Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.2.23

After years of working for others in The Process, one of Tallahassee’s most seasoned lobbyists is branching out on his own.

Jim Magill, who began his career working the halls of Florida’s Capitol in the administration of then-Gov. Bob Martinez, is hanging out his own shingle under the name Magill Strategies. Through more than 38 Legislative Sessions, Magill has worked as a key player on many lobbying teams to secure clients’ desired outcomes. He has helped build and sustain Republican majorities in the Florida Senate and served as Gov. Jeb Bush’s Director of Legislative Affairs during a time of major reforms in education, litigation and economic development.

The full-service consulting firm will focus on government and politics at all levels in Florida, applying Magill’s experience and expertise in both the legislative and executive branches.

Former City of Jacksonville Chief of Staff and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Leeann Krieg has joined the lobbying team at GrayRobinson.

Krieg will be based out of GrayRobinson’s Jacksonville office and will work as a senior government affairs adviser in the Government Affairs and Lobbying Section, where she will help develop the firm’s local government and state lobbying client base in and around Northeast Florida.

“Leeann’s extensive experience in Florida government and politics combined with an unwavering dedication to her hometown of Jacksonville makes her an exciting addition to GrayRobinson,” said GrayRobinson Government Affairs and Lobbying Section Chair and Tallahassee Managing Shareholder Jason Unger. “Her deep ties to the Jacksonville City Council will be a great asset as we expand our reach and strengthen client connections in and around Northeast Florida.”

Krieg has over a decade of experience working alongside and leading local government and has also successfully landed millions of dollars in legislative appropriations.

During her five-year tenure under former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Krieg led the city’s government relations team, leveraging extensive connections with members of the Jacksonville City Council to advocate for and accomplish key objectives.

Additionally, she supervised the city’s legislative agenda at local, state and federal levels; oversaw public affairs for the administration; and effectively advocated for several vital funding, legislative and policy initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join GrayRobinson and have the opportunity to continue doing impactful work in the Northeast Florida region,” said Krieg. “My strong appreciation and unique understanding of this community fuel my desire to get the best possible results for clients, and I am eager to hit the ground running with the GrayRobinson Government Affairs and Lobbying Team.”

Speaking of GrayRobinson, happiest of birthday wishes to our dear friend and one of my Top 6 favorite House Speakers of the last decade, the incomparable Dean Cannon.

State and local leaders are celebrating the success of the 2023 Summer Youth Employment Programs offered by Florida’s local workforce development boards.

The programs, which offer stipends or wages, help students develop in-demand workforce skills. CareerSource Florida network and employers statewide helped nearly 7,000 Floridians ages 14-24 spend their summer exploring potential future careers and gaining work experience.

“Giving young people, particularly those who face economic and other challenges, access to career education and opportunities to gain skills can be a game-changer,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston. “These youth will be returning to school or continuing in the workforce with new skills and knowledge that will have a long-term impact on their futures.”

Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly added, “Florida’s strategic focus on workforce education and development under Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ leadership is what makes Florida’s top-performing economy stand out. This dynamic partnership between CareerSource Florida and the private sector through the Summer Youth Employment Program is a win-win investment in our state’s future leaders and Florida’s competitive industries.”

Each of Florida’s 24 local workforce development boards offers year-round support and training help to job-seeking youth. Job seekers can learn more about workforce services available in their area at careersourceflorida.com.

The Junior League of Tallahassee will pull back the curtain on a 36-foot-long mural at Sabal Palm Elementary this afternoon.

Local artists Sarah and Cosby Painter Hayes designed the mural to create a sense of place for students, teachers and administrators. It is being installed on a covered, outdoor 36-foot-long, 9-foot-high wall using high-quality materials that will hold up to Florida weather.

The Junior League of Tallahassee worked with the Council on Culture and Arts to promote a call to experienced local artists for the mural. Following a detailed application process, Sabal Palm Elementary Principal Shannon Davis and Community Partnership School Director Anna-Kay Hutchison made the selection.

The unveiling will be held at Sable Palm, 2813 Ridgeway St., at 12:30 p.m.

💫 — Must read open letter to Nikki Fried: Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried is hoping that two ballot initiatives — one legalizing cannabis for adult use and the other enshrining abortion protections — will drive Democratic voter turnout and help her party in the 2024 Election. But that hope is akin to wishing on a star and doesn’t amount to an actionable plan. Instead, Fried should focus her party’s efforts on registering voters, an act that isn’t just a fairy-tale. Read more here.

