Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.20.21

As expected, the Seminole Gaming Compact passed the House Wednesday, one day after getting the OK from the Senate.

The Legislature’s work is done.

That was the easy part.

The historic 30-year deal between Florida and the Seminole Tribe now heads to the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Indian Gaming, which must also sign off before it goes into effect.

While the Compact moves along to D.C., probably the biggest question is how the feds will respond to a provision allowing the Tribe to offer sports betting across the state with wagers handled by servers located on Tribal land.

These deals, otherwise known as “hub and spoke,” are challenging, in part because the feds enacted the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act more than three decades ago — in 1988.

It might as well have been the ice age, technologically speaking.

Those days, we measured connection speeds (dial-up!) in bauds rather than gigabits.

The Tribe is confident the deal will win approval, but a few are not so sure.

And even if it does get thumbs-up from the feds, the Compact is almost certain to face legal challenges over whether runs counter to the 2018 constitutional amendment requiring any expansion of gaming to go before voters. The group behind the amendment, No Casinos, is already preparing to file a challenge.

“This fight is just the beginning,” No Casinos President John Sowinski said Wednesday.

We will see.

Gaming experts and lawmakers — including many of those who voted for the Compact — concede that No Casinos makes a compelling case. Rep. Randy Fine, a former casino executive and chair of the House Select Committee on Gaming, said as much.

“Me personally,” Fine said, “I don’t think it’s going to survive.”

So, when will Floridians get to place their first bets? Odds are, it may be a little while.

“Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe” via Brendan Farrington and Bobby Caina Calvan of The Associated Press — The House voted 97-17 to approve a gambling compact that DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe signed last month. The Senate approved it Tuesday. It still needs to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations, and even lawmakers supporting the deal expect legal challenges. The approval is a victory for DeSantis. His predecessor, now Sen. Rick Scott, signed a deal with the Seminole Tribe in 2015 to allow craps and roulette, but it never received legislative approval. Under the agreement, the Seminoles could begin sports betting on Oct. 15 and sports wagering at horse tracks, jai alai frontons, and former dog tracks for a share of the income. Online sports betting operated by the Tribe also would be allowed.

“‘People are going to sue’: Gaming Compact lawsuits expected” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — The Gaming Compact now awaits DeSantis’ signature before it heads from Tallahassee to Washington, where the U.S. Department of the Interior has 45 days to sign off on the agreement under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. But the federal government isn’t the only hurdle the Compact will face. Under a 2018 constitutional amendment, any expansion of gambling in the state requires a voter referendum. Opponents say Floridians should vote on the mobile sports betting component. Even Fine is uncertain about the viability of the mobile sports betting component.

“No Casinos hints at challenge after Gaming Compact’s passage” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — Shortly after both chambers of the Legislature approved an agreement to make sweeping changes to the state of gambling in Florida Wednesday, a group opposed to the changes is once again hinting at a legal challenge. “This fight is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that the will of the people, who voted by a remarkable 72% landslide to give Florida voters the exclusive right to authorize casino gambling in our state, will be respected,” Sowinski said in a written statement, referring to a constitutional amendment passed in 2018 by 71% of Florida voters that states any expansion of gambling in the state requires a voter referendum.

“State gaming commission proposal headed to Governor’s desk” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The bill (SB 4A), a major component of the gambling expansion agreement between the state and Seminole Tribe, would establish the Florida Gaming Control Commission and crown it Florida’s lead law enforcement agency on gambling. Under the measure, now headed to DeSantis, a five-member committee — which must include an experienced lawyer, accountant, and law enforcement member — would have criminal justice authority over gaming laws and pari-mutuel institutions such as card rooms and horse racing. Under the bill, members would be appointed to four-year terms by the Governor pending confirmation by the Senate. According to a staff analysis, members would make $136,000 per year, an amount based on the salaries of other public service commissions.

“Charity-based bingo comes out a winner, removed from new gambling regulations” via Laura Cassels of the Florida Phoenix — Northwest Florida bingo players and others around the state are safe from legislative efforts to change the game they love; thanks to State Sen. George Gainer. The Panama City Republican made clear in the Special Session that bingo, largely a social activity involving small bets that mostly go to charities, should be off-limits. And so it is. The Senate tabled its bingo legislation, which would have elevated the game to pari-mutuel facilities using electronic “card minders,” and the House never showed any interest in the matter. “I represent northwest Florida, and we don’t care how much roulette or blackjack you play, but don’t mess with bingo,” Gainer previously warned.

— SPECIAL SESSION —

“Chris Sprowls: ‘Nobody has asked me if they could be on the Gaming Commission’” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — House Speaker Sprowls refuted speculation that nepotism motivated the removal of a provision that would’ve delayed the pathway for an outgoing public official to join the state’s soon-to-come gaming commission. The proposal to create a gaming commission (SB 4A) — passed Wednesday in the House — is a major component of the state’s newly-minted gambling expansion agreement with the Seminole Tribe. Speculation around the Commission began Tuesday after Republican Sen. Travis Hutson, the bill sponsor, introduced an amendment that removes language barring elected officials from serving on the Commission for at least two years after leaving office. Speaking Wednesday, Sprowls told reporters neither he nor staff spoke with legislators about interest in joining the Commission.

