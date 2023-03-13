Sixty Days for 3.13.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

Sixty Days — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session:

The Last 24

A bill (HB 999) that would ban universities from using state money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs or activities is advancing in the House on the same day the Governor participated in a forum bashing DEI. The proposal is one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities this Session and it would have impacts beyond DEI funding, allowing university boards to hire faculty with recommendations from a university’s President and to review a professor’s tenure status at any time. The House bill now heads to the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee. The Senate companion (SB 266) will get its first committee hearing on Wednesday. Here’s your nightly rundown.

Not a fan: During a news conference, legislative Democrats panned Republican plans to loosen gun laws, crack down on higher ed and limit abortion.

State custody: A bill (SB 254) that would allow the state to take emergency action to take over a child’s care if they are at risk for sex reassignment treatments is moving forward in the Senate.

New commish: Michael Yaworsky, who has been the interim Insurance Commissioner for the past month, is getting the job permanently.

Felonious act: A bill (HB 1375) that would classify strangulation as assault that merits felony charges cleared its first House committee.

Jobs, jobs, jobs: At 2.6%, Florida’s unemployment rate was lower than the national average in January for the 27th consecutive month, the Governor announced.

Quote of the Day

“For those of you that didn’t notice, Florida was doing great long before Ron DeSanctus got there.”

— Former President Donald Trump, reheating his attacks on the Governor.

Bill Day’s Latest

3 Questions

The state’s proposed six-week ban on abortion was one of several bills House Democrats highlighted as part of a Republican culture war that’s not going to put food on anyone’s table.

Democrats particularly targeted the bill (HB 7) as complicating the lives of women already facing trauma from sexual assault and incest as well as adding to the pain of pregnancies gone wrong, they said.

This bill comes after hours and hours of debate last year produced the assertion that a 15-week cutoff for the procedure was the place that Florida wanted to be, Democrats pointed out.

Q: Where do things stand now with regard to the federal government?

Rep. Fentrice Driskell: “We passed on the information (about HB 7’s) introduction to the White House and they were on their social media … blasting that bill, making sure that everybody knows where the White House stands on that legislation. And conversations are continuing about ways they could be supportive to Floridians at this time … What we have would impact pregnant women all across the South who would have otherwise come to Florida to seek abortion care. We know that abortion is health care.

Q.: How will you push back?

Driskell: You will see a number of amendments come from our caucus both in committee wherever this hits but then also on the floor. I think something that our caucus does very well additionally is to point out the hypocrisy of bills like this. And certainly, we will try to point out the framework that’s necessary for this to be efficient. I mentioned that if abortion wasn’t going to be an issue in Florida during the 2024 Election, (Gov.) Ron DeSantis certainly has made it one now. And so perhaps he’s finally going to get that showdown on abortion that he’s desperately begging for.”

Q: The bill requires that sexual assault or incest victims get an exemption to this ban with documents (restraining order, police report, medical record) attesting to the circumstance. Do you see any amendments or vehicles to make it easier for such victims to qualify for the exemption?

Driskell: “I am confident that you’ll see some sort of effort from our caucus to try to help with survivors of assault, incest or human trafficking … I don’t know why we would want to put women through this, especially after they have been through so much trauma, but really the best pathway is to do a strike-all from this really bad bill altogether because it’s just putting women in such an awful, awful predicament.”

Lobby Up

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was the big winner at the Academy Awards last night, but Disney picked up a few wins as well.

The company — alongside Warner Bros. — was recognized for its 100th anniversary in show business. Over the years, the House of Mouse has picked up dozens of Oscars and the company’s namesake, Walt Disney, is the all-time leader in both wins (22) and nominations (59).

Disney went into Sunday with 22 nominations and left with two Oscars: Best Visual Effects for “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Best Costume Design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Of course, Disney also has a storied history in Florida — it cut the ribbon on “The happiest place on Earth” more than 50 years ago. As one of Florida’s largest landowners, employers and economic engines, the company also has a fleet of lobbyists in the Capitol.

Disney has Leticia Adams, Adam Babington, Jose Gonzalez, Rena Langely and Elizabeth Watkins working in-house and the company also has more than two dozen contract lobbyists, including the teams at Smith Bryan & Myers, The Southern Group, Metz Husband & Daughton, Dean Mead, GrayRobinson, The Vogel Group, Colodny Fass, The Advocacy Partners and Tripp Scott.

