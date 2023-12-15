Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.15.23

Good Friday morning.

Day One of the 2023 Florida Chamber Insurance Summit saw top insurance and legal experts outline the current state of play and preview what could be in store for the massive and at times tumultuous industry.

The Summit continues today with an opening block highlighting the Sunshine State’s recent ascent from a “Judicial Hellhole” and how it can continue climbing the rungs to achieve a Top 12 legal climate.

Participants include Florida Justice Reform Institute President William Large, Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow James Copland and Texas Alliance for Patient Access Executive Director Brian Jackson.

The half-day program organized in part by Mark Delegal, who helped found the Summit in 2008, and emceed by lobbying partner Josh Aubuchon next covers new innovations in insurance products before delving into a topic relevant to the 2024 Election.

Titled “High Times, High Rates: Impact of Recreational Marijuana on Insurance and Safety,” a panel moderated by NAMIC Director of Auto and Underwriting Policy Tony Cotto will discuss the potential insurance impact if voters OK a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize pot.

The amendment hasn’t made the ballot yet, but it’s gathered more than enough signatures and polling indicates voters are high on the proposal.

The Summit closes with a wrap-up from Florida Chamber President & CEO Mark Wilson titled “Uniting for Good: Next Steps for Florida’s Business Leaders.”

View the full agenda here.

National management consultancy Strategos Group is bringing on Kevin Jenkins as Director of Enterprise Growth and Investments.

“One of the most important but often overlooked considerations when evaluating a new role is not just what you will be working on, but also who you will be doing it with,” Jenkins said. “I’m thrilled to join such an entrepreneurial team and build upon their ‘laboratory culture’ that celebrates experimentation and learning — all while helping EdTech companies to transform the way the world learns.”

Jenkins brings the firm buy- and sell-side experience, having led investment committees and mergers and acquisitions transactions. He has overseen financing, fundraising, pricing strategies and strategic partnerships for organizations ranging from startups to national enterprises.

“Kevin is a leader with deep expertise, abilities and intentionality. His arrival furthers our mission of providing unmistakable client value and serves as a cornerstone addition to our newest endeavors in support of founders throughout the investment and M&A journey,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said.

“Kevin’s arrival furthers our subject matter expertise in the education sector and bolsters our investment within the Tampa community. We’re grateful to Kevin and his wife Jasmine for their trust in our team and belief in our vision.”

Jenkins has more than a decade of experience working in various strategy, finance and corporate development roles across the financial services, public sector consulting, crypto and EdTech industries.

Before joining Strategos, he worked at DreamBox Learning in corporate development and partnerships, where he played a pivotal role in designing and scaling its inorganic growth process.

LeadingAge Florida names Nick Van Der Linden as senior director of operations — Van Der Linden most recently served as the association’s Director of Communications. “Nick is a talented, accomplished professional who has substantially elevated our association’s brand over the last five years, and I look forward to the work he’ll do in helping drive our strategic initiatives forward in his new role,” said Steve Bahmer, LeadingAge Florida president & CEO. “We are in a period of substantial growth, and Nick’s entrepreneurial attitude, leadership experience, and communications skills are perfectly suited to help guide us through this exciting time.” In his role, Van Der Linden will oversee the day-to-day operations, communication functions, and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the organization’s goals are met effectively and efficiently. “I am truly honored and excited to take on this new role,” Van Der Linden said. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I’m eager to lead our talented team toward new heights.”

“Christian Ziegler denies requesting buyout to resign as Florida GOP Chair” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Multiple GOP sources say allies of embattled Florida GOP Chair Ziegler have floated the idea of offering him a buyout to resign from his party position amid a sexual assault allegation, but Ziegler denies he asked to be paid to leave.

Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson said a top party leader told him last week and again Thursday that party officials were approached about a buyout. Thompson didn’t hear any dollar figures, “only that he was looking for a buyout.”

Asked if he requested a buyout to resign, Ziegler texted “nope” to a USA TODAY Network-Florida reporter.

“I don’t know if Christian asked for it … I just know it’s been asked for and it wasn’t met well; it was declined,” Thompson said.

Other Florida GOP officials confirmed the buyout discussions — first reported by Florida Politics. The buyout figures being floated range from $2 million to one year’s worth of Ziegler’s $120,000 salary, according to two GOP sources.

“I heard the $2 million figure today … (from) several people inside the party,” a Florida GOP insider said.

“Social Security is the latest topic Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are fighting over” via Mabinty Quarshie of The Washington Examiner — Nearly one month until the first GOP presidential nominating contests, the top two 2024 candidates behind Trump are attacking one another once again in their bitter battle to emerge as the alternative candidate to Trump. In a town hall with CNN this week, DeSantis blasted Haley for advocating changes to Social Security benefits by raising the retirement age. Less than 24 hours later, Haley’s campaign hit back, attacking the Governor as “desperate” and accusing him of lying about her record and his own.

Spotted — DeSantis on the Doug Wagner Show saying his campaign is “the best ground game that anyone’s ever been able to do.” To listen, please click the image below:

“Donald Trump campaign plans Iowa blitz in push to clinch 2024 GOP nomination” via Nancy Cook and Stephanie Lai of Bloomberg — Trump’s campaign plans to significantly ramp up activity in Iowa during the first two weeks of January. Dozens of Trump allies and advisers over the next month will appeal to Hawkeye State Caucusgoers at rallies and events, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the plans. The effort is expected to kick off in the next week, with stops planned in the cities of Council Bluffs, Waukee and Cedar Rapids, and then accelerate in the new year. The goal is to make Iowa “Trump central,” in the words of one person briefed on the matter.

“Top conservatives joining DeSantis on the Iowa campaign trail ahead of caucuses: ‘Will get the job done’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News — DeSantis will be joined by a trio of top conservatives on the campaign trail in Iowa in the next few days as he continues his push to mobilize Hawkeye State voters to caucus for him next month. Rep. Thomas Massie, a longtime friend of DeSantis, is set to appear with the GOP presidential candidate on Saturday for a Second Amendment Town Hall in Johnston, Iowa. Additionally, DeSantis will be joined by Massie’s GOP colleague Rep. Chip Roy in Iowa. “In one month, Iowans can send a loud message that they choose principles over princes and choose Ron DeSantis for his bold, honest leadership and the proven courage to bring a reckoning to Washington, D.C.,” Roy said.

