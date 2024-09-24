Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.24.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Just off embargo — Brand new U.S. News & World Report rankings dropped early this morning, and they supplied some excellent news for several Florida higher ed institutions.

Florida State University (FSU) was placed in the Top 25 among public universities, landing at No. 23. FSU checked in at No. 21 among public universities for the most innovative. It was also named No. 7 among public institutions and No. 1 in Florida for first-year experiences, which FSU called “a testament to the university’s exceptional support programs that drive student success and foster positive learning outcomes.” And FSU’s Real Estate Program jumped to No. 4 among other public schools, a bump from No. 6 last year.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is one of the nation’s five most innovative public universities and the most innovative in Florida. It also placed among the top 20 best undergraduate teaching, the Top 25 public universities for student outcome measures and the Top 30 for social mobility, best value, and nursing. UCF was also in the top 50 for engineering and computer science.

The University of South Florida (USF) not only earned a spot among the top 50 public schools in the nation (at No. 45), but also got recognition from U.S. News & World Report as “best value” among all public and private universities in Florida for the second consecutive year.

Keiser University was recognized as one of the country’s best schools for economically disadvantaged students’ academic success, landing in the Top 25 for social mobility.

Florida TaxWatch will announce the Government Productivity Awards winners this afternoon.

The ceremony will occur at 1:30 p.m. at the FSU Alumni Center in Tallahassee. The awards were first given in 1989, aiming to recognize state employees who boost productivity and innovation in state government to help taxpayers get more bang for their buck.

TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro and Executive Committee member David Casey will be present, as will Prashant Mehata of Kyra Solutions, the event’s presenting sponsor.

Several other members of The Process will attend as well, such as Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Assistant Commissioner Kathy Mears, Julie Adamson from the Florida Department of Transportation, and Stephanie Houp from the Division of Emergency Management.

More than 16,000 nominations have come in over the 30-plus years the awards have been given out, “with state employees credited for saving or maximizing nearly $10 billion in state funds,” per Florida TaxWatch.

A major new independent study finds that Florida’s PACE program is good for virtually all the stakeholder groups it touches. The study — the first of its kind on the PACE program — was conducted by researchers at Yale University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and two international higher educational partners.

The report is particularly impactful as Florida sits in the heart of hurricane season with a potential storm looming.

Florida’s PACE program was started in 2010 and has helped thousands of Floridians finance hurricane-hardening home improvements without resorting to credit card debt.

The Yale/UNC study is the first micro-level research into estimating how housing and mortgage markets respond to PACE programs.

“We show that PACE loans reduce homeowners’ financial constraints without crowding out for-purchase or refinancing mortgages while providing net fiscal benefits to local governments,” the study said.

Charles Smith is joining Meenan, P.A. in Florida’s capital city.

“Charles brings a wealth of both legislative and executive branch experience to our team,” said the firm’s Managing Shareholder, Tim Meenan. “We are excited by his legislative and executive branch contacts as well as the breadth of his background and expertise, which will greatly benefit our clients.”

Smith is a veteran in the halls of government. He was a senior legislative assistant for Republican Sen. Ed Hooper, whose district spans parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties. Smith most recently served as legislative affairs director for the Department of Health.

Smith also served on the staff of Florida Reps. George Moraitis and Heather Fitzenhagen and on Reps. James Buchanan and Moraitis’ campaigns.

“We are proud to have Charles join our government relations team and employ his considerable legislative and executive branch skills on behalf of our robust client roster,” said Joy Ryan, shareholder and head of Meenan Law’s Legislative Practice Area. “His experience in Florida’s state government will be an incredible asset to our firm.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@IgorBobic: Nebraska GOP Sen. Deb Fischer says the votes aren’t there for changing how her state awards electoral votes. “It’s over”

—@MattyGlesias: Trump’s plan for addressing the budget deficit: “Maybe we’ll pay off the $35 trillion U.S. debt in Crypto. I’ll write on a little piece of paper ‘$35T crypto we have no debt.’ That’s what I like.”

—@Fineout: Fla. @SenRickScott talked to @NHC_Atlantic director today & says “everyone must take this storm seriously.” Scott said the storm is taking the path of Hurricane Michael — that storm flared up quickly into a dangerous Cat 5 storm before it hit Mexico Beach … Scott on hurricane threatening Fla — “Do not underestimate this storm and do not wait to get prepared. As we know, the track of these storms can change, so all Floridians should monitor this.”

