Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.4.22

McNicholas & Associates will announce today that Fred Piccolo is joining the firm as vice president of Public Affairs.

Piccolo served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Communications Director in 2020 and previously held the same role for former House Speakers Richard Corcoran and José Oliva.

He built a lengthy resume in campaign work before entering the public sector, having served as a travel aide to U.S. Senate candidate and former Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris and holding the Deputy Political Director job on Bill McCollum’s successful campaign for Attorney General.

After a two-year stint as former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross’ chief of staff, he transitioned back to the campaign world with a job working alongside his brother, Tom Piccolo, and Anthony Pedicini at political consulting firm Strategic Image Management.

“Fred is a great leader, and we are excited to have him join our industrious team,” said firm founder and president Tom McNicholas. “Our clients will be the beneficiaries of Fred’s intensity, intelligence, experience, and of course, his world-class wit.”

As vice president of Public Affairs, Piccolo will work in the Tallahassee office of McNicholas & Associates, a multistate firm that provides a full slate of public relations and communications services, including crisis communications, media buys, grassroots outreach, and social media management.

“In 25 years in the public affairs business, I’ve experienced remarkable success for those I served. I am excited to be able to use that wealth of experience to help the clients we serve today and those we will serve in the future,” Piccolo said. “I have worked with many great teams and for many great leaders. That is what attracted me to this opportunity — the quality of the team around me and the quality of the leader of the organization.”

“The Seminole Tribe as a political force remains unconquered” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Two gambling goliaths came into Florida intending to upend the state’s multibillion-dollar gaming industry. Only one obstacle stood in their way: the Seminole Tribe of Florida. And over eight months, the Tribe proved to be a force that no amount of money could conquer. This is the story of the two most expensive ballot initiative campaigns in U.S. history and how the Seminole Tribe, along with its cadre of political advisers, navigated unprecedented terrain to stop them in their tracks. By essentially stifling both efforts before they could get off the ground, the Tribe saved itself anywhere from $150 million to $250 million fighting the proposals on the ballot this fall. But an even more powerful message was delivered that will have a long-lasting effect for years to come: If you want to do business in Florida, you better check with the Seminole Tribe first.

—@Redistrict: NEW: for the first time, Dems have taken the lead on @CookPolitical‘s 2022 redistricting scorecard. After favorable developments in NY, AL, PA et al., they’re on track to net 2-3 seats from new maps vs. old ones.*

—@ChrisSprowls: Being a father is the most important title I’ll ever hold, & I’m proud to highlight a House PCB sponsored by @RepThadAltman that addresses the crisis of fatherlessness affecting our children’s development and well-being.

—@Fineout: Chief U.S. Judge Mark Walker — as testimony continues on Florida’s voting law: “I assume we can’t say critical race theory anymore in Florida. But we can say racial resentment. But I assume we will ban that as well.”

—@LesleyAbravanel: Max is working overtime as these shady Florida Republicans attempt to dismantle democracy in between, distracting us with disgraceful disinformation, refusals to condemn #NazisInFlorida, and let’s not forget, the guvnuh’s Yelp tour of greasy spoons & Buc-ee’s from here to Mesa, AZ.

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus (@FLBlkCaucus) stood firm today during a press conference to let Tallahassee leadership know that when “Black communities thrive, every community thrive.” Thanks for calling us all together, Chair @BobbyPowellJr ✊🏾‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/nR8nxcKNMT — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) February 3, 2022

—@NateMonroeTU: There isn’t a lot of armchair psychology necessary here: We have a decadelong record demonstrating bad character judgment, lack of transparency and aloofness toward paying customers. That is, right now, Shad Khan‘s legacy in Jacksonville.

—@KyLamb8: Something really annoying from the Sunday afternoon NFL broadcast that Tony Romo and Jim Nantz whiffed on, and the rules expert didn’t even catch or correct them: there is no such thing as “too many men on the line of scrimmage.” It’s not an illegal formation.

“Florida Legislature approves redistricting maps for Senate and House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The cartography has now shifted from a legislative matter to one of judicial scrutiny. The bill (SB 100) passed out of the Senate Thursday on a 37-0 vote. Notably, the Senate map last month earned three ‘no’ votes from Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson, Gary Farmer and Victor Torres — citing concerns about the fact the Senate map holds the same number of minority access districts as are in place now, despite growth in Hispanic populations. Similar concerns dogged the House map, approved with far less bipartisanship on a near party-line 77-39 vote. Sen. Ray Rodrigues, Reapportionment Committee chair, encouraged Senators to stay above the fray. “I ask we give our colleagues in the House the same deference they have provided to us on our map,” he said. The legislative maps, unlike congressional maps in the works, passed as a joint resolution and can become law without the involvement of the Governor’s Office.

—”Florida Legislature moves ahead with redraw of districts, but waits on Ron DeSantis and court” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network

“‘Ghost’ candidates, dark money wouldn’t be focus of DeSantis’ election security office” via Skyler Swisher and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis’ proposed election security office would have no authority to clamp down on “ghost” candidates or the dark money groups that support them. Investigators in the new office would focus on voter fraud, not illegal or unethical behavior by politicians and their campaigns, said state Sen. Travis Hutson, who is sponsoring the Senate’s bill. Ben Wilcox, the research director with Integrity Florida, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research institute, said Florida held a relatively seamless election process in 2020 for the first time in years. He questioned the need for a new office to address voter fraud.

