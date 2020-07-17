Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.17.20

The ink wasn’t dry on our suggestion to Helen Aguirre Ferré that she leave the Governor’s Office before Florida Politics learned she would become the next Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida.

We’re talking a matter of 10, 15 minutes between our column and the departure of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ Communications Director, a scoop on a building story.

What’s more, Florida Politics has learned from sources close to the Governor’s Office that Fred Piccolo, outgoing House Speaker José Oliva‘s current spokesman, is the leading contender to replace Ferré.

The announcement about Ferré came during an internal call of the Republican Party of Florida.

With nearly 100 days to go before Nov. 3, party officials are touting the pickup as a crucial trade deadline acquisition.

President Donald Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida polls, effectively a must-win if the President hopes to retain office. But for the Florida GOP, the implications carry down to several hotly-contested congressional races and state legislative races.

Ferré is a former spokeswoman for Trump, who was a vocal supporter of DeSantis during the gubernatorial race. Before joining the Governor’s team, she previously served as the White House Director of Media Affairs for two years.

And the seat she fills has been empty since mid-March when Peter O’Rourke stepped down after only seven months on the job.

Her tenure at the Governor’s Office has been capped the last four months by the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, DeSantis has taken hits nationally over his response from being slow to lock down the state, quick to reopen it, and his refusal to issue a mask mandate or reverse course as the state now faces 100 deaths per day.

Florida Democrats managed to field a candidate for every state House seat and most of the state Senate races slated for the November ballot.

Now, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is teaming up with the Florida Democratic Party to ensure they have the tools to be successful.

The partnership will see Fried help cover the bill to purchase access to VAN — the voter database service used by Democratic campaigns across the country — for legislative candidates that need assistance.

“I am proud to stand with the Florida Democratic Party, and subsidize VAN costs so that our legislative candidates can hit the ground running. As I know first hand, Florida is a state that is won or lost on the margins,” Fried said. “This investment will ensure that our legislative candidates have the resources they need, help elect Democrats across the state, and ensure a victory for Vice President Joe Biden.”

While FDP typically helps campaigns with VAN access, it typically doesn’t have state legislative candidates running for office in 100-plus districts at the same time. And the costs add up.

“We are so proud to announce this partnership and we are thankful to Commissioner Fried for taking on this expense on behalf of our legislative candidates,” FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo said.

“With the establishment of the Elections Department at the Florida Democratic Party, we are supporting hundreds of Democrats running for local, county, and state offices throughout the state. We look forward to continuing our work with our amazing roster of candidates and winning critical local elections this November.”

—@TribeLaw: As of today, hospitals are directed by the Trump administration to report COVID data not to CDC but solely to Teletracking and HHS Protect, both owned by billionaire Trump allies. Dictators control information. Time for some civil disobedience by hospital administrators?

—@DeFede: Really?! In the midst of the pandemic @GovRonDeSantis produces a campaign-style video about himself. It’s not about mask-wearing, or educating the public on contact tracing, or making workplaces safer. It’s a video to promote what a great job he wants you to think he’s doing.

—@Fineout: OK, seems there is a need to mention this again to some of those looking at my TL Florida’s Governor cannot be recalled. The position is open every 4 years and the state’s voters make their choice at that time.

—@LennyCurry: We are in daily communication with our hospitals. While we’ve seen increase in COVID19 patients in the hospital In July, some systems seemed to have plateaued while others are managing some daily increases. All hospitals tell me what they are experiencing is manageable.

—@MarcACaputo: The experts got it right The non-experts who said the experts were wrong got it wrong The probable has been proven to be probable. The improbable remains improbable Trust the experts here. Wear a mask. Keep social distance. Wash your hands.

—@RadleyBalko: Question for people smarter than me: Seeing claims that this new surge in COVID cases in the south disproves theories that COVID may be harder to spread in warm weather. But is it possible this is still true, it’s just obscured by the fact that warm weather drives people indoors?

—@RepKarenBass: More people have been arrested for protesting the murder of Breonna Taylor than for the actual murder of Breonna Taylor.

—@Tometrics: So tired of the “I have a daughter” line that some men use to suggest they can’t possibly be sexist. It’s easy to treat your family members with dignity. What about everyone else?

—@Brent_MCMurphy: Percent chance college football starts on time is same as John “Bluto” Blutarsky’s GPA: 0.0

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida hits new coronavirus death mark with 156 in one day” via Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — Florida reached another ominous mark Thursday with a record 156 deaths from the coronavirus reported in a single day as the state continues to experience a swift rise in cases. Officials in the hard-hit Miami area, meanwhile, were weighing another blanket lockdown. The state Department of Health reported 13,965 new coronavirus cases in Florida, bringing the total throughout the pandemic in Florida to nearly 316,000. In Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous and the current epicenter of the outbreak, there were more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases reported. The 156 deaths statewide eclipsed the previous record set Tuesday of 132 reported deaths. On a seven-day average, Florida is now at over 100 deaths per day, well above previous months.

“Does Florida have enough remdesivir? Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio have different takes.” via Kirby Wilson and Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — Remdesivir, the antiviral that has shown promise as a coronavirus treatment, is in high demand in Florida these days. DeSantis has touted the drug and the state’s efforts to acquire it, saying the treatment has led to better outcomes for those who’ve been hospitalized by the virus. But on Thursday, Rubio, a Republican, sounded an alarm about what he said was the insufficient supply of the drug in state hospitals. When asked about Rubio’s tweets during a Thursday meeting on mental health in Tampa, DeSantis said he wasn’t worried. DeSantis, who made his comments at a meeting dedicated to mental health during the pandemic, noted that he’s expecting expedited shipments of the drug into the state based on his conversation with Mike Pence.

“In the coronavirus ‘red zone,’ leaked federal guidelines suggest Florida take harsher measures” via Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post — Saying Florida is among 18 states in the country that are in the “red zone,” according to key measures, the report outlines a series of steps that should be taken to curb the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease. “Florida is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 cases per 100,000 population last week, and the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%,” according to the report. Florida tallied 308 new infections for every 100,000 residents from July 7 to Tuesday, nearly triple the national average of 119 cases per 100,000, the report says. Metro areas that are also in the red zone include Port St. Lucie, Daytona Beach, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Lakeland. Another 12 counties and several metro areas are in the “yellow zone,” considered to be at risk.