Tweet, tweet:

—@CitizenFlaNews: Due to Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine, no new policies/policy changes can be written statewide, effective Sept. 23, 2024, 5 p.m. ET.

—@DouglasSoule: Can I eat all my perishables in two days? We’re going to find out.

—@JaredEMoskowitz: am deeply worried about the residents of the Florida Panhandle. This reminds me a little of Hurricane Michael. Let’s hope not. Now is the time to get prepared. Pay attention to @FLSERT and your local emergency managers for updates.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@PresMcCullough: I’m thrilled Niche has ranked Florida State University No. 10 among the Top Public Universities in America! This achievement reflects our academic excellence, innovative research, vibrant student life, and the dedication of our entire FSU community

—@JebBush: Smart move by the Hospital District Boards. Shane Strum is a great leader.

—@Amtrak: Today, we’re proud to announce the launch of the Floridian! This train combines two iconic routes — the Capitol Limited and Silver Star — and will offer traditional dining throughout the full journey.

Tweet, tweet:

—TOP STORY —

“‘Potential Tropical Cyclone 9’: Ron DeSantis declares emergency in 41 counties” via Jim Rosica of the USA Today Network-Florida — The state of emergency affects Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties. Declaring a state of emergency allows state and local governments much more freedom to coordinate their emergency agencies, relax restrictions, cut through red tape and reallocate resources to quickly deal with an imminent or ongoing threat that local services can’t handle alone.

“Coastal flooding? Tropical wave expected to move into eastern Gulf of Mexico later this week” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Fort Myers-Naples area will be on the east side of the storm, which produces higher chances of tornadoes, waterspouts and turbulent weather. Now known as potential tropical cyclone nine, the system is expected to grow in size and strength over the next few days. “They have it moving northward through the eastern Gulf of Mexico, like a lot of the guidance we’ve seen over the last few days,” said Rodney Wynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, which covers the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area “They do have it intensifying into a hurricane,” Wynn said. NHC has started flying hurricane hunter planes near the system, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the forecast. “The track looks similar to Hurricane Debby and staying off the coast of Southwest Florida,” Wynn said. “That was a slow-moving storm, and this one is a lot faster.”

“Rapidly strengthening tropical disturbance could hit Tallahassee as a major hurricane” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update shows the disturbance, which is expected to become Helene on Tuesday, strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Thursday. The cone of uncertainty for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine shows likely landfall anywhere from the Panama City area to the west to the Tampa Bay area to the east. The centerline, however, shows it moving smack dab over the Tallahassee area. “The kind of wind that would come with a major hurricane or a high-end Category 2 with all the trees in the area … would be pretty devastating,” said Kristian Oliver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. In its forecast discussion, the Hurricane Center in Miami said that the system is expected to grow in size while it traverses the Gulf.

“‘Still suffering’: Residents in Florida’s new hurricane alley brace for Helene impact” via Ana Goñi-Lessan, James Call and Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Everyone is gun shy in Taylor County. That’s what Jody Roberts, a lifelong resident of Perry, “Tree Capital of the South,” said about the probable hurricane that might hit an already battered Nature Coast. He said after Hurricane Idalia and then Hurricane Debby, Florida residents aren’t taking any chances. “We’re getting tired of this,” Roberts said. It’s still too early to pinpoint the exact location of landfall, but the storm could land in Taylor County again – making it the third time a hurricane has hit the area in a little over a year. It could also veer west and follow the trajectory of Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane in 2018 that snapped trees like twigs and left a path of destruction across Florida’s northern coast.

