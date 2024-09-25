Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.25.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Before we get into bracing for Hurricane Helene, please join me in wishing a happy birthday to a calming force in this Process — Christina Johnson of On 3 PR.

Just this week, Christina came to my rescue on a project I am working on, just as she has many times before, not only for me but top elected officials like Attorney General Ashley Moody and House Speaker Paul Renner.

Christina was an early supporter of my endeavors and for that I am forever grateful. But I am also grateful for all of the little things she does to bring a little sparkle to #FlaPol, such as her work with Capital Tiger Bay and producing those essential campaign finance spreadsheets that my team relies on. Every time I’ve called Christina I can hear a smile in her voice, even on tough days. I can’t tell you how reassuring that is.

With the hurricane barreling down, I’m not sure what David Johnson has planned for Christina on her birthday and their anniversary, but something tells me if they have to light candles at Il Lusso, he’ll be sure to spoil his very special woman.

So happy birthday to Christina and Mazel Tov to Mr. and Mrs. Johnson!

—@KevinCate: Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think we have way too many public polls this presidential cycle.

—@SenPizzo: The Florida Legislature unanimously passed HB1029, which appropriated $30 million to the My Safe Florida Home condo pilot program — signed into law on April 24th and effective July 1st. Applications are still not available to assist homeowners.

—@Fineout: Florida Chief Financial Officer @JimmyPatronis — who is from Panama City — said he texted Weather Channel @JimCantore earlier this week about whether storm was heading that way. Said that Cantore texted back, “Pack up, I’ll see you soon.”

—@AngieNixon: I saw someone write, “I’m not in the mood for no hurricane.” Same Sis. Same.

—@DouglasSoule: Gas stations are bumper-to-bumper and stores are packed in my stretch of Tallahassee. I was just stuck in a Walmart parking lot traffic jam. People are preparing for incoming Hurricane Helene.

—@SteveSchale: Annual reminder to campaigns — particularly those with digital teams who don’t live here — to be mindful what you send to what areas being impacted during hurricanes. For example, it’s a good time to chill on the 93 EOQ texts …

—@SeanMGreen: “Load the box and pray” Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders on facing the #UCF run game.

11 p.m. Update — As of 11 p.m. ET, Tropical Storm Helene is sitting about 100 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, roughly 145 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba, and is moving at 10 mph to the north-northwest. Maximum sustained winds have been measured at 60 mph with higher gusts. Over the Southeastern U.S., Helene is expected to produce rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated spots of around 12 inches. This rainfall will likely lead to substantial flash and urban flooding, with areas of significant river flooding. Estimated storm surges in Florida are 10-15 feet from the Ochlockonee River region to Chassahowitzka; 6-10 feet from Chassahowitzka to Anclote River; 5-10 feet from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River; 5-8 feet from the Anclote River to the middle of Longboat Key; 5-8 feet in Tampa Bay; 4-7 feet from the middle of Longboat Key to Englewood; 3-5 feet from Englewood to Flaming; and 3-5 feet in Charlotte Harbor.

“Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Helene approaches” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Biden authorized federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to assist state, tribal and local response efforts.

The President’s order Tuesday said FEMA and DHS will “coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.”

Biden’s administration has committed to providing direct and reimbursed assistance, up to 75% of the state and local cost, for the mass care, evacuation and shelter of residents in Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

The federal government will also provide direct emergency protective measures, at 75% federal funding, for the counties of Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Escambia, Hamilton, Holmes, Marion, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Sumter, Union, Walton and Washington.

By Tuesday afternoon — roughly two days and six hours before Helene is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 major hurricane after rapidly intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters — there were about 3,000 Florida National Guard troops on standby to assess post-storm damage and 150,000 flood-prevention devices deployed to at-risk areas.

“How a red-hot patch in the Gulf could make Hurricane Helene stronger as it nears Florida” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Getting to major hurricane status takes a lot of hurricane fuel, and Helene has what might be the perfect buffet laid out in the Gulf: the loop current. Visible by satellite, the loop current is the rush of hot Caribbean water that pushes into the Gulf between Cuba and Mexico. It bends toward the southwest coast and then whirls around to the east, forming a hairpin turn before swooping back out into the Atlantic via the Florida straits. “It works to focus the warmth on this one place. All the surface water is flowing into this one bend,” said Ryan Truchelut, head meteorologist for Tallahassee-based WeatherTiger, a private weather forecasting service. “The key here is not only is it very warm, but that warmth is much deeper than other places in the Gulf.” The loop current is such good hurricane fuel because its hot waters aren’t just at the surface; they’re hundreds of feet deep. And the extra salty Caribbean waters mean the hotter water layers don’t mix well with the slightly colder waters beneath.

“Ron DeSantis has no insurance worries ahead of Hurricane Helene” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The state market is in good shape, DeSantis said in Tallahassee. And he added that new construction has held up well during storms. “Well, we had a major last year with Idalia. It was a Category 3, close to Category 4. And in 2024, so far, I think we’ve had 57 companies file either no increases or reductions in rates. That is not happening in very many states around this country,” he said while briefing reporters on storm impacts. “You have people that are actually increasing their exposure in the state of Florida. And I think part of it is obviously we had to do some reforms a year and a half ago that put us more in line with how these markets function in other states and I think that’s attractive.” Ahead of the storm season in May, the Office of Insurance Regulation reassured people of what Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky called a “strengthened and reliable insurance market for policyholders.”