“Last-ditch effort fails to save harness racing at Pompano Park” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A last-ditch effort to save harness horse racing at Pompano Park came up short on Wednesday, meaning the likely end of a decades-old tradition at Florida’s last remaining track. Rep. Dan Daley led the charge to block a provision that allows Isle Casino Pompano Park to drop live racing and continue to offer other slots and poker. With a massive redevelopment project planned, the Isle Casino Pompano Park, which Caesars Entertainment owns, would have little incentive to preserve harness racing, Daley said. “The horsemen have no leverage,” said Daley, whose family is active in harness racing. “The property could basically say, ‘Hey horsemen, this will be your last racing season. Thanks so much. See you later.’”

“Associated Industries of Florida lauds Compact’s ratification” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — AIF Senior Vice President of State and Federal Affairs Brewster Bevis released a statement following the House’s vote to approve the Compact. “On behalf of AIF and our members, I commend Gov. Ron DeSantis for his leadership on this issue and Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Sprowls for their decisive action in reconvening the legislature and prioritizing the ratification of this compact that will benefit our state,” Bevis said. “It is truly a great day in the state of Florida as our leaders continue to drive our economy forward with their bold, action-oriented leadership.” AIF represents business interests in Florida. The association was created in 1920 to foster an economic climate to grow and develop industry and business in the state.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“Ron DeSantis: Army Corps ‘must do better’ to prevent Lake O discharges to St. Lucie river” via Max Chesnes of TC Palm — As the threat of blue-green algae looms on Lake Okeechobee, DeSantis and Rep. Brian Mast are pressuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tasked with determining when, for where and how much lake water is sent east and west to coastal estuaries. In a letter sent Monday to Corps leadership in Washington D.C., DeSantis told the agency it “must do better” to manage the lake and prevent releases carrying potentially toxic cyanobacteria to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers.

“House Democrats elect Ramon Alexander and Fentrice Driskell as future Leaders” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — Tampa Rep. Driskell was unanimously elected to lead House Democrats for the 2024-2026 term. Driskell, a lawyer, will be the first Black woman to lead the Caucus. House Democrats also voted Rep. Alexander to lead the Caucus in the absence of Rep. Ben Diamond, who was slated to lead the lower chamber Democrats for the 2022-2023 term but is leaving his state position to run for a congressional seat vacated by Charlie Crist, who is running for Governor. Driskell is already serving as the House Democratic Caucus Policy Chair for the 2020-22 term. Alexander is serving as the House Democratic Caucus Whip for the 2020-22 term.

“Jane Castor pans Florida’s transgender sports ban as ‘senseless’” via Mitch Perry of Spectrum News — The Tampa Mayor blasted the Florida Legislature’s recently passed bill that bans transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports. “I think it’s completely unnecessary and, frankly, it’s mean-spirited,” said the Mayor, an all-state basketball and volleyball player at the University of Tampa in the early 1980s. The measure — known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act — passed largely along party lines in the legislature last month. It had been postponed at one point in the Florida Senate after the NCAA Board of Governors released a statement saying that it would only hold such events at locations “free of discrimination.”

— LOBBY REGS —

“Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting earns more than $4M in Q1” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Capital City Consulting earned more than $4 million during the first quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports. The firm represented nearly 200 clients during the first three months of the year, including 178 in the Legislature, where they netted an estimated $2.17 million. In the executive branch, Capital City Consulting represented 195 clients, earning an estimated $1.91 million. At the top end, the firm could have earned $5.75 million, $2.97 million in the Legislature, and $2.78 million in the executive branch. CCC’s legislative lobbying report included two clients that paid more than $50,000 apiece for the quarter: Florida Power & Light Company and the Florida Institute of Technology.

“Lobbying compensation: Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney collects $439K in Q1” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The eight-person lobbying team at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney earned an estimated $439,000 in the first quarter, new compensation reports show. Firm lobbyists Brett Bacot, Marnie George, Mike Grissom, Mike Harrell, Mark Kruse, Jim Magill, Kimberly McGlynn, and Crystal Stickle represented more than 40 clients last quarter, pulling in $259,000 in the Legislature and another $180,000 in the executive branch. Based on overall ranges, the firm earned no less than $350,000 and may have earned as much as $620,000. The Q1 report is a step up from the firm’s reports in the second half of 2020. In Q3, for example, the firm collected an estimated $350,000 in fees.

“Lobbying compensation: Hopping Green & Sams tallies $435K in first quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The lobbying team at Hopping Green & Sams earned an estimated $435,000 last quarter. The contracts added up to an estimated $315,000 in legislative lobbying pay and another $120,000 in executive branch earnings. The firm’s legislative compensation report was topped by Mosaic Fertilizer, which paid $35,000 to retain the firm last quarter. Three $25,000 clients followed — American Resort Development Association, Florida Electric Power Coordinating Group and SAS Institute. If each of Hopping Green & Sams’ clients paid the maximum amount in their reported range, the firm would have earned $580,000 last quarter.

“Personnel note: GrayRobinson taps Scott Cole to lead higher ed practice” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Former University of Central Florida Vice President and General Counsel Cole has joined GrayRobinson as shareholder and chair of the law firm’s higher education practice. “Having the honor of working with UCF since its inception, GrayRobinson is proud to welcome one of its very own, Scott Cole, to our firm,” GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon said. “Scott is highly regarded within the education community, and his skill set and experience at the university level will be invaluable to our clients.” Cole has a wealth of experience in policy development, personnel investigations, and student conduct issues ranging from sexual harassment to expulsion. Cole’s experience makes him well-equipped to advise on emerging issues facing presidents and governing boards of educational institutions.

