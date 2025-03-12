Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.12.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Researchers, physicians, patients, volunteers, and advocates have made their way to Tallahassee to highlight Moffitt Cancer Center’s statewide impact and urge lawmakers to support the institution’s mission to eradicate cancer.

Moffitt Day kicks off when the Capitol doors open, but it will shift into high gear at around 11:15 a.m. when the Cure on Wheels cohort rolls into the Capitol Courtyard. This year, more than 35 cyclists signed up to pedal from Tampa to Tally — around 325 miles — to raise money for cancer research.

After the Cure on Wheels team arrives this morning, they will present three checks totaling $40,000 toward prostate cancer research, blood and marrow transplantation services and adolescent and young adult fertility services.

While curing cancer is the prime directive, Moffitt Day also highlights all the work the center is engaging in along the way, such as testing its cutting-edge research by treating cancer-stricken Floridians.

“At Moffitt Cancer Center, we excel at rapidly translating research discoveries from our own labs directly into patient care. This ability to swiftly move from bench to bedside ensures that our patients benefit from the latest advancements in cancer treatment,” said Moffitt Cancer Center President and CEO Patrick Hwu, M.D.

“One example is melanoma. Florida has the second-highest number of melanoma cases in the country. Over the past 20 years, Moffitt has been instrumental in almost every FDA approval for new therapies to treat this disease. One of the most recent approvals is tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, which our center helped pioneer and bring to patients through clinical trials and now commercially.

“But our work is not done. We are already exploring ways to enhance TIL therapy to improve the outcomes of melanoma patients and expand its application to other types of cancer, such as lung and bladder.”

State assistance has enhanced Moffitt’s capabilities by allowing the center to train and educate scores of health care practitioners—and more doctors, nurses, and skilled techs produce benefits well beyond Moffitt’s campus.

“In Fiscal Year 2024, Moffitt trained more than 400 residents, 200 oncology fellows and 500 medical students, ensuring a highly skilled workforce. With 27 academic affiliations and expanded partnerships, Moffitt supports medical, nursing and biomedical research education. Innovative initiatives, such as the Root Cause Analysis Education Series, further enhance professional training,” Hwu said.

“Through critical support from the state, Moffitt Cancer Center is advancing cancer care through education and training by preparing the next generation of oncology professionals.”

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) has announced its 2025 legislative priorities, with strong support for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed tax holidays and various tax cuts.

The list includes support and opposition to policies related to energy, insurance and financial services, health care, information technology, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation and taxes.

Its taxation priorities align with DeSantis’ $115.6 billion “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

“We applaud the historic $2.2 billion tax relief package Gov. DeSantis included in his proposed budget, which not only features numerous sales tax holidays to benefit Florida families but also puts a significant focus on providing tax relief for Florida businesses and spurring growth and investment in our state,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said.

Among this year’s legislative priorities, AIF supports reducing the state sales tax on commercial electricity and gas and reducing or eliminating the corporate income tax. It also supports reducing business rental taxes and the proposed sales tax holidays for school supplies and hurricane season, among other policies that reduce the overall tax burden on Florida residents and businesses.

Notably, AIF supports “removing regulatory scope-of-practice obstacles for qualified health care professionals,” which relates to legislation filed in the ongoing “eyeball wars” seeking to expand treatment authority for optometrists.

On offshore drilling, AIF backs legislation that would establish “a process by which the state of Florida can begin considering proposals for safe, offshore drilling in federal waters.” That’s a controversial proposal in Florida where, historically, offshore drilling has been widely unpopular across political ideologies. AIF explains in its guide that “Florida’s economic recovery is heavily dependent on reasonably priced and reliable sources of petroleum.”

Read more here.

Welcome to the world! – On Tuesday, March 4, Rachel (Special Projects Coordinator at Woligo) and Pete Murray (VP of Strategic Government Relations for the Health Alliance Group, Government Affairs Associate with Right Turn Strategies DC, and CEO of PFM Consulting) welcomed their son, Peter F. Murray II, affectionately known as “Chip.” Both mother and baby are doing great. Congratulations to the happy family!

Tweet, tweet:

—@RepThomasMassie: POTUS is spending his day attacking me and Canada. The difference is Canada will eventually cave.

—@ShelbyTalcott: Per person familiar, “reduction in force” notices for the Education Department are expected to go out today at 6 p.m. Nearly half of the department is expected to be eliminated.

—@stoolpresidente: I was offered a position in the government, but I would’ve had to stop running Barstool to take it

—@RonDeSantis: Florida never had more registered Republicans than Democrats for the state’s entire history until late 2021. Republicans were hundreds of thousands registrations in the hole six years ago. Today, there are 1.2 million more Republicans than Democrats in the Sunshine State. Miami-Dade is now the most populous red county in the nation — generating double-digit GOP victories in the 2022 Governor race and the 2024 Presidential race. Palm Beach County — once the Democrat firewall — is now a swing county, having gone red in the 2022 Governor race and barely blue in the 2024 Presidential race. It is trending to a GOP voter registration advantage over the next election cycle or two. There is no comparable example of a structural GOP voter shift this significant in modern American history. It is no accident that this happened as Florida enacted the most ambitious conservative policy agenda in the nation. Sharp contrasts work. Bold colors, not pale pastels!

—@SenAlbritton: Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for directing the flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of our friend and colleague, Senator Geraldine Thompson.