—@ReporterAnnie: UPDATE: Senate President Wilton Simpson has a different interpretation of the DeSantis-proposed elections office than the Senator who sponsored the bill creating the office. Simpson said Thurs the bill wouldn’t prohibit the office from probing dark money and ghost candidates

“Bill following battle over DeSantis’ DEP Secretary pick prepped for Senate floor” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Senators now are ready to consider legislation easing the Governor’s ability to appoint the heads of Florida’s environmental agency and other agencies. The bill emerged after a political showdown over DeSantis‘ environmental chief. Currently, the Governor’s pick for Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requires three Cabinet members to approve the nominee. Legislation carried by Sen. Aaron Bean (SB 1658) would instead give the Governor the choice to seek the Cabinet’s unanimous support or the Senate’s majority support. That measure passed out of the Senate Rules Committee on Thursday, its final committee stop on its way to the Senate floor.

“Wilton Simpson says lawmakers will ‘fail’ citizens if they don’t tackle homeowner insurance ‘crisis’” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Simpson on Thursday said his chamber continues to make the state’s property insurance market a priority and warned that things could worsen if the Legislature does not act this Session. The Senate will produce another property bill, and Simpson said that he is hopeful the House will take it up before lawmakers adjourn the 2022 Session in March. “There is something we have to do to get to this fraud,” he told reporters after the Senate adjourned. “And it’s the only way we are going to bring down these prices. If we fail, because of whatever special interests, then we’ve only failed our citizens.”

“Jeff Brandes says Governor, Jimmy Patronis, House Republicans are ‘sleeping’ through property insurance crisis” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — In his final Session in office, Sen. Brandes is lashing out at Republicans, including DeSantis, for ignoring the state’s growing property insurance crisis. During debate over property insurance in the Senate Wednesday, Brandes said the Governor was not paying attention as homeowners get hit with huge rate hikes, and insurers opt to stop writing policies in the Sunshine State. Brandes has emerged as a maverick in the last two sessions and has not been afraid to clash openly with Senate GOP leaders including Senate President Simpson. More recently, though, his criticism has extended to those outside his chamber.

—@JimRosicaFL: This suddenly made me think of @mahoneysthename‘s Tom Lee story from 2018: “I am just unchained … I’m done with these people and the way they’re running this institution like a third-world country.”

—”Chris Sprowls talks water conservation following release of FIU bonefish study” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics

House plan could shut out some colleges from EASE funding — The House unveiled a three-tier plan for a college grant program that could see some private schools shut out from receiving funds. Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida reported that the plan would provide top-tier schools EASE grants worth $4,000, up from the $2,841 currently awarded to students across all private colleges and universities. Schools in the middle tier would continue to receive $2,841. The lowest tier would be ineligible to receive EASE funding. Democrats expressed concern about the impacts the plan could have at historically Black colleges and universities.

House proposal could see universities ditch SACS — A higher education proposal in the House would require colleges and universities to seek out new accrediting bodies. As reported by Atterbury, the measure may be a response to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the current accrediting body for state universities, weighing in on the FSU presidential search when Education Commissioner Corcoran was vying for the job. Republicans pitched the proposal to ensure state universities innovate and pursue higher standards. Democrats, meanwhile, said it could lead second-rate schools to seek out accrediting organizations with lax standards.

“Senate preps for vote on presidential search exemption bill without controversial House amendment” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The Florida Senate is preparing to vote on legislation that would provide a public records exemption for information about applicants seeking a state higher ed presidential position. The proposal made it through its second reading Thursday before the Senate. It now awaits a third reading, in which Senators will decide the fate of the infamous legislation. The measure (SB 520), filed by Brandes, would create a public records exemption applicable to the pool of public university and college presidential applicants. Information on selected finalists would be made available, however. The bill has made it practically unscathed through the Senate, dodging a controversial amendment tacked onto the House version.

“Immigration enforcement bill clears first House committee” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A House panel gave a thumbs-up Thursday to a bill that would intensify Florida’s crackdown against illegal immigration. The bill (HB 1355) is a multi-prong proposal inspired by DeSantis. It would require law enforcement to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It would also prevent local governments from contracting with businesses that transport immigrants who’ve entered the country unlawfully. Rep. John Snyder is the bill sponsor. The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee OK’d the measure 12-5 vote. “This bill is about a federal government that has completely relinquished control of the southern border,” Snyder told committee members.

“Black legislators push key initiatives, but face hurdles in GOP-controlled Legislature” via Issac Morgan of Florida Phoenix — Black state lawmakers on Thursday unveiled key legislative initiatives aimed at improving health and safety and other conditions in communities of color, but most of the bills haven’t gained traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature. The Florida Legislative Black Caucus released a report Thursday outlining priority legislation in the Florida House and Senate in the 2022 session, focusing on health, safety, prosperity and pride. The Caucus wants to tackle community violence, increase access to affordable health care and housing, recognize Juneteenth Day as a paid state holiday and boost scholarship funds for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, where some schools recently faced bomb threats.

“Lawmakers want a ‘no negotiation’ policy with ransomware attackers” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s cities and counties have paid out millions of dollars to hackers who infiltrate their systems and hold critical data hostage. Now some state lawmakers want them to adopt a policy on hackers usually reserved for terrorist organizations: refuse to negotiate. A bill moving through the House of Representatives would ban local governments from paying attackers in ransomware cases, a growing form of hacking that uses malware intended to extort money or other ransom by encrypting files on a victim’s computer or network. The attacks have hit cities across the state. When a Riviera Beach police employee opened an email in 2019, it led to a shutdown of the city’s email, phones, police records, even the library. Although the FBI recommended against it, the city paid 65 bitcoins, worth about $600,000, to recover the records.

“Cyber terror bill clears first House committee” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A House panel OK’d a bill Thursday that would modernize cybersex crime laws and criminalize the theft of sexually explicit pictures. The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee advanced the measure (HB 1453) unanimously without questions or debate. Rep. Joe Harding is the bill sponsor. “This bill is going to create tougher penalties and ensure that in Florida, we’re not going to tolerate those activities,” Harding told committee members. The bill contains several provisions. It would prohibit someone from spreading “deepfake” sexually explicit images or altered sexual images and videos, without a person’s consent, making it a third-degree felony. The bill will also rename the crime of “child pornography” to “child sexual abuse material.” Proponents of the change say the word “pornography” implies some sort of consent, which children cannot give.

