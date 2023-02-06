Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.6.23

Good Monday morning.

LSN Partners is bringing on Steven Abrams as the Managing Partner of its Palm Beach County practice.

Abrams has served the public in South Florida for over 30 years at various levels, including city, county and regional government. He was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 1989 and served as Mayor for two terms. He later served a decade as a Palm Beach County Commissioner, including a term as County Mayor.

He now joins LSN after 12 years of service with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), which runs the Tri-Rail system. He first held the position of Chair and then Executive Director.

He will use his transportation experience to take part in LSN’s national transportation practice. He will also stand for clients locally, promoting Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) and other mixed-use real estate projects, and will also focus on the firm’s Emergency Management practice group.

“We searched for the right person to bring LSN into Palm Beach County and are delighted to partner with Steven Abrams. I am confident that with his government, transportation, emergency management and legal experience, Steven will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” LSN founder and Managing Partner Alex Heckler said.

Abrams has also accepted a position as a Partner of LSN Law, where he will draw on his 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in South Florida. In that role, he will assist clients with land use and zoning, contracts and procurement, and permitting and licensing.

A graduate of Harvard and, subsequently, George Washington University School of Law, Abrams is a member of the District of Columbia Bar and Florida Bar.

“Forget Donald Trump, Democrats are preparing ways to beat a Ron DeSantis campaign” via Nancy Cook and Christian Hall of Bloomberg News — Democrats worry that DeSantis, who presides over a large, diverse and former swing state, could appeal to possible Joe Biden voters, those who would otherwise lean Republican, but were repelled by Trump’s baggage, the advisers and strategists said.

Biden allies privately worry that DeSantis’ record could appeal to the same set of independent, female or suburban voters who Biden needs to court to win. Although many also argue DeSantis is not tested nationally and could fumble in the GOP Primary, with voters, or on the debate stage against other Republicans.

DeSantis is a near-daily fixture in Democratic National Committee attack emails, slamming his positions and policy moves. Biden advisers and allies are seeking to call into question the governor’s leadership, putting the two camps on a collision course over hot-button issues like abortion, taxes and education.

Recently, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in an especially fiery statement, called the DeSantis administration’s rejection of a high school honors course in African American studies “incomprehensible.”

DeSantis is preparing to make the upcoming session of the Florida legislature, with its proposals on guns, abortion and education, a springboard for a potential presidential bid, along with the tour for a book that is coming out in late February. He is likely to announce once the Florida Session ends in May — though he’s in no rush and could wait until the Summer.

“As DeSantis remakes education, many look to the long-term impact it’ll have on Florida” via Anthony Man and Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis’ multifaceted reshaping of education in Florida is accelerating, with implications that could last for generations. When he’s finished, the cumulative effect of his effort to imbue conservative practices and philosophy from the first day of kindergarten through college graduation will be felt long after he’s done as Governor — and long after he leaves the presidency if he makes it that far. “It is almost like he’s trying to change the mission statement of what our educational institutions are,” said Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr, who was a middle school social studies teacher for 10 years and a high school librarian for 15 years.

“DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate” via Steve Contorno of CNN — Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require teaching Black history,” DeSantis said last week. “All the important things, that’s part of our core curriculum.” Indeed, Florida has required its schools to teach African American history since 1994, long before the recent push in many states to move toward a more complete telling of the country’s story.

“DeSantis wants to add more money to controversial migrant relocation program” via Douglas Soule of Naples Daily News — DeSantis wants to pump more money into his migrant relocation program, which has drawn nationwide attention and controversy, as well as a multitude of legal challenges. In his budget proposal for next year, he is requesting $12 million to relocate undocumented migrants. He’s also contended that his migrant relocation program is the “most effective” way to steer asylum-seekers and other migrants away from Florida, a viewpoint he hammered on during Wednesday’s budget presentation news conference.

“25 days that shook New College: How DeSantis swiftly transformed the Sarasota school” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Those 25 days between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31 are among the most momentous in New College’s 63-year history. In less than four weeks, the college morphed from a sleepy, though well-regarded, backwater in Florida’s public university system to a national conservative showcase, a high-profile experiment, and a key political talking point for a Governor who has presidential ambitions. The Governor’s announcement landed like an atom bomb at New College, especially because he made it clear the new board members were on a mission. After College President Patricia Okker was fired and replaced with former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as interim president, some of the new board members told the Herald-Tribune that the school’s transformation required an administrative shake-up.

“After caving in to DeSantis, NHL gives way to PETA” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A leading animal rights organization has one thing in common with DeSantis. Both entities compelled the National Hockey League to capitulate on All-Star Weekend plans. Fox News reports that pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals pushed the NHL into abandoning plans to incorporate live alligators from Gatorland into Friday night’s skills competition in Sunrise. “Hauling live alligators in front of noisy crowds for a silly stunt would have been downright medieval, and the NHL was right to nix these plans,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

“‘We’re sorry’: After member called DeSantis racist, Miami board leader apologizes” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Days after a member of Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs board called DeSantis “racist,” the leader of that volunteer panel apologized for the comment and said it did not reflect consensus. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, Chair of the Black Affairs Advisory Board, said at the start of a Friday news conference. “As chair, I must start by saying we want to pull that back,” said Rutledge, an administrator in Miami-Dade’s school system. “There’s nothing wrong with saying ‘We’re sorry.’ That’s not what we intended to say or be depicted by anyone. And that’s not the feeling of this board.”

“DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event” via Jared Gans of The Hill — DeSantis’ administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing a person to “commit lewd or lascivious exhibition” in the presence of an individual who is less than 16 years old. It states that the foundation hosted a show called “A Drag Queen Christmas” on Dec. 28 and sold alcoholic drinks during it. The materials said all ages were welcome. The state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco under the Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed the complaint in its role as a regulator of alcohol.



“Another Special Session: Disney, college sports, Ian relief, immigration in mix” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers will meet next week in a Special Session to take on a grab bag of issues important to DeSantis and legislative leaders. Bills to permanently remove Walt Disney officials from the Reedy Creek Improvement District that covers its theme parks in Central Florida; set up a voluntary undocumented immigrant removal program; provide more relief for Hurricane Ian victims; adjust rules for the use of college athletes’ name, image and likeness; and give statewide prosecutors clear authority to go after election crimes will be discussed next week. “In coordination with the Governor’s Office and the Florida Senate, we have identified several issues that warrant our attention in advance of the 2023 Regular Session,” House Speaker Paul Renner said.

“Special Session bill would bolster DeSantis’ election investigations office” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Pro — DeSantis wants to use a Special Session next week to change state law to make it easier for his new election investigations office to secure convictions in court, a move that comes after that office has suffered a handful of stinging legal defeats. In 2022, DeSantis championed the creation of the Office of Elections Crimes and Security. In August, the new unit arrested 20 people on allegations they weren’t allowed to cast ballots in the 2020 Election because they were formerly convicted of serious felonies. Those people, most of whom were low-income and some told police they could barely read, were arrested despite registering to vote with no issues, being told they could vote by state and local elections officials and being sent a voter identification card.

“Lawmakers to consider relief bill for deputy who survived a preventable shooting” via Glenna Milberg and Andrea Torres of Local 10 News — Maury Henandez’s life changed on Aug. 7, 2007. There was chaos to race the young Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy for help after a bullet ripped through the right side of his brain. Hernandez survived, but not without suffering and anguish. He has undergone surgeries and eyesight rehab. At 43 years old, he faces paralysis along the left side of his body with positive self-talk, but sometimes the memories still haunt him. His law enforcement career ended nearly 16 years ago. He tried to return to work, but he was unable to perform to minimum standards. If legislators pass the relief bill, DeSantis will also have to sign off on it.

“Alex Andrade passes on Senate bid; doesn’t feel ‘called to run’” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — State Rep. Andrade will not run for the state Senate, he announced Friday. Andrade has been speculated as a strong possible candidate for Senate District 1 in the Panhandle, currently held by Sen. Doug Broxson who is facing term limits. “While the opportunity to have a bigger platform is appealing, I don’t feel called to run in the way I felt called to serve as your state Representative,” Andrade wrote. He said that “whoever runs to replace Sen. Broxson” will have “massive shoes to fill.” On that note, Andrade endorsed Rep. Frank White, his predecessor in the House.

“Tyler Sirois to forgo Senate bid, leaving GOP path clear for Randy Fine” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After weeks of weighing a run at the Legislature’s upper chamber, Merritt Island Rep. Sirois has chosen to defend the seat he already has, clearing a path for fellow GOP House member Fine. In a statement Friday, Sirois put to rest speculation around a potential campaign for Senate District 19. The district’s current Senator, Debbie Mayfield, will term out in 2024. He did not mention Fine, a self-described “conservative firebrand” who launched a campaign for SD 19 last month with a formidable leadership team in place, as factoring into his decision. So far, no Democratic candidate has filed to run.

—@MDixon55: Between @TylerSiroisHD51 not running to help clear field for @VoteRandyFine, and now the field getting cleared for @FrankWhiteFL, seems Senate GOP campaigns has some control again after a weird 2022 Midterm cycle.

— House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell will hold a media availability joined by Reps. Dotie Joseph, Mike Gottlieb, Christine Hunschofsky, Anna Eskamani and Dan Daley: 10 a.m., Zoom link here.

— Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book will hold a media availability, joined by Sens. Jason Pizzo and Tracie Davis: 11:15 a.m., Senate Democratic Office, Room 228, Senate Office Building.

— The House will start a Special Session to address issues such as an overhaul of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was a critical role for Walt Disney World: 1 p.m., House Chamber.

— The Senate will convene a Special Session: 2 p.m., Senate Chamber.

— The House Appropriations Committee meets: 3:30 p.m., Room 212, the Knott Building.

