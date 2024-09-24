Last Call for 9.24.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Exactly where Hurricane Helene makes landfall is anyone’s guess, but one thing isn’t in doubt: It’ll be somewhere in Florida.

Experts expect Helene to be a Category 3 Hurricane on Thursday evening. It will slice inland from the Gulf and bring 110 mph-plus winds and torrents of water to the Sunshine State.

Most models predict the Panhandle or Big Bend regions will get the full-frontal assault. But, as true Floridians know, models are drawn in pencil, not pen — it’s possible Helene could scrape Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay or the Nature Coast as it travels north. If it does, an eastward bend may be in the cards.

Given the size and power of the storm, the uncertainty has led school districts, state universities and county governments from Sarasota to Duval to announce Thursday and Friday closures.

Below is a list of hurricane prep checklists, primary information sources, and storm-related closures that had been announced as of press time Tuesday. Florida Politics will continue to publish timely updates on the storm before, during and after its landfall.

— The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center will publish updates on the storm’s strength daily at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. The above reporting was based on NHC’s 5 p.m. Tuesday update. View the latest NHC update here.

— As of press time, FSCJ, Gulf Coast State College, Tallahassee State College, Florida A&M, FSU, New College, and 32 county school systems announced they will be closed on Thursday and Friday. For the most up-to-date count or to check for closures in your area, visit the Florida Department of Education’s Storm Information page.

— All Floridians — even those who recently restocked their prep kits — are encouraged to review the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s disaster supply checklist. DEM also has information on making an evacuation plan and a pet plan.

— The Florida Department of Financial Services’ PrepareFL website houses information on securing homes and property ahead of natural disasters and on what policyholders should expect in the aftermath of a storm.

—”Mapping eight paths to victory for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the 2024 Election” via Lenny Bronner and Nick Mourtoupalas

—”The Trump campaign is still being hacked” via Judd Legum of Popular Information

—”Nonprofit files criminal charges against Trump, JD Vance over Springfield lies” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone

—”Behind Harris’ rise: Silicon Valley’s wealthiest woman” via Theodore Schleifer of The New York Times

—“Has Harris pulled ahead of Trump? The state of the 2024 polls, explained” via Andrew Prokop of Vox

—”Election officials’ new strategy for combating false information: Radical transparency” via Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of The Washington Post

—”Florida is not getting out of this one. Prepare now for major hurricane” via Ryan Truchelut of WeatherTiger

—”Florida Senate closes Tallahassee offices in anticipation of Hurricane Helene” via James Call of USA Today Network-Florida

—“Conservative legal group defends state’s anti-Amendment 4 abortion website” via Christine Jordan Sexton of the Florida Phoenix

“I think we’re going to be fine on this stuff.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, telling media he’s not worried about Hurricane Helene’s insurance impacts.

Marlins in the homestretch

The Miami Marlins open the penultimate series of the season in Minnesota this evening (7:40 p.m., Bally Sports Florida).

Miami (57-99) is one defeat away from a 100-loss season for the fourth time in franchise history. The Marlins previously lost triple-digits in 1998, 2013 and 2019. The franchise record for losses was 108 in 1998, which will remain safe for at least another year.

If there is something to chase, it’s the opportunity to not finish the season with the worst record in the National League. The Marlins trail the Colorado Rockies by three games with six to play.

The Marlins offense has not been good this season, but Jake Burger has a chance to finish the season on a high note. He has six hits in his last 14 at-bats and leads the team with 28 home runs. He can become the 22nd player in franchise history to hit 30 or more home runs in a season.

Minnesota (81-75) is amid a wild card chase. The Twins trail the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals by a game for the final spot in the American League playoffs. Minnesota has been struggling in September, losing seven of their last ten games and 13 of their last 19.

Minnesota’s all-star shortstop Carlos Correa has been the team’s best player when healthy. He has played in just 82 of the team’s 156 games this season.

