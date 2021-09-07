Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.7.21

Good Tuesday morning and Shana Tova. Rosh Hashanah began at sundown Monday. For those observing two days, it ends at sundown on Wednesday.

L’shanah tovah tikatev v’taihatem.

___

John Thrasher won’t be presiding over FSU’s homecoming this year. He’ll have one of his own instead.

Thrasher assumed the FSU presidency in 2014 and, to borrow a turn of phrase from former Gov. Jeb Bush, he brought a pair of “Big Hairy Audacious Goals” with him.

The first: pilot FSU from the No. 43 public university to a Top 25 ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s highly regarded annual listing. The second: Raise $1 billion.

He had accomplished both five years into his seven-year tenure.

After going out on top as FSU president, the former House Speaker, Senator, lawyer and veteran is revisiting one of his other careers, lobbying.

His landing spot: The Southern Group.

Thrasher was there at the firm’s beginning. After capping off his term as House Speaker in 2000, he joined The Southern Group founder and chairman Paul Bradshaw to launch the firm in 2000. He exited when he ran for Senate in 2009 and, later, became FSU’s 15th President.

In his absence, The Southern Group has become one of the top lobbying shops in Florida and has proved to be the most lucrative in recent quarters.

Thrasher’s return bolsters an already stacked roster of lobbying talent at TSG, bringing an unmatched level of state government knowledge, invaluable business connections, and lifelong relationships to the firm.

___

The Florida Chamber Foundation embarked on a national search to find its next executive vice president.

After combing through numerous top-flight applicants, the Foundation announced Tuesday that it had found the right man for the job: retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Gillespie.

“Florida is at a crossroads, and the Florida Chamber Enterprise is continuing to make intentional changes to align our talent to the Florida 2030 Blueprint and our mission to secure Florida’s future. The addition of David Gillespie, a battle-tested, senior intelligence officer is the right leader at the right time to continue unifying Florida’s business community toward the Florida 2030 Blueprint goals,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson.

As the new EVP, Gillespie will help the Florida Chamber Foundation work through the goals outlined in its Florida 2030 Blueprint — the group’s research-backed plan to bring the state economy into the Top 10 if it were ranked as a country.

The former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer has served in six major operational global conflicts or campaigns, including being deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan and charged in part to advise the Commanding General of NATO’s International Security Assistance Force, the ISAF Director of Intelligence, and international staff on threats to nation-building and coalition forces.

He also has experience with the U.S. Department of Defense’s intelligence apparatus, has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has served as a projects leader for management consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton.

“As a veteran of our United States military, David is a seasoned leader who understands the importance of putting the mission above self,” said Todd Powell, Chair of the Florida Chamber Foundation.

___

RSA Consulting Group welcomes Melody Arnold to the team, naming her Director of Government and Community Affairs at the Tampa-based firm.

Arnold is an experienced lobbyist and health care advocate who spent the past seven years working for the Florida Health Care Association, where she held the title of Associate Director of Government Affairs. In that role, she represented more than 500 long-term care facilities, facilitating FHCA’s advocacy, member relations, and political fundraising initiatives.

“Expanding our close-knit team was a big decision, and we knew it would have to be just the right person to fit into the culture we have built at RSA,” Ron Pierce, the firm’s president and CEO, said. “We weren’t actively hiring, but when we met Melody, we knew right away that she would be an incredible addition to our team.”

As Arnold moves in-house to the boutique consulting firm, she will lead state-level health care advocacy efforts and continue her work with FHCA from her position within RSA.

___

GrayRobinson has promoted Joseph Salzverg to shareholder.

Salzverg, who has been a part of the political and public policy arenas for more than a decade, came to GrayRobinson as a member of former House Speaker Dean Cannon’s Capitol Insight when the two firms joined forces in 2016.

Since 2018, he has been based in the firm’s Miami office (splitting his time between Miami and Tallahassee). He has played an integral role in growing the firm’s government affairs presence and client base in the South Florida region.

“I am incredibly proud of Joseph and know how hard he has worked to become a shareholder at GrayRobinson,” said Cannon, president and CEO of GrayRobinson. “It is always great when you get to see a talented team member like Joseph rise to a new level. Joseph has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.”

Salzverg, who lobbies both the legislative and executive branches on various issues, is also known for representing clients before local governments on procurements, land use, and government matters. Salzverg also assists corporate and nonprofit interests in market entrance strategies and community engagement initiatives throughout South Florida.

By the way, congrats:

Feed Cleanser: This weekend, on the banks of Lake Yellowstone, I asked the love of my life, Nancy Gonzalez, to marry me. Now I got me a fiance! pic.twitter.com/6WvGbQzv7b — Joseph R. Salzverg (@JSALZ305) September 6, 2021

___

Rashad D. Thomas is AT&T Florida’s new Regional Director of External Affairs for Miami-Dade.

In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for external and legislative affairs activities in Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward. His responsibilities will include working with local and state government officials and enhancing AT&T’s presence throughout the region.

“Miami is a key driver for our business in Florida, so we’re excited to have someone as talented as Rashad to help guide our efforts with elected officials and stakeholders in the area,” said AT&T Florida President Joe York. “His experience in Miami-Dade Government and roots as a lifelong Miamian make Rashad a strong addition to the AT&T Florida team.”

Thomas came to AT&T from Port Miami, where he served as Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Community Relations. The position saw him collaborate with local businesses and organizations to connect them with opportunities at one of Florida’s biggest economic engines.

Thomas has held positions from Deputy County Mayor’s assistant to a VP post on the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee ahead of Super Bowl LIV through his nearly two decades in the Miami-Dade County government.

