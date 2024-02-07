Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.7.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment fails in stunning loss for House Republicans” via Andrew Solender of Axios — The House on Tuesday failed to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas over his handling of an influx of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a stunning loss for House Republican leadership after some of their members broke away and voted against impeachment. The last cabinet secretary to be impeached was War Secretary William Belknap in 1876. The final tally was 214 votes for and 216 votes against, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise absent as he recovers from cancer treatment.

It’s New College of Florida Day at the Capitol and the state university is hyping up its new curriculum based on the Ancient Greek concepts of “Logos” and “Techne.”

Logos is a Greek term representing the concepts of wisdom and intelligence; Techne is related to making or doing, though in modern usage it is most commonly defined as “practical knowledge.”

The Logos-driven curriculum encourages students to engage meaningfully with complex issues, ask questions, solve problems and adapt to an ever-changing world. The Techne-driven curriculum aims to equip students with the tools, techniques, and mindset necessary to innovate and apply knowledge in a tangible and purposeful manner.

Simply put, NCF is offering education with its foundation in great canonical works paired with instruction on how the wisdom therein can be applied in their lives and careers post-graduation.

“New College’s new core curriculum has been crafted to be a transformative educational experience. By integrating the wisdom of the past and innovative experiential learning, New College provides students with the tools, techniques and mindset to succeed. With its focus on delivering both hard and soft skills, the core curriculum cultivates curiosity, resilience and purpose,” the university said of its new curriculum.

Ahead of New College’s higher-ups’ arrival in Tallahassee, the university released a video highlighting the new curriculum. The three-minute clip features clips of speeches delivered by Apple founder Steve Jobs, journalist Fareed Zakaria, comedian Bill Maher and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

A narrator closes, “Archimedes said, ‘Give me a firm place to stand and I’ll move the Earth. New College will be that firm place to stand, and our students will move the Earth.”

—@Fritschner: With respect to spectacular past failures of Messrs. (Kevin) McCarthy and (Steve) Scalise, that was the most embarrassing defeat I can remember on the House floor in over a decade working here. How do you put an **impeachment** on the floor without having the votes locked up? INCREDIBLE

—@JonFavs: Republican politicians have only one policy, platform and purpose: Donald Trump. They’ve shown no interest in governing, legislating, or advocating for anything but whatever helps put him in power, puts him above the law and makes him happy. That’s it. Total cult.

—@marianne_levine: “Trump has begun positing about replacements, including Joe Gruters of Florida and Michael Whatley of North Carolina, according to a person familiar with his thinking.” per @jdawsey1

—@AnnaforFlorida: The Florida State Senate is still meeting right now, for a Committee to prohibit the movement of Confederate Statutes. Imagine if this same type of energy and time was spent on property insurance reform.

Tweet, tweet:

Today, on what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 29th birthday, our museum shines light on his life and legacy. His mother Sybrina Fulton remembers him as an adventurous kid who loved planes and aspired towards a career in aviation. pic.twitter.com/X9F6Wpu3Rh — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) February 5, 2024

—@LewisHamilton: The past few days have been all love. Thank you all, the energy and support means everything. Can’t wait to start this season. 2024 is all us

“Donald Trump has no immunity from Jan. 6 prosecution, appeals court rules” via Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post — “We cannot accept former President Trump’s claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results,” the panel of three judges wrote. “Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count.”

The ruling comes days before the Supreme Court considers another untested question raised by Trump’s candidacy — whether the former President is an insurrectionist barred by the Constitution from returning to the White House because of his actions around Jan. 6.

Trump has already indicated that he plans to ask the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the Supreme Court to review the immunity ruling. The court set tight deadlines for that review, saying it would put the ruling on hold until Feb. 12 for Trump to appeal to the Supreme Court but would not wait for the full D.C. Circuit to weigh in.

While his legal arguments keep failing in court, even rulings against him aid his goal of delaying any federal trial in D.C. until after the presidential election, in which he is the Republican front-runner.

Asked at that hearing whether Trump’s view of presidential impunity could allow for the assassination of a political rival, defense attorney D. John Sauer did not disagree. He only suggested that such an action would “speedily” result in impeachment.

Sauer invoked his own hypothetical harms, suggesting that a ruling against Trump would lead to “cycles of recrimination” in which every former President is charged with a crime.

“Bills dead or dying as House ends most Subcommittee meetings” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — It’s almost halfway through the Regular Session, but a series of notable bills are either dead or on life support. House Subcommittees — except for budget Subcommittees — will stop meeting for the Session after this week. With House rules barring bills that haven’t moved through one Committee being brought up on the floor, most of them are essentially dead. That means bills to ban nearly all abortions and to allow open carry of guns in public, which never received a hearing, are done for this year. Also, the hope for bills without a House or Senate companion that haven’t moved has likely been squelched.