— The Senate Agriculture Committee meets for an update from Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson: 3:30 p.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Criminal Justice Committee meets for an update from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement: 3:30 p.m., Room 37, the Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Health Policy Committee meets for an update about pharmacy benefit managers: 3:30 p.m. Room 412, Knott Building.

— The state Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy and Mental Health Counseling meet: 8:30 a.m., Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs & Convention Center, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd., Coral Springs.

— The Education Estimating Conference will discuss public-school enrollment: 9:30 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Eastern Florida State College Board of Trustees meets: 10:30 a.m., Eastern Florida State College, Melbourne Campus, Public Safety Institute, 3865 North Wickham Road, Melbourne.

— The Enterprise Florida Board of Directors meets: 11 a.m., Zoom link here.

— The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss unclaimed property: 1:30 p.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

“Consistency of judicial views a bonus for Florida Supreme Court, says Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Florida’s Supreme Court is in a unique and arguably better position, than some other courts because of a “supermajority” of justices who have similar judicial philosophies. So says Chief Justice Muñiz of the Supreme Court of Florida, who spoke during a discussion of the courts and policy with Chief Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at The Federalist Society’s Florida Chapters Conference at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Judge Robert Luck of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals served as moderator. “In our court, I think, over the last several years, I think it’s become clear we have a supermajority of justices who have, kind of through our work, committed to a judicial philosophy,” Muniz said.

“Florida may be a red state, but that didn’t stop 3.2 million people from signing up for Obamacare” via the Miami Herald editorial board — A record-breaking number of Floridians signed up this year for health insurance through Obamacare. That’s the program, in case you’ve forgotten, that Republicans spent years trying to get rid of and once called “the most dangerous piece of legislation ever passed.” More than 3.2 million residents of the Sunshine State (20% of the Obamacare enrollment for the entire country) apparently don’t agree. They signed up in droves this year, a 19% jump over last year, the highest number in the country. And that’s even though Florida is the third most populous state in the nation and accounts for only 7% of the U.S. population.

“‘Ghost’ candidate probe unearths big business transfers to dark money groups” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — When state investigators delved into the finances of several entities tied to Florida’s 2020 “ghost” candidate scandal, they unearthed major cash contributions from some of the state’s biggest business interests … That entity, dubbed Secure Florida’s Future, contributed $630,000 late in the 2020 election cycle to a network of dark-money groups since subpoenaed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“‘Invasion of privacy’: Some Florida athletes leery of being made to reveal menstrual cycles” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Several female athletes interviewed by the Miami Herald were leery of the policy, wondering why schools need to collect and store such information. “I think it is kind of disturbing and an invasion of privacy,” said Ruby Robbins, a 16-year-old Miami Beach High volleyball player in her junior year who is also manager of the boys’ team. The proposal, which is to be considered by the full FHSAA board Feb. 27-28, has ignited a political furor at a time when the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has moved women’s reproductive rights and bodily autonomy to the center of the political and cultural debate.



“All of Florida is at risk of hurricanes. So why aren’t impact windows or shutters required statewide?” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The recent spate of hurricanes has made clear that no one living in the state is safe from their destructive effects. And yet, a $150 million state-funded grant program that will supply up to $10,000 for home-hardening improvements is not available for most or all residents of 45 counties in central or northern Florida. That’s because they live outside the state’s “wind-borne debris region,” a U-shaped zone that mostly encompasses the southern part of Florida, the western Panhandle, and a narrow swath within a mile of the state’s Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

“Flexing his wins and eyeing a second term, Joe Biden will lay out contrasts with GOP in State of the Union” via Jonathan Lemire of POLITICO — Biden is planning to use his second State of the Union address to paint the broad strokes of a likely campaign ahead, contrasting his notion of steady leadership with the newly elected, likely chaotic Republican House. Privately, aides are hoping the GOP lawmakers in attendance will help him achieve the contrast. Though Biden won’t mention them by name, aides believe the presence of newly prominent House Republicans in the chamber will underscore his arguments.

“Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy” via Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press — Biden will use his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to remind Americans of how their lives have been improved over his first two years in office, as he tries to confront pessimism in the country and navigate the tricky politics of a newly divided Washington. Rather than laying out major new policy proposals, Biden was expected to devote much of his speech to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation’s infrastructure. The speech comes as Biden is honing his pitch to voters ahead of his expected announcement in the next few months that he will seek another term in office despite voter frustrations about the direction of the nation.

“Biden to appear in Tampa next week” via the Florida Phoenix — Biden is returning to the Sunshine State next week. The White House announced on Friday afternoon that the President will travel to Tampa next Thursday (Feb. 9) to discuss “his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower health care costs.” The time and location have yet to be announced. This will be Biden’s first appearance in Florida since he headlined a campaign rally for Florida Democrats a week before the election last November, and it will come less than 48 hours after he is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address since being elected next Tuesday night.