🤯 — Wakulla Springs latest will blow your mind: But not in a good way. A majority of Wakulla Commissioners are moving forward with zoning changes … to build a gas station on an underwater cave that supplies the crystal-clear water that makes the Springs so special. One gallon of gas can poison 1 million gallons of groundwater; and they want to erect 16 pumps. Read more about it here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Mike_Pence: Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.

—@CostaReports: This is something we have never seen before in American political history: a former President being accused of defrauding the United States as he tried to cling to power and, in reaction, his front-running comeback campaign comparing the Justice Department to Nazi Germany.

—@DavidFrum: If (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy had surrendered to (former President Donald) Trump’s extortion in 2019, who knows where we’d be today? Hero of two democracies.

—@ShaneGoldmacher: Trump stomps on MLB trade deadline news

—@MaxASteele: pouring one out for the comms folks who had pitches about to land / exclusives about to drop

—@RonDeSantis: As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, D.C. to their home districts. Washington, D.C. is a “swamp,” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses — I will end the weaponization of the federal government.

—@GregSteube: Another indictment to make President Trump even stronger! Nothing but prosecutorial misconduct from a completely weaponized DOJ. MAGA!

—@Eric_Jotkoff: Guess we are about to test the theory about Trump’s fundraising diminishing with each new indictment.

—@VP: Extremists attempt to divide our nation with unnecessary debates. But I have news for them: We will not be distracted — and we will not be deterred.

—@NvrBackDown: Kamala Harris announces she is too afraid to meet with Ron DeSantis & the African American history scholars who created the Florida curriculum standards she is lying about. Harris also spreads the debunked book ban hoax, pushing for pornographic material to be in schools.

—@LarrySabato: (President Joe) Biden & Trump are tied. This almost certainly means a Trump majority in the Electoral College. Exactly what is needed to cure Dem overconfidence — and there’s a lot of it. Low D turnout and defections to other parties/independents could produce another 2016.

—@GeoffRBennett: Former DeSantis pollster @WhitAyres diagnoses the campaign’s struggles. DeSantis, he says, “has a hard time working with people. He will have absolutely nothing to do with anyone associated with a hard-fought, successful race in 2018. That’s a little unusual …”

—@NateMonroeTU: There’s been a lot of talk these past few weeks (months, really) about DeSantis’ weaknesses as a presidential candidate. Just a reminder these faults were always clear to people in Northeast Florida who remember his time repping the region as a then-obscure member of Congress.

—@JasonMillerDC: I wonder what Magic players will have to say about their team giving $50K to Ron DeSanctimonious’ PAC given his new Florida history curriculum.

—@Catturd2: If you’re a paid influencer for a candidate who’s 40 points down — are you really an influencer?

Tweet, tweet:

What an honor to welcome the F-35A Lightning II to Tyndall Air Force Base for the very first time today. The future of our community is bright. We are so excited to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/nBjGcQ6EzA — Jay Trumbull Jr. (@jaytrumbull) August 1, 2023

—@DawnShirreffs: It’s time Florida start considering how extreme heat will impact our power supply. Rapid expansion of solar will be needed.

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 Election and block transfer of power” via Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — The four-count indictment reveals new details about a dark chapter in American history that has already been the subject of exhaustive federal investigations and captivating public hearings. It cites handwritten notes from former Vice President Mike Pence about Trump’s relentless goading to reject the counting of electoral votes. And it accuses Trump and his allies of exploiting the disruption caused by his supporters’ attack on the Capitol to redouble their efforts to spread false claims of election fraud and persuade members of Congress to further delay the certification of Biden’s victory.

Even in a year of rapid-succession legal reckonings for Trump, Tuesday’s criminal case, with charges including conspiring to defraud the United States government that he once led, was especially stunning in its allegations that a former President assaulted the underpinnings of democracy in a frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power.

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said special counsel Jack Smith, whose office has spent months investigating Trump. “It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Trump’s claims of having won the election, said the indictment, were “false, and the Defendant knew they were false. But the defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, to create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and to erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

—”Here are the Trump co-conspirators described in the DOJ indictment” via The Washington Post

—”Florida pols react to Trump’s latest indictment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Lincoln Project: New indictment won’t stop Trump from reclaiming White House” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Trump’s indictment for trying to subvert the 2020 Election has some of his fiercest critics believing these charges will not keep Trump from reclaiming the White House. The unprecedented details of a U.S. President hitting such levels of depravity and ruthlessness to hang on to power must be a call to arms for all sane Americans, according to a statement from Reed Galen and Rick Wilson, co-founders of the Lincoln Project. “He IS the Republican nominee. He IS leading in the polls against Joe Biden,” said the statement from the project that’s become known for ads and videos skewering Republican extremism.