“Lawmakers pitch radical idea to solve property insurance crisis” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — State Rep. Spencer Roach believes he has the solution to Florida’s property insurance crisis. On Tuesday, a House Committee gave him a chance to make his pitch. During a 30-minute presentation and discussion, Roach and Rep. Hillary Cassel described a radically different vision for homeowners insurance in Florida. “We have the solution,” Roach said. Instead of Floridians paying hurricane premiums to private, for-profit insurers, the state-run Citizens Property Insurance could cover them and probably for cheaper. Citizens would collect the money, much like the National Flood Insurance Program, the lawmakers said.

“Condo hardening pilot project moves in Senate, but without cash” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A bill setting up a pilot project to help fund upgrades to condominiums to help them withstand hurricanes and prevent damage is advancing in the Senate, but there isn’t any funding associated with the measure. The bill (SB 1366) is sponsored by Sen. Nick DiCeglie and passed unanimously through the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. It instructs the Department of Financial Services to set up the My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program and accept and process applications. To be eligible, a condominium association board must approve the application for an inspection. Inspectors would then recommend improvements, including upgrades to exterior doors and reinforcing roof-to-wall connections. A condominium would have to lie within 15 miles of the coast to qualify as well.

“Second House panel approves changes to defamation lawsuits against journalists despite pushback” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A second House panel has approved legislation that would make it easier to successfully sue news outlets for defamation, as Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that current law provides protections for journalists that are nearly impossible to overcome. Rep. Alex Andrade is sponsoring the legislation (HB 757). The measure would provide that, in a defamation suit, “there is a rebuttable presumption that the publisher acted with actual malice in publishing the statement” if it relied on an anonymous source. Currently, under New York Times v. Sullivan, the plaintiff is required to prove a defendant acted with actual malice, meaning the defendant knowingly published something false or acted with reckless disregard to the truth.

“Flag restrictions backed by Ron DeSantis stall in Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Momentum has stalled when it comes to removing potentially controversial flags from government buildings. Perhaps it was a matter of time. SB 1120, a bill by Sen. Jonathan Martin, failed to advance through the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee because he had to get to another Committee and asked the bill to be temporarily postponed in the middle of overwhelming public opposition to his piece of legislation. The bill is supposed to “unite … everybody, regardless of who they have sex with, regardless of what country they’re from,” Martin said.

“‘Right to Rock Act’ rolls through first Senate panel” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Republican Sen. Martin’s evocatively named “Right to Rock Act” (SB 1206) holds that an “owner or operator of a public venue may not cancel a live performance of an artist, a performer or a musical group because of the … lawful exercise of freedom of speech or … members’ personal beliefs.” These protections do not apply “to an owner or operator who cancels a live performance based on a reasonable belief that the performance would violate any applicable state law or rule,” Martin added in introduction. Public venues could be “owned by or rented to a governmental entity, school, college, or university,” per the bill, if these are “funded by or constructed with public or government funds.”

“Health care spending agreement? House agrees to Senate’s Live Healthy funding levels” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The House and Senate have agreed to spend $717 million on a sweeping health care plan meant to increase the state’s workforce by increasing access to graduate medical education and student loans and to increase reimbursements for an array of health care providers. HB 1549 bill sponsor, Rep. Michael Grant, told members of the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee that the underlying policy contained in the bill will continue to evolve as the proposal moves through the House. Grant told Florida Politics following the meeting that the amendment not only brings the House’s overall spending on Live Healthy in line with the Senate proposal (SB 7016) but that the amount of spending in the various Live Healthy components is also identical.

“Bill tightening Florida’s Brazilian butt lift law clears Senate panel” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Senate Health Policy Committee approved legislation (SB 1188) which modifies a 2023 law regarding the popular plastic surgery procedures and the physician’s offices where the surgeries are performed. The bill is identical to HB 1561, which cleared a House health care spending panel last week. Jacksonville health care lawyer Christopher Nuland said, as currently written, a requirement in the bill that all surgery centers re-register with the state according to a yet-to-be-published Department of Health timeline would effectively close the 724 surgery centers currently registered with DOH because a 2023 law required that state surgery center inspections be done in person by DOH medical quality assurance staff.

“Senate panel advances THC caps as hedge against pot legalization” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate Health Policy Committee’s legislation (SB 7050) would cap THC in flower, such as the type one might use in a pipe or a pre-roll, at 30%. The more onerous cap for the potential industry: a 60% limit on the THC in concentrates. Edibles would not be able to have a potency variance greater than 15%, per an amendment adopted Tuesday. Members of the public decried the legislation as a “preemptive strike” against the ballot initiative, with one marveling that such a thing could happen in the “Free State of Florida.” But those rhetorical appeals fell on deaf ears.