— STATEWIDE —

“Hurricane Center ups Atlantic disturbance’s odds of formation to 40%” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — A nontropical low-pressure system is forecast to develop late Thursday afternoon northeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. forecast. The system has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of doing so in the next five days. Should the May storm develop, it would form several days before the start of hurricane season June 1 and receive the name Ana. The NHC has not issued its preseason forecast at this time, but director Ken Graham said last week during a press meeting all signs are pointing to an active season.

“Ashley Moody, tax collectors team up to fight crime” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Attorney General Moody rolled out a new alliance with tax collectors. She addressed media in Jacksonville, where her remarks focused heavily on a statewide Crime Stoppers tip line (**TIPS) recently rolled out to replace 27 different numbers around the state. Moody, with tax collectors from around the region and the state, said the effort would allow “citizens in the state of Florida to help us stop crime. That includes everything from the opioid epidemic to human trafficking, and finally, any type of crime where someone might have information and wants to report that crime anonymously.” Tax collectors, Moody said, are natural resources in the fight against crime for Florida law enforcement.

“How Florida’s school choice programs create good citizens” via John Legg in the Tampa Bay Times — 11 high-quality research studies have examined the impact of private school choice programs on core democratic values such as political tolerance and civic engagement. According to the meticulous research and advocacy group EdChoice, six found a positive impact, five found no impact, and none found a negative impact. To some, this is counterintuitive. Aren’t public schools the place where those values are instilled? How could students who choose private schools become more tolerant, more likely to volunteer for community service, more likely to better grasp basic knowledge about government and politics? I think this is the good that comes when people are afforded the dignity and respect that comes with the freedom to determine the educational destinies of their children.

“What should Florida kids learn about U.S. history? A rule is in the works.” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — A new rule proposed by education commissioner Richard Corcoran would require Florida teachers to align their civics lessons to a traditional view of American history. The move won praise from Republicans but was blasted by critics who say it would prevent students from studying critical truths about the nation’s past. The rule would address a concern raised by DeSantis, who wants to make sure “critical race theory” — an approach to teaching the role of racism in U.S. society — isn’t used in public schools. The measure, now headed to the State Board of Education, says teachers “may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

“Javier Manjarres ordered to pay $25K in defamation suit vs. Florida GOP official” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Manjarres is taking another loss — this time in court — after a judge ordered him to pay $25,000 for violating a settlement agreement with Republican Party of Florida State Committeeman Richard DeNapoli. The newest judgment dates back to a 2014 defamation lawsuit DeNapoli filed against Manjarres after Manjarres published multiple articles alleging DeNapoli was lying about serving in the military. After wrangling in court for a few years, the case wrapped with a confidential settlement agreement in 2016. That should have been the end of it, but DeNapoli reopened the suit in 2018 and accused Manjarres of breaking the settlement agreement by continuing to attack DeNapoli on Twitter and in now-deleted posts to Manjarres’ website.

“Surge of New Yorkers relocating to Florida, new numbers show” via Matt Papaycik of WPTV — According to new data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 33,565 New York residents got Florida driver’s licenses between September of last year and March of this year. That’s a 32% increase from the same period the year before. The picture-perfect views, waking up to palm trees and Florida’s loose restrictions during the pandemic are just a few reasons Nicole Rascionato decided to move to Palm Beach County from New York. “I feel free here compared to back at home where that’s not happening, at least not yet,” Rascionato said.

“Colonial Pipeline CEO tells why he paid hackers a $4.4 million ransom” via Collin Eaton of The Wall Street Journal — Joseph Blount, CEO of Colonial Pipeline, said he authorized the ransom payment of $4.4 million because executives were unsure how badly the cyberattack had breached its systems, and consequently, how long it would take to bring the pipeline back. Blount acknowledged publicly for the first time that the company had paid the ransom, saying it was an option he felt he had to exercise, given the stakes involved in a shutdown of such critical energy infrastructure. “I know that’s a highly controversial decision,” Blount said. “I didn’t make it lightly. I will admit that I wasn’t comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this. … But it was the right thing to do for the country.”

“Some Florida manatees still struggle with starvation after peak die-off” via Zachary T. Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times — Even as temperatures have warmed this spring and some Florida manatees have left the Indian River Lagoon, where many of them died this winter without enough food to eat, researchers are finding survivors up and down the coast struggling with prolonged effects of starvation. “This event is not over yet. We are still picking up occasional cases with the effects of starvation,” said Martine de Wit, a veterinarian in the state’s marine mammal pathology lab. “These animals started to eat, but their bodies could not resolve those effects of prolonged starvation.” As of late last week, 738 manatee deaths had been recorded this year, according to reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

— 2022 —

“As Val Demings looks at Senate run, Aramis Ayala eyes her congressional seat” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — With Demings now clearly positioning herself for a 2022 U.S. Senate bid, Democrat Ayala may be swapping her ambition from the Senate to Demings’ Orlando-based House seat. Orlando’s former State Attorney put out a video earlier this month indicating she is exploring a Senate campaign. But that was before widespread reports this week that Demings is likely to run in that election. In a new statement released Wednesday, Ayala praises Demings and suggests Demings’ Florida’s 10th Congressional District will need “a progressive champion” who can build on Demings’ work. “I will be making an announcement soon — but one thing is clear: Floridians are yearning for bold ideas and a fresh start at every level of the ballot,” she added.