— THE TRAIL —

“Joe Biden shores up Democratic support, but faces tight race against Trump” via The New York Times — According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, Biden appears to have escaped the political danger zone he resided in last year when nearly two-thirds of his party wanted a different nominee. Now, Democrats have broadly accepted him as their standard-bearer, even if half would prefer someone else. Still, warning signs abound for the President: Despite his improved standing and a friendlier national environment, Biden remains broadly unpopular among a voting public that is pessimistic about the country’s future, and his approval rating is a mere 39%.

—”Another week brings another new low for DeSantis in Morning Consult poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Poll: DeSantis slips to third place with GOP women in 2024 race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In an Echelon Insights survey conducted between July 24 and July 27, the Governor is behind both Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy with women who intend to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contests. Just 12% of the 217 women polled prefer DeSantis, putting him behind Trump (54%) and Ramaswamy (17%). In better news for the Governor, he’s still in second place overall, with 16%. Trump sits at 56% and Ramaswamy is at 11%. The poll found 20% of men back DeSantis, with Trump at 58% and Ramaswamy at only 6%.

“DeSantis’ super PAC burned through $34 million as he slid in polls” via Maggie Haberman, Shane Goldmacher, Jonathan Swan and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — The super PAC supporting the presidential campaign of DeSantis spent nearly $34 million in recent months, pouring money into voter outreach, advertising, polling, consultants and other expenses as his standing in the polls steadily slipped. The super PAC, Never Back Down, had nearly $97 million in cash on hand at the end of June, vastly more money than other Republicans in the race, including Trump.

“DeSantis super PAC fundraising slowed significantly after he formally launched his campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Never Back Down super PAC launched months before DeSantis filed for President and laid the infrastructure for a run. But since he officially jumped in the race, the outside group has raised a roughly equivalent amount to DeSantis’ official campaign. That’s despite super PACs’ ability to raise unlimited amounts from contributors. Federal candidates face contribution limits of $3,300 per election when it comes to support for their own campaigns. Federal Election Commission filings released Monday night show Never Back Down collected almost $130.6 million since its launch in late February. As of the end of June, the super PAC reported almost $97 million in the bank.

“DeSantis’ zombie comeback tour” via Peter Hamby of Puck — DeSantis’ campaign manager, Generra Peck, is vowing that DeSantis the candidate will march on as a scrappy underdog, ignoring the national noise and going all in on Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. “Going forward, expect fewer podiums and stages and more stops at Pizza Ranches, churches and VFW halls where DeSantis can speak directly to voters with no big platforms or barricades blocking close contact,” Peck told NBC News. DeSantis haters — liberals and Trump supporters, alike — have been chuckling at that concept. The shrill and awkward DeSantis needs to be kept away from voters, not shoved in their faces, they say. “Problem is, they can’t fire their candidate,” a senior Trump adviser said a few weeks back, basking in schadenfreude.

—“DeSantis’ media reset may be too little too late: ‘a fatal miscalculation’” via Charlotte Klein of Vanity Fair

“DeSantis says he will weigh U.S. ban of TikTok if elected President” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — “I am inclined to not want TikTok in the United States,” DeSantis said in an interview following the release of his economic plan that identifies confronting Beijing as a priority. “I think it’s creating a security vulnerability for us. I think they are mining a lot of data.” On TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, DeSantis also cited the impact on children, calling it “very very toxic.” But he stressed he wouldn’t go as far as the Restrict Act, which would allow the President to act against an array of foreign software and services from U.S. adversaries. “At the end of the day I don’t want big brother to be getting into everybody’s apps,” he said. “It’s about vulnerabilities to our country.”

“DeSantis’ staff exodus stuns experts as campaign loses ‘loyal soldier’” via Darragh Roche of Newsweek — The recent exodus of staff from DeSantis’ presidential campaign appears to have shocked some with expert knowledge of political campaigns as the Republican looks to rest his drive for the White House. The Republican’s campaign has cut roughly a third of its staff, or 38 people, as part of an effort aimed at getting DeSantis’ presidential bid back on track, but the decision has raised questions. Longtime DeSantis staffer Kyle Lamb has been revealed as one of the 38 people who’ve been let go by the campaign, a decision that was met with surprise by Peter Schorsch, the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com. Lamb was the campaign’s director of research and data.