Rural hospital leaders make Tallahassee trek — Hospital leaders from Florida’s rural counties gathered in Tallahassee Tuesday as part of the Florida Hospital Association’s inaugural “Rural Hospital Day,” which spotlights challenges faced by the state’s rural hospitals. Participants rallied support for funding under the Rural Hospital Capital Improvement Grant Program, which helps rural hospitals update and harden their facilities. They also reiterated their support for legislation (HB 309/SB 644) that would leverage a new Medicare provider type, allowing rural emergency hospitals to maintain Medicare reimbursement. “Not only are rural hospitals vital to the lifeforce and well-being of their communities, they are also an indispensable part of Florida’s health care continuum,” Jackson Hospital CEO Brooke G. Donaldson said. “Rural Hospital Day creates a necessary forum dedicated to fostering dialogue related to policies and programs that will significantly bolster health care in the Sunshine State’s small and rural communities.”

“Prodded by business lobbyists, lawmakers may cut more Floridians off from unemployment insurance” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Cheered on by lobbyists for some of the state’s biggest corporations, Republican lawmakers in Florida are poised to cut off access to unemployment insurance for more Floridians who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The House will hold an initial hearing on a bill (HB 1289) that would give state officials more power to deny unemployment benefits to laid-off workers. A similar bill (SB 1260) is already moving through the Senate. The unemployment legislation appears to be a priority for some of Florida’s largest business-lobbying groups and a billionaire-backed think tank.

“Treading on difficult ground, lawmakers want to define ‘antisemitism’” via Desiree Stennett of the Orlando Sentinel — Rep. Mike Gottlieb, a Plantation Democrat, said the goal is to curb hate speech toward Jews and Israel that has been on the rise across the nation for years. Though his bill was introduced in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 dead, he was working on the bill long before the war erupted. But the bill’s definitions and examples are provoking concern among pro-Palestinian activists and those who want to protect their right to criticize Israel, at a time when many people are struggling with the question of what is antisemitic.

“What is cultural Marxism? GOP lawmakers want little kids and teens to learn the dangers of it” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix — Florida public school students start learning about communism in seventh grade. That’s too late for some Republicans in the House, who want teachers to instruct students as young as kindergartners on concepts such as “cultural Marxism.” But what is it? The House bill moving in the Legislature doesn’t provide a definition for the term, raising questions about how little kids could understand cultural Marxism. The Senate version of the bill doesn’t include cultural Marxism in its legislation. Nevertheless, HB 1349, passed in a House committee on Feb. 1. The bill analysis says that starting in the 2026-27 school year, the history of communism must be included in instruction in grades K-12 in Florida’s public schools.

“Could the Legislature block Winter Park’s leaf blower ban?” via Ryan Gillespie and Tayeba Hussein of the Orlando Sentinel — The Senator who represents Winter Park has drafted legislative language that takes aim at the city’s planned ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Lake Mary Republican, filed an amendment that would prevent cities and counties across the state from regulating gas-powered leaf blowers any differently than electric ones. Its creation comes days after City Commissioners in Winter Park held the line on their plan to ban gas-burning models, instead requiring landscapers and residents to use corded or battery-powered devices to clear lawn clippings and fallen leaves. In a Senate Committee hearing, Brodeur withdrew the amendment — which he had sought to attach to a separate local government bill — from consideration without explanation.

— 9 a.m. Florida Elections Commission meets. Room 12, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The Senate will hold a floor Session. Senate Chambers.

— 10:30 a.m. House Education & Employment Committee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 10:30 a.m. House Judiciary Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 10:30 a.m. House State Affairs Committee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 2 p.m. The House holds a floor Session. House Chambers.

— 3:30 p.m. Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 6:15 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

“Trump leads Joe Biden in number of small donors” via Albert Sun, K.K. Rebecca Lai, Andrew Fischer and Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The New York Times — Trump was trailing President Biden in overall campaign cash on hand at the end of 2023, but he dominated fundraising last year by at least one critical measure: his number of small donors. An analysis of Federal Election Commission data by The New York Times shows that about 668,000 donors gave less than $200 to Trump, compared with 564,000 for Biden. Small donors have always been intrinsic to Trump’s political momentum. Not only have they powered his three presidential bids, but they are also a vital measure of his broad appeal to an immovable grassroots base. Most large donors have so far kept their distance from Trump this cycle.