“Nikki Fried says weighing gubernatorial run ‘makes sense,’ but holds off on official announcement” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Fried is continuing to tease a 2022 gubernatorial run, as an expected official announcement is now less than two weeks away. Earlier this month, Fried released a hype video previewing a June 1 announcement, where many expect her to dive in officially. Fried again declined Wednesday to declare a candidacy many see as inevitable. But during a Forum Club of the Palm Beaches event, she did give credence to the idea that a run is in her future. “You’re going to have to wait for June 1 for that,” Fried answered coyly. “But certainly, as our only statewide elected Democrat, it makes sense for me to be talking about running for Governor.”

“Anna Eskamani backs Darden Rice in St. Pete Mayor’s race” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Rep. Eskamani is endorsing Rice for St. Petersburg Mayor. Eskamani, a progressive Democrat from Orlando, has been a leading voice in her caucus since her initial election in 2018. The Representative has become one of the most frequent voices heard on the House floor, usually questioning sponsors of GOP-led initiatives and making sharp critiques in closing debates. “I am proud to endorse Darden Rice for Mayor of St. Petersburg because she has been a passionate advocate for working people her entire career,” Eskamani said in a news release. Eskamani joins several organizations that have also announced support for Rice, including Equality Florida Action PAC, the LGBTQ Victory Fund and LPAC.

“Should Broward have an elected County Mayor? Voters may get a say next year.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward voters may be allowed to decide next year whether they want an elected Mayor to lead the county. The idea of having an elected county Mayor has been debated for decades. Under the latest proposal, county commissioners could agree to let voters decide at the ballot in November 2022 if they want the position to exist. If voters were to approve it, the first mayoral election would be in 2024. The Mayor’s salary would be $220,000. The benefits and costs for the Mayor’s four support staff would cost about $700,000 a year. Under the latest proposal, the county administrator job still would exist, and that person would still be in charge of the day-to-day county operations.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“COVID-19 in Florida: New infections below 3,000 for fourth day in a row” via Tiffini Thiessen of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida added 2,811 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 2,299,596. With 44 more fatalities, 36,271 Florida residents are now dead. Cases and deaths continue to decline statewide. As of Wednesday’s report, the latest seven-day case count is 21,047, compared to 24,620 in the seven previous days. Resident fatalities are also down. The latest seven-day death toll is 389, compared to 404 in the seven days before that. Statewide, 9,749,726 people have received at least one vaccination shot, including 7,728,153 who have completed their shot regimen, whether it’s the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna option or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Moody not backing down from CDC cruise suit” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Moody addressed ongoing litigation with the federal government on Wednesday, saying mediation would not affect the state’s position in its showdown with Washington over cruise sailing. The state sued the federal government to permit cruises earlier this year. Still, a federal judge ordered mediation Tuesday in the ongoing legal fight between the state’s chief legal officer and the Joe Biden administration, HHS and the CDC over the ongoing no-sail order. “We have been asked by the court to mediate. That’s not unusual. As a judge for over a decade, I have often referred parties to mediate. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop pursuing the mission of that suit and successfully allowing our cruises to operate,” Moody said.

“Judge refers Florida’s cruise line suit against CDC to mediator” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Cruise lines and their customers will have to wait to see if a neutral mediator can help the state of Florida and U.S. Government resolve their dispute over when and how idled cruise ships can start sailing again. Mediators are typically summoned in the hopes of coaxing both sides into settling their differences outside the court. In the cruise line dispute, U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday was required to name a mediator under local rules governing civil cases in the Middle District of Florida, said Robert Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University. “The idea is to get cases out of the system as fast as possible,” Jarvis said. “In many cases, you don’t need a trial.”

“Realtor’s group challenges eviction moratorium” via The News Service of Florida — A major Florida real estate group is challenging a federal moratorium on evicting renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Realtor’s group filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Tampa that described the moratorium imposed by the CDC as “an unprecedented and unlawful federal administrative order.” The lawsuit contends that the CDC overstepped its legal authority in imposing the moratorium, which is scheduled to expire June 30. Through a series of actions, federal and state officials moved to halt evictions last year as COVID-19 caused massive job losses, illnesses, and deaths. While Congress and DeSantis had taken earlier steps to halt evictions, the CDC issued an order in September that was extended through subsequent orders.

“Majority of Florida college football teams plan for full capacity this fall” via Mark Bergin for Florida Politics — The majority of Florida’s college football teams are planning to allow full fan capacity this fall at their stadiums. On Monday, the University of Florida announced it would start the 2021-2022 academic year on June 28, which also marks when the school will return to pre-pandemic operations. FSU is planning to allow 100% fan capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium, according to FSU senior associate communications director Derek Satterfield. Hard Rock Stadium officials have yet to announce fall plans, according to a University of Miami spokesperson. Several schools across the country have also announced plans to allow 100% capacity for the upcoming season after limiting attendance in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Palm Beach County: The epitome of the COVID-19 vaccination struggle” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and Aric Chokey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In the national effort to get Americans vaccinated for COVID-19, Palm Beach County exemplifies the struggle. Areas of Palm Beach County with wealthy retiree populations are more vaccinated than those with low-income residents. The pockets where migrant workers live show little progress in getting even one dose into arms, while nearly everyone on the ritzy island of Palm Beach has had at least one dose of vaccine. Overall, 56% of people 16 or older in Palm Beach County are vaccinated for COVID-19 with one or more doses. In ZIP codes that include cities like West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach and Greenacres with large Black or Hispanic populations, vaccination rates are in the 30% range.