— MORE 2024 —

“Nikki Haley super PAC launches first TV ad” via Peter Schorsch of Southeast Politics — A super PAC supporting former U.N. Ambassador Haley in her bid for President has released its first television ad of the 2024 election cycle. The SFA Fund ad spotlights Haley’s record as U.N. Ambassador on actions taken against China. “Nikki Haley fought America’s enemies at the U.N. and won,” a narrator begins in the ad. “China’s dictators want to cover the world in communist tyranny,” Haley picks up in a video from a rally speech. A news release announcing the ad claims that “while other presidential hopefuls shy away from taking a stance on Chinese oppression, Haley continues the fight to put America first.” The claim could easily be refuted. DeSantis, in his recently released economic plan, goes directly after China and Trump.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Why Trump’s PAC is almost broke” via Li Zhou of Vox — In the first half of this year, Trump’s joint fundraising committee has burned through over $52 million, or nearly all of the $53.9 million it raised in the same time frame. Additionally, Trump’s Save America leadership PAC. an organization that receives some funds from the joint fundraising committee, and that has fewer limits on how money can be spent, began 2022 with about $105 million cash on hand, and now only has roughly $3.6 million. A July filing from Trump’s Save America PAC revealed that it had spent roughly $21 million on legal fees in the last six months, or over 70% of its expenditures.

—”Trump’s rivals can’t compete with his version of masculinity” via Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Meredith Conroy of FiveThirtyEight

“Jewish Democratic Council demands DeSantis ‘end antisemitism coming from his campaign’ following Nazi symbol video” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) is calling for stronger action by DeSantis following new reporting that senior aides to his presidential campaign oversaw the creation and distribution of a video featuring a Nazi symbol. DeSantis’ campaign has already fired one aide, speechwriter Nate Hochman, who shared the video and reportedly had a hand in creating it. That isn’t enough, according to JDCA Press Secretary Benny Stanislawski, who cited a Tuesday Semafor report that reveals what appears to be a concerted, covert effort by DeSantis’ campaign communications team to design and disseminate divisive, discriminatory messages, memes and videos on social media to presumably drum up support among the far- and alt-right.

“Crypto executive behind mysterious $500,000 payment to PAC backing Mayor Francis Suarez” via Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — The mystery person behind a $500,000 donation to a super PAC supporting Suarez’s bid for President was revealed in a Monday FEC filing as Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay, a Miami-based technology platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The half-million-dollar contribution to SOS America PAC on Oct. 28, 2022, was reported as made by PassionForest, LLC, mirroring the name of an online artificial flower vendor from China. The scant details regarding the source of such a high-value contribution piqued the interest of the Campaign Legal Center, which filed a complaint with the FEC last week alleging that the PassionForest donation likely violated federal straw donor bans.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Two in the race to challenge Corey Simon for Tallahassee Senate seat” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Democrats have begun lining up to challenge Sen. Simon for the seat representing Tallahassee and 13 surrounding counties in the state Legislature. Both a Gadsden County Commissioner and a labor union executive have opened campaign accounts and filed as candidates with the Secretary of State office. Quincy’s Kimblin Eugene NeSmith, a Gadsden County Commissioner, and Tallahassee’s Sheria Monique Griffin, a director with the Florida Education Association, will face off in a Democratic Primary for the right to advance to the General Election and reclaim what has historically been a Democratic seat, which Simon flipped to the GOP last year.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“In Orlando, Vice President Harris slams DeSantis’ offer to discuss slavery standards” via Steven Lemongello and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — “There is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” she said Tuesday. The new state Black history standards, approved at a meeting in Orlando last month, include a required instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” They have caused a political uproar for DeSantis, who’s suffered blowback from not only Harris and Democrats but also civil rights groups and Black Republicans. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates,” Harris told a gathering of the African Methodist Episcopal Women’s Missionary Society at the Orange County Convention Center.

“Matt Gaetz calls DeSantis ‘thirsty’ for inviting Harris to Florida amid curriculum drama” via Loren Sforza of The Hill — “Imagine being desperate enough to be thirsty for a Kamala visit,” Gaetz posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside the letter DeSantis sent to Harris inviting her to Florida. DeSantis sent Harris a letter Monday inviting her to come to Florida to discuss the new rules for teaching Black history in the state. He said that he could meet with Harris as soon as Wednesday, adding that he hopes she is “feeling up to it.” “In Florida, we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues,” DeSantis wrote. “And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice.”