“Trump leads Joe Biden in seven key battleground states; scores points on the economy” via Sudiksha Kochi of USA Today — Trump is leading in key states in the 2024 race, with a new poll showing Biden trailing behind him in seven key battleground states. The survey released Thursday shows Trump leading Biden in North Carolina by 11 points, Georgia by seven points, Wisconsin by six points, Nevada by five points, Michigan by four points, Arizona by three points and Pennsylvania by one point. The candidates listed in the poll included Trump, Biden and third-party candidates including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein. The poll also gave respondents an opportunity to list another candidate, answer “don’t know/no opinion” or say they won’t vote.

“DeSantis, Haley trail Trump by 50 points in Michigan” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling from Michigan shows Trump dominating all opposition ahead of next year’s Republican Presidential Primary. That includes DeSantis and Haley. Per a poll, the former President is the choice of 63% of the 606 potential Republican Primary voters polled between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. DeSantis and Haley are tied for second place, with 13% support. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy are further back, with 5% and 3%, respectively. Trump’s support is strongest with those “extremely motivated” to vote in the Feb. 27 Primary, with 72% of those most likely voters choosing him.

“Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 37 points in Iowa” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis keeps saying he’s “sick” of the polls lately, but a new Iowa survey probably won’t let the healing begin. On the heels of a poll showing Trump with a 32-point lead over DeSantis ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses with 54% of the 438 respondents saying they would caucus for Trump. DeSantis is the choice of 17% of those polled, actually losing a point since the November survey. Meanwhile, Haley has gained ground, moving from 12% to 15%.

“DeSantis trails Trump by 36 points in Tennessee” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Republican voters from the Volunteer State are clearly leaning toward Trump in next year’s Presidential Primary. That’s the takeaway from the new poll of Republican voters from Tennessee. “Trump is the overwhelming favorite among Republicans. When asked alongside all other Republican candidates, 56% of all Republican voters selected Trump as their preferred candidate — far more than the percentage choosing DeSantis (20%) and Haley (12%),” reads a polling memo accompanying the results. Trump’s strength is largely derived from so-called MAGA Republicans. Among that subset, he has 79% support compared to 10% for DeSantis and 5% for Haley.

“DeSantis Finance Committees have a Florida feel” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — With just over a month from the Iowa caucuses that may determine the future of his campaign, DeSantis is rolling out national finance advisory Boards and Committees. And as befits the Governor of Florida, friends from across the Sunshine State are prominently placed on both, including Capital City Consulting Co-Founder Nick Iarossi. “I am thrilled to help lead Ron DeSantis’ National Finance Committee as we continue to work tirelessly to elect him the next President,” said Finance Advisory Board Co-Chair Iarossi. Other prominent Florida names on the National Finance Advisory Board include Gay Gaines, Mori Hosseini, Mike Corcoran, and Slater Bayliss and David Browning.

“DeSantis wants more debates on Fox News” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis deserves credit for consistency, calling on yet another Fox News host to help shore up his presidential campaign by hosting a debate. “If you want to do other debates, Nikki Haley and me, I’m in. Donald Trump and me, I’m in. So just say the word. You’ve shown that you can do it in a way that I think really helps the voter. So, I’m game, just let me know,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity. DeSantis benefited late last month from holding a debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Hannity’s show, an event where DeSantis faced little in the way of tough questioning and seemed to benefit from not having multiple candidates onstage with him to distract from his message.

“Gavin Newsom trolls DeSantis over flailing 2024 bid in hostile Fox News debate” via Josh Marcus of Independent — During a fierce debate hosted by Fox News, Newsom took a shot at opponent DeSantis’ campaign, telling viewers that “neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024.” Trump has 60% support from GOP voters, nearly six times that of his nearest rival, DeSantis, whose support has declined precipitously since the beginning of the year. The Fox debate, framed by host Sean Hannity as the “Great Red vs Blue State debate,” at times felt like a quasi-presidential debate.

“Newsom says DeSantis is not ‘anti-woke,’ he’s ‘anti-Black’” via Kayla Gallagher of The Messenger — Newsom on Wednesday continued his criticism of GOP presidential hopeful and DeSantis during a conversation with Late Night host Seth Meyers, taking aim at what the Florida Governor calls “anti-woke” policies. “It’s not anti-woke. What he really means is anti-Black,” Newsom said while stopping short of calling DeSantis racist. Newsome also addressed 2024 Presidential Campaign rumors, using the opportunity to slight DeSantis. “I’m not running for President,” Newsom said. “Ron DeSantis, apparently, still is.” While speaking with Meyers, Newsom accused DeSantis of rewriting history and targeting marginalized groups in his policy.

“Trump is leading big in Iowa, but these GOP women are looking at someone else” via John King of CNN — Shanen Ebersole calls the rolling hills of southwest Iowa her happy place, where time with the grazing cows is her way to relax and reset. “I’ll just sit here with my cows and take a breath, and everything goes back to the way it should be.” The judgmental tone of Trump and his allies doesn’t sit well with Ebersole. Priscilla Forsysth, too, is tired of Trump’s antics. She was an early Trump backer in 2016, helping the insurgent newcomer to a strong caucus showing in Sioux City. But she decided to move on after Trump refused to accept the 2020 Election results.

Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 pitches economic agenda to Black voters in new ad — President Biden’s re-election campaign is releasing another TV ad as part of its continuing investment into ads focused on Hispanic and Black voters. The ad, “Compete,” features fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown praising Biden for “getting us access to land, broadband, capital and infrastructure so we can compete.” It will run on programming with strong African American viewership in the North Carolina and Georgia markets and on targeted digital properties in those states. The ad will also run on Black-owned television and digital properties including TV One, OWN, TheGrio, Blavity, NewsONE and Bossip. The new spot was announced one day after the Biden-Harris campaign announced an ad geared toward Hispanic voters that will run in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Biden campaign names top voter turnout operative as Chief of Staff” via Elena Schneider of POLITICO — Biden’s campaign is installing a top voter turnout operative as its chief of staff. Sara Schreiber, who most recently led the progressive nonprofit America Votes, comes on as the campaign scales up staffing at headquarters and in the battleground states. Schreiber’s hiring comes amid complaints from Democratic officials and strategists that the Biden campaign isn’t expanding its in-state infrastructure quickly enough, especially compared to other recent presidential re-election campaigns.