___

Welcome back — Florida Politics proudly announces health care reporter Christine Sexton is returning as our newest staff member, continuing a beat she has covered for more than two decades. During that time, Sexton wrote on health care issues for a wide range of print and online sites: POLITICO Florida, Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Associated Press, Florida Current, Florida Medical Business, and trade publications such as Florida Lawyer and National Underwriter. She recently served as a reporter for the News Service of Florida and had earlier worked here at Florida Politics. “I am looking forward to this opportunity, and I am ready for the next chapter of my career covering Florida health care policy,” Sexton said Monday.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MaryEllenKlas: .@GovRonDeSantis is asked about vaccine passport penalties and suggests vaccines aren’t intended for public health: “It’s about your health, and whether you want that protection or not, it really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”

—@SullyDish: Offering citizens bounties to hunt down other citizens for “crimes” is pure evil. It is a form of illiberalism that’s truly poisonous.

Tweet, tweet:

We have no internet, no power. The mail isn’t delivered. My Amazon order was supposed to arrive 9/2 but I haven’t seen any of their trucks. Yet an ancient device for conveying information, relying on ink & paper, has been sitting on my driveway every morning since Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/OZWSuZIwGc — Peter Kovacs (@PKovacs7) September 3, 2021

—@Munzenreieder: NY Media loves to focus on climate change in Miami like that city will eventually be lost while pretending NYC will magically be saved somehow. Dangerous attitude.

Tweet, tweet:

The Labor Day tradition continues. All of the groups come together to support homeless veterans. Love in action. It was great seeing friends, if even for a few minutes! pic.twitter.com/sE9MKf2sHN — Rep. Allison Tant (@AllisonTantFL) September 6, 2021

Horrible tweet —@OmariJHardy: Non-political post: If I hear one more reference to McKenzie Milton‘s reconstructed knee, I promise you — I will vomit. I don’t give one tarnation that Milton has a great story. He still plays for FSU. 🤢🤢

—@Eric_Adelson: The original quote came from John McKay, legendary coach of the creamsicle Bucs: “What do you think of your team’s execution, coach?” asked a reporter. McKay replied, “I’m in favor of it.”

—@WendallPierce: The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.

Tweet, tweet:

“I thought, ‘Why me? Why did I get spared?’ I should’ve been dead. I have the scars. I’ve stuck my head in the lion’s mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So, I decided to get clean and then come clean. I’m hoping I can reach that one person.” https://t.co/vxRkVC5nNf — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) September 6, 2021

— DAYS UNTIL —

NFL regular season begins — 2; Bucs home opener — 2; California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election — 7; Broadway’s full-capacity reopening — 7; Alabama at UF — 11; Dolphins home opener — 12; Jaguars home opener — 12; 2022 Legislative Session interim committee meetings begin — 13; The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres on Apple TV+ — 23; ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ premieres (rescheduled) — 24; Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts — 24; MLB regular season ends — 25; ‘No Time to Die’ premieres (rescheduled) — 26; World Series Game 1 — 39; ‘Dune’ premieres — 43; Florida Chamber Future of Florida Forum begins — 50; Florida TaxWatch’s annual meeting begins — 50; Georgia at UF — 53; St. Petersburg Municipal Elections — 56; Florida’s 20th Congressional District Primary — 56; The Blue Angels 75th anniversary show — 59; Disney’s ‘Eternals’ premieres — 59; ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 begins — 61; ‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours’ will debut — 62; Miami at FSU — 67; ExcelinEd’s National Summit on Education begins — 72; FSU vs. UF — 81; Florida Chamber 2021 Annual Insurance Summit begins — 85; Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ premieres — 94; ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premieres — 101; ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ released — 106; ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ premieres on Disney+ — 109; NFL season ends — 124; 2022 Legislative Session starts — 126; Florida’s 20th Congressional District election — 126; NFL playoffs begin — 130; Super Bowl LVI — 159; Daytona 500 — 166; ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres — 199; ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres — 243; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ rescheduled premiere — 262; ‘Platinum Jubilee’ for Queen Elizabeth II — 268; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 304; San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — 316; ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel premieres — 395; “Captain Marvel 2” premieres — 430.

— TOP STORY —



“In Florida, a summer of death and resistance as the coronavirus rampaged” via Saundra Amrhein, Fenit Nirappil, Jared Leone and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post — As Florida appears to be turning the corner from a coronavirus rampage, its residents and leaders are surveying the damage left from more than 7,000 deaths reported since July Fourth and the scars inflicted by feuds over masks and vaccines. New infections were averaging more than 22,000 a day in the last days of August but have fallen to about 19,000. Yet recovery could prove fleeting: Holiday weekends such as Labor Day have acted as a tinderbox for earlier outbreaks, and late summer marks the return of students to college campuses. And hospital leaders exhale as COVID-19 admissions appear to have subsided from a peak of more than 17,000 in late August, dipping to about 15,000. Epidemiologists say Florida taught the nation important lessons as the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus accounts for nearly all new cases. Experts attribute Florida’s high death count to its substantial population of older residents, which means even an unvaccinated minority includes hundreds of thousands of susceptible victims. But this wave spared no age group. With so much virus in circulation, disease trackers fear the emergence of more fearsome threats.

“Florida’s long, hot, ‘sad’ COVID-19 summer” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The delta variant of COVID-19 hit Florida hard, harder than any other state except possibly Louisiana, catching off guard a Sunshine State that began the summer confident the pandemic was in the rearview mirror. Since Memorial Day, more than 1 million Floridians have come down with COVID-19. Since Memorial Day, the Florida Department of Health has reported 9,455 deaths from COVID-19. Until Memorial Day, it was known as the variant from India. It was May 31 when the World Health Organization dubbed it delta. By then, DeSantis had effectively ended the emergency, at least as far as the state was concerned. “I think it’s a really sad thing,” DeSantis said of the rising death toll last week.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“In Florida, new COVID-19 cases have dipped among adults but not for people under 20” via Daniel Chang of the Miami Herald — Over the past two weeks, Florida’s health department has reported a downturn in new cases of COVID-19 among nearly every adult age group while hospitalizations for the infectious disease also have declined, positive indicators that the state may have turned the corner on the latest wave of the pandemic. Still, new cases and hospitalizations in Florida are at their highest since last winter. For at least one group of Floridians, the pandemic is still surging: People under 20, who made up nearly 1 in 3 of all new COVID-19 cases during the week ending Aug. 26.