“Why the White House Situation Room could provide clues in classified ‘documents-gate’” via John T. Bennett of Roll Call — The drip, drip, drip of classified documents from the White House to the offices and homes of two former Vice Presidents, Biden and Mike Pence, and the tidal wave of sensitive materials to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has shaken Washington. But no one seems to know just how a decades-old classified documents storage and tracking system failed — on multiple occasions during at least two administrations that spanned a dozen years. Senators from both parties who routinely have access to sensitive government materials inside Capitol Hill rooms known as sensitive compartmented information facilities (SCIFs) shrugged over the last few weeks when asked what lawmakers might do to stop the White House leakage.

“U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China” via The Associated Press — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to people on the ground. China responded that it reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

“Marco Rubio claims Chinese spy balloon is calling Biden’s bluff” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rubio took to Twitter Saturday morning to express his concerns about what the hostile nation’s spy device means for Biden and national security. “China believes America is a weakened superpower with a reputation of strength that no longer holds true,” Rubio tweeted. “And their message will now be that if Biden wouldn’t even shoot down a balloon, he isn’t going to do jack if China takes territory from India or Japan or invades Taiwan.” China’s contention that the balloon floated into American airspace by error, and that it was just collecting weather data has been rejected by the Biden administration.

“Maxwell Frost: DeSantis launched ‘full-scale fascist attack’ on New College of Florida” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — During a speech on the House floor in D.C., Rep. Frost said DeSantis launched a “full-scale fascist attack” after he appointed new leadership at New College of Florida. New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college that has around 700 students. DeSantis previously appointed new leadership at the college to overhaul the institution’s “equity” ideology for a merit-based approach. During their first Board of Trustees meeting, DeSantis appointees led the charge to enact new changes, including the ousting of the college’s president.

“Cubans respond with zeal to new U.S. migration policy” via Andrea Rodríguez of The Associated Press — Overwhelmed by thousands of Cubans crowding its southern border after making the dangerous trip through Central America and an increase in makeshift boats crossing the Florida Straits, the United States in early January approved a policy change that makes migrants request a permit or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the U.S. Cubans, who qualify for the program along with Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans, have responded with zeal, launching a search for sponsors and long lines to obtain documents. The program’s backers hope it will help would-be migrants avoid the risks of the route through Mexico — plagued by traffickers — and bring order to the migrant flow.

“Few Americans are excited about a Biden-Trump rematch” via Dan Balz and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post — Biden and Trump may have each drawn a record number of votes in 2020, but at this early stage in the 2024 election cycle, Americans show little enthusiasm for a rematch between the two well-known yet unpopular leaders. Neither Biden nor Trump generates broad excitement within their own party, and most Americans overall say they would feel dissatisfied or angry if either wins the General Election. Biden, who has said he intends to seek re-election, has no current opposition for the Democratic nomination. Trump is likely to face at least several challengers in his bid to lead his party for a third consecutive election.

“Koch network to back alternative to Trump after sitting out recent Primaries” via Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — The network of donors and activist groups led by conservative billionaire Charles Koch will oppose Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, mounting a direct challenge to Trump’s campaign to win back the White House. “The best thing for the country would be to have a President in 2025 who represents a new chapter,” Emily Seidel, chief executive of the network’s flagship group, Americans for Prosperity (AFP), wrote in a memo released publicly on Sunday. The three-page missive repeatedly suggests that AFP is taking on the responsibility of stopping Trump, with Seidel writing: “Lots of people are frustrated. But very few people are in a position to do something about it. AFP is. Now is the time to rise to the occasion.”

“Martin Zilber raises more than next three candidates combined for vacant Miami Commission seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Retired Judge Zilber raised nearly $89,000 last month, more than three times his closest competitors, to lead fundraising in a Special Election for a vacant seat on the Miami City Commission. From Jan. 1-26, Zilber, a practicing lawyer, collected 108 checks. Most were for $1,000, the largest donation sums allowable to a candidate account. Much of the money Zilber took came from real estate businesses, including numerous maxed-out donations from the subsidiaries of The Treo Group, Dacra and “condo king of Miami” Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, among many others. He spent about $1,500 on a qualifying fee and merchant fees through the fundraising platform Anedot.

“‘We gotta wake this community up.’ The battle to preserve, restore Miami’s Black landmarks” via Howard Cohen and C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald — Black landmarks tell a significant story of Miami. But for how much longer? While many sites have been repaired, such as the Lyric Theater in Overtown, where the educator and activist Mary McLeod Bethune once lectured, and the Hampton House in Brownsville where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once stayed, others are in danger of disappearing due to lack of funds, restoration complexities and a demand by developers to buy the land and build a big box store or other profitable structure on it.

