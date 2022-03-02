Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.2.22

Good Wednesday morning.

Today is Ash Wednesday. Here are a couple of reads worthy of your time on this solemn day.

“Ash Wednesday forces us to confront death, but it also offers hope” via Tish Harrison Warren of The New York Times — We as a culture tend to strenuously avoid the fact of human mortality. Of course, we all know that we will die. With the blessings of modern medicine, people are living longer, and when death comes, it often happens in medical spaces, far from where most of us live and spend our time. The church has long said that facing death, without denial or distraction, is a necessary part of living truthfully. Christianity Today reported on an annual funeral industry study that showed that after a decade of steady decline, the percentage of people aged 40 and over who say that religion is “very important” in the funeral of a loved one spiked by 10 percentage points in 2020.

“Christians around the globe take up fasting for Ukraine on Ash Wednesday” via Sarah Pulliam Bailey of The Washington Post — Pope Francis and other Christian leaders around the globe have encouraged believers to fast and pray for Ukrainians on Ash Wednesday, a day when many Christians are reminded of their mortality with a swipe of ashes to their foreheads. The last two years have led clergy scrambling to find ways to distribute ashes safely during the pandemic. This year, Christian leaders’ attention has turned to the recent attacks from Russia on Ukraine with calls for prayers for peace. “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war,” Pope Francis wrote in his call for fasting. The ancient Christian practice of fasting allows believers to heighten their senses and focus their spiritual energies.

___

Florida voters may not agree on much, but they agree that companies shouldn’t buy, sell, or share personal data without allowing consumers to opt out.

According to a poll conducted by Gainesville-based firm Data Targeting, 96% of voters are opposed to businesses commoditizing their data — a level of support virtually unheard of in the political realm.

The poll also found a sizable majority (79%) supported potential legislation that would provide consumers more control over their personal data, including the right to request companies delete it or stop selling it. Data Targeting noted the concept’s popularity rivals that of school board term limits, which polls at 78%.

Though conducted in December, the poll comes as lawmakers consider a bill that would establish data privacy protections in the state.

HB 9, sponsored by Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland, would give consumers the right to determine what information has been collected, request the data be deleted or corrected, and opt-out of the sale or sharing of that personal information.

The measure faces staunch opposition from businesses and industry associations, which warn of billions of dollars in potential compliance costs. However, supporters of the legislation say the bill is needed to curb predatory data mining and that the potential costs would be shouldered only by companies that actively trade in consumer data.

When presented with the opposition’s talking points, support held at 63%. Further, 52% of supporters said they would be more likely to vote for a legislator who backed the bill, including 34% who said they would be “much more likely.”

Read the polling memo here.

___

Political fundraising and consulting firm Capital Resources has added one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top fundraisers to its team.

The new hire is Nicole Rees, who served as DeSantis’ Director of Finance Operations and the Republican Party of Florida’s Finance Director.

“As the election year heats up, I want our clients to have the best team behind them. With Nicole on board, I know our candidates will have the resources they need to be successful,” said firm founder Tony Cortese.

“Nicole has a sterling reputation within the world of Florida campaign finance. She’s an all-star, and I’m thrilled to work alongside her,” Capital Resources finance consultant Cameron Ulrich added.

Cortese and Ulrich launched the firm in the fall of 2020 after coming off a record funding cycle for House Majority, RPOF’s chief fundraising vehicle for state House campaigns. The Tallahassee-based firm now counts some of the state’s top elected Republicans among its clients.

Capital Resources clients include House Speaker Chris Sprowls, House Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull, House Majority Leader Mike Grant, and Reps. Erin Grall and Ralph Massullo, both of whom are running for Senate seats in 2022.

“Tony and Cameron have built an impressive roster of members and candidates. I’m excited to take my fundraising experience into the arena of legislative politics,” Rees said.

—@Pontifex: I invite everyone to make this coming 2nd March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace: let believers dedicate themselves intensively to prayer and fasting. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.

—@ZelenskyyUa: To the world: what is the point of saying “never again” for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating …

—@PBump: There is a non-zero (though exceedingly low) chance that Congress might soon let you get some friends together and seize an oligarch’s yacht to keep as your own.

—@JonAllenDC: First State of the Union with two women standing behind the President.

—@ValDemings: As we support the Ukrainian people in the face of a Russian invasion, it is disheartening to see that Marco Rubio will not be attending the President’s address tonight. It’s time for Marco to put aside his partisan politics, and participate in Congress as he was elected to do.

—@DWUhlfelderLaw: Marco Rubio rushed to head of line for vaccine but is boycotting tonight’s State of the Union because he said he’s too busy to take a COVID-19 test

—@MarcEElias: Ron DeSantis is playing politics in order to deny Black voters and Democrats legal and constitutional congressional districts. The GOP legislature has a choice. It can pass fair legal maps, or it can follow him, get sued and watch as its members spend time in depositions.

—@Fineout: The fact that legislative leaders only gave the actual conferences just two days to meet indicates that all decisions are likely to be made behind closed doors with everyone told about it afterward

—@MacStipanovich: To paraphrase Chief Joseph, from where the sun now stands, I will tweet no more until Easter.

— FLORIDA REACTS TO UKRAINE CRISIS —

“Marco Rubio says Donald Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin was just sarcasm” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump may have called Putin “savvy” and a “genius,” but to Rubio, those controversial comments are just sarcasm. Rubio was asked about Trump’s comments last week on a conservative talk radio program, where the former President seemed to extol the Russian leader. “I heard that interview, OK? I’m not going off the press reports. I heard the interview. I didn’t hear him say that. I heard what I heard. A guy who was being sarcastic. He was saying, ‘Oh, look at this guy, he’s a genius, this, that and the other,” Rubio said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.“ The problem is people think Donald Trump is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He doesn’t talk like that!”

“Tampa Bay landmarks glow blue and yellow for Ukraine” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay is lighting up blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. On Monday evening, the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts was lit to match the country’s flag. The display was prompted by an email from a patron asking if the theater was doing anything before shows to acknowledge or show support for Ukraine. “We decided that changing the lights was a way for us as an institution to let our community know that the people of Ukraine are in our thoughts,” Summer Bohnenkamp, chief programming and marketing officer, said in an emailed statement. Over the weekend, the city of Tampa illuminated the Old City Hall and downtown bridges.

“St. Petersburg will remain sister cities with St. Petersburg but support Ukraine” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — According to legend, a coin toss led to the naming of the Sunshine City after St. Petersburg, Russia. At the turn of the 20th century, John Constantine Williams and Peter Demens, considered the co-founders of St. Petersburg, flipped a coin to see who would name the city. Demens, an exiled Russian aristocrat, reportedly won the coin toss and named it after the town where he grew up. In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Ken Welch said that his city will maintain its relationship with its Russian sister city despite the country’s incursion into Ukraine. Welch said he instructed staff on Sunday to illuminate the branding poles throughout the Pier district in blue and yellow as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

“Tampa-based Project DYNAMO has ‘active presence’ in Kyiv as rescues continue” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — A Tampa-based nonprofit conducting rescue operations in Ukraine is maintaining a presence in the capital city of Kyiv as Ukrainian citizens continue to hold back a Russian invasion. Project DYNAMO announced Monday it had rescued two buses of evacuees, including several American citizens, from Ukraine since the attack began Thursday. Four other evacuations are underway with more planned, the organization announced in a news release. Bryan Stern, DYNAMO’s founder, said they’ve named the missions “Apollo.” DYNAMO sent team members to Ukraine in January as the threat of invasion loomed. Coordination for rescues began when diplomats were evacuated from the American embassy in Kyiv.