“Ron DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don’t want ‘two classes of citizens’” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis championed himself Friday as Florida’s defender against a “biomedical security state.” Speaking to reporters in Pensacola, the Republican Governor mounted yet another offensive against vaccine passports. Florida will soon levy a fine on businesses, schools and government agencies that require visitors to show proof of vaccination. The $5,000 fines will begin on Sept. 16. When asked by a reporter about the rights of business owners, DeSantis portrayed vaccine passports as the foundation of a “biomedical security state.” While other states like New York have instituted mandatory vaccine policies, DeSantis maintains they are ideologically and medically fruitless.

“Florida official wants DeSantis to make the controversial and unproven COVID-19 treatment ivermectin more widely available” via Yelena Dzhanova of Business Insider — Polk County Commissioner Neil Combee called ivermectin a “wonder drug … We are hearing from many of our citizens that larger hospital chains and some pharmacies are refusing to prescribe safe and effective therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin,” Combee’s letter said. “When a citizen is facing a potentially life-threatening case of COVID-19, he or she should receive the ‘right to try’ potentially lifesaving therapeutics.” Commissioners in Polk are expected to vote on whether to send the letter to the Governor on Tuesday. Health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have repeatedly warned that the drug can cause adverse side effects in humans, like dizziness and nausea.

“Florida school mask debate headed for appeals court battle” via Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — The battle over mask requirements to guard against coronavirus in Florida schools headed for a new legal phase Friday following an appeal by Republican DeSantis of a judge’s ruling that a blanket ban on mask mandates exceeds the state government’s authority. The case heads next to the 15 judges on the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee and could ultimately wind up in the state Supreme Court. The issue is whether the freshly minted Parents Bill of Rights law means parents have sole authority to decide if their child wears a mask or permits a school board to impose a broad mask requirement.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade Mayor’s father, 87, dies of COVID-19. ‘We are just one more family affected.’” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Paul Levine, a retired globe-trotting paper executive who saw his oldest daughter elected the first female Mayor of Miami-Dade County, died Thursday from complications related to COVID-19, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. He was 87 and fully vaccinated. “It just goes to show this new variant is so pernicious when you’re vulnerable,” said Levine Cava, who also contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. “We are just one more family affected by COVID.”

—”Mentor to young men among 15 MDCPS staff to die of COVID-19 in 10 days” via Johnny Archer of NBC Miami

“How many people have died of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County? The state won’t tell you” via Frank Gluck and Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post — For those wanting to know how many people are dying every day in their own communities, good luck. The state of Florida won’t say. Nor will most local public health officials. At least one county acknowledged it doesn’t know. Federal websites show either incomplete or inconsistent data for Florida’s counties. We know that Florida last week reported 2,345 COVID-19 deaths for the state. But, almost uniquely throughout the United States, Florida has not reported deaths at the county level for three months. The intensity of this worst wave of the pandemic in a given locale is anyone’s guess.

—“‘We lost a good one’: Fort Pierce pastor, former Palm Beach teacher dies of COVID-19” via Catie Wegman of Treasure Coast Newspapers

“Lee Schools accused of breaking FDOH rule regarding parents’ rights” via Adam Regan of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Florida Department of Education is investigating the School District of Lee County’s mask mandate implemented this week, citing a violation of a parent’s right to opt-out of their child wearing a face covering at school. In a letter sent from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to Lee Schools Superintendent Ken Savage and Lee County School Board Chair Debbie Jordan, Corcoran said he intends to recommend the department of education withhold the salaries of school board members as well as other sanctions recommended by law until the district complies.

—“Lake school board to vote on mask policy at next week’s special meeting” via Sarah Oulman of the Daily Commercial

—”Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19” via First Coast News

“One landlord is making tenants get vaccinated. Whether it’s legal is still undecided.” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — If you’re not vaccinated for COVID-19, you can forget about moving into any of eight apartment complexes in Broward and Miami-Dade counties owned by Santiago A. Alvarez and his family. And if you’re still unvaccinated when it comes time to renew your lease, you’ll have to find someplace else to live. Alvarez, who controls 1,200 units in the two counties, is the first large-scale landlord known to national housing experts to impose a vaccine requirement for employees and tenants. They’ll be required to produce documentation that they’ve received at least an initial vaccine dose.

“Tom Brady says he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade” via Jenna Laine of ESPN — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback not only had a scare last year when both of his parents tested positive for COVID-19 — he himself was diagnosed with it too in February. In February, Brady revealed that he tested positive for the virus, just after the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade. Brady also said that he believes the coronavirus will be even more of a challenge this year, despite the Bucs now having a 100% vaccination rate — becoming just the second NFL team to reach that threshold, behind the Atlanta Falcons.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s budget ‘in great shape’ as revenue beats pre-COVID-19 marks” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Florida’s budget is in great shape despite initial projections, according to legislative budget leaders. Last year, state budget leaders expected Florida to face lingering effects of that summer’s drastic COVID-19 recession for years to come. But the state now looks like it has more than recovered. Speaking Friday at the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, House budget leader Jay Trumbull credited Florida’s swift reopening and history of prudent budgeting for getting the state’s finances back on track and even above pre-pandemic estimates. All three years in the budget projection the Commission approved Friday show significant signs of improvement.“

“Florida Senate will be open to public despite surge in COVID-19 numbers” via CBS Miami — With committee meetings starting this month in advance of the 2022 legislative session, the Florida Senate is not planning to limit public access as the state continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate President Wilton Simpson sent a memo Friday to senators acknowledging questions about COVID-19 protocols. “At this point, I anticipate the Senate will remain open to visitors during our interim committee weeks,” the memo said. During the 2021 session, the Senate took a series of steps, including preventing members of the public and lobbyists from attending committee meetings in person, to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Florida sees substitute teacher shortage during pandemic” via Brianna Andrews of News 4 Jax — The coronavirus pandemic altered how students learn in the classroom. Now, it’s the main factor behind a statewide substitute teacher shortage. “We have a shortage everywhere in the Duval County school system like they do all over the state, and we have a shortage of teachers, paraprofessionals bookkeepers, custodial workers, bus drivers,” said Terrie Brady, President of the Duval County Teachers United, the district’s teachers union. Brady said the surge in COVID-19 cases makes it more difficult to find substitute teachers. “The company that our district uses went out and recruited an additional 100-plus teachers,” Brady added. The Duval County School Board issued a mask mandate for students with a medical opt-out going into effect on Tuesday.

