neatly aligned with the Miami Republican’s career in the private and nonprofit sectors.

An attorney by trade, Aloupis was until recently the CEO of The Children’s Movement of Florida, a nonprofit organization focused on boosting the quality and availability of educational programs for Florida’s youngest students.

As both a lawmaker and nonprofit leader, Aloupis has been an unceasing advocate for education issues. He has been a featured speaker at many agenda-setting events, extolling the importance of kindergarten readiness and how the public and private sectors can help Florida children hit developmental milestones crucial to their long-term academic success. Aloupis said Strategos is a natural fit for the next chapter of his career.

“The dedicated team at Strategos has developed a reputation as a trusted voice on a wide range of education issues, and I can think of no better place to continue my work of improving educational opportunities for all children,” Aloupis said.

“I have had the chance to work with Strategos on numerous occasions during my tenure in the Florida Legislature and at The Children’s Movement. I respect the team’s deep policy knowledge and sincere desire to impact students’ lives. I look forward to establishing our Miami office and working alongside them to further our shared goals.”

Giery added, “Miami’s emergence as an entrepreneurial incubator advanced our decision to establish our newest office in this market. We believe in the future of Miami’s innovator economy and Vance’s leadership to power Strategos forward. By further bolstering our presence in the state, this expansion helps cement Strategos as a leading consulting firm not only in Florida, but across the nation.”

Municipal officials from all regions of the state took part in the Florida League of Cities federal advocacy trip known as the Federal Action Strike Team (FAST) Fly-In.

More than 50 Florida city officials came together in the nation’s capital to meet with members of Florida’s congressional delegation and advocate for key federal issues that affect municipalities.

“The League’s FAST Fly-In trip allows us to have in-person conversations with members of Florida’s congressional delegation and build relationships that will strengthen Florida,” said FLC President Jolien Caraballo, the Vice Mayor of Port St. Lucie. “When local, state and federal officials work together, our residents benefit, and our communities thrive. We really appreciate the members of Congress meeting with us to discuss important issues impacting our local communities.”

During their time in Washington, D.C., local leaders advocated for reauthorizing the National Flood Insurance Program and simplifying the federal infrastructure grants process. The group also focused its advocacy efforts on discussing key priority issues including cybersecurity funding, community development block grants, tax exemption for municipal bonds and Federal Emergency Management Agency loan interest relief.

“Our Federal Action Strike Team had a successful trip to Washington, with the largest group of attendees to date,” said FAST Chair Anne Gerwig, the Mayor of Wellington. “Each participant brought a unique perspective to our meetings, which helped our congressional delegation better understand how the issues we discussed impact Florida’s cities. The direct communications with federal agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of the National Cyber Director and FEMA will help our local communities access federal resources and their processes.”

Before heading to Capitol Hill, representatives from the FLC and National League of Cities federal advocacy team provided a federal briefing. The group met with most members of Florida’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

FAST members also met with the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, where they heard directly from federal agency representatives on housing resources, infrastructure funding opportunities, cybersecurity and FEMA disaster recovery. Attendees were in Washington during the President’s State of the Union address.

—@_Cingraham: On the five-year anniversary of a mass shooting at a high school a presidential candidate draws on her experience with a different mass shooting to launch her campaign while in another state authorities try to uncover the motives behind a new mass shooting.

Thank you to ⁦@MaxwellFrostFL⁩ for coming to my hometown of #Parkland on the 5 year anniversary of the shooting at my high school ⁦@MSDHighSchool⁩. We can never forget the victims of mass shootings and their families. A list that keeps on growing. #neveragain

—@LeaderBookFL: "How a bill becomes a law" … This paper, dropped & trampled as MSD students fled the gunma in their high school, reminds me why we do what we do — and what is at stake. We will never stop fighting.

It was an honor to host 5 beautiful ladies at the Governor's Mansion as they got ready for @TimTebow's worldwide Night to Shine 2023. We hope you had the best night, you certainly brightened ours!

—@vero_sandoval_: The latest tally of votes tallied by @Annette_Taddeo's whips shows that she is the undisputed vote leader for @FlaDems Chair with 401 votes on the State Central Committee.

—@NateMonroeTU: Curry's office has filed legislation to immediately borrow $20 million to provide to UF for a possible satellite campus. $15 million in each of the next 2 years will be up to the new Mayor/City Council. The term sheet is incredibly vague for an expense of this magnitude.

—@Leah_Leonardd: I wonder if China will send us a heart-shaped balloon today #HappyValentinesDay

“Gov. Ron DeSantis, legislative leaders vow tort crackdown” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis said he’d push lawmakers to pass measures aimed at reducing frivolous lawsuits and capping damages that balloon costs for businesses.

“You have a lot of use of the legal system that’s been put toward not benefiting someone in the system,” DeSantis told reporters in Jacksonville. “We don’t want cases that are brought where we know there’s no real liability but nevertheless it adds to the cost.”

DeSantis didn’t release a detailed proposal, but bills filed in the past and plans offered by large business lobbies such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Florida include measures to limit or cap attorney fees and make it harder to prove “bad faith” on behalf of an insurance company.

“Despite Florida’s momentum, our bottom-five legal climate is hurting local businesses,” said Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The Florida Chamber stands with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, and House Speaker Paul Renner and recognizes their continued leadership on tackling Florida’s inflationary lawsuit abuse problem, which is holding back Florida’s competitiveness and costing Florida families $5,065 a year. We thank them for their leadership in prioritizing this issue and for pushing common-sense reforms to rebalance the scales of justice.”

Large business groups have long sought to pass aggressive tort reduction bills but have been stymied in recent years by legislative leaders that were more sympathetic to the trial bar. But this year, Houser Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are on board the tort reform train.