“Vivek Ramaswamy says SCOTUS should strike down FDA approval of abortion pill” via Chris Pandolfo of Fox News — Ramaswamy said he hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill. Ramaswamy appeared in Des Moines, where anchor Abby Phillip asked him about the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case that could potentially restrict access nationwide to the abortion drug Mifepristone. Ramaswamy said the case is less about abortion and more about administrative law and the FDA approval process, arguing the agency exceeded its authority by approving mifepristone in 2000. “It’s my opinion — it’s the Supreme Court’s that’ll matter, but I’m pretty sure they’re going to come down right where I am on this — that the FDA exceeded its statutory authority in using an emergency approval to approve something that doesn’t fit Congress’ criteria for what actually counts as an emergency approval,” Ramaswamy told voters at the town hall.

“Paul Ryan knocks Trump as an ‘authoritarian narcissist,’ praises Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger” via Sudiksha Kochi of USA Today — Ryan bashed Trump Wednesday as an “authoritarian narcissist.” Ryan, who led the House under the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, said at a virtual event hosted by consulting company Teneo that Trump’s tendencies are “where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment.” “He doesn’t think in classical liberal-conservative terms,” Ryan said. “He thinks in an authoritarian way. And he’s been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he’s the culture warrior.”

“Trump fraud trial: Trump loses bid to throw out limited gag orders, fines” via Peter Charalambous, Aaron Katersky, Olivia Rubin, and Lucien Bruggeman of ABC News — Trump has lost his appeal to throw out the limited gag orders and associated fines in his civil fraud trial. In a decision Thursday, New York’s Appellate Division, First Department rejected Trump’s request to annul and vacate the limited gag orders imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron that prohibit Trump and attorneys from commenting on the judge’s staff. In November, Trump’s lawyers asked the Appellate Division to vacate the gag orders, citing a provision of New York state law to personally sue Judge Engoron. But the court said in today’s ruling that the method used to appeal the gag orders was an improper application of the law.

“Probe launched into Florida’s affordable housing agency” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis’ top watchdog is investigating the state’s main affordable housing agency, including looking at allegations asserted by the former executive director in a scathing resignation letter. Part of the investigation is apparently tied to allegations that the former agency executive director, Mike DiNapoli, made when he resigned after a turbulent few months on the job. In his late October resignation letter, DiNapoli alleged that there were examples of “corruption” and “unethical” behavior at the agency, including that members of the Board appointed to oversee the agency had potential conflicts of interest with projects that were awarded money or tax credits. He said there were instances of Board members communicating privately with the staff responsible for working on projects that would come before the agency Board.

“DeSantis says telling “the good message” a fix to abortion rights issue” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — DeSantis thinks that new government restrictions on women’s reproductive rights are not as popular as they could be because lawmakers who want to outlaw or severely restrict abortions aren’t doing a better job at making girls and women more enthusiastic about the benefits of losing their body autonomy. “I think as President, I’ll be somebody that will promote a culture of life but I’m going to help these local and state folks be able to do a better job to deliver the good message,” he said. What exactly is “the good message?” The actual message seems to be this: A bunch of strange men you don’t know are taking over your womb and threatening your doctor with a crime. I’m guessing what DeSantis is saying is that many women tend to be against new abortion restrictions just because they aren’t looking at these restrictions the right way.

“DeSantis awards $5 million toward teacher apprenticeship” via Adrian Andrews of WFSU — More than 200 future educators will become fully certified teachers. DeSantis awarded millions of dollars toward a statewide teacher apprenticeship program. The purpose, he says, is to improve the state’s education while strengthening the teacher pipeline. The state’s Grow Your Own Teacher grant program was created earlier this year by lawmakers to expand opportunities for teacher apprenticeships in Florida. It’s all funded through state tax dollars and this year lawmakers set aside $5 million to grow the program. “Florida is proud to offer a hands-on teacher apprenticeship program that prioritizes classroom experience over university-based learning,” DeSantis said.

“Florida high court looks poised to step into congressional redistricting clash” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — The Florida Supreme Court looks poised to step into the clash between voters’ groups and DeSantis over the state’s congressional map, which eliminated a seat long held by Black Democrats in north Florida. Justices agreed Thursday to a request by Black Lives Matter and other organizations that briefs be filed by Dec. 29 asking the court to rule on whether the map is constitutional. The 1st District Court of Appeal earlier this month sided with DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature, reversing a lower-court ruling that threw out the map for diminishing the ability of Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice.

“Lawmaker says DeSantis didn’t invite him to Christmas party over lack of 2024 endorsement” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — A Florida state representative who did not endorse DeSantis’ presidential bid for 2024 responded to comments from the Governor expressing grace for Republicans whether they endorse him or not. “I want everybody to do well,” DeSantis said on PBS. “I’m not gonna go out and trash good Republicans just because they haven’t endorsed me.” Rep. Juan Porras said he and other Florida Republicans who did not endorse DeSantis did not receive an invite to the Christmas party at the Governor’s Mansion, which took place Wednesday. “But tell us a little more about unity!” Porras said.

“Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week” via Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro, and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press — Congress was departing Washington on Thursday without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine, but Senate negotiators and Biden’s administration were still racing to wrap up a border security compromise to unlock the stalemate before the end of the year. The Senate planned to come back next week in hopes of passing the $110 billion package of aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security and finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border. But the House showed no sign of returning to push the legislation through the full Congress. “We’re working really hard,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the end of the day. “It’s not easy, but we’re working hard.”

“Congress passes $886 billion defense policy bill, Biden to sign into law” via Patricia Zengerle of Reuters — More than two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a defense policy bill on Thursday that includes a record $886 billion in annual military spending and authorizes policies such as aid for Ukraine and push back against China in the Indo-Pacific. The House backed the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA, by 310 to 118, with strong support from Republicans and Democrats. It was more than the two-thirds majority required to pass the measure and send it to Biden.