“Trying to ‘stay relevant,’ DeSantis keeps bashing Biden, D.C. ‘ruling class’” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign barely lasted into 2024, but he sounds as if he’s still in the thick of the race. DeSantis isn’t addressing pressing state issues such as soaring homeowners insurance rates or the need for more affordable housing. On Jan. 29, for instance, he pushed for a national constitutional convention to add term limits and balanced budget amendments. “One thing Florida has always taken the lead on … is holding Washington accountable,” DeSantis said before a cheering crowd in Naples. “We are going to work with other states to rein in this ruling class in Washington.”

“DeSantis will be ‘very active’ in keeping Spring Break from going ‘off the rails’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a news conference in Orange City, the Governor said people “can count on us to be very active as the circumstances require” and that his administration would be “working with our local communities up and down the state of Florida.” “We are not going to allow things in some of these pockets of Florida when Spring Break happens to just kind of go off the rails like it’s gone on down there,” DeSantis said. “That applies to anywhere in the state, anywhere that any local governments, local communities that want our assistance, we want to be there. But we’ve had to go into Miami Beach and help out and we want to do that on the front end so that we’re not spoiling it for everybody else because there’s a lot to see and do all throughout the state.”

“Florida primary care provider Cano Health files for bankruptcy” via Cindy Krisher Goodman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel — Miami’s Cano Health, with more than 1,000 employees and primary care offices across Florida, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company specializes in senior care. Its Florida offices are heavily concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with some locations on the west coast in Tampa and Central Florida in Kissimmee/St. Cloud. Cano’s doctors treat more than 310,000 patients, many of whom are Medicare enrollees covered under value-based plans, according to a company description.

“Tiger King’s Carole Baskin asks Florida Supreme Court to review defamation lawsuit ruling” via The Associated Press — Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” has asked the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s ruling that said she isn’t protected from a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant. Baskin last week asked the high court to reconsider its earlier denial of her appeal in the defamation case brought by Anne McQueen, a former assistant to her missing husband. A provision of the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution conflicts with the appellate court’s ruling, Baskin said in her filing with the Florida Supreme Court. The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting video diary entries on YouTube and on a website in 2020, claiming McQueen embezzled money from her and her then-husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances more than two decades ago.

“Rick Scott pillories Mitch McConnell after collapse of border deal” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The collapse of a border deal in the U.S. Senate has lawmakers demanding a different approach. U.S. Sen. Scott criticized his own caucus’s leadership for the situation, maybe laying the groundwork for a leadership campaign. The Naples Republican led a news conference with self-described Senate conservatives. He and other participants criticized Senate Minority Leader McConnell as frequently as Biden. “McConnell decided we are not going to have something that forced a lawless administration to secure the border,” Scott said. McConnell, at a conference meeting, recommended Republican Senators vote “no” Wednesday on a budget deal expected to go to the floor. That was after a majority of Senators in the caucus publicly said they opposed the deal, including both Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Happening today — Floridians Protecting Freedom, the campaign to put Amendment 4 on the 2024 ballot in Florida, will hold a media availability following the Florida Supreme Court hearing oral arguments to confirm that the amendment satisfies the requirements for placement on the ballot. 1 p.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 S. Duval Street, Tallahassee. Please register here for the virtual conference.

“Whitney Fox unrolls endorsements from Tampa Bay and across the state” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A dozen Democratic leaders have started to rally around Democrat Whitney Fox as she challenges Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. That includes prominent Democrats in the Tampa Bay region looking to prove Pinellas County remains purple. “I’m honored to have the enthusiastic support of many respected leaders in Pinellas County and throughout Florida, who believe in my campaign,” said Fox, a Democrat running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“Randy Fine boasts $1.5M in cash on hand for Senate bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fine has more than $1.5 million in cash on hand for his Senate run. Fine, who last year announced a campaign for an open seat in Senate District 19, has money raised between his campaign account and a dedicated political committee. The sitting Representative cannot raise money during the ongoing Legislative Session, but collected the funds through the close of 2023. He also raised more than six figures in the first week of 2023, before Session began. “As Session hits full swing, I am humbled by the overwhelming financial support my Senate campaign has received,” Fine said.

“James Reyes campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff reports $200K raised in first two weeks” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Reyes’ bid to be the county’s first elected Sheriff in more than half a century is getting off to a solid start. Reyes’ camp reports it raised more than $200,000 in its first two weeks — a strong haul that would put him on pace to catch up with and potentially overtake the race’s fundraising front-runners. “I’m humbled at my early outpouring of support for my campaign to serve and protect Miami-Dade as our community’s next Sheriff,” Reyes said. “As Sheriff, I will bring the same kind of results-driven leadership I’ve demonstrated through my 25-year law enforcement career to keep our residents and families safe.” One of 17 candidates now running for Sheriff, Reyes entered the race on Jan. 22 as the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county to file after former Miami-Dade Police Chief Freddy Ramirez dropped out.