“A Tamarac Commissioner’s church is under review over COVID-19 relief loan” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported last month that Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton’s church received more than $36,000 in federal loans to meet payroll for 12 employees, but the state says it has no record of those workers. Under Florida law, employers must provide workers’ compensation insurance for their employees, but the state says the church provided no record of having the employees, as is required, and there is no record of the church requesting an exemption. After receiving a complaint, “the Department is conducting a workers’ compensation compliance review relative to the matter. No further details are available at this time,” said John O’Brien, spokesman for the Florida Department of Financial Services, in an email Wednesday.

“Downtown Orlando’s lunch crowd isn’t back to normal as office employees work from home” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Some office workers might not return to the central business district anytime soon as companies continue to allow employees to work remotely, potentially stalling the recovery of lunchtime sales from the coronavirus pandemic. The office vacancy rate downtown was at 15.7% in the first quarter of this year, according to a report from real estate and investment management firm JLL. In April, Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup said his company was looking to sublet up to 52,744 square feet of its 91,000-square-foot headquarters in downtown’s CNL Center Tower 1. The move came as more than 80% of employees said in surveys they would be willing to give up dedicated workspaces so they could work from home more than once per week.

— CORONA NATION —

“Anthony Fauci says the public is ‘misinterpreting’ the CDC’s latest mask guidance” via Michael Birnbaum, Katerina Ang, Jennifer Hassan, Lateshia Beachum and Reis Thebault of The Washington Post — “I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It’s not,” he told Axios. “It’s an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.” Fauci emphasized that the health agency did not explicitly tell unvaccinated people to go without masks but instead communicated to vaccinated individuals that they will not get infected indoors or outdoors. “People either read them quickly or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we’re saying: ‘You don’t need the mask anymore.’ That’s not what the CDC said,” he said.

“COVID-19 booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Fauci says” via Virginia Langmaid and Amir Vera of CNN — A booster vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Fauci. “We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Fauci said. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, roughly 47.9% of the U.S. population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early Wednesday. About 37.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

“Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in refrigerator for a month, U.S. says” via Reuters — The Food and Drug Administration authorized storage of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at standard freezer temperatures for up to one month, to make the vaccine more widely available. Unopened, thawed vials of the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius up to a month, up from a previous maximum limit of five days. “This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors’ offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine,” said Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“SEC distributes $23 million to UF, other member schools to offset losses due to pandemic” via the Orlando Sentinel — The SEC plans to infuse the Florida Gators, along with the league’s other 13 member schools, with $23 million each to offset massive financial losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the case of the Gators, a source said, the pandemic’s price tag during the 2020-21 fiscal year is expected to be around $60 million in lost revenues during the fall. The SEC announced Wednesday that the league is financing the $322 million distribution through future earnings on a lucrative media-rights deal with ESPN that begins in 2024. UF’s financial struggles this year offer a snapshot of the financial struggles schools experienced leaguewide. Stadium capacity in the Swamp was reduced from 88,548 to 17,000 people, or about 80% fewer fans.

“USF receives over $100 million in federal aid” via Emma Lail of The Oracle — As part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, USF will be receiving its biggest federal relief package to date of over $100 million to help struggling students and fund some of its own operations. The U.S. Department of Education will be providing $102.29 million of aid to USF as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, and the university is following guidance from the DOE to establish a plan for distributing the funds. Out of the total allocation, around $52 million will be designated to student aid and $50 million to institutional purposes, according to the DOE. There is no finalized time period when the funds will be released to students or an official distribution plan.

— MORE CORONA —

“Seller of vaccine disinformation has YouTube channel removed” via Michelle R. Smith of The Associated Press — The Truth About Vaccines was removed from YouTube, days after an AP investigation detailed how they work with other spreaders of false information to make money. The channel had about 75,000 subscribers, but some of its videos had a much broader reach, including one with over 1.5 million views and featured Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine movement. A message that greets visitors to the channel says the account was “terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” YouTube said it terminated the account because it violated its policies barring “COVID-19 medical misinformation” and had three strikes in a 90-day period.

“Haiti authorizes use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as deaths, infections rise” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — Haiti has authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as COVID-19 cases surge following months of delays. Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of the World Health Organization’s Americas branch, said the President of Haiti informed them that the country will accept the AstraZeneca vaccine. The government had previously expressed concerns about the shot’s safety, despite being offered free doses. “Yesterday, we received the confirmation from the minister of health that Haiti is sending a letter to Gavi … confirming that they will receive the 130,000 doses that are available to Haiti,” he said. Gavi is the vaccine alliance that co-runs the COVAX Facility, a United Nations-backed platform created to get COVID-19 vaccines to middle- and low-income countries.

“Masks are off and nobody recognizes each other” via The Wall Street Journal — Katana Scannell arrived at work at Sam’s Club in Athens, Georgia, early Friday before opening hours and headed to the back of the store. She was greeted by a young woman walking the other way: “Good morning, Katana!” Scannell, who is 21, felt baffled and unsure who the person was: “I was like, ‘Hi?’ ” Minutes later, it registered: it was Jaenise Jones, her co-worker. Previously, both of them always wore masks. But on that Friday morning, Jones didn’t — and Scannell hadn’t recognized her peer’s bare face.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Despite Joe Biden’s call for de-escalation, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation” via Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss of The Associated Press — In a statement from his office Wednesday, Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciates the support of the American President,” but said Israel will push ahead “to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel.” Earlier, Biden told Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” the White House said. Biden had previously avoided pressing Israel more directly and publicly for a cease-fire. But pressure has been ramping upon him to intervene more forcefully as other diplomatic efforts also gather strength.