“House panel approves $500 million broadband bill” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — A bill setting aside $500 million in federal money for broadband internet service expansion into rural and unserved areas got unanimous approval from a House panel Thursday after its sponsor used her own experience to allay skepticism. The House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy Subcommittee voted 15-0 for Rep. Josie Tomkow‘s broadband internet access bill (HB 1543) and a companion bill (HB 1545). The bill appropriates $400 million, which originated in the federal infrastructure and COVID-19 relief bills for Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Program. That program was created last year to provide local grants to communities seeking help in developing broadband infrastructure.

“Net metering bill gets first House panel OK, despite fierce solar opposition” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Legislation favored by Florida Power & Light (FPL) and other utility monopolies to require future rooftop solar panel customers to pay higher rates was approved by the House Tourism, Infrastructure & Energy Subcommittee Thursday. Under current law, solar panel owners who have excess energy generated by the panels can sell it back to the utilities at the retail rate the utilities charge other customers. The bill (HB 741) would require a cheaper wholesale price charged to the utilities. Supporters of the bill claim other utility customers are subsidizing solar customers because they rely on the underlying electric grid when the panels don’t generate enough electricity.

“Senate votes to extend VISIT Florida until 2031” via Florida Politics — The Senate voted overwhelmingly to extend the life of the state’s tourism marketing agency for an additional eight years, an acknowledgment the agency has cleaned up its act. Sen. Ed Hooper’s bill (SB 434), which the Senate passed 36-1 Thursday, would postpone the sunset date for Florida’s tourism marketing agency from October 2023 to October 2031. That would end the agency’s constant need to annually ask the Legislature to keep the funding flowing. Senators passed the measure with no discussion. Only Sen. Manny Díaz Jr. voted against the measure.

“Senate signs off on memorial calling for more National Guard troops” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The Senate passed a memorial Thursday calling on federal leaders to bolster the ranks of the Florida National Guard. The memorial (SM 826), though symbolic, marks Florida’s latest effort to beef up its understaffed militia. Despite serving the third most disaster-prone state in the nation, Florida ranks second to last in a “Guardsmen-to-citizen ratio,” with roughly 12,000 troops serving more than 22 million residents. Lawmakers, including Sen. Tom Wright, want federal decision-makers to reevaluate how many troops the Florida Guard can welcome into its ranks.

“Measure to overhaul Baker and Marchman acts dramatically scaled back” via Jim Ash of The Florida Bar — A proposed overhaul of the Baker and Marchman acts that govern the commitment of Floridians with mental illness and substance use disorders, respectively, appears to be dead this year. The Senate Children Families and Elders Affairs Committee voted 8-0 on Feb. 1 to approve a stripped-down version, SB 1844, by Sen. Aaron Bean. Moments before the panel took up his bill, Bean stepped to the lectern and offered a profuse apology. The amended version would make it easier for parents or guardians to seek voluntary mental-health treatment for a minor by removing a Baker Act requirement that the receiving facility must first conduct a “voluntariness” hearing.

“School board surprised by bill that could affect budget by millions” via Charlotte Twine of Keys Weekly — A bill currently steamrolling through the Legislative Session, if passed, could have serious consequences for the annual budget of the Monroe County School District. The school district levies a special half-mill tax that raises roughly $15 million a year for the school district. The half-mill tax must be reapproved by voters every four years. The proposed bill would require the school district to seek renewal of that half-mill only during November general elections, meaning the school district might have to forego that $15 million if it can’t get the item on a general election ballot in time. If the bill passes and the school board acts quickly, the half-mill tax approval could be “piggybacked” onto the November 2022 ballot.

Port of Putnam? Lawmakers could add county to seaport panel" via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Putnam County might not be a coastal county, but some lawmakers want to add it to the state's seaport infrastructure improvement panel. Representatives from Florida's 15 public seaports plus the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Department of Economic Opportunity currently comprise the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development (FSTED) Council. A bill from Sen. Keith Perry (SB 1038), which passed out of the Senate Rules Committee Thursday on its way to the Senate floor, would add a representative from Putnam County to the Council. During Thursday's meeting, Committee Chair Kathleen Passidomo raised a point that may resonate with many Floridians. "I didn't realize Putnam County had a port," the Naples Republican said. Along the St. Johns River, Palatka is home to the Putnam County Barge Port.





Assignment editors — Sen. Annette Taddeo continues a 67-county tour in her bid for Governor. Saturday, Feb. 5: 9 a.m., House of Hope 2484 SE Bonita Street, Stuart; 11:30 a.m., Big John’s Eatery, 100 Sansburys Way #108, West Palm Beach; 1:30 p.m., Smitty’s Sistrunk, 1134 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. Sunday, Feb. 6: 7 a.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 21311 NW 34th Ave. Miami Gardens; 10:30 a.m., Randy’s Restaurant, 13420 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami.



“DeSantis to address Federalist Society gathering as national focus on courts intensifies” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The prospect of a 49-year-old precedent recognizing abortion rights being overturned or seriously undercut later this year, combined with the imminent vacancy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer‘s seat, is putting an intense political focus on the nation’s high court as the 2022 campaign season kicks into gear. Amid that backdrop, DeSantis will address a gathering of the Federalist Society in Orlando Friday in a “fireside chat” format with Kayleigh McEnany, ex-spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump. The Federalist Society is the conservative legal organization that helped vet and recommend Trump’s three picks for the U.S. Supreme Court — Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“Background check: UCLA supervisor wouldn’t recommend Joseph Ladapo for Florida Surgeon General job” Jeffrey Schweers of the USA Today Network — A former supervisor of Ladapo would not recommend him for the job, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s background investigation for his confirmation to the top medical post. “In my opinion, the people of Florida would be better served by a Surgeon General who grounds his policy decisions and recommendations on the best scientific evidence rather than opinions,” the unnamed supervisor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in the Jan. 18 report prepared by a senior crime intelligence analyst for the Senate.