“‘It wasn’t tasteful.’ ‘Ill-timed.’ Commissioners on Miami’s Black History police car” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Celebrating Black History Month with an African-themed Miami police car was “ill-timed,” the City Commission’s lone Black member said. Christine King, who serves as chair of the five-seat Commission, helped pull the cover off the squad car Thursday that a Black police officer group sponsored to celebrate Black History Month. It’s decorated with black fists, silhouettes of Africa and stripes of green, yellow and red. “I heard the design took over a year, which shows this was a thoughtful process,” King, Miami’s only Black Commissioner, said. “The intent is to honor and respect our Black police officers and their service. However, I understand that our country is in mourning and the unveiling is ill-timed.”

“Spiffy new water plant to cost Fort Lauderdale $700M. Critics say old one’s not dead, can be rebuilt” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Mounting pressure is on to replace Fiveash, the very same 1950s-era water plant the mayor once described as being held together by spit and chewing gum. Fort Lauderdale officials are on the verge of making a deal with a private company to build a new water plant that will cost $666 million and have the capacity to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. The new plant would also get rid of the yellow tinge in the drinking water produced by Fiveash, Fort Lauderdale’s main water treatment plant.

“Critics say A1A can’t handle heavy rain. A soggy Sunday proved them right.” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An unfortunate fact of South Florida life: It may be sunny here, but when it rains, it pours. Streets flood, cars caught in the deluge get towed and roads close — including busy beach roads like A1A. That was the sad and soggy scene Sunday at Fort Lauderdale beach. A part of A1A had to be closed in both directions for more than five hours Sunday due to flooded streets amid a weekend of heavy rain. At least three cars trying to make their way through A1A had to be towed, City Manager Greg Chavarria said.

“A group of 29 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Friday. Then they scattered” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Almost 30 people from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys early Friday morning on a migrant boat and scattered as soon as they landed. The group of 29 people came ashore at Long Key around 2 a.m. in a makeshift vessel, said Adam Hoffner, division chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations. With the help of other law enforcement agencies, all of the people were detained after several hours. “Earlier today, U.S. Border Patrol agents and [law enforcement] partners responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys and encountered 29 Cuban migrants after an extensive search. We appreciate the support from all the responding agencies,” Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

“Poll: Most Coral Gables voters OK with annexation; more approve of Mayor Vince Lago” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — More than half of Coral Gables voters favor a renewed push to annex the neighborhood of Little Gables, while over two-thirds support the man behind the move, Mayor Lago, new polling shows. 55% of voters in the city favor an annexation of Little Gables, a 205-acre area of unincorporated Miami-Dade County surrounded on three sides by Coral Gables neighborhoods. Twenty-six percent said they oppose annexing the area, while 19% claimed to either not know enough to answer the question or refused to respond.

“‘Invasion of privacy’: Some Florida athletes leery of being made to reveal menstrual cycles” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — In the athletic trainer’s office at Miami Senior High are green Gatorade jugs, water bottles, anatomical posters, two massage tables and years of private medical records of male and female high school athletes, stacked on a rack, stored in dusty, dog-eared cardboard crates labeled “bankers box.” Included in what is collected and stored is information on female athletes’ menstrual cycles, from a series of “optional” questions on the Florida High School Athletic Association’s athletic physical form. At least they have been optional questions until now. Last month, FHSAA’s sports advisory committee proposed making the formerly optional questions on menstrual cycles mandatory. Refusing to answer could conceivably jeopardize the ability to take part in sports.

“Delray Beach’s aging golf course could soon be lined with hundreds of residences and a hotel” via Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Major changes could soon be coming to Delray Beach’s 100-year-old golf course along Atlantic Avenue, including a potential new 30-acre community with hundreds of residences, a hotel, retail locations and more. That’s just one of the plans developers have in mind for the aging course, which needs between $10 million to $15 million in upgrades, according to city officials. Because of the hefty price tag, the city is soliciting bids from developers to fund the repairs. In exchange, Delray Beach will sell off a part of the 148-acre land for future redevelopment.

“Todd Weaver to resign from Winter Park City Commission, citing business demands” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Weaver said Friday he was resigning, citing time constraints with his growing business. Weaver, first elected in 2019, was re-elected last year and his term was to run until March 2025. He sent an email to supporters early Friday titled “stepping down” and said, “Because of ever-increasing responsibilities outside city government, I have struggled with time management of late. There is no end in sight for these other responsibilities.” But he hadn’t submitted a formal resignation by Friday afternoon, he said, and hadn’t set an effective date. He wouldn’t say what had delayed it. Because he resigned within 60 days of the March Election, the remaining City Commissioners and Mayor Phil Anderson will appoint a replacement until the next General Election, according to the city charter.

“Sanford Commissioners OK $1M to quickly patch aging sewage system” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — In an emergency meeting, Sanford Commissioners this week agreed to spend at least $1 million to quickly repair the city’s aging wastewater system after last year’s Hurricane Ian, Tropical Storm Nicole and other recent storms overwhelmed the decades-old infrastructure and caused sewage to flow in downtown streets and back into homes. Such a large expenditure would typically require city staff and Commissioners to spend weeks developing a repair plan and putting out a request for companies to bid on the project. “But we don’t have time to wait,” said Bill Marcous, a manager in Sanford’s utility department. “Over the last two years, the storm activity has accelerated the useful life span of this system beyond regular maintenance. … We need to place orders for this system now.”