To watch the speech, please click on the image below:

“DeSantis isn’t taking the Nikki Haley presidential bait” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A Jacksonville reporter took a swing and a miss at trying to get Florida’s Governor to break 2024 news Tuesday. Asked about the entry of Haley to the presidential race, and whether he wanted to make his own announcement, DeSantis offered a simple quip. “Wouldn’t you like to know?” The crowd at the local trucking company, one made up of politicians from the region and legislative leadership, laughed and applauded at the latest sign that DeSantis is taking his time to roll out what is a widely expected formal announcement of a run.

—“Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush” via Amie Parnes and Max Greenwood of The Hill

“DeSantis edges out Donald Trump as GOP’s preferred leader: poll” via Julia Shapero of The Hill — DeSantis (R) edged out Trump as Republicans’ preferred party leader in a new poll released on Tuesday. Twenty-two percent of Republicans said they want DeSantis to be the leader of the party, while another 20% said the same of Trump. However, the largest group of Republicans — 34% — said they don’t know who should lead the party or didn’t answer the question. No other Republican secured more than 1% in the poll, including former South Carolina Gov. Haley, who announced her 2024 campaign on Tuesday, becoming the first major Republican to jump in the race against Trump.

“At 5-year mark of MSD shooting, DeSantis repeats calls to change death penalty requirements” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Marking five years since the state’s worst school shooting, DeSantis said Valentine’s Day 2018 was “one of the worst days this state’s ever had” and called again for making it easier for juries to impose the death penalty. Video of the shooter rampaging through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 and wounding 17 more people, failed to convince every juror in the case that he should be put to death. Failing unanimity, the shooter received a life sentence. Since that bombshell verdict, DeSantis has been calling for legislation that would change the requirement that a jury must unanimously decide on the ultimate punishment.

“Asked about College Board, Rick Scott suggests he supports DeSantis ‘holding them accountable’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott’s comments responded to a question about whether there should be a “national standard” or a “state-by-state” decision. “I think we ought to push these decisions down to the most local level we can. So there’s things that the federal government ought to be involved in. But the reality is … state government’s closer to you than federal government; local government’s closer to you than state government,” Scott said. “I think since these universities were created by the state, I think they’re the ones that ought to be holding them accountable and they shouldn’t be woke.” The comments sidestepped either overt endorsement or condemnation of DeSantis’ desire to “re-evaluate” the role of the organization that runs Advanced Placement tests and the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

“DeSantis says Florida students have alternatives to Advanced Placement courses” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I don’t think anyone should be concerned about our high school students not having (the) opportunity for that. They absolutely will. And it’s just a matter of what’s the best way to do it,” he said in Jacksonville. DeSantis contended there are other ways for high school students to get college credit that circumvent the College Board offerings, suggesting that discontinuing AP classes wouldn’t present an insurmountable burden. “We really believe in Florida (that) high school students should be able to earn college credits. We’ve championed dual enrollment where you can actually take a course in high school from one of our professors at a state college,” DeSantis said. “So that’s going to happen.”

“DeSantis reacts to district’s removal of Roberto Clemente book, says controversy ‘manufactured’” via Chris Gothner of Local 10 — During a news conference in Jacksonville Tuesday, DeSantis forcefully defended his administration’s education policies, especially as they relate to the review and removal of “inappropriate” content from schools. Duval County schools recently removed a book about Puerto Rican baseball legend “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” by Jonah Winter and Raúl Colón, as part of a “review” for age appropriateness. The District told WJXT in September that the decision to pull 176 books from shelves for review was not prompted by any parent complaints. Many of the books dealt with race, gender or sexual orientation. A blurb for the Clemente book describes the racism the outfielder endured.

“Prosecutor ousted by DeSantis filing appeal to get job back” via The Associated Press — The elected state prosecutor suspended by DeSantis is filing an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the Governor in a renewed bid to get his job back. Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Democratic state attorney in Hillsborough County, filed a notice of appeal in the case Tuesday, seeking to bring it to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta. DeSantis suspended Warren last year over the prosecutor’s signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not charging people with some minor crimes.

“The Casey trap” via Tara Palmeri of Puck — Much has been discussed whether DeSantis can truly attack Trump after he declined to counterpunch following Trump’s baseless “groomer” accusation. Is he even capable of doing it? Will he alienate Trump’s base by becoming a mortal enemy of their anti-hero hero? Trump being Trump, allies have also identified the Governor’s wife, Casey, as a potential target that might get DeSantis to engage. Trump and his allies will amp up the perception that Casey is the puppet master, the real brains behind an operation that elevated a no-name Congressman into a presidential contender. Trump may have been able to kneecap some of the most experienced politicians on the right, but if there’s one thing everyone in DeSantis world knows — you never cross Casey.





Catalytic converter theft crackdown moves forward in Senate — A bill (SB 306) that would harshen penalties for stealing catalytic converters advanced through its first committee stop in the Senate. Sponsored by Sen. Jim Boyd, the legislation would make it a third-degree felony to buy or sell a catalytic converter without proof of ownership. It would also make pushing fake, counterfeit or junk-filled catalytic converters a second-degree felony. The bill comes amid a spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, claims related to stolen catalytic converters jumped 325% from 2019 to 2020 and have continued to increase. The devices, found in car exhaust systems, can be worth several hundred dollars since they contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. “With SB 306, we’re sending a message that Florida is a state of law and order. Anyone who steals a catalytic converter — or is involved in the unlawful transaction of one — will be prosecuted,” Boyd said.

“Bills aim at local government contracts, tax referendums” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Bills filed this week seek to protect taxpayers from local governments that approve high-end administrative contracts shortly before an election, only to see the contracts eliminated once new Commissioners take office. The measures (SB 696, HB 729) prevent County Commissions and School Boards from renewing, extending or negotiating lucrative contracts within one year of an election, right before a board changeover. The sponsors, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Jeff Holcomb, say these expensive contracts are often terminated by a new board, resulting in unnecessary severance or contract buyouts.