“Florida emergency workers test positive for COVID-19” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida — Four people at the Florida Emergency Operations Center have tested positive for COVID-19 this week and the facility has been closed until Monday for cleaning, Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said. The Emergency Operations Center has served as the nucleus of Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility allows dozens of representatives from various state agencies to work under one roof. Moskowitz said 12 people have tested positive since the state Division of Emergency Management began testing three weeks ago. There is no evidence of the virus spreading among the offices reserved for each agency. DEM has been testing employees twice a week for several weeks, and a mandatory mask order was issued three weeks ago.

“State says COVID-19 tests are for long-term care workers” via the News Service of Florida — “If you have residents that require testing, please make sure that you are coordinating with their health care provider or you may contact the county health department if you require testing for residents,” Agency for Health Care Administration Deputy Secretary Molly McKinstry told nursing-home officials during a call. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will receive in the mail a month’s worth of tests and, under a pair of emergency rules, are required to test staff every other week. Meanwhile, the federal government announced this week that it would send rapid COVID-19 tests to nursing homes in virus hotspots.

Surgeon General silences local health director — Palm Beach County School Board Chair Frank Barbieri accused the DeSantis administration of trying to stop local public health officials from weighing in on school reopening plans. As reported by Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida, Barbieri said Palm Beach health director Alina Alonso agreed that district schools should remain online-only in the fall, but would not formally endorse the plan because she had been “politically silenced by Tallahassee.” Barbieri said the directive was handed down by Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who “told her to keep her mouth shut and not speak about it. I know that’s a fact because it’s been confirmed by several people.”

“Hundreds of inmates test positive at North Florida prison” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida — On Sunday, 30 inmates at Columbia Correctional Institution had tested positive for the deadly respiratory disease. By Thursday, the number had soared to 442 prisoners, as the virus continued to show that it can move rapidly through Florida’s prison system. At Columbia, which is near Lake City, the positivity rate was 60% among inmates who had received their test results, according to the Department of Corrections data. Data show that corrections and health officials began to aggressively test hundreds of inmates at Columbia on Friday and Saturday. At the time, fewer than 30 inmates were known to be infected with COVID-19 and roughly 120 prisoners were in medical isolation after exhibiting symptoms of the infectious illness.

“PolitiFact: Misreported test data in Orlando does not explain Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak” via Tom Kertscher of the Tampa Bay Times — One theory ricocheting around social media blames Florida’s large coronavirus outbreak on mistakes in case reporting. The claim was made by internet prankster Joey Saladino, who says he creates content “to expose the Democrats and MSM,” or mainstream media. The onetime candidate for a New York City congressional seat has 156,000 followers on Facebook. Other Facebook users made similar claims, saying for example that 33 Florida labs reported “98% positivity instead of 9.8%. Another claimed the state Department of Health “increased the COVID-19 case number by a whopping 90%.” There is no evidence of that.

— BACK TO SCHOOL? —

“White House vows not to ‘let the science stand in the way’ of reopening schools as poll shows three-fourths of parents DON’T back Donald Trump’s reopening demands” via Kately Caralle of The Daily Mail — Kayleigh McEnany asserted that Trump will not let ‘science stand in the way’ of his push to reopen schools in the fall in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The White House press secretary claimed during her press briefing that science is on the side of reopening schools amid a massive spike in cases and said the U.S. is the ‘outlier’ of Western societies in not moving to get students back in the classroom. ‘The science is on our side here,’ McEnany told reporters gathered in the James S. Brady Briefing Room Thursday afternoon.

“Johns Hopkins health experts urge communities to rethink school reopening priorities” via Nicole Gaudiano of POLITICO — Experts at Johns Hopkins are urging communities to consider reopening schools before bars. Other countries have safely reopened schools, but they first got the coronavirus under general control in their communities and took precautions, the experts said during a briefing hosted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. On the other hand, increasing transmission levels in surrounding communities because of large public gatherings in Israel contributed to outbreaks in schools, forcing them to close again, said Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“In the same towns, private schools are reopening while public schools are not” via Claire Cain Miller of The New York Times — In Honolulu, nearly all public schools are planning to allow students to return for just part of the week. But at Punahou, a private school for grades kindergarten through 12, school will open full time for everyone. The school has an epidemiologist on staff and is installing thermal scanners in the hallways to take people’s temperatures as they walk by. It has a new commons area and design lab as well as an 80-acre campus that students can use to spread out. There were already two teachers for 25 children, so it will be easy to cut classes in half to meet public health requirements for small, consistent groups. The same thing is happening in communities across the country: Public schools plan to open not at all or just a few days a week, while many neighboring private schools are opening full time.

“Duval Schools’ new plan includes masks and full-time distance learning options” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Duval Schools’ back-to-school plan was overhauled following new orders from the department of education and overwhelming feedback, which was largely critical, from stakeholders including parents and teachers. Superintendent Diana Greene presented a new plan at a school board workshop meeting Tuesday morning. The latest plan features a full-time distance learning option for all grade levels without students having to un-enroll from their current school, a new mask requirement in classrooms and a plan to offer five-days-per-week of in-person schooling, but only for those who want it. Unlike the district’s previous version, the new plan features a full-time distance learning option for all grade levels, allowing students to stay enrolled in their current school.