“House passes defense policy bill, a rebuke of GOP’s far-right fringe” via Abigail Hauslohner of The Washington Post — The House passed the annual defense authorization bill, delivering a bipartisan rebuke to its most conservative members who had sought to infuse the legislation with a wish list of provisions targeting Pentagon policies on abortion, diversity and LGBTQ+ rights. The $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was approved by a vote of 310-118, having passed the Senate by an overwhelming margin Wednesday night. It proceeds next to the White House, where Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law. The sprawling bill, numbering 3,000-plus pages, is a product of months of negotiations between leaders from both political parties who worked to bypass most of the demands made by hard-line House Republicans.

“Congress orders UFO records released but drops bid for broader disclosure” via Kayla Guo of The New York Times — Congress passed legislation that directs the government to eventually tell the public at least some of what it knows about UFOs but stops short of more aggressive steps lawmakers sought to force greater transparency around unidentified phenomena and extraterrestrial activity. The measure, which was tucked into the annual defense policy bill that won final approval with a bipartisan vote, directs the National Archives to collect government documents about “unidentified anomalous phenomena, technologies of unknown origin and nonhuman intelligence.” Under the provision, which Biden is expected to sign into law, any records not already officially disclosed must be made public within 25 years of their creation, unless the President determines that they must remain classified for national security reasons.

“Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy reflects on his legacy, jabs critics as he exits Congress” via John Parkinson of ABC News — McCarthy took his final vote on the House floor Thursday, concluding his contributions within the halls of Congress and putting a period on a 16-year tenure that peaked with his historic election as the 55th Speaker, but ended as the first one to be ousted — all in the same year. As the House embarks on a three-week holiday recess, McCarthy’s resignation will take effect at the end of the year. But with no more votes anticipated in the lower chamber this year, Thursday was effectively the end of an era. In his final floor speech Thursday, McCarthy he “will be departing. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop serving.”

“Fears of a Trump win add urgency to effort to tighten surveillance laws” via Brian Bennett and Nik Popli of Time — The prospect of Trump using the powers of the presidency as a tool of retribution has raised the stakes for a bipartisan push by Congress to tighten what data on Americans federal investigators can search without a warrant. Trump has said publicly in recent weeks that he wants to be “a dictator for one day,” and that he will “root out” the “radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” Some Democrats in Congress are taking Trump at his word, giving new urgency to a long-standing effort to overhaul the controversial spying program authorized under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows intelligence agencies to collect records of overseas communications of suspected terrorists and foreign intelligence agents.

“Insurance Summit: Recent legislation starting to get results in court” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Lawmakers have taken several stabs at stabilizing the state’s insurance market, but many insurers and policyholders haven’t reaped the benefits — yet. Attorneys Scott Shelton and Aram Megerian of the law firm Cole Scott & Kissane, who represent insurers in civil litigation, told attendees at the 2023 Florida Chamber Insurance Summit that the impacts of the recent tort reform bill and other legislative interventions are starting to trickle through the court system. There are only a couple of barriers remaining, one of them being the resolution of cases filed before those laws went into effect. “One of the things that we’re seeing for sure, is there was a COVID backlog, and that still exists in civil litigation,” Megerian said.

“Citizens Property CEO: U.S. Senate probe a ‘bit infuriating’” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The head of Florida’s large state-created insurer called it a “bit infuriating” that a U.S. Senate Committee recently demanded that Citizens Property turn over information about its ability to pay claims. Late last month, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, late last month asked DeSantis, Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky, and Citizens for information about its ability to handle claims related to climate-created disasters such as hurricanes and whether it would need a federal bailout. Tim Cerio, the Citizens CEO, told those assembled at the 2023 Florida Chamber Insurance Summit that “you can speculate” on why the request was made. He then added, “The bottom line is we are going to respond. We are going to be professional.”

“JMI report encourages lawmakers to ‘hold the line’ on insurance” via Florida Politics — The James Madison Institute has released a white paper outlining recent changes to Florida insurance laws and urging lawmakers to give them time to kick in. Lawmakers have OK’d numerous bills aimed at stabilizing the property insurance market, most of them focused on curbing litigation, which insurers have long cited as a key driver in premium increases. But despite the enactment of a major torts bill and a pair of Special Sessions on insurance, lower rates haven’t materialized. Authored by JMI Senior Fellow Christian Cámara, “Hold the Line: Florida’s Insurance Reforms and the Path Ahead” assures lawmakers that market stabilization is on the way and asks them to “resist any pressure to dilute any of the reforms that are already having a positive impact less than a year after they were enacted.”

“Medicaid managed care plans return $1B in ‘excessive profits’ over 4-year span” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Medicaid managed care plans returned $1 billion in “excessive profits” made from treating the poor, elderly and disabled between 2019 and 2022. In 2022, the Medicaid managed care plans that contract with the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Department of Health returned $326.3 million in excessive profits. That’s the largest amount over the four-year period covered during the presentation made to a House health care spending panel by Tom Wallace, Medicaid deputy secretary for health care finance and data. The Children’s Medical Services plan, administered by Sunshine Health Plan, returned $77.3 million to the state in 2022, more than any other managed care plan. Humana Medical Plan and Clear Health Alliance/Simply Health Care Plan returned roughly $47.9 and $47.8 million, respectively, in 2022.

“Florida auto insurance is too high. Here is one fix.” via Danny Alvarez for the Tampa Bay Times — During the 2024 Legislative Session, lawmakers can make better and less costly auto insurance the standard in Florida by passing common-sense reforms. Florida’s PIP system has opened the door to a cottage industry of PIP setup rings, in which phony medical providers send fraudulent medical bills to auto insurance companies. The bill repeals the PIP tax on all Florida drivers and 94% of drivers in Florida who already carry at least $10,000 of bodily injury coverage will experience cost savings of an average of $350 annually for most insured drivers. Repealing the broken no-fault system and requiring every driver to carry bodily injury liability insurance places responsibility where it belongs — on the drivers who cause the accidents. This is a good bill that will bring our insurance system into the 21st century, protect drivers and save Floridians money.