“Biden says he wants to win Florida. Local Dems also focused on Commission, legislative races” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — When Biden stopped by Palm Beach County at the end of January, he said that he wanted to “win” Florida. But county Democrats have more local objectives at the outset of the 2024 election year. Top priorities include flipping a County Commission seat to restore a Democratic majority and taking two Florida House seats, said Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chair Mindy Koch. “These are really important races,” Koch said. “And if we really focus on these really important races that we think that we can win, I think it may make a difference.”

“Controversy arises as schools seek parental consent for Black History Month events” via Hatzel Vela of WPLG Local 10 News — February marks Black History Month, an important topic being taught at South Florida schools, but now parents are being asked to sign off on whether they want their children to participate in some of the educational events. “I was shocked,” said concerned parent Jill Peeling, who said she thought she may have misunderstood the document. “I’m concerned. I’m concerned as a citizen.” The permission form asks parents if they want their kids to participate in: ” … class and schoolwide presentations showcasing the achievements and recognizing the rich and diverse traditions, histories, and innumerable contributions of the Black communities.” Miami-Dade School Board Member Steve Gallon said it all has to do with getting parental consent when individuals come on campus.

“West Palm attorney Santo DiGangi named Palm Beach County’s newest Judge” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — DiGangi, a partner at the West Palm Beach law firm Critton, Luttier & Coleman, will become the area’s newest county Judge. DeSantis tapped the lawyer in January to replace Judge James Sherman, who was promoted to the circuit court bench last year. DiGangi practiced complex commercial litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, complex probate and trust litigation, and legal malpractice at the Critton, Luttier firm. Before joining the firm, he served as an Assistant State Attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, where he served as the assistant chief of county court and was responsible for the prosecution of felony criminal cases. DiGangi previously worked as a trial court law clerk with the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida in West Palm Beach.

“A reporter asked why a building wasn’t on the tax rolls. Now the one next door is.” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The relocation of Fort Lauderdale’s police department to a building off Cypress Creek Road had unintended consequences for the building next door. It’s now going back on the tax rolls after not getting a property tax bill for years. How did that happen? The South Florida Sun-Sentinel played a role when one of its reporters asked why one of the buildings wasn’t getting billed. Kaplan University once occupied two buildings, one at 1515 and the other at 1525 W. Cypress Creek Road. Both buildings sit on land owned by the city of Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale’s police department moved into the 1515 building in September and will remain there until a new $140 million headquarters opens.

“Broward teachers could get average 3.96% raises after months of negotiations” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward teachers would get an average 3.96% annual raise, on top of referendum dollars they’ve already gotten, under a tentative agreement. The agreement was reached between the Broward Teachers Union and the school district after months of contentious negotiations. It still must be approved by a vote of teachers and the School Board to take effect. Under the plan, which would be retroactive to July 1: Teachers ranked highly effective under the pay-for-performance plan would get 4.56%; teachers ranked effective would get 3.42%; and teachers in the grandfathered tenure system, mostly teachers hired before 2011, would get 3.65% if they are rated effective or highly effective.

“F-bomb investigation: Commissioner’s remark didn’t rise to level of harassment, attorney says” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A lot can happen in 26 seconds. That’s how long Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman had left his seat on the dais during a controversial meeting. In that short time, Glassman dropped on F-bomb backstage at The Parker, triggering a complaint from Commissioner Warren Sturman’s Chief of Staff. Her complaint, in turn, led to an outside investigation given a green light by Sturman and two of his colleagues, John Herbst and Pamela Beasley-Pittman. Glassman admits to dropping one F-bomb. His accuser, Jeri Pryor, claims he made two. Ria Chattergoon, the attorney hired to investigate the incident, has concluded that Glassman’s remark did not rise to the level of bullying and harassment and did not violate the city’s workplace bullying policy.

“Orange County faces April deadline on sales tax decision” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — If Orange County Commissioners plan to ask voters this November to pass a sales tax increase to pay for transportation projects — the same issue rejected by 58% of those who cast a ballot two years ago — the Board must decide by April 23. The tight deadline is necessary to comply with a state statute that requires an analysis by the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability before a tax referendum is added to the ballot. Speaking with the Mayor for the first time since he proposed in a Jan. 26 memo resurrecting the 1-cent sales tax hike, Board members doubted there was enough time to win over skeptical constituents or even convince themselves.

“Orlando Health plans new corporate office tower in SoDo neighborhood” via Laura Kinsler of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Health is planning a new 200,000-square-foot corporate office tower near its main campus in Orlando’s SoDo district, according to a report in GrowthSpotter. Members of the company’s development team and their planning firm, GAI Consultants, held a pre-application meeting with city staff to discuss the project, which would rise at 1227 S. Division Ave. Orlando Health purchased the site in 2018 for $1.6 million from AT&T, which previously operated a small office and a warehouse, both built in 1959, on the site. The hospital also bought the adjacent warehouse at 1309 S. Division Ave., increasing the size of the property to 3.68 acres.

