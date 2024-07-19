Delegation for 7.19.24: Returning home – VP snub – assassination – fallen hero – coffee talk

Departing Milwaukee

Delegates to the Republican National Convention (RNC) fly home Friday to Florida and nationwide. Meanwhile, one Sunshine State resident is hitting the campaign trail, now as the official 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination for a third consecutive election cycle. Among other historic aspirations, the Mar-a-Lago resident strives to be the first candidate elected to the White House while claiming a Florida residence. In a speech from Milwaukee that ran over 90 minutes, Trump began by making his case for change and unity.

“This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free and great again,” he said. “In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens – we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

In an uncharacteristically somber tone, Trump also addressed and recounted the attempt on his life days before the convention. “I am not supposed to be here tonight. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God.”

But as the speech dragged on further, Trump reverted to many of his standard talking points, accusing Democrats of backing politicized charges against him, saying they cheated in the 2020 election, and arguing that Joe Biden is the worst President in U.S. history.

The evening also included plenty of celebrations. Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, another Florida man known for a booming presence in a different arena, tossed off a blazer and tore a black sleeveless T-shirt from his chest to reveal a bright red Trump-Vance logo underneath. “Let Trumpamania run wild,” he yelled to a frothing crowd.

Trump’s inauguration capped off four days of activity in Milwaukee, where numerous Florida figures took the stage.

Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday discussed the fragility of life days after a shooter nearly killed Trump in Pennsylvania. “We were brought to the precipice of the abyss,” he said, “and by the hand of God reminded of what truly matters in our lives and our country.”

The same night, Sen. Rick Scott glorified Trump for surviving the shooting. “Can anything stop Donald Trump from becoming the next President and making America great again?”

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made a run for President this year, trotted out some campaign messaging anew, calling for voters to “send Joe Biden back to his basement” and re-elect Trump.

Later in the convention, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast and Michael Waltz enjoyed moments at the Milwaukee microphone. In a speech that sounded like a pitch for a Cabinet post, Waltz recalled that when Trump last held office, “we had a President who defeated ISIS, broke Iran, stood with Israel, always stood with our allies, made China pay.”

But one of the last speeches by a Florida politico went to Diane Evans. The Palm Beach County Republican State Committee member gave her first-ever convention address on how Trump’s 2020 campaign enticed her into politics.

“He isn’t part of the swamp,” she said. “He’s going to drain the swamp.”

She told delegates to canvas and get 20 friends to vote for Trump and tossed barbs at Biden and the Democratic administration. “Now I’m helping to take out the garbage at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

She also encouraged delegates to go home and recruit people to canvas for Trump while referencing his controversial and debunked allegations that Democrats stole the 2020 election without repeating any specific claims. “They can’t cheat or rig their way out of a landslide,” she said.

Mr. Brightside

Florida’s junior Senator is making the best out of getting passed up to be Trump’s running mate, giving an unsolicited non sequitur to Florida Republicans at a breakfast meeting on Thursday.

“I get to stay in Florida, too, by the way. That’s awesome,” Rubio said at the end of his comments at a Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) event at the RNC.

Indeed, Rubio’s Florida residency has been one major rationale for his non-selection.

Trump said earlier this month that one complication to picking Rubio could be the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which blocks electors from voting for a President and Vice President from the same state, a rule that would have presented wrinkles.

“You do that, and it makes it more complicated. There are other people that don’t have that complication,” Trump told Brian Kilmeade.

The former President’s son made the same point on Tuesday during his remarks to the RPOF.

“He is an incredible guy. We all know him and love him,” Eric Trump said about Rubio. However, he added that Donald Trump and the Senator, who lived in the same state, caused “a constitutional problem.”

“Were there workarounds for that, you know, send somebody out of state or something? Yeah. I mean, if they’re right, I think you could have gotten around that if you really had to. But that’s a problem having two people from the exact state,” Eric Trump added.

Investigation transparency

While the political world has tried to focus on the conventions and nomination process, the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump continues to unfold. Trump suffered minor injuries in the attack at a Pennsylvania rally, but one attendee was killed, and two others were injured before the Secret Service killed the shooter.

Scott participated this week in a classified call with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) about the shooting in Pennsylvania and learned some information he wishes was shared with the public.

“While I appreciate the efforts of the FBI and USSS to brief members of Congress on their work and conduct a thorough investigation, the Biden administration must also share this information with the public,” the Naples Republican said.

“There is a lot of information out there, some real and some not, and the Biden administration has got to start being open with Americans about what happened, who is being held accountable, and how we make sure it never happens again.”

He urged the administration to disseminate much of what law enforcement has learned and stressed that this isn’t a normal investigation in which officials can hide everything.