“How to join Tampa Bay efforts in support of Ukraine” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — In recent days, hundreds have gathered around the Tampa Bay area to carry signs and show support for Ukraine. But how can you show more concrete support in the form of time or donations? St. Petersburg’s Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church recently posted a link with resources to help Ukraine. It included links to organizations facilitating contributions, such as the Ukrainian Youth Organization, the U.N. Refugee Agency that helps displaced Ukrainians, and ucca.org, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, fundraising for humanitarian aid. Nonprofits such as Revived Soldiers Ukraine drew support over the weekend with charity concerts in St. Petersburg and North Port, Florida, to raise money for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

“Florida business owner walks three days to escape Ukraine” via Emily McLeod of WFLA — A man who owns a business in the Florida Panhandle said he was able to escape Ukraine. Patrick Pfeffer, the owner of Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, posted on Facebook Sunday that he had made it safely to Poland after traveling by foot for three days as the Russian invasion continues. The Facebook post was shared with WFLA’s sister station WMBB on Sunday. Pfeffer said it had been the most intense three days he had ever lived through. He said he was experiencing a wide range of thoughts and strange emotions as he walked mile after mile, often at night, with thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the country.

“Central Floridians gather at Lake Eola in support of Ukraine” via Eric Mock of Spectrum News 13 — Dozens gathered Monday night at Lake Eola in Orlando in support of Ukraine. A crowd gathered to support their loved ones and their home country during the sixth day of the Russian invasion. They waved Ukrainian flags and held signs saying things like, “We are all Ukraine now.” Iryna Discipio is the head of the nonprofit Revived Soldiers Ukraine, which helps wounded Ukrainian soldiers by bringing them to the United States for medical care. The people gathered showed up at Lake Eola because they felt it was so important to show their support, she said. Discipio said she has a brother who is a veteran of the Ukrainian army in the country now. With her connections, she’s working to do all she can from Central Florida to help those fighting there.

“Miami’s lone Ukrainian athlete, aided by team, copes with Russia’s attack on homeland” via Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald — Groundstrokes and volleys and overheads and serves are the least of University of Miami tennis player Diana Khodan’s current concerns. Not since Russia attacked Ukraine, where Khodan and her family are from. Not since her grandfather lay in a hospital for the past month with COVID-19. Not since the reality that her older brother and father could be called to fight for their country, leaving her mother alone in their western Ukraine city of Ivano-Frankivsk, where the nearby airport was bombed Thursday. “Yeah, I’m gonna lie if I’m saying I’m OK and every day is OK,’’ Khodan, 20, told the Miami Herald on Monday. “All the horrible news, obviously it affects me, and not in a good way.”

“USF Ukrainian student watching in horror as family protects hometown” via Liz Crawford of WTSP — Anna Lermolaieva is studying and working in Tampa, nearly 6,000 miles away from her homeland of Ukraine, where her parents and brother are protecting her hometown of Kozyatyn. Anna was working late last week in a Moffitt Cancer Center lab when Russia invaded her homeland. She watched the war unfold on her phone. Anna is in her third year at the University of South Florida. She’s also working at Moffitt Cancer Center as an assistant researcher, laying the foundation for her lifelong goal of getting her doctorate and working in the medical field. Now she wants to return to Ukraine and rebuild her home more than ever. “I really hope I can go back and there will be a place to go back.”

“As many Cubans oppose the war, Ukraine rebukes the island government’s support of Russia” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — Ukraine’s government blasted Cuba’s support for the Russian invasion, as the island’s government opposed efforts to condemn the attack at the United Nations and even arrested a Cuban activist who left flowers at the Ukrainian Embassy in Havana as a sign of solidarity. In a diplomatic note, Ukraine formally complained and expressed “its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the country’s deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar, tweeted in Spanish on Sunday. She said her government called on Cuba “to urge Russia to put an end to this aggression.” Although it has called for a diplomatic resolution, the Cuban government has not condemned the invasion and instead has blamed the United States for the current conflict.





—DATELINE TALLY —

“House Republicans reject corporate tax change ahead of tax cut package vote” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Corporations in Florida will likely still be able to use subsidiaries to lower their tax burden. An amendment to a House tax cut bill to require combined reporting on corporate income taxes was rejected by Republicans on Tuesday. The underlying bill (HB 7071) includes myriad tax cuts for consumers, some property owners and businesses. But the main point of debate Tuesday was a proposal from Rep. Angie Nixon to require companies to file one tax return for all of their businesses, known as “combined reporting.” That would have been a change from current law, which allows corporations to file separate returns for each franchise or subsidiary, often domiciled outside of Florida, allowing them to lower their corporate income tax burden.

“House nears vote on data privacy protections” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The House could soon vote to strengthen consumer data privacy in Florida despite the business community’s fears the bill could cripple it financially. The proposal (HB 9) would give consumers the right to determine what information has been collected, delete or correct the data, and opt out of selling or sharing that personal information. But the House version, filed by Rep. McFarland, has drawn resistance from business interests who fear complying with the measure will significantly raise costs on companies, which will trickle down to consumers. The bill would apply to businesses that meet two of three thresholds: have $50 million global annual revenue, sell the data of 50,000 consumers, or derive half of its global revenue from selling personal data.

“House publishes fresh draft of congressional lines, sticks with two-map plan” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House redistricting staff has published what could be the final congressional map the chamber considers this year. Rep. Tom Leek, chair of the House Redistricting Committee, filed an amendment on legislation headed to the House floor. The new language signaled one more change before representatives vote on Florida’s congressional boundaries. A new map (H 8019) showed the primary cartography in a controversial two-map plan. House officials said the latest cartography primarily includes technical changes. As in a map sent out of committee last week, no North Florida district spans from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, but there is a minority-performing seat in Duval County.

—”House Democrats seek to swap draft congressional cartography with Senate plan or fallback map” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“House ready to vote on bill prohibiting residential protests” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The House is considering legislation that would prohibit protests outside of an individual’s home, potentially even the Governor’s Mansion. Sponsored by Rep. Randy Maggard, the bill (HB 1571) seeks to ban residential protests that “harass” or “disturb” a person within their home. It would also amplify penalties. Under the bill, a violation is a second-degree misdemeanor and carries penalties including 60 days in jail, a $500 fine, and six months’ probation. Police must first warn an individual of a potential violation. Lawmakers will vote on the bill later this week.

Senate considers school board term limits — The Senate Rules Committee took up a House plan (HB 1467) that would impose term limits on county School Board members, Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida reports. The proposal, carried by Sen. Joe Gruters in the Senate and future Speaker Sam Garrison in the House, would also create a parent review process for reading materials used in schools. That provision would require all elementary schools to post a complete listing of their materials online and require library staff to undergo compliance training. Additionally, the bill would mandate all review hearings for challenged materials be publicly noticed and include input from parents. The bill previously sought to eliminate school board member pay, but that provision was removed in favor of 8-year term limits similar to those imposed on lawmakers.

“Bill requiring more public review of elementary school materials advances” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that limits school board members’ terms to 12 years and opens elementary schools’ instructional materials to more public scrutiny, and some say book dumping, will be heading for the full Senate floor after advancing through the Senate Rules Committee Tuesday. Rep. Garrison introduced the legislation (HB 1467) in the House. The Senate is now taking up that bill. It is one of several measures introduced this Session that seeks to change up the governance of the state’s 67 school districts. The full House on Feb. 10 approved Garrison’s bill primarily on a party-line vote. When first introduced, the bill eliminated School Board members’ salaries. But those provisions have disappeared, and now Gruters has taken up the effort.

“Bill eliminating permanent alimony heads to Senate floor” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The controversial bill to end lifelong alimony advanced to the Senate floor Tuesday evening after about an hour of discussion in the Senate Rules Committee. This time around, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to pass similar alimony reform measures in recent years, Gruters says his bill (SB 1796) improves past efforts. The measure would repeal court-ordered permanent alimony, leaving bridge-the-gap, rehabilitative, and durational alimony on for all divorces in the future. “What we’re doing is we’re going in and creating the process to make it so we can limit the litigation that exists,” Gruters said when presenting his bill. The bill can be applied retroactively on modifiable agreements, a measure that drove opposition from public commenters and lawmakers.