“Teachers don’t have a choice in this mess. Let’s act like they matter.” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — As Florida’s leadership rushes to reopen schools five days a week with COVID-19 cases and deaths higher than ever, some parents have a choice. If we are privileged enough to stay home with kids, we can keep them out of the building for now. Do you know who doesn’t have a choice? Teachers. We already ask them to buy their own supplies. We ask them to stand between our children and bullets. Now we are asking them to contend with a lethal virus. In a normal year, teachers might be happy with Kleenex, a Pepperidge Farm gift basket or one of those purses with a plastic bladder that holds an entire bottle of wine. But we have to do better.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Will Miami have to lock down again? Mayor, business owners to talk as COVID surges” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Thursday announced he plans to meet with about 25 business leaders to discuss “the possibility of a future lockdown” if the spread of COVID-19 is not dramatically reduced in the next few weeks. “I think it’s important we communicate with the business community before making any decisions, and I want to get their sentiments. I want to listen to them,” Suarez said. “I want to hear what they have to say, but I also want to stress to them the severity, the seriousness that we find ourselves in.” The Mayor signaled that a lockdown could be seriously considered if in the next few weeks the surge of positive cases and hospitalizations is not tamped down.

“Which sparks set off Miami’s COVID wildfire? The clues are in the cases, experts say” via Ben Conarck and Daniel Chang of the Miami Herald — When COVID-19 roared back to life across Florida in mid-June after several weeks of relative quiet, Miami-Dade County quickly became a hot spot far exceeding other parts of the state, despite a more cautious reopening and a relatively early shutdown order. Public health experts say there likely is no single reason why Miami-Dade has seen the highest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in Florida. They say robust contact tracing can provide clues, but without details from Florida’s health department, they can only offer theories. Knowing whether a new wave of infections is stemming from bars or the essential workforce or some other source could help local officials halt a new outbreak before it triggers another lockdown.

“South Florida hospitals running out of remdesivir, a potentially lifesaving coronavirus drug” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As more patients flood into local emergency rooms, South Florida hospitals say they are dangerously low on remdesivir, a drug that has shown promise in treating patients with COVID-19. Doctors now are forced into daily decisions about who does or does not get the drug, which can speed recovery as well as decrease the chance a patient may die. The drug has been stockpiled by the federal government, which bought large supplies from manufacturer Gilead Sciences. Hospitals can purchase the drug in amounts allocated by the federal government based on their size. DeSantis said Thursday during a news conference that he has asked Pence for more of the drug for Florida hospitals that face a supply shortage.

“‘Epicenter of the epicenter’: Young people partying in Miami Beach despite COVID-19 threat” via Morgan Hines of USA Today — Florida’s record-setting spike in COVID-19 cases hasn’t stopped visitors from partying in Miami Beach, which its mayor, Dan Gelber, calls “the epicenter of the epicenter.” While the fact that Miami is a tourist hot spot is typically a positive, it’s exactly the opposite at a time when the city has more than 69,000 cases, the most of any Florida county and more than twice as much as neighboring Broward, the next on the list. Florida has recorded more than 77,000 cases in the past week alone and over 300,000 in all. The state has more infections than the United Kingdom or Spain. “By multiples, the largest group of cases is the 18-to-34 age category in Miami-Dade,” Gelber said, noting that those people are likely infecting family members of other age groups in the area.

“Exposed by son, Plantation man fights COVID-19 in hospital” via The Associated Press — For weeks, Michelle Zymet pleaded with her stepson to avoid going out with friends and to always wear a mask. “It’s just not the time,” the Florida woman says she told him, begging him to think about his dad, who is at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness because he is overweight and diabetic. One evening in early June, the young man went out against her wishes, gathered with friends and removed his mask while eating and drinking. Days later, he felt cold symptoms and a friend at the get-together told him she had tested positive for the new coronavirus. By then, it already had taken hold in the young man’s household. The man’s father, John Place, is now fighting the virus at a hospital’s intensive care unit. The illness’s spread among members of the Plantation, Florida, family highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities who feared the recent surge of cases hitting younger Floridians would spread to older, more vulnerable people.

“Stanley Duane Bunn, the ‘Clark Griswold’ of Cedar Hills, died at 75 from COVID-19” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — Bunn was taken to Orange Park Medical Center in early April with what seemed to be pneumonia. It turned out to be COVID-19. So when he and Wanda Priscilla Bunn celebrated their 54th anniversary, they weren’t able to be together. But they did talk on the phone. “The night before he got worse, I got a phone call from the nurse,” Mrs. Bunn said. “She told me her name and said, ’Your husband just wants to hear your voice.” Nine days after their anniversary, on April 18, he died. He was 75.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Four Pinellas COVID-19 test sites close due to ‘nationwide shortage of testing supplies’” via Sarah Hollenbeck of WFTS — You now have fewer places to get tested for COVID-19 in Pinellas County. Four test sites in Pinellas Park, Clearwater and St. Petersburg operated by the Community Health Centers of Pinellas were forced to close early Wednesday and Thursday, July 15-16, and will stay closed Friday, July 17 and Monday, July 20. Operators at the COVID-19 testing site are blaming a nationwide shortage of testing supplies. The Community Health Centers of Pinellas average 360 tests a day, according to the Florida Department of Health records. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and leaders at sites at Tropicana Field and the Mahaffey Theater say they’re well equipped to handle demand … even if they get a flood of people who are turned away from other sites.

“As Manatee County hospitals fill, Sarasota Memorial worries” via Timothy Fanning of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — All three of Manatee County’s general hospitals have hit capacity, as COVID-19 cases keep surging, and that’s got Sarasota Memorial Hospital worried that it will put an increased burden on a hospital that is already seeing record-breaking virus admissions. “When you start seeing nearby hospitals reach capacity, that means the patients need to go somewhere,” said James Fiorica, Sarasota Memorial’s chief medical officer. “Right now, that’s going to be here.” There are now 118 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial, many of which are at least 20 years younger than were previously treated at the hospital. The hospital previously saw one or two daily COVID-19 hospital admissions. There are now 10 to 15 hospital admissions a day. “I am concerned, we need a break,” said Fiorica. “We can’t sustain the high volumes long term.”

“A coronavirus surge is hitting Tampa Bay hospitals” via Megan Reeves of the Tampa Bay Times — Hospitals in Tampa Bay have been bracing for months, anticipating a wave of coronavirus cases that is now beginning to reach them. Hundreds of nurses have been brought in from elsewhere to help. And one area hospital system, BayCare, ordered refrigeration equipment to provide additional morgue space. Doctors say their hospitals are constantly expanding bed space, but it fills up fast. Patients are younger and sicker than a few months ago, and there are simply more of them, said Dr. Jason Wilson, an emergency room physician at Tampa General, the area’s largest hospital. In March, April and May, the hospital saw about 15 patients infected with the virus each day. Now, there are often 70 or more, and about 40$ end up in the intensive care unit, Wilson said. About half are placed on a ventilator.