“Meet the ‘scholars’ who created Florida’s new Black history curriculum” via Judd Legum, Tesnim Zekeria and Rebecca Crosby of Popular Information — To comply with the Stop WOKE Act, a 2022 law championed by DeSantis, the state needed to create a new curriculum for Black history. Two members of the work group that created the curriculum, Frances Presley Rice and William Allen, issued a news release listing some enslaved people that benefited from slavery. Allen, a retired professor, has emerged as the most vocal defender of the new standards and its approach to slavery. Allen was also charged with kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from an indigenous reservation in Arizona. In 2006, Rice made national headlines after running radio ads across the country that claimed Martin Luther King Jr. was a Republican.

— STATEWIDE —

“More slavery propaganda in Florida. And a secret salary” via Scott Maxwell of The Orlando Sentinel — Every week lately, Florida seems to make more headlines for trying to turn public schools into a political war zone. The state has approved new classroom videos made by a guy who admits his goal is “indoctrination.” One video features a cartoon version of Christopher Columbus telling kids that, while slavery might not be great, “being taken as a slave is better than being killed.” Another tells students that one of the most important things kids “need to know” about slavery is that “White men led the world in putting an end to the abhorrent practice.” White men as saviors is quite the top-line takeaway on slavery. The Department of Education said it had concluded that the controversial PragerU program “aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards” and “can be used as supplemental materials in Florida schools at district discretion.”

“Slide Insurance to assume 100,000 more Citizens policies in latest takeout agreement” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Slide Insurance is set to assume 100,000 policies from state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. in October, CEO Bruce Lucas says. In June, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation granted Slide approval to assume 25,000 Citizens policies beginning this month. The latest agreement brings the Tampa-based insurance company’s book of business to 275,000 total policies in force. The massive takeout agreement “reflects the strength of our reinsurance power, our balance sheet, and experience of our management team,” Lucas said. Policyholders transferred from Citizens will likely face significant price increases since the state-run insurer’s current rates are far below the private market. Lucas said Citizens’ current pricing is roughly 50% below what is needed for actuarial soundness.

“Feds scrutinize COVID-19 aid loans to Florida businessman whose relatives admitted fraud” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A Tampa Bay businessman with two relatives, including a former state lawmaker, who pleaded guilty to defrauding COVID-19 relief programs is facing scrutiny from federal investigators after receiving $4.3 million in pandemic relief loans for several companies he owns. After the Orlando Sentinel contacted Caleb Walsh, a businessman, about loans to several of his companies, he referred questions to lawyer Joel Hirschhorn, who confirmed his client has been in contact with the authorities. Hirschhorn said the loans Walsh received through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program “were used for legitimate business purposes.” He expressed confidence that his client would not face charges.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden served as tiebreaker in Space Command decision” via Lara Seligman of POLITICO — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a tough call to make. Two senior Defense Department leaders were at odds over where to locate the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command, a decision at the center of a drawn-out and bitter fight on Capitol Hill laced with parochial politics. Gen. James Dickinson, the four-star chief of Space Command, recommended keeping the headquarters at its temporary location at Colorado’s Peterson Air Force Base. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall wanted to move the facility to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, in line with an eleventh-hour decision during the Trump administration that was based on the service’s review of six sites. Austin brought both arguments to Biden’s desk and asked the commander in chief to settle the debate.

“Michael Waltz wants new Monroe Doctrine to address China’s incursions to Cuba, Latin America” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As China steps up its presence in the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Rep. Waltz says America needs a new Monroe Doctrine. “The bottom line is from a food security standpoint, from an energy standpoint, from a critical mineral standpoint, everything that we need to really function and thrive as an economy and leader of the free world is in our hemisphere,” the St. Augustine Beach Republican said. “We need to prioritize those relationships.” Two hundred years after James Monroe gave his address in Washington, Waltz said the threat comes not from Europe but from superpowers in the Far East. In his Washington office, Waltz spoke at length on the threats to the U.S. on diplomatic, economic and even military fronts.

