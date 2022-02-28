Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.28.22

Good Monday morning.

Happiest of birthday wishes, Michelle Todd Schorsch, the woman who changed my life 11 years ago after a toast on a pirate ship.

I’ve written so much about her this past year because, as many of you know, she endured a horribly frightening health scare that came close to taking her away from us. Those 31 days she spent in the hospital was the longest of our lives.

But we’re not sad today, although I was crying Saturday evening again during a dinner for her birthday. It was just her, Ella Joyce, Stephane Smith, and me, and we couldn’t stop saying how lucky we were to be together.

We are just so grateful we are together, with Michelle actually still recovering.

I’ve extolled Michelle’s many, many wonderful qualities before, and I will continue to do so. Right now, what I want to express is she is my everything. I may not have realized just how much I love her until this past year. So, we’ll make her birthday special. And we are looking forward to many birthdays to come.

She said yes — This weekend, longtime Democratic operative Greg Goddard popped the question to Veronica Pizzorni of LSN Partners.

—@Vonderleyen: First, we are shutting down the E.U. airspace for Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the E.U. Including the private jets of oligarchs. Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the E.U. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify (Vladimir) Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe. Third, we will target the other aggressor in this war, (Alexander) Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners.

—@MarcoRubio: It’s a mistake to view #Putin threats are just posturing. If they find themselves losing in a conventional war, #Russia military doctrine calls for escalation to force negotiations by using non-strategic short-range missiles, artillery shells & land mines with nuclear warheads.

One thing when looking at maps like this is to note that Russian forces don’t necessarily control or hold all of the terrain they’ve passed. https://t.co/fSdLNqff9p — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 27, 2022

Oh my. I could cry. A small town near Chernihiv went on the street and stopped RU tanks.

People, you are wonderful. #RussiaGoHome #ukrainerules #NoToWar pic.twitter.com/ibdC0JbCZ9 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022

—@PaulSonne: For those on this platform giddy about the plummet of the ruble, a word of caution: the severity of this will create forces beyond everyone’s control. It could get very scary and not have the outcome you suspect.

—@WesleyHuntTX: We’re dumping Russian vodka but buying Russian oil.

“Prayer for Ukraine” performed by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York pic.twitter.com/5pi2l1Olpx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 27, 2022

—FLORIDA RESPONDS TO CRISIS IN UKRAINE —

“At CPAC, Ukraine takes a back seat to the culture wars” via David Siders of POLITICO — In his 20-minute speech at CPAC, Ron DeSantis hit on everything from immigration and “mob violence” to critical race theory, the Bill of Rights, and the peril of a “biomedical security state.” DeSantis, a U.S. Navy veteran and former member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, did not mention one thing on Thursday — Ukraine. It was a curious, but not entirely surprising, omission by one of the GOP’s leading presidential prospects as the world watched the Russian invasion unfold in real-time. Even in a country where conflicts abroad rarely animate the electorate, it was one of the starkest indicators in decades of how far the foreign policy has fallen on the Republican agenda. No longer is the GOP the Party whose President once told Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”

“Marco Rubio: Top Republican on Senate intelligence committee says ‘something is off with Vladimir Putin’” via Arpan Rai of the Independent — Rubio has claimed that “something is off” with Putin as invading Russian forces continued to attack Ukraine for the third day. “I wish I could share more, but for now, I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with #Putin,” Rubio said on Twitter.

“Rubio calls on Joe Biden to ‘diminish’ Putin’s ‘leverage’ over energy by lifting restrictions” via Brooke Singman of Yahoo News — Sen. Rubio said Putin’s “leverage over the world” is energy and called on the Biden administration to “diminish” that power by lifting restrictions on U.S. energy production. Rubio said he wished the Biden administration had been “more proactive” in responding to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “It seems like we’re just reacting to everything that’s happening,” Rubio said. “I don’t understand — we know that Putin’s top leverage over the world is energy, particularly in Europe, where 50% of their natural gas is coming from Russia.”

“Charlie Crist to Ron DeSantis: Light the Sunshine Skyway blue and yellow for Ukraine” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Crist has called on DeSantis to illuminate the Sunshine Skyway in blue and yellow, Ukraine’s national colors. Crist issued the request in a Saturday evening statement, which followed calls from critics for DeSantis to back Ukraine as it defends against Russia’s invasion. Crist has slammed DeSantis for not mentioning Ukraine during his speech at CPAC. DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, has brushed off calls for DeSantis to condemn Putin and back Ukraine, stressing that he is the Governor of a U.S. state, not an international leader.

“Former top immigration officials from Miami ask Biden to grant protection to Ukrainians in U.S.” via Syra Ortiz-Blanes of the Miami Herald — Two former top U.S. immigration officials from Miami urged President Biden on Sunday to extend immigration protections to eligible Ukrainians in the United States, following the Russian military invasion of the eastern European nation. Emilio T. González, the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President George W. Bush, and Leon Rodriguez, who headed the agency under former President Barack Obama, asked Biden in a one-page letter to give Ukrainian nationals in the U.S. Temporary Protection Status. TPS allows people from nations in turmoil to temporarily live and work in the United States and protects them from deportation.

“Protest at the Florida Capitol in opposition to invasion of Ukraine” via Brandon Spencer of WCTV — As the situation in Ukraine continues to unfold, local Ukrainians and supporters gathered at the Florida State Capitol in opposition to the invasion. Ukrainians were horrified when they learned about Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine in eight years, but they will not allow fear to stop them from fighting. On Saturday, about 75 people gathered at the Capitol to show their support to Ukraine as it continues to be at war. Protesters chanted “close the sky” as they asked NATO to ban all air travel in Ukraine to stop the aerial attacks of Russia.

“Scott Plakon calls Putin ‘evil man’” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Introduced as the highest-ranking Ukrainian-American official in Florida, Rep. Plakon Saturday condemned Putin as evil and extolled the bravery of Ukrainians fighting his army. “I’ve been hesitant to talk about political things as good and evil. But some political things are good and evil. Vladimir Putin is an evil man,” Plakon told 200-300 people gathered at the three-day Ukrainian Orlando Festival, which turned into a Ukrainian peace rally Saturday at the Apopka Amphitheater. The arena was plastered with posters reading, “Stop Putin.” “Stop War.” and “Stand with Ukraine.” “The people of Ukraine are good — in protecting their families,” continued Plakon, the Lake Mary Republican of Ukrainian heritage. “In the end, good wins.”