— CORONA NATION —

“A second coronavirus death surge is coming” via Alexis C. Madrigal of The Atlantic — There is no mystery in the number of Americans dying from COVID-19. Despite political leaders trivializing the pandemic, deaths are rising again: The seven-day average for deaths per day has now jumped by more than 200 since July 6, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. By that count, states reported 855 deaths today, in line with the recent elevated numbers in mid-July. The deaths are not happening in unpredictable places. Rather, people are dying at higher rates where there are lots of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations: in Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California, as well as a host of smaller southern states that all rushed to open up. The deaths are also not happening in an unpredictable amount of time after the new outbreaks emerged. Cases began to rise on June 16; a week later, hospitalizations began to rise. Two weeks after that states began to report more deaths.

“Data map shows 45% of US counties are seeing uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 outbreaks — as latest model predicts 224,000 American deaths by beginning of November” via Emily Crane of The Daily Mail — Forty-five percent of counties across the United States are currently battling uncontrollable COVID-19 outbreaks, a data map shows, as the latest models predict the number of deaths will surge by at least 20,000 in the next four weeks. The data map, compiled by spatial analytics company Esri, shows that an ‘epidemic trend’, or uncontrollable spread, of coronavirus cases, is occurring across the Sun Belt states and parts of the Midwest. Of the 3,141 counties across the US, 1,415 are currently experiencing an epidemic outbreak and 1,103 are seeing spreading trends, which is an outbreak that could still be controlled if preventive measures are taken, the data shows.

“Anthony Fauci built a truce. Trump is destroying it.” via Molly Roberts of The Washington Post — With Fauci, there is feast, and there is famine. In May, the steady stream of appearances slowed and then appeared to peter out entirely, except for an errant and anodyne appearance on, somewhat inexplicably, actress Julia Roberts’ Instagram. And then, as if those warnings had been too dire for the administration to bear, he faded again. In reality, Fauci has only ever wanted to play on the side of science, and until now, all the other sides in the Washington game have been willing to let him do it. Every time the president opens his mouth to contradict what the experts say or to invent something that the experts deny, he turns fact into belief and tears at the truce that has held for so many years.

“Majority of Americans in largest cities report COVID-19 depression” via Alexandre Tanzi of Bloomberg — The majority of Americans in the largest metro areas felt down, depressed or hopeless last week, according to Bloomberg calculations from a new U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, which collects data on how people’s lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the sunniest cities were the saddest, with high levels of depression reported in Phoenix, Los Angeles and Miami. Almost two-thirds of respondents among households where a member lost income due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns reported feeling depressed. In contrast, less than half without wage declines expressed similar emotions. Americans younger than 50 were most worried about losing their livelihoods and reported more despondency.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Retail sales in the U.S. jump as unemployment claims top one million for the 17th straight week.” via The New York Times — The American economy is continuing its halting recovery, a pair of U.S. government reports revealed Thursday. The Commerce Department said that retail sales rose 7.5% in June after a record surge in May, as federal stimulus checks and tax refunds continued to fuel a burst of summertime spending at newly reopened stores and restaurants. The rise in cases in states including California, Florida and Texas is raising the specter of another shutdown, which would be a major blow for store-based retailers. The Labor Department said that 1.3 million laid-off workers filed initial claims last week for state unemployment benefits. That continues a decline since the peak in late March, but is still higher than levels ever seen before the pandemic and is the 17th consecutive week of more than one million claims.

“More layoffs coming as businesses brace for COVID-19 lockdowns” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As COVID-19 cases surge across Florida, many businesses are starting to give up hope they can rebound with their pre-pandemic workforces, permanently laying off more workers. Faced with thin cash reserves and the prospect of more government lockdowns, many are positioning themselves to be leaner for the remainder of 2020. “Now with the specter of another major lockdown, these firms are saying it’s time to cut bait,” said Rebel Cole, an FAU finance professor. Notices of extended layoffs and furloughs continue to pour into the state Department of Economic Opportunity from big businesses with long track records. Although Disney World is recalling some 8,000 workers, other large businesses in the hospitality and lodging world are extending separation times.

“Florida Democratic Party ‘did the right thing’ returning PPP loan, DNC chairman says” via David Smiley, Alex Daugherty and Erin Doherty of the Miami Herald — State Democratic parties in Florida and Ohio sought and accepted federal loans worth hundreds of thousands of dollars this spring from a program created to help small businesses struggling to make payroll amid the coronavirus-driven recession. One of them in Florida did the right thing by returning the money, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Thursday. “It was the right thing to give that money back,” Perez told reporters on a morning conference call about the coronavirus. The Florida Democratic Party, which says it consulted with attorneys, lenders and the Small Business Administration before requesting money from the Paycheck Protection Program, has blamed the federal government for making a “mistake” in authorizing a $780,000 loan.

“Publix mandates customers wear masks at all its stores starting Tuesday” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Shoppers at all of the more than 1,250 Publix grocery stores will be required to wear masks starting Tuesday. The Lakeland-based chain announced the rule Thursday, the day after Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a similar mandate at more than 5,000 stores. Walmart’s rule will take effect Monday. The Publix requirement will be posted on signs at store entrances, and there will be in-store announcements about it, according to a news release. Young children and people with medical conditions who can’t wear masks will be exempt from the policy. The grocery store chain recommends those who can’t wear face coverings to consider using the delivery or curbside pickup options.

— MORE CORONA —

“EU extends travel ban on Americans amid spike in US coronavirus cases” via Deirdre Shesgreen of USA Today — The European Union extended its travel ban on Americans on Thursday, as coronavirus infections continued to rise across the United States. The EU first started lifting international travel restrictions on July 1, welcoming visitors from 14 countries, including Canada, South Korea and Australia. The U.S. was left off that initial list and Americans remain barred from visiting the bloc for at least another two weeks under Thursday’s decision, announced by the European Council. In Thursday’s decision, the EU said residents of 12 countries could visit the bloc, which includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Austria.