Assignment editors — Clear Health Alliance is hosting a panel discussion with Magic Johnson to talk about prevention of HIV/AIDS and care for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS, 11:30 a.m., Jacksonville River City Downtown Hotel, 245 Water Street, Jacksonville. RSVP to [email protected]

“Cold emergency declared to help Florida farmers weather freeze fallout” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Plummeting temperatures last weekend have farmers scrambling to save their crops, like the Valencia oranges almost ready for picking. DeSantis has issued an emergency order covering 30 counties to help with an emergency harvest. DeSantis’ declaration, reaching as far north as Volusia County and south to the Florida Keys, will suspend agricultural trucks’ weight limits, among other provisions, to help farmers cope. The declaration also covers Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie and Sumter counties.

“Florida COVID-19 update: State sees 720 new deaths, and the latest on hospitalizations” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Florida on Thursday reported 17,612 COVID-19 cases and 720 new deaths to the CDC. The CDC backlogs cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, when multiple days in the past had their totals changed. In August, Florida began reporting cases and deaths by the “case date” and “death date” rather than the date they were logged into the system. Of the deaths added, about 99% occurred in the past 28 days and about 68% in the last two weeks.

“He spent 164 days battling COVID-19 at a Jacksonville hospital. Now, he wants others to get vaccinated” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — Fabian Granado will celebrate his 27th birthday on Feb. 8. It’s a day his close-knit family feared he wouldn’t live to see. Hospitalized 164 days, often near death, including two months in a coma, from COVID-19, Granado walked out of UF Health Jacksonville to tears of joy, cheers, handshakes and hugs from the masked medical staff who cared for him day and night. “I’m feeling wonderful,” said Granado in a soft, raspy voice. “It’s been a long 5½ months at the hospital getting my lungs healed and being able to talk, walk and you know, be alive and a human again.” Granado said he wouldn’t be alive but for God’s will. He praised as a blessing the hospital’s doctors, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, medical technicians and other medical personnel for saving his life.

“Joe Biden authorizes $15 million transfer from DNC to House and Senate campaign committees” via Jeff Zeleny of CNN — Biden told party leaders at the White House that he has approved a transfer of $15 million from the Democratic National Committee to help boost the efforts of the party’s House and Senate campaign committees, officials said. The Democratic National Committee called it the largest-ever midterm cash transfer, with $7.5 million each to the two campaign committees. The $15 million is in addition to previous investments in targeted battleground states, on voter protection efforts, data building and state party building. It’s part of a coordinated campaign the DNC is building across eight states, where some of the top House and Senate races are playing out.

“Could proposed 15-week abortion ban hurt Florida GOP in 2022?” via Kirby Wilson and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Voters don’t want to hear elected officials talk about abortion. So says Democratic pollster Molly Murphy. As the calendar inches closer to the 2022 elections, she said in an interview, the electorate has more pressing concerns, such as inflation, the coronavirus and local schools. “Even just the idea that a politician is focusing on abortion legislation not only puts them on the wrong side of the issue, but it puts them on the wrong side of getting what voters are going through right now,” Murphy said.

“‘Dr. Anthony Fauci can pound sand’: DeSantis’ campaign sells new flip-flops and more to keep skewering doctor” via Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis is taking more shots at Dr. Fauci with his latest campaign merchandise, this time adding flip-flops that read, “Fauci can pound sand.” The Florida governor has repeatedly criticized Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic for what DeSantis perceived to be overly stringent safety guidelines. One of the latest items is the so-called “Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops,” selling for $39. DeSantis’ website touts them as having high-quality soles, “which create a special message to Dr. Fauci as you walk through the sand.”

“Val Demings ‘delivers’ in new campaign video highlighting port spending” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Demings released a video Thursday reminding voters that she “delivers” when it comes to Florida’s infrastructural priorities. The video focuses on spending at JAXPORT and the Port of Palm Beach, made possible via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework legislation, which U.S. Sen. Rubio opposed. Demings is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rubio this year. “Chief Demings worked with Democrats and Republicans to deliver for Florida, passing legislation to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and lower prices for working families,” said Demings’ campaign manager Zack Carroll. “Marco Rubio opposed it. Floridians deserve a Senator who will get the job done in Washington, not another career politician who takes his marching orders from special interests and party bosses, even when it hurts families back home.”

First on #FlaPol — “Erin Grall to run for Senate in proposed SD 29” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Grall is filing to run for the new Senate District 29 seat. Under the Senate’s redistricting map approved last month, the newly formed and newly numbered district is clear of any incumbents and does not appear to have any other challengers. For now, that gives Grall a clear path into the Senate. The proposed new SD 29 would be centered in Vero Beach, stretching along the Atlantic coast from Sebastian to Port St. Lucie, then moving inland to take in parts of several counties rimming the northern and western shores of Lake Okeechobee. Grall’s popularity with her base may have been evidenced by the impressive host committee for her House re-election fundraiser in December.

Jessica Baker adds $55K in January for HD 17 campaign — First-time candidate Baker continued raising cash at a rapid clip last month in her campaign for a seat in the House. With $55,000 in new money added last month, the Republican Assistant State Attorney has now collected more than $400,000 four months into her campaign. About $21,000 of her January contributions were deposited into her official campaign account, with another $34,000 collected by her political committee, Friends of Jessica Baker. Baker had previously been running for House District 12, though under new maps produced by the Legislature, she will be running in the newly created House District 17.