“Central Florida nonprofit provides aid for wounded soldiers in Ukraine” via Megan Mellado of WESH — The crisis in Ukraine is directly impacting people in Central Florida. That includes a local nonprofit organization that helps injured soldiers from Ukraine. Iryna Discipio, President of Revived Soldiers Ukraine, says her organization focuses on purchasing medical supplies and equipment to deliver to those in need. They’re also working on supporting women and children and providing housing to soldiers and their families. The military operation in Ukraine, though, is presenting some challenges. Discipio says they’re having trouble shipping things to Ukraine, and flying in isn’t an option. Driving through Poland, she says, is likely the next best thing. They also plan on offering more help from their facility there.

Blue and yellow fountain lights tonight at @LakeEolaPark. As we watch from afar, our city stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our community's residents with Ukrainian roots. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8J8rmzRZXh — City of Orlando Gets Vaccinated 💉 #IGotMyShot (@citybeautiful) February 26, 2022

“At this year’s Apopka Ukrainian Festival emotions ran high as war rages on” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The Apopka Ukrainian Festival is usually an annual celebration of the country’s independence. But with war raging on after Russia invaded Ukraine, the festival was instead filled with passionate speeches and songs asking the U.S. to help the country battle the Russians. The Elegy Studio Chicago flew in Thursday ready to sing happy Ukrainian songs until, at the last minute, the academy changed the songs to reflect the war. They flew their crew of 12 Ukrainian-American children to sing for the first time at the festival. “We can’t sing happy songs [when] we are in times of war,” said Lana Polyak, director of the studio. Instead, the group sang songs in English and Ukrainian, focused on war and hope.

“‘It breaks my heart.’ Ukrainian Sarasota residents pray for their loved ones” via Jesse Medoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Conflict continues to escalate in Ukraine as Russian forces push forward with an invasion under Putin, and local residents with ties to the country are mourning the devastation. Vera Lackatas prayed by herself on the last pew inside St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on Friday morning just after Mass. The conflict has ravaged her country since the day she was born in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where war sirens rang out earlier on Friday. Lackatas now lives in North Port, home to about 5,000 Ukrainians. The church is one of four Ukrainian congregations in the area and is among dozens of Ukrainian organizations. The church hosted a prayer for those impacted by the conflict on Friday morning.

“Southwest Florida holds rally to support loved ones still in Ukraine” via Zach Oliveri, Justin Kase, and Drew Hill of WINK — People in Southwest Florida are showing support for loved ones and friends still in Ukraine. Many of those rallying on Friday night live with the uncertainty of what’s next for their family members still living there. There is a complex range of emotions setting over North Port right now, as Southwest Florida has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the U.S. Sadness for the families and friends still in Ukraine. But hopefulness that the rally at home shows that people are standing with them. Explosions in the night sky and school buildings destroyed by rockets and the Russian forces pushing into Ukraine have become heartbreaking images for many of us. Russian troops are continuing to bear down Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“Tampa-based nonprofit Project DYNAMO first to begin rescuing Americans from Ukraine” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — A Tampa-based nonprofit specializing in extricating Americans from hostile regions around the world said it began rescue operations in Ukraine minutes after Russia invaded the country. Project DYNAMO said it began planning for rescue missions in January after Biden indicated the U.S. wouldn’t be able to conduct rescue missions if the country were invaded. Biden encouraged Americans in Ukraine to leave in the days and weeks leading up to the invasion. Last week, the U.S. State Department evacuated diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Kyiv, and planning rescue operations began in earnest. The judge said DYNAMO had received a “significant uptick” in applications of Americans desperate to flee the country. He said the group still is accepting applications on its website.

“Nyet to Naples: With Ukraine under siege, Vienna Philharmonic won’t bring Russians to town” via Harriet Howard Heithaus of Naples Daily News — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached Naples already in a Cultural Cold War. The Vienna Philharmonic, in town Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1-2, is coming without its scheduled high-profile Russian conductor, Valery Gergiev, and Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, the original soloist. Gergiev was to conduct the orchestra at Artis — Naples. Matsuev was the scheduled pianist for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on Tuesday. Friday morning, the orchestra’s website, which had previously listed their names, showed no names for either conductor or soloist for the Artis-Naples concerts.

“How the war in Ukraine may affect Florida tourism” via Garrett Phillips of CBS 12 — The Russian invasion of Ukraine already has ripple effects throughout the world, including here in Florida. According to Robert Lloyd, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Florida could face fewer tourists. “We have a lot of international travelers, who come from particularly Europe, who will come to places like Orlando for the tourism there, or South Florida, and that may be adversely affected as well,” Lloyd said. Research from VisitFlorida.org shows Florida saw more than 122 million visitors to the state in 2021, representing a 54% increase from the previous year. The biggest reason tourism could take a hit in Florida? The price of gas could see significant increases due to sanctions Russia will face from the United States and other countries.





—TOP STORY —

This is a sad story about the tragic (and preventable) death of a Florida State Prison nurse and the state’s vigorous effort to duck responsibility for it. Sharon Johnson’s 2019 death is the subject of a lawsuit by her family against the Florida Department of Corrections.

For a year, the FDOC slow-walked the release of an internal review into the death of Johnson, killed by an off-duty corrections officer in a DUI crash.

The report has finally come to light; it all but confirms that the corrections officer got very drunk on prison grounds over several hours when he shouldn’t have even been there, was repeatedly in the company of on-duty co-workers, was cautioned by supervisors, and eventually drove off. He was the only other driver in the collision that killed Johnson, who was on her way to work her shift at the prison.

Yet in a shocking outcome that smacks of circling the wagons, the modern version of a still vibrant “ol’ boy network,” and intense institutional whitewashing, the agency’s Inspector General concluded that allegations against the correctional officer and a supervisor were unfounded.

This is not a good look for the DOC, one of the executive branch agencies under the authority of the Governor.

Continue reading one of the most important stories I’ve written here.