— BUDGET NOTES —

House budget offer increases K-12 spending by $484M — Florida House leaders upped the ante on K-12 education by about $484 million to meet the Senate on critical spending issues for the upcoming school year. Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO reports that the House is agreeing to allot money toward raising the minimum wage for school staffers — bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and others — a key priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson. Nevertheless, both chambers still need to come together even though one sticking point is the $200 million proposal to take money away from school districts that defied Republicans by passing student mask mandates. “I, moving forward, will not be very interested in hearing a lot of ‘woe is me, oh my gosh, things are going to be terrible,’” Rep. Randy Fine, the House’s K-12 budget chief, said. “That is not the case in the offer we are putting forward today.”

“Budget conference: House increases K-12 funds, but $200 million hit to mask mandate districts remains” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The Florida House put $500 million more into its funding for the Florida Education Finance Program, the state’s primary funding source for K-12 schools, as part of its Tuesday night budget offer to the Senate, bringing the total to $24.2 billion, or $1.7 billion more than the current year. The funding is $200 million more than the Senate’s original budget, but includes a provision decried by Democrats that would prevent 12 school districts that defied DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates last fall from receiving any of that money.

“Budget conference: Wilton Simpson looms over $402M gap in House, Senate FDACS funding” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Simpson is the clear favorite to be Florida’s next Agriculture Commissioner. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence the Senate’s proposed budget for his prospective agency is nearly 25% larger than the House’s. There remains a more than $402 million gap between the House and Senate offers for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). With its first new offer, the Senate demanded $2.2 billion for the agency compared to the House’s $1.8 billion allocation. The Senate’s offer actually took it $9.9 million further from the House compared to the Senate’s initial budget proposal. Both the House’s and Senate’s initial budget proposals put the Agriculture Department’s funding above its level for the current fiscal year — if only slightly, in the House’s case.

“Budget conference: Senate firm on $106M to develop Moffitt’s Pasco site” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — At the end of the first day of budget meetings, the House and Senate have not agreed whether to hand Moffitt Cancer Center and Pasco County $106 million to connect an upcoming 775-acre research campus to the surrounding roadways and community. The Senate initially requested lawmakers help the county build five connector roads around the new Moffitt site in west-central Pasco County. After House negotiators in the Transportation and Economic Development Appropriations silo kept the funding out of their first budget offer Tuesday morning, the Senate’s held firm in their counteroffer. While the project sponsor is Sen. Ed Hooper, whose district includes Pasco County, another Pasco County Republican in the Senate is Simpson.

“Budget conference: House includes $15 hourly pay, $37 million bump for cancer research” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — House health care budget writers are offering to pay state employees and those who contract for the state at least $15 an hour. Budget writers also agreed to pare back a House move to eliminate $100 million in recurring general revenue from hospitals redirected to nurse training. They also agreed to provide $37 million for cancer research, a priority for Gov. DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, who is battling cancer. That amount is less than what the Governor initially called for, but it’s a win for the administration because neither the House nor the Senate budget originally included funding for increases in cancer research.

“Budget conference: Ag. Department’s aircraft replacement plan off to turbulent start” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Republican Sen. Ben Albritton is confident the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) will soon retire its Vietnam-era aviation fleet, despite the House and Senate seemingly divided over the price tag. The Senate is seeking $26.5 million to replace the department’s four aging helicopters and an airplane the department uses to fight wildfires. The House’s budget proposal, though, proposes $5.1 million toward replacements — a striking $21.4 million difference. Still, Albritton, chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Environment & General Government Committee, is optimistic.

Critical care fund resurrected in Senate — The Senate added money for the Critical Care Fund back into the budget, Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida reports. The money is directed toward hospitals that treat Florida’s sickest Medicaid patients. Though the money returned to the Senate spending plan, it was not included in the House offer put forward Tuesday by Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Bryan Ávila. Ávila’s first recommendation would have cut $252 million in Medicaid funding for hospitals. The offer presented Tuesday reduces the cuts to about $188 million.

“Budget conference: Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office funded, but no gas tax cut yet” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — House and Senate budget negotiators offered to spend $1.16 million for an office of election crimes and security, staffed with 15 employees, as part of the latest spending plan. The office is part of DeSantis’ proposal to have a new election crimes enforcement unit to go after voter fraud. However, the funding and number of workers dedicated to it are short of the $5.7 million and 52 staff members he sought. Another major DeSantis proposal, placing a moratorium on the state’s 25 cents per gallon gas tax for five months starting July 1, is not included in either chamber’s proposals.

Florida taxpayers to spend $2 million marketing Florida to Floridians — Lawmakers have agreed to spend $2 million on in-state tourism marketing as part of the next fiscal year budget, advertising events in the state to Floridians. The money is not part of the $50 million provided to VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s public-private tourism marketing group, in both chambers’ budgets, but is funded through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s budget. The state hasn’t usually provided funding for in-state marketing, but in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, VISIT FLORIDA used $13 million in unspent funds from the previous year to get Floridians to travel the state.

“Budget conference: House agrees to add labor to Office of Broadband” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — House negotiators in the Transportation and Economic Development Appropriations silo on Monday agreed to the Senate’s suggestion to add $320,000 in operational funds for a full-time equivalent employee and contractors. House negotiators, led by Pace Republican Rep. Jayer Williamson, initially only recommended spending $200,000 in contracted services. Lawmakers have advanced legislation that would create funding mechanisms within DEO’s Office of Broadband. Initially, the measures would have allocated $500 million in federal dollars for broadband (SB 1800/HB 1543), including establishing a Broadband Pole Replacement Program within the office (SB 1802/HB 1545). But because the state hasn’t received that infusion of federal funds, lawmakers are moving forward by merely setting up that framework.

“Budget conference: House, Senate agree on FHP’s Taser replacement effort” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The House and Senate agreed Tuesday to provide the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with $1.5 million to replace their aging arsenal of Tasers. The allocation will provide 1,800 new Tasers, 300 holsters and instructor training. A Taser is a less-lethal electrical weapon commonly employed by the military and police. “The current CEW equipment is aged, and the warranty has expired with no options to extend,” says an explainer in DeSantis’ Freedom First budget proposal. “Funding this issue will help law enforcement have reliable equipment that protects them, as well as reduces the risk of injury to suspects.” The money, FHP explained, is needed to replace out-of-warranty Tasers they purchased in 2015.

“Budget conference: House, Senate OK millions toward derelict vessel removal” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The House and Senate agreed Tuesday to provide $8.2 million toward the removal of derelict vessels in Florida’s waterways. The appropriation will fund a state-offered removal program that reimburses local governments that pluck eligible vessels out of public waters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) oversees the program. It claims Florida is “plagued” with derelict and abandoned vessels. “These vessels become derelict vessels quickly and then subject the boating public to safety issues, become locations for illegal activity, illegal housing, opportunities for theft and vandalism and ultimately cost the taxpayers to be removed by Local, County or State authorities,” says an FWC website.

“Budget conference: House pushes millions for Pinellas County police, justice programs” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The House is pushing the Senate to include a nearly $5 million appropriation for a police pursuit training facility for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, according to the latest House Criminal and Civil Justice budget offer Tuesday morning. The $4.89 million appropriation, excluded in the Senate’s original budget, is detailed in appropriation requests (SF 2511, HB 2991) filed by Hooper and Rep. Linda Chaney, respectively. The funding would “design and construct a police pursuit driver training facility,” which the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office does not currently have. According to the request, the money from the state would account for the whole of the project.