—”Report: Hurricane Debby caused more than $93M in losses for agricultural production” via Fresh Take Florida





“Every Teamsters union in Florida backs Kamala Harris for President” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Every Teamsters union in Florida just announced support for Democratic presidential nominee Harris. A half dozen unions issued endorsements, including Teamsters Local 79 — SW FL, Tampa, Teamsters Local 173 — Bradenton, Teamsters Local 385 — Orlando, Teamsters Local 512 — Jacksonville, Teamsters Local 769 — Miami and Teamsters Local 947 — Jacksonville. The endorsements were issued as part of a joint endorsement of unions from Florida, Georgia and Alabama. “The Executive Board of Teamsters Joint Council 75 is proud to announce our endorsement of the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ticket for President and Vice President of the United States,” reads a letter from the North Miami-based regional Teamsters affiliate.

“Harris donors are younger and less partisan than Biden’s” via Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — In her first six weeks on top of the Democratic presidential ticket, Harris surpassed the total number of campaign contributors Biden had acquired in his 15 months of campaigning. Harris has received contributions from 3.8 million individual donors, more than 70% of whom were unique to her and did not donate to Biden. As the Vice President rides a wave of enthusiasm, seen in the large crowds at her rallies and the flood of new volunteers who have signed up to help the campaign, she has attracted more young donors and donors in critical swing states.

Happening today — Attorney and University of Miami fourth-year medical student Aryana Gharagozloo will join Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition Executive Director Anna Hochkammer for a live discussion around Amendment 4 and the efforts to enshrine abortion access through a state ballot referendum: 2:30 p.m. ET, Zoom link here.

So … DeSantis just ordered $15.5 million in taxpayer-funded advertising via Jason Garcia on X – DeSantis sent purchase orders last week for advertising through four state agencies as his administration fights Amendment 4 and Amendment 3, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and legalize recreational marijuana. “To emphasize: It’s not yet certain what these new marketing blitzes are about. That’s partly because the DeSantis administration has repeatedly refused to say how much it is spending on its campaign against Amendment 4 – or from where it is pulling the money,” wrote Garcia, a former Orlando Sentinel investigative reporter who publishes “Seeing Rents” on Substack.

“Comcast, a backer of reproductive rights, donates to DeSantis’ anti-abortion PAC” via Marc A. Caputo of The Bulwark — After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, telecommunications giant Comcast announced it would give employees seeking to terminate a pregnancy as much as $10,000 to travel from states with strict anti-abortion laws to those with greater protections. This month, the telecom giant sent $50,000 to DeSantis’ Florida Freedom Fund, the political action committee launched by the Governor to block an abortion-rights initiative in the state. Corporations often attempt to curry goodwill and favor politicians by helping fill their coffers. And Comcast has a variety of interests in Florida. But the donation to the Florida Freedom Fund caught abortion-rights groups in Florida by surprise. It was not just that it came during the final lap of a high-profile effort by the PAC to try and maintain a strict six-week abortion ban in the state but because it seemingly conflicted with Comcast’s employee policy and public-relations efforts around abortion access.

“Florida pot legalization campaign seeks to stop DOT ad about driving on marijuana” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida — The campaign behind a ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Florida sent a cease and desist letter Tuesday to more than 50 TV stations running a public service announcement by the Florida Department of Transportation, calling it a political ad in disguise. The PSA, which the state Department of Transportation first posted on X on Friday, warns motorists about the dangers of driving while high on marijuana. It also uses a statistic that DUI crashes increased in states that have legalized pot. “By expressly linking ‘states with legalized marijuana’ and increased crashes, deaths and premiums, it is clear that the State Propaganda is intended to influence the election by scaring citizens to vote against Amendment 3,” campaign lawyer Glenn Burhans Jr. wrote in the letter.

“Recreational pot campaign contrasts difference between Florida weed and alcohol laws” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Smart & Safe Florida just launched a 30-second video entitled “Different.” In the spot, a man relaxing in a chair on a Florida dock discusses the difference in how Florida treats weed and booze. “You can walk into any store in Florida and buy a beer,” the man says to the camera, “but you’ll be locked up for buying marijuana.” It’s a familiar argument from marijuana proponents, who argue that cannabis poses less public health risks than alcohol. The Smart & Safe campaign also pointed to a Food and Drug Administration study in January that showed marijuana was less dangerous than other illegal drugs and that it may hold greater medicinal value. “It’s actually safer than alcohol, but the government treats it totally (differently),” the man in the latest ad states. “It doesn’t make sense.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Florida Marijuana Policy Conference postponed due to impending storm” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — As Florida braces for impact due to a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, a major marijuana conference in Tallahassee will be rescheduled for next month. The 2024 Florida Marijuana Policy Conference was initially scheduled for Wednesday. But with Tropical Storm Helene — which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane — expected to make landfall on Thursday, event organizers decided to postpone the conference and encourage people not to travel to the capital city. “The new date will be set for the latter half of October and will be announced in the coming week,” said Taylor Biehl, vice president and co-founder of the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida, the group set to host the event. “Our top priority is everyone’s safety, and we strongly urge anyone who has not yet traveled to avoid coming into the storm’s path.”