“DeSantis declares storm state of emergency in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough were included in the Governor’s order, which puts local governments on alert ahead of the arrival of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine — which may soon become a named storm, Helene. That system was projected to drift north-northeast and hit somewhere on Florida’s west coast by the end of the week. “Forecast models indicate that this system will have a vast areal extent, and its impact will likely extend well beyond its center,” the executive order reads. DeSantis’ emergency order, among other things, activated the Florida National Guard, allowed the state’s top transportation official to waive road tolls ahead of potential county evacuations, and allowed pharmacists to give patients in the affected counties 30-day emergency prescription refills. It also permitted emergency vehicles and Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to enter the state.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Harris-Trump showdown: Leading law enforcement group takes sides in presidential election” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — The Police Leaders for Community Safety said on Monday in an announcement that it is endorsing Kamala Harris. The organization — which says it is led by a diverse group of prominent police professionals who have been at the helm of numerous major national law enforcement leadership groups — highlights that its mission is to champion “policies to make communities and the people in them safer, improve and evolve policing, and safeguard the rule of law.” The group’s backing gives Harris support from a major law enforcement group following Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier this month by the National Fraternal Order of Police, the country’s largest police union. “This endorsement reflects Vice President Harris’ track record and unwavering commitment to public safety and the rule of law,” Sue Riseling, Chair of Police Leaders for Community Safety, said.

“Key Nebraska Republican opposes changing how the state awards electoral votes, blocking Trump push” via Jonathan Allen, Bridget Bowman, Adam Edelman, Katherine Doyle, Allan Smith and Ben Kamisar of NBC News — A Nebraska Republican state lawmaker said that he remains opposed to switching how the state allocates its electoral votes, effectively blocking a bid by Trump and his allies to change the system in a bid for an extra electoral vote this Fall. Trump allies have pushed for a Special Legislative Session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to change Nebraska to a winner-take-all system instead of awarding electoral votes by congressional district. “After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change,” state Sen. Mike McDonnell wrote.

“‘Get over it’: Lincoln Project ad features Sam Elliott urging skeptical voters to drop prejudices, support Harris” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The voice of Elliott confronts sexism in voting habits head-on in the latest ad from The Lincoln Project. In a voice-over laced with occasional obscenity, the “Tombstone” actor demands voters to set aside prejudices and support Harris becoming America’s first woman President. “What the hell are you waiting for?” Elliott says. “Because if it’s the woman thing, it’s time to get over that. It’s time for hope, for change. It’s time to be a man and vote for a woman.” The Lincoln Project, founded and run by former Republican political consultants, has developed a reputation over more than four years for delivering blunt messaging to counter Trump’s agenda. With Trump serving as the Republican presidential nominee for the third straight election, Elliott monologues with his famous weathered drawl.

“Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC is hiring door-knockers in key states” via Dana Hull of Bloomberg — Want to work for Musk? There are dozens of openings across the U.S. with a single job description: knock on doors to convince voters to support Trump and Republicans running for Congress. The jobs, funded by America PAC, the super political action committee Musk created, is advertising jobs for people to turn out voters in cities and towns in the heart of presidential battlegrounds and in districts with competitive congressional races, including Grand Rapids, Michigan and Poughkeepsie, New York. The door-to-door canvassers will “promote our mission of supporting candidates who uphold free speech, free markets, and meritocracy,” according to the PAC’s website. “With backing from figures like Elon Musk, who supports our commitment to merit and freedom, you’ll be part of a team that’s not just playing the game but changing it.”

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Trump, Rick Scott hold single-digit leads in new Florida poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — That’s the takeaway from the poll of 1,894 likely voters conducted by Redfield & Wilton. Trump, who won the state against Joe Biden by north of 371,000 votes in 2020, leads the Vice President 50% to 45%, a 5-point edge that substantially accords with the polling average, which shows Trump up by 6 points. The survey was part of swing-state polling that was regularly conducted by the effort, but there is evidence that Florida still leans Republican here. For example, Florida was just one of two states polled where Vance, Trump’s polarizing vice-presidential pick, is above water (+5) in favorability. While Harris’ No. 2, Walz, is marginally more popular (+7), his numbers have declined since the previous survey. Scott has a 4-point lead over Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, with 11% of voters undecided.

“‘A question of money’: Senate Dems want spending boost for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “It is not a question of will or strategy or preference. It is a question of money,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said regarding the Florida race. “If we have it, we have a very strong chance of winning. And if we don’t, we don’t.” “I just spent three days in Florida to make that very point,” added U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. “I think we will win Florida if we put in a real effort.” The Post article contrasts modest spending on behalf of Mucarsel-Powell, carrying roughly $5 million in investment, while Dems spend nearly $120 million in Montana to protect incumbent Jon Tester. Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters of Michigan said his organization is focused on “incumbent states” even as he acknowledged that the Florida race is within the margin of error.