—“Budget conference: House insists on $1.5M for Pinellas Science Center revival” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

“Budget conference: Senate pushes $750K for Florida Holocaust Museum” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The Florida Senate is holding its ground in allocating $750,000 to the Florida Holocaust Museum in its first Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development counter budget offer to the House, which excluded the appropriation in its original budget and first offer to the Senate. The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg is one of three accredited Holocaust museums in the United States. Pinellas County legislators Hooper and Rep. Nick DiCeglie filed the appropriation requests (SF 1046, HB 2317) for the museum, asking for $750,000 to fund the museum’s efforts to digitize, index and preserve testimonies and artifacts from Holocaust survivors and liberators. The amount from the state accounts for about a third of the project’s funding, with another $15,000 provided by local government and approximately $1.54 million funded by donors.

“Budget conference: House, Senate agree to $500K for Ruth Eckerd Hall safety improvements” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The Florida House and Senate seem to have reached an agreement in the first House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee budget offer made Tuesday morning on a $500,000 appropriation for Ruth Eckerd Hall improvements. The funding, detailed in appropriation requests (LFIR 1099, HB 2357) filed by Hooper and Rep. Chris Latvala, would be used to renovate the hall’s 40-year-old facility initially designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. According to the request forms, the $500,000 provided by the state would account for one-third of the project’s funding, with another $1 million already secured in local and private contributions for auditorium improvements.

“Budget conference: House, Senate agree on Operation New Uniform money” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A Jacksonville organization devoted to helping veterans reenter the civilian workforce is one step closer to getting funding in next year’s budget. Operation New Uniform, which has allowed 97% of its veteran clients to find careers after military discharge, is slated for $500,000 in the FY 22-23 budget after the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Committee accepted the House offer Tuesday night in the first day of subcommittee budget conferences. The funding level is less than the $700,000 sought by Sen. Aaron Bean and Rep. Cord Byrd in their respective appropriations requests.

— TALLY 2 —

“Senate panel sends amended bill eliminating permanent alimony to final committee” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Legislation to end lifelong alimony is headed to its final Senate committee. This time around, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to pass similar alimony reform measures in recent years, Sen. Joe Gruters says his bill (SB 1796) improves past efforts. The measure would repeal court-ordered permanent alimony, leaving bridge-the-gap, rehabilitative and durational alimony on for all divorces going forward. The measure on Monday passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and will now head to the Senate Rules Committee.

“Senate approves bill upgrading charge if rape victim is ‘mentally incapacitated’” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that makes it a first-degree felony for someone to sexually batter someone so drunk or stoned it should be clear the victim is mentally incapacitated. “Anybody who takes advantage of anyone who is incapacitated, whether they caused it or not, is going to be held accountable because rape is rape,” said the sponsor, Sen. Linda Stewart. The Sexual Battery on a Mentally Incapacitated Person bill (SB 868) got a 38-0 approval vote on the Senate floor Tuesday after it sailed through three committees without ever getting a single “nay” vote. SB 868 aims to close a loophole in Florida laws involving sexual battery.

“Senate approves $7.5M for mother of three boys maimed in state trooper crash” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Nearly eight years after a Florida state trooper’s carelessness caused a grisly highway crash resulting in the permanent injury of three young boys, one chamber of the Legislature has approved a $7.5 million payment to their mother, who was driving the car. The Senate on Tuesday OK’d a bill by (SB 80) by Sen. Dennis Baxley clearing the long-sought funds to Orlando woman Christeia Jones, whose three boys were no older than 7 at the time of the crash. “This (legislation) will resolve this long, sad story,” Baxley said in a brief summary of his bill.

“Senate clears $5 million Miami-Dade health trust payment after boy was rendered quadriplegic” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation approving payment of a $5 million settlement to the family of a boy severely disabled while under treatment at a Miami-Dade County public health care facility has passed through the Senate. Senators on Tuesday OK’d a bill (SB 74) by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez authorizing the group that oversees Jackson Health System, the county’s public health care provider, to pay the family of Harry Augustin Shumow. Shumow was 6 years old when, on Aug. 22, 2017, he was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with acute liver failure, hyperglycemia dehydration, hypotension, and signs of acute kidney injury. Over two weeks later, he was rendered quadriplegic, epileptic, mute, and subject to painful muscle spasms.

“Senate approves $3.2M payment to Monticello injured in state employee crash” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It took Florida Senators less than a minute Tuesday to approve a $3.175 million payment to Donna Catalano, a Monticello woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a highway crash with a state of Florida employee. The Senate OK’d legislation (SB 70) by Sen. Darryl Rouson, clearing the balance of a $3.375 million settlement to which Catalano and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services agreed in 2020. On June 26, 2019, Catalano sustained her injuries when Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worker Donald Burthe caused a near head-on collision on Highway 90 near the border between Leon and Jefferson counties. Catalano had just finished a nursing shift at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

“Senate OK’s new round of specialty license plates” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New license plates may be coming to Florida’s selection of specialty tags, along with new rules to govern their administration. The Florida Senate approved on Tuesday SB 364, this year’s vehicle for changes in Florida’s ever-evolving specialty license plate program. This bill, sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean, would begin the development process for Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Ethical Ecotourism, Down Syndrome Awareness and Gopher Tortoise license plates. Bean, presiding over the Senate, thought it was “awkward” to present the “Bean bill,” so Sen. Keith Perry did the honors … with a Bean impression he auditioned during a recent committee meeting where Perry pinch hit for Bean.

“Bill undoing last year’s public notices deal awaits House vote” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics — The House took up a bill Tuesday that would roll back a deal in last year’s public notice legislation, allowing counties to publish those notices on a county website. HB 7049, sponsored by Rep. Fine, would give governmental agencies the option to publish public notices on a publicly accessible website of a county the notice takes place in instead of in a print newspaper. Last year’s bill removed a long-standing rule requiring notices to exclusively appear in subscription-rich newspapers and allowed notices to be published online in addition to a local newspaper. Fine said the legislation means to end what he called government subsidies to newspapers through the requirement, giving businesses options as to where they post their public notices.

“Curtains: National anthem bill silenced for 2022” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — There will be no state mandate for the national anthem at sporting events. Rep. Tommy Gregory filed a bill requiring the song to play at sporting events for teams taking state dollars. But the legislation (HB 499) appears to have failed this year. The House Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee had advanced the legislation earlier this year on a 12-4 vote. But it never made the House Judiciary Committee’s agenda and needed an OK from the House State Affairs Committee before having any hope of reaching the floor. A Senate companion bill (SB 1298) also won over one panel, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee, but stalled from there.

— MORE TALLY —

“Lottery winner murderer backs bill to shield names of those hitting the jackpot” via Isabella Leandri for Florida Politics — In an interview from behind bars, Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore said publicly identifying recipients and details about big lottery payouts puts their lives at risk. “It puts a target on them,” Moore said. She is serving a life term at the Lowell Correctional Institution for first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Abraham Lee Shakespeare. Florida appeals courts upheld her conviction in 2015 and again in 2019, calling her continuing claims of innocence “confusing, conclusory and vague.” She said she intends to continue her legal appeals. The bill would keep secret for 90 days the names of lottery winners of $250,000 or more unless the winner wants to be publicly identified. The House passed it 114-1, and the Senate passed it 37-1 last month. DeSantis was expected to sign it into law as early as this month.

“House ready to vote on religious freedom bill” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The House will soon vote on a bill that would ensure church doors are among the last to close during a state of emergency. Sponsored by Sen. Jason Brodeur, the bill seeks to categorize houses of worship as an “essential service,” meaning religious events and activities may continue so long as any business is permitted to operate. The House took up the proposal (SB 254) on Tuesday, readying it for a vote later this week. Rep. Nick DiCeglie is the companion bill sponsor. “If there is an executive order that allows the grocery store to be open … it would also mean that religious institutions will also have to be open,” DiCeglie explained on the floor.