“Florida abortion rights activists win over Republicans in ballot measure push” via Aaron Franco and Morgan Radford of NBC News — Jaymie Carter is a registered Republican. Two Republican Governors have named her — first Rick Scott, then DeSantis — to sit on the Board of Trustees for the State College of Florida. But when it comes to the issue of abortion, she’s breaking with her party. “Women are concerned about what’s happening with our bodies and our right to choose. And there’s a lot of people that you wouldn’t think would be the pro-choice advocates, but they are,” she said. “And the government overreach, it’s huge right now.”

“Cold case legislation would ease calls for reinvestigations of unsolved murders” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Families of unsolved murder victims could gain a new tool in seeking answers through proposed legislation by a pair of South Florida lawmakers. Sen. Rosalind Osgood and Rep. Christopher Benjamin have filed twin bills (SB 350/HB 837) to make it easier for residents to ask police to reinvestigate homicide cold cases. The murder in question must have occurred at least five years before, and the person requesting another look into the case must be an immediate family member, in-law or legal guardian of the victim.

Longtime Capitol reporter John Van Gieson dies at 84 — Longtime reporter Van Gieson died Wednesday morning in Tallahassee at the age of 84. His wife, attorney and former Sun-Sentinel reporter Donna E. Blanton, said more details about a celebration of life event will be released in the coming weeks. Tributes flowed in on social media. “John — JVG — was a good man, an Air Force veteran, a reporter’s reporter for The Associated Press, Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel and other publications, a solid friend, a terrific guy to be around,” former colleague Marty Merzer wrote on Facebook. Lobbyist Steve Schale tweeted, “John gave me a hard time the entire time I knew him — including long after his career when I’d see him at Red Eye or somewhere else in town — and I genuinely appreciated it.”

“Fourth Republican enters race for HD 26” via Janelle Irwin Taylor — Nan Cobb, a tractor dealership owner, has entered the race for House District 26. The Lake County-based district is deep red, with 46% of the electorate registered to the GOP compared to just under 27% to the Democratic Party. No-party voters make up about 25% of the district. That makeup means a Republican is all but guaranteed to win the seat even if a Democrat, no-party or third-party candidate enters the race. As of right now, all four candidates are Republicans. If that stays the same, the Primary will be open to all voters, and the outcome will be decided then. Either way, the winner of the GOP Primary is likely to take the seat, which is currently held by Rep. Keith Truenow, who is running for state Senate rather than re-election.

Happening Monday:

“City Council candidate Nick Carey says he’s ending 2023 on a high note” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Carey, a candidate for St. Petersburg City Council in District 3, is celebrating the new year a little early with a rundown of his end of year fundraising numbers and a new slate of endorsements. Carey, a 35-year-old faith-based community organizer, said he will close out the year with more than $21,000 raised from more than 300 individual contributions, including $3,700 raised in November from 75 donors. “We are overwhelmed by the support in just these first few months of our campaign,” Carey said in a prepared statement. “With over 300 individual donations and 2,200 doors knocked so far, this is truly a grassroots-powered campaign.”

“‘So disrespected by you’: Miami Beach City Manager put on defensive by new Commissioner” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — During the first meeting of the Miami Beach City Commission under newly elected Mayor Steven Meiner and three new Commissioners, a theme emerged: One new Commissioner repeatedly sought to blame City Manager Alina Hudak for problems in the city. Unsafe driving on city streets. The deteriorating condition of a South Beach fire station. An illegal dock near Dade Boulevard. The buck stops with Hudak, said Commissioner David Suarez, who was elected last month after running on a platform of cracking down on crime and disorder in the tourist city. “There is apparently a lack of leadership in how we manage our city,” Suarez said during the meeting.

“Florida Atlantic University must restart its presidential search — but not yet” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Atlantic University will have to start its tumultuous search for a new president over again, but not quite yet, a state Board decided. The Board of Governors for the State University System said it first wants to make changes to its regulations on how presidential searches are conducted. These rules may include prohibiting the Chair of a university’s Board of Trustees from leading a Search Committee, outlining how Search Committee votes must be taken and allowing a Board of Governors representative on the Search Committee to have more authority to intervene if the process goes awry.

“Republican to ask elected county, municipal officials to join in having SLC Sheriff resign” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The Chair of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee plans to speak with the St. Lucie County Commission, Port St. Lucie City Council and Fort Pierce City Commission in January and “ask them to join us in having Sheriff Keith Pearson to step down.” Kenny Nail, the top Republican in St. Lucie County, discussed his plans regarding Pearson, appointed sheriff on Dec. 1 by DeSantis the same day longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara abruptly stepped down, citing health reasons. Pearson has said he hadn’t considered running for Sheriff before the appointment and was called by the Governor’s Office and told he’d been selected about 30 minutes before a news release was issued.

“Miami-Dade Public Schools gets an ‘A’” — For the fourth time in five years, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is an A-rated school district. Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres was joined by School Board members as he made the announcement at a news conference this week. This is the first year that the school grades contain elements of the new B.E.S.T. Standards assessments.

“First look: A $6M art project will make this bridge shine bright in Fort Lauderdale” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A $6 million art project is expected to transform a bridge in Fort Lauderdale into a shiny nighttime display, with the hope of bedazzling tourists. The art plans are in the works for the E. Clay Shaw Jr. Bridge, also known as the Southeast 17th Street Bridge, which is situated near the Broward County Convention Center and Pier Sixty-Six. Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero said the bridge art project has been talked about “for a number of years,” but now is a “tremendous opportunity” to time it with the opening of the renovated Broward County Convention Center and hotel in 2025. It is “time for us to also have an iconic piece of art,” Cepero said.

“Florida Polytechnic in Lakeland officially launches search for next president” via the Lakeland Ledger — Florida Polytechnic University officially launched the search for its next president as the Board of Trustees approved the presidential position criteria recommended by its Search Committee. The approval came one week after the Committee held its first meeting on Dec. 7. The meeting included introductions for its 15 members, an overview and an initial discussion of the search process and regulations, the school said in a news release. According to a description on the university’s website, the Committee seeks candidates with significant, successful leadership experience in a complex organizational setting; an understanding of Florida Poly’s mission; a commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education; and an ability to lead the school’s fundraising efforts, among other attributes.