“Bradford Sheriff Gordon Smith becomes first conservative Sheriff to endorse recreational marijuana amendment” via Jake Stofan of Action News Jax — Only on Action News Jax: Bradford County Sheriff Smith has broken the ranks of Florida Republicans by endorsing an amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. Sheriff Gordon spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Monday about his decision to become the first conservative Sheriff in the state to support Amendment 3 publicly. Sheriff Smith makes no bones about his conservative politics and principles. “I’ve probably incarcerated more people for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana than anybody else. I’m tough on crime,” said Smith. But when it comes to this year’s effort to legalize recreational marijuana, Smith is at odds with the Governor and Republican Party of Florida.

“Amendment 4 committee raises $7.8M in one week for reproductive rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Amendment 4 campaign was bolstered by $7.8 million in new donations — the most the group has raised in a single week — as the fight over Florida’s abortion rights intensifies. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee behind the abortion rights initiative, collected $7.8 million from just under 3,500 donors between Sept. 7 and 13, according to the latest campaign finance filing. “The campaign’s grassroots organizing is continuing to grow by the day, having knocked on over 369,000 doors, made 323,000 phone calls and sent 132,000 texts, showing a volunteer operation fired up to end the state’s abortion ban,” the campaign said.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Marco Rubio says down-ballot candidates could be ultimate victims of foreign election interference” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rubio is speaking out in the wake of an Iranian hack of Trump’s campaign that saw a research document on him become national news. “I think some of these lower ballot races are the ones that are particularly more susceptible because if you’re running for Congress or Senate somewhere, let’s say a congressional seat, and someone dumped something like this on you; it’s much harder to get the truth out there in time for it to be cleared up. There just isn’t going to be as much interest, and there isn’t going to be as much people covering it,” the Senator said on “Face the Nation.” The Iranian email came from someone on AOL who identified himself as “Robert” and went to reporters who, by and large, chose not to report the revelations.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Fiona McFarland’s first 2024 TV ad documents path from military to elected service” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland leans heavily on her military service in her first television ad of the election cycle. McFarland unveiled her first video advertisement, which tells the story of her path from the U.S. Navy to representing House District 73. It begins with the boom of heavy artillery firing from the deck of a ship. “She served on guided missile destroyers, then took Tallahassee by storm,” a narrator states. “Fiona McFarland, the Navy veteran-turned-state Representative who actually represents the issues we care about.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Critics see DeSantis double standard in Florida abortion petition case” via Lawrence Mower and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — When the casino giant Las Vegas Sands started collecting signatures to change the Florida Constitution two years ago, the signs of fraud were rampant. Nearly two-thirds of the petition signatures were tossed out. Soon afterward, DeSantis created an elections police division designed to root out this bad behavior and hold those responsible accountable. In a prime position to flex their muscles under powers handed to them by the Governor, the new state election investigators made some arrests focused on the lowest-level petition circulators. However, efforts fizzled to go after the operators who orchestrated the petition campaign and paid circulators bonuses for signatures collected. Those operatives had ties to DeSantis supporters.

“In abortion fight, DeSantis says he’s exempt from election interference law” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — In opposing the state’s abortion rights ballot measure, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office is saying she and DeSantis are exempt from a state law barring them from using their “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with an election.” That’s according to a Monday evening response her office filed to a legal action accusing them of abusing their offices in opposing Amendment 4, which would ensure abortion access in Florida if gets at least 60% of the vote in November. “The executive branch is well within its rights in expressing its concerns about a proposed amendment to the State’s governing charter,” Moody’s legal team wrote.

“Ashley Moody wants FBI to cooperate with Florida investigation of Trump assassination attempt” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Escalating a turf war with the Biden administration over the apparent assassination attempt against Trump in South Florida, Republican state Attorney General Moody is challenging the FBI’s assertion of control over the investigation. Questioning whether the federal government could undertake a fair and objective investigation of the incident in Palm Beach County, Moody sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking him to clarify whether the feds will allow Florida law enforcement to conduct their own, concurrent investigation or deny the state access to evidence and witnesses. The wrangling emerged early last week following the arrest of Ryan Routh, observed by a Secret Service agent with a rifle in the bushes as Trump played golf at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15. The agent fired at him. Routh fled but soon was arrested while traveling on I-95 in Martin County. The federal government filed gun charges against him.