“Measures to change School Board governance get House Committee OK” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A measure that would change how the state’s School Board members are elected, and another that would further limit how long they serve, advanced in front of a House committee. One resolution (HJR 31) would ask voters to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would change School Board elections from nonpartisan affairs to having candidates declare a political party. The other (HB 477) would limit School Board terms to two, four-year terms. Both reflect DeSantis’ stated priorities and prompted charged debate before passing largely along party lines in front of the House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee.

“Lactation accommodations: House panel advances bill requiring breastfeeding rooms in courthouses” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Ashley Gantt is enjoying some early success with her first piece of state legislation, a bill to mandate lactation spaces in courthouses for members of the public. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee unanimously advanced Gantt’s bill (HB 87), which would require courthouses throughout Florida to have lactation spaces by Jan. 1, 2024. “This legislation prioritizes the health and welfare of Florida working families and recognizes the health, economic impact and contribution of working mothers,” Gantt said. “By providing breastfeeding mothers a clean and safe space, lactation rooms remove a barrier for women returning to the workplace.”

“A big corporate tax break is lurking behind the scenes in Tallahassee” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — This proposed tax break, which is being pushed by multinational giants like Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A., would slash the state’s tax on corporate profits. And it would be far more generous than any of the individual tax cuts that DeSantis and legislative leaders told the television cameras about last week. Consider this: This corporate tax break could save large corporations approximately $360 million a year, according to estimates by independent state economists, who analyzed the proposal last week. That’s roughly the same amount of money that Floridians would save from tax breaks that DeSantis has proposed on toothpaste, kids’ toys and pet food. But this corporate tax break would be permanent. This is a tax break that the world’s biggest companies have been trying to get from the Florida Legislature for five years now.

“Lauren Book seeks formal apology for Joseph McCarthy-era ‘Johns Committee’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — For the sixth year running, Senate Democratic Leader Book is calling for a state apology for a Cold War-era legislative committee that targeted LGBTQ Floridians, civil rights leaders, and academics. Book filed a resolution (SCR 688) that calls for a full reckoning for the actions of the Florida Legislative Investigation Committee that she says systematically targeted, intimidated, outed, and even criminalized its targets who were simply living their lives. It was unofficially known as the “Johns Committee.” “The Johns Committee is a black spot on our state’s history,” Book said, in a prepared statement. “We cannot make it right, but we can shine a light and apologize for state-sponsored mistreatment.”

“Bill paying $1.85M to Tampa man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years clears first House committee” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After several false starts in prior Sessions, legislation to pay $1.85 million to a Tampa man wrongly imprisoned for nearly four decades is making progress. Members of the House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted unanimously Tuesday for a bill (HB 6005) that would authorize payment to Robert Earl DuBoise, who spent 37 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit. The bill now has two more stops before reaching the House floor. It’s already further along in the process than any prior iteration, all of which died without a single committee hearing.

— Florida Breast Cancer Foundation Advocacy Days. Breast cancer patients, survivors, friends, family, researchers, and other stakeholders will unite to advocate for access to an innovative, affordable, and broad range of diagnostic screening tools, treatments, and therapeutics: 8 a.m., Capitol Complex.

— Emergency Management Day 2023. Emergency management representatives from all of Florida’s 67 counties are traveling to Tallahassee to meet with elected officials and celebrate Florida’s standing as a national leader in the field of emergency management. Emergency Management Day serves as an opportunity for the Emergency Management community to come together and discuss how we can continue to create a more resilient state with elected officials: 8 a.m., Capitol Complex.

— The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security Committee meets for an update from Space Florida by Dale Ketcham, Vice President of Government and Community Relations: 8:30 a.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building,

— The Joint Economic Estimating Conference begins to discuss interest rates used for appropriations: 8:30 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building,

— The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meets to discuss cash bonds, county and detention facilities and catalytic converters: 9 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee meets to discuss utility system rate base value: 9 a.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets to receive an update from the Department of Management Services: 9 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The Joint Economic Estimating Conference meets: 9 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Senate Community Affairs Committee meets to discuss homestead assessments and taxes: 11 a.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— The House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee meets for an update on the state Medical Marijuana program: 11:30 a.m., Room 102, House Office Building,

— The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee meets for an update on the Florida Education Finance Program: 11:30 a.m., Morris Hall,

— The Joint Self-Insurance Estimating Conference meets to discuss risk management: 1:30 p.m., Room 117, Knott Building,

— The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets for an update from the Department of Environmental Protection: 2 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Education Quality Subcommittee meets for an update from the Department of Education on teacher preparation: 2 p.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee meets to discuss terminations of agreements and recall of county officers and Commissioner: 2 p.m., Morris Hall.

— The Joint Legislative Budget Commission meets to discuss budget amendments for several agencies: 4:30 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

Assignment editors — Sen. Shevrin Jones, Rev. Al Sharpton, a group of students, parents, civil-rights leaders, and elected officials will gather at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for a news conference and rally on AP African American Studies in Florida schools, with a march to the South Capitol Lawn: March at 11:30 a.m., rally at 1:30 p.m., Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and The Florida Capitol, Senate Portico.

AIF praises tort reform package — A day after the Associated Industries of Florida stressed the need for adding further lawsuit restrictions into state law, the Governor and top lawmakers signaled their intent to do just that. Following the announcement, AIF President Brewster Bevis applauded DeSantis, Passidomo and Renner “for their commitment to bringing balanced reform to our state’s legal system and reining in lawsuit abuse.” He added, “Gov. DeSantis and our legislative leaders recently made great progress on this issue related to property insurance, and we are grateful they remain dedicated to reforming the system in its entirety to bring Florida’s tort climate from a judicial hellhole to one that supports both businesses and consumers.”

AFP-FL on board for tort reform crusade — Americans for Prosperity-Florida praised the Governor and legislative leaders for prioritizing policies to curb litigation against Florida businesses. “We are excited to see Gov. DeSantis, Senate President Passidomo, and House Speaker Renner come together to announce their focus on meaningful judicial reform this year,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said in a news release. “In order for Florida to have a thriving economy, it must also have a judicial system that keeps frivolous lawsuits from bogging down the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of job creators. We look forward to working with state leadership on this important issue and are confident that, together, we will keep Florida’s economy booming.”