“Challengers emerge, donors pour money into Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel contests. Republicans pass on Jared Moskowitz so far.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With the contest for the Republican presidential nomination capturing all the political attention, South Florida members of Congress, along with actual or potential challengers, their staffs and donors, are quietly preparing for next year’s battles. Most of the activity, so far, involves money. More than $26,000 a day has poured into the campaigns of the six incumbents from Broward and Palm Beach counties so far this year, with some bolstering substantial war chests. Four challengers have collectively taken in more than $8,000 a day. One thing that hasn’t emerged: a challenger to U.S. Rep. Moskowitz, a Democrat serving his first term representing a Broward/Palm Beach County district.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“So long, paradise. Longtimers and natives depart for homes outside Miami-Dade County” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald — Miriam Merino’s life might cause anyone to think she enjoyed the best of Miami-Dade County. On her $400,000 real estate salary, she said she could afford weekly dinners at The River Oyster Bar and the latest $6,500 Santa Cruz Tallboy Mountain bike to ride on her next adventure in Costa Rica’s Vuelta al Lago Arenal or Oleta River State Park in Miami. For the Cuban-born 59-year-old whose family escaped Fidel Castro’s Communist regime in 1968, Merino had made it big in Miami. But in recent years, her quality of life has declined. The city’s allure had faded.

“‘A steadfast leader’: EMILY’s List backs Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — One of the nation’s largest abortion rights groups is again backing Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava’s campaign for the county’s most powerful local office. EMILY’s List, a political action committee dedicated to electing Democratic women who support reproductive rights, has endorsed Levine Cava for re-election. The Washington-based group also got behind Levine Cava, the county’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job, during her first run in 2020. Sarah Curmi, the group’s vice president of state and local campaigns, said EMILY’s List is “thrilled to endorse” Levine Cava for re-election.

“‘I’m working 12 hours a day’: Palm Beach County Commissioner makes case for additional aides” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — While Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker struggles to cut nearly $60 million from the proposed county budget, County Commissioner Sara Baxter is looking to increase spending by $588,000 for the seven County Commissioners to each hire a fourth aide. Currently, County Commissioners can hire up to three aides. The starting salary is $56,000, but the longer they stay on the job, the higher their pay. The base salary also does not include benefits, such as health insurance. The maximum salary is $158,633. Baxter told the Palm Beach Post that the addition of the fourth aide should be considered an investment instead of an expense.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis’ Disney Board scraps minority-based hiring and contracting” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District appointed by DeSantis announced it is eliminating all minority-based hiring and contracting under its authority at Disney World. In a news release sent from the district, District Administrator Glen Gilzean also said Reedy Creek’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs discriminated against Americans based on race and gender and cost “taxpayers millions of dollars.” The district’s DEI Committee and any related job duties will be abolished, and staff won’t be allowed to pursue DEI initiatives. “Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal,” Gilzean said.

“Millage goes toward Brevard Public Schools employee compensation, student programs” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Brevard Public Schools announced greater compensation for district employees, following a November vote that increased the millage rate. Eighty percent of the millage, which will last four years unless extended by Brevard voters, will be used for employee compensation, while 16% will go toward student programs, according to a news release from the district. The remaining 4% will be set aside for technology. “We are thankful to the voters for continuing to invest in Brevard Public Schools because without them this would not be possible,” said Superintendent Mark Rendell, who worked with the Brevard Federation of Teachers and the IUPAT/Local Union 1010 to finalize the millage payment schedule.

“Daytona Beach Mayor, City Commissioners discussing raises for their elected posts” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Twenty years ago, the Daytona Beach mayoral post came with an annual salary of about $30,000. City Commissioners made less than $20,000 per year. Two decades later, Commissioners have an annual salary of $23,650, and the city pays the Mayor $41,059 each year. Elected officials dedicated to serving their constituents put in a lot of behind-the-scenes work taking phone calls, answering emails, connecting on social media and talking to people they bump into everywhere from church to the grocery store. There are also constant meetings and public events the Mayor and Commissioners attend. Is Daytona Beach paying its Mayor and six City Commissioners enough?

“Citrus County hails groundbreaking of Inverness Airport Business Park” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Located at the south end of the airport, Citrus County officials see the potential for aviation-related manufacturing on the site to complement Right Rudder Aviation, the airport’s fixed-base operator. County officials picture a business park of up to 17 buildings, 500,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space, and the potential for up to 700 jobs based on the types of businesses that wind up there. The Legislature has kicked in $14 million in two separate appropriations to prepare the site for the construction — of roads, sewers, stormwater and a taxiway to the airport. County Administrator Steve Howard estimated a two-year period before the park will be ready for development.