—@Fineout: TFW when there’s a Fla Leg Committee meeting and legislators don’t know the difference between petition initiatives and amendments placed on ballot by the Legislature – and dk the vote needed by Legislature to get on 26 ballot. It’s a three-fifths supermajority, not two-thirds.

—@Amtrak: guess we’re the only ones doing free baggage now

“Top conservative group aligns with Donald Trump as it makes major endorsement in high-profile race” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — The Club for Growth PAC, a prominent conservative organization, has thrown its support behind Rep. Byron Donalds in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial race. This endorsement marks a significant development, as Donalds is the only major Republican candidate to have launched a campaign to succeed Gov. DeSantis.

Donalds, a staunch Trump ally, secured the former President’s endorsement shortly before announcing his candidacy on Fox News. The Club for Growth’s backing further solidifies his position in the race. The organization has a strong history with Donalds, spending $2.5 million to support his initial congressional victory in 2020.

“Rep. Byron Donalds is a proven constitutional conservative who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to pro-growth economic policies, school freedom and limited government principles,” said Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh.

The endorsement comes amid speculation about a potential run by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis. While she is considering a bid, recent polling suggests that Donalds holds a significant lead, particularly among voters aware of Trump’s endorsement.

The Club for Growth’s decision to back Donalds signifies a renewed alignment with Trump after previous clashes. The organization aims to work closely with Trump’s political and policy teams in the upcoming election cycle. This endorsement underscores the importance of Trump’s influence in the Republican Party and sets the stage for a potentially competitive Primary battle in Florida.





“Florida Republicans probe travel costs, other spending by DOGE-friendly Ron DeSantis administration” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Despite DeSantis’ praise for Elon Musk’s waste-cutting efforts, key Florida House Republicans are scrutinizing the DeSantis administration’s spending and hiring practices. Concerns include agency secretaries working remotely, an agency’s inability to track state-owned vehicles, and significant travel expenses for out-of-state employees. Legislators are also questioning vacant positions and potential job eliminations. These inquiries signal growing tension between DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature. House Speaker Daniel Perez emphasized fiscal responsibility. A House budget panel grilled a Department of Management Services (DMS) deputy secretary about spending issues, while another questioned the Lottery Secretary’s trip to Paris. A bill is advancing to restrict agency heads from living outside their agency’s home county, potentially affecting top DeSantis appointees.

“In Florida, GOP lawmakers are wading into Trump’s Gulf of America” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — While DeSantis was among the first leaders to embrace President Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Florida Republican lawmakers now are eager to join the partisan chorus. Three different bills renaming the water body were debuted Tuesday before Committees in the House and Senate. Republican supermajorities are expected to pass a law setting the name change for school instructional material, road signs and more before the Legislature adjourns in early May. “The name is changed. It’s now the Gulf of America,” Sen. Joe Gruters told a Senate panel. “Listen, we want our kids to have the correct names of everything moving forward, and this is just a way to do that.”

“Don Gaetz’s affordable housing bill advances through Committee” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A Senate panel advanced an affordable housing bill that would allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their primary property in hopes of tackling the housing crisis in Florida. Sen. Gaetz introduced the measure (SB 184). The Committee adopted an amendment that clarified that accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, cannot be used as short-term rentals for less than 30 days, while allowing manufactured homes to be used as ADUs as long as they meet requirements. “It’s styled as an affordable housing bill, but it could also be used as a private property rights bill,” Gaetz told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development.

“Keith Truenow’s manufacturing legislation takes a step forward” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — The Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development advanced a bill aiming to boost Florida’s manufacturing sector and help grow sustainability in the industry. Sen. Truenow introduced the bill (SB 600). The measure seeks to expand market exposure for manufactured goods and products and to build a partnership between the industry and the state to promote products efficiently. Chris Dawson from FloridaMakes supported the bill and noted that it would help develop tens of thousands of manufacturing businesses in Florida.

“Alexis Calatayud’s tax credit legislation moves through first Committee” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — The Senate Committee on Health Policy unanimously advanced a tax credits bill geared toward providing family housing while a child who is critically ill is receiving treatment and care. Sen. Calatayud introduced the measure (SB 182). It would create the Home Away From Home Tax Credit to provide tax credits capped at $2.5 million each fiscal year. Eligible businesses would need to contribute to charitable organizations that provide housing for families of children who are ill for little or no cost to the family while their child receives care. “When a family is dealing with a diagnosis that requires travel and treatment away from home, expenses can add up so quickly. The last thing we want is for families to endure prolonged separations or incur additional debts to facilitate housing near a treatment facility,” Calatayud said.

“Lawmakers want to ban cellphones in schools, from bell to bell and during lunch” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida students could need to put their phones away for good next school year — even during lunch. Legislators in the Florida House advanced a bill Tuesday that would ban the use of cell phones throughout the school day, a sweeping measure that aims to curb the distractions caused by students’ phone use. Louisiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, Virginia and Indiana have already implemented similar legislation. The bill’s restrictions on cell phones in schools mimic those implemented in Orange County Public Schools in 2023. The OCPS rules prohibit students from using phones from the first morning to the last dismissal bell. Current state law bans phone use during “instructional time,” but the bill (HB 949), filed by Rep. Demi Busatta, would mean students could not use them during the school day. If passed, the ban would go into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

“House panel gives first OK to Vicki Lopez’s latest condo safety package” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A voluminous bill meant to strengthen Florida’s condo safety laws and penalize noncompliant associations cleared its first House hurdle easily. Members of the Housing, Agriculture and Tourism Subcommittee voted unanimously to advance the legislation (HB 913), the latest condo-focused measure from Rep. Lopez. The bill would block Citizens Property Insurance — Florida’s state-run insurer of last resort — from issuing or renewing policies for condo owners or associations not complying with existing inspection requirements. Notably, most of the more than 11,000 condo buildings with three or more levels that must comply with the relatively new rules hadn’t done so by the Dec. 31 deadline.