“Rick Scott says Florida’s abortion ballot measure is a gimmick to turn out women voters” via Kylie Cheung of Jezebel — In April, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that an abortion-rights proposal could be included on the November ballot. The ballot measure, Amendment 4, overcame significant legal barriers and had to receive hundreds of thousands of signatures — including at least 150,000 from registered Republicans — to qualify. Florida currently enforces a six-week ban, which has decimated abortion access across the South. But according to Sen. Scott, Amendment 4 isn’t a hard-fought, bipartisan effort to restore access to health care in the state — it’s a gimmick from Democratic Party strategists to turn out women voters. In a Monday night Zoom call, Scott fielded questions from supporters, including one about his strategy to address the fact that Amendment 4 will likely mobilize more women voters in the state. “I think that was probably the intention of doing the abortion amendment, is try to get women out to vote and vote against Republicans,” Scott said in audio obtained by Jezebel.

“Amendment 4 group debuts first Spanish TV ad, urges viewers to ‘protect moms’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The political committee behind the abortion-rights initiative is running its first Spanish-language TV spot. The 30-second ad, whose title translates to “Protect Moms” in English, features Dr. Cecila Grande of Miami, who has worked in gynecology and obstetrics for more than 30 years. Among other things, she discusses how 6 in 10 women who seek abortions are already mothers and the dangers of Florida’s current ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — before many know they’re pregnant. “As a woman of faith and a doctor, it is my sacred duty to protect women. My patients are often mothers, with children that need them, and now those women have to wait until they are at the brink of death to receive care,” Grande said in a statement.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Florida GOP adds 40,000 to its 1 million registration lead as election nears” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The Republican Party of Florida’s registration gains on Democrats have continued heading into the final stretch of the 2024 Election. The lead over Democrats sits at 1,041,292 voters as of Sept. 24. It was only this Summer when Republicans hit a lead of 1 million voters. Both parties have increased their registration rate after June and July – as is typical in a presidential election year. The deadline for registration before the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7. Besides registrations, the GOP has made its mail-in requests significantly more “red” from both the 2020 and 2022 Elections.

Daryl Parks ad says Corey Simon is misleading voters on abortion record — Democratic state Senate candidate Parks’ campaign released an ad, “Terrifying,” claiming incumbent Republican Sen. Simon’s voting record on abortion rights doesn’t line up with where his campaign is telling voters he stands on the issue. “The real truth about Corey Simon and abortion rights is terrifying,” the ad narrator states. “He voted for a bill that would ban all abortions and classify them as murder. He voted to take away rights for rape and incest victims. He voted to let the government track women’s pregnancies … No matter what Corey says, the facts say it all. He’s a danger to Florida families.” Parks’ campaign also launched a website, NoChoiceCorey.com, “where North Florida families can learn more about Simon’s dangerous anti-abortion-rights record.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Exclusive — “Kristen Arrington holds 17-point lead for open seat in SD 25” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Arrington holds a massive lead in a new poll for an open Senate seat in Central Florida. Impact Research, the pollster also used by Harris’ presidential campaign, shows that 52% of Senate District 25 voters plan to vote for Arrington in the Fall. By comparison, just 37% plan to back Republican Jose Martinez. That puts her lead outside the poll’s 4.9-percentage-point margin of error. That’s good news two years after most Florida voters supported DeSantis’ re-election. While Democratic Sen. Victor Torres also secured re-election, his 5-percentage-point margin over Republican Peter Vivaldi left Republicans openly wondering if the seat may be open to a flip in coming elections.

“‘Ready to fight hard’: Florida Planned Parenthood PAC backs Joe Saunders for HD 106” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Sunshine State political arm of America’s single largest reproductive health services provider is behind Saunders’ bid to flip House District 106 back to blue in November. Saunders’ campaign announced an endorsement from Florida Planned Parenthood PAC, a Sarasota-based political action committee that supports pro-abortion candidates. “Planned Parenthood PAC has endorsed Joe Saunders for State Representative in House District 106 because he is ready to fight hard for reproductive rights in Tallahassee,” said Florida Planned Parenthood PAC Political Director Michelle Grimsley Shinando. “We need public servants like Joe to fight back against extremist politicians who are trying to strip Floridians of their rights and push dangerous agendas.”

“Health care professionals prep patients in long-term health facilities for impending tropical system” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — As Tropical Storm Helene is spinning into the Gulf of Mexico on a trajectory to hit Florida this week, health care professionals across much of the state are preparing medical facilities with long-term patients to brace for the blast. Thousands of vulnerable people are currently undergoing treatment in those facilities and cannot leave. The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) assures health care professionals in long-term centers that emergency response plans are employed to assist patients and medical professionals during emergency events. The FHCA formally activated its emergency response activities and engages those long-term facilities to support medical professionals as the storm moves closer to Florida.

“Floridians with prescription meds can get their refills early during state of emergency” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Millions of Floridians with vital medication prescriptions can rest assured that they will be able to get necessary refills in the face of a pending tropical system that’s expected to hit the state later this week. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties Monday in advance of the tropical system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and has since expanded the number of counties covered. Now, the Department of Health is coordinating with emergency managers across Florida to ensure enough prescriptions will be on hand when the storm is projected to hit Florida on Thursday. “Under a state of emergency, Floridians are permitted to receive early prescription refills. An early refill may include controlled substances as long as the medical drug is not listed in Schedule II appearing in Chapter 893, Florida Statutes, of the Florida Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act,” a DOH news release said.