— DATELINE TALLY —

Chris Sprowls talks leaders, readers in new podcast — Reading has always been a central part of Speaker Sprowls’ primary mission to defend American values. Sprowls is launching a new podcast, “Read, White, & Blue,” where he hosts conversations with authors of books that have helped shape his worldview, and sometimes, Florida’s public policy, too. The inaugural season of the “Read, White, & Blue” podcast will give listeners insights into one of the most powerful state leaders in Florida’s favorite books and how the ideas on the page have impacted his public service. “I believe books are the doorway to new ideas,” he said. “Over the years, many of those ideas have leapt off the printed page and into public policies that have shaped the future of Florida.” New episodes are published weekly on Tuesdays at 6 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on all other listening platforms.

“Florida House, bowing to DeSantis, OKs redistricting plan that could threaten minority district” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — DeSantis got what he wanted from the House Redistricting Committee Friday, which advanced congressional boundaries that eliminate a Jacksonville-to-Tallahassee district held by Black Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. Fellow Republicans on the panel bowed to the Governor’s veiled threat that he’d veto any map that kept the wide-ranging, 45% Black, North Florida district in place. Lawson said he was “disappointed” that House leadership “caved to the demands of Ron DeSantis to push a partisan, unconstitutional congressional map.”

“Florida’s 15-week abortion ban will have dramatic effects on patients and providers. Here’s what to expect.” via Caroline Catherman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Should a proposed 15-week abortion limit making its way through the Legislature go into effect in July, Floridians can expect a dramatic fallout. That could look like a burst of activity at clinics, increased travel to other states for procedures, intensifying legal challenges, and a heavier burden on the poor. Florida has 56 clinics, with 43 licensed to do the second-trimester abortions that would become illegal should the proposed measures go into effect. Only a sliver of Florida counties, 17 of Florida’s 67, have abortion clinics, and their administrators are preparing for a law change that would reduce the cutoff for abortions from 24 weeks.

College reaccreditation plan hits snag — A House-backed plan that would force state universities to accreditation from new accrediting bodies faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida reported that the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced the proposal (SB 7044) by an 11-9 margin, with two Republicans joining Democrats in voting against the plan. “I love my Tesla,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes, who voted against the bill alongside fellow Republican Sen. Ed Hooper. “If someone told me I had to buy another car, but it couldn’t be a Tesla, I would be upset.” Opponents say the bill is little more than retaliation against the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for interfering in selecting a new FSU president, a position that Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sought.

What Richard Corcoran may be reading — “Bill banning lobbying for ex-lawmakers heads to DeSantis’ desk” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Former lawmakers who lobby their ex-colleagues in the Legislature or executive branch could face a $10,000 fine and other sanctions starting next year, after the Senate unanimously passed HB 7001 on Wednesday, sending it to DeSantis’ desk. The bill, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023, would also apply to the heads of state agencies under DeSantis or the Cabinet. That bill and another measure (HB 7003) that applies the same ban to ex-judges (and passed unanimously) are implementing a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 to extend the current two-year lobbying ban on ex-lawmakers six years. The Florida Commission on Ethics would issue a report with a recommendation for punishment to the Governor, who would make the final decision.

“House unanimously passes bill to increase regulation on pharmacy middlemen” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — The House on Friday unanimously approved of a bill authored by Rep. Jackie Toledo that would lead to increased oversight of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, who act as middlemen between health insurers and pharmaceutical companies. The bill, House Bill 357, would grant the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) the ability to audit and fine pharmacy benefit managers for violations of the requirements they are held to per their registration with state oversight while also giving pharmacies the ability to appeal audit findings made by health plans and Pharmacy Benefit Managers using American Health Care Association’s existing dispute resolution program.

“House passes security deposit alternative bill” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A bill that would create consumer protections for tenants who choose to pay a monthly fee instead of a security deposit cleared the full House on Thursday with an 88-27 vote. Security deposit alternatives allow renters to avoid paying a security deposit, which is often equivalent to an entire month’s rent, paying a monthly fee instead. Companies such as Assurant, LeaseLock, Rhino, Obligo and Jetty offer security deposit alternatives that range in price and terms, but typically cost a fraction of a security deposit. HB 537, sponsored by Rep. Jim Mooney, would ensure the terms of any security deposit alternative agreement are fully disclosed before a lease is signed and provide tenants with a guarantee that they may cancel the payment plan and instead provide a security deposit mid-lease.

“Senate passes anchoring bill” via Timothy O’Hara of Key West Citizen — The Senate unanimously passed a bill that reduces the number of moorings placed off Key West required to implement a bill passed last year that requires vessels anchored outside of managed mooring fields to be moved every 90 days. The 90-day anchoring limit will help reduce the high number of derelict vessels in Keys’ waters, and the costs to remove them. Next week, the state House expects to vote on its companion bill, HB 1065. State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, sponsored SB 1432 to amend an anchoring regulation the state Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessel every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field.

— MORE TALLY —

“They painfully aborted unborn son due to major heart defect — bill may not allow that option” via Kirby Wilson of the Miami Herald — To his parents, Nathaniel wasn’t a “pregnancy,” or a collection of cells. He wasn’t a fetus. He was a child. They had named him. Announced his coming arrival. Danielle Tallafuss and her husband decided to terminate her first pregnancy at 22 weeks upon learning that Nathaniel would have been born with hypoplastic left-heart syndrome, an underdevelopment of the left side of the heart, to protect their child from the toll his condition would take on his life. This year, Republican state leaders have proposed a bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. For a state that has long granted its citizens privacy in abortion, this is a revolutionary proposal that has been litigated for hours at legislative committees, at rallies and on the House floor.

“Your FPL bill helps fund charging stations for 58,000 electric vehicle owners. Two lawmakers say it shouldn’t” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — If you are a Florida Power & Light customer, you are helping to fund the utility’s $175 million plan to expand its network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. It will increase fast-charging facilities along an 800-mile network of major roadways and provide charging ports at businesses and residential homes. Two lawmakers seek to remove the burden of funding the program from the utility’s 5.6 million ratepayers who aren’t among the state’s 58,000 electric vehicle owners. Sen. Keith Perry and Rep. David Berrero are sponsoring bills that would bar investor-owned utilities from recovering development costs for EV charging stations from all ratepayers after January 1, 2024.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

As the Legislature considers the future of the state’s water rights in Senate Bill 2508, a new poll shows a sizable majority of Floridians want Florida in charge, not Washington.