“Floridians urge Biden to pick Robert Wexler as U.S. ambassador to Israel” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — From Tel Aviv to Washington, D.C., political insiders have been speculating for months who President Biden would pick as U.S. ambassador to Israel — and the speculation has extended to Florida. The high-profile and sensitive post is even more important given the current heightened hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians. One possible pick for ambassador: former South Florida Congressman Robert Wexler, one of Israel’s most prominent supporters during his time in the House.

“‘We definitely have our work cut out for us.’ Biden’s Supreme Court commission holds its first public meeting.” via Charles Savage of The New York Times — Biden’s commission to evaluate proposed overhauls to the Supreme Court held its first public meeting on Wednesday. The 36-member, ideologically diverse panel of scholars, lawyers, political scientists, and former judges was formed after calls by some Democrats to expand the number of Supreme Court justices. In addition to a working group examining the court’s size, it will have groups on other possible changes to the court, including creating term limits or mandatory retirement age; placing greater restrictions on the court’s ability to strike down laws as unconstitutional; expanding the number of cases the court is required to hear, and limiting its ability to decide major issues without a full briefing and arguments.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Moody mum on Donald Trump’s New York legal woes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Moody, a strong Trump backer in the 2020 campaign, had little to say about the New York Attorney General’s declaration that the civil probe into the Trump Organization extended into criminal matters. “That’s a different jurisdiction. I don’t know anything about that matter,” Moody told Florida Politics after an event highlighting a new statewide Crime Stoppers hotline, **TIPS. “Certain attorneys general offices have different jurisdictions, so I don’t have any comment on the matter.” For his part, Trump has dismissed the matter as an “investigation that is in desperate search of a crime.”

“Barack Obama had harsh words on Trump, book claims” via Mark Lunganello of the New York Post — Former President Obama called Trump a “corrupt motherf — ker,” “madman” and a “racist, sexist pig” to people behind the scenes, a new book claims. Obama had actually preferred Trump as President over Sen. Ted Cruz when the two were locked in a Republican primary battle, a forthcoming book by writer Edward-Isaac Dovere says. “I didn’t think it would be this bad,” he later told donors, the Guardian reported, citing Dovere’s “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump.” “I didn’t think we’d have this racist, sexist pig,” Obama is quoted as saying.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Byron Donalds: Institutional racism no longer denies Black children opportunities” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep Donalds, during a discussion on Black voices in politics, maintained there’s no longer systemic racism in America. “We are now two generations from the Civil Rights Act passing. Two generations away in America,” the Naples Republican said. “I will largely tell you that if you are a Black or Brown child in America, your opportunities for success today are significantly higher than they were two generations ago. That’s beyond question.” He made clear prejudice on an individual level still impacts Black Americans. But he also said it’s more important to remove bureaucratic barriers to advancement and said there are no longer intentional forces at play within government limiting freedoms based on race.

“Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans” via Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press — Congress approved legislation intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during coronavirus pandemic. The bill, which the House passed on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise. Biden has said he will sign it.

“Ballard Partners to help Freedom for All Americans with Equality Act push” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Ballard Partners recently signed a lobbying deal with Freedom for All Americans, a Washington-based nonprofit working to secure passage of the Equality Act. The Equality Act would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation for public accommodations, housing, loan applications and education, among other things. The lobbying disclosure for Ballard Partners lists firm founder Brian Ballard and lobbyists Ana Cruz and Trent Morse. The measure has broad public support, including from groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers. However, some religious groups are opposed. It has passed the House but needs 60 votes to make it through the Senate.

— CRISIS —

“House votes to create panel to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection, sending bill to uncertain future in Senate amid GOP opposition” via Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press — The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republicans increasingly line up against the bipartisan investigation and align themselves with Trump. Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection. The bill passed the House 252-175, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission.

“GOP defections over Jan. 6 commission deliver rebuke to Kevin McCarthy” via Melanie Zanona, Nicholas Wu and Olivia Beavers of POLITICO — The big bipartisan vote was a major rebuke to House Minority Leader McCarthy, who worked hard to minimize the brewing rebellion in his ranks over the commission. During the vote, McCarthy huddled in the back of the chamber with his staff, watching the vote tally tick upward as Republican after Republican registered their “yes” vote. McCarthy’s handling of his party’s internal divisions this week has revealed potential weaknesses in his leadership style — and offered a preview of how the California Republican might run the House one day. Once it looked like dozens of Republicans might break ranks, McCarthy grew nervous about the prospect of defections and took more informal steps to build opposition to the bill, multiple GOP sources said.

“Mitch McConnell comes out against Jan. 6 commission, imperiling its chances of becoming law” via Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post — Republican leaders are trying to sink legislation establishing an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The bill passed the House on Wednesday, but its chances of clearing the Senate dimmed after Senate Minority Leader McConnell came out against it earlier in the day. He said he opposes the legislation because it is a “slanted and unbalanced proposal,” a day after he said his members were open to voting for the plan but needed a chance to read the “fine print.” In between those comments, Trump released a statement Tuesday evening slamming the bill and decrying it as a “Democrat trap” while urging McConnell and other GOP leaders to start “listening.”