The lawsuit accuses the state of inadequate Medicaid managed care oversight — A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of five individuals with disabilities claims the Agency for Health Care Administration has slacked in its oversight of home- and community-based care services provided through Florida’s Medicaid system. In part, the lawsuit alleges that AHCA does not fully explain its reasoning when choosing to deny or reduce services and that the appeals process has no mechanism to hold plans to account. “Plaintiffs have been harmed by AHCA’s failure to require that plans provide them with adequate and timely written notice of denial, reduction, or termination of services and other information needed to meaningfully challenge plan decisions,” reads the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court. “This harm will continue until AHCA institutes corrective action.”

First on #FlaPol — “Florida Supreme Court will consider if statewide prosecutor can punish voter fraud cases” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Supreme Court will soon consider whether a statewide prosecutor can pursue charges against an individual arrested by DeSantis’ election police force. Following a split opinion at the appellate court level, the Florida Supreme Court agreed to take up an appeal. A court order deemed the question of whether a statewide prosecutor can prosecute voter fraud cases if a ballot is cast in a statewide election is a matter of “great public importance.” In 2022, an election police force arrested 20 individuals under investigation by a new Office of Election Crimes. The arrests drew criticism as many individuals claimed to believe their right to vote had been restored after voters approved a constitutional amendment automatically allowing ex-felons to register after completing their sentences and once any financial obligations with the state were met. Pompano Beach man Terry Hubbard was among those facing charges.

“Defense in Frank Artiles election conspiracy trial portrays ghost candidate as scam artist” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — State prosecutors last week portrayed a ghost candidate who may have tilted a close election as a cog in a Republican plot to steal a Senate seat that was orchestrated by a politician-turned-lobbyist. This week, defense attorneys argued he was a conniving con artist who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the former state Senator who recruited him. Alexis Rodriguez — a late entry third-party candidate in a hotly contested 2020 race in which the heavily favored Democratic incumbent lost — told jurors this week that his finances were so dire while being recruited by former Republican Sen. Artiles, that he lied, attempting to enrich himself through Artiles and his connections.

“Man who staked out Donald Trump at Florida golf course charged with attempting an assassination” via Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — A man who authorities say staked out Trump for 12 hours on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him was indicted Tuesday on an attempted assassination charge. Ryan Wesley Routh had been initially charged with two federal firearms offenses. The upgraded charges contained in a five-count indictment reflect the Justice Department’s assessment that he methodically plotted to kill the Republican nominee, aiming a rifle through the shrubbery surrounding Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course on an afternoon Trump was playing on it. Routh left behind a note describing his intention, prosecutors said. Court records show the case has been assigned to Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointed federal judge who generated intense scrutiny for her handling of a criminal case charging Trump with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. She dismissed that case in July and special counsel Jack Smith’s team is now appealing a decision.

—“Aileen Cannon set to oversee apparent Trump assassination attempt case in Florida” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO

“FBI: Son of suspect in Trump assassination attempt arrested on child sexual abuse images charges” via The Associated Press — The son of the man suspected in the assassination attempt in Florida against Trump has been arrested on federal charges of possessing child sexual abuse images. Oran Alexander Routh was arrested this week after authorities searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation” and found hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse. Investigators who seized multiple electronic devices found videos sent to Routh in July as well as chats from a messaging application commonly used by people who share child sexual abuse material, the FBI agent said. He faces two charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material and is expected to appear later Tuesday in federal court in North Carolina.

“Federal Judge clears path for lawsuit over manatee deaths in Indian River Lagoon” via Action News Jax — A federal Judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Florida of violating the Endangered Species Act due to sewage discharges into the Indian River Lagoon, which have contributed to manatee deaths. In a 30-page ruling this week, U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza rejected the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) attempt to dismiss the environmental group Bear Warriors United lawsuit in 2022. The group argues that the DEP has failed to adequately regulate sewage treatment plants and septic systems, destroying seagrass, a critical food source for manatees, in the northern Indian River Lagoon. Manatees have suffered from starvation in recent years as a result.

“Stuart reverses course, will seek to renegotiate deal for a Brightline train station” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Two weeks after City Commissioners seemed to kill chances for a Brightline station downtown, they reversed course. They will now head back to the negotiation table. The decision came at the end of a lengthy City Commission meeting that went past 11 p.m. They took no formal vote. “We need to find a way to make this work,” Mayor Campbell Rich said, citing several benefits that would come with a station, such as reducing pollution, the availability of travel and access to resources elsewhere in Florida, and as a legacy for future generations. Some 100 people rallied on the city Riverwalk before the meeting to urge the Commission to keep the station.

“SEIU Local 1991 endorses ‘compassionate leader’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A union representing more than 6,200 health care workers in Miami-Dade, including those at the county’s public Jackson Health System, is backing Democrat Reyes’ bid for Sheriff. The campaign for Reyes, Miami-Dade’s Chief of Public Safety, announced an endorsement from SEIU Local 1991. SEIU Local 991 President Vicki Gonzalez said that her group is confident Reyes “will champion safety and transparency as he has done throughout his career and work closely with health care workers to protect our community’s most vulnerable.” “Reyes is a stalwart and compassionate leader who will fight for both our residents and workers and protect them as our Sheriff,” she said.

“3 in race for Hollywood’s District 2 seat face off at forum” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s election season in Hollywood — as you can see from all those campaign signs all over town. Voters got a preview of the candidates running in the Nov. 5 election at a recent forum hosted by the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The forum, held at the DoubleTree Resort, was moderated by South Florida Sun-Sentinel Deputy Opinions Editor Dan Sweeney. Voters will choose a Mayor and two Commissioners in the city’s upcoming elections. The District 2 candidates are Jill Tracey Folmar, a former radio personality making her first run for office; Peter Hernandez, a small-business owner and former Hollywood Commissioner; and Richard Walker, a retired South Broward High School basketball coach making his first run for office.