“CDC Director visits Orlando to encourage vaccination, combat misinformation” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Mandy Cohen traveled to Orlando this week as part of a nationwide tour to combat vaccine misinformation during respiratory disease season. Doctors this year are recommending a flu vaccine, an updated COVID-19 booster and, for those who qualify, the newly available vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The common disease can turn deadly in very young children and in adults ages 60 and older. Florida’s vaccination rates for flu and COVID-19 fall behind the nation overall, leaving many residents unprotected from the barrage of germs that they are bound to encounter while traveling for the holidays and visiting family.

“Seminole considers paying family $3.4M to hold off developers on pasture land” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — As the state considers purchasing 1,314 acres of pasture land in rural east Seminole for conservation and to fill in a crucial gap in a statewide wildlife corridor, County Commissioners plan to give the landowners $3.4 million to hold off a sale to developers. Environmentalists and conservationists urged county leaders at this week’s Commission meeting to hand the taxpayer money to the Yarborough family to avoid the land — long used to graze cattle — being turned into rooftops and pavement, at least for another year. “This is not only a hole in the donut in the Florida wildlife corridor, it is a hole in the donut of your entire rural protection plan,” said Charles Lee of Audubon Florida.

“Volusia Schools approves nearly $5M for land purchase for new Enterprise Elementary” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Schools unanimously approved a $4.725 million contract to purchase a property located at Buckley Drive and Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary as the site for a new Enterprise Elementary. The Board voted to replace the school at their Aug. 8 Board meeting. Three of the school’s buildings were built before 1973, and five were built in the 1970s, nearing their 50-year mark. A Castaldi report, which determines if existing school buildings should be replaced with new ones, noted building drainage issues, uneven sidewalks causing pedestrian safety concerns, insufficient stormwater structure and other infrastructure problems with the current site at 211 Main St. The report was put together by SchenkelShultz Architecture.

“Daytona Beach city staff exploring new City Hall; price tag could be as high as $75M” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Does Daytona Beach need a new City Hall to replace the building that’s been the city government’s headquarters since 1976? It’s an idea City Manager Deric Feacher and his top city staff have been exploring, a venture that could ring up a $37 million bill just for the construction of a new City Hall building. Once other costs such as land acquisition, a new parking garage, streetscape improvements, utility upgrades, building design and permitting are added in, the total bill could climb as high as $65 million to $75 million, city records indicate. One new City Hall proposal discussed among city staff members recently focused on acquiring property along Ridgewood Avenue north of International Speedway Boulevard.

“Hillsborough officials sobered as state grades show too many D and F schools” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — With hope, resolve and some social analysis, members of the Hillsborough County School Board spent much of Tuesday’s Board meeting responding to this week’s disappointing school grades from the state. Released on Monday, the report made it clear that many of the district’s 200,000 students cannot demonstrate passing levels of proficiency in English and math. The 2023 numbers were sobering in much of Florida, as none of the schools got credit for the growth students achieved from year to year. That’s because the state changed its standards and testing systems, making it impossible to compare one year to the next.

“Progress continues on Tampa project to restore water system” via Reina Nieves of Bay News 9 — The city of Tampa announced Wednesday the progress on infrastructure work in Virginia Park. The city has been hard at work on replacing old water pipelines underground, some of which have been around for nearly 100 years. When completed, more than 20,000 feet of new pipe will have been installed, totaling more than 3.8 miles. This project is part of the $92 million Tampa’s Neighborhood Design Build Project and made possible through the Progressive Infrastructure Planning to Ensure Sustainability (PIPES) program. The $2.9 billion funding plan will revitalize the city’s aging infrastructure, through large-scale water and wastewater improvements.

“The Propeller Club — Port of Tampa to host 2024 international Propeller Club Convention” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Good news is “On The Horizon” for a local club promoting the maritime industry. The Propeller Club — Port of Tampa has been selected to host the 2024 International Propeller Club Convention, an annual gathering bringing together maritime leaders from Propeller Clubs across the globe. The 2024 convention will feature panel conversations on important industry trends, as well as remarks from industry leaders and breakout sessions where individuals can share best practices. The convention, themed “On The Horizon” this year, will be held at the Marriott Water Street in downtown Tampa from Oct. 20-24.

“Tampa General Hospital — innovation inside and out” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has made significant gains in recent weeks to expand access to world-class care across Florida. The acquisition of Bravera brings TGH to Hernando and Citrus counties as “TGH North.” The new facility in Babcock will bring TGH Urgent Care to Charlotte County. But its latest investment will be a little closer to home — a new, state-of-the-art pavilion on Davis Islands as part of the Tampa Medical & Research District. The new Surgical, Neuroscience and Transplant (SNT) Pavilion will reflect the world-class care provided within the walls of TGH. Last week, the plans presented before the Tampa City Council revealed a 13-story pavilion, a 565,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical building home to TGH’s SNT services.

“Jacksonville finally has a confirmed general counsel for city’s in-house law firm” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The tensest moment in Michael Fackler’s path to confirmation as the city’s general counsel came when he disclosed that he needed to change a controversial piece of information in his resume. “I list an unfortunate affiliation with Alabama football and in light of recent events, I think I should strike that from the record as politically unsound,” Fackler deadpanned during his remarks to the Rules Committee. The banter was a big change from the political battle that culminated in former City Council member Randy DeFoor, who was Mayor Donna Deegan’s first pick for general counsel, withdrawing from consideration because of growing opposition.

“Christmas for a cause: Jacksonville teen’s holiday lights raise money to fight disease” via Tom Szaroleta of The Florida Times-Union — If traffic gets a little heavy on Jacksonville’s Garibaldi Avenue this time of year, it’s probably Jack Wheeler’s fault. Wheeler, a junior at Stanton College Preparatory School, has decorated the family home at Garibaldi and Cellini Way with an eye-popping computer-controlled holiday light show. It’s generated a steady flow of traffic as people check out the LED lights timed to a 33-minute musical program. “When I first started in 2017, my mom was nervous that the neighbors would hate it,” Wheeler said. “But that first year, I got handwritten thank you notes from neighbors.”