“Split Oak Forest dispute headed to court later this month” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Defenders of Split Oak Forest insist Orange County can’t agree to anything that harms the conservation land — arguing that should nix a plan for a toll road to slice across 60 acres of the preserve in neighboring Osceola County. More than two dozen Split Oak defenders, some holding signs that read “Save Split Oak” or “Land Swap = Trickery,” urged the Board to fight the road and reject a development group’s offer of 1,550 other acres in exchange. But whether Orange County can stop the road is unclear as an hourlong Board discussion revealed Tuesday. “It may be out of our control to stop the expressway,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said, noting the route preferred by the Central Florida Expressway Authority travels through the southern part of the forest, all in Osceola.

“County Council shifts gears, rejects development moratorium paving way for fuel terminal” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In a stunning turn of events, Volusia County Council members voted 5-2 to reject a moratorium that would have stalled the development of a proposed fuel storage and distribution facility near Ormond Beach. Council Chair Jeff Brower and Vice Chair Troy Kent were in favor of the moratorium. The decision to reject a development pause in heavy industrial-zoned land means that the county now has to process Belvedere Terminals’ site plan for the facility at 874 Hull Road. The move came after months of public opposition to the project, multiple hearings with packed Council chambers, and a grassroots effort that sprang up to stop the project. Thirty-seven people spoke during public comment, with only four opposing or questioning the moratorium.

“Eastern Florida State College President gets raise; contract extended to 2029” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Eastern Florida State College opted to extend the school President’s contract to 2029 this week, citing his “exceptional performance and visionary leadership.” The move to extend Jim Richey’s contract was made unanimously by the school’s five-member Board of Trustees following a performance review, according to a news release. Richey, who became President in 2012, has shown great strength in listening to the community, said Board Chair Ron Howse. He’s also helped create new programs in nursing and flight maintenance that provide new opportunities for individuals and improve the local economy. “It’s just incredible,” Howse said. “All these people are hired as soon as they graduate. That’s what it’s all about. All I can say is outstanding job.”

“Pete Boland files for St. Pete City Council, hopes to replace Ed Montanari” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Boland has filed to run for St. Petersburg City Council in District 3, the seat currently held by Montanari. Montanari is not seeking re-election due to term limits and is instead running for a House seat. Boland’s entrance into the race with give voters in the district a candidate choice more in line with their current representative — Montanari is also a Republican. District 3 is one of only two districts in the city with a voter registration that favors the GOP; the other is District 1. In District 3, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 8,850 voters to 7,239.

“Kathleen Beckman says Bruce Rector will ‘stoop to any level’ to win” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Clearwater City Council member and mayoral candidate Beckman is pushing back on recent news relating to her campaign, arguing it is the result of “disturbing campaign tactics” by her opponent, fellow City Council member Rector. At issue is news that Beckman now faces an ethics complaint, which former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard has said he will file, accusing her of using city resources for political gain. Hibbard openly supports Rector in the campaign for Mayor. Beckman also takes issue with the letter Hibbard sent to Clearwater residents explaining his decision to support Rector. In that letter, Hibbard claims that Beckman “once told our former City Manager Bill Horne that I was evil because I was a Republican.” Horne has since died and cannot respond to whether the claim is true.

“Citrus County to stop all construction in beleaguered Inverness development” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County Commissioners continue to put the squeeze on those they say are creating the mess in Inverness Villages 4. Commissioners voted 4-1 to stop all building activity in what’s known as IV 4 until April 15, placing 90 property owners with unfinished houses in a state of the unknown. The move coincides with a moratorium Commissioners placed on new building permits in IV 4. Both the moratorium and stop-work order expire the same day, though Commissioners don’t have a plan beyond that. Chair Holly Davis is spearheading attempts to get the “nondeveloper,” Anton Van Usen, to sell vacant lots to the county for use as drainage. IV 4 is a 400-home platted development with public roads that are not publicly maintained.

“Ryan Gorman replaced Jack Harris on 970 WFLA. How’s that going?” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — Hosting morning news radio is not an easy gig. Well, not if you tackle the job like Gorman of NewsRadio 970 WFLA’s “The Ryan Gorman Show.” His workday begins well before sunrise, ends well after sunset, and provides little time for a personal life. Why would anyone want to subject themselves to that? “I’m psychotic,” laughed Gorman, who then turned serious. “My dream was always to do morning radio. But, yeah, it’s not easy.” It was even harder when he started the 5 to 9 a.m. weekday slot in March 2023, having absorbed the two early morning hours from local radio legend Harris’ “AM Tampa Bay” show.