“Lakeland man seeks dismissal of charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including civil disorder” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — A Lakeland man accused of four crimes in relation to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to dismiss all the charges. Brian Boele’s lawyer filed a motion last week to dismiss all four counts, which include civil disorder, a felony, and three misdemeanors. Boele, 60, was indicted in May 2022 along with four other defendants facing a total of 16 counts. In addition to civil disorder, Boele is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Suzy Lopez reflects on 1st year as State Attorney” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Lopez, the Hillsborough County State Attorney who replaced Andrew Warren after DeSantis gave him the boot, is reflecting on her first year leading the department in a message to constituents and other stakeholders. She notes “impactful work … in such a short amount of time.” “We have successfully shifted back to basics: evaluating each unique case based on the facts, not political convenience,” Lopez wrote, in what appears to be a reference to her predecessor’s ouster. Warren, who was twice elected to the office, was suspended from office by DeSantis last August, and later removed entirely. DeSantis cited Warren’s refusal to enforce bans on abortion and gender-affirming surgery, moves DeSantis said at the time meant Warren “put himself publicly above the law.” DeSantis replaced Warren with Lopez, who previously served as a Hillsborough County judge, a position to which DeSantis had appointed her. Since then, Lopez wrote that she and her team “have been laser-focused on strengthening relationships with our law enforcement partners” who she said were “severely strained” before her appointment.

— Appointed Hillsborough state attorney touts her efforts in first year” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times

“St. Petersburg fire chief previously criticized over minority promotion” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A 2014 Committee for then-Mayor Rick Kriseman’s transition team recommended removing the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue chief for failing to promote minorities. A new survey of city employees conducted earlier this year resurfaces some of those concerns. Several anonymous comments mention longtime Chief Jim Large by name and accuse him of not fostering an equitable workplace for minorities. They go on to accuse him of making sexist, racist and homophobic remarks. In an email, city spokesperson Erica Riggins said that city administrators are working through the survey feedback and developing plans of action at both the citywide and departmental levels to address any issues raised by employees. She said Large, who has spent nearly 50 years with the department and who was promoted to fire chief in 2006, “has kept all administrations updated on diversity efforts and overall hiring challenges that have plagued the fire services industry at a national level, especially with the spike in retirements and job changes due to the pandemic.”

“Berny Jacques endorses Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — “I’m excited to offer my endorsement … ” Jacques said. “Pinellas families can trust Scherer to protect the conservative values that make our communities great. He supports small government spending and backs our men and women in law enforcement. I urge Pinellas conservatives to vote for Chris Scherer.” Scherer is running for the seat currently held by Democrat Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election. Scherer is the only Republican in the race and faces Democrat Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy. The GOP is hoping to build its majority on the board after reclaiming it from Democrats in 2022. Scherer is so far leading Kennedy in the money race, with nearly $53,000 raised to his campaign and another nearly $51,000 raised to his committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised just under $44,000 for her campaign. The District 1 seat is at large, meaning it is chosen countywide. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage, with just shy of 17,000 more registered voters than Democrats.

“Pinellas commits $25 million to The Dali Museum expansion as other bed tax demands loom” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Dali had asked for $34 million, and the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council supported that request in May. However, following staff recommendation, Commissioners on Tuesday only committed to $25.16 million in a 5 to 2 vote, with Commissioners Dave Eggers and Chris Latvala voting no. The $25 million is funded by the county’s hotel bed tax. The expansion will create a space for “education, conferences, events, galleries and a restaurant and terrace overlooking the downtown yacht basin,” according to the city of St. Petersburg documents. In total, the project is expected to cost $68 million, according to Hank Hine, executive director of the Dali Museum.

“Short-term rental owners to sue city over new Indian Rocks Beach ordinance” via Angie Angers of Bay News 9 — A new city ordinance that regulates how short-term rentals can operate in Indian Rocks Beach takes effect Tuesday and will soon be at the center of a lawsuit. According to short-term rental property owner Matthew Barrowclough, a group of roughly 300 property owners plan to serve the Mayor and City Attorney with a lawsuit later this week. Two weeks ago, the group sent a letter demanding the city rescind the ordinance, but they say it went unanswered. Barrowclough owns and rents four short-term rental properties in the city and says he and hundreds of others feel the new ordinance goes too far. The new ordinance restricts the number of guests that can stay in a home to 12, limits occupancy to two people per bedroom and requires short-term rentals to meet current state building codes for new constructions.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan, Jacksonville City Council look for solutions to affordable housing crisis” via David Bauerlein and Hanna Holthaus of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — Deegan’s Affordable Housing Subcommittee began meeting last month with the goal of creating actionable items in the short and long-term to address the housing crisis, Joshua Hicks, Chair of the Committee, said. Separately, the City Council Special Committee to address critical quality of life issues stopped meeting regularly in December, but Chair Michael Boylan held a meeting to explain the report and ongoing efforts to new members on July 25. Deegan included $7 million in her first budget to address the topics of the City Council Committee — housing, homelessness and health care — as well as an additional $20 million for the recommendations from her seven transition Committees.

“Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson submits resignation letter” via Andrew Caplan of the Gainesville Sun — Sheriff Watson submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday. Watson, who has been on extended medical leave for roughly two months, will end his time as the top law enforcement officer in Alachua County just midway into his term. The resignation will be effective Oct. 1. “After much soul-searching and with a great sense of sadness, I am announcing my retirement from my position as Sheriff of Alachua County effective Oct. 1, 2023,” he wrote in a letter to DeSantis, who will appoint someone to finish out Watson’s term.

“Florida A&M mourns beloved administrator; city grapples with third murder case in 24 hours” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida A&M University community is in mourning after a Tuesday afternoon “suspicious death” investigation in a north Tallahassee apartment complex became the capital city’s third homicide case in a 24-hour period. Tallahassee Police Department officers found a man’s body at Rolling Hills Apartments on John Knox Road. “TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and have determined foul play is suspected in this case,” TPD said in a social media incident alert. “This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.” A few hours after TPD announced the investigation, Florida A&M University confirmed the victim was Andre Green, the university’s beloved director of student activities and new student orientation.

“‘We’re going to show them’: Duval County teacher who recently resigned over controversial curriculum plans to fight back” via Aleesia Hatcher and Brianna Andrews of News 4 Jax — A Jacksonville pastor and teacher who recently stepped down from his job after the State Board of Education approved new standards for African American Studies and other community activists plan to hire multiple attorneys to see what options they have to fight against the latest changes. Pastor R.L. Gundy hosted a call-to-action meeting Monday to bring the community together to discuss the controversial curriculum. “As I was teaching, all of the resources that I needed to actually teach Black history and then when you ask about it the state had stopped some stuff for you to be able to have access to it. And then when you have to go get resources and when you pull those resources down now you put yourself in jeopardy of getting in trouble,” Gundy said.

“Students anxious about higher ed changes didn’t get clear answers from the FSU president” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Five months after requesting to meet with Florida State University President Richard McCullough, student activists finally got the chance Tuesday to voice their concerns brought on by one of the state’s newest higher education law, a measure that essentially abolishes diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Members of the university’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society prepared a list of questions for their long-awaited morning meeting with the president, said Cas Casanova, the organization’s president. Still, they came out of the meeting with no clear answers regarding the future of existing ethnic studies and diversity programs and campus multicultural student-led organizations.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County welcomes new Commissioner appointed by DeSantis to fill Vanessa Baugh’s seat” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Ray Turner has become the newest member of the Manatee Board of County Commissioners. With his wife by his side, Turner took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the start of Tuesday morning’s public work session meeting. DeSantis appointed Turner, 59, to the board following Commissioner Baugh’s resignation in June. Turner, a registered Republican, is expected to serve out the rest of Baugh’s term, which expires in November 2024. He now represents District 5, which includes Lakewood Ranch and parts of East Bradenton.

“Richard Corcoran among three finalists for New College of Florida presidency” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Six months into his role as interim president of New College of Florida, Corcoran is one of three finalists in the institution’s presidential search. The Tuesday announcement comes days after the liberal arts college garnered criticism over lowering its admissions standards to increase enrollment. Corcoran is a former House Speaker and Florida Education Commissioner, and he got the interim position after DeSantis’ takeover of the public liberal arts university.

“STARability Foundation distances itself from couple accused of fraud” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Brent Seaman — charged with fraud by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission — and his wife, Jana Seaman, have until last week been known as Naples’ investors, philanthropists and socialites. Now, one of the high-profile charities the couple helped — STARability Foundation — is distancing itself from them. “STARability Foundation does not currently have any association with the Seamans, nor has it for some time. This is an active investigation; we have no further comment on the situation,” the foundation said in an emailed statement to the Naples Daily News. One of Brent Seaman’s companies — Accanito Capital Group with offices on Fifth Avenue — was the presenting sponsor for STARability’s gala at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples in 2022.

“Shell Point community pays $250K to settle probe of drug violations at pharmacy” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Shell Point Retirement Community’s foundation has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle allegations of failing to maintain records and inventory of controlled substances at its pharmacy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The agreement made by the nonprofit Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation stems from an inspection by the Drug Enforcement Agency on July 14, 2021, where numerous violations were found, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. The nonprofit ministry founded Shell Point, a continuing care retirement community off Summerlin Road, in 1968. Today it has 2,500 residents and 1,200 employees.