What Stephanie Smith is reading — “Florida’s managed care providers quietly prepping for $70 billion war” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — There’s been subdued chatter over the ultimate health care future of an estimated 6.6 million Florida citizens. Government affairs executives, public relations specialists, and their lobbyist counterparts have been quietly prepping plans for lobbying one-upmanship over the spoils of a Medicaid managed care procurement fight. Privately, lobbyists and health care pros are all saying the same thing: the shenanigans are about to begin. Some of the biggest and smallest players in the business have instructed their teams to do all they can in the months before the procurement process officially begins to tilt the playing field as much as possible. From geographic changes to nearly imperceptible tweaks to algorithms that determine reimbursement rates, the stakes are high.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“Chris Sprowls rolls out updated House committee assignments” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Sprowls on Friday issued committee and subcommittee assignments for the 2022 Session. Sprowls’ announcement to members provided the full committee assignment lists for 39 committees and subcommittees. The list is largely the same as last year’s but contains a handful of changes, including assignments to the three redistricting committees and subcommittees. As before, Sprowls noted that he attempted to accommodate all members’ preference requests. After Democrats make their ranking leader recommendations, that information will go live on the House website. The Speaker announced changes to his leadership team on Thursday.

“Sprowls names new committee Vice Chairs for 2022 Legislative Session” via Florida Politics — Sprowls also made some switches to Vice Chairs and committee memberships on Friday. On tap to be Vice-Chair of the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee is Rep. Mike Caruso. He’ll be No. 2 to future House Speaker Danny Perez, named chair of that committee. Five Appropriations subcommittees are getting new Vice-Chairs. Under the Judiciary Committee umbrella, Rep. Mike Beltran will serve as the second in command for the Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee. At the same time, Rep. Spencer Roach will be the new Vice-Chair for the Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee.

“Tyler Sirois, Cord Byrd heading Florida House’s redistricting subcommittees” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sprowls rounded out his chamber’s redistricting team Thursday. Rep. Sirois will head the Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee, while Rep. Byrd will chair the State Legislative Redistricting Committee. Rep. Tom Leek had already been tapped to head the full Redistricting Committee in the House. The assignment of Sirois and Byrd means the Space Coast and Northeast Florida will boast outsized pull drawing maps for Florida’s soon-to-be 28 congressional districts and its state House and Senate seats.

Happening today — The Suwannee County legislative delegation meets: Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Rep. Chuck Brannan, 9:30 a.m., Live Oak City Hall, 101 White Ave. S.E., Live Oak.

Happening today — The Columbia County legislative delegation meets: Bradley and Brannan, 1 p.m., Columbia County School Board Administration Building, 372 West Duval St., Lake City.

Happening today — The Baker County legislative delegation meets: Bradley and Brannan, 4 p.m., Macclenny City Hall, 118 East Macclenny Ave., Macclenny.

— 2022 —

“Democrats say DeSantis stumble gives hope, but campaign needs work” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — With recent polls showing DeSantis losing support among Floridians as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, Florida Democrats sense a political opening. But DeSantis’ stumbles also are being greeted with a cold dose of reality among Democrats exiled from state leadership for more than two decades and dealing with a host of internal problems. Still, voters give DeSantis middling approval ratings and are similarly mixed about reelecting him next year. The findings encourage his opponents. With a third Democrat looking poised to enter the Governor’s race this month, activists acknowledge that beating DeSantis will happen only with a full-cylindered effort by a party whose history shows it more often sputters to the finish line on Election Day.

“DeSantis net approval falls 14 points among Florida voters as COVID-19 cases soar” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ popularity among Florida voters is waning as COVID-19 continues to rip through the state, according to newly published polling results showing he’s suffered a double-digit drop in approval since July. A Morning Consult survey of nearly 4,200 voters in the Sunshine State revealed the pronounced negative shift in public perception of the first-term Florida Governor, who over the last two months has overseen an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. During that time, his net approval rating, the share of voters who approve of his job performance minus the share who disapprove, fell 14 percentage.

“GOP megadonor gives DeSantis a pass on immigration — and tons of cash” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — Billionaire GOP donor David MacNeil has said his political checkbook is closed to Republicans who oppose immigration reforms. But he’s making an exception for Gov. DeSantis. MacNeil, who founded Illinois-based WeatherTech but now lives in Florida, told POLITICO in 2018 that he would stop donating to GOP opponents of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants protection from deportation to more than 600,000 young immigrants brought to America as children. Florida is home to over 24,000 DACA recipients, the fifth most of any state in the country.

Assignment editors — Charlie Crist will hold events as part of a GOTV (Get Out the Vaccine) tour; Midas vaccine site and meet and greet with Ron Katz, 3 p.m., Palm Beach; a Hispanic community center and vaccine site, 5 p.m., Lake Worth. RSVP to receive locations at [email protected]

First on #FlaPol — “Wilton Simpson makes bid for Agriculture Commissioner official” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Simpson officially filed for a chance to become the state’s next Agriculture Commissioner, ending months of speculation surrounding his plans following his final Senate term. Simpson has long been rumored to want to mount a run for Agriculture Commissioner. Simpson earned much of his fortune in the farming industry before joining the Legislature. Simpson will enter the contest as a favorite to earn the GOP nomination. Simpson will have a decade of experience in that body to tout, including his current term as the 2020-22 Senate President. In addition, he has already secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“Ashley Moody starts reelection bid in a strong position” via Kevin Derby of the Florida Daily — While it did not get much attention, state Attorney General Moody formally kicked off her bid for a second term. It’s easy to lose sight of Moody as the likes of Gov. DeSantis, Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Rep. Matt Gaetz garner the headlines. But she has been a consistent conservative since winning office in 2018, working with other Republican attorneys general on several high-profile cases. So far, there aren’t any Democrats in the race though Panhandle lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, best known for dressing up as the Grim Reaper, and State Attorney Andrew Warren have garnered some buzz.