“Bill targeting ‘pop-up’ events awaits House vote” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The House took up a bill Tuesday designed to address the rise of “pop-up” events in Florida. Sponsored by Rep. Leek, the proposal (HB 1435) would empower local sheriffs and leaders to more effectively respond to large, unpermitted gatherings. Under the bill, a Sheriff may designate a “special event zone” if a gathering is promoted on social media, attended by more than 50 individuals, and disrupts street traffic. Within the zone, authorities may double fines for noncriminal traffic citations. They may also enforce occupancy limits and impound a vehicle for up to 72 hours for a traffic infraction. The House will vote on the proposal later this week. Leek said his community has struggled to contain such pop-up events.

“Gay Hialeah teacher braces LGBTQ students for “Don’t Say Gay” bill” via Michael Majchrowicz of the Miami New Times — When Christina was 19 years old, she came out as gay and was swiftly booted from her family’s home in Hialeah. Almost 15 years later, she teaches language arts at a public charter school in northwest Hialeah. Christina worries about her LGBTQ students now that the House passed HB 1557, commonly referred to by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay.” Even though an amendment that would have required educators to “out” LGBTQ students to their guardians was axed following national outrage, scores of public educators across the state worry that if DeSantis signs the bill into law, a culture of fear and silence will descend over classrooms, overriding the trust students place in their teachers.

‘Miya’s Law’ prepped for floor votes — Bills aimed at improving tenant safety in apartment buildings by requiring background screenings for employees cleared their final committees in the House and Senate this week. Known as “Miya’s Law,” the bills (SB 898/HB 577) require background checks to include a national screening of criminal history records and sexual predator and sexual offender registries. It would also allow a landlord to disqualify individuals with criminal records from employment. “The bill has gained traction in both the Senate and the House, and I am hopeful that we may soon carry this important legislation across the finish line in these final weeks of Session. The passage of this bill would represent a major win for the safety of all tenants,” said bill sponsor Stewart.

“Ad campaign claims data privacy bill could cost Floridians ‘tens of billions’” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A bill (HB 9) aimed at strengthening Florida’s consumer data privacy laws could lead to billions in new costs for businesses, according to the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste. The conservative think tank released an ad on Tuesday highlighting the fallout of a similar law passed in California and warned the same could happen in Florida if lawmakers approve HB 9. “Despite COVID-19, inflation, supply chain issues, Florida businesses have fought through, side by side with your Governor. Not in California,” the ad says.

“Conservation group applauds amendment to water bill, urges budget conferees not to back off” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — As the Legislature’s budget conference process begins, the Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA FL) is urging lawmakers to hold on to changes made last month in an amendment to a polarizing Senate water bill. Sen. Albritton is sponsoring the measure (SB 2508). An early version of the bill drew the ire of DeSantis and some interest groups, including CCA FL. But Albritton then filed an amendment adjusting some of the more contentious sections of the bill. Now, CCA FL is signing off on the changes and pushing negotiators to stick to them.

Assignment editors — Sen. Annette Taddeo, Rep. Anna Eskamani, abortion advocates, patients, and providers will convene ahead of the Senate’s anticipated vote this week on HB 5, an abortion ban that would prohibit care after 15 weeks of pregnancy, 8:30 a.m., Capitol Rotunda, Senate side, 4th Floor.

— The Senate convenes for a floor Session, 10 a.m., Senate Chamber.

— The House convenes for a floor Session, 10 a.m., House Chamber.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets 15 minutes after the floor Session, Room 401 of the Senate Office Building.

—STATEWIDE —

“Floridians grappling with mental health are neglected” via Scott Maxwell of Florida Politics — Florida has a dark and shameful record when it comes to mental health. Even when families make the brave decision to seek help, their options are often limited in a state with only a fraction of the treatment options needed and ranks 49th per capita in funding. So, I found it encouraging when I read in last week’s Sentinel that Orange County leaders are trying to address this problem head-on. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the time for talk is over. The sheriff-turned-Mayor went on to say that, in law enforcement, he responded to many calls that ended in self-harm, injury and even suicide, grisly endings “that quite frankly could have been avoided.” So Demings said he’s taking “ownership” of this issue.

“Think climate change in Florida is just flooded roads? Think again. Think housing” via the Miami Herald editorial board — We know sea rise is threatening South Florida neighborhoods. But a new global climate change report documents ways that climate change is affecting us right now. The report, issued by some of the world’s top scientists who the United Nations convened, says some of the changes already are irreversible. The report says Miami-Dade County already lost about $500 million in real estate value between 2005 and 2016 alone, and the coastal flood risks in the region are only expected to keep going up. It says that sea levels will make some neighborhoods and cities uninhabitable in Florida, forcing people to move from the coastline and onto higher ground.

“3 Florida guards sentenced to prison for inmate beating” via The Associated Press — Three former Florida prison guards were given sentences ranging from two to three years of incarceration for assaulting an inmate who was handcuffed, had been pepper-sprayed and showed no signs of resistance, federal authorities said Tuesday. Last summer, the three on-duty correctional officers at the Hamilton Correctional Institution Annex in Jasper, Florida, had pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of the unnamed inmate. During a hearing in federal court in Jacksonville, Coty Wiltgen was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. Ethan Burkett was given a sentence of 31 months, and William Shackelford was sentenced to 25 months in prison.





— 2022 —

“Democrats turn against mask mandates as COVID-19 landscape and voter attitudes shift” via Sahil Kapur of NBC News — When Joe Biden gives his State of the Union speech, the mask mandate will be gone in the Capitol, reflecting a stark nationwide shift for Democrats against the public safety rule that has fueled a red-versus-blue culture war. Behind the change is a blend of science and political science. The COVID-19 landscape is improving, with vaccines and booster shots readily available and proving highly effective at preventing severe illness or death. The CDC says 70% of Americans reside in areas with low or medium COVID-19 levels. All 50 states have eased or eliminated mask mandates, and the White House formally ditched its requirement Monday.

“DeSantis sends Florida Democrats to redistricting purgatory” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida Democrats still don’t know who will run in a handful of competitive congressional districts with just six months before the state’s primaries. And they may not know any time soon. DeSantis’ unexpected and unusual push to reshape Florida’s redistricting process has all but frozen the field, leaving Democrats frustrated as they wait for state lawmakers and possibly the courts to sort out how Florida’s maps will look. A legislative deal could be increasingly unlikely, with state lawmakers set to end their two-month annual Session on March 11 and DeSantis still threatening to veto any proposal that doesn’t boost the odds for Republicans.

Assignment editors — Charlie Crist will discuss health care issues during an online event held by Florida Voices for Health, 6 p.m. Zoom link here.

“Ted Deutch’s decision to not seek re-election sets off scramble among potential successors” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — U.S. Rep. Deutch’s announcement Monday that he wouldn’t seek re-election has set off a scramble among politicians in Broward and Palm Beach counties who might succeed him. The calculations are changing rapidly. One political strategist said it would be a free-for-all, a very different scenario than in 2010 when Deutch was elected. The potential candidates all have a range of pluses and minuses. Several have shown they share a key attribute: raising money for an expensive campaign.

“Second Republican, George Moraitis, may run for congressional seat Democrat Deutch is vacating” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Former state Rep. George Moraitis said Tuesday he is “definitely, strongly considering” running for Congress. Moraitis has thought before about running for Congress, but the announcement Monday by Democratic U.S. Rep. Deutch that he won’t seek re-election has accelerated that thinking. On Oct. 1, Deutch will become CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Also considering a candidacy: the man who succeeded Moraitis in the House: state Rep. Chip LaMarca. Although the contours of the Broward-Palm Beach County congressional district are shifting this year to account for population changes in the 2020 Census, it’s likely to continue leaning Democratic.