“Secret is out: FIU is a ‘leading American university,’ university President says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida International University (FIU) ranked No. 46 among public universities in the country, school leaders announced, as they celebrated the latest U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. The school’s No. 46 position was up 18 spots from last year. “Panthers, we did it! … Our university has risen faster than any other university — public or private — in the past 10 years,” FIU President Kenneth Jessell wrote in a message to the school community. “Equally impressive is the fact that FIU tied for No. 1 in the nation for social mobility, highlighting our contributions to the upward economic mobility of our graduates. Today’s recognition reflects what many of us in South Florida have known for quite some time — FIU is a leading American university performing at the highest level in all higher education key measures.”

“Indian River School Superintendent David Moore could get 22% raise after stellar report card” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Saying they want to keep Superintendent Moore from looking for another job, School Board members have set the wheels in motion to give him a raise. The Board voted 4-1 to start salary negotiations with Moore, who has been in the job for nearly five years. Jackie Rosario dissented, saying she wanted Moore’s salary first discussed at a workshop meeting. The item was added to Monday’s agenda without notice. Board member Dr. Gene Posca initially proposed a 22% raise, increasing Moore’s salary from $195,699 to $239,000 and doubling Moore’s deferred retirement compensation from 5% to 10%. “(Moore) is at the very bottom in the state as far as compensation,” Posca said.

“Central Florida urged to step up preparation for Helene” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Emergency officials urged Central Florida residents to prepare for strong winds and heavy but quick downpours Thursday as Tropical Storm Helene is expected to grow into a major, Category 3 hurricane as it moves north. “We expect effects to reach significantly inland,” DeSantis said during a press briefing. “We expect it to be a potentially very dangerous storm.” DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to 61 Florida counties, including Osceola, Orange and Seminole, as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 became a named tropical storm. That’s 14 more counties than the Governor’s first emergency declaration.

“Helene threat pushes NASA, SpaceX to shift Crew-9 launch to Saturday” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — NASA and SpaceX won’t be launching its next crew to the International Space Station as planned this week because of the threat from what is forecast to become Hurricane Helene. NASA announced that the planned launch that could have occurred Thursday will now be pushed to at least Saturday as the brewing storm aims to head up into the Gulf of Mexico and strike the Florida coast. The wind field for the storm, though, is expected to be 250 miles wide as it grows into an intense Category 3 major hurricane by Thursday ahead of landfall.

“Helene begins to disrupt cruise schedules at Port Canaveral; temporary closing possible” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Port Canaveral cruise schedules are being disrupted by Helene, which is expected to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall, likely Thursday night along Florida’s Panhandle. … Although the storm will travel along the eastern Gulf of Mexico before landfall, tropical-storm-force winds are possible along the Space Coast. So, there is a potential for the U.S. Coast Guard to order Port Canaveral to temporarily close sometime on Wednesday because of expected winds and high waves. The scheduled Thursday morning arrival at Port Canaveral of the MSC Seashore at the end of its cruise has been pushed back to Friday, meaning the ship’s next cruise departure will be delayed by at least a day.

“Coast Guard puts Port Canaveral on storm alert with Helene approaching Florida” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The U.S. Coast Guard has placed Port Canaveral on “Port Condition Whiskey” ― the lowest of four levels of alerts for approaching hurricanes or tropical storms — and urged those with vessels in the port to make preparations for potentially nasty weather. Florida’s East Coast could feel tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain from the hurricane. The National Hurricane Center predicts a 29% chance of tropical-storm-force winds of at least 39 mph being experienced in Cocoa Beach sometime between Wednesday evening and Friday afternoon.

—”Lake, Osceola, Volusia schools to close Thursday as hurricane threatens Florida” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel

“Disney court win could cost Orange County schools millions” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A court ruling in Disney’s favor could force Orange County Public Schools to refund millions — and potentially tens of millions — in property taxes to the entertainment giant. The decision, handed down Monday by Judge Thomas W. Turner, followed an eight-year legal battle over claims the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office improperly calculated the taxable value of the Yacht & Beach Club, a 1,200-room Disney-owned resort and convention hotel near the Epcot theme park. But it could have implications far beyond the taxes paid for that single hotel. The property appraiser’s assessment of the Yacht and Beach Club Resort for tax years 2015 and 2016 was “unconstitutional and invalid,” the judge said in a 43-page decision. “The appraiser substantially increased the amount of Disney’s tax bill by unlawfully including value attributable to Disney’s intangible property” — namely the value of the Disney brand, its managerial skills and workforce.

“Southeast Orlando gets cops and firefighters in $1.8B city budget” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — City leaders signed off on a $1.82 billion spending plan that adds dozens of public safety personnel for the fast-growing southeastern section of the city. It also calls for property owners to pay $6.65 per $1,000 of taxable value for the 11th consecutive year, though due to rising property values, that rate will result in about $17 million higher collections for City Hall. The budget also includes a previously approved hike in the city’s stormwater fee — the pot of money used to repair damaged and aging pipes and upgrade systems that move water from streets to lakes.