“Dems bash ‘hypocritical’ Maria Elvira Salazar for gift from lawyer linked to Nicolás Maduro” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Democratic committee is bashing U.S. Rep. Salazar for again shirking Federal Elections Commission rules on campaign contributions, including collecting an over-the-limit gift from a Colombian lawyer tied to socialist Venezuela President Maduro. The Federal Elections Commission flagged Salazar’s political committee, Salazar for Congress, for accepting more than $147,000 in excessive campaign donations. Among the illegally excessive contributions: $5,700 from Colombian lawyer and permanent U.S. resident Abelardo de la Espriella, who until 2019 represented Colombian businessman Alex Saab, the subject of a money-laundering investigation into crooked deals with the Venezuelan government.

“Rep. Angie Nixon: Dems losing in 2022 would lead to ‘full-scale assault on a woman’s right to choose’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Nixon is warning Floridians who support women’s reproductive rights to start looking hard at next year’s elections if they aren’t already, citing word from a top state Republican that GOP lawmakers are now developing a Texas-style abortion bill. During a television interview Thursday, Simpson said his party was “already working on” a so-called “heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy when many women aren’t yet aware they’re pregnant. It remains to be seen how closely Florida’s version resembles the restrictive Texas bill.

“Neal Dunn gives Griff Griffitts ‘wholehearted’ endorsement in HD 6” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Griffitts added another endorsement for his campaign for House District 6. The latest pratique comes from U.S. Rep. Dunn, a medical doctor representing Florida’s 2nd Congressional District since 2017. His sprawling seat encompasses HD 6. Griffitts is one of two candidates running to succeed term-limited Rep. Trumbull in the coastal Northwest Florida district and has established himself as the preferred candidate among current elected leaders. Two weeks ago, his campaign touted an endorsement from CFO Jimmy Patronis. He had previously earned nods from Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki and others, while his donor sheet includes the likes of Trumbull and Sen. George Gainer, also a Panama City Republican.

For your radar — “Democrats see consequences from redistricting reform push” via The Associated Press — Democrats argue that the once-a-decade process of redrawing political maps shouldn’t be a partisan cage match. In the name of good government and balance, they’ve pushed for independent commissions to do the work of rebalancing population changes into congressional districts. They’re about to feel the consequences of their focus on fairness. In Democratic-controlled Colorado, Virginia and Oregon, new congressional maps drawn by commissions or bipartisan power-sharing agreements are unlikely to give the party the sort of political advantages it could have otherwise enjoyed. Republicans, meanwhile, haven’t given up their power, controlling the process in 20 states, including Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

— CORONA NATION —

“COVID-19 deaths surge across a weary America as a once-hopeful summer ends” via Mitch Smith and Julie Bosman of The New York Times — A summer that began with plunging caseloads and real hope the worst of COVID-19 had passed is ending with soaring death counts, full hospitals and a bitter realization that the coronavirus is going to remain a fact of American life for the foreseeable future. Vaccination rates are ticking upward, and reports of new infections are starting to fall in some hard-hit Southern states. But Labor Day weekend bears little resemblance to Memorial Day when the country was averaging fewer than 25,000 cases daily.

“U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits 1,500 a day amid delta scourge” via Ariana Eunjung Cha, Dan Keating and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post — Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have climbed steadily in recent weeks, hitting a seven-day average of about 1,500 a day Thursday. What is different about this fourth pandemic wave in the United States is that the growing vaccination rates and natural immunity have broken the relationship between infections and deaths in many areas. Florida, for example, where more than 53% of the population is fully vaccinated, is the worst hit state in terms of daily deaths. Virtually every time that humans have underestimated the virus and let down their guard, deaths surged.

“Child COVID-19 cases rise in states where schools opened earliest” via Yoree Kohof The Wall Street Journal — The recent spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has thrown back-to-school plans into disarray, temporarily driving tens of thousands of students back to virtual learning or pausing instruction altogether. Since the school year kicked off in late July, at least 1,000 schools across 31 states have closed because of COVID-19, according to Burbio, a data service monitoring school closures at 1,200 districts nationwide, including the 200 largest. The shutdowns are hitting classrooms especially hard in the Deep South, where most schools were among the first to open, a possible warning of what’s to come as the rest of the nation’s students start school this month.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Delta surge means this is as good as global growth gets” via Enda Curran of Bloomberg — The pandemic’s summer resurgence is slowing the global economic recovery as the delta variant dogs efforts to rev up factories, offices and schools. Instead of entering the final months of 2021 confident that the acute phase of the pandemic is over, it’s becoming clear that booster shots may be needed for fading vaccines, workplace re-openings will be delayed, and border closures remain. Data over the past week captured a worldwide weakening as infections hit travel and spending and worsen supply bottlenecks that dampened manufacturing and trade. Surging gas prices are also emerging as a threat.

“At odds with boss, some Joe Biden aides privately alarmed as millions of workers head over jobless benefits cliff” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Biden administration officials have been at odds over the consequences of allowing unemployment benefits to expire for millions of workers next week. In private conversations, senior officials across multiple parts of the government have made clear they think the cutoff of benefits poses a serious danger to millions of Americans who remain out of work, according to two senior administration officials and five people in frequent communication with administration officials. That belief conflicts with the administration’s stated position that the emergency federal program is “appropriate” to end.

—“Federal programs giving thousands of Floridians billions in unemployment aid end Labor Day” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Why America has 8.4 million unemployed when there are 10 million job openings” via Heather Long, Alyssa Fowers and Andrew Van Dam of The Washington Post — A mystery sits at the heart of the economic recovery: There are 10 million job openings, yet more than 8.4 million unemployed are still actively looking for work. The job market looks, in some ways, like a boom-time situation. Business owners complain they can’t find enough workers, pay is rising rapidly, and customers are greeted with “please be patient, we’re short-staffed” signs at many stores and restaurants. But the nation remains in the midst of a deadly pandemic, with COVID-19 hospitalizations back at their highest rates since January.