“Attorney General skips defending law banning open carry” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s Republican attorney general won’t fight a challenge to the state’s ban on openly carrying firearms, sidestepping a court fight in the nation’s third-largest state. Moody, first elected in 2018, routinely sued the Biden administration and publicly complained about authorities who refuse to follow the law. But her office turned down requests to represent a state prosecutor and a county sheriff who were the named defendants in a federal lawsuit brought by a gun rights organization that argues the ban violates the 2nd and 14th Amendments.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Trump wants DeSantis to take charge of assassination probe” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Claiming the “Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July,” Trump says he trusts state officials to handle the probe. “If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution,” Trump said in a prepared statement. “Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced. The TRUTH would be followed wherever it leads. OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND DISCREDITED, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!”

“Judge orders would-be Trump assassin Routh held without bail” via Dan Mangan of CNBC — A federal judge in Florida on Monday ordered that Routh, the alleged would-be assassin of Trump, be held without bail pending trial. The order came hours after prosecutors in a court filing said that Routh stalked Trump for a month in Florida before his arrest on Sept. 15. Routh, 58, was apprehended less than an hour after a Secret Service agent fired at Routh, who was allegedly lying in wait with a rifle outside a golf course where Trump was playing. Prosecutors said during a hearing in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Florida, that they plan to ask a grand jury to indict Routh on criminal charges related to an attempted assassination of Trump. But for now, he only faces two weapon-related charges.

“‘A legitimate psychopath’: Palm Beach County nurse recalls meeting would-be Trump shooter” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — Several people who knew him said Routh was one of many zealots and oddballs who made their way to Ukraine in the past several years with the hope of helping that besieged nation throw off Russia’s brutal invasion. Initially, Routh didn’t stand out. It didn’t take long for that to change. “I saw Ryan kick a homeless man once who asked him for money,” said Chelsea Walsh, a traveling nurse from Palm Beach County who said she met Routh in Ukraine in May 2022 when he was trying to recruit foreign fighters to Ukraine’s side. She was in the country to provide humanitarian assistance. “He is a legitimate psychopath. He had no empathy.”

“Truth about cats and dogs isn’t the point for Rubio amid migrant crisis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Lurid allegations stoked by Trump that Haitian immigrants are eating domestic pets in Ohio have been discredited. But for Rubio, a larger issue is at play than whether pooches and kitties are cuisine. “It shouldn’t be a distraction,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation.” “It shouldn’t keep us from, for example, saying, OK, well maybe I don’t believe the dogs and the cats thing, but there are literally people moving in by the by the thousands in the case of Springfield.” The Senator cited “legitimate reports of huge increases in traffic accidents leading to slower police response time” and “overcrowded schools” as the real issue at play. “The strain this puts on a community, and if you complain about it, somehow you’re a bigot, you’re a racist, you’re a hater,” Rubio lamented.

“Supreme Court’s gun rulings leave baffled judges asking for help” via Adam Pitak of The New York Times — In 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas introduced a new test to assess the constitutionality of laws meant to address gun violence. He wrote that such laws must be struck down unless they are “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” Last month, Chief Judge Albert Diaz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, in Richmond, Virginia, writing for six judges, said that approach had created “a labyrinth for lower courts, including our own, with only the one-dimensional history-and-tradition test as a compass.” He added: “Courts, tasked with sifting through the sands of time, are asking for help.” In his majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts looked to history in very general terms and said lower courts bore the blame for the confusing state of the law.