Following tort announcement, FJA says ‘Florida is under attack’ — The Florida Justice Association, which stands for trial lawyers, panned the tort reform plan, and warned that it represents an attack on Floridian’s rights. “Florida is under attack. The rights of every Floridian are under assault by insurance companies and corporate elites who think they can dictate which rights should be preserved and which can be tossed aside,” said FJA President Curry Pajcic. “We cannot allow big insurance or multimillion-dollar corporations like Patriot Transportation, who joined Gov. DeSantis and legislative leaders at today’s news conference, to dictate our rights and block the courthouse doors.” Pajcic continued, “ … If the corporate elites are empowered to grab away our right to trial by jury, which right will they feel entitled to take next? Will they grab our guns? Our right to free speech? Empowering the rich and powerful is not what this country was founded on and not something any of us should stand for.”

“Can Florida’s newly appointed Insurance Commissioner bring down rates?” via Mahsa Saeidi of WFLA — The state’s property insurance crisis is costing many Floridians thousands of dollars a year in increased premiums. Florida has a new Insurance Commissioner, but can he do anything to help? Florida’s Insurance Commissioner handles approving or denying rate hikes. The position is one of the hardest jobs in the state. It had been vacant since December. Michael Yaworsky will oversee regulating insurers, at a time when so many companies have failed or left the state. Yaworsky is no stranger to the Office of Insurance Regulation. However, there have been mixed reactions to his appointment.

Save the date: Florida Dems schedule Leadership Blue Weekend 2023 — The Florida Democratic Party announced that its annual Leadership Blue Weekend will be held July 7-9 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Leadership Blue is FDP’s annual organizing conference that brings together party officials from across the state. The headline event is the Leadership Blue Gala, which serves as the party’s premiere fundraising event of the year. The gala is scheduled for July 8. More information on Leadership Blue 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks via leadershipblue.com.

Congrats — To Bryan Allen, Lobby Tools’ Data Team Leader, and part of the Session Operations Team, which records everything that happens during the Session. Today, Bryan celebrates his 20th work anniversary at Lobby Tools. Well done!

“America’s priciest neighborhoods are changing as the ultrarich move to Florida” via Alexandre Tanzi, Felipe Marques, Michael Sasso and Amanda Albright of Bloomberg — Miami’s Star Island has long lived up to its name. From Shaquille O’Neal to Rosie O’Donnell, the exclusive enclave only accessible by a gated bridge has drawn the rich and famous for decades. And yet, Ken Griffin’s move south from Chicago has launched the neighborhood into a new stratosphere and turned it into a microcosm of the shift in demographic and housing trends across the U.S.

“Senate confirms Joe Biden’s 100th judicial nominee” via Amy B Wang and Adrian Blanco of The Washington Post — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Biden’s 100th judicial nominee, marking a significant milestone in Democrats’ efforts to remake the courts after Trump filled more than 200 judicial openings during his term in office. Before this week, the Senate had confirmed 98 of Biden’s judicial nominees. On Monday night, the Senate confirmed Cindy K. Chung to be the U.S. circuit judge for the 3rd Circuit. On Tuesday, in a 54-45 vote, the Senate confirmed Gina R. Mendez-Miró to be the U.S. district judge for the District of Puerto Rico. Later in the day, the Senate confirmed Biden’s 101st nominee, Lindsay C. Jenkins, to be U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Illinois, and confirmed his 102nd nominee, Matthew L. Garcia, to be U.S. district judge for the District of New Mexico.

“Biden reshapes economic team ahead of debt-ceiling fight, re-election campaign” via Ken Thomas of The Wall Street Journal — Biden is remaking his economic team as his administration looks to tamp down inflation, choosing officials who signal stability and continuity on the policy front ahead of his expected re-election campaign. Biden named Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to serve as the director of the National Economic Council, turning to a veteran economic policymaker as the administration is preparing for contentious talks with Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling, and as the U.S. economy has sought to emerge from high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing growth.

Crypto investors brace for more crackdowns from regulators” via Dave Michaels, Alexander Osipovich and David Benoit of The Wall Street Journal — The walls are closing in around crypto. Regulators haven’t acted against many of the industry’s biggest players but are now cutting off access to products and services central to the digital-currency business. On Monday, New York regulators shut down the new issuance of the world’s third largest stablecoin, BUSD, prompting investors to flee the coin and raising worries about the future of crypto exchange giant Binance, which gives the coin the “B” in its name. Binance’s partner in issuing the coin, Paxos Trust Co., is facing a potential Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit. A few days earlier, the SEC fined the parent of another big crypto exchange.

“Information trickles out about downing of flying objects” via Mark Satter of Roll Call — The Biden administration is still piecing together the origins of three mysterious flying objects that were shot down by fighter jets over U.S. and Canadian airspace in recent days, the latest in a saga that began with the downing of a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the country earlier this month. Information about the three objects, which unlike the Chinese spy craft have not been identified as “balloons,” has slowly trickled out from the administration and lawmakers. “They’re not from outer space,” North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who served on the Armed Services Committee during the previous Congress, told reporters on Tuesday after emerging from an all-Senators classified briefing.

“Wood stork’s Florida recovery prompts feds to propose endangered list removal” via The Associated Press — The ungainly yet graceful wood stork, which was on the brink of extinction in 1984, has recovered sufficiently in Florida and other Southern states that U.S. wildlife officials on Tuesday proposed removing the wading bird from the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release that restoration of the wood stork’s habitat, especially in the Florida Everglades and adjacent Big Cypress National Preserve, led to a sharp increase in breeding pairs. Those numbers had shrunk to just 5,000 pairs in 1984, whereas there are more than 10,000 pairs today.