“GOP operative Alina García campaign reports $135K raised toward Senate bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Veteran Republican operative García amassed $135,000 in January toward her bid for Florida’s soon-to-be remapped Senate District 40. In just nine days last month, her campaign said, García raised more than $100,000 in direct financial contributions through her campaign account and almost $30,000 through her political committee, Florida Always First. She also received “an outpouring of local, community-based support and contributions from many of the state of Florida’s leading Republican voices.” Her campaign has yet to file its official January fundraising numbers with the Florida Division of Elections. The deadline for that is Feb. 10.

“Jordan Leonard campaign reports new monthly fundraising high for House bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Leonard hit a fundraising high in January when he collected more than $50,000. Leonard is seeking to succeed fellow Democrat Joe Geller in the Florida House. Since launching his campaign one year ago, Leonard has amassed about $251,000 between his campaign and political committee, Americans for Florida. Last month marked his largest single-month gain. His campaign has not yet filed its official January fundraising numbers with the Florida Division of Elections. The deadline for that is Feb. 10. Provided the state Legislature and Supreme Court approve redistricting map H 8013, which has so far advanced through committee along a mostly party-line vote, Leonard would run in House District 106.

“Republican volunteers jam training in famously blue Broward County” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Broward County is a famously Democratic stronghold, but more than 100 people who packed Wings Plus in Coral Springs came not for lunch but for training aimed at making the county redder. Organizers were ebullient at Republican accomplishments thus far and what Thursday’s turnout portended. “You are the backbone of what’s going to help us in Broward County. … The changes we’ve made and the changes we’ll continue to make are phenomenal,” said Tom Powers, Broward County Republican Party Chair and former Coral Springs City Commissioner. Since Powers was elected to his post leading the Broward County GOP in December 2020, he said party precinct men and women have doubled from 200 to 400, and there are 100 more applying for those positions. There are currently 547 precincts in Broward County.

“Prosecutors who want to curb mass incarceration hit a roadblock: Tough-on-crime lawmakers” via Keri Blakinger of NBC News — When Deborah Gonzalez campaigned in 2020 to become the first Latina District Attorney in Georgia, she wanted to upset the status quo. She promised to lock up fewer people and curb low-level drug prosecutions. And this year, Republican legislators are backing a bill that could dramatically affect reform-minded prosecutors like Gonzalez across the state. If it passes, the measure will create an appointed oversight committee with the ability to remove state attorneys from office if they won’t prosecute certain crimes, like the small-time drug charges Gonzalez vowed to avoid. The fight in Georgia highlights an emerging pattern across the country: Even when progressive prosecutors win voter support, establishment forces sometimes work to curb their power.

“So long, omicron: White House eyes next phase of the pandemic” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Emboldened by falling case counts, the Biden administration is plotting a new phase of the pandemic response aimed at containing the coronavirus and conditioning Americans to live with it. The preparations are designed to capitalize on a break in the monthslong COVID-19 surge, with officials anticipating a spring lull that could boost the nation’s mood and lift Biden’s approval ratings at a critical moment for his party. But it’s a delicate operation. The White House is wary of declaring victory too early, only to get hit with another catastrophic variant. Officials are also anxious that voters will be disappointed by the idea of living with the virus under a President who once pledged to shut it down completely.

“The U.S. Surgeon General tells parents that Pfizer’s vaccine for young children will get a rigorous FDA review.” via Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times — The U.S. Surgeon General sought to reassure parents who are nervous about their toddlers and preschoolers being vaccinated against the coronavirus after federal regulators took a step toward authorizing vaccines for young children despite questions about their effectiveness. During a White House briefing, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, said that Pfizer’s application for emergency authorization by the FDA would “undergo the same independent, rigorous and transparent review process” that was used to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for adults. Parents of young children are especially wary about the vaccines. Roughly 30% of parents of children younger than 5 now say they intend to vaccinate their children as soon as shots become available for that age group.

“Medicare will soon provide free at-home coronavirus tests” via Noah Weiland of The New York Times — Medicare, which covers roughly 60 million Americans, will provide free over-the-counter rapid coronavirus tests beginning in the spring. The policy would “allow Medicare beneficiaries to pick up tests at no cost at the point of sale and without needing to be reimbursed,” the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Thursday, adding that it would be the first time Medicare covered the whole cost of an over-the-counter test. Under the plan, which will also apply to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, Medicare will pay eligible pharmacies and health providers to offer the tests.

“Americans have lost 13.5 million years of life during the pandemic” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — The CDC calculates a metric called “excess deaths,” a comparison between the number of deaths recorded in the United States and the number of deaths that would be expected based on prior years’ trends. It allows them to spot things like exceptionally bad flu seasons, for example. Those data are also how we know that the number of deaths from COVID-19 is not exaggerated: Hundreds of thousands more people have died over the past two years than we otherwise would have expected. Those excess deaths have stripped away a cumulative 13.5 million years of life. It’s an immense number and one that necessarily keeps growing. A similar analysis from the team last summer put the total at about 9 million years of life, meaning that the total has grown by about 50% since then.

“Long COVID-19 is contributing to America’s labor shortage” via Tina Reed and Emily Peck of Axios — Long COVID-19 is likely keeping a lot of Americans out of the workforce, experts say, and that could continue for years as people struggle with persistent health problems. Long COVID-19 isn’t confined to older patients, and its symptoms can vary. The U.S. also doesn’t have particularly strong support systems for people who need long-term COVID-19 treatment. 1.6 million workers could be missing from the labor market right now because of long COVID-19, accounting for upward of 15% of unfilled jobs.