“Architect Joe Chillura, who proposed the sales tax that kept the Bucs in Tampa, has died” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Chillura Jr., a Tampa architect who served eight years as a Hillsborough County Commissioner, has died. Chillura, 84, died Feb. 3. He served as a County Commissioner from 1990 to 1998 and came up with the Community Investment Tax, a 30-year, halfpenny sales tax that funded several items — most notably, the construction of Raymond James Stadium, as well as schools, sidewalks, public safety vehicles and infrastructure repairs. He proposed the CIT after multiple other initiatives to fund the construction of a new stadium, which was critical to keeping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, had failed. “Joe had a lot of perseverance,” Mary Helen Chillura, his wife of 60 years, said. “If he made up his mind to get something done, he made it happen. He wanted to make Tampa a better place, and I think he did that.”

“Jail didn’t give transplant medicine despite knowing a Jacksonville man needed it, records confirm” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — Jail staff knew Dexter Barry needed “urgent” transplant medication last November but never gave the medicine to him, new Duval County jail records reveal. After two days in jail, the Jacksonville man died. The newly released medical records confirm The Tributary’s earlier reporting about Barry, a heart transplant recipient who was arrested in November and told jail medical officials that he needed to take his anti-rejection medications. Jail staff who processed Barry’s intake noted his medications were “urgent,” and they verified the medications with the Walmart pharmacy Barry used, but the staff never administered the drugs. Barry was arrested on Nov. 18. He spent two days in jail and was released after he paid a $503 bond. He died three days later.

“Inside Project Osceola: Florida State sports’ 9-figure private equity plan” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — The first known mention of the two-word phrase that could revolutionize Florida State sports sits on the top of the third page of a cash projections spreadsheet from September 2022. Project Osceola. The name is a nod to the Seminoles’ spear-planting symbol. The project is a potential nine-figure private equity investment into FSU sports that could accelerate conference realignment and touch everything from the Tampa Bay Lightning to Minor League Baseball. After the sports business website Sportico first reported FSU’s private equity talks in August.

“Could the Sanibel Causeway become ‘Ron DeSantis Sanibel Causeway’?” via Claire Galt of WINK News — The name change is causing quite a stir with those on the island. The majority of people WINK talked to on Sanibel said that adding the Governor’s name to the causeway is too political. Plus, DeSantis is still alive. Typically, we name bridges after someone has died, but Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said the Governor’s leadership after Hurricane Ian was anything but typical and deserves an extraordinary “thank you.” Hamman said he was so touched by the Governor’s swift action he made him a promise: “I want to make sure we name this bridge after you someday.”

“Kyle Battie doubles down on false claims, Sarasota City Commission agrees to pay legal expenses” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota City Commission voted to cover the legal expenses of embattled Commissioner Battie up to $15,000, with more installments possible as he faces an impending lawsuit. Battie, who is Black, publicly accused local activist Kelly Franklin of referring to him and local business owner Tanya Borysciewicz as “gorillas” in a Facebook post. The evidence Battie presented before the Commission was later found to be a hoax. Franklin’s attorney, Richard Harrison of Tampa, told the Herald-Tribune he expects to file a formal lawsuit against Battie next week. During public comment, the attorney called on Battie to resign. Battie remained indignant in the face of blistering outcry against his conduct.

“Cape Coral Council to adopt new penalties for resident removed from Council chambers” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Cape Coral Council plans to update its rules to avoid disruptive situations, such as removing members of the public from meetings. The changes outline more specific penalties for residents who are removed and make a distinction between those who were arrested as a result or simply escorted from Council chambers. “I think a lot of them were brought about because of the incidents that we’ve had in chambers and it just kind of clarified what we can do and what was expected and what was expected of citizens should there be an incident,” Tom Hayden said. “So, I think just clarifying the procedures helps everyone out.” Cape Coral Council member Robert Welsh concurs.

“2 Manatee County school employees face charges after tying up 7-year-old, police say” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — The Bradenton Police Department announced arrest warrants for a teacher and a teacher’s aide who allegedly tied up a 7-year-old boy during recess. Exceptional Student Education teacher Carina Chindamo, 31 and teacher’s aide Taylor Internicola, 39, will be charged with false imprisonment, the police department said in a news release. According to police, Chindamo and Internicola were recorded on a security camera tying the wrists of the student, who is nonverbal, on the playground during recess at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School, 515 13th Ave. W., Bradenton. The nylon rope was then wrapped around the leg of a chair, which Chindamo and Internicola took turns sitting on to keep the child from getting free, the police department said.