St. Pete Polls surveyed Floridians statewide between Feb. 24 and 25, finding 87% of respondents felt it important for the state control to remain in control of water supply. When asked to choose between the state or federal government controlling water supply to avoid water shortages, nearly 79% sided with the state compared to 21% in favor of the federal government.

In Feb., Wauchula Republican Sen. Ben Albritton introduced Senate Bill 2508, which institutes accountability measures for the South Florida Water Management District, the agency overseeing the Lake Okeechobee watershed. The bill provides additional certainty for the state to deliver water promises to permitted users, including cities such as West Palm Beach, Native American tribes such as the Seminoles, South Florida’s farming community, and environmental uses, such as the Florida Everglades.

An initial version of the bill drew fire from Florida environmental lobbying groups such as the Everglades Foundation and Captains for Clean Water over concerns that it would negatively impact Everglades projects such as the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.

In response, Albritton filed an amendment to clarify provisions that the bill’s provisions don’t affect a 2017 law on water resources. While the amendment was not a “deal” with the Governor’s Office, Senators hope the measure will address DeSantis’ concerns.

St. Pete Polls conducted the survey through an automated phone call polling system. The survey’s sample size was 1,614 and a 2.4% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

— SKED —



— The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee meet to consider several appointees: Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon, Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, and Department of Management Services Secretary Todd Inman, 9 a.m., Room 110 of the Senate Office Building.

— House Minority Leader Evan Jenne holds a virtual meeting, joined by Reps. Fentrice Driskell and Carlos Guillermo Smith, 10 a.m. Zoom link here. Also, livestreamed on The Florida Channel.

— The Senate Appropriations Committee meets to consider SB 1728, from Sen. Jim Boyd, to change the property-insurance system, address roof-damage claims among other issues, 10:30 a.m., Room 412 of the Knott Building.

— The House Appropriations Committee meets to take up HB 7061, from Rep. Daniel Perez, to make changes to the state’s elections, including creating an Office of Election Crimes and Security in the Department of State to investigate cases of election irregularities, 10:30 a.m., Room 212 of the Knott Building.

— The House Health and Human Services Committee meets to consider HB 987, from Rep. Jason Shoaf, to make changes to visitation rules for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and intermediate care facilities, 1 p.m., Morris Hall of the House Office Building.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets, 15 minutes after the Appropriations Committee meeting, Room 401 of the Senate Office Building.

— The House Rules Committee meets to set the special-order calendar, 7 p.m., Room 404 of the House Office Building.

— The House Commerce Committee meets to take up a pair of bills (HB 1543/HB 1545) from Rep. Josie Tomkow to line up additional funds for broadband expansion, 1 p.m., Room 212 of the Knott Building.

— House Education and Employment Committee meets, 3:30 p.m., Morris Hall of the House Office Building.

— The House Judiciary Committee will debate HB 985, by Rep. Mike Beltran, which would raise thresholds for sovereign immunity, 3:30 p.m., Room 404 of the House Office Building.

— The House State Affairs Committee will consider HB 1197, by Rep. Plakon, lawmaker’s latest look at public-sector union dues, as well as HB 403, by Rep. Mike Giallombardo, to crack down on onerous local ordinances, 3:30 p.m., Room 212 of the Knott Building.

— LOBBY REGS —

—STATEWIDE —

“Orlando Marriott hosts a White nationalist conference with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — For the second straight year, an Orlando hotel hosted a secret White nationalist conference as CPAC went on nearby, and this year U.S. Rep. Greene was the special guest. Greene then appeared Saturday at CPAC in a panel discussion entitled “They Can’t Shut Us Up!” On Friday night, the Orlando World Center Marriott was the scene of White nationalist Nick Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference. The Hilton Orlando was the host to AFPAC last year, also during CPAC.

“‘That is fraud.’ GOP registered more than 100 voters as Republicans without their consent” via Bianca Padró Ocasio, Ana Claudia Chacin, Sarah Blaskey, Rosmery Izaguirre, Ben Conarck, Nicholas Nehamas and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — In all, 22 voters at Vernon Ashley Plaza, the public housing complex in Hialeah, told reporters their Party affiliation had also been changed without their knowledge or consent last year. All of them became Republicans. All of the paperwork was submitted by Republican Party canvassers, records show. The pattern was repeated in low-income housing complexes throughout Hialeah and Little Havana. A team of reporters visited eight locations where voter registration data showed unusually high numbers of voters switching from one party to another last year. Many voters who spoke to the Herald didn’t realize a change had been made to their Party affiliation until reporters visited them.

“‘It’s criminal’: Florida homeowners struggle as insurance rates soar. Here’s why.” via Catie Wegman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Homeowners insurance premiums are up nearly 25% this year and aren’t expected to level off soon, said Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan association that provides insurance education and research. Moreover, Friedlander noted that Florida had the highest average premium nationwide in 2021, at $3,600, 157.5% more expensive than the $1,398 U.S. average. There are a few reasons why, industry experts said: Unrenewed policies, fraudulent roofing schemes, increasing replacement costs, and limited legislative oversight.

“Can my landlord raise my rent that much? Florida renters do — and don’t — have rights” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Here’s the not-so-new news: Florida law leans heavily in favor of landlords and property rights. There’s very little that governments can do under state statutes to protect renters from price gouging. But they can protect renters in other ways, such as through the ordinance that the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously approved this month requiring landlords to give 60 days’ notice before raising rent by more than 5%. That rule could be extended to the rest of Miami-Dade County under legislation proposed by Commissioner Eileen Higgins. Sixty days give renters time to look for cheaper living options if they don’t plan to pay up. But a rent increase is a rent increase, and many tenants will not find greener pastures elsewhere.

“Sugar-cane burning lawsuit dropped by Florida residents” via The Associated Press — A lawsuit claiming that the sugar industry’s controlled crop burns are dangerous to nearby residents in Florida was dropped on Friday. Attorneys for several of Florida’s largest sugar companies and attorneys for a dozen residents from Glades, Hendry and Palm Beach counties agreed in West Palm Beach federal court that the case should be dismissed with prejudice, and each side should pay their own attorney fees. The class-action lawsuit was filed in June 2019, claiming the burns reduce property values and compromise air quality with toxic carcinogens. One of the companies named in the suit was U.S. Sugar Corporation. Company spokeswoman Judy Sanchez said sugar-cane farmers have maintained from the start that the lawsuit was without merit.