“‘A quiet place to spend outdoors’: Wekiva River group aims to build pavilion at Katie’s Landing” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Although there are plenty of cypress, oak and other trees supplying a rich, shaded canopy at Katie’s Landing, members of the nonprofit Friends of the Wekiva River and others say a covered shelter is needed at the increasingly popular park for educational classes, large picnics, meetings and other get-togethers. Seminole Commissioners agreed, and recently approved the county waiving any permitting and building fees as the Friends of the Wekiva launches plans to build a 1,056-square-foot open pavilion on the 6.5-acre property. Friends of the Wekiva is now looking for grants and donations to pay for the project. And members hope to have the project completed by the end of the year. It will then be donated as a gift to the state park.

“Florida Prep included in Congressman’s letter requesting JROTC audits” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — In a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, who represents Florida’s District 6, singled out two private schools — one in New York and Florida Prep. Florida Prep, founded as Florida Air Academy in 1961 by Jonathan Dwight in what had been the Lincoln Hotel, was bought in 2017 by Newopen USA, a subsidiary of the Congqing, China-based Newopen Group. The JROTC program has operated at the school since 1963, according to Marshall Willman, the school’s president. Willman called Waltz’s concerns “unsubstantiated.” … “The claims made in this letter are patently false and based on gross misrepresentations of both our parent company affiliation and our educational values,” Willman said in an email statement.

“Pasco to replace K-5 classroom libraries, a nod to Florida’s new book rules” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Pasco County elementary school teachers will get new classroom library collections in the fall. Not that they necessarily want them. The school district announced in a January newsletter that it would be making the $2.9 million purchase, funded by federal coronavirus relief money, to follow new state laws and rules governing the books allowed in school libraries. The law requires a trained media specialist to review all library books and assigned readings for content appropriateness and that they be on a list searchable by parents. The State Board of Education extended the law by a rule to include classroom books.

“Tampa Bay party bosses not happy with choices for state leadership” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Several local Democratic Party officials say they’re not happy with their choices in the race for state Democratic Party chairperson, while local Republicans say they’d be satisfied with either candidate in the race for their party’s state chair. Both parties are about to elect new state chairs, but the Democrats need to rebuild after disastrous losses in the Nov. 8 election and the resignation of former chairperson Manny Diaz. Several area Democrats said they believe their views as the grassroots workers responsible for local electioneering are overlooked in the race and would like to see other candidates besides the three running.

“For some, life after Ian is ‘more tragic than the hurricane itself’” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — Tara Boyd wishes she and her husband had just given up when the eight-foot storm surge from Hurricane Ian flooded their mobile home, forcing them to swim out into the storm. It would have been “easy to let go and just drift away,” she said. But they fought to survive. And they’ve been doing that ever since. She hates to admit that living after Ian feels harder than living through its terror. Boyd thinks about it when she watches her husband, Gerald Boyd, squeeze into the passenger seat at night to sleep. Scores of other residents across southwest Florida are also living this way, in what disaster experts call the “storm after the storm.”

“Naples extends ban on new events until May” via Kendall Lewis of the Naples Daily News — Naples City Council voted this week to extend a ban on new special events taking place on city property until May. The vote followed the Special Event Committee’s recommendation. Members of the Committee said the number of events in the city is “essentially draining our city resources” and “has become difficult to manage.” The moratorium only affects new private events on public property, not recurring ones or private events on private property. “The effort to revise the policies and guidelines is in response to a lot of community input we had, that people felt like we had too many events and too few places,” Council member Ted Blankenship said.

“Jim Banks latest national Republican to back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Banks is the latest national name to line up behind City Council member Cumber ahead of the March election. Cumber is one of four Republicans in the field, and Banks’ backing is the latest national attestation to her conservative bona fides. “LeAnna Cumber is a true conservative with an impressive background in infrastructure and education. She will oppose tax hikes and implement a sound fiscal policy for the largest city in Florida. She is precisely what the Republican Party needs right now — a mom, a fighter for parental choice in education, a champion for small business, and a fierce opponent of doubling the gas tax,” Banks asserted.

First in Sunburn — “Long-form Donna Deegan spot emphasizes Jacksonville roots, ‘shared life’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Democrat Deegan’s new long-form ad delves into her family’s deep roots in the city and her own personal autobiography as a way of establishing herself as an alternative to the “broken promises from career politicians” she claims has typified local politics. The spot, which runs just short of three minutes, opens with headlines and news clips from the scandal surrounding the attempted sale of local utility JEA, a point of contention among Republican candidates Cumber and Daniel Davis. Ten seconds in, static dominates the screen, and Deegan’s exposition replaces those headlines. “There’s a wall between us and our city government,” Deegan asserts. “It was put there a long time ago to benefit a select few. For decades, that wall has kept most of us shut out.”