“State workers’ insurance could cover storing sperm, eggs for cancer patients” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida lawmakers are acting to expand state worker health care benefits to allow men and women undergoing chemotherapy — treatment that could make them sterile — to store their sperm and eggs for up to three years. Similar bills were approved with unanimous, bipartisan support in both House and Senate Committees. “Ensuring that the State Group Insurance Program in Florida covers standard fertility preservation services is crucial for individuals facing medical treatments that may compromise their ability to have children in the future,” Rep. Dana Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican, said about her bill. Egg, sperm or embryo freezing is a vital component of comprehensive health care, she said, and without insurance coverage, such procedures can be too expensive for most families.

“Adam Anderson’s ‘Sunshine Genetics Act’ advances, offering promise for rare disease research and treatment” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Legislation that seeks to position Florida as a national leader in genetics, gene therapy and precision medicine cleared its first Committee hearing Tuesday, 17-0. Rep. Anderson’s bill (HB 907), dubbed the Sunshine Genetics Act, would establish a free, opt-in newborn genetic testing program to create a statewide research network to advance the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. “The future of health care is now, and Florida is the catalyst for this transformation,” Anderson said. “By expanding access to genetic testing and accelerating medical research, we can change lives and make our state the epicenter of medical breakthroughs.” The Florida State University (FSU) Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases’ Rare Disease Day Symposium will administer the screening program.

—“Robin Bartleman’s Family Empowerment Scholarship bill advances” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

“Bill pitting sea turtles vs. Americans for Prosperity advances in House” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A House panel supported a bill to prevent local governments from banning plastic bags, plastic cups and other single-use containers. Rep. Omar Blanco’s preemption bill also would undo a requirement for the Department of Environmental Protection to study and update its 2010 report on retail bags and how to regulate them. “I’m a big user of plastic bags, but I’m also a responsible user of plastic bags,” the first-term Representative said during the Natural Resources and Disasters Subcommittee meeting. “When you start making those restrictions, it just doesn’t give people the opportunity,” Rep. Blanco’s legislation (HB 565) pitted sea turtle conservationists against American for Prosperity, plastic bag producers and retailers.

“Proposal would change who can sit on Florida’s top Wildlife Board” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — As Florida faces rapid development, who should sit on the state’s top Wildlife Board tasked with overseeing fish and wildlife regulations? A leading state Democratic Representative wants to see changes for the DeSantis-appointed Wildlife Commission — and she wants voters to decide on them. Rep. Anna Eskamani has introduced a joint resolution that would reform the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to put scientists, local officials and environmental experts on the Board and bar Commissioners who have made large political donations.

“Goodbye White Springs? Legislation filed to abolish historic North Florida town” via James Call of the USA Today Network-Florida — A 140-year-old North Florida town faces extinction under a proposal before the Legislature. Rep. Jason Shoaf, a Port St. Joe Republican, wants to abolish White Springs, founded along the Suwannee River during a 19th-century springs tourism boom. It’s also the site of the Stephen Foster Memorial Museum and home to the annual Florida Folk Festival. “I want to restore the citizens’ access to their government, deal with the many allegations of corruption, put an end to the suppression of votes and improve the quality of life for the citizens of White Springs,” Shoaf told a reporter shortly after filing the bill.

“To honor Geraldine Thompson, Gov. DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to pay tribute to Sen. Thompson, who died last month. The Democrat, who represented Orlando in Tallahassee for nearly two decades, died at age 76 following surgery complications. “To honor Sen. Geraldine Thompson, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Orange County from sunrise to sunset on Thursday,” DeSantis said in his order Tuesday. Thursday is the same day lawmakers will celebrate Thompson’s life on the Senate floor during a noon tribute.

8 a.m. — 10 a.m.:

House Security & Threat Assessment Committee — Room 12, House Office Building.

8:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.:

Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs — Room 301, Senate Office Building.

Senate Judiciary — Room 110, Senate Office Building.

Senate Regulated Industries — Room 412, Knott Building.

Senate Transportation — Room 37, Senate Office Building.

Joint EDR: Revenue Estimating Conference — Room 117, Knott Building — Topic: Outlooks for General Revenue and the State School Trust Fund.

9 a.m. — N/A:

Joint EDR: Revenue Estimating Conference — Room 117, Knott Building — Topic: Fiscally Constrained Counties.

10:15 a.m. — 12:15 p.m.:

House Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee — Room 314, House Office Building.

House Careers & Workforce Subcommittee — Room 17, House Office Building.

House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee — Room 102, House Office Building.

House Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee — Room 404, House Office Building.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m.:

Senate Rules — Room 412, Knott Building.

1 p.m. — 4 p.m.:

House Criminal Justice Subcommittee — Room 404, House Office Building.

House Health Care Budget Subcommittee — Room 314, House Office Building.

House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee — Room 212, Knott Building.

House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee — Room 17, House Office Building.

3 p.m. — 5 p.m.:

Senate Session – Chamber.