“The security of our Republic is being questioned. The Biden administration can’t wait to release details until the investigation is complete. It needs to start today,” Scott said.

“It is imperative that FBI Director (Christopher) Wray, USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hold a daily public news conference to share updates with the American people and answer questions about what happened, who is being held accountable, and how we make sure it never happens again.”

Honoring a hero

Two members of Florida’s congressional delegation, one Republican and one Democrat, are joining forces to ease partisan tensions and honor a man killed during the assassination attempt on Trump.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, and Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, filed legislation (HR 1360) to declare Corey Comperatore, an engineer and former volunteer Fire Chief, “died a hero to his family and hero to his country for his service.”

The measure also condemns the attempted murder of Trump and “political violence in all its forms.”

“Corey Comperatore should not have lost his life exercising his First Amendment right by going to a political rally. There is no place for political violence in America!” said Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican.

Comperatore, 50, spent his final moments diving in front of his wife and daughter to protect them from stray bullets meant for the former President at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A Secret Service sniper killed the shooter, identified by the FBI as a 20-year-old registered Republican who once made a small donation to a progressive group. But by the time the shooter was neutralized, Comperatore and at least two other rally attendees – David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 – had been hit.

“Corey Comperatore led his life keeping his community safe and spent the last moments of his life shielding his family from danger,” Moskowitz said. “No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, those are the brave qualities we should salute. He deserves the ability to go to a political rally and return home. I hope that my colleagues will join us in honoring his sacrifice.”

Plea for civility

Meanwhile, Moskowitz joined Luna in issuing a national call for civility.

While the delegation colleagues both have reputations for partisan jabs, they sent a bipartisan message in the wake of the Pennsylvania shooting.

The Florida lawmakers sent a letter to all members of Congress days after an assassination attempt. “As Democrat and Republican Members of Congress, we call for peace and civility in our nation’s politics,” the letter reads.

“The cycle of animosity and hate that has permeated our country’s political system needs to stop.”

Luna. a St. Petersburg Republican, and Moskowitz serve together on the House Oversight Committee.

Luna and Moskowitz have also worked together on bipartisan issues, most notably pushing last year for a hearing on military transparency around UFOs. The two lawmakers were each elected in 2022, and when Moskowitz announced his intention to have lunch once a week with a colleague from across the aisle, Luna was his first guest.

Coffee constituency

As convention season ends, Rep. Cory Mills said he will meet with constituents in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The New Smyrna Beach Republican will hold a “Coffee with the Congressman” event on Aug. 7 in Deltona.

“These events are an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and share their thoughts,” Mills said. “I have truly enjoyed meeting and hearing from you; I hope to see you there.”

This event will occur at the Center at Deltona on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., and Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. will be a special guest.

Misinformation crisis?

Rep. Maxwell Frost doesn’t want federal money going to health care providers that mislead people seeking abortions.

The Orlando Democrat and Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office to investigate crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs). Such facilities have come under fire for marketing themselves as providing reproductive health care but then delivering misinformation.

“We are concerned about certain federally funded organizations that claim to provide reproductive health care for pregnant people but whose ultimate motive, often achieved through deception, misinformation, and intimidation, is to prevent people from accessing abortion care,” the letter reads.

Frost’s Office pointed to a Health Management Associates study suggesting such centers received a collective $400 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2023

Yet, the letter alleges the centers “are often unregulated and lack government oversight.”

“Even though evidence overwhelmingly shows that CPCs are a barrier to health care, studies, including a recent report, found that CPCs continue to receive millions of dollars in federal funding, much of which is difficult for the public to track. We request the Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a study on the federal funding that CPCs receive,” the letter reads.

It seeks information on three national groups running centers – Heartbeat International, Care Net, and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates – and whether medical professionals there abide by HIPAA standards.

Taking from teachers

A decision by Hillsborough County Commissioners to obstruct efforts to pay teachers more has caused Rep. Kathy Castor to be concerned about Florida schools remaining competitive.

The Tampa Democrat lambasted a Republican majority on the local board for blocking a ballot referendum on raising pay for public schoolteachers.

“Hillsborough teachers are underpaid by thousands of dollars compared to surrounding counties, (which) has contributed to a serious teacher shortage in local schools,” Castor said. “In the 2023-2024 school year, Hillsborough County Public Schools lost nearly 10% of our teachers. That is why HCPS scheduled a countywide referendum to allow voters to decide whether or not to increase teacher salaries, just as other counties have done.”

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said now was the wrong time to ask for a tax increase as residents struggle with the “devastating impacts of inflation,” according to Fox 13. School Board officials have argued the Commission didn’t have the authority to block the measure and have threatened legal action.