“Trump plans to bring back firing squads, group executions if he retakes White House” via Asawin Suebsaeng and Patrick Reis of Rolling Stone — “What do you think of firing squads?” That’s the question Trump repeatedly asked close associates in the run-up to the 2024 presidential campaign. It’s not an idle inquiry: Trump, if re-elected, is still committed to expanding the use of the federal death penalty and bringing back banned methods of execution, the sources say. He has even, one of the sources recounts, mused about televising footage of executions, including showing condemned prisoners in the final moments of their lives.

“Mike Pence to oppose subpoena seeking testimony in Jan. 6 inquiry” via Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times — Pence is planning to fight a federal grand jury subpoena compelling him to testify in the investigation into Trump’s actions leading up to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with Pence’s plans. Pence is expected to argue that the Vice President’s role as the President of the Senate means that he is protected from legal scrutiny of his official duties by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, intended to protect the separation of powers. Such an approach would be novel and a departure from the more traditional argument that a Vice President’s interactions with a President would be subject to executive privilege.

“The real reason Trump is calling DeSantis ‘meatball Ron’” via Matt Lewis of The Daily Beast — For Trump, the first step is always to label his victim. Indeed, assigning a good bad nickname appears to be a sine qua non in the Trump playbook. Once he gets that part right, the job is half-done. “Trump realizes campaigns, especially for President, aren’t about issues — they’re all about personalities, especially for independent voters,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist. But what does “meatball” even mean? The New York Times calls it “an apparent dig at [DeSantis’s] appearance,” which I take to suggest a shorter, pudgier frame — while hinting at a lack of social grace. But “meatball” is also a slur against Italian Americans (all eight of DeSantis’ great-grandparents came here from Italy).

“Trump must pay $110,000 in sanctions to New York attorney general, court rules” via Kara Scannell of CNN — A New York appeals court upheld sanctions against Trump totaling $110,000 for failing to respond to a New York state attorney general subpoena for documents. Trump appealed an order from New York state Judge Arthur Engoron, who last year ordered Trump to be sanctioned $10,000 per day for not following a December 2021 subpoena as part of the state’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. Trump appealed the order last year. In a brief decision Tuesday, a panel of three judges said the financial sanction “was a proper exercise of the court’s discretionary power and was not excessive or otherwise improper, under the particular circumstances.”

“How Haley went from Tea-Party favorite to Governor to Trump 2024 challenger” via John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal — Haley, the first woman and person of color elected South Carolina’s Governor, on Tuesday became the first major candidate to commit to challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history,” she said in a video announcement. “China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied. Kicked around. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.” In her video, released a day before her planned formal campaign announcement speech in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley called for a “new generation of leadership.”

“Jared Kushner’s Saudi deals may remain hidden — while Trump campaigns” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — Kushner’s dealings with the Saudi kingdom are creating a highly dubious situation. As The Post reports, just after his father-in-law’s presidency ended, Kushner entered into a lucrative business arrangement that ultimately involved the Saudi crown prince. Ethics experts note that this potentially conflicted relationship appears to be continuing while Trump runs for President again. This situation cries out for congressional scrutiny, and Senate Democrats are trying to provide it. The Biden administration, they say, has been resistant to provide them with the documents they need to carry out that investigation.

“Community observes ‘a day of service and love’ five years after Stoneman Douglas shooting” via Spencer Norris of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Parkland and other communities across South Florida are coming together to mark five years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. While the wounds are still deep five years later, for some people, time has made them less raw. Two teachers, Felicia Burgin and Cindi Helverson, stopped by a small public commemoration at a garden outside of the school, at the corner of Holmberg and Pine Island Road. It was the first time either had decided to spend Feb. 14 on campus since the attack. Burgin, an English teacher, said she wasn’t sure how she would feel once she stepped onto the property, but for the moment felt like it was the right next step in the healing process.

“‘Antisemitic’ conspiracy theory projected onto Anne Frank House, officials say” via Aspen Pflughoeft of the Miami Herald — An “antisemitic” message was projected onto the Anne Frank House, an important Jewish Holocaust memorial, in the Netherlands, according to an official statement. The Anne Frank House is a building in Amsterdam where a Jewish teenager, Frank, and her family hid from the Nazis during World War II, according to the museum’s website. For two years, Anne stayed in hiding, keeping a diary of her experience. She was discovered in 1945 and died in a concentration camp. Anne’s father, Otto Frank, was the family’s only surviving member, and, after World War II ended, he published her diary and, “in June 1947, 3,000 copies of ‘The Secret Annex’ were printed,” the museum explained.

“Countering DeSantis, Broward Democrats launch effort to buy and distribute banned books” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward Democratic Party has launched an effort to have people buy books about Black and LGBTQ subjects — and donate them to tiny neighborhood libraries in an effort to provide students with books and information that’s being removed from public schools. It’s an effort to do two things: get books in the hands of students in the face of heightened challenges on what they can access in their schools and to counter policies from DeSantis involving Black and LGBTQ subjects. The effort began on Feb. 3. In the first week, 450 books from the Amazon wish list had arrived; 550 had been ordered.

“South Floridians arrested in connection with Haiti President’s assassination” via Jay Weaver, Jacqueline Charles and Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — U.S. federal agents arrested four suspects in South Florida on charges of playing key roles in a plot to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was shot to death in his home by an alleged team of Colombian commandos as his presidential guards stood down. The local arrests of the owner of a Miami-area security firm, his business partner, a financier and an exporter mark a turning point in a probe that is now focused on the weapons, ballistic vests and financing that authorities say fueled the deadly plot executed on July 7, 2021. The arrests came more than a year and a half after federal authorities launched their investigation.

“Judge rules against city in suit over bid to overhaul Rickenbacker marina. Now what?” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami voters may once again decide the future of a valuable piece of city-owned waterfront property — this time on a judge’s orders. In the latest twist to a years-long saga, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine has ordered the city of Miami to hold a new voter referendum on a plan to redevelop the Rickenbacker Marina because the city did not follow competitive bidding rules and played favorites during a hotly contested solicitation to lead a $100 million overhaul of the west end of Virginia Key. The judge’s ruling is a sharp admonition of the City Commission’s decision to throw out all bids in 2020.