“Florida gained almost half a million jobs; health and education sector see growth” via Kelsie Cairns of ABC 7 — Florida jobs numbers are out for 2021. As compared to 2020, the state gained close to half a million jobs, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity. Of those jobs, over 50,000 were created in the health and education sector. The actual figures note 479,300 jobs were created; among those, 51,900 health and education jobs were added. In 2021, the total job growth increased to 5.6%. While over 50,000 doesn’t seem like much, compared to the near 500,000, the health and health science industry is booming! More and more professionals at all experience levels are applying to pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

“One day in the ‘parallel universe’ of a London ICU” via Megan Specia of The New York Times — So many people were infected by the coronavirus this winter — a record of around 186,000 new daily cases in the first week of January — that even if fewer of them ended up gravely ill, hospitals have remained under intense pressure. In intensive care units like Homerton’s, which treat the most seriously ill, nearly all those being tended are unvaccinated. Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has treated more than 2,000 coronavirus patients. Nearly 500 died from COVID-19, according to hospital data. The pandemic has by now engendered a lasting change in the way its intensive care unit, and many others in the country, work. We visited Homerton on Jan. 21.

“No more pre-departure testing? Travel groups push for end of COVID-19 entry requirement for vaccinated flyers.” via Bailey Schultz of USA Today — Travel industry trade groups are pushing federal officials to drop the pre-departure coronavirus testing requirement for vaccinated travelers flying into the United States. Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, said the organization is “very much in favor” of shaking up the entry requirements to make travel to the U.S. more seamless. Other destinations, including the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico, have dropped testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers in recent weeks. Dozens of trade associations hope the U.S. will follow suit.

“Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence” via Josh Boak, Colleen Long and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press — Running through a grim tally of recent gun deaths, Biden pledged to New Yorkers and the nation on Thursday that the federal government would step up its fight against gun violence by working more closely with police and communities to stop the surging bloodshed. “It’s enough. Enough is enough,” Biden told police, law enforcement officials and lawmakers gathered at the city’s police headquarters. “We can do something about this.” But Biden’s crime-fighting strategy relies heavily on buy-in from state and local officials as he suggests ways to spend federal dollars and expand on initiatives already underway. The modest initiatives demonstrate the limits to what he can do when Congress has no appetite to pass gun legislation.

“FDA nominee faces steep climb to Senate confirmation” via Christina Jewett and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times — The White House is facing pressure from prominent lawmakers over its pick to lead the FDA, with abortion foes urging Republican Senators to reject the nominee, Dr. Robert Califf, and with key Democrats withholding support over opioid policies and his industry ties. Nearly six years after Califf received overwhelming bipartisan support to lead the agency in the final year of the Barack Obama administration, lawmakers and aides are struggling to lock up the votes he needs to clear an evenly divided Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tiebreaking vote. Few, if any, nominees to the FDA have faced as much opposition on both sides of the aisle, and the agency has been without a permanent commissioner for more than a year.

“Memo circulated among Donald Trump allies advocated using NSA data in attempt to prove stolen election” via Josh Dawsey, Rosalind S. Helderman, Emma Brown, Jon Swaine and Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post — The memo used the banal language of government bureaucracy, but the proposal it advocated was extreme: Trump should invoke the extraordinary powers of the NSA and Defense Department to sift through raw electronic communications in an attempt to show that foreign powers had intervened in the 2020 election to help Biden win. Proof of foreign interference would “support next steps to defend the Constitution in a manner superior to current civilian-only judicial remedies,” argued the Dec. 18, 2020, memo, which was circulated among Trump allies.

“Trump interference exacerbates GOP split on election reforms” via Burgess Everett of POLITICO — Trump’s attacks on the bipartisan Senate effort to prevent unsubstantiated and solo objections to presidential ballots are accentuating a GOP split over whether the work is even worth pursuing. The bipartisan group working on reform of the law Trump’s allies used to stoke challenges to his 2020 loss has attracted nine GOP Senators, whom Trump has labeled “RINO Republicans.” Despite that number of Republican negotiators, Trump’s comments are deepening the party divide over whether to revisit the Electoral Count Act at all, reflecting long-term fault lines in the GOP over the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The two Republican senators who led challenges to Biden’s win that day, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, are casting major doubt on the talks about making it tougher to thwart election certification.

“DeSantis strategizes for his future while Trump obsesses over his election loss” via Stephen Collinson of CNN — Trump is still waging his hopeless fight to win the last White House race. But his possible heir apparent, DeSantis, already seems to be trying to triumph in the next one. The former President’s increasingly fantastical obsession with an election that he lost shows his determination to pin the Republican Party’s future on a personal quest for vengeance that would restore his tarnished self-image as a winner. But DeSantis is directly engaging Biden, who plans to run for re-election, on multiple fronts that send an electric political charge through the GOP base.

“Florida man gets 16 years for spreading terrorist propaganda” via The Associated Press — A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for distributing Islamic terrorist propaganda videos online. According to court records, Jonathan Guerra Blanco, a Cuban-born naturalized U.S. citizen, was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to court documents, federal investigators learned in 2019 that Guerra Blanco was following instructions the Islamic State terrorist group had widely distributed, directing adherents to publish propaganda, raise funds, recruit members and justify attacks on the United States. Prosecutors said that Guerra Blanco translated the group’s materials into Spanish for his target audience.

“Miami receives $5.25 million from MiamiCoin. Mayor has ideas about how to spend it.” via Joey Flechas and Rob Wile of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami on Wednesday received a wire transfer of $5.25 million from MiamiCoin, the first donation from a cryptocurrency project designed to raise money for municipalities. Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed the wire transfer to the Miami Herald during an interview Wednesday. Under an agreement approved by commissioners in July, the city can receive the cash as a gift deposited into an account that won’t be spent until commissioners decide how to use the money.