“Flagler County School Board member resigns; DeSantis to appoint individual for vacancy” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Sally Hunt resigned from her position on the Flagler County School Board, effective immediately, in a letter addressed to Chair Will Furry. Since she did not resign in time for new candidates to qualify for this year’s election, DeSantis will appoint her replacement. In her resignation letter, Hunt said her early departure from the Board was not “intended” or a “desired outcome” of the “hard work and commitment” that went into her campaign and strengthening both the Board and the District while she was in office. However, at a Board workshop in June, Hunt said she planned to resign, noting that she would not “be here in November.”



“Tampa Bay strays between apathy and alarm as Helene looms” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Local and state officials warned the storm could be life-threatening, with dangers reaching far outside the “cone of uncertainty” and especially to the system’s east. Meteorologists also stressed how large Tropical Storm Helene appears to be: Forecasts put the storm’s wind radius in the 90th percentile for size among similarly located hurricanes. However, Tampa Bay counties to the south were slower to act. That could narrow a window that forecasters say is getting smaller by the hour — Helene is expected to gain speed and rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday. Pinellas County officials gave the green light to evacuate long-term health care facilities in Zone A Tuesday but did not say when they would ask other residents to move to higher ground. During a meeting Tuesday in which Pinellas Commissioners issued a state of emergency, County Administrator Barry Burton said evacuations were “likely.”

“Pinellas officials brace for ‘unprecedented storm surge’” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — In August 2023, Hurricane Idalia’s roughly four-foot storm surge inundated the Pinellas County peninsula. Local officials expect significantly worse conditions on Thursday. County Commissioners held an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Helene. National forecasters expect rapid intensification and a Category 3 hurricane by the time it brushes the Pinellas coast Thursday afternoon. The county is now under a hurricane watch, with 45 to 60 mph sustained winds and 75 mph gusts likely from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. Administrator Barry Burton said his primary concern is an “unprecedented storm surge.” “With it being less than a hundred miles offshore and with a wind span of 250 miles, any small change in direction could have devastating conditions – and quickly worsen,” Burton added. “We only have one opportunity to prepare, and that’s now.”

“Pinellas man becomes pro at helping others harden their homes ahead of big storms” via Evyn Moon of Fox 13 — Jeff Fuller has figured out a way to seal his waterfront home up tight, staying dry through feet of flooding last year. Now, he travels to neighborhoods across the Tampa Bay area helping people make quick fixes to harden their homes before big storms. He got more than 80 calls on Monday ahead of the tropical system that’s expected to be Helene. “I personally believe that this is going to be worse than Idalia. I also believe that the storm surge is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen,” said Fuller, who started stormprepper.com services. “I expect that it will be in my pool up against the back of my house, and I expect waves to be breaking into my pool.”

“Tampa Electric is ready to handle severe weather from Helene” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa Electric (TECO) closely monitors Tropical Storm Helene and is prepared to respond to severe weather that may affect West Central Florida. The company also encourages customers to plan. The tropical storm has the potential to become a major hurricane, with life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and damaging winds that could affect the entire Tampa Bay area starting Thursday. TECO says customers should expect and prepare for severe weather, which may result in significant, extended power outages. Crews are prepared to work around the clock to restore power quickly and safely.

“Pasco County issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A on Wednesday morning” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pasco County Commission voted Tuesday to declare a local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Helene. Mandatory evacuations go into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday for residents living in Zone A along the coast. The order also applies to residents countywide who live in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV or live in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding. Five schools will open as emergency shelters at 4 p.m. Wednesday. All shelters will be pet friendly. They are Centennial Middle School in Dade City, Fivay High School in Hudson, River Ridge Middle and High Schools in New Port Richey, Sunlake High School in Land O’ Lakes, and Wiregrass High School in Wesley Chapel.

“Who’s next for Pasco schools Superintendent? Veteran educators face off” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — On the surface, the two candidates vying to become Pasco County’s first new Superintendent in more than a decade appear remarkably similar. Both Chris Dunning and John Legg have doctorates in education from the University of South Florida, consult nationally on education matters and have led successful local schools for more than two decades. They live less than a half mile from each other in the same West Pasco subdivision. They each stress the importance of improving student outcomes as a top priority. But in many ways, they could not be more different.

“‘Potentially catastrophic’: Helene forecast to hit Big Bend with 115 mph winds” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Helene, which organized into a tropical storm on Tuesday, is forecast to rapidly intensify into a powerful and massive Category 3 hurricane before likely barreling into the Big Bend Thursday night, bringing “potentially catastrophic” wind and storm surge. An alert jolted North Florida residents’ phones at 5 p.m. as forecasters issued hurricane warnings for Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Leon, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties. A storm surge warning for as much as 15 feet of inundation was also in effect on the Apalachee Bay coast.

“Helene’s ‘wind event’ to reach Jacksonville late Wednesday, closing Duval schools, City Hall” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — “This will be a broad system and impacts will extend well away from the Cyclone’s center with impacts beginning locally across Northeast Florida as early as late Wednesday night,” the National Weather Service in Jacksonville advised Tuesday. Isolated tornadoes could develop Thursday, with tropical storm winds and flooding rainfall possible and “at least moderate tidal flooding Thursday and into Friday,” the weather service reported. Despite the distance from the storm’s expected path, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said Tuesday that DeSantis had added Duval County to a list of counties where a state of emergency was declared as a precaution. Deegan said she had also signed a local declaration for the storm, which she described as a “major wind event” for the city.