“Former Englewood man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 attack” via the Englewood Sun — Daniel Lyons “Milkshake” Scott, a former Englewood man and a member of the Proud Boys organization, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Scott, 29, who now lives in Bradenton, was one of the first in the crowd at the Capitol that day to “initiate contact with law enforcement” there, the Justice Department reported on its website. “Following Scott’s assault, members of the crowd behind him surged through the gap in the police line created by his conduct, and ultimately committed the first breach of the U.S. Capitol Building that day,” the report states.

“Under state pressure, Orange County schools drop survey on suicidal thoughts, drinking, drug use” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orange County Public School system will stop its participation in a CDC survey on the health and safety of public-school students after the state withdrew its support for the program. OCPS collected 2023 survey data from students in January but no longer plans to give that data to the CDC, ending a grant that was in place since 2001, wrote OCPS spokesperson Renée Burke in an email Tuesday.

“Daytona Commissioners to discuss legislative priorities, spending federal funds” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — How should $8.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds sent to Daytona Beach be spent? What should the city’s top priorities be over the next year for state and federal government legislative help? Should the city spend more than $450,000 overhauling the seating and locker rooms at Municipal Stadium? Should the city spend another $222,180 resurfacing two playgrounds, and allow the First Step Shelter Board to expand from seven voting members to nine? Those are five questions Daytona Beach City Commissioners will grapple with during their 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday at City Hall. Here’s a closer look at those items slated to be discussed during the meeting.

“Universal increases starting pay to $17 an hour as Disney wage talks go on” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando is raising its minimum wage from $15 to $17 an hour starting June 4, boosting the theme park company’s base pay $2 more than Walt Disney World’s current rate. Universal Orlando President and COO Karen Irwin announced the change in a letter posted to the resort’s employee website Tuesday. Along with the base pay bump, Universal is increasing starting wages for specific undisclosed roles and giving employees raises based on the new rates and how long they have worked there, Irwin wrote. She said added details are forthcoming. The letter said Universal has also improved many of its benefits, including its 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement programs, and compassion and parental leave.

“Ex-Disney employee sues company over disability accommodations” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Morgan Schoepfer said she grew up a Disney superfan in Maryland and was thrilled when she landed what she thought was the perfect job: Working in a giant Disney retail store in the Disney Springs shopping complex near the theme parks. “Working at Disney was a dream for Plaintiff until she found herself in the most hostile work environment she had ever experienced,” according to Schoepfer’s lawsuit filed last week in federal court. Twenty-three-year-old Schoepfer is accusing Disney of not accommodating her disabilities and then retaliating against her when she complained last year. Her hours were cut, then she was fired on Nov. 30, her lawsuit argued.

“Pinellas pulls funding for Black St. Petersburg radio station affiliated with Uhurus” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County Commission voted on Tuesday to revoke funding it approved last year for a radio station serving St. Petersburg’s Black communities. The decision came days after Commissioner Chris Latvala raised concerns about the station’s association with the Uhuru Movement, the political group whose St. Petersburg headquarters were raided last year by the FBI. The Commission approved the expenditure in November, as part of its first round of small allocations to nonprofits from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 relief program. Of the more than $2 million allocated to 34 Pinellas organizations, about $36,800 went to an Uhuru-affiliated nonprofit. The application said the money would be spent on radio equipment and computers for WBPU 96.3 FM, also known as Black Power 96.

“Tampa releases RFQ for $30 million West Riverwalk extension” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The city of Tampa released a request for qualifications seeking a design-build firm to extend the Riverwalk west of the Hillsborough River. Construction on the approximately 5-mile extension is expected to cost about $30 million. Most of the tab will be picked up by the federal government, which awarded a $24 million grant through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program in 2020. Tampa City Council executed an agreement to accept the grant in July. Elected officials have hailed the project as a catalyst for economic growth. Tampa’s downtown and its immediate surrounding neighborhoods have thrived in recent years, and now areas just outside the urban core may also see new development and investment. Miami’s Related Group started construction on a 360-unit West River apartment complex last year.

“Clearwater City Council discusses recycling credits for residents” via Sarah Blazonis of Spectrum News — Clearwater City Council discussed crediting residents for recycling charges at a work session. The city announced in January that the solid waste department didn’t send recyclables to be properly processed for the last six months of 2022. “This was more than just us screwing up. This was a public trust mistake,” said Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton. According to the city, the city manager’s office reached out to the solid waste department in October after becoming aware Clearwater’s recycling processing was a topic of discussion on Nextdoor. The city said solid waste reported recycling was happening as normal. In November, recycling processor Waste Management let the city know it would no longer accept its recyclables. An investigation led to officials learning that they had taken no recyclables to Waste Management since June 2022.

“AdventHealth Carrollwood makes $20.7 million property purchase” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — AdventHealth Carrollwood has paid more than $20 million for a neighboring property. The hospital bought the property at 6919 North Dale Mabry Boulevard for $20.725 million, according to Hillsborough County property records. The property is 2.38 acres and is home to a 53,685-square-foot medical office building. The seller was a Tampa-based entity linked to Dr. Angel Rosario. A spokesperson for the West Florida division of AdventHealth said the hospital will continue to use the building as medical office space. The acquisition is the latest in an ongoing string of real estate investments by the health system. In 2021, the leadership of AdventHealth’s West Florida division said it planned to spend $400 million on new projects in the Tampa Bay region and beyond.

“Manatee County moves forward with new ‘gun sanctuary’ policy on Parkland anniversary” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — In an effort to get ahead of any future gun control laws, Manatee County is preparing to become Florida’s latest ‘gun sanctuary’ county. The Board of County Commissioners voted to turn the county into a safe haven against gun reform and restrictions. So-called gun sanctuary jurisdictions promise to prevent enforcement of state and federal government laws that are seen as “contrary” to the constitutional right to bear arms. By unanimous vote, Board members directed County Attorney Bill Clague to create a resolution that would establish Manatee County as Florida’s newest gun sanctuary. There are more than 40 Florida counties with similar policies on the books, including Brevard, DeSoto and Polk counties.