Florida is also home to another film and TV powerhouse — Universal. Though it may be seen as a little brother to Disney in the theme park game, the company was founded in the Golden Age of Hollywood and has an Academy Awards record that can go toe-to-toe with any major studio.

Still, Sunday wasn’t its night. It walked in with 15 noms and walked out empty-handed.

It’s hoping to do better with Tallahassee decision-makers than it did with Academy voters, and it has a team in place to help. The roster includes in-house advocate Melanie Becker as well as the teams at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, PooleMcKinley and Screven Watson & Associates.

Other film interests in the Sunshine State include Film Florida, the trade association representing all kinds of professionals in the industry, from hair and makeup artists to directors and producers. The company has been pushing for Florida to revive its film program for years, and it’s doing so again in 2023 with the help of Slater Bayliss, Christopher Chaney, Stephen Shiver and Sarah Suskey of The Advocacy Partners.

The Tampa Hillsborough Film and Digital Media Commission has the same goal and it’s signed a lobbying deal with Ron Pierce, Kaitlyn Bailey, Edward Briggs and Natalie King of RSA Consulting to convince lawmakers it’ll bring high-paying jobs to the Sunshine State.

The Next 24

8 a.m. — The House Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee will consider legislation (HB 199) that would delete an exemption that permits officers and employees of certain Special Taxing Districts and Water Control Districts to engage in employment or contractual relationships with agencies or business entities they are responsible for regulating. Room 102, House Office Building, The Capitol.

8:30 a.m. — The Senate Education Pre-K — 12 Subcommittee will consider a bill (SB 290) to require public school progression plans for students with disabilities. Room 412, Knott Building, The Capitol.

11: a.m. — The Senate Finance and Tax Subcommittee will take up a bill (SB 114) that would make a permanent sales tax break on human diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners — regardless of the user’s age. Room 37, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

11:30 a.m. — The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 411) that would push back the deadline for a School Board candidate to move into the district they wish to represent. Currently, candidates have to live in the district by the time they qualify for office. The bill would move that back to when the candidate takes office. Room 102, House Office Building, The Capitol.

11:30 a.m. — The House Civil Justice Subcommittee will consider legislation (HB 977) to diversify the revenues of Florida’s Clerk Offices. Room 404, House Office Building, The Capitol.

11:30 a.m. — The House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 541) that would prohibit post-loss assignment of benefits on auto glass replacement. Room 17, House Office Building, The Capitol.

1:30 p.m. — The Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government will consider a bill (SB 76) that would open up state park reservations to Florida residents one month before anyone else. Room 110, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

1:30 p.m. — The Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice will consider legislation (SB 382) that strikes out the current caveat that only those with one or fewer nonviolent felonies can get the $50,000 a year for every year served under an erroneous conviction. Room 37, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

1:30 p.m. — The Senate Appropriations Committee on Education will take up a bill (SB 52) to restrict access to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and ban TikTok on district networks and devices. Room 412, Knott Building, The Capitol.

3 p.m. — The House Education & Employment Committee will take up a resolution (HJR 31) that would place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot that would allow voters to decide whether school board elections should be partisan. Room 17, House Office Building, The Capitol.

3 p.m. — The House Judiciary Committee will consider legislation (HB 71) that would provide greater punishment — felony charges — for violent acts against defense attorneys. Room 404, House Office Building, The Capitol.

4 p.m. — The House State Affairs Committee will take up a bill (HB 3) prohibiting “corporate activism” by state and local government and financial institutions. Room 212, Knott Building, The Capitol.

4 p.m. — The Senate Ethics and Elections Subcommittee will consider a bill (SJR 94) that would place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot that would allow voters to decide whether school board elections should be partisan. Room 110, Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

4 p.m. — The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider legislation (SB 264) to prohibit non-Americans from buying or holding an interest in farmland and to ban the People’s Republic of China or anyone involved with its communist government from buying any property in Florida. Room 412, Knott Building, The Capitol.

Also, the following committees will meet.

8 a.m. — The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building, The Capitol.

8:30 a.m. — The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Subcommittee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

8:30 a.m. — The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

8:30 a.m. — The Senate Transportation Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

4 p.m. — The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security Subcommittee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

4 p.m. — The Senate Regulated Industries Subcommittee meets: Room 401, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

Full committee agendas, including bills to be considered, are available on the House and Senate websites.