4:15 p.m. — 6:15 p.m.:

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

George Anderson, Laura Boehmer, Rachel Cone, Anna DeCerchio, Christopher Dudley, Mike Moore, Kaley Slattery, Olivia Vairo, The Southern Group: Alliance for Commercial Real Estate, Florida Dredge & Dock, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, Blue Water Industries Florida, Gasparilla Island Conservation & Improvement Association, Destin Water Users, City of Marathon, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority

Jose Arrojo: Office of the State Attorney 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida

Brian Ballard, Dane Eagle, Adrian Lukis, Ballard Partners: BHT Properties Group, National Rental Home Council

Rob Bradley, Jayer Williamson, Oak Strategies: Daniel Memorial, Operation New Hope, Peoples Gas System, PrizePicks, Tampa Electric Company, TECO Energy, Vision is Priceless

Michael Cantens, Flagler Strategies: Deere & Company

Rosanna Catalano, Kimberly Shugar, Arrow Group Consulting: Garrison Systems

Jorge Chamizo, Charles Dudley, Hunter Flack, Melissa Ramba, Floridian Partners: Deere & Company, Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust

Steve Crisafulli, David Daniel, Samuel Powell, Jonathan Rees, SBM Partners: Conklin Davis Center for the Visually Impaired, Marine Industries Association of South Florida

Mackenna Davis, Cynergy Consulting: EssilorLuxottica USA

Tiffany Hankins: Florida Immigrant Coalition

Richard Heffley, Heffley & Associates: Florida School Book Depository

Malinda Horton, Horton & Associates: Florida Association of Museums

Lance Lozano, Becker & Poliakoff: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Ryan Matthews, Robert Stuart, Jason Unger, GrayRobinson: Apexon

Frank Mayernick, Tracy Mayernick, Rob Johnson, Brooke Steele, The Mayernick Group: Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust

Drew Meiner, Capital City Consulting: Bay County Tax Collector

Tyler Russell, Continental Strategy: Cloud Navigator

Julianne Thomas: Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Heather Turnbull, Zachary Hubbard, Rubin Turnbull & Associates: BusPatrol, Brightline Trains Florida

Dawn White: Baptist Health South Florida

“Trump halts doubling of tariffs on Canadian metals after Ontario suspends electricity price hikes” via The Associated Press — Trump’s threat to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50% for Canada led the provincial government of Ontario to suspend its planned surcharges on electricity sold to the United States. As a result, the White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. President pulled back on his doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs, even as the federal government still plans to place a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting Wednesday. The drama delivered a win for Trump but amplified concerns about tariffs that have roiled the stock market and stirred recession risks.

“ICE isn’t delivering the mass deportation Trump wants” via Nick Miroff of The Atlantic — Sightings of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, real and imagined, are everywhere on social media. Teachers say students are panicked that ICE will take their parents while they’re in class. One Maryland doctor who treats patients with cancer and chronic pain from worksite injuries told me that many are skipping appointments. “They’re terrified,” he said. That much is going to plan, backed by a $200 million messaging campaign called “Stay Out and Leave Now.” The results of the actual deportation push appear to be more modest, though not for lack of effort. ICE officers, some working six or seven days a week, made about 18,000 arrests last month. ICE stopped publishing daily arrest totals in early February as its numbers sagged. By comparison, the agency tallied roughly 10,000 arrests in February 2024. The latest government data show that deportations were higher toward the end of Joe Biden’s presidency, when ICE was removing a more significant number of migrants picked up along the Mexico-U.S. border.

“Trump administration weighs barring Cubans, Haitians from U.S. as part of new travel ban” via Nora Gámez Torres and Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration is weighing including Cuba and Haiti on a list of countries whose nationals will face restrictions to enter the country. Cuba, which is on a State Department list of countries that sponsor terrorism, might end up on a “red list” of countries facing a total travel ban, while Haiti might end up on a less restrictive version of the list, the sources said. Shortly after taking office, Trump directed officials in the administration to come up with a list of nations that could be part of an expanded travel ban similar to the one he introduced during his first term for countries with Muslim majorities, based on the idea that they have a weak security apparatus to do background checks.

“USAID official tells remaining staffers: Shred and burn all your documents” via Phelim Kine and Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — A senior official at USAID instructed the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there, many of which contain sensitive information. The materials earmarked for destruction include contents of the agency’s “classified safes and personnel documents” at the Ronald Reagan Building, said an email sent by USAID’s acting executive director, Erica Carr.

“Education Department to fire 1,300 workers, gutting its staff” via Michael C. Bender and Dana Goldstein of The New York Times — The Education Department announced that it was firing more than 1,300 workers, effectively gutting the agency that manages federal loans for college, tracks student achievement and enforces civil rights laws in schools. The layoffs mean that the department, which started the year with 4,133 employees, will now have a workforce of about half that size after less than two months with Trump in office. In addition to the 1,315 workers fired on Tuesday, 572 employees accepted separation packages offered recently, and 63 probationary workers were terminated last month. The cuts could portend an additional move by the Trump administration to essentially dismantle the department, as Trump has said he wants to do, even though it cannot be closed without the approval of Congress.

“‘Broke’ Florida insurance companies moved money; watchdog organization asks how?” via Brittany Muller of WFLA — It started with a shocking report revealing Florida insurers were shifting millions to their executives, shareholders, and out-of-state operations, all while claiming to be losing money. Now, the nation’s largest watchdog organization for insurance policyholders is asking: how could Florida’s insurance regulators allow it to happen? “Where did all that money go?” questioned Doug Quinn, American Policyholder Association’s executive director. “Now this report is the smoking gun that shows it’s been shifted over to affiliates up through the holding companies and to the investor holders.” The American Policyholder Association advocates for insurance customers.