“With moratorium gone, wave of eviction orders awaits Central Florida renters” via Kate Santich and Desiree Stennett of the Orlando Sentinel — At a nonprofit aid office in Longwood, a half-dozen renters line up for a last-gasp chance to avoid eviction. They bring piles of personal documents — leases, past-due utility bills, birth certificates for their children, and, in some cases, letters warning them to pay long-overdue rent immediately or face being put out on the street. “It has been like this all afternoon,” says Nina Yon, CEO of The Sharing Center, which hosted the rental assistance event. “As soon as one chair opens up, the next person moves in. … And we have still not seen the worst.”

— MORE CORONA —

“Needle phobics want COVID-19 vaccines, if they can avoid fainting or fleeing” via Elise Young of Bloomberg — They trust the vaccine. They want the vaccine. But millions of U.S. residents who pass out or beat feet at the sight of a hypodermic needle are risking COVID-19 rather than getting a shot in the arm. Even while most coronavirus deaths are among the unvaccinated, the phobics are digging in. They’re often first to say that their deepest dread makes no sense: Shots are brief and usually minimally painful, after all. But traumatic memories trump COVID-19 maybes. As many as 66 million Americans may suffer from needle fear so severe that they threaten to delay herd immunity.

“The delta variant may be slowly killing the family movie” via Steven Zeitchik of The Washington Post — Last November, the movie business was in desperate need of good news when an unlikely savior appeared in “The Croods: A New Age.” When many movie theaters were closed, DreamWorks Animation’s sequel about a family of outspoken cave men defied the vaccine-less moment and opened strongly in fewer venues, selling an average of nearly 800 tickets at each screen it played. The data sent a clear and reassuring message: no matter what hurdles moviegoing faced, it could always count on family films. Nearly 10 months later, a tougher reality is unfolding: People have stopped buying tickets to family films. In a striking development, the great all-ages unifier of American pop culture is struggling.

— 20 YEARS —

“Biden to attend 9/11 ceremonies at all three sites on 20th anniversary of attacks” via Mary Kay Linge of The New York Post — Biden will travel to all three sites of the 9/11 terror attacks on their 20th anniversary next Saturday, despite last month’s call from grieving families asking him not to come. “The President and the First Lady will honor and memorialize the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks: New York City, New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia,” the White House said. But last month, a group calling itself “Members of the 9/11 Community” called on Biden to stay away from this year’s solemn commemorations, because he has not released documents the group claims would show links between the Saudi government and the al-Qaida terrorists who carried out the attacks.

“They lost their fathers on Sept. 11. Then they found each other.” via Leslie Brody if The Wall Street Journal — The first time they met, Edward Seaman and Julia Coombs were attending a camp in Belfast, Ireland, for teenagers who had lost parents to terrorism. Within a year, they had fallen in love. Now they are planning a wedding by the ocean in Newport, Rhode Island, in October. The ceremony will include tributes to their fathers, both killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

“Pretrial hearings for alleged 9/11 plotters set to resume at Guantánamo this week” via Ellie Kaufman of CNN — Pretrial hearings in the case of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of being the lead plotter behind the Sept. 11 attacks, and four other detainees held at Guantánamo Bay are set to resume on Tuesday. The last in-person hearing was held in February 2020. Along with Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, Ramzi Bin al-Shibh, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi are also charged. If convicted, all five could receive the death penalty. The charges against them announced in 2012 include “terrorism, hijacking aircraft, conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attacking civilians, attacking civilian objects, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, and destruction of property in violation of the law of war.”

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“As coronavirus fears spike, Biden’s ratings sag and workers split on vaccine mandates” via Scott Clement, Dan Balz and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post — The delta variant’s two-month surge has generated a sharp rise in public fears about contracting the coronavirus, undermined confidence in Biden’s leadership and renewed divisions over vaccine and mask mandates. Among unvaccinated workers who are not self-employed, about 7 in 10 say they would likely quit if their employer required them to be vaccinated and did not grant a medical or religious exemption. President Biden’s approval rating for handling the pandemic has dropped to 52% from 62% in late June.

“In Invoking Beau Biden, Biden broaches a loss that’s guided his presidency” via Katie Rogers of The Washington Post — The Biden administration, seeking to avoid a public rift with Gold Star families, has not pushed back on criticism other families who have said the President brought up his own son too often and acted distant during the ceremony at Dover. But the moment crystallized just how much Biden is still haunted by the memory of a son he had always described to confidants as “me, but without all the downsides,” and how his anguish over that loss can clash with the political realities of being President.

“Biden mulls ‘lite’ version of Donald Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy” via Anita Kumar of POLITICO — The Biden administration is debating restarting what it describes as a more humane version of a controversial Trump-era program for asylum-seekers. The new proposal — what some have dubbed “Remain in Mexico lite” — would require a small number of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for their cases to be processed but give them better living conditions and access to attorneys, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The administration is starting talks with Mexico to strike a balance between abiding by federal court orders and making good on the President’s campaign promises.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan, divided over Trump, see different futures for the Republican Party” via Paul Kane of The Washington Post — Ryan and McCarthy promoted what they said were Trump’s foreign policy achievements and critiqued Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the Pentagon’s shuttering of Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, before all Americans had left the country. “Which was never President Trump’s plan,” McCarthy said of closing the air base, claiming that Trump ordered punishments of the Taliban if they broke their word. “I watched the past administration. When conditions were broken, you cut it off; you punished them. So, they learned not to do it.”

“Heeding Steve Bannon’s call, election deniers organize to seize control of the GOP — and reshape America’s elections” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Doug Bock Clark, Alexandra Berzon and Anjeanette Damon of ProPublica — One of the loudest voices urging Trump’s supporters to push for overturning the presidential election results was Bannon. “We’re on the point of attack,” Bannon pledged. When the insurrection failed, Bannon continued his campaign for his former boss by other means. The solution, Bannon announced, was to seize control of the GOP from the bottom up. Listeners should flood into the lowest rung of the party structure: the precincts.