“Northwest Florida State College appoints Henry Mack as vice president for academic affairs” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Northwest Florida State College has selected a former high-ranking Department of Education official and acting president of Broward College as its new vice president for academic affairs. NWFSC President Devin Stephenson announced the appointment of Mack on Tuesday. “His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in our academic programs,” Stephenson said. DeSantis appointed Mack as a senior chancellor with the state’s Department of Education. In October, Mack was announced as the acting president of Broward College in Fort Lauderdale after serving as the institution’s associate vice dean and vice president at the school.

“‘New day of decorum’ ends in sudden adjournment after speakers harangue City Commissioners” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Calling for a “new day of decorum” Wednesday, Mayor John Dailey proposed plans to rein in raucous City Commission meetings that have become increasingly tense amid internal squabbling and a parade of non-agenda speakers haranguing Commissioners. “It’s gotten out of hand. I walked away from the last meeting quite disturbed,” he said, pointing to “personal threats” and “attacks on families.” “I am going to tighten up the ship as the Mayor chairing this meeting,” he said.

“Pensacola set to select international urban planning firm to write city strategic plan” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Next year, Pensacola will embark on creating a strategic plan for the city government. The Pensacola City Council is set to approve the hiring of urban planning firm GEHL Studio Inc. out of Copenhagen, Denmark, to develop a strategic plan for the city for $125,000 that is focused on the development of the city’s waterfront, creating a citywide economic model and improving the quality of life over the next five to 10 years. Creating a strategic plan that can be used to guide everyday decisions in the city was one of Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves’ top priorities when entering office in 2022. “Obviously, it’s something we talked about since the beginning, and you would hear me say during the campaign, ‘when you have no plan, everything fits it,’ “ Reeves said.

“Okaloosa County, Niceville working on $2M upgrade to Meigs Park for special needs” via Collin Bestor of Northwest Florida Daily News — Okaloosa County is working on a joint project with Niceville that would largely redesign Meigs Park to add special needs amenities. During Tuesday’s Niceville City Council Meeting, Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder and County Administrator Craig Coffey presented an update on the project. Meigs Park lies along Park Avenue in the city’s northwest. According to Ponder, the proposed project would honor the heritage of the Special Olympics in the state of Florida beginning in Okaloosa County.

“UF highlights impact of tech on agriculture in Senate Ag Committee” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Agriculture meeting, Dr. Kati Migliaccio from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences shared applications of technology and intensive research across Florida’s agriculture industry. “Farming is complicated. There are hundreds of decisions a grower has to make to result in a crop,” Migliaccio said. “Technology brings huge time savings for farmers — and provides better data than we had before.” Migliaccio is professor and Chair of the Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department at UF | IFAS, where they focus on research that can be taught to students and shared with farmers through extension offices in every county throughout the state.

“Venice City Council approves new contract that gives police officers a needed raise” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A new union contract for Venice police officers, approved by the Venice City Council, will see base pay for new officers rise by almost $9,000 this year, with an additional bump next year. The new contract, unanimously approved by the Council following a brief presentation by Alan Bullock, the city’s human resources director and chief union negotiator, increases the starting salary from $53,322 to $62,000 this fiscal year and $65,000 for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Until then, they will still be the lowest paid in the region. Sarasota Police officers start at $63,135; North Port, $63,550; Longboat Key $63,949; and Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies at $75,457.

“Cape Coral City Council approved ‘power grab’ stipends, doubling its compensation” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Angry residents flooded the Cape Coral chambers and created a rowdy scene over proposed stipends that doubled Council members’ pay and other grievances. “If you feel underpaid in a job that demands too much of your time, resign, find another job,” Marie Kavanaugh said during a public comment. “You kept this move under wraps and decided the best time to shove this through is at a meeting 12 days before Christmas.” The Cape Coral City Council, however, approved the stipends without discussion despite the public backlash. Each member will receive a monthly stipend of $3,333 and the Mayor $5,000.

“30-year Cape Coral resident joins Council after claimed election fraud ruckus” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Cape Coral City Council appointed 30-year-resident Richard Carr, 58, as the District 4 Council member. “My history here in the Cape is long and solid, and I just look forward to bringing up my experiences and my openness and willingness to listen to the rest of the community,” Carr said. The Council voted him in unanimously. During the nomination process, four Council members expressed their favor for Carr. He was chosen from 13 candidates who applied for the seat. Mayor John Gunter and Council members Bill Steinke, Keith Long, and Tom Hayden voted for Carr. He plans to use the few weeks before the Council returns for the new year to get up to speed on the issues impacting the city.

“Former Sarasota prosecutor charged with two counts of fraud of victim with Alzheimer’s” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A former Sarasota Assistant State Attorney and current bankruptcy lawyer was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud after she was accused of taking more than $112,000 from a victim with Alzheimer’s. Sherry Lee Ellis, 65, is being charged with one count of fraudulently using the personal identity of another without consent for $50,000 or more, and one count of fraud-swindle, obtaining property over $50,000 or more, according to court records. Sarasota County Jail records indicate that Ellis has been released on bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Sarasota County Judicial Center in downtown Sarasota. Ellis is ordered to have no contact with the victim while on pretrial release.

“Planning Board votes to support new NCH heart and stroke center in downtown Naples” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Through a series of votes, the Planning Advisory Board decided to recommend in favor of a new $200 million heart and stroke center adjacent to the NCH Baker Hospital in downtown Naples. The support didn’t come easily — or unanimously. The next stop is the City Council, which will make the final decision on whether the ambitious project will be built, with a first reading scheduled for January. The advisory Board’s decision on three related petitions came after a long day of additional presentations, discussions, and public testimony, for and against the project. The meeting ran for nearly 10 hours, with a few breaks.

“The Florida Governor slogs joylessly toward defeat” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — While DeSantis’ downward trajectory recalls the sad arcs of Rudy Giuliani in the 2008 Presidential Race and Scott Walker eight years later, a big part of the explanation is peculiar to him. It’s a deficit of joy.

His joylessness is why it’s so unpleasant to watch him, whether he’s at a lectern or a state fair, dressed up or dressed down, demonizing schoolteachers or migrants or Mickey Mouse.