Castor’s Office pointed to National Education Association statistics showing that Florida ranks 50th among all U.S. states in K-12 teacher pay, with teachers making about $53,000 compared to a national average of almost $70,000.

“It is outrageous that four Republicans on the Board of County Commissioners can deny Hillsborough residents the ability to have our say on a matter of great public importance,” Castor said. “It’s shortsighted, wrong and a ‘slap in the face’ to Hillsborough students, families and teachers who deserve better.”

Hate by any name

Meta this week decided earlier this month that the company will classify the term “Zionist” as hate speech when used to degrade and antagonize Jews. It’s a change Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has pursued for years.

The Weston Democrat and Canadian MP Anthony Housefather issued a joint statement cheering the decision. The lawmakers co-Chaired the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism, which started lobbying social media platforms to confront antisemitism online in 2022.

“We commend Meta’s recent decision to accurately classify the abuse of the term ‘Zionist’ as a proxy for antisemitic hate and incitement of violence against Jews on their platforms,” the statement reads. “We are proud to have advocated for this hard-fought victory since the founding of the Task Force in 2020 through letters, hearings, roundtables, and meetings with Meta executive leadership.

“For decades, the term ‘Zionist’ has been exploited by antisemites around the world to shield their true intentions and claim they are targeting a political movement rather than a protected class. These tactics have been eagerly adopted by online extremists, from pro-Hamas agitators to far-right White supremacists, who have flooded our feeds with lazily disguised phrases (‘kill all Zionists,’ ‘crush Zionism,’ ‘Zionists control the media,’ ‘Zionists are disloyal’ etc.) with impunity. The result has been a wave of antisemitic conspiracies that has bred surging hate crimes and harassment against Jewish communities around the world.”

Notably, Wasserman Schultz, a Jewish American, has called herself a Zionist in the past, but only in expressing her support for Israel. Using the term as a slur and to spread anti-Jewish hate should not be tolerated on any social media platforms, she said.

“It does not matter to Jewish users whether they are threatened online as a Zionist or as a Jew. It matters that social platforms and community leaders work together to reverse the spread of targeted, hateful, violent content online,” the joint statement reads. “We look forward to advising Meta on the implementation of this policy, urging other digital media companies to follow Meta’s lead, and continuing to advocate for a whole-of-society approach to end the scourge of online antisemitism.”

Bridging Miami-Dade

Over $100 million will soon roll into Miami-Dade County, strengthening roads across waterways. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami Democrat, announced that the grants will replace 11 Venetian Causeway Bridges.

“The current bridges require updates to meet modern design and safety standards. And with the growing number of natural disasters Miami-Dade County faces, it is more important than ever to secure and upgrade our bridges,” Wilson said.

“That’s why I’m proud to have secured over $100 million to replace 11 Venetian Causeway Bridges. Miami-Dade County has long planned to replace and upgrade these bridges, but the high costs have been a significant hurdle. This funding will help accelerate the process and ensure Miami-Dade County has the highest quality of infrastructure. This investment will make the Venetian Causeway safer and more efficient for all Miami-Dade County residents.”

Wilson serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She pushed for the Federal Highway Administration to direct the dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by Biden in 2021.

Local officials cheered the grants, making their way to Miami-Dade.

“We are honored to receive this substantial investment, and we are extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, and our congressional delegation for making it happen,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“This project is crucial to improve mobility to and from the beach on a vital roadway for residents who live and work there and for millions of tourists who visit our County, as well as protect a key evacuation road during storms. This investment will help future-proof our infrastructure while generating jobs to support our local economy – a major step forward in our ongoing efforts to upgrade our infrastructure and build a resilient, future-ready Miami-Dade.”

On this day

July 19, 1848 – “First women’s rights convention convenes” via the Library of Congress – The Seneca Falls Convention, heralded as the first American women’s rights convention, was held in the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York. Despite minimal publicity, an estimated 300 attendees were at the inaugural meeting. It is not surprising that many of the convention attendees lived locally, as many abolitionists lived nearby. Many people working in the anti-slavery movement eventually became a part of the struggle to obtain equal rights for women. Convention organizer Elizabeth Cady Stanton and husband Henry were well-known and active abolitionists.

July 19, 1984 – “Geraldine Ferraro nominated for Vice President” via Ms. Magazine – Rep. Ferraro, a New York Democrat, accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination to be Vice President of the United States, the running mate for presidential candidate Walter Mondale. She told the cheering crowd of delegates, “Change is the air, just as surely as when John Kennedy beckoned America to a new frontier when Sally Ride rocketed into space and when Rev. Jesse Jackson ran for the office of President of the United States. By choosing a woman to run for our nation’s second-highest office, you sent a powerful signal to all Americans. There are no doors we cannot unlock.”

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski and Jesse Scheckner.