“Trump nears deal for D.C. hotel” via Jonathan Swan of Axios — Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. The historic building became a prop and symbol for both sides in the political wars. During his chaotic presidency, the hotel was a central setting with Trump preening at his personal table, and supporters and supplicants thronging the lobby bar and restaurants to curry favor. Trump would sell the leasing rights to a real estate developer, who in turn would negotiate with hotel companies that would manage the property and rebrand it.

— CRISIS —

“He was one of the first Jan. 6 defendants to plead guilty to a felony. Now he wants to take it back.” via Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post — The first person to be sentenced for a felony in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack now says he was bullied by his attorney into pleading guilty and would like to take it back. Paul Hodgkins was sentenced in July to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of obstructing a joint session of Congress meeting to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election. While he did not engage in violence, he carried a Trump flag onto the Senate floor after lawmakers had been forced to flee. The deadline for Hodgkins to appeal his sentence has passed, but his attorney argues that he was not fully informed of his rights and should be granted more time.

Lawyer for Southwest Florida man arrested in connection with Capitol riot reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19” via Jake Allen of the Naples Daily News — The status of the attorney for an East Naples man suspected of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot is unclear, even as the defense team continues filing motions to revoke the suspect’s detention pending trial. Christopher Worrell, 50, was arrested after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his home on March 12. Worrell’s defense attorney John M. Pierce represents 17 of the more than 500 people charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a notice filed by the prosecution in Worrell’s case, Pierce is possibly ill with COVID-19, on a ventilator and unresponsive.

— D.C. MATTERS —

Happening today — Rubio and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford will hold a joint news conference about legislation to aid first responders and teachers who are first-time homebuyers, 1:30 p.m., Jacksonville Fire Rescue, Station 50, 3275 Tamaya Blvd., Jacksonville.

“Ballard reps jailed-for-sedition Bassem Awadallah” via Kevin McCauley of O’Dwyer PR — Ballard Partners represents Awadallah, the U.S. citizen and former adviser to Jordan’s royal court and Saudi crown prince, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in July for working to plot against Jordan’s monarchy. Awadallah was Jordan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia and later became an economic adviser to crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. After his arrest, the head of Saudi intelligence rushed to Jordan to press for his release. The lawyer for Awadallah, a citizen of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, claims that he was beaten and tortured in person and held in solitary confinement. Ballard represents Awadallah as a subcontractor to Ashcroft Law Firm, established by former Attorney General John Ashcroft.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Four dead, including a baby, after Florida war goes on a seemingly random shooting spree, deputies say” via Robin Webb and Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is accused of killing four people, including a mother and her 3-month-old baby in her arms, while high on meth in what appears to have a been a random shooting spree east of Tampa. The suspect was identified Sunday as Bryan Riley, a 33-year-old former U.S. Marine Corps sharpshooter who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Riley was taken into custody after being shot in a shootout with deputies, then came out with his hands up.

“Dontrell Stephens, West Palm Beach man who was left paralyzed in PBSO shooting, dies at 28” via Julius Whigham II and Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post — Stephens, the West Palm Beach man who won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after being shot and left paralyzed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2013, has died, his attorney said Thursday. Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis, said attorney Jack Scarola, who represented Stephens in a lawsuit against PBSO. Stephens was 28. “It was a variety of issues, including bedsores,” Scarola said. Stephens had been in a hospital for about three weeks when he died.

“Who was behind Fort Lauderdale’s $1 million goof? The answer may hide in a trail of texts and emails” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A mystery man approved nearly $1 million in work after an epic sewage spill spoiled Rio Vista, one of the toniest parts of town. Just one problem: The restoration work should have gotten approval from the city commission. Now Fort Lauderdale wants to know who’s to blame. City leaders say the answer about how the colossal mistake happened will require some investigating. An outside firm has been tapped to conduct a $60,000 forensic audit to make sense of things.

“Judge rules Nassau County violated Florida public records law in lawsuit filed by Rayonier” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Nassau County officials violated the state’s public record law when they did not provide text messages sought by Rayonier in connection with a battle between the county and the company over who would pay for parks and recreational facilities in the Wildlight mega-development, a state judge has ruled. Circuit Judge James H. Daniel granted summary judgment on Aug. 24 to Rayonier after finding the county did not give Rayonier 147 pages of text messages exchanged by county commissioners and county employees.

— TOP OPINION —

“The COVID-19 endgame: Is the pandemic over already? Or are there years to go?” via Marc Fisher of The Washington Post — With children returning to classrooms, in many cases for the first time in 18 months, and as the highly contagious delta variant and spotty vaccination uptake send case numbers and deaths shooting upward, many Americans wonder what exactly has to happen before life can return to something that looks and feels like 2019. The answers come in a kaleidoscopic cavalcade of scenarios, some suggested with utmost humility, others with mathematical confidence: The pandemic will end because deaths finally drop to about the same level, we’re accustomed to seeing from the flu each year. Or it will end when most kids are vaccinated. Or it will end because Americans are finally exhausted by all the restrictions on daily life.

— OPINIONS —

“Democratic infighting can have only one winner: The Trumpist GOP” via Colbert I. King of The Washington Post — While the Democratic National Committee leadership spent August on a “Build Back Better” bus tour across the country and House Democratic factions were engaged in a war over their party’s direction, Republicans have been prepping to launch their presidential nominee, presumptively Trump or a Trump-blessed standard-bearer, toward a November 2024 victory. However, to achieve that goal, the GOP is counting on a combination of a shredded Biden agenda and polarized and dispirited Democrats. This is no time for political standoffs or cheap shots at Biden that only provide fuel for his political enemies. It’s time for united Democrats to stand up to a united Republican opposition singularly focused on reclaiming power.