“Buyer’s remorse: Tampa City Council begins process to repeal controversial new noise ordinance” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — Tampa City Council member John Dingfelder called it “buyer’s remorse.” Three weeks ago, the Council passed a controversial new noise ordinance after receiving massive pushback from small-business owners, mostly those who provide nightlife and entertainment. The new ordinance would eliminate outdoor amplified sound in the city after midnight, reduce acceptable noise levels after 1 a.m. and give police more freedom in citing noise violations. During Thursday’s Council meeting, a split-decision sparked the process to repeal the ordinance that various administrations have been working on for nearly two decades.

“In discussion to expand PURE project, city staff says Tampa wastewater is cleaner than current source of drinking water” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — Tampa’s primary potable water resources are running dry. Projects examining the need to bolster potable water resources and the desire to reuse wastewater became even more urgent after DeSantis signed the Clean Waterways Act into law. Under that 2020 mandate, and 2021’s SB 64, Tampa has until 2032 to stop discharging water into the bay, or it could face fines of around $15,000 a day. The most talked-about options would treat the discharged wastewater, placing some of it in the aquifer, while the rest goes to the city’s reservoir and help meet minimum flow requirements in the river. The wastewater could make it into the city’s supply of drinking water. That aspect of the project received massive public backlash from people who didn’t want the city to spend billions on drinking potty water.

“USF talking to 50 people about president’s job, with more names to come” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — A consultant working to help the University of South Florida find its next President said he’s in conversation with 50 “targets” for the job. Alberto Pimentel, head of SP&A Executive Search, said he aims to keep the USF search on its timeline to begin interviewing candidates by March, when the University of Florida will start its search process. At USF, the pool of 50 people is made up of presidents, provosts and deans of top research schools and former academic leaders working with foundations, corporations or government entities, Pimentel said. He said he expects that group to narrow and other names to emerge closer to the end of the search. Because some of those have not formally applied, they are exempt from public record laws.

“Osceola County School Board asks DeSantis to decide fate of member accused of intimidation” via Shannon Butler and Adam Poulisse of WFTV — The future of a Central Florida school board member is in jeopardy. Jon Arguello is accused of intimidating a vendor that would not contribute to his sister’s campaign. A letter from the school district has been sent to DeSantis asking him if Arguello should be suspended from office or not. It comes after the board got a complaint and had an independent investigation into Arguello, and accusations that he intimidated a vendor who didn’t support his sister’s campaign. His sister, Jennifer Arguello, is running for Chair Terry Casillo’s seat. The investigation shows that Arguello was upset that lobbyist Mike Horner would not donate to that campaign.

“Naples property manager accused of misusing client money was sued. Then he bought a private jet” via Dan Glaun of the Naples Daily News — Some businessmen, when accused of embezzling their clients’ money, might try to lay low. Not Orlando Miserandino Ortiz. He bought a private jet. Thirty-three Collier and Lee county condo and homeowner associations have now accused Ortiz’s company American Property Management Services of financial misconduct, with the associations’ lawyer estimating losses totaling tens of millions of dollars. APMS was first sued in April for failing to turn over client bank accounts. Four days later, Ortiz created a company called Gama Jets LLC. It’s averaged four flights per week since the start of December, hitting destinations including Las Vegas.

“Don’t treat omicron lightly in Florida. It packs a punch” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The COVID-19 delta variant hit Florida hard. More people here died from the virus between August and November than in any other state. Even accounting for population, our death rate topped the rankings for days at a time. Omicron is not delta. The new variant is unlikely to kill as many Floridians. But it’s time to stop referring to it as “mild.” Milder than delta? Sure, so far, at least, and it looks like it could stay that way. Nothing really competes when compared to the worst of the worst. But that doesn’t make omicron a lightweight variant. In fact, it appears to be punching well above its reputation. Deaths have picked up, even if our Governor doesn’t want to talk about them. The death rate has spiked, even if we all want to move on.

“The smallest kids still lack a vaccine. The FDA must leave no uncertainty.” via The Washington Post editorial board — In considering whether to give emergency-use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children under 5 years old, it is imperative that the FDA retains public trust and protects the integrity of the process. Many parents are eager for their children to get this vaccine, but many others might be hesitant. The FDA is taking an unusual route in considering the merits and must not leave any doubts in the air. Pfizer said on Dec. 17 that a two-dose vaccine worked well to stimulate antibodies in children from 6 months to 2 years old in a clinical trial, but did not work in children from 2 years old to under 5.

“Relax, the coup people weren’t very good at it and won’t try again until 2024” via Alexandra Petri of The Washington Post — All kinds of election-traducing plans, in short, were circulating within the Trump White House like flies in the Oval Office, but without Reince Priebus to swat them. But it’s fine because Trump is gone (now), and he is not being made to face any consequences, because he learned his lesson! And he will definitely pick Mike Pence as his running mate in the future, out of respect for his display of sterling character, so we don’t need to worry about the Electoral Count Act at all. As long as we don’t read about the attempted coup or ask anyone questions about it when we invite them on the television, it’s nothing to worry our little heads over.

“When it comes to crime, Democrats are in danger of being mugged by reality” via Max Boot of The Washington Post — Biden is due to visit New York on Thursday to discuss surging gun violence after the fatal shootings of two city police officers. It’s none too soon. When it comes to crime, Democrats are in danger of being mugged by reality. Trump was the incumbent in 2020. That made it hard for Republicans to blame crime on Democrats. The political carnage this year could be even worse if Democrats don’t do more to reestablish their crime-fighting bona fides. The party has mercifully abandoned talk of defunding the police after that concept was repeatedly rejected at the ballot box.

“Where’s the cancel-culture outrage over banning books?” via Molly Jong-Fast of The Atlantic — It shouldn’t have come as a shock to me when the anti-cancel-culture warriors at Fox “News” had a rabbi on to defend the banning of the book, but it did. Right-wing pundits who spent months complaining bitterly when Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced they had stopped publishing six relatively unpopular books because they included some very racist illustrations were oddly silent when it came to the removal of Maus. The people obsessed with cancel culture have been conspicuously silent when it comes to banning books and politicizing libraries. Dispensing anti-vaccine content from an enormous platform is literally a matter of life and death.