“‘Nothing I can do but cross my fingers and pray’: Wakulla County prepares for Helene” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — Instead of getting ready for the lunch rush on Tuesday, restaurant owner Stanley West and his friend lifted metal chairs onto the deck of a pontoon boat, hauling them away for safe keeping so they wouldn’t turn into projectiles in hurricane force winds. West said he’s not taking any chances with Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane and hit Florida’s Gulf Coast. He’s packing up everything. “Usually, I leave some stuff because I’m not worried about it too much,” West said. “But this time around, we’re going to try to get out everything that we can. It’s easier to bring it back and have it than it is to lose it.”

—“Walton County schools to close Thursday, Sept. 26, due to Tropical Storm Helene” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News

“Vickie Cavey becomes first woman to serve as permanent JEA CEO” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The JEA Board removed “interim” from CEO Cavey’s title in a change that shelved any move to launch a national search and also made some history by giving the permanent CEO title to a woman for the first time at JEA. Board Chair Joe DiSalvo said Cavey has done a solid job as interim CEO since April, and it is time to remove the interim tag so it’s clear to JEA employees, rating agencies, and others that she is in charge of running the utility. He said the interim CEO title “compromises Vickie’s ability” to make changes at the city-owned utility. “For some disgruntled types, they can adopt a wait her out mentality because Vickie is ‘just a temp,'” DiSalvo said. “I don’t think this attitude is dominant, but I’m confident it exists to some extent. My perspective is you’re either in charge or not. The interim title, in my opinion, negatively impacts initiative and innovation.”

“St. Johns County sets aside $2M for conservation land purchases” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — St. Johns County is allocating more funding to pay for purchases of threatened lands in the North Florida county. As part of the 2025 fiscal year budget recently approved by the St. Johns County Commission, officials added an “investment” of $2 million to the Land Acquisition Management Plan (LAMP). That program provides the county with capital to acquire more properties to protect them. About 30% of all land in St. Johns County is currently protected land and prohibits development. “We are excited about this investment in land conservation,” said Ryan Mauch, environmental supervisor in the Environmental Division and Growth Management Department. “It will allow us to protect and preserve more natural lands for future generations of St. Johns County residents and visitors to enjoy.”

“With Tropical Storm Helene on the way, Manatee County declares state of emergency” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County and Bradenton leaders declared a state of emergency ahead of anticipated hurricane weather later this week. Tropical Storm Helene formed around 11 a.m. Tuesday. It is expected to become a major hurricane early Thursday morning, with Florida in its path. The Bradenton area is expected to see strong tropical weather impacts, including storm surge, flash flooding and tropical-storm-force winds. County leaders urge residents to prepare for potential flooding and ensure other emergency plans and supplies are in place. “It is important you take the necessary precautions ahead of this event, as it will have impacts on our area,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fisk said in an update on social media.

“State party allocates resources to Manatee GOP after suspensions to keep the county ‘red’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Following the Republican Party of Florida’s recent suspension of the Manatee County Republican Executive Committee, the state party is allocating resources to the Committee for them to maintain a strong, “drama free” presence in the area ahead of the November elections. Earlier this month, Party Chair Evan Power informed county REC Chair April Culbreath that the party’s Grievance Committee had recommended the suspension, made official by vote of the party’s Executive Board amid a slew of grievances, lawsuits and police reports. Power was tasked with devising a “turnaround plan” that must be approved by the Executive Board to help grow the Manatee REC into a “strong local party” that can effectively elect Republicans.

“Some of Florida’s winter visitors may get a big surprise this year” via Robert F. Sanchez of the Miami Herald — The calendar tells us that Sunday will mark the official start of Fall, even in this subtropical region of the Northern Hemisphere.

South Floridians know they shouldn’t expect to see dazzling displays of autumn leaves. Instead, many will expect to see the start of the annual influx of seasonal visitors. This phenomenon will briefly give Florida’s capital city and the South Broward town of Hallandale Beach something in common: visitors from Canada.

The Canadian visitors who manage to fly into Tallahassee have gained a local reputation as extremely inconsiderate pedestrians. They brazenly halt traffic on congested thoroughfares while crossing from one side to the other. Some have even been hostile and aggressive.

We’re talking about Canadian geese, for whom Tallahassee is an annual southward stopover on their long migration.

As for Hallandale Beach, it receives a different ornithological species: snowbirds.

Hallandale’s French Canadian visitors and the town itself aren’t likely to be the only Florida interests in for a big surprise this winter. That’s because on Oct. 1, a new state law, CS/CS/HB 1365, takes effect.

The law’s purpose is clear in its text: “An act relating to unauthorized public camping and public sleeping …” No doubt Florida was prompted to act after witnessing the scenes from cities — notably San Francisco and Seattle — where intrusive encampments of homeless persons overran business districts and residential neighborhoods.

The surprise awaiting the homeless among Florida’s annual influx of seasonal visitors may occur when they receive this stern message: You cannot camp or sleep on the streets. We’ve designated places for you to stay, and you’re supposed to stay there even if you don’t like rules such as those banning alcohol and illegal drugs.

Your other options: face arrest or leave the state.