“DeSantis’ spokesperson’s attack on judge ‘unfounded and inexcusable’” via Maria Santoro for the Tallahassee Democrat — County Circuit Judge John Cooper conducted a trial in a case filed by the parents of school-aged children against various government officials challenging the Governor’s executive order prohibiting school boards from requiring masks. As he does in every case, Cooper gave all parties a thorough and complete opportunity to present their evidence and make their arguments. The Governor’s spokesperson’s insinuation that Judge Cooper issued a partisan decision is wrong, and improperly attacks the independence of the judiciary. Her statement that he ruled “in favor of elected politicians” is ironic; the only politician in the case was the Governor.

“Farewell, Dr. Scott Rivkees. Florida needs a true public health expert” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Dr. Rivkees resigned. Scott who? you ask. That’s the whole point. He was in charge of health, but his true skill was stealth. As Florida’s chief public health officer, Rivkees held the dual titles of Surgeon General and secretary of the Department of Health at a salary of $140,000 a year. But Floridians rarely saw him or heard from him. His last day is Sept. 20. Then his office will be empty. Will anyone notice? No. Rivkees is accused of violating Florida’s public records laws by refusing to release daily COVID-19-related case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates.

“Corcoran COVID-19 mask sanctions of school boards peanuts, part of Florida farce” via Laurence Reisman of TC Palm — Some folks might think Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is a big, bad bully for withholding funds from school districts requiring masks in defiance of the Governor’s executive order. But despite all the bluster coming from Corcoran and anti-mask crusaders, the penalty is much ado about peanuts: around $51,866 a month total from two school districts, if figures from the Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research are accurate. Corcoran announced Monday he would withhold salaries of the 12 women and 2 men on the Alachua (5 members) and Broward (9 members) school boards.

“Your ‘personal choice’ not to get COVID-19 vaccine is putting our ‘health care heroes’ at risk” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Getting the vaccine is not a ‘personal choice.’ It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the delta variant has removed any doubt. And yet, that’s not what Florida’s Governor would have you believe. On Friday, DeSantis actually uttered these incredible — and incorrect — words about the vaccine: “It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not. It really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.” Doesn’t impact anyone else? Talk about a profile in selfishness. Almost 46,000 have died of COVID-19 in his state since the pandemic began.

“Congress must pass Equality Act to counter wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation” via Joe Saunders for the Orlando Sentinel — LGBTQ Floridians have experienced quite a bit of whiplash this year. We began 2021 with a victory that meant every single one of the nearly 886,000 LGBTQ people living in the Sunshine State was protected from discrimination. But it became clear that DeSantis didn’t seem to hold the Supreme Court or the FCHR in high regard. DeSantis spearheaded an anti-LGBTQ agenda that sought explicit ways to harm our community. It’s clear that a comprehensive, explicit federal law protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination is needed. That’s why Congress must pass the Equality Act.

“The Florida Supreme Court once again bows to corporate interests” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Relentlessly and remorselessly, the Florida Supreme Court is hollowing out the state constitution’s guarantee that “The courts shall be open to every person for redress of any injury, and justice shall be administered without sale, denial or delay.” For the third time in barely two years, the court has made it more difficult to win against corporate defendants over such issues as faulty brakes, exploding tires, consumer swindles, environmental pollution, dangerous drugs, or any other hazards. This time it was a 6-1 decision to change Florida’s judicial rules to help corporate CEOs avoid pretrial depositions that might embarrass them.

“Thanks, but no thanks, to government subsidizing news” via Bill Cotterell of the Tallahassee Democrat — No matter how sweet the intention, some things just don’t mix. Right now, there’s a serious nationwide dilemma involving local news, a commodity often described in bovine terms. Everyone agrees covering local news is good for a community, but nobody knows how to make much money at it. Hundreds of newspapers have shut down, cut publication days, or have been swallowed by big hedge funds that sell off assets and lay off staff to bolster the bottom line. One solution seemingly gaining bipartisan traction in Congress is the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which might become part of that infrastructure and economic-recovery spending binge in Washington.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Sunrise welcomes new host Trimmel Gomes, reporting from the Florida Capitol, where the Governor and Republican legislators are gearing up to steal a page out of the Texas playbook when it comes to abortion.

Also on today’s Sunrise:

— Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini says there is no question Florida will mimic Texas, as he’s already working on filing a heartbeat bill himself.

— Meanwhile, a chorus of women leaders are fighting back, Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

— On Monday, Florida reported 46,105 more COVID-19 cases and 1,064 additional deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; DeSantis continues his statewide campaign for monoclonal antibody treatments.

— In non-COVID-19 news, several Florida groups rally to help resettle Afghan refugees.

— On the Sunrise Interview is Matt Schmitt, associate director of Catholic Charities Jacksonville, preparing to handle a surge of over 150 Afghan refugees to the region.

— And finally, the stories of two Florida Men … with guns.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“First-ever Disney specialty plate now available” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Disney magic can now follow you wherever you go with the first-ever Walt Disney World-inspired specialty plate. The new plates have been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. More than 10,000 Floridians have already preordered the $25 plate depicting the Cinderella castle since it became available for presale last October. “With the more than 10,000 presale orders alone, it’s already performing better than plates that have been on the road for years,” said Jessica Kelleher, a spokeswoman.

“The personal and the political intersect at this thought-provoking exhibit in Miami Beach” via Michelle F. Soloman of the Miami Herald — In a small project room on the second floor of Oolite Arts on Lincoln Road, a monitor displays a circle that resembles a sonar. Below that, a printer sporadically releases a large, colored abstract work on paper. It’s meant as a visual representation of the continuous flow of digital data moving between Miami Beach and Havana, Cuba. The work by Rodolfo Peraza, entitled “Pilgram: Naked Link 3.0,” is part of “Where there is power,” which is on view through Sept. 19 at the Miami Beach gallery.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated best wishes to Anita Berry of Johnston & Stewart, Abel Harding, former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, Joe Mobley of The Fiorentino Group, and Bobby Olszewski. Celebrating today are Sen. Bobby Powell, Chris Cate, Mike’s much-better half, Melanie Griffin, journalist Chris Hong, and Jenna Sarkissian.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.