The Florida Senate approved combined redistricting maps with the House. That means they are on their way to the state Supreme Court for review.

— The Legislative Black Caucus says their legislative agenda can’t seem to find its way to committee hearings.

— You don’t see a lot of legislation about it, but Florida is in a real affordable housing crisis. Sunrise talks with UF’s Shimberg Center for Housing Studies.

— Another “audience of one” ad taunting Trump is playing in select Florida markets.

To listen, click on the image below:

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at South Florida politics and other issues affecting the region.

Florida This Week on Tampa Bay’s WEDU with moderator Rob Lorei: Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who serves as Florida Republican Party vice-chair; NPR TV critic Eric Deggans and Tampa Bay Times sports columnist/reporter John Romano.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: Senate President Simpson and House Speaker Sprowls will discuss leadership agendas for the current Legislative Session.

Political Connections Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: An in-depth look at the Florida lawmakers debate on new election security measures as current voting laws are challenged in court; and the push for criminal justice reform during the 2022 Legislative Session.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays will discuss thousands of ballot initiative signatures that have been ruled invalid and how they may relate to voter fraud and voter security.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Host Gary Yordon talks with lobbyists Sean Pittman and Screven Watson.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Jacksonville City Council candidates Tracye Polson and Nick Howland discuss the Feb. 22 Special Election for the open at large Group 3 seat.

“COVID-19 delays Seminole High Olympic bobsledder’s trip to Beijing” via J.C. Carnahan of the Orlando Sentinel — Josh Williamson spent the past four years vying for a Team USA spot as an Olympic bobsledder at the Winter Games in Beijing. This weekend, he now needs two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests to make that a reality. The Seminole County native was scheduled to leave Los Angeles for China with teammates last Thursday, but a positive COVID-19 test three days earlier has kept him in limbo. According to multiple reports, he is one of several bobsled athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Williamson has been testing negative all week, and he expects to be cleared to leave for Beijing on Tuesday.

“Strong in qualifying, Jaelin Kauf gets head start at Beijing Games” via Pat Graham of The Associated Press — Before her qualifying round, moguls skier Kauf put on a pair of necklaces — one silver, the other gold — custom-made by her mom. Then, she went out and put herself in the mix for more hardware this weekend. The 25-year-old American got a great start on her Olympic journey, speeding through the bumps to finish third in a qualifying round Thursday, the night before the cauldron is lit in Beijing to mark the official start of these Olympics. She’ll be back at it Sunday with the medals on the line. “I’m stoked I put a solid top-to-bottom (run) down to start off the Olympics,” said Kauf, who also painted her nails red with gold sparkles for the occasion.

“Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary U.S. Winter Games athlete” via Dave Skretta of The Associated Press — Adam Rippon delivered one of those quintessential Olympic moments four years ago in Pyeongchang when his dazzling free skate helped to clinch the bronze medal for the U.S. in the team event to begin the figure skating program. Not only did Rippon leave fans breathless, but he also became the first openly gay American to medal at the Winter Games. LeDuc wants to do the same for U.S. athletes that identify as nonbinary. The 31-year-old LeDuc and pairs partner Ashley Cain-Gribble won their second national title last month in Nashville, giving them a spot in their first Olympics. While they are long shots to land on the pairs podium in Beijing, the final discipline of the figure skating program, they could help the U.S. win another team medal if they are selected to perform.

“Explainer: Water Cube where Michael Phelps ruled turns into Ice Cube” via Bernie Wilson of The Associated Press — Somewhere under the four sheets of curling ice being used for the Beijing Olympics is the swimming pool where Phelps splashed his way to history in the 2008 Summer Games. At first glance, the few spectators allowed into the National Aquatics Center might think the pool is gone forever, filled in to allow the curlers to slide their heavy granite stones down long, narrow sheets of ice to try to knock out their opponent’s rocks, accompanied by shouting and furious sweeping. Not so. In a cool bit of engineering and technology, the Water Cube has turned into the Ice Cube. The boxy building looks pretty much the same as it did 14 years ago. It’s just that for the time being, it’s a curling rink.

“Does Florida have the most players in Super Bowl 56 or does another state rank higher?” via Jason Dill of the Miami Herald — Florida has bragging rights over every other state each year when it comes to producing the most NFL players. The league put out a news release breaking down the top producing states following the opening week of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. And it showed the Sunshine State on top with 192 players on NFL rosters.

“Does Florida’s most famous flower stand a ghost of a chance?” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — You’ve heard of the ghost orchid, right? It was featured in Susan Orlean’s 1998 bestseller “The Orchid Thief,” as well as the 2002 Nicolas Cage–Meryl Streep movie based on it, “Adaptation.” Most of the year, a ghost orchid resembles nothing more than a leafless green lump stuck to the side of a tree. But in the summer, when it blooms, it looks like an albino frog caught in mid-leap. In the case of the ghost orchid, you can sum up the wild backstory in a single word: Poaching. “Due to its beauty and rarity,” the petition states, “the ghost orchid has long been prized by collectors in Florida.”

“Disney Cruise Line delays debut of Disney Wish at Port Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney Cruise Line today announced it has pushed the debut of its new ship Disney Wish at Port Canaveral this summer. The new class of ship was slated to make its first sailing on June 9, but citing delays at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenberg, Germany, where the ship has been under construction since 2020, the line is now shifting to a July 14 debut. The six-week push means the first 12 sailings planned have been canceled, and the line is working with customers now to either rebook or refund deposits. The line said it was offering impacted guests a 50% discount on a future cruise departing by Dec. 31, 2023.

Celebrating today are Dan Barrow of Veterans Florida, Dan Berger and former Sen. Dwight Bullard.