“Bradenton teacher got drunk at school, officials say. She could be charged with a crime” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — A former Bayshore Elementary School teacher is under criminal investigation for allegedly drinking while at work. The State Attorney’s Office is investigating Brandi Lee Snyder for child neglect without great bodily harm after she was discovered “with drugs and alcohol in her bag” while at school on Dec. 18, 2023, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by the Bradenton Herald. The Sheriff’s Office said Snyder appeared to be under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, blowing a .095 in the Breathalyzer. After blowing over the legal limit of .08 while at work, Snyder was fired from her job, according to the sheriff’s office report.

“Biden has openings for a comeback on two weak points” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — For the first time since the 2022 Midterms, Biden has an unmistakable political opening. If he can’t capitalize in the months ahead, it will heighten doubts about his political viability.

The two big developments have come on what voters say are Biden’s biggest weaknesses on the issues: the economy and the border.

Over the last three months, consumer confidence has surged to the highest level since July 2021. Lower inflation, sustained growth and Fed statements have brought the realization that a soft landing is at hand. The stock market has also made huge gains — the S&P 500 is now around 20% higher than during the last wave of New York Times/Siena College battleground state polls in late October.

It might be too soon to expect the improving economic picture to help Biden in the polls. Even now, most voters still don’t say the economy is good or excellent. They just believe it isn’t so bad and isn’t getting worse.

Second, there’s immigration. Voters increasingly rate immigration as a top problem facing the country and overwhelmingly say Trump would do a better job handling it. The issue is so challenging for Biden that it has been hard to see how he might defend himself.

Now, his defense is clear. On Sunday, a bipartisan group of Senate Democrats and Republicans announced a deal on legislation to address the border and aid to Ukraine. The deal appears to be dead in the House, in no small part because Trump opposes it. As a consequence, it might just be dead in the Senate as well.

Biden will have a plausible path to blame Republicans — and by extension Trump — on the issue that ought to be best for Republicans. In the hands of a deft campaign, Republicans could be made to pay a political cost for blocking the deal.

“William Mattox: We’ve got 90,000 problems — and easels ain’t one” via Florida Politics — A recent report from Step Up for Students identified a serious problem in our state’s programs. For the current school year, more than 90,000 Florida families applied for and were awarded scholarships that they then chose not to use. The size of this gap suggests that the supply of learning options is failing to keep up with demand. Part of the problem appears to be that some existing private schools have adopted a “wait-and-see” attitude about participating in Florida’s scholarship programs. Strangely, the Florida Legislature may be about to add to this climate of anxiety by “pulling the rug out from under” another historically cautious population — homeschoolers.

“Skylar Zander: Energy abundance is critical to Florida’s economic success” via Florida politics — We have seen energy costs go through the roof and continue to rise. And, even though there isn’t a ton we can do at the state level on energy policy, the Florida legislature is working hard to ensure Florida can improve our energy supply as much as possible; we want to make sure we are as diverse and resilient as possible Senate Bill 1624 and House Bill 1645 would ensure a cost-effective, diverse, and affordable energy supply by lifting various overburdensome regulations while keeping our energy resources safely supplied in our state. Not only will it reduce taxation on energy, so we can save a buck or two, but the bill is intended to ensure that we produce more of our own energy and that we meet supply and demand more smoothly.

“After Bud Light’s tough year, it’s bringing in Post Malone, Dana White and a genie for Super Bowl reboot” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — Bud Light is ready for a brand reboot, and it is betting on the Super Bowl to help deliver it. 2023 was a tough year for the brand, which saw its sales decline double digits following an influencer-marketing campaign that included transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. It was also a year in which the AB InBev brand used the big game to take a more sophisticated approach to market in a campaign starring Miles and Keleigh Teller. Now, the beer brand is reversing course and leaning into some of the traits that made its previous Super Bowl ads classics of the genre: Humor, wacky characters, and some big sports and music stars.

“Juvenile right whale spotted in the waters off Melbourne Beach” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Call it a pilgrimage of sorts. An endangered right whale, born last year to a mother named Pilgrim, has been making her own waves this week in the waters off Melbourne Beach. There have been at least 17 endangered right whales born in this calving season. The firstborn died after being hit by a vessel. Right whales steer some captains to frustration. Whale advocates are asking captains to be on the lookout for the young whale in the Melbourne Beach area. The whale’s appearance is a hopeful sign, but it’s among the very few for a species of less than 400 animals.

Best wishes to U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, former Rep. Brad Drake, Josh Burgin, Michelle McGovern, vice president of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Comcast, Dr. Rachel Sutz Pienta, Andy Taylor, and Rachel Witbracht, director of Government Relations at the University of West Florida.