“New hemp regulations geared toward marketing take hold Wednesday” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — New regulations governing hemp sales go into effect Wednesday that are geared toward preventing access to children and stemming marketing aimed at kids. The new rules from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services include provisions on how hemp products are marketed, labeled and advertised in the state. The amendments provide more criteria to prevent specific marketing and packaging targeting children. The new measures also require child-resistant packages to keep the hemp products inaccessible to minors. Paula Savchenko is a founding partner of Cannacore Group, a hemp business licensing consulting firm, and PS Law Group’s founding partner. Savchenko said the industry should welcome the new regulations that are taking hold Wednesday. Savchenko said that while hemp has been legal in Florida since 2017, there has been too much ambiguity in state laws when it comes to the packaging of the goods.

“House approves stopgap funding bill days before government shutdown” via Katherine Tully McManus of POLITICO — The House passed a seven-month funding patch that aims to avoid a shutdown in three days. It’s a significant victory for Speaker Mike Johnson, who largely kept his conference together with a single defection and help from one Democrat. The 217-213 vote went almost entirely along party lines. One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden, voted “yes,” while Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican, voted “no.” The bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans will need at least eight Democrats to cross the aisle to clear it for Trump’s signature. The stopgap would fund government operations through the remainder of this fiscal year. It would slash non-defense funding by roughly $13 billion and increase defense spending by about $6 billion over current budgets — including billions for deportations, veterans’ health care and the military.

“NIH to terminate or limit grants related to vaccine hesitancy and uptake” via Carolyn Y. Johnson and Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post — The National Institutes of Health will cancel or cut back dozens of grants for research on why some people are reluctant to be vaccinated and how to increase acceptance of vaccines. The email, titled “required terminations — 3/10/25,” shows that on Monday morning, the agency “received a new list … of awards that need to be terminated today. It has been determined they do not align with NIH funding priorities related to vaccine hesitancy and/or uptake.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new secretary of NIH’s parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, has disparaged vaccines for years. He gained national notoriety over the past two decades by promoting misinformation about vaccines and a conjectured link to autism, drawing widespread condemnation from the scientific community.

“Jim Oberweis becomes first Republican to file for Byron Donalds’ seat in Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A former Illinois state Senator just became the first Republican to file to succeed U.S. Rep. Donalds. Oberweis, former Chair of Oberweis Dairy, filed on March 5 to run in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. The Bonita Beach Republican is no stranger to federal campaigns. Shortly after his 2012 election to the Illinois Senate, the businessman became the Republican nominee against U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, in 2014, according to Ballotpedia. He also ran for an open U.S. House seat in Illinois in 2020 but lost to Democrat Lauren Underwood, who still holds that seat today. But now, Oberweis hopes to stake out ground early in a heavily Republican district in Southwest Florida.

“Senate Republican leaders back Lauren Melo’s bid in SD 28” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican leadership in the Senate has picked a favorite in the race to succeed former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC) announced that Senate President Ben Albritton, Senate Majority Leader Jim Boyd, and Senate Health Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull endorsed Rep. Melo for the Senate District 28 post. “The challenges and opportunities ahead will require the next generation of Senate leaders to be proven fighters for the hard-working people of Florida,” reads a joint statement from Albritton, Boyd, and Trumbull. “From building her own businesses to raising three children and battling breast cancer while sending her son overseas to Afghanistan on his first combat deployment in the Army, Lauren Melo represents the best of Florida’s hunger for freedom and prosperity.”

“Boynton Beach voters pick Rebecca Shelton as Mayor, re-elect Thomas Turkin to City Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With all precincts reporting, Shelton secured 56% of the vote, earning the right to succeed Mayor Ty Penserga, who must leave due to term limits. She won handily against three opponents: Court McQuire, Golene Gordon and David Merker, who took 28%, 12% and 4% of the vote, respectively. In the race to represent District 3, which spans the city’s southeast portion, incumbent Republican Commissioner Turkin took 58% of the vote to defeat political operative Dominick Vargas, who carried an endorsement from the Florida Democratic Party. Incumbent District 1 Commissioner Angela Cruz coasted back into office unopposed.

“Steve Branham wins Longboat Key Town Commission seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Voters in Longboat Key elected Branham to the Town Commission. Election results after the close of polls showed Branham beating Debbie Murphy for an at-large seat on the Commission. In Sarasota County, where more than two-thirds of the city’s voters reside, Branham led with more than 76.5% of the vote. He received 889 votes to Murphy’s 273, with the most votes in Sarasota County tabulated.

“Miramar voters re-elect Yvette Colbourne, elect two new members to City Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Colbourne earned another four years in office. With 16 of 19 precincts reporting at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Colbourne had 85.6% of the vote to defeat challenger Luis Pedraza and keep Seat 2 at City Hall. For Seat 3, Avril Cherasard had 53% of ballots cast in her favor, outpacing Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott and Nari Tomlinson, who took 28% and 19% of the vote, respectively. In the Seat 4 race, Carson “Eddy” Edwards won 41% of the vote, defeating Kerri-Ann Nesbeth, Kertch Conze, and Pamela Reid. Election rules in Miramar, Broward’s fourth-largest municipality by population, provide that the biggest vote-getter in each race wins outright. There are no runoffs.