“On the hunt for a Carlos Giménez challenger, Democrats try to recruit Ron Magill into politics” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Magill said he assumed Billy Corben was trying to prank him when the filmmaker got the local celebrity on the phone with a recruiting pitch: Run for Congress and try to unseat Giménez in Florida’s 26th District. “I thought I was being punked,” said Magill, a regular on TV for his job as the primary public ambassador for Miami-Dade County’s ZooMiami. But Corben, a longtime Gimenez critic, was serious in the ask, and he had Democratic heavyweights behind him: Miami pollster Fernand Amandi and the former congresswoman who lost to Gimenez in 2020, Debbie Murcarsel-Powell. The trio came to Magill’s Kendall home several weeks ago to make their pitch for Magill to enter politics and challenge his former boss, who won his congressional seat in his final days as Miami-Dade County’s Mayor in November 2020.

“Kevin Steele amasses more than $360K for HD 53 run in first month, with help from $250K loan” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Steele, a Republican, collected $110,000 in donations and another $250,000 in self-funding to kick-off his campaign. Steele launched his campaign at the start of February for the new HD 53, which will cover portions of Hernando and Pasco counties. The district is separate from the current HD 53, which covers part of Brevard County and is represented by Republican Rep. Randy Fine. Fine now resides in the new House District 33.

“Danny Alvarez collects more than $52K in first month of HD 69 campaign” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Alvarez has amassed more than $52,000 in the first 12 days of his campaign for the newly drawn Florida House District 69. Alvarez reported contributions from more than 100 donors to his campaign last month. “Our campaign is committed to working day and night to win this seat. I’m so humbled by the outpouring of support in such a short period of time. It is important we have leaders on the state level who will fight for common sense and will stand up for our shared values,” he said in a statement.

First in Sunburn — David Richardson files for return to House — Miami Beach Commissioner Richardson followed through on a commitment he made last month to return to the Legislature. He’s running for the open seat representing the newly mapped HD 106, which runs along the Miami-Dade County coast between Miami Beach and Aventura. Richardson, who became Florida’s first openly gay state lawmaker in 2012, has served on the Commission since 2019. He plans to stay there through November, he said, but Republican legislation like the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has inspired him to set his sights on securing another term in the House. “Public service for me is not about a title; it’s about serving the community I love deeply,” he said in a statement.

“Floridians asked to update registration aren’t in danger of losing right to vote” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — The thousands of Central Florida residents who have received letters asking them to update their voter registrations for the first time in 16 years will still be able to cast ballots even if they don’t respond, county elections supervisors say. But they will need to update their registration information if they want to make any changes to their registrations in the future, including switching parties or signing up to vote by mail.

“Duval School Board approves taking property tax increase to voters. Here’s what you need to know” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — “The vote tonight does not raise anybody’s taxes,” Board member Lori Hershey said. “It allows us to ask City Hall to put it on the ballot for the voters to decide. I believe the community deserves to answer that question.” According to a resolution drafted by the school district, the referendum would be on Jacksonville voters’ Aug. 23 primary election ballots. If voters approve the property tax increase, it would go into effect on July 1, 2023, and last four years. The district expects the tax to bring in at least $81 million annually for a four-year period. The district would need to go to voters every four years to extend the tax. Superintendent Diana Greene said the property tax increase is necessary to help the district combat an all-time-low faculty shortage.





— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Leon Cases, hospitalizations plummet, school district deactivates dashboard” via Christopher Cann and Mike Stucka of the Tallahassee Democrat — While the Centers for Disease Control currently lists Tallahassee and Leon County as high risk for transmission of COVID-19, local health officials are expecting that to be downgraded in the days ahead. As has been the trend for over a month, the capital county and the state of Florida have reported fewer virus cases and hospitalizations compared to the week before. On Monday, there were 40 people in Tallahassee hospitals with the virus: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare had 18 and Capital Regional Medical Center had 22.

“Jury trials are resuming and changes in the rules are moving cases.” via Max Marbut of Jax Daily Record — Addressing the Jacksonville Bar Association on Feb. 16, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady said cases again are moving through the justice system as the courts and attorneys work together to reduce the backlog. New case management deadlines put in place to move cases are putting pressure on attorneys and the courts, but clearing the court schedules must be done, Canady said. Canady also commented on a proposal being considered by the state Legislature to add another appellate court district and change some district boundaries. If approved, the 4th Circuit Court, comprising Clay, Duval and Nassau counties, could be moved into the 5th District Court of Appeal, which would gain four seats on the bench filled by judges from Northeast Florida.

“For $1,000, a Miami-Dade police employee would run a COVID-19 relief scam for you” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cause Miami resident Elisa Rivera to miss any paychecks as a civilian working as a Miami-Dade Police Department administrative officer. But that didn’t stop her from applying for COVID-19 relief money or helping others do it for a fee. Rivera’s cohort submitted an Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) application to the SBA on July 3, 2020, for the fictional business “Elisa Rivera.” Rivera offered to do the same for others ready to fib about businesses that didn’t exist. The only change would be trying to get only the $10,000 advance. “In exchange for submitting these fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA, [Rivera] charged applicants a fee of up to $1,000 each,” her admission of facts says.

“Man arrested at Orlando airport, encouraged others to remove masks on Southwest flight, police say” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Police arrested a man who was asked to leave a Southwest Airlines flight trying to take off from Orlando International Airport last week after witnesses said he tried to get other passengers to take off their face masks. Chad Breaux was arrested by officers with the Orlando Police Department responding to a call about a disturbance ahead of Flight 2419 to New Orleans at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Crew members said Breaux was acting strange and began yelling at other passengers saying at one point, “If you were a man, you would not be wearing a mask,” according to the OPD arrest report. Breaux was reportedly not complying with the airline’s face mask requirement of wearing it during the flight, including during boarding and disembarking the plane.

— CORONA NATION —

“140 million Americans have had coronavirus, according to blood tests analyzed by CDC” via Dan Keating of The Washington Post — More than 140 million Americans have had the coronavirus, according to estimates from blood tests that reveal antibodies from infection — about double the rate regularly cited by national case counts. The estimates, compiled by the CDC, show that the virus has infected about 43% of the country. The study shows that the majority of children have also been infected. When the omicron variant of the coronavirus was causing more than 500,000 cases a day, meaning the number of Americans now infected is considerably higher.

“Joe Biden gets little credit for COVID-19 recovery” via Margaret Talev of Axios — Americans are abandoning COVID-19 fears and precautions, a sea change in the past few weeks as severe illnesses fell, states dropped mandates, and the CDC relaxed guidelines. As Biden gives his State of the Union address, more people feel the worst is behind them, but they aren’t giving him credit. That’s a devastating miss for a leader who won the election on his promises to move the nation beyond the pandemic. Just 35% of respondents said the Biden administration had done an excellent or good job jump-starting the economy and supporting American small businesses.

“Declines in COVID-19 concerns and mask mandate support” via The Associated Press — As the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant continues to decline across the country, public concern about coronavirus infection is also receding. Support for mask mandates has also decreased compared to recent months, yet Americans are still more likely to favor than oppose requiring the public to wear face masks when they’re around other people outside their homes. Twenty-four percent are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with COVID-19. This is down from 36% who felt the same in the past couple of months when the omicron variant caused a spike in cases.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Hospital worker vaccination rate data withheld until October” via Allie Reed of Bloomberg — The Biden administration says it will hold back data on how many hospital workers are vaccinated until October 2022. Meanwhile, patients across the country continue to delay medical care over a fear of catching the virus in hospitals. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has three months’ worth of data on vaccination rates that it started requiring hospitals to submit on Oct. 1, 2021. “CMS will not be updating this measure with quarterly refreshes until the agency has a full year of data in October 2022,” a CMS spokesperson said. The agency said it takes time to collect the data, analyze it, and get it ready for public viewing. Advocates say the data, even if incomplete, could help patients make informed decisions about the risks associated with visiting a hospital.