Exclusive — “‘Silenced’: WUCF employees speak up on toxic workplace” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Employees had plenty to say about working at WUCF, the PBS affiliate and 89.9FM station at the University of Central Florida. “I have felt silenced. I have felt that my expertise isn’t valued,” wrote one anonymous employee in October. Another wrote, “This is only a recent development, but I feel like the staff is now being given a voice.” The department has faced turmoil after its executive director Phil Hoffman resigned in August amid many employee complaints about his temper and the station’s toxic environment.

— CPAC —

“Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll, revs up campaign speculation amid Biden polling collapse” via Marc Caputo and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — Trump overwhelmingly won a straw poll at the nation’s top conservative conference Sunday, another sign of his continued dominance in the GOP. Trump received 59% of the vote in CPAC’s non-scientific straw poll, long considered an early measure of the popularity of Republican presidential hopefuls. It’s a modest improvement of about four percentage points since last year’s CPAC Florida straw poll. If there was any doubt that the political right’s love affair with Trump remains strong, it was removed by roaring ovations during his speech here Saturday night and buried by the straw poll.

“Republicans’ 2024 advice to DeSantis: Wait your turn” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — If DeSantis wants to “Make America Florida” in 2024, he’s going to have to challenge Trump, his followers and a Republican Party that’s still beholden to the former President. Republican insiders, party activists and GOP establishment figures heaped praise on the Florida Governor in interviews this week at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando and across the country. But they concede that if DeSantis jumps into the 2024 presidential contest, as some close to the Governor believe he will do, Trump will crush him, should the former President run again. If DeSantis follows through on a bid for President in 2024, he is likely to run up against a national Republican Party that likes him but loves Trump.

“Rick Scott touts proposed GOP agenda at CPAC, rallies against ‘militant left’” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Sen. Scott lambasted the “militant left” at CPAC on Saturday and exalted his new 11-point plan as the GOP’s best defense against an “enemy within.” In a roughly 20-minute speech, Scott portrayed America as a nation under siege by socialist actors, media, academia and Hollywood, among others. Those actors, Scott warned, still want more. Scott said they’re plotting to “redefine” government and silence conservatives. He added that they’re also seeking to “destroy” religious liberty, gender identity, and capitalism. “They want to end the American experiment,” he said to the cheering crowd.

“Ashley Moody at CPAC decries lack of enforcement at southern border” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Moody doubled down Friday at CPAC, amplifying calls for the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Moody is among a slew of Republican attorneys general demanding his resignation amid a crisis at the southern border. Speaking on a CPAC panel in Orlando, Moody lambasted Mayorkas, saying the appointee of Biden is failing to enforce laws already on the books. She mocked Mayorkas’ appearances at the border, and questioned his choice to wear a Border Patrol jacket during visits. “Why are you wearing that? You’re not letting us follow the law,” Moody gibed.

“Byron Donalds: Young Americans are facing the ‘political question of our time’” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Donalds warned CPAC attendees Friday that Democratic leaders are targeting the young as part of an effort to roll out socialism in America. Donald’s roughly 10-minute speech in Orlando tackled a slew of topics, including inflation, capitalism and critical race theory. It also featured jabs at Democratic figures, including Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Young Americans, he contended, are facing the “political question of our time.” “The battle for our future, the battle for our country, the battle for our economy is in every public school, every private school, every charter school, and every home-school across America,” said Donalds, who represents Naples and other Southwest Florida communities.

“Greg Steube at CPAC: U.S. under Biden is failing on the world stage” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Biden is culpable in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Steube warned Friday at CPAC. An Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Steube decried Biden as a poor leader whose supposed foreign policy failures have empowered adversaries such as China and Russia. Steube argued America’s weak foreign influence poses a broader threat to national security. Unlike Trump, who maintained peace through “strength,” Steube contended Biden exhibits weakness on the world stage. “China knows that they can do whatever they want, and Biden will do nothing to stop it,” said Steube, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“False voting fraud claims permeate CPAC, signaling potential 2022 troubles for GOP” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The MyPillow CEO was talking voter fraud on a side stage, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone held a fraud-filled news conference at a nearby hamburger restaurant and Trump, the main megaphone for baseless fraud claims, was the headline speaker. False notions that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump are featured in ways big and small as Republicans gather in Orlando for CPAC, from the flags saying, “Trump won” in the vendor booths to the Ohio U.S. Senate candidate who declared to big applause that “this election was stolen from Donald J. Trump.” Experts say that that’s a problem for the GOP heading into the 2022 election.

“Putin who? At CPAC, few Republicans mention Russian autocrat” via Marc Caputo and Peter Nicholas of NBC News — The annual gathering of the Republican Party’s most conservative members this week took place 9,000 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine, but for some, the distance wasn’t enough. Speaker after speaker at the CPAC elided or downplayed references to Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine days ago launched a war that drew widespread condemnation from the international community for costing innocent lives with no justification. The Republicans who did bring up Russia used the opportunity to test-drive a message that blamed Biden for the conflict, another potential line of attack against Democrats who face an uphill battle in midterm contests to defend their slim majorities in Congress.

—2022 —

First in Sunburn — ‘Running scared’: New Val Demings ad trashes proposed GOP ‘tax hike’ — Demings’ ad slams the Rubio-Scott tax proposal as a plan to “hike taxes on Florida’s working-class families and seniors,” and highlights “Rubio’s failure to reject the plan and to show up for Floridians.” The 30-second spot is part of an ongoing, six-figure media buy and is the first Senate Democratic challenger to launch paid advertising attacking the proposal.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“Will new abortion restrictions, long-sought goal of conservatives, produce a political backlash and help Democrats in 2022 elections?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As Republicans signaled months ago that 2022 would be the year they’d impose new restrictions on abortion access in Florida, Democrats had a warning: Limiting access would produce a political backlash, and a torrent of enraged voters would punish the GOP in this year’s elections. Now, with Florida about to enact a ban on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, many Democrats and abortion-rights activists are resigned to a different reality. Any adverse reaction may amount to little more than a political ripple. Kathryn DePalo-Gould, a political scientist, said the notion that abortion restrictions will translate into Republicans getting voted out of office is “wishful thinking.”