“CDC extends cruise ban from U.S. ports until October” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The CDC extended it’s No Sail Order for cruise ships from U.S. ports through the end of September in its efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The update Thursday extended the order that was put in place on April 9 and was set to expire on July 24. The order now would prohibit any cruise ship from disembarking from a U.S. port until October 1. “The challenges described in this document highlight the need for further action before cruise ships’ resuming passenger operations,” the order reads. Most cruise lines had already previously agreed to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until Sept. 15 after signing onto a statement from trade group Cruise Lines International Association.

“CDC. says ships helped spread coronavirus” via Frances Robles of The New York Times — As the coronavirus pandemic raged around the world, cruise ship companies continued to allow their crews to attend social gatherings, work out at gyms and share buffet-style meals, violating basic protocols designed to stop the spread of the highly transmissible virus, the CDC said in a scathing 20-page order, that extended the suspension of cruise operations until Sept. 30. In a rebuke of the cruise ship companies, Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC., blamed them for the widespread transmission of the virus. The C.D.C. said there were 99 outbreaks aboard 123 cruise ships in United States waters alone, the agency said in the statement.

“Big data analytics enables scientists to model COVID-19 spread” via South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report — Public health efforts depend heavily on predicting how diseases like COVID-19 spread across the globe. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science in collaboration with LexisNexis Riskïƒ’ Solutions, a global data technology and advanced analytics leader, have received a rapid research grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a model of COVID-19 spread using innovative big data analytics techniques and tools. The project leverages prior experience in modeling Ebola spread to successfully model the spread of COVID-19. Researchers will use big data analytics techniques to develop computational models to predict the spread of the disease utilizing forward simulation from a given patient and the propagation of the infection into the community; and backward simulation tracing a number of verified infections to a possible patient “zero.”

— SMOLDERING —

“Military leaders pressure Mark Esper to ban Confederate flag” via Lara Seligman of POLITICO — The leaders of the armed forces are pressuring Esper to ban the public display of the Confederate flag at the Defense Department facilities, amid opposition from the White House, according to three defense officials. Esper is set in the coming days to unveil a policy dealing with the public display of racially or socially divisive symbols on military installations. Yet it is still unclear whether the policy will specifically include a ban on the Confederate flag, and a DoD spokesperson declined to comment. A draft policy was circulated with the military departments, which provided feedback. It is now with the General Counsel and Personnel and Readiness offices, the person said.

“Confederate flag banner flies over Bristol Motor Speedway before NASCAR All-Star Race” via Mike Hembree of USA Today — A Confederate flag banner similar to one flown over Talladega Superspeedway last month was flown over Bristol Motor Speedway before NASCAR’s All-Star Race. The banner included “SCV.org” beside the Confederate flag. The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization operates that website. The banner flown at Talladega on June 21 included the flag and the words “Defund NASCAR.” The SCV claimed responsibility for the Talladega banner. There were no Confederate flags visible in the grandstands at Bristol on Wednesday night. The relatively small infield is closed to fans.

“South Florida city adopts resolution calling on FSU president John Thrasher to remove student government leader” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A city nearly 470 miles south of Florida State University adopted a resolution calling for the resignation of the university’s Student Government Senate President. “We’re not going to be silent,” said Aventura Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg. “We’re not going to be complicit when we’re dealing with this kind of hateful anti-Semitism, especially on the campus of one of our great state universities.” The city’s resolution calls on FSU President John Thrasher to remove SGA Senate President Ahmad Daraldik from student government. It also asks that the university to condemn the Senate President’s string of anti-Semitic social media posts.

“Polk School Board member target of racial allegations” via Kimberly Moore of the Ledger of Lakeland — A whisper campaign that alleges school board member Billy Townsend is racist became a shout this week among some of Polk County’s leaders. Last Saturday, a political action committee posted a Facebook ad citing a quote from a former Lakeland NAACP director who called Townsend a racist. On Tuesday night, former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields ratcheted up the rhetoric by comparing Townsend to the Minneapolis police officer who put his knee on George Floyd’s neck and killed him. But that support turned incendiary Tuesday night as Fields’ emotions were on display as he blamed Townsend and fellow school board member Lisa Miller for the impending retirement of Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd. Townsend and Miller are white and Byrd is Black.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donna Shalala, José Javier Rodriguez rally to extend federal benefits” via Spencer Fordink of Florida Politics — Shalala and Rodriguez embarked on a barnstorming tour Thursday morning to keep the plight of their constituents in the public eye. Both Shalala and Rodriguez were hoping to rally support for the extension of federal benefits to the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they held two news conferences and later led a car caravan to Rick Scott’s Miami office to deliver their message in person. Shalala, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, said Thursday morning that the House of Representatives has voted to extend the $600 weekly federal benefit until next January. The Senate has not passed that provision, and as of now, the federal benefits expire on July 31. Shalala said that she supports a bill sponsored by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden to extend the benefits.

“Florida delegation celebrates as House committee approves Water Resources Development Act” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Several members of the Florida congressional delegation are praising the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for advancing legislation to help regulate Florida’s waterways and allow for additional construction aimed at protecting the Everglades. That measure will now head to the full House for a vote. “Water is critical for life and solid infrastructure is critical to Florida’s economy which is dependent on moving goods and people efficiently and effectively,” said GOP U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. “This legislation authorizes funding for critical ports, inland waterways, locks, dams, flood protection, ecosystem restoration, and other water resources infrastructure important to Florida and our nation.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Life after unbearable loss: Legislator Emily Slosberg finds her way amid the pain” via Wayne Washington of The Palm Beach Post — Months ago, when coronavirus roared into Palm Beach County, Slosberg knew it meant trouble for her state legislative district. Coronavirus had proved itself to be a particularly deadly scourge for older people, and Slosberg’s district, which stretches from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton, is home to more than 15,000 people who are older than 80. County leaders were trying to get testing to figure out where the virus was so they could stop it. Slosberg, 38, knew where she wanted some of that testing to take place. She wanted it done in her district, and she wasn’t shy about saying so. She addressed the Palm Beach County Commission. She reached out to DeSantis. A few weeks later, in early April, a drive-thru testing site opened at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach. The site was a victory for the people of state House District 91, and it was a victory for Slosberg.