— MORE CORONA —

OFFS — “New coronavirus lineage discovered in Ontario deer” via Emily Anthes of The New York Times — Scientists have identified a new, highly mutated version of the coronavirus in white-tailed deer in southwestern Ontario, one that may have been evolving in animals since late 2020. They also found a very similar viral sequence in one person in the area who had close contact with deer, the first evidence of possible deer-to-human transmission of the virus. “The virus is evolving in deer and diverging in deer away from what we are clearly seeing evolving in humans,” said Samira Mubareka, a virologist at Sunnybrook Research Institute. There is no evidence that the deer lineage is spreading among people or poses any elevated risk.

“U.S. birthrate seen returning to pre-COVID-19 level as virus eases” via Alexandre Tanzi of Bloomberg — U.S. birthrates are still declining, but not nearly as severely as in the depths of the pandemic, suggesting Americans are more comfortable having children as COVID-19 cases drop. The number of births for the first half of 2021 declined by 2%, the same as the decrease observed for the first half of 2020. That’s less than half of the drop seen in the second half of 2020. Birthrates have been declining for years as Americans marry later and push off having kids. That only grew more pronounced in the pandemic, as people feared going to hospitals and lacked nearby family support in lockdowns.

“Deaths among Alzheimer’s patients surged 26% during first year of pandemic, study says” via Ken Alltucker of USA Today — Deaths among older adults with Alzheimer’s disease accelerated at a faster pace during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as routine care was disrupted for many with memory and cognitive problems. In a study of nearly 27 million adults enrolled in Medicare from March through December 2020, deaths among patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia surged 26% compared with the same period in 2019. Deaths among Medicare-age patients without the disease increased 12% during the first year of the pandemic.

“As pandemic’s limits ease, palms burn in preparation for Ash Wednesday” via Rhina Guidos of Catholic News Service — Among the world’s supply shortage, add to it the palm frond. Rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus limited the number of people attending Holy Week celebrations such as Palm Sunday around the world in 2020 and 2021. That meant fewer palms to burn to provide the ashes smudged on people’s foreheads on Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. At the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in Washington, which was closed to the public for Holy Week celebrations the past two years, friars invited the public to see the burning of fronds on Feb. 27, which included fronds from 2019.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden banning Russia from U.S. airspace because of Ukraine” via Zeke Miller and Colleen Long of The Associated Press — Biden plans to announce Tuesday night that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the decision. The move follows similar actions by Canada and the European Union in recent days. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s State of the Union speech in advance. Biden, in his remarks, was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

“The State of the Union, according to Biden’s worried supporters” via Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Dan Simmons, Rose Hansen and Barry Yeoman of The Washington Post — Biden is expected to deliver his first formal State of the Union address before a packed joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. But his true audience lies well beyond the halls of the U.S. Capitol, in the divided nation he leads. With war intensifying in Europe and Biden’s domestic agenda stagnating, will the President’s assessment of the country’s state match what tens of millions of Americans see and feel when they turn away from the screen? The answers to those questions often reflect the partisan leaning of the people asked. But even among those who, enthusiastically or reluctantly, voted for Biden over Trump, there is growing worry that things are not going as they’d hoped.

—”The State of the Union in one word, according to Florida politicians” via Courtney Degen and Julia Mueller of the Medill News Service

“Democratic group launches $1M campaign featuring Opa-locka business” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — A political committee supporting Biden is spending $1 million on a digital and TV ad campaign tied to his State of the Union address and featuring a family-owned business in Opa-locka. “Family Business” is a 60-second spot from Building Back Together featuring Ernisha Randolph, owner of Shuckin and Jivin and other restaurant and catering businesses in Opa-locka. That ad will be in rotation with other commercials promoting Biden’s economic agenda in nine battleground states, including Florida. Additional commercials will feature other working-class and middle-class people telling their stories, some on other topics, such as health care. They begin airing Wednesday morning on TV in select cities and digitally elsewhere.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Ted Deutch missed State of the Union after testing positive for COVID-19” via Bryan Lowry of the Miami Herald — U.S. Rep. Deutch miss(ed) Tuesday’s State of the Union speech after testing positive for COVID-19, the Florida Democrat announced on Twitter roughly three hours before President Biden was scheduled to deliver his address. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am glad to be vaccinated and boosted, and although I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am still able to work on behalf of my constituents,” Deutch said on Twitter Tuesday evening. “While I planned to travel to Washington for tonight’s State of the Union, I will remain home to protect the safety of my community and colleagues until I am fully recovered.”

“Mitch McConnell clashes with Rick Scott over Republican agenda” via Burgess Everett Marianne Levine of POLITICO — McConnell and Senate Republican leaders are warning Scott that his agenda for the GOP could expose the party to unnecessary attacks this fall, a significant intraparty rebuke of the Floridian. The Senate minority leader, who has declined thus far to release a party agenda, advised Scott at a GOP leadership meeting on Monday afternoon that his 11-point proposal gave Democrats’ ammunition for millions of dollars of ads in the midterms. Though he chairs Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, Scott defended himself by saying he released the agenda in his role as a rank-and-file senator, not as a statement of party plans. The meeting lasted nearly an hour, and Scott’s recess-week agenda introduction dominated the discussion.

“U.S. set to announce increased staffing at Havana embassy to process visas-sources” via Patricia Zengerle, Brian Ellsworth and Matt Spetalnick of Reuters — The Biden administration is expected to announce as soon as this week a plan to beef up its skeletal staffing in the U.S. embassy in Havana to restore visa processing for Cubans that had been largely suspended since the Trump era. The deployment of additional consular officers to Havana, a result of Biden’s ongoing yearlong policy review on communist-led Cuba, would mark an initial phase of easing strict limits on visas imposed under Trump.

“New immigration bill: Best hope for ‘dignity’ or a long, costly path?” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s called the Dignity Act, and it would provide legal status to many of the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the United States illegally. Introduced last month by U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and co-sponsored by half a dozen of her fellow Republicans, the bill represents a rare attempt to tackle a national concern that has only grown in recent decades. But the measure has failed to attract widespread support so far, partly because of conditions it sets and limits it places on who would be eligible. Democrats who control Congress, as well as Biden, have introduced their own more-sweeping immigration plans and they, too, have hit roadblocks.

“U.S. bill named for Cocoa Beach high schooler could help prevent deaths by cardiac arrest” via Bailey Gallion of Florida Today — A U.S. bill winding its way through Congress named for Cocoa Beach high school student Rafe Maccarone, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition at age 15, could help prevent deaths like his around the country. The Access to AEDs Act in Memory of Rafe Maccarone, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, would fund elementary and secondary schools to develop programs promoting automated external education defibrillation (AED) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in schools. “Often families learn far too late that their loved ones were living with a heart condition,” Lawson said.

— CRISIS —

“Trump supporter pleads guilty to vandalizing South Florida LGBTQ Pride intersection” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Trump supporter who vandalized a gay pride streetscape in Delray Beach pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless driving and criminal mischief. Alexander Jerich used a pickup truck to burn tire marks across a rainbow-flagged intersection downtown on June 14; an event captured on a video that went viral. The video shows the intersection damaged by a pickup truck with a blue “all aboard the Trump train” flag, part of a group of vehicles that had participated in a birthday rally for Trump. The criminal mischief charge is a third-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The reckless driving charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in New York probe” via Michael R. Sisik of The Associated Press — Trump has appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a widely expected move that’s likely to prolong the fight over his testimony by months. Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling. They argue ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

—LOCAL NOTES —

“FSU security chief pleads not guilty to theft of nearly 5,000 comic books” via Marco Rubero of the Tallahassee Democrat — The man charged in early February with stealing nearly 5,000 comic books from the Florida State University libraries filed a plea of not guilty this week. Todd Peak worked at FSU as the director of security and facilities since 2013, according to his LinkedIn. Police have accused him of stealing from the Robert M. Ervin Jr. Collection and selling to private buyers and comic book stores in Leon County. Ervin Jr. is a Tallahassee attorney. The collection was donated to the libraries by Ervin’s parents in 1987. The collections’ comics span more than 50 years of publication, starting in 1920.