“Vern Buchanan chairs hearing on saving health care costs through preventive care” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As Americans gain weight, it creates more costs than just to their personal health. U.S. Rep. Buchanan says it’s creating a financial burden for the entire national health care system. “With federal health care spending at more than $4 trillion per year and approximately 42% of adults facing obesity, it is clear that much more needs to be done to address the health care crisis,” the Longboat Key Republican said. Buchanan, Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Committee, held a hearing last week on “Investing in a Healthier America,” with federal lawmakers hearing testimony on chronic disease prevention and treatment. “I was thrilled to chair this important hearing on addressing the root causes of chronic disease and ways that Congress can work together to save taxpayers money while ensuring people have the tools necessary to live longer, healthier and happier lives.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Big mistake’: South Florida Haitians slam Trump’s false claim about immigrants eating pets” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Growing up, Nathan Gabriel was teased for his Haitian heritage. He’s now growing increasingly concerned about the claims Trump and Vance made on the national stage regarding Haitian immigrants — and that anxiety has empowered him to push others to vote. “Being Haitian is a blessing,” said Gabriel, the president of the Haitian Student Union at Florida International University. “Never let a classmate, co-worker, or even a Vice President nominee and former President tell you (differently).” Like Gabriel, about 200 people — mainly members of South Florida’s Haitian community — and dozens of local political leaders gathered outside the North Miami City Hall on Sunday afternoon to rally against the baseless claims made by the Trump campaign. The Miami-Dade Democratic Haitian Caucus hosted the event.

“United Teachers of Dade endorses ‘ideal candidate’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety Reyes can count on the support of United Teachers of Dade (UTD) in his bid for county Sheriff. Reyes’ campaign announced an endorsement from the union, which advocates for some 27,000 teachers and other Miami-Dade County Public Schools system employees. In a statement, UTD President Karla Hernández-Mats said Miami-Dade needs “someone who will prioritize safety and support for working families while building trust and maintaining transparency.” “We know James Reyes is that leader,” she said.

“Alexcia Cox nets PAC endorsements from Boca Raton Chamber, Palm Beach North Chamber” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Chief Assistant State Attorney Cox’s bid for Palm Beach State Attorney is getting some love from the political arms of two of the county’s Chambers of Commerce. Cox’s campaign announced endorsements from BLU-PAC and NorthPAC, the political committees of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, respectively. Those endorsements join others from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo, 21 local Black leaders, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach Police County Benevolent Association and Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

“Key West moves ahead on city manager search” via Timothy O’Hara of Keys News — The Key West city government has started to work in earnest on selecting a new City Manager, with a Selection Committee holding its first meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, and roughly 32 applicants beginning the process. Of the 32 applicants, only 14 have completed the entire application package, according to City of Key West Human Resources Director Bridget Flores. The city stopped advertising the position on Friday, Sept. 20. The city will continue to accept applications until Sept. 30, Flores said. Those with local ties who have applied include City of Key West Ports Direction and acting Assistant City Manager and Director of Port and Marine Services Steve McAlearney, former Naval Air Station Key West Base Commander Mark Sohaney and former Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Board member Brian Barroso.

“FPL gets extension for Turkey Point nuclear plant” via Keys News — As the state looks at expanding the use of nuclear energy, Florida Power & Light has received federal approval to continue operating its Turkey Point nuclear plant in Miami-Dade County into the 2050s. This week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved license renewals allowing Turkey Point reactors, known as Unit 3 and Unit 4, to continue operating until 2052 and 2053, respectively. Unit 3 began operating in 1972, while Unit 4 began in 1973.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Past, present residents of Kissimmee senior enclave still struggle two years after Hurricane Ian” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — When Hurricane Ian struck two years ago, Jean Brower, 76, and her husband James, 88, slept in a hotel for over two weeks after their Kissimmee Village mobile home park flooded. “The water was 6 inches from my home and that would have devastated us completely,” she said. “We had to pay for the hotels ourselves, which is why we slept in the car sometimes, and finally, we snuck back in (to the home) and stayed the last five days without water or anything.” They and other residents are back in the Good Samaritan Society’s park. But now, they have a much longer wait for relief as 25 lawsuits move through the courts.

“Orange County likely to sell proposed Pulse museum property” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County has decided it doesn’t want to keep the West Kaley Street property that leaders of the now defunct onePulse Foundation had envisioned as the site for a museum to honor the victims, survivors, and legacy of the mass shooting at the Orlando nightclub. The county will offer up the 1.7-acre site for sale through sealed bids if the Commissioners adopt a proposed resolution Tuesday. The site, located about half a mile from the former nightclub and zoned for light industrial uses, has been appraised at $4.05 million, $550,000 more than onePulse paid for it five years ago, property records show.