“Neptune Beach man charged with violence in U.S. Capitol riot” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A Neptune Beach man faced a federal judge Wednesday over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that investigators say he called “the rowdiest thing I’ve ever done.” Daniel Paul Gray, 41, could be sentenced to up to 37 years in prison if he’s convicted on all nine charges prosecutors outlined involving an afternoon of struggles with police. A complaint filed this week in federal court in Washington called Gray “one of the first persons attempting to break through the police line” protecting Capitol offices. It said he recounted rioters’ confrontation and claimed to have stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in later messages on social media.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“In 13-6 vote, Jacksonville City Council backs gas tax increase. But the final tally could change.” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council tilted in favor Wednesday of approving a gas tax increase when the first round of votes showed 13-6 support for the measure that will get a final up-or-down verdict next week. “Nobody wants to raise taxes, but sometimes to make the city a better place to live, we have to,” Council Member Sam Newby said. If the 13-6 margin holds up when the council convenes for another special meeting on May 26, it would be above the requirement that at least 11 of 19 council members back the legislation. But three council members — Michael Boylan, Randy DeFoor and Terrance Freeman — prefaced their “yes” votes by saying they continue to evaluate the legislation and get feedback from constituents.

“Jacksonville faces a stark choice. Can it rise to the occasion?” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — At what point does unfulfilled potential become simply who you are? How long can we say this about Jacksonville? We live in one of the lowest taxed cities in one of the lowest taxed states in the nation, and contrary to the belief of the city’s forefathers and some of its modern progenies, this status has not led Jacksonville to prosperity. It is actually our staggering weakness. Mayor Lenny Curry has decided to try something different. He opted to roll out his new policy — increasing the gas tax — in an inclusive, cooperative way. He is, for the first time, in the mind of this skeptic, putting the full weight of his office behind an effort to invest equitably in Jacksonville neighborhoods.

“DeSantis reappoints former Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff to FIU Board of Trustees” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — DeSantis announced he would reappoint Sarnoff to the Florida International University Board of Trustees late Wednesday. Sarnoff has been on the FIU Board since 2016 when former Gov. Scott appointed him to a five-year term. That term expired this year. Sarnoff is currently a partner at the high-powered law firm Shutts and Bowen, where he handles real estate work, as well as land use and government relations issues. He also served on the Miami City Commission from 2006 to 2015. Sarnoff represented District 2, which spanned downtown Miami, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Omni and the Upper Eastside. Sarnoff also served two terms as Commission Chair. Sarnoff’s reappointment to the FIU Board of Trustees is subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

“Port Everglades gets OK to pursue talks with Disney Cruise Line for year-round terminal” via Richard Tribou of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Disney Cruise Line is shopping for a second year-round Florida home, and now it can enter into discussions with Port Everglades after a vote from the Broward County Commission on Tuesday. The commission voted unanimously to forego competitive selection requirements the port would normally have to go through for a terminal agreement. Disney Cruise Line currently has four ships in its fleet, basing two at Port Canaveral and migrating two others among various seasonal ports. Disney has been sailing from PortMiami to some degree since 2012, and the line has a deal in place that would let them sail year-round through 2024, except that would mean sharing a terminal built by another cruise line — MSC Cruises.

“Bay County runoff 2021: Lynn Haven elects new Mayor, 2 Commissioners in runoff” via the Panama City News Herald — Lynn Haven voters have spoken. After all three races went to a runoff, voters took to the polls Tuesday to choose their new mayor and two commissioners. Receiving 1,481 votes (50.46%), Jesse Nelson was elected Lynn Haven’s Mayor, defeating Ellyne Fields by 27 votes. Jamie Warrick was elected to Seat 3 with 1,943 votes (66.61%), and incumbent Judy Tinder will retain her Seat 4 after garnering 1,730 votes (59.43%). “I’m honored and humbled by the fact that the citizens of Lynn Haven elected me as the next mayor of this great city. I’m thankful for God’s grace. Also, for the opportunities that are coming our way,” Nelson said.

“Bay County sees spurt of teacher resignations after failure of tax hike for pay raises” via Tony Mixon of the Panama City News Herald — Bay District School Board Member Brenda Ruthven says she is concerned about the number of teachers and support personnel who are resigning after the school year. Superintendent Bill Husfelt called Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith up to the podium to describe what has been said to him in the exit interviews. “The first one I spoke to, excellent teacher, loved by parents and so forth, the statement on his resignation is to pursue better economic opportunities,” Smith said. Another teacher Smith described said that he would rather clean condos because the salary he is being paid isn’t enough. Smith said the teachers approached him about resigning after voters rejected a proposal to raise property taxes to fund teacher raises.

“Pensacola State College to open charter high school for military families, at-risk kids” via Madison Arnold of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola State College is working to open a new charter school targeted for high school students who are from military families or are considered at-risk. College officials announced plans for the Pensacola State College Charter School during an event Tuesday morning. It’s scheduled to open in August 2022 at the college’s Warrington campus and will provide students an opportunity to earn college credits and even potentially graduate high school with an associate degree. “(Military) children may be in one school for two years, another one for two years, another one for two years. Their parents are always looking for quality opportunities for their children, so this gives them another choice,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, base commander of NAS Pensacola.