“Indian River County narrows list to 10 semifinalists for County Administrator position” via Thomas Weber of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The county has its list of 10 semifinalists for County Administrator, and it includes three Treasure Coast officials. County Commissioners received the narrowed-down list of candidates, reduced from the 58 applications, according to the firm hired to conduct the national search. The position is open after Jason Brown stepped down from the role on Dec. 31 for a job with the Clerk of Court. The list was trimmed to 10 based on candidate experience, according to search firm Colin Baenziger & Associates.

“Former Sarasota Superintendent Brennan Asplen takes position at St. Johns County Schools” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Barely two months following his political ousting as Sarasota County Schools Superintendent, Asplen is returning to a deputy administrator role in his previous school district. Asplen, who was the Superintendent in Sarasota since 2020 and navigated the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ian, was forced out of his position by the newly-seated conservative majority on the Sarasota School Board in December. Effective Wednesday, he assumes a position as a deputy superintendent at the St. Johns County School District, where he previously worked as a deputy superintendent of academic and student services before being hired as Sarasota’s Superintendent nearly three years ago.

“Sarasota County approves impact fee changes in hopes of promoting affordable housing” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Developers planning to build affordable housing in unincorporated Sarasota County will soon pay less in impact fees than if they were solely building market-rate housing. Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance on Jan. 31 giving financial incentives for the development of affordable housing. It will apply to permits submitted on March 1 or later, according to county staff. Impact fees are one-time charges on development by local governments to help pay for infrastructure improvements required to offset the impacts of growth, such as roads and utilities. Sarasota County has nine such fees, and the new ordinance relates to three of them — for transportation, libraries and parks.

“Cape Coral lands itself within top 10 of most unglamorous cities in U.S.” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — A single Southwest Florida city held a prominent spot within a ranking of the most glamorous places in America, just not toward the top. Cape Coral ranked within the top 10 for the nation’s most unglamorous cities, placing 194 out of 200. The Cape is no stranger to nabbing extreme spots on surveys and studies, seeing itself on top of Forbes’s best Florida cities to live in and Florida Atlantic University’s most overpriced rental markets within the same month last year. However, what could the small city be doing to earn itself a place among the most unglamorous cities in the entire country?

LeAnna Cumber releases new TV ad in heated Jax Mayor race — Jacksonville City Council member Cumber has released another TV ad backing her campaign for Mayor. Titled “Extreme,” the Republican candidate’s new spot will begin running immediately in the Jacksonville media market. The 30-second ad labels Daniel Davis, also a Republican, as a “liberal” who would “make the border crisis worse.” It cites legislation that Davis voted on during his time in the state House that would allow noncitizens to receive driver’s licenses and in-state college tuition. “Daniel Davis. Liberal on illegal immigration. Wrong for Jacksonville families,” the ad concludes.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Former DeSantis finance Co-Chair backs Cumber for Jax Mayor” via Florida Politics — The mayoral campaign of Jacksonville City Council member Cumber is rolling out two new endorsements for Valentine’s Day. One of them comes from the Ron DeSantis’ “Women For DeSantis” state Chair in 2018, who also served as his state finance Co-Chair during his first campaign for Congress. “LeAnna is a mother, former schoolteacher, businesswoman and attorney. She graduated from one of the finest law schools in the country and brings this to the table with a vision and no-nonsense determination to get the job done for the citizens of Jacksonville,” asserted Nancy Peek McGowan.

“Commissioner of Education addresses inconsistent implementation of new curriculum laws” via Jake Stofan of Action News Jax — New state laws restricting certain kinds of curriculum and requiring greater transparency have led to images of empty school libraries here in Duval County and across Florida grabbing national headlines. There have also been numerous stories suggesting teachers could face felony charges for violating new curriculum restrictions. “It’s clear that props have been used on occasion and for a political agenda,” Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz said. In an exclusive interview, Diaz argued many narratives have been overblown. “I think some of this with the empty bookshelves and all that is staged,” Diaz said.

“Jacksonville’s resilience officer seeks input on city’s strategy to face climate change” via Steve Patterson of the Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville officials planning for new impacts from climate change are asking residents to share their thoughts on handling problems ranging from flooding to a shortage of affordable housing. The answers are supposed to help the policymakers who are developing — for the first time — a resilience strategy guiding how the city prepares for challenges ranging from hurricanes to wildfires and cyberattacks. “We’ll probably be hearing very different things from residents in different parts of the city,” said Chief Resiliency Officer Anne Coglianese, who scheduled public meetings around town to get input. Two meetings have been held, and a third is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

“Milton’s sewers are near capacity and Pace pipes can help. Why won’t city take advantage?” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Wastewater utilities in Milton and Pace are putting together an interlocal agreement that will allow the overtaxed Milton plant to bleed off some of the raw sewage contributing to its operating at close to capacity. State Sen. Doug Broxson said he brought area utilities together a couple of years ago in hopes of averting a crisis as the Milton plant crept closer to capacity. There he learned the Pace Water System has spare capacity at its plant and would be willing to aid its eastern neighbor. The city of Milton’s present plant, which has been in operation since 1983, has a permitted daily intake capacity of 2.5 million gallons per day. Its current average daily use is 1.93 million gallons.

“Orange Avenue development secures Phase 2 funds, $2M grant for education center announced” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Tallahassee Housing Authority has secured financing for the second phase of the Orange Avenue Redevelopment project, and, along with its partners, announced federal funding for a pre-K early learning center nearby. Officials gathered to trumpet the continued expansion of the housing community and laud former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s efforts that led to a $2 million federal grant for the educational center. The complex, being built on the renovated site of apartments constructed there in the 1970s, is envisioned as not only housing but an economic boon for South Tallahassee. Phase one of the project, 130 affordable housing units, has been under construction for months but in January, the THA secured financing for the $44.95 million phase two, 160 units of which 80% will be aimed at attracting low-income residents.