Oh, sure, there’s the demonizing itself, which positions him contemptuously and censoriously far to the right. But the scornful manner completes the spiteful message. You can get away with an air of meanness if there are gusts of exuberance along with it — if you relish your rants and exult in your evil, as Trump seems or long seemed to. But not if you project the sense that campaigning is some nuisance you’ve deigned to put up with. Not if you’re put out. Not if your every smile comes across as an onerous homework assignment in a class you were forced to take for your major.

“Grinding away methodically” — that’s how Dan Balz, in an article in The Washington Post last weekend, described both DeSantis’ county-by-county trudge across Iowa and his point-by-point slog through debates. He was kinder than the CNN senior political commentator Ana Navarro, who several days later said that the DeSantis campaign had “that certain stench of political death.”

But even before his campaign’s stench of death, he often bore the expression of someone catching a whiff of something foul. And a sour puss is not the sweetest bait. It’s not the smartest presidential audition.

Whatever the case, it’s possible that DeSantis will be back on a debate stage just before the Iowa Caucuses. I apparently haven’t suffered enough.

“The Ramaswamy town hall showed why he will never be as popular as Trump” via Bill Carter of CNN — Ramaswamy’s effort to present himself as more temperate and reasoned looked to be both an obvious strategy and a somewhat effective one — until he started talking about the Jan. 6 insurrection as if it was a new installment of “The X-Files,” with the “Smoking Man” scheming to use federal agents to besmirch a MAGA love-in on the Capitol steps. Then Ramaswamy’s natural gift for ire and fire flashed as he lost a hinge or two, exposing the jagged foundation under the slick surface of his personality.

“New Florida ‘Protect the Panther’ specialty license plate available” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The “Protect the Panther” Florida specialty license plate underwent a photogenic makeover this year and is now available. The new plate marks the third design since its inception in 1991. It now features a photo taken by Carlton Ward Jr. in 2018 showing a female panther and her kitten. Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species under the federal Endangered Species Act with only an estimated 120-230 adult panthers left in the wild, mostly in Southwest Florida, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The new plate design shows the first female panther documented north of Southwest Florida’s Caloosahatchee River since 1973. She was also the first known to have had kittens north of the river in more than 40 years.

“São Paulo, Brazil to host regular-season game during 2024 NFL season” via Judy Battista of NFL Network — The NFL, which already plays games each year in the United Kingdom and Germany, will head to a new continent in 2024, with a regular season game to be played in São Paulo, Brazil, the league announced on Wednesday. The date and time of the game and the teams that will play it have not yet been announced. São Paulo was chosen over Madrid, Spain, although Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events, said Madrid could host a game as soon as 2025. “The good news is both are really viable and interested in hosting games,” O’Reilly said. The 2024 Brazil game is likely just the start of the NFL’s plans to play in more international cities.

“Earliest version of Mickey Mouse set to become public domain in 2024, along with Minnie, Tigger” via Andrew Dalton of The Associated Press — M-I-C-K-E-Y will soon belong to you and me. With several asterisks, qualifications and caveats, Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and books that will become public domain as the year turns to 2024. In a moment, many close observers thought might never come, at least one version of the quintessential piece of intellectual property and perhaps the most iconic character in American pop culture will be free from Disney’s copyright as his first screen release, the 1928 short “Steamboat Willie,” featuring both Mickey and Minnie Mouse, becomes available for public use.

“Florida Christmas trees might be a little ugly, but they’re better for the planet” via Jack Prator of the Orlando Sentinel — Nestled between towering longleaf pines and live oaks, Tony Harris’ tree farm is home to another native species with a less imposing presence: The bushy, stout Florida sand pine. Out in the wild, the unassuming tree can reach anywhere from 20 to 40 feet high, its limbs twisting and tangling as it grows. If left alone its trunk curves like a bonsai. But if pruned twice annually and watered year-round, it can make the closest thing to a Christmas tree found in Florida, Harris says. “It’s soft, but it’s beautiful,” he said, stroking the needles of one stocky six-footer. “It decorates nice.” For $6 per foot, Harris encourages families to come out and chop their own sand pines. He estimates there are up to 15,000 native pines in the ground at his Dade City property, Ergle Christmas Tree Farm.

“With 1.3 million pound gift, Publix doubles produce donation to food banks” via Mark Gordon of Business Observer — Publix is closing out the year with a second announcement of a major produce donation. The latest donation is 1.3 million pounds of fresh produce the Lakeland-based grocery giant is purchasing and delivering to 32 Feeding America partner food banks this holiday season. The announcement follows another 1.3 million pounds of produce Publix donated at Thanksgiving. The donations, the release states, are part of the company’s commitment through its biannual Feeding More Together register campaign. Publix donates $10 million each year to purchase and deliver produce to Feeding America partner food banks. In 2023 alone, Publix has donated more than 24 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks.

“Deck the Paws with SPCA Tampa Bay at the Holiday Lights coming soon” — The event is happening Next Thursday, Dec. 21, in Largo Central Park. The event will feature a special photo opportunity for you and your pups with Santa Claus himself from 6-8 p.m. Bring your pups to Largo Central Park for a holiday stroll through the beautiful lights and enjoy a variety of crafts and activities for all ages, including a Ferris wheel and carousel, a campfire, and delicious food.

“Coca-Cola Beverages Florida is bringing holiday cheer to over 50 communities this holiday season” — The Coke Florida Holiday Caravan Tour is a festive community engagement program activated annually at customer and partner locations across the state. Each Holiday Caravan stop features the classic holiday-themed Coca-Cola truck on display, beverage sampling, and a special photo zone for photos with Santa.

“Ruth Eckerd Hall partners with the Homeless Empowerment Program to collect canned goods” — This holiday season, the joint effort will benefit homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County. Now through Sunday, Dec. 31, when attending any performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall or the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, the public may bring nonperishable food to donate in one of the HEP containers conveniently located in the lobby of each theater. The public may also donate nonperishable food at Ruth Eckerd Hall during business hours.

Celebrating today are Ken Lawson, Sara Pennington Nuvy, and former Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo.