“Annette Taddeo on how Miami-Dade and Latinos will decide Florida” via Sabrina Rodriguez of POLITICO — Can Democrats win in Florida in 2022? Will they regain ground lost with Hispanic voters in 2020? For state Sen. Taddeo, the answer is simple: Yes, if they put a Latina, one who understands Hispanics across the state and specifically in South Florida, at the top of the ticket. Now, Taddeo and Democrats face an uphill battle in Florida, home to the third-largest Hispanic population in the country. Taddeo is convinced she can create a winning coalition and energize the Democratic base, especially if she gets to run alongside Rep. Demings, who is running to unseat GOP Sen. Rubio. “We’ve never tried an African American woman at the top of the ticket running for Senate with a Latina running for Governor,” she points out. “That’s something Democrats have never tried.”

“Democrat Adam Christensen ends brief campaign for Ag Commissioner — he’s too young” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Christensen ended his bid for Agriculture Commissioner Friday after just one day because he is too young. A candidate has to be at least 30 years old to be elected to a Cabinet post in Florida, he said. Christensen is 28. He won’t turn 30 until 11 months after this year’s November General Election. Not knowing that at the time, he had filed Thursday to run for Agriculture Commissioner. That arguably had made him the first significant Democrat in the contest for a seat being vacated by the Democrats’ only member of the Cabinet, Nikki Fried, who is running for Governor instead of for re-election. Christensen said he withdrew Friday morning after meeting with Division of Elections officials.

“Martin Hyde appears to end congressional campaign after traffic flap” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Hyde appears to have ended his campaign against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. The move comes after Hyde received national media attention and scorn over a police bodycam video of his actions at a traffic stop. Hyde apologized for his behavior in a letter published by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. But he also made clear he will not be pursuing a seat in the U.S. House at this point. “I am sorry because in a democracy without congressional term limits, I have taken away the opportunity for people to make changes in a stagnant system that rewards incumbency over innovation and true local representation,” he wrote.

“Duval GOP opens RNC Black American Community Center on Normandy Boulevard” via Kent Justice of News 4 Jax — On the heels of seeing a Republican elected in a Special City Council Election this week, the Republican Party in Duval County opened its first RNC campaign office Friday. It was a first in another way, the RNC Black American Community Center on Normandy Boulevard. Council President Sam Newby and Council Vice President Terrance Freeman believe the office, as a place to foster conversation and education on party principles, will create a better understanding. “And the most important thing: We want to listen, we want to see what the constituents want us to do, you know, for the city of Jacksonville and for and for the country,” Newby said.





—CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida health equity experts reflect on progress, setbacks two years into COVID-19” via Lauren Peace and Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — With many public officials and private citizens eager to move past the still-active pandemic, experts say it’s vitally important to keep attention on the massive resources still needed to eliminate health disparities. CDC data shows that Black people have accounted for at least 92,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Researchers say that’s likely an underestimate because 15% of the deaths reported did not include race information. They say Black people are about 1.7 times more likely to die of the virus than are White people after making age adjustments.

First look — Crist offers vision for Florida post-COVID-19 — In video remarks released Monday, Crist talks about the state beginning to rebuild after “three years of failure” under DeSantis’ leadership. “It’s time to get back to normal,” Crist says. “The good news is that with omicron fading, vaccines plentiful, and new drugs to treat the virus close at hand, we should be able to turn the page on this crisis for good. We got here because while some of our leaders played partisan politics, others got to work — and together, we all did our part.” Crist vows that as Governor, he will work Floridians with “a steady hand to rebuild this economy, to rebuild our schools, and to bring us all back together again.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Jacksonville gave $64 million in COVID-19 compensation to city employees. But who’s paying the tab?” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — In the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a city of Jacksonville policy that doubled the standard compensation rate for a large number of city employees escalated into a $64 million obligation that still weighs heavily on City Hall because it has not obtained any federal aid for the expense. The compensation obligation far exceeds what the city paid in the past during storm-related emergencies when “essential employees” earned extra for reporting to work. The ballooning expense during the pandemic caused city Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes to write in a May 2020 email, “This is not sustainable.”

— CORONA NATION —

“Nearly half Biden’s 500M free COVID-19 tests still unclaimed” via Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar of the Orlando Sentinel — Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. Wild demand swings have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with tests. On January’s first day of the White House test giveaway, COVIDtests.gov received over 45 million orders. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

“CDC loosens guidelines for mask-wearing as omicron recedes” via Fiona Rutherford of Bloomberg — U.S. health officials dialed back their threshold for COVID-19 masking recommendations, a signal that the federal government is shifting into a new phase of its pandemic response that prioritizes protecting hospitals and vulnerable people over broadly preventing infections. The CDC introduced a new three-tiered system for classifying local COVID-19 risks. In areas where the risks from the virus are low, officials said that most people could go without masks in indoor public places such as restaurants or shopping malls. In medium-risk areas, where the virus impacts the health care system, people at potential increased risk of severe COVID-19 should talk with their doctor about masking.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Biden to send more U.S. workers back to office” via Hans Nicholas, Glen Johnson and Stef W. Kight of Axios — The Biden administration plans to accelerate the return of the federal workforce this week, as the White House seeks to show the country that in-person work can be safe. Biden wants to lead by example, arguing that most Americans can safely return to the workplace. Biden’s team discusses the best way to send a clear back-to-work signal to America, perhaps in the State of the Union address on Tuesday, but probably in a separate COVID-19 speech later in March. Nearly two years in, vast swaths of the federal workforce aren’t yet back in the office. Agencies have been allowed to set their own policies, and are in various stages of return.