“10 candidates apply for open seat to represent District 4 on Palm Coast City Council” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Palm Coast has a government in transition. Four of five members of the City Council will be new when they take office in November, with Theresa Carli Pontieri as the only remaining Council member. But before then, the existing Council is vetting candidates to fill the last Council vacancy in District 4 created by the August resignation of former Council member Cathy Heighter. On Tuesday, 10 applicants were interviewed at City Hall, with each providing a short introductory statement and answering questions from the panel, including what their political leanings were (prompted by Ed Danko), where they stood on the bond issue on the November ballot, and how they felt about commercial growth and potential tax increases.

“Cape Canaveral National Cemetery to inter ashes of unclaimed veterans dating back to WWI” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Unclaimed by relatives, the cremated ashes of a WWI U.S. Army sergeant remained all but forgotten for the past 66 years. It was the same for a World War II Army veteran who died during President Jimmy Carter’s administration back in February 1978. The formerly abandoned cremains of these veterans and more will finally receive their long-overdue interment — with formal recognition commending their military service. Wednesday morning, Cape Canaveral National Cemetery will host a memorial ceremony for 40 unclaimed and unaccompanied American veterans, spouses and eligible family members.

“Justo Cortes built a business and a life on sound principles” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — Cortes, who turned hard work and curiosity into a successful business, spreading humor and wisdom along the way, died Saturday of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare brain condition. He was 84. “My dad was a simple guy,” said former state Rep. Bob Cortes. “A super-honest family man who raised his children the best way he could with an eighth grade education.” He never let obstacles stop him, believing he had the tools to handle most situations. “He was a very smart, articulate guy,” his son said. “There was never a time when I could ask my dad a question and he didn’t have an answer that made sense.” Justo Cortes is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hugolina; a daughter, Yvonne Oliveras; sons, Jamie Cortes and Robert “Bob” Cortes; sister, Lydia Dominicci; brother, Robert Cortes; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Northland Church, 522 Dog Track Road, Longwood.



— LOCAL: TB —

What Mike Griffin is reading — “USF to stay in AAC, won’t join Pac-12 expansion effort” via Matt Baker and Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times — Aspiring to someday join a bona fide power conference instead of a powered-down one, USF has opted not to join the reconfigured Pac-12 and instead reaffirmed its commitment to the American Athletic Conference. On Monday afternoon, the AAC released a statement accompanied by USF, Memphis, Tulane and Texas-San Antonio logos — all schools that received interest, if not offers, from the Pac-12. “While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other,” the statement said.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Next year’s city budget will keep same property tax rate while boosting spending” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council will vote Tuesday on a budget that mostly keeps what Mayor Donna Deegan rolled out in July but has some notable changes after the Council’s Finance Committee dialed back how much the city will pull from its cash reserves and cut what Deegan wanted for affordable housing and homeless programs. Finance Committee Chair Ron Salem called it the most challenging budget he’s worked on in his five years on the Council. Deegan sought to use $47 million from the city’s operating reserves to balance her budget blueprint. The Finance Committee’s version of the budget that the Council will vote on Tuesday uses nearly $10 million from reserves, which Salem said is in line with past budgets.

“What consumers can do while clock ticks on Florida Blue and Baptist Health negotiation” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The grinding talks between Florida Blue and Baptist Health on a new insurance contract have left thousands of Florida Blue customers who use Baptist hospitals and physicians waiting to learn if they’ll still have in-network costs for medical bills after Sept. 30. Negotiations between insurers and health care providers usually end up with an agreement, but as United Healthcare customers recently learned when the insurance company didn’t reach agreement with UF Health on a new contract, there’s no guarantee of keeping in-network rates from a health care provider. “There’s a lot of anxiety and possibly consumers don’t know how to prepare for that,” said Cathy Bowers, a patient advocate based in Plantation.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Hurricane Ian anniversary: FEMA breaks down $10.2B price tag for ‘costliest storm’” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — Hurricanes have a price tag and according to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian has been the costliest storm to ever hit Florida and third most expensive in the United States. Everybody would trade those “bragging” rites for Hurricane Ian never happening. Hurricane Ian landed near Cayo Costa on Sept. 28, 2022, as a powerful Category 4 storm. As the second anniversary of Hurricane Ian approaches this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced federal support topped $10.2 billion for households, businesses, communities, and flood insurance policyholders. FEMA continues to work with the State of Florida, other federal agencies, local governments, the private sector, and voluntary organizations on recovery from the storm.