“Straub case kicked to Broward County after seven Palm Beach circuit judges disqualified” via Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post — The state’s criminal case against powerful Wellington developer Glenn Straub has been punted to Broward County Circuit Court. Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady assigned the case to Broward Circuit Court Judge Tim Bailey on Wednesday. Straub was arrested in January and charged with three felonies — grand theft larceny of less than $100,000, filing a fraudulent lien and filing false documents — in connection with a bitter dispute with a former girlfriend. The case was first assigned to Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss. But when Straub’s close friend, retired Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Colbath joined his defense team in March, Weiss recused herself. Six other Palm Beach County circuit judges would do the same over the next three months.

“Broward school district joins lawsuit against vaping companies” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Vaping companies are accused of targeting children with products designed to get them addicted to nicotine, and school districts across the country want those companies to pay the cost of educating students about the dangers they pose. The Broward School Board is joining more than 100 government entities from across the country in a federal lawsuit demanding compensation for resources that have to be spent on counselors, monitoring, and programming to curb the use of vaping products. Broward is one of six school districts taking the lead on the case as “bellwethers” to represent the rest, said school district lawyer Eugene Pettis, of Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm in Fort Lauderdale.

“Joel Greenberg stole identities of customers at Seminole tax collector’s office, feds say” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg used driver’s licenses surrendered to his office by customers to create fake identification cards for himself, according to a newly filed federal indictment. Greenberg, who resigned and dropped his bid for reelection after an earlier indictment on charges that he stalked a political opponent, now faces four additional charges related to identity theft and the production of false documents, according to an indictment filed Wednesday. Customers visiting tax collector branches that issued driver’s licenses and Florida ID cards would sometimes surrender their old IDs to Greenberg’s staff to be destroyed. But Greenberg, prosecutors now allege, “used his access to the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office to take surrendered driver’s licenses before they were shredded.”

“Corps warns of Lake Okeechobee algae bloom” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — The Army Corps is warning of potentially harmful blue-green algae on Lake Okeechobee as NOAA satellites find about 42% of the lake ripe with a bloom. An image taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-3b satellite of Lake O found about 300 square miles infected with the single-celled cyanobacteria but only a sliver in the very center of the 730-square-mile lake suffering from the highest levels of concentration. The Corps’ alert says it’s possible boaters, fishermen or others near the lake may encounter blue-green algae, which can make people and animals sick if it becomes toxic. Wednesday’s alert says the algae can be blue, bright green, brown or red and may have a strong odor like rotting plants. “People who are very sensitive to smells may have respiratory irritation,” the alert notes.

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Slater Bayliss, Stephen Shiver, The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners: Dream Medical Group

Amy Bisceglia, AB Governmental Affairs: AcuteCare Health System, Lyft, Voices for Children, Dream Medical Group

Sara Clements, McGuireWoods Consulting: Dascena

Carlos Cruz, Jonathan Kilman, Converge Government Affairs of Florida: Harbor America Acquisition

Will McKinley, Fred Dickinson, PooleMcKinley: Rekor Systems

Kim McDougal, Kirk Pepper, Jason Unger, GrayRobinson: Atlantic Housing Partners, Kologik

— 2020 —

“Supreme Court deals blow to felons in Florida seeking to regain the right to vote” via Amy Gardner and Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court’s decision that blocked some Florida felons’ eligibility to participate in elections, a major blow to efforts to restore voting rights to as many as 1.4 million people in the battleground state. The decision lets stand a temporary halt by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit of a judge’s order that had cleared the way for hundreds of thousands of felons in the state to register to vote. In early July, the Campaign Legal Center in Washington petitioned the high court to lift the stay, arguing that the appeals court decision had “thrown the election rules into chaos.” But on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied that request. Three liberal justices noted their dissent, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing that the court’s decision “prevents thousands of otherwise eligible voters from participating in Florida’s primary election simply because they are poor.”

— CONVENTION COUNTDOWN —

“RNC restricts convention attendance as Florida coronavirus cases climb” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — The Republican National Committee is planning to sharply limit attendance for its convention in Jacksonville, Florida next month, shrinking the event celebrating Trump’s renomination amid concerns about coronavirus. Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is overseeing planning for the convention, has written a letter to RNC members saying that attendance for the first three nights of the four-night event will be limited to delegates. When Trump delivers his nomination acceptance speech on the fourth night of the convention, August 27, attendance will be expanded to delegates, a guest of their choosing, and alternate delegates. “I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” McDaniel wrote. Top party officials met with Trump on Monday evening to hash out plans for the Jacksonville event.

“So did you hear the joke about the RNC convention in Florida next month?” via Frank Cerebino of The Palm Beach Post — We’re just in the part of the process where Trump is being gently led — through the calculated drip, drip of updates — to the truth that his ego-stroking convention is dead. Trump can’t get there on his own. He is too self-centered to consider that an in-person political convention during a viral pandemic held in a state where that virus is spreading and an already-active hurricane season is reaching its peak, is an idea that should be dead from the start. So, this has turned the Republican National Committee into a bunch of cat sitters timidly giving increasingly dire updates in an attempt to deliver the bad news as gingerly as possible.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Five CD 3 candidates raised $100K or more last quarter; James St. George has most cash-on-hand” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Leading the pack for CD 3 is physician St. George, who added just over $500,000 to his campaign account between April 1 and June 30. Heading into July, he had about $635,000 in the bank. Most of that cash came from St. George himself. He followed up his $200,000 loan in Q1 with a $400,000 loan last quarter. To date, he has raised $336,291 from donors. Clay County business owner Judson Sapp followed with $486,000 on hand. He has also staked his campaign with his own money, lending the account $250,000 in the first quarter and did so again in the second quarter. Kat Cammack, a former Yoho staffer, was in No. 3 at the deadline. She raised just under $255,000 over the past three months and ended the quarter with about $330,000 left to spend.