“Palm Beach Gardens voters re-elect Marcie Tinsley to City Council, pick John Kemp for Group 4 seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With 42 of 46 precincts reporting at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Tinsley had 86.5% of the vote to fend off a long-shot challenge from Scott Gilow. For the Group 4 seat, Kemp defeated Chuck Millar with 55% of the vote for the right to succeed outgoing Council member Carl Woods, who must leave office due to term limits. All four candidates are registered Republicans, though their political affiliation didn’t show on the ballot because the city’s elections are nonpartisan.

“The Miami Mayor’s race is heating up. This former City Commissioner is planning a run” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — After a two-year hiatus from public office, former Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell wants to return to City Hall to “clean up” a city he says is “contaminated with bad government.” On Tuesday, Russell plans to officially file paperwork to run for Mayor of Miami, formally making him the first prominent candidate to enter the 2025 mayoral race. “The city of Miami is bad enough that you’d wonder, who would want to be the Mayor?” Russell said in an interview last week. “It’s like, who would want to be the captain of the Titanic?” After his climactic exit from City Hall in late 2022, Russell says he didn’t have plans to return. But a siren’s song of controversies throughout the past two years has lured him back. Russell believes he can right the ship through reform initiatives like amending the city’s charter to increase the number of Commissioners and implementing stricter term limits.

“Coral Gables Mayor’s defamation lawsuit against Spanish radio station can move forward” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A Judge has ruled that a defamation lawsuit filed by Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago — alleging that his reputation was damaged by on-air comments made about an ethics inquiry — can move forward. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Joseph Perkins denied a motion to dismiss from Actualidad Media Group, the LLC that puts out the Spanish-language radio show Actualidad 1040 AM. Last Summer, Perkins dismissed Lago’s lawsuit, saying it was “legally insufficient.” The Mayor then re-filed an amended lawsuit, on which Perkins ruled. At this point in the legal process, Perkins wrote that the question was not “whether Plaintiff’s allegations are true or false. The question is whether Plaintiff’s allegations, if true, are legally sufficient to state a cause of action.”

“County Commissioners say they don’t intend to fire chief Administrator Verdenia Baker” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County Commissioners rejected the notion that they intend to fire outgoing County Administrator Baker before her May 31 retirement date, undercutting rumors that circulated days earlier. Mayor Maria Marino paused Tuesday’s Commission meeting to address the issue. She reminded attendees — which included local pastors, union leaders, current and former public officials and members of Baker’s family — that state law prohibits the Commissioners from speaking to one another about official matters outside of public meetings. “We, as a Board, have not spoken about this one iota,” Marino said. “I, for one, see Mrs. Baker continuing here until May 31, and I know that there are folks in the audience that probably feel the same way.”

“School bus camera violations ‘on hold’ for Miami drivers who contest them” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said school bus stop-arm violations would be put on hold for all drivers who wish to contest their ticket, a move aimed at addressing the chaos following the roll-out of the School District’s hastily-approved contract with school bus safety company, BusPatrol America. To take advantage of the temporary reprieve, drivers must contest their violation at a website, alertbus.com. The bad news is that the sheriff’s statement didn’t provide any answers for drivers who were ticketed while driving on the other side of a raised median and just paid for the violation. “As to the median citations already paid, fees were never collected by the Sheriff’s Office,” the statement reads. “Therefore, we don’t have legal purview concerning the payments already made. All payments were collected directly through BusPatrol.” The sheriff’s department statement follows an investigation which revealed that the tickets were being issued in error and challenges were going unheard.

“Belle Isle picks Jason Carson for Mayor and Ocoee keeps George Oliver” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In Belle Isle, voters promoted City Council member Carson to Mayor. He faced Anthony Carugno, an air traffic controller. Unofficial final results showed Carson leading with almost 57% of the vote, or 429 votes to Carugno’s 327. In Ocoee, incumbent City Commissioner Oliver III held on to a seat that peers barred him from seeking in 2023. Oliver defeated pharmacist Ages Hart. Unofficial results showed Oliver taking 53.4% of the vote on Tuesday, or 401 votes to Hart’s 350. In Maitland, voters elected Scot French, historian and former library trustee, over Brad Fess, president of NuDesign Builders, as City Council member for Seat 3. In Windermere, voters elected three City Council members out of a five-person field. Incumbent City Council members Tom Stroup, Mandy David and Tony Davit all won new terms on the Board. And in Winter Park, City Commissioner Kris Cruzada defended a Seat 3 position, fending off a challenge from lawyer Justin Vermuth.

“Winter Park overturns leafblower ban, keeps Kris Cruzada in office” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Winter Park voters repealed a gas-powered leafblower ban and re-elected Cruzada to the City Commission despite her opponent’s significant fundraising advantage. The leafblower saga, initiated in 2022 due to noise complaints, saw intervention from Sen. Jason Brodeur, who advocated for repeal to support landscapers. Ultimately, 54.5% voted to scrap the ban. Todd Weaver, an outgoing Commissioner, criticized Brodeur’s meddling. Warren Lindsey will succeed Weaver. Elsewhere in Ocoee, voters approved charter amendments preventing resigned Commissioners from running midterm.