“Commission approves contracts for Gainesville’s top-ranking employees” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — City Manager Cynthia Curry and Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Tony Cunningham, who each served in the interim role for the past year, were solidified in their positions by the City Commission with a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Reina Saco and Ed Book voted in dissent. The hiring of the charter officers — a group of six employees who are at the will of the Commission and oversee all departments in city government — brings an added annual fiscal impact of about $60,000, an amount that drew the ire of some residents in attendance. Still, most officials argued the money was well deserved. “I’m pleased that we were able to complete these contracts for most of the leadership team,” said Mayor Harvey Ward.

“‘IT security event’: ‘All-hands-on-deck’ at TMH with law enforcement investigation underway” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — An IT security issue at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare prompted the hospital to cancel non-emergency surgical and outpatient procedures and divert EMS patients to other facilities. “This is an ongoing, emerging situation that is requiring the attention of everyone at TMH,” said Rebeccah Lutz, director of marketing and communications. The hospital has not said whether the incident is related to a cyberattack or ransomware. “We continue to divert some EMS patients. We are only accepting Level 1 traumas from Leon County and the immediate surrounding counties and patients experiencing stroke and myocardial infarction (heart attack).”

“FSU faculty say it’s ‘rubbish’ as Christopher Rufo targets FSU ‘radical’ diversity programs” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Fresh off the firing of the New College of Florida President, trustee Rufo, a critical-race theory critic and adviser to DeSantis, launched a Twitter feed attack Thursday night on Florida State University’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. In 14 dinner-hour tweets, Rufo described an FSU campus being led by a “sprawling bureaucracy dedicated to promoting left-wing narratives.” FSU responded to the storm of criticism and joined the conversation in a prepared statement to say it had found much of what Rufo posted “obsolete.” FSU explained that of the 206 pages of documents Rufo requested, 146 pages were from a training program dropped in 2019.

“Westbound span of Pensacola Bay bridge gets target opening date” via Kevin Robinson of the Pensacola News Journal — The Florida Department of Transportation has set a target date of Feb. 13 to reopen the westbound span of the Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. Bridge, though that date may slip forward or backward a few days, according to state officials. The replacement of the twin bridges connecting Pensacola to Gulf Breeze began in the Spring of 2017. The eastbound span of the bridge was reopened to traffic in September 2019; however, it was closed again in September 2020 after Hurricane Sally pushed unsecured construction barges into the bridge, forcing eight months of repairs. Despite the setbacks, the eastbound span reopened in May 2021 and the westbound span is on track to be open by mid-month.

“Escambia Commissioners seek legal help to compel Clerk of Court to pay former employee’s fine” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — The Escambia County Commission voted 3-1 to authorize its attorney to use whatever means necessary to compel Clerk of Court Pam Childers’ office to write a $6,960 check to cover fines and fees former Escambia County paramedic Matt Selover was ordered to pay to close a Florida Department of Health investigation. In response Childers said, absent a court order, “my decision is not to pay.” And so continues a squabble that originated in October when the board voted to cover costs incurred by Selover under terms of the agreement reached to settle a complaint filed against him by the county’s former medical director over alleged mishandling of patients during EMS calls.

“Florida State athletics profits over $10.3 million in 2022 fiscal year” via Ehsan Kassim of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State athletics operated at a $10.364 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual NCAA financial report obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Network. Overall, it was the second straight year the FSU athletics department reported a budget surplus. For the 2022 fiscal year, from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, the Seminoles listed $161.1 million in operating revenue. The operating expenses for the year were $150.7 million. In 2021, FSU reported a $7.81 million surplus, mostly due to cost-cutting measures. This year, the Seminoles saw a return to normalcy for ticket sales to bring in more revenue, but also a return to normal for travel costs, as well as recruiting costs.

“Skanska calling it a wrap at Wayside Park, handing back a park in shambles” via Samantha Abell for the Tallahassee Democrat — In March 2017, FDOT closed Wayside Park to the public. In September 2020, Hurricane Sally heavily damaged Wayside Park including the city’s largest boat ramp, boardwalk, fishing pier, and 10 gazebos. Total replacements are necessary. Despite the busted concrete and pilings and upended boat ramp, Skanska has continued to use the boat ramp for its deployments. Aside from an attractive new parking lot area, Skanska is ready to call it a wrap at Wayside Park. Gulf Breeze, for its part, is still awaiting news of FEMA aid. Damage assessments sit in FEMA’s environmental review. Confronted now with over 2 million dollars in damage recovery to return the waterfront park to its 2017 condition, Gulf Breeze hopes for added disaster recovery aid grants.