“As Leon County Schools Superintendent faces DOE investigation, teachers, unions offer support” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who is being investigated for allegedly infusing “personal views” into his work as the head of the school district, has remained quiet on the issue. But within the past week, national, state and local teachers’ unions have voiced their support for him and condemned DeSantis, calling him a “bully.” … “He understands that if you can’t be loved, you divide and conquer,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers said of the Governor. “He’s trying to take out anyone who disagrees with him. That’s not democracy, that’s a different way of running a government.” Andrew Spar, president of FEA, said the Governor has a hit list. A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond for comment.

“Formal charges expected next week for woman accused of shooting ill husband in hospital” via Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Prosecutors expect to decide by the end of next week what formal charges to file against a 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach, a prosecutor said. Police charged Ellen Gilland with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But prosecutors have not yet decided on what charges to formally file against her, Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones said during a hearing. “The state is asking for a two-week pass,” Trigones said. “I do expect charges to be filed by the end of next week.”

“Low-fare Breeze Airways offering two new nonstop destinations from Jacksonville airport” via Alexandria Mansfield of The Florida Times-Union — Breeze Airways, a low-fare airline, is adding two new destinations from Jacksonville to begin flying in May, when travelers will be able to hop on nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Round-trip flights to Los Angeles International Airport will be offered year-round, and the Pittsburgh flights will be available seasonally from May through September. “It means more choices for our passengers,” said Greg Willis, marketing and public relations manager at Jacksonville Aviation Authority. “LAX was our largest unserved market, and now [JAX] offers travelers a critical link to the West Coast without having to connect over a hub.” Breeze has been at Jacksonville’s airport for just under a year, and LAX is the airline’s only West Coast route from Jacksonville.

“Officials celebrate new Fernandina Beach playground, discuss rubber mulch” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Usually, you hear about playground equipment that needs overhauling or replacement. In Fernandina Beach recently, officials came out to celebrate the opening of a brand-new playground at Central Park. “Recently, Commissioner (Hupp) Huppmann and I — didn’t know the other one was going to be there — but we both ended up at Central Park in Fernandina Beach for the unveiling and ribbon-cutting for what is called Teddy Bear Playground,” said Nassau County Commissioner John Martin. The event drew out other area dignitaries, like U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, Fernandina Beach Mayor Bradley Bean and the other City Commissioners.

“‘Political carry’ gun laws risk all our lives. America can do better” via Dan Daley for The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — This week, our nation observes a grim anniversary. Tuesday marks five years since my alma mater was victimized by one of the worst school shootings in American history. In Florida, our Republican-dominated Legislature passed the state’s first significant gun reform package in decades — over the NRA’s objections, of course. On the eve of the Parkland tragedy’s fifth anniversary, Florida lawmakers proposed passing so-called “permitless carry.” With a Republican supermajority, this will pass in the upcoming Legislative Session over the objections of Democratic lawmakers pleading for sanity. Carrying firearms in most places without a concealed-weapons permit will become law, and every woman, man and child in Florida will become less safe.

“Tough-guy DeSantis defeats woke Disney! Except … he didn’t. At all.” via Rex Huppke of USA Today — If you’re into combating wokeness, the imaginary villain that haunts Republican fever dreams, then DeSantis is your superhero du jour. He took on Woke Disney and won! He flew migrants to Woke Martha’s Vineyard and owned the libs! He single-handedly de-woke-ified the Woke College Board’s planned AP African American studies course! The mighty DeSantis is surely the Anti-Woke Warrior conservative America needs, right? Well, let’s put it this way: If you’re into combating wokeness, you’re also into getting conned, so embracing DeSantis as a blustery David defeating this perceived Goliath of liberalism is perfectly on brand.

“George Smith: Full F-35 production makes America safer, local economy more secure” via Florida Politics — Biden was right to celebrate the American middle class as the engine that drives our economy in his State of the Union. We applaud the President for continuing to recognize the value of a manufacturing job is not just in wages but also in the pride in what manufacturing is making — and that speaks directly to how we feel at Veterans Trading Company. The F-35 program touches more than just our immediate neighborhoods. It sustains a formidable number of jobs — nearly 300,000 — across the United States. These are the kinds of jobs people move across the county to compete for: high-tech, cutting-edge positions which pay well. If Biden wants to follow through on his pledge to American manufacturers, to middle-class families, and to our allies abroad, then the path forward could not be clearer: fund full-rate production of the F-35.

“12 rescued, rehabbed manatees released at Blue Spring; ‘This is a really good day’” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Blue Spring in Volusia County is a popular place to see manatees but there’s never been an event like this week, when manatee after manatee was unloaded from trucks and set free after a long stay in recovery and rehabilitation. A dozen from early morning to early afternoon were given final measurements and last health checks, equipped with GPS location transmitters and photographed for scientific purposes — and just for the joy of it. The animals had gotten a lot of hands-on care from a lot of caretakers in many states and several aquariums. While a few dozen lucky visitors at Blue Spring State Park got to watch, what they saw was a happy snippet in a long, complex and costly timeline.

“UF’s International Shark Attack File: Unprovoked bites down in 2022” via Jerald Pinson of The Florida Museum — The number of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide decreased last year, tying with 2020 for the fewest number of reported incidents in the last 10 years. According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, there were a total of 57 unprovoked bites in 2022, most of which occurred in the United States and Australia. Of these, five attacks were fatal, down from nine deaths in 2021, and 10 the year prior. Since 2013, there has been an average of 74 unprovoked bites per year. As in previous years, the U.S. had the highest number of bites, and Florida again had more reported bites than anywhere else on Earth. None of Florida’s 16 unprovoked bites were fatal, but two — likely from bull sharks — required medical treatment resulting in amputations.