“Kissimmee picks Clermont Police Chief to lead Police Department tainted by scandal” via Silas Morgan and Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway has been picked to be the new head of the Kissimmee Police Department. The move comes months after the Department’s Chief resigned in disgrace when a botched investigation into an officer accused of excessive force revealed what a grand jury called a “culture of cover-up.” Broadway, Clermont’s Chief since 2012, will become on April 1 the permanent replacement for Betty Holland, who stepped down Oct. 28. He will be the city’s 35th Police Chief. “I am honored to serve as the Chief of Police for the Kissimmee Police Department. KPD is a strong agency with dedicated officers and civilians with a deep commitment to public safety,” Broadway said in a news release.

“Karen Love ousts longtime Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Political newcomer Love has defeated Gulfport’s longtime Mayor Henderson. Henderson has served as the small town’s Mayor since 2013. His term will now end, with Love earning more than 55% of the vote to Henderson’s 39%. A third candidate, John Liccione, collected fewer than 6% of votes. While this is Love’s first foray into elected politics, she’s no stranger to Gulfport’s civic process, speaking frequently at City Council meetings. Love ran on a platform based on transparency, open communication, and problem-solving and emphasized the need for robust restoration efforts following back-to-back hurricanes in the Fall that brought significant devastation to the city, mainly it’s downtown waterfront. The mayoral race was low-budget, with Love raising just over $7,300 compared to Henderson’s $3,800. Liccione raised just over $6,000.

“Why St. Pete is still under a state of emergency” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — While Hurricanes Helene and Milton battered St. Petersburg over five months ago, the city remains under a local state of emergency order. Mayor Ken Welch’s declaration now extends through June 30. The order allows him to “waive the procedures and formalities otherwise required of the city pertaining to … performance of public work and taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.” Extending the order also enables Welch to continue suspending enforcement of “any rule, regulation, policy, procedure or other directive of any city department” if the Mayor determines that it would prevent or hinder “necessary action in coping with the emergency.” However, at a March 6 Council meeting, City Administrator Rob Gerdes said waiving storm-related permitting fees is the primary focus. “We do anticipate now maintaining this very basic state of emergency until the permit fee waiver expires on June 30,” Gerdes said.

“Tech entrepreneur donates $40M for new USF AI, cybersecurity school” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Arnie Bellini, a tech entrepreneur and investor who runs Bellini Capital, has donated $40 million to the University of South Florida’s soon-to-open artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and computing college. This record investment gives Bellini naming rights to the new college. According to USF, the Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing will produce job-ready professionals in its field of study. “The Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing provides opportunities for all of our colleges and disciplines to cross academic boundaries and to tackle complex challenges,” said USF Provost and Executive Vice President Prasant Mohapatra, whose research includes how AI can track online social network trends. “This is where scholars from nursing, business, ethics, the arts and more can leverage technological advances, especially related to AI.”

“UNF says $3M from city of Jacksonville for esports arena will boost STEM studies” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Mayor Donna Deegan is backing $3 million for an “esports arena” at the University of North Florida (UNF) that UNF says will use the popularity of competitive video games as a springboard for putting students on career paths in science and math fields while also hosting regional and national esports tournaments. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee approved the city expenditure when the panel also supported $4 million in renovations for Fire Station No. 45 on Sawpit Road and Fire Station No. 54 on Jones Road, plus nearly $693,000 to build a personal protection equipment wash facility at 2610 Fairfax St. for use by Jacksonville firefighters.

“Alex Andrade’s contentious tenure as Milton City attorney ends” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — The contentious relationship between the Milton City Council and attorney Andrade has ended. At a hearing held last week, Circuit Judge J. Scott Duncan granted a motion by Andrade’s law firm, Moore Hill and Westmoreland, seeking to be removed from a public records lawsuit it had filed in May on behalf of the city against Mayor Heather Lindsay. Erick Mead, who represented Moore Hill and Westmoreland at the hearing, said Thursday he was preparing an order that, once signed by the judge, would make the firm’s withdrawal from the case official.

“Okaloosa businessman Jay Odom seeks disqualification of Beggs & Lane in legal battle” via Florida Politics — Odom has filed a motion to disqualify the law firm Beggs & Lane from representing Robert Smith in a lawsuit alleging a yearslong campaign of legal and governmental manipulation. The motion, filed late last week in Okaloosa County Circuit Court, argues that Beggs & Lane should be removed from the case due to conflicts of interest, specifically Smith’s selection and manipulation of the firm following the disqualification of Smith’s prior counsel at the Clark Partington law firm for violating a duty of loyalty to Odom, Clark Partington’s former client. The lawsuit itself accuses Smith and unnamed co-conspirators of civil RICO violations, malicious prosecution, and conspiracy in a scheme to bribe and extort public officials and weaponize government agencies and the legal system against Odom and co-plaintiff Okaloosa Airports Director Tracy Stage.

“Small Business Administration opens storm recovery centers in Sarasota, Manatee counties” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened two Business Recovery Centers in Sarasota and Manatee counties to advise victims of Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton on the federal loan options available for their recovery. The centers are staffed by “volunteer organizations and business resource partners to assist businesses, homeowners, and renters with completing disaster loan applications, answering questions about the loan program, and directing business owners to available resource partners for specialized business counseling,” according to a statement from Sarasota County. The Manatee County location is Tingley Memorial Library (111 2nd Street N., Bradenton Beach). The Sarasota County Center is at the Ringling Boulevard entrance of the Downtown Sarasota Federal Building (111 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

“Unpaid hospital bills of undocumented immigrants: $37M in Lee County, $6M in Collier County” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Lee County is among Florida counties facing one of the highest tabs in the state, $37.4 million last year, for care provided by its hospitals to undocumented immigrants that went unpaid, according to a new state report. Collier County’s amount of uncompensated care for undocumented immigrants was $6.2 million in 2024. A new report released by the state Agency for Health Care Administration said hospitals statewide faced a tab of $660 million in 2024 in unpaid care for treating undocumented immigrants. The state agency says the amount becomes a taxpayer burden. The figure includes both admissions and emergency room visits.