“Alan Cohn leads in Q2 fundraising in CD 15, Ross Spano in trouble” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — In the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, Cohn dominated in 2nd quarter fundraising. Cohn raised $222,328 and left this quarter with just over $190,000 cash on hand. The Federal Election Commission reports cover earnings from April 1-June 30. Cohn, a former investigative journalist, outraised his primary opponent Adam Hattersley by $85,000 and one of the Republican candidates. Hattersley, a Navy veteran and business owner, raised $137,523 in the second quarter. Hattersley has raised $548,955 to date, about $50,000 more than Cohn, and he left the quarter with $243,356 cash on hand. Spano ended the quarter with $348,900 on hand, but has $113,517 in campaign debt, leaving him with just over $235,000 available. Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin, meanwhile, has nearly $380,000 on hand in his mostly self-funded campaign.

“Anna Paulina Luna leads CD 13 in Q2 earnings, still behind Amanda Makki overall” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Luna raised more than any other candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, including the incumbent, during the second quarter fundraising period April 1-June 30. Luna raised $414,000, bringing her campaign total to $784,000. While she stepped up her game in the last fundraising reporting period before the August 18 primary, where she faces four other GOP opponents, it wasn’t enough to put her ahead of the pack in total raised or cash on hand. Amanda Makki, who’s leading the race in polls, raised $320,000 in the latest report but has brought in $1.06 million to date. Makki also leads with cash on hand with $791,000, of which about $734,000 is available after subtracting campaign debts, which amount to more than $56,000.

“Casey Askar looms over CD 19 primary with $1.76M cash on hand” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Askar is reporting more cash on hand than all his GOP competitors combined. The Naples Republican reported spending more than $1.89 million through the end of June, starting July with more than $1.76 million cash on hand in the race for Florida’s 19th Congressional District. His campaign has collected nearly $3.66 million, with $3 million coming from a candidate loan. Askar’s campaign has already spent a good chunk of the money since he jumped into the race in March. The next-best funded candidate in the race remains Dr. William Figlesthaler, reporting $709,435 in cash as of the end of the second quarter. He’s put a $1.66 million loan into the race, the bulk of the $1.99 million raised thus far.

“Club for Growth books beaucoup TV time for Byron Donalds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A 24-hour-hour campaign expenditure report shows more buys to promote Donalds, the free-market advocacy group’s favored candidate. Spending reports show Club for Growth Action dropped $272,000 this week on the race for video advertisements. That brings the total in TV spending for the group to $1.6 million in CD 19. With the purchase of $4,000 in non-metro market radio advertisements this week, Club for Growth has purchased $7,000 in radio marketing as well. It shows a further commitment in the race to rising Donalds’ profile. Club For Growth already kicked off TV ads and purchased more than $1 million in airtime.

“Laura Loomer takes top fundraising spot for fourth straight quarter, but still trails Lois Frankel in cash on hand” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Loomer is leading her competitors in Florida’s 21st Congressional District in fundraising for the fourth straight quarter. Loomer still has a way to go to catch Frankel in cash on hand. Loomer added around $384,000 during the most recent quarter. The challenger has consistently spent tens of thousands paying for services that allow Loomer to raise money online. She paid more than $57,000 last quarter to a company called Media Bridge for “email fundraising fees.” Another $11,000 went to a different company, D-Ploy It, Inc., for similar services. Loomer’s financial reports are littered with such payments, which mostly offset the money she is bringing in.

“Maria Elvira Salazar tops Donna Shalala in Q2 fundraising, but Shalala extends cash on hand lead” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Salazar topped Shalala in fundraising for the second straight quarter. Shalala did manage to increase her cash on hand lead, however, as she seeks to defend her seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Salazar collected nearly $560,000 during the second quarter of 2020. That’s according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission which covered financial activity April 1-June 30. That number is a jump from Salazar’s first quarter total when she raised more than $314,000. Both hauls were enough to top Shalala. Salazar has added more than $1.7 million so far this cycle and has more than $1.2 million still on hand. Though Shalala fell about $26,000 short in money raised during the last quarter, she also spent $34,000 less than Salazar’s total raised.

— “Margaret Good added to DCCC’s ‘Red to Blue’ following solid fundraising quarter” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

— “Brian Mast now holds $1.8 million in cash on hand after another strong fundraising quarter” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

“Heather Fitzenhagen throws punches at ‘Sugar Ray’ in first SD 27 ad” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The ad, titled “Why They Lie,” sees the Fort Myers Republican push back against attacks from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee on her immigration record and her stance on the parental consent bill passed in the 2020 Legislative Session. “Big Sugar has been poisoning Florida’s water and Florida’s politics for years. They want gun control, illegal immigration, and pet politicians like ‘Sugar Ray Rodrigues’ in charge. That’s why they lie,” Fitzenhagen says in the ad. The camera briefly turns to Fitzenhagen’s daughter, who says her mother is “strongly pro-life” and “supports parental consent.”

To watch, click on the image below:

—“Ashley Moody endorses Danny Burgess for Florida Senate” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

Cord Byrd’s back on the money trail — Rep. Byrd returned to fundraising in earnest in recent weeks, bringing in $15,000 between his campaign account and 1845 political committee in recent weeks. The Jacksonville Beach Republican seeks his third term representing HD 11. Byrd raised over $76,000 this cycle from June 27 through July 10, with just over $61,000 on hand in his campaign account, along with over $26,000 in his political committee. His November opponent, Democrat Joshua Hicks, has nearly $20,000 on hand.

“HD 72 candidates break from party orthodoxy to discuss police reform” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In an election year when candidates in many races race to their party’s base, a Tiger Bay forum showed House District 72 candidates establishing their independence. The most notable instances came in a discussion of how the district’s next Representative should approach police brutality and systemic racism. Attorney Drake Buckman rebuffed a question about whether he would support calls to “Defund the Police.” Republican Fiona McFarland called defunding police dangerous, but she said it’s critical in the wake of instances such as George Floyd‘s death that institutional racism be addressed. Attorney Jason Miller said as a former prosecutor, he knew well the problems between police and the Black community.