“Repairs to Lake Manatee Dam complete ahead of potential hurricane weather, county says” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County Government is making storm preparations for a tropical disturbance that is expected to impact Florida later this week as a hurricane. The preparations include completed repairs to one of three mechanical gates at the Lake Manatee Dam that was not functional during Hurricane Debby, Manatee County said in a news release Monday. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical cyclone system that forecasters say will strengthen into Hurricane Helene before bringing heavy rain, wind and storm surge to Florida, including the Tampa Bay area. The anticipated storm has prompted an update on Manatee County’s dam and the beginning of an emergency weather response.

— TOP OPINION —

“The MAGA movement has become a problem for Trump” via Ezra Klein of The New York Times — Veterans of Trump’s administration believe personnel was their biggest problem.

They could not act ambitiously or swiftly enough because they were at constant war with the government, they, in theory, controlled. Part of this reflected Trump’s erratic leadership style and the constant conflict between the warring factions inside his White House: the traditional Republicans clustered around Mike Pence and Reince Priebus; the MAGA types led by Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller; the foreign policy establishment that spoke through H.R. McMaster and Nikki Haley; the corporatists led by Jared Kushner and Gary Cohn. Read any book on the Trump presidency, and you will be buried in examples of Trump’s top appointees trying to foil each other — and him.

But some of it reflected a federal bureaucracy that resisted Trump and the people he appointed.

“The great challenge confronting a conservative President is the existential need for aggressive use of the vast powers of the executive branch to return power — including power currently held by the executive branch — to the American people,” writes Russ Vought, Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget. Victory will require the “boldness to bend or break the bureaucracy to the presidential will.”

This, I would say, is the unifying theory of a second Trump term. Purge or break the federal bureaucracy. Fill it with vetted loyalists. Then use its power to pass policy, yes, but also to break or conquer the other institutions in American life that so vex Trump and his supporters.

“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” Kevin Roberts, the Heritage Foundation president who oversaw Project 2025, said in July.

— OPINIONS —

“So many don’t want to know so much about Harris” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — As the presidential campaign reaches peak intensity, we are seeing an interesting phenomenon: journalists who don’t want to know some very basic information about one of the candidates. That candidate, of course, is Harris, who has been famously sketchy about what she would do in several key policy areas, such as the economy, immigration, foreign policy, and much more if she were to win the White House. All Republicans, and even some Democrats, want Harris to be more forthcoming about her plans, especially since she was quite open about her positions when she first ran for President in the 2020 Democratic Primaries. In addition, all journalists want Harris to be more open, on the simple principle that more information is better. Actually, not all journalists.

“Trust a pollster more when it publishes ‘outliers’” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin — Lately, the Times/Siena surveys — the second-highest-rated outlet in the Silver Bulletin rankings — have also been defying expectations, although this time in a way that isn’t so welcome for Democrats. Their last two national polls showed Trump ahead by one point and then a tied race, making them one of the few high-quality outlets with such mediocre numbers for Harris in the popular vote. Despite that, Harris was 4 points ahead in their survey of Pennsylvania. The good news for Democrats ends there, however. Trump led by 2 to 5 points in surveys of North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona that the Times released on Monday morning. The polls had less of an effect on our model than I’d expected. Partly, that’s because Harris was already narrowly behind in our projections of these states — and none of them are necessary for her minimum viable pathway to an Electoral College victory, which runs through Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

— ALOE —

“Strange seagrass from the Indian Ocean found in Biscayne Bay. Could there be a silver lining?” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A few months ago, a worker at Crandon Marina on the northern tip of Key Biscayne noticed a strange-looking seagrass on the floor of Biscayne Bay. When Florida International University marine scientist Justin Campbell looked at it, he identified it as strange indeed — a nonnative species from the Indian Ocean called Halophila stipulacea. Campbell said the grass is short, with broad blades, and extremely hardy. It can grow in shallow water or as deep as 60 to 70 feet and can handle a variety of temperature, light, and salinity levels. By comparison, native turtle grass needs stable salinity and strong light levels to survive in shallow water.