“First Target. Now Florida budgets $20 million to sue other companies” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s Attorney General, James Uthmeier, and DeSantis are doubling down on their culture war by allocating another $20 million to sue businesses that espouse values they dislike.

They claim to be acting on behalf of the Florida Retirement System, arguing that if a company’s social stance prompts a “backlash” impacting stock value, Florida has the right to sue.

This argument is flawed for several reasons. First, it’s unconstitutional for the government to dictate which values private businesses can hold. Second, the inconsistency is glaring. While Florida is suing Target for allegedly diminishing its stock value due to its LGBTQ-inclusive stance, they’ve remained silent about Tesla, which has seen a significant stock decline partly due to Musk’s political activities. When a conservative radio host questioned Uthmeier’s office about a potential lawsuit against Tesla, he received no response.

The truth is that true conservatives don’t want the government controlling private sector speech.

DeSantis has little regard for the Constitution as he does public money. His administration keeps paying lawyers hefty fees to fight losing legal battles, sometimes even having to cover the legal fees of the businesses they sue.

The irony is thick, as supporters of inclusion are now boycotting Target for yielding to politicians like DeSantis.

Will Florida sue if that hurts Target’s stock price? Probably not, because this isn’t about principle or the law — it’s about culture warring, Constitution and public’s money be damned.

“Elon Musk’s talking problem” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, faces controversy despite public support for its mission to cut waste. Polls show that a large majority of voters believe there is waste in federal spending, and over half think Musk should influence government operations. Critics cite partisan opposition from Democrats and media allies, bureaucratic resistance to change, and concerns about applying a “move-fast-fail-then-fix” ethos to government. Musk’s outspokenness, like calling Sen. Mark Kelly a “traitor” over Ukraine policy, has drawn criticism. Rep. Don Bacon emphasized that Musk’s primary role is auditing federal spending, not foreign policy. Musk’s disputes, including one with Poland’s foreign minister, have fueled the debate. Some observers suggest Musk should focus on his auditing role and avoid involvement in broader political issues.

“J. Scott Angle: Innovation is a bet on American farmers, a path to global competitiveness” via Florida Politics — Amid increasing global competition, strategic investment in U.S. agricultural research is essential to maintain a competitive edge for American farmers, support rural economies, and ensure national security. While research has historically boosted yields, allowing farmers to feed more people with less land, U.S. investment has declined, while countries like China have significantly increased theirs. This decline poses a national security threat, potentially leading to dependence on foreign nations for food. Federal funding supports a national network of public university research, benefiting farmers through improved techniques and technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence. These innovations increase productivity and protect green spaces and other invaluable resources. Investment in agricultural research is crucial for retaining sustainable agriculture.

“Lori Augustyniak: The real story behind Florida’s insurance market” via Florida Politics — Florida’s Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) responded to a recent Tampa Bay Times article, disputing claims that Florida insurance companies funneled money to investors while citing losses. The PIA argues the report presents a “misleading, incomplete, and flawed narrative.” The organization defends insurers’ financial practices, stating that allocations to affiliates are necessary for reinsurance, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance in a high-risk market. They assert that the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has full access to insurers’ financials and would have addressed any misconduct. PIA identifies excessive litigation, fraud, and hurricanes as primary drivers of market challenges rather than financial mismanagement. They highlight recent market improvements, including new insurers entering the state, slowed premium increases, and a shrinking Citizens Property Insurance policy count, crediting ongoing reforms. The organization concludes by urging for “facts over fear” and continued efforts toward a stable insurance market.

“Rare Cameron Crowe-directed Tom Petty documentary gets first ever streaming release” via Jonathan Zavaleta of Rolling Stone — A rare, 40-year-old Petty documentary from Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe is available to stream for the first time. Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party originally aired on MTV in 1983 and was not seen for decades after. The film was restored for a one-weekend theatrical release in October, and it’s now available to stream on Paramount+ as of March 11. The rare documentary arrives just ahead of a memoir from Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmate Mike Campbell, who co-wrote hits like “Refugee” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” Heartbreaker: A Memoir arrives on March 18 in hardcover or as an e-book from Grand Central Publishing.

To watch the trailer, please click the image below:

“One cat’s incredible reunion with its owner after the LA wildfires” via Beatrice Depuy of The Associated Press — It appears the tall tale that all cats have nine lives may be true for a California Maine coon named Aggie. The beloved feline was feared dead for two months after the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles left her family’s home in ashes. But her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer, held out some hope. Over the weekend, Kiefer got a call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. Her daughter Carolyn Kiefer shared their reunion Saturday in a TikTok video that quickly garnered over 1 million likes. It shows tears pouring from Katherine Kiefer’s eyes as Aggie curled up in her arms. “I was very much worried that I was going to wake up and (discover) it had been a dream,” she said.

Best wishes to former Sen. Alan Hays, Steve Bousquet, Brian Franklin, Sarah Revell, and Abby MacIver.