“Rhonda Rebman Lopez says she wants to ‘carve up’ special interest groups in new ad” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Lopez is targeting special interest groups in her first TV ad of the 2020 cycle as she competes for the open seat in House District 120. Lopez references that geography to begin the ad. “My family’s been fishing in Keys waters for 50 years, which is why I’m proud to call this paradise ‘home,’” Lopez says, indirectly responding to critiques Lopez played carpetbagger to run in the district. “I know how important it is to protect our way of life, protect our environment and our small businesses. And I’ll carve up the special interests in Tallahassee trying to destroy our quality of life with overdevelopment and congestion.” Lopez has raised $230,000 in outside money and pitched in $35,000 in self-loans. She has nearly $220,000 remaining in her war chest.

—“Seminole School Board members endorse Bob Cortes for HD 30” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

—“Greg Steube endorses Fiona McFarland in GOP primary for HD 72” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Spencer Roach backing Mike Giallombardo in HD 77 GOP primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Meet Tom Fabricio, a Republican running for House District 103” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Scott Israel, ex-Broward sheriff and current candidate, discharged from hospital after getting COVID-19 treatment” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Ex-Broward Sheriff Israel, who is running to reclaim his post, left the hospital Thursday where he was treated after testing positive for the new coronavirus. “My fight with COVID-19 is not over, but my condition has improved enough that my place in the hospital could be taken by another fighting this virus,” he said in a prepared statement. “I return home tonight grateful to finish out my treatment and recuperation and to strengthen for the coming days.” Israel, 64, learned he had the virus Tuesday night and went to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation, according to his campaign.

— TOP OPINION —

“Give Florida school districts flexibility on plans to reopen” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — If school boards in Broward and Palm Beach counties believe that it’s not safe to reopen campuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Department of Education should not overrule them. Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said he sees “no realistic path” to have students back on campus by Aug. 19, the first day of classes. Broward’s teacher union agrees that the year should begin with remote learning. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board approved Superintendent Donald Fennoy’s plan for, to begin with, virtual classes only. The board also will delay the start of the year from Aug. 10, likely for three weeks. In both counties, significant numbers of parents want their children back in classrooms. They make legitimate points about the deficiencies in distance learning, especially for low-income students.

— OPINIONS —

“Bullying the Miami-Dade school district to reopen in August is just reckless” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The monumental decision on whether to reopen Miami-Dade schools in August is not on Wednesday’s School Board agenda, but it’s likely to pop up. After all, how to deal with this pandemic is the district’s most crucial decision in ages. The burden of deciding whether we continue with online schooling whether we physically return to class return to class physically, falls largely on Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and the elected members of the School Board, who rely on his counsel. Carvalho has maintained that he will follow the advice of health experts and the coronavirus dashboard on what is best for the district’s 350,000 students, parents, teachers and staff and the community. His is the most pragmatic, and empathetic, approach to this scary eventuality.

“April Griffin barely pays her own taxes, but she wants to collect yours” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In the past week, Griffin has launched a volley of attacks against Nancy Millan. The snipes have little bearing on the job they’re running for, Griffin doesn’t cast doubt on whether Millan, a longtime Hillsborough Tax Collector employee, is qualified for the job and she doesn’t attempt to paint Millan as untrustworthy or out of touch. There’s a good reason for that: Griffin is smart enough to know people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. For someone running to be Hillsborough’s Tax Collector, Griffin has a poor history of paying her taxes. She has been delinquent in paying the property taxes for a home she owns on Henry Ave. for a decade running, to the point the house was nearly seized and auctioned off to pay the tab.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Florida continues to set records Gov. DeSantis would rather not discuss.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— The state Department of Health reported 156 fatalities from COVID-19 Wednesday, the largest number of deaths in a single day. There was a record increase in the number of new hospitalizations and almost 14,000 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus. And you would never guess who the chair of the Democratic National Committee is blaming.

— As the state grapples with the reopening of schools, critics claim the Governor and the state Surgeon General are stacking the deck by gagging county health officers who don’t think it’s safe for kids to return to classrooms yet.

— This is happening because county health officers don’t actually work for the county; they’re state employees who answer to Tallahassee.

— Floridians had to fight like hell to get unemployment benefits after being laid off in March and the extra $600 per week from the feds made an enormous difference. However, the federal money runs out at the end of the month — unless the U.S. Senate agrees to an extension.

— Sunrise takes a deep dive into the drive to revive those federal unemployment payments until the end of the year.

— Checking-in with a Florida Woman who was busted long distance from Canada, and a Florida Man who lost his kangaroo.

To listen, click on the image below:

“How Xbox and PlayStation plan to duke it out this fall” via Jason Schreier of Bloomberg — When the video game story of 2020 is written, it will look very much as it has for the past two decades: Redmond, Wash., vs. Tokyo, as Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox and Sony Corp.’s PlayStation battle it out again. This fall, all signs point to the next iterations of their platforms being hits. A June reveal of Sony’s forthcoming PlayStation 5 has already drawn almost 28 million views on YouTube; a vague teaser for Microsoft’s Halo Infinite, which it will release alongside the new Xbox Series X, has more than 100,000 likes on Twitter. Consoles are typically released every six or seven years. Sony was the big winner last time, selling more than 110 million PlayStation 4s since its debut in 2013.

“Miami Hurricanes test positive for COVID-19. And NCAA releases these strict guidelines” via Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald — The coronavirus has made its way into the University of Miami football program. At least three players have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Hurricanes to cancel their mandatory workouts. Per school policy, UM declined to confirm whether any players have tested positive. “Out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with our return to campus policy, we elected to postpone today’s workout,” UM said. These are UM’s first known positive coronavirus tests among football players. Two sources said the team had to return for more tests Thursday. UM athletic director Blake James previously said the school is not releasing the number of positive tests among student-athletes because it would cause more confusion.