“Brightline shows off progress on huge train garage at Orlando International Airport” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Trains will begin to arrive at Brightline’s massive garage that adjoins Orlando International Airport in about five months, easing through doors 18 feet high and 18 feet wide into a space equipped for tasks ranging from cleaning bathrooms to changing out locomotive engines that weigh 30,000 pounds. “This facility will be home to our state-of-the-art, American-made, eco-friendly train sets,” said Brightline’s President Patrick Goodard. Construction of the link between South and Central Florida, which includes 48 bridges and four tunnels, is scheduled for completion next year, and passenger service starts in 2023. The facility next to the Orlando airport, where Brightline has a train station, takes up more than 60 acres, which provides room to grow.

— TOP OPINION —

“Joe Henderson: A long legal battle is ahead for Florida’s Gaming Compact” via Florida Politics — Passing the bill just sounded the starting gun on what could be a long and bitter legal battle, with billions of dollars hanging in the balance. After DeSantis signs the bill — which he will — what’s the over/under on how long it will take opponents to file their lawsuits to derail the plan? It could take years to wind through the legal machinery, and it will be a fascinating argument. Opponents will say: “Hey, that Amendment 3 to the state constitution in 2018 says that we, the people, get the final say on gambling expansion.” And yes, the opponents are correct. However, supporters say, “No, we’re not expanding gambling in our fair state. Why that would be wrong!”

— OPINIONS —

“Tentative signs of sanity among the House Republicans? We’ll see.” via Karen Tumulty of The Washington Post — Springtime is here. Is it possible that some fragile green shoots of sanity are sprouting in the tangled patch of weeds that is the House Republican Conference? That was certainly the impression Republicans were trying to give, as the House debated and passed a measure that would establish an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the horrific violence that Trump’s supporters inflicted on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In the final tally, 35 House Republicans voted in favor of the commission. That represents only a minority within the minority. But it also is a marked increase from the 10 who supported impeaching Trump over what he did — and didn’t do — on that day.

“Hey Floridians, have you paid your $378,184 in taxes yet?” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The typical Floridian can expect to fork over $378,184 in taxes, according to a study by Self Financial Inc. That may sound like a lot, but it’s less than half the $931,698 paid by the average person in New Jersey, the state with the highest individual lifetime tax bill. In fact, Florida slips in at No. 37, right between Georgia and Idaho. Of course, much higher incomes in some of the states helped inflate the tax bills. More income generally leads to higher taxes, at least in a study like this one. Average residents in Washington, D.C., for instance, can expect to earn almost $1 million more than the typical Floridian. They will also keep about $500,000 more after paying all those taxes.

“Why I will miss masks when they’re gone” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Most folks still wore masks in my local store, but not everyone. Because of new Centers for Disease Control guidance, it has become harder to tell where people stand, the way you can’t tell if someone has had those jeans since freshman year 1992 or bought them new and runs a successful TikTok. Never has it been so easy to disguise yourself while running errands. Add sunglasses and a hat, and you might as well be undercover. It’s satisfying to wear fun lipsticks again, but those who use makeup have saved time and money applying products only to the tops of our faces. Now, we’ll have to budget emotional space for chin grooming.

“Olé for Orlando City Soccer — the rare sports team that paid for its own stadium” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Things seem to be going well for the Lions, who are near the top of their conference and in high demand as the deep-pocketed Wilf family, which also owns in the Minnesota Vikings, is buying the team. The deal looks like good news for the team, the city and fans. But let me tell you why all this success for the team is also good for taxpayers and public policy: Because it proves you can build — and sell — a successful sports franchise without forcing taxpayers to pay the freight. Orlando’s soccer team, after all, is one of the few sports teams in America that paid for its own stadium or arena. That’s how it should be for every professional team.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

On today’s Sunrise:

— Both chambers of the Legislature approved the new Seminole Gaming Compact by lopsided margins. Opponents made their last stand Wednesday in the House.

— Supporters admit there could be legal problems, especially the sports-betting provision … but Rep. Fine says Florida wins either way.

— Fine was also responsible for the most cringeworthy comment during the debate when he forced lawmakers to imagine him naked. Pass the brain bleach, please …

— When the Session was done, House Speaker Sprowls said passage of the Seminole Compact was history in the making.

— But it’s not over yet. The deal still to be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior to see if it complies with the Indian Gaming Regulation Act; opponents promise a court challenge because there’s a provision in the state constitution that says the voters must approve any expansion of casinos.

— The Governor’s lawsuit to try to force the CDC to let cruise ships get back in business is going to mediation, which means the whole thing is pretty much moot. The chances are good that they’ll be sailing again before the mediation process ends.

— Agriculture Commissioner Fried makes a virtual appearance at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, where she was asked if she’ll announce a run for governor race next month.

— And finally, a Florida Man faces 20 years in prison after pledging his support for ISIS and posting a video on how to make a bomb. In reality, the FBI made the video, and if you follow the instructions, it doesn’t explode.

To listen, click on the image below:

“SeaWorld’s new CEO aims to open hotels and add rides, but don’t expect orcas to go anywhere” via Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel — SeaWorld Entertainment is poised to get into the hotel business for the first time with the Orlando and Tampa Bay theme parks included on the list of possible sites, the company’s new CEO Marc Swanson said. Swanson made it clear his Orlando-based theme parks company is seeking to go into expansion mode and seriously consider building hotels now that it appears to have weathered the pandemic crisis that shut down all its parks last year. After last week’s changing guidelines from the CDC, “We’re pretty much at full capacity now” at the Florida and Texas theme parks, Swanson said, adding he feels confident about safety since guests have hundreds of acres outdoors to spread out.