“New Jaguars sports training facility on target to open in time for 2023 Training Camp” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — A year after construction began, work is well underway on Miller Electric Center — the new sports performance center for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Located at 1270 E. Beaver St next to TIAA Bank Field, the center is named for Jacksonville-based Miller Electric Company as part of a 10-year naming rights agreement with the Jaguars. The 125,000-square-foot sports performance center will house all the team’s football staff and football operations including locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space, and a draft room. The team expects to begin using the facility this summer and Jaguars fans will be able to watch open 2023 Training Camp practices in late July from the new grandstands, a Jaguars spokesperson said.

“Trump’s most brazen attack yet?” via Rich Lowry of POLITICO Magazine — His early attacks on the COVID record of DeSantis, who looks at this juncture to be his most formidable potential rival, show that he knows the Florida governor has outflanked him on the populist right — indeed, outflanked him in general — on one of the most central issues of the last couple of years.

In typical style, Trump isn’t tiptoeing around the issue, or subtly trying to minimize the credit DeSantis gets, but driving right at the Governor in an attempt to undercut one of his foremost strengths.

The “free state of Florida?” No, despite what you might recall, or have experienced at the time, or find when looking up the record for yourself, it was really the “shut down Sunshine state.”

“Florida was actually closed, for a great, long period of time,” Trump told reporters during his first campaign swing. “Remember, he closed the beaches and everything else? They’re trying to rewrite history.”

He followed up with a Truth Social post touting “the revelations about Ron DeSanctimonious doing FAR WORSE than many other Republican Governors, including that he unapologetically shut down Florida and its beaches, was interesting, indeed.”

The supposed revelations were, of course, the dubious things that Trump himself had said.

This is brazen even by Trump’s standards. It will take all of his powers as a political sloganeer, marketeer and wrecking-ball to counter the DeSantis brand on COVID, which has the advantage of being grounded in reality.

“The blue Midwest is where DeSantis’ school crackdowns ‘go to die’” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — DeSantis is fond of describing his state as the place “where woke goes to die.” If so, perhaps Democratic Governors can do more to advertise their states as places where Florida-style school crackdowns go to die. Some Democratic Governors — not just in coastal states but also in Midwestern ones — are beginning to test this idea. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has seized on DeSantis’s latest culture-warring to articulate a contrasting vision for what topics should be allowed in classrooms. This week, Pritzker singled out DeSantis as an “extremist,” after The College Board introduced a revised AP course in Black Studies in response to DeSantis’ attacks. Florida nixed the old version for including topics such as “intersectionality” and “queer studies,” and the latest version removes explicit mentions of those or downgrades them to optional topics. In response, Pritzker faulted The Board from the other direction, slamming its move as “a weak attempt to please extremists.” Pritzker hammered DeSantis for fearing classroom discussion of “intersectionality, feminism and queer Black life,” explicitly defining them as “components of Black History.”

“The pervasive threat of letting kids read the ‘wrong’ book” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Florida hasn’t made reading a crime, not yet, anyway. But it’s doing the next worse thing by dangling threats of criminal charges against teachers and educators who share the “wrong” books with students. What’s the wrong book? Only state-trained, certified media specialists can make the call. That’s the upshot of Tallahassee’s rush to clamp down on words, thoughts and images in classrooms. Giving students obscene books has long been a third-degree felony. But in recent weeks, the state Department of Education red-flagged the risk as it implements a new law (HB 1467) signed by DeSantis. The state unveiled book-vetting training emphasizing that making a wrong call on a book could net an educator five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“Chinese spy balloon is a sputnik moment for America” via Michael Waltz for Fox News — A silver lining in the Biden administration allowing the Chinese spy balloon to violate our airspace is that the American public has received a similar wake-up call to the brazenness of Chinese spying. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee and Intelligence Committee, I can tell you the United States has been under an espionage assault from China for years, but much of it has been behind the scenes. They didn’t need to send a balloon given their rapidly expanding constellation of spy satellites. But I’m glad they did. With this spy balloon, CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping wanted to dare the Biden administration to do something about it. Instead, our government dithered. Xi tested the political will to respond and we failed.

“Two former FSU Marching Chiefs named Grammy finalists” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Over 1,200 Grammy nominations for the 2023 Music Educator Award were narrowed down to 10 teacher finalists, and two of them happened to be former Florida State University Marching Chiefs band members. FSU alumni Ernesta Chicklowski, a music teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Tampa, Florida who goes by “Mrs. Chick” and Jack Eaddy, director of athletic bands and director of the Pride of the Mountains marching band at Western Carolina University were in the final round as the nation waited to find out if one of them would be the Grammy Award winner for the best music teacher in the country.

“One state’s lawmakers make major Super Bowl holiday push” via Chris Novak of The Comeback — The state of Tennessee plans to push to make Super Bowl Monday a holiday. The plan, introduced in a bill earlier this week, would have that Monday off but come at a price. The day off would replace Columbus Day as an officially recognized holiday. Generally, the day after the ‘Big Game’ is one of the least-productive days at work in America. A 2021 survey said, “16.1 million Americans reported they were likely not going to work on the Monday after the Super Bowl. This figure results in $3.5 billion in lost productivity.