— MORE CORONA —

“Welcome to the pandemic twilight. But ‘endemic’ does not mean gone forever” via The Washington Post editorial board — The decision by the CDC to ease mask recommendations for the vast majority of the country marks a shift. The pandemic virus is becoming endemic. A pandemic is an emergency, with disease spreading out of control across countries and continents. “Endemic” suggests the disorder is regular, present and predictable. But making the shift must not entail surrender or abandon. Relief is certainly at hand. Omicron infections have plunged from their January peak. Although vaccination in the United States is not as broad as it should be, there is reason to hope that the virus is running out of steam and the spread is slowing.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Post-ABC poll finds a deeply pessimistic nation, worried about the economy and Biden’s leadership” via Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post — Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a profoundly pessimistic nation, one that largely sees the economy worsening under his watch, disapproves of his leadership on key issues and currently prefers that Republicans control Congress after the November elections. Biden will be dealing with multiple problems when he speaks to the nation in prime time from the House chamber. Russian troops have invaded Ukraine, disrupted the stability of Europe and challenged the Western alliance. The sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies could hike oil prices. Meanwhile, Biden faces the fallout from remaining pieces of a domestic plan stalled for months.

“A majority says Biden’s first year was a failure, a new poll finds” via Deomenico Montanaro of NPR — Rising inflation, a continuing pandemic, a foreign policy misstep in Afghanistan and Democratic infighting all marred Biden‘s first year, and now a majority of respondents to a new poll say his first year was a “failure.” In all, 56% said Biden’s first year in office was a failure, versus just 39% who said it was a success. What’s more, 54% said he’s not fulfilling his campaign promises, and 52% said he had done more to divide the country than unite it, despite uniting the country being a pillar of Biden’s 2020 presidential run.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Rubio invokes Ukraine to say Americans also risk losing freedoms, points to cancel culture” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Rubio said the threat to freedom and liberty in Ukraine should be a warning to Americans who also are facing an erosion of liberty because of cancel culture. Rubio invoked Ukrainian soldiers dying to defend the sovereignty of their democracy against Russian aggression to argue that Americans shouldn’t take their freedoms for granted. “These are people who are basically saying we refuse to be Putin’s slaves,” Rubio said in a morning speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “We refuse to live under tyranny. We’re prepared to give our life and die for it.” Rubio added that the fighting in Ukraine shows “how precious freedom and liberty is, how quickly it can be lost.”

— CRISIS —

“Fernandina Beach man receives 75 days in prison for Capitol riot” via Wes Wolfe of the Fernandina Beach News-Leader — Convicted Capitol rioter and Fernandina Beach resident Justin Register received a sentence of 75 days in prison in a hearing the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, bringing to close one of a few chapters in Northeast Florida’s connection to stopping the certification of a duly elected American President by storming the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in October related to his actions, and in federal criminal courts, the sentence can be either prison time or probation, but not both. “He walked in past broken windows and likely over smashed glass,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dreher wrote in the government’s sentencing memorandum. Register’s attorney argued in a filing that he was essentially a puppet.

“Florida man who paraded Nancy Pelosi’s lectern around U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 75 days in jail” via Tom Jackman of The Washington Post — Adam Johnson, the Florida man who posed for a picture while carrying the lectern of House Speaker Pelosi in the Senate Rotunda of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and led a pro-Trump mob that tried to break into the House chamber that day, was sentenced to 75 days in jail Friday and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. “A message just has to be sent,” Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton told Johnson.

“Jan. 6 suspect seeks separation from co-defendants” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — For nearly eight months, Josh Doolin’s name has been linked with those of four friends accused of committing serious crimes during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Doolin’s lawyer filed a petition earlier this month with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia asking a judge to sever his case from those of his four co-defendants, three of whom are current or former Polk County residents. Doolin, 24, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. He has been free on bond since his indictment in June.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump again calls Putin ‘smart’ in CPAC speech, hints at 2024 presidential run” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Impeached over allegations he withheld aid from Ukraine as leverage to prompt an investigation of his political opponent, former President Trump portrayed himself as a strong supporter of the country Saturday while continuing to call Putin “smart” as he invades Ukraine. Trump also teased another presidential run in a profane and lengthy campaign-style speech to a large crowd at CPAC in Orlando. “On November 2024, they will find out like never before. We did it twice, and we’ll do it again; we’re going to be doing it again a third time,” Trump told the crowd, apparently alluding to his false claim that he actually won the presidency twice, but Biden took office because of voter fraud.

“House Dems step up investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive records” via Nicholas Wu and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — House Democrats are intensifying an investigation into the alleged removal and destruction of sensitive presidential records by Trump and his inner circle. House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney is asking the National Archives to provide information about top Trump advisers’ discussions about preserving and storing White House records, amid growing evidence that they repeatedly ran afoul of record-keeping requirements for documents and social media accounts. “The American people deserve to know the extent of what former President Trump did to hide and destroy federal records and make sure these abuses do not happen again,” Maloney said in a statement.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Racially gerrymandered City Council districts reduce the influence of Black voters” via Isaiah Rumlin for The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville City Council is currently finalizing new Council and School Board district voting lines. It is vitally important that members of the public raise their voices to challenge a proposed map that will reduce the influence of Black voters in future elections. Redistricting occurs every 10 years based on new U.S. Census figures. Using 2020 numbers, the Council is charged with redrawing district lines to ensure fair representation throughout the city. The 2020 Census revealed that Jacksonville is a growing and diverse city, with just over half of residents being racial or ethnic minorities.

“While JEA rank-and-file fretted over future, audit shows former executives lived it up” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — A recent audit by the Jacksonville Office of Inspector General found ousted JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and the former crop of executives around him charged more than $128,000 to utility credit cards for sometimes lavish business expenses that either violated the agency’s spending rules or lacked proper documentation to justify them. In total, interim Inspector General Sheryl Goodman said 506 of the 945 business credit-card transactions her office reviewed, 55%, “did not comply with JEA policies and procedures.” In addition, the audit said Zahn and others were reimbursed for improper expenses, like more than $4,000 for a 2-day, 3-night trip for an executive retreat to Charleston, and hundreds of dollars for alcoholic drinks purchased during lunch at a Jacksonville Beach restaurant.

“They threw a $74,000 goodbye party for a county official. Lobbyists pitched in. How did that help the public?” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A who’s who of Broward’s lobbyists, politicians and county officials made the guestlist for a surprise celebration at the Panthers’ FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center. No, tickets weren’t available through Ticketmaster, but if the general public had been invited, they might have had a great time: There was enough food, alcohol and soda for hundreds of people. There was even a travel-theme cake. Now the Feb. 4 celebration, marking the retirement of Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry, is facing fresh scrutiny. The county says that Henry’s retirement from her $369,000-a-year job is a public purpose. But “why is it a public purpose? How is that a public purpose?” asks Dominic Calabro, the CEO of Florida TaxWatch, a nonpartisan, nonprofit government watchdog and taxpayer research institute. “It sounds like personal inurement.”