“Mixed views of Demings’ proposed sales tax bump at first forum” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Mayor Demings heard a wide spectrum of opinions Monday night, leading an open-house forum in his campaign to persuade voters to back his proposed penny-per-dollar increase in the county sales tax to fix clogged roads and build a “world-class” transit system. Some residents came to cheer him on, others to tell him no, and many to listen. Demings hopes the tax, if adopted, helps to end long, frustrating, sometimes dangerous travel by improving roads, providing more transportation options, or spurring construction of affordable workforce housing closer to transit hubs, all of which require an infusion of public money. He addressed a crowd of more than 70 people to start the 90-minute presentation.

“Amanda Ballard to challenge Reggie Bellamy for Manatee County Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Ballard, a child welfare attorney, announced she’s challenging Manatee County Commissioner Bellamy for his seat. The Bradenton Republican will run against COVID-19 restrictions and on a platform stressing parents’ rights. “In America, Florida, and Manatee County, individual liberty is what allows all of us to work hard and live out our dreams,” Ballard said. She’s running just after a redistricting process reshaped the historical minority access seat on the seven-member County Commission. A new map was drawn that reduced the minority makeup of County Commission District 2, with Black voters making up 1.4% fewer residents.

“Milton Councilwoman Shannon Rice pushes to remove Mayor from Council meetings” via Alex Miller of the Pensacola News Journal — The Milton City Council Executive Committee meeting on Monday evening started and ended with verbal altercations, mainly between Councilwoman Shannon Rice and Mayor Heather Lindsay, that ultimately led to a motion spearheaded by Rice to remove Lindsay from chairing the executive committee meetings. The motion failed after only Rice and Councilwoman Shari Sebastiao voted to support it. Lindsay told the Council she also does not look forward to the conflict during meetings, adding she feels there is a level of respect missing at times. As Rice made the motion, disgruntled responses from residents in the audience filled City Hall. Several members spoke to the board about their frustration over the move.

“USF names two finalists for President. Interim leader Rhea Law is one of them.” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The search for the University of South Florida’s next President appears to be ending after interim President Law entered her name for consideration last week. The USF Presidential search committee on Tuesday narrowed its focus to Law and Jeffrey W. Talley, the former chief and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve and a former department chairperson at Southern Methodist University. Committee members settled on the two after going through a list of 18 applicants. They will interview both candidates in a public forum from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Gibbons Alumni Center on the Tampa campus.





— TOP OPINION —

“Hypocrites Rubio, DeSantis won’t condemn Trump for loving on Putin but boycott Biden” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — At a time when the United States should be showing the world a bipartisan, united front against Putin’s despicable invasion of Ukraine, Florida’s top Republican leaders have instead chosen to play partisan politics. In their book, the political baloney they peddle in the home state in a midterm election year is more important than a conflict with Russia that could lead us into World War III. Leave it to Sen. Rubio and DeSantis to take the lead by targeting Biden’s State of the Union address as the subject of their dismissal and ire.

— OPINIONS —

“Even when people are at their most noble, in Ukraine, racism tarnishes their crowns” via Leonard Pitts, Jr. of the Miami Herald — This was going to be a song of praise. Instead, it will be a groan of frustration. In other words, it was going to be a column heralding the titanic courage of Ukraine in the face of a Russian attack, the acts of defiance that have endeared that nation to the world. But that hymn of acclamation died amid reports of how dark-skinned people from Africa and India are being singled out for mistreatment, segregated from other refugees, beaten and left stranded by Ukrainian authorities, as they join half a million frightened souls fleeing the besieged country.

“The Democrats’ real problems aren’t the ones you’re hearing about” vis Perry Bacon Jr. of The Washington Post — Biden has lackluster poll numbers, and they seem stuck. Democrats can’t pass much legislation on Capitol Hill. There is wide pessimism within the party about the midterms. There is a lot of chatter about Democrats needing to move right on crime. But the critical premise just isn’t true. “None of the candidates included in this analysis supported defunding the police,” concluded a postelection report. Policing is part of a broader series of issues on which the Democrats are said to be too “woke” and too prone to speak in a language that appeals to progressive White college graduates but turns off less-educated voters, including many voters of color who usually back Democrats.

“Australia and Canada oppose freedom? Get real, Governor” via Randy Schultz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Last Thursday, as Russia invaded Ukraine, DeSantis called out authoritarianism. But he didn’t call out Russia or Putin. DeSantis called out Australia. And Canada. And, of course, Anthony Fauci. His comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando showed how far DeSantis has fallen down the COVID-19 rabbit hole. As Ukrainian children prepared to defend their country against an existential threat, the Governor ranted at people with whom he disagrees on pandemic protocols. According to DeSantis, “Canadians are writing in.” So are people from “Australia, Europe, you name it, and I think they understand what the stakes are, and they look to us to see how to protect freedom.”

“Amanda Clough: EASE vouchers key to realizing career of your dreams, giving back” via Florida Politics — Returning to school as a married adult who has been working full time for over 20 years seemed far-fetched, especially when I considered the financial side of that commitment. Things changed when I learned about the Effective Access to Student Education grant program. It is a student voucher to attend independent colleges and universities. Now, my family can afford to pay for my degree as I work toward a Bachelor of Science in Marine Resources and Management at Everglades University. Unfortunately, the EASE voucher is in jeopardy. This year, the Florida House has proposed to cut EASE funding that will eliminate or reduce the voucher for more than 6,400 students. Thousands of students will be left to pay more for their college tuition next year.

“Kim Herremans: Dental care access for those who need it most — our kids” via Florida Politics — Dental problems in children have a real impact on their education. Studies show that poor oral health in children is linked to poor performance in school. Yet schools can be a part of the solution. Through the Hillsborough County School Districts’ dental sealant program, we’re focusing on early intervention and prevention to foster good dental health. Now, a bill in the Legislature will help this program be even more accessible and impactful when it comes to promoting good dental health among children. HB 997 filed by Rep. Melony Bell and SB 1444 filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur will enable us to provide care at more locations, provide more services and increase the workforce of dental hygienists trained and available to provide the care.

“Jorge Landa: Why the dental carve-out works for Florida” via Florida Politics — In the past four years, under Florida’s current stand-alone dental managed care program, access to care and quality of care have improved significantly. Recently, state officials have been exploring legislative proposals, including House Bill 7047, that would eliminate this dental “carve-out” program and reintegrate dental benefits back into the Managed Medical Assistance Program. This change would pose a major threat to children’s dental care in the state. That is why I want to thank the Florida Legislature for recognizing the importance of keeping Medicaid dental services carved out from the medical Medicaid program. The dental plans have built comprehensive statewide networks to ensure that all related dental care is available to those who need it, when they need it.

“J.R. Tolbert: Smart policy puts Florida in the driver’s seat on electric vehicles” via Florida Politics — The state is now No. 2 in the country in electric vehicles sales. And, as a result, the state will receive the third-largest allocation for federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (the 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act). The first tranche of funding will total somewhere around $25 million. That new investment could deliver as many as 100 new fast chargers on the state’s major highway systems. Thanks to the earlier diligent and forward-thinking planning by the state transportation department in creating a state roadmap (SB 7018), much of that work is already done. Smart EV infrastructure policy has attracted private investment and will continue to spur business activity; the real growth in the EV market may be in the commercial sector.





—TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Backers say it makes all elementary school reading materials transparent. Opponents say it opens the door to book banning. Everyone knows for sure that this bill is headed to the Senate floor for a vote.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— A representative of the Florida PTA says books are already being held back in schools for fear they’ll be yanked.

— Sunrise talks with the executive director of Florida Planned Parenthood about a vote today in the Senate on a 15-week abortion ban.

— And a very strange ‘wave of support’ of legislation keeping lottery winner names confidential. It’s from a woman in prison for killing a lottery winner.

— ALOE —

___