“Miami-Dade County eyes ‘buy American’ rules for cybersecurity tech” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County Commissioners may soon extend a “buy American” policy they adopted last year for iron and steel products to all future cybersecurity software and hardware purchases. That change also would come with a heightened screening of cybersecurity vendor employees. On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Commission is scheduled to cast a final vote on a proposed ordinance by Jose “Pepe” Diaz that would create a new “Cybersecurity Information Technology Procurement and Protection Program.” Under the program, all future cybersecurity solicitations would include language requiring that the products were produced in the United States. As was the case with the county’s “Buy American Iron and Steel Procurement Plan,” exceptions would be made if a needed product has no U.S. manufacturer.

“‘Your rights will get you dead and arrested’: Pasco woman sues Sheriff’s Office saying it violated rights with ‘predictive policing’” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — A Pasco County woman is suing Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco after she said deputies enforcing the agency’s controversial Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP) program violated her constitutional rights. Eileen Kates is the latest Pasco resident to accuse the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) of violating constitutional protections through its predictive policing program. Kates said deputies searching for her son, who was on parole related to an aggravated stalking conviction, engaged in a campaign of intimidation and harassment to keep tabs on her son. Nocco established the program shortly after taking over the organization in 2011. The ILP program targets individuals deemed likely to reoffend using their criminal history and intelligence gathering.

“Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard won’t seek another term in 2024” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — In 2020, so many critical decisions hung over the city government that Hibbard decided to run for mayor again after being out of office for nearly a decade. The City Council was preparing to search for a new city manager and city attorney for the first time in more than 20 years. Hibbard supported the now $84 million plan to renovate the downtown waterfront, but not without a few design tweaks he thought were critical to getting through. With those issues settled, Hibbard announced this week he will not run for re-election when his term is up in 2024.

“White Brevard County firefighter fired after Halloween party blackface incident” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — A white Brevard County firefighter who wore blackface at a Halloween party last year while off duty was fired Wednesday following an internal investigation, county officials said. At the beginning of November, a photo of off-duty Brevard County Fire Rescue firefighter Jacob “Jake” Johnson circulated on social media, showing Johnson’s face painted to appear dark-skinned. Blackface dates to the racist minstrelsy era of the 19th century, and was once a common feature of American popular entertainment. According to Fire Rescue records, the caption read: “Yes … Denzel Washington and OJ Simpson showed up to our party.”





— TOP OPINION —

“I’m a Republican and a former diplomat. “Don’t Say Gay” is a dangerous policy.” via Nancy Brinker for Florida Politics — On Thursday, the Florida House of Representatives passed HB 1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill limiting when and how teachers and school staff can discuss gender and sexual orientation in the classroom. Even though this misguided bill has drawn widespread condemnation from civil rights groups, today, it remains one step closer to becoming misguided law. This bill’s dangerously vague provisions would have a chilling effect on support for at-risk LGBTQ youth because it creates broad and costly new liabilities for already cash-strapped school districts. Government overreach and state-sanctioned abuse against vulnerable minors that undermines the ability of parents and local administrators to teach children are not conservative values.

— OPINIONS —

“The CDC’s new mask guidelines finally got it right” via Leana S. Wen of The Washington Post — The CDC finally got masking right. After months of pleading from Governors, local officials, educators and health experts, their new recommendations make clear that masks are no longer required in much of the United States, including in most schools. Previously, the CDC’s sole determining factor for whether a community needed to implement masking was case counts. This made sense in 2020 and early 2021 when surges in infections invariably led to overwhelmed hospitals and deaths. But vaccines have rendered COVID-19 far less severe. In areas with high immunity levels from vaccination or prior infection, cases can be high, but hospitalizations remain low. The risk to society now correlates with severe infection, not positive tests, so it’s reasonable to shift the threshold for government-imposed restrictions.

“Protecting Florida’s consumers and businesses” via Julio Fuentes for the Tallahassee Democrat — (The) Legislature is pushing a data privacy proposal that carries crippling consequences for businesses operating in Florida during pandemic recovery efforts, hyperinflation, and a supply chain crisis, possibly creating further economic barriers for businesses and consumers. House Bill 9 (HB 9), which recently passed its House committees, and its companion Senate Bill 1864 (SB 1864), aim to give consumers control over the sale and sharing of information they give third parties, allowing them to delete or correct the information. The bill establishes three qualifiers for regulation and dictates that any company that meets two qualifiers would be affected. Experts have suggested the bill could cast a broader net than intended and apply to most day-to-day Florida businesses.

“As property insurance market crashes, where is the sense of urgency?” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida property insurers saw 100,250 lawsuits (DFS-LSOP) in 2021 and 16,655 notices of intent to litigate (DFS-PIITIL). Florida had 130 times more litigation than any other state in the Union. One Miami-based attorney filed 2,644 lawsuits in the second half of 2021, none of which were filed via the new notice of intent to litigate process. Lawsuits against property insurers increased 37% in January. The insurance industry says roof litigation is at the center of the crisis. Contractors partnering with law firms advertise that they can get homeowners new roofs paid for by insurance, even if they only have one or two shingles damaged. Sen. Jason Brodeur recently summed up the issue: “If you drive 85,000 miles on your tires, and you need new tires, you don’t make an insurance claim; you just pay for new tires. These [roof claims] are not supposed to be warranties.”

“A late-night Fort Lauderdale political ambush stirs suspicions” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — A late-night meeting at Fort Lauderdale City Hall turned explosive as Mayor Dean Trantalis and two Commissioners fired John Herbst, the city’s longtime auditor, supposedly because he was investigating Police Chief Larry Scirotto without first clearing it with his Commission bosses. The new chief moonlights as a top-tier college basketball referee, working Big Ten Conference games in the Midwest with the City Manager’s approval. The auditor got an anonymous tip that the chief worked games without taking vacation time, which could violate the city policy against working off-duty details on taxpayers’ time. The auditor didn’t need the mayor’s permission to investigate anyone. In fact, any interference by City Hall taints the auditor’s work.