“During Helene prep, the smallest Florida moments will break us” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — The total mental break? Oh, no, it won’t be triggered by the all-consuming dread of anticipating another hurricane. As tested warriors of tropical conditions, we Floridians are strong enough to face the broad strokes of the experience. But that doesn’t mean we are indestructible. As Tropical Storm Helene likely strengthens into something far worse, the thing that makes us power … will be seemingly insignificant but just an iota too much. Brace for it because here we go again, finding unity in our annual trauma bonding, doing the most admirable work a Floridian can do. Keep going, keep preparing and keep making safety plans. And when a maudlin Publix commercial involving a returning military member comes on between weather segments, follow it into an astonishing black pit of emotional despair. We’re all in it together.

“Sun Belt poll: Trump’s policies helped, while Harris’ would hurt” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — A New York Times poll of Sun Belt swing states — Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina — shows Trump ahead of Harris in each. Trump is up 5 points, 50% to 45%, in Arizona; up 4 points, 49% to 45%, in Georgia; and up 2 points, 49% to 47%, in North Carolina. The poll included two questions that yielded revealing results. The questions were: “Do you think Trump’s policies have helped people like you, hurt people like you, or haven’t made much of a difference either way?” and “Do you think Harris’ policies would help people like you, hurt people like you, or wouldn’t make much of a difference either way?” In Arizona, 46% of those surveyed said Trump’s policies have helped them, while 34% said his policies have hurt them — a 12-point positive margin for Trump. In Georgia, it was 43% helped to 30% hurt — a 13-point positive margin. And in North Carolina, it was 46% helped to 37% hurt — a 9-point positive margin.

“Trump’s pledge to deport legal immigrants is toxic in more ways than one” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Analysis published by Bloomberg this month showed that immigrants to the United States predominantly settle in blue counties with vibrant economies. That’s partly because those economies and immigrants have long been drawn to cities with large communities from their home countries. Trump’s pledge to deport the immigrants who defy that trend, settling in small towns in economically struggling areas, is obviously toxic and demagogic. His campaign is centered on presenting immigrants as dangerous and antithetical to America (which history quickly reveals as false). It’s part of his broader focus on stoking his supporters’ fear of change in any form, particularly change that overlaps with race. This particular argument, though, is also damaging to those supporters.

“Florida’s sorry pre-K program defies voters, shortchanges kids” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The latest early education stats are out. And once again, they show that few places in America do a sorrier job preparing kids for kindergarten than Florida. Basically, we serve a lot of kids, but serve them poorly … making us like the Taco Bell of early education. So says the National Institute for Early Education Research, which surveys all of America’s pre-K programs each to see how many clear 10 key “benchmarks” that check for things like qualified teachers, basic learning standards, reasonable class sizes and vision and hearing screening. Out of 10 benchmarks, Florida cleared four. That’s like an F-minus.

“Edward Longe: Floridians fear data insecurity” via Florida Politics — Governments at every level collect and use personal data for various purposes, from providing public services to crafting an effective legislative agenda. Similarly, private companies also collect and use personal data to inform product development decisions or sell to other companies for profit. Yet, with governments and private entities collecting so much data, Florida remains one of the most cyber-vulnerable states in America. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida ranked third in the country for total cyber incidents, with 41,061 incidents reported in 2023. Only Texas and California had more reported incidents. With so many data breaches and sensitive information ending up in unknown hands, Floridians are rightly concerned about how governments and private companies use their data. As Florida moves into the 2025 Legislative Session, the question becomes, what can lawmakers in Tallahassee do to better protect personal data and mitigate Floridians’ legitimate concerns?

“Brett Tillotson: Big Insurance runs amok” via Florida Politics — As Americans navigate stubbornly high prices, the cost of insurance is becoming a major financial pain point. Auto and homeowners’ insurance rates alone have surged well past the pace of inflation. Still, insurers and regulators have said little about what big insurance companies should be doing to help Americans manage skyrocketing premiums. That’s sadly unsurprising, given that these companies have already thwarted regulations, paving the way for today’s price gouging. Once again, some of these same companies are exercising their influence to stamp out their competition in the marketplace and protect their own profits. MetLife, for example, is one of the largest and most profitable insurers. The company recently reported a rise in profits buoyed by higher premiums. Adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenues for the firm rose to almost $12 billion. Now, MetLife has turned around and is puppeteering the insurance industry’s leading regulatory body. MetLife’s actions are a classic case of rules for thee and not for me. Big Insurance is happy to push for more regulation when it fits their bottom line, regardless of the fallout consumers will have to deal with.

What Carlos McCants is reading — “If UCF can ‘seize the moment’ on national stage vs. Colorado, that can pay dividends with recruits, too” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — The University of Central Florida’s (UCF) home game against Colorado was already expected to draw considerable attention. Still, that focus grew when Fox announced it would feature the matchup as part of its afternoon slate. Then, the network decided to bring its popular Big Noon Kickoff Pregame Show to campus and the spotlight grew wider, encompassing not just the game but also the program and campus as a whole. Not since 2018, when ESPN’s College GameDay show broadcast live from Memory Mall for a Top 25 showdown with Cincinnati, has one game received such national attention. “We’re a young Power Four team that is still growing,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn.

“Two Florida restaurants make New York Times’ 50 best dining places in America” via Wade Tatangelo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — La Camaronera in Miami bills itself as a “seafood joint and fish market” that has been “serving the freshest seafood in South Florida since 1973.” The restaurant’s most famous item is their version of the “Minuta,” a classic, quick, and tasty fish sandwich that reflects Florida’s rich Cuban culinary influence. The New York Times notes that La Minuta contains “a whole gutted fried snapper, minus the head but including the tail” and that the sandwich is “both hard to miss and hard to resist.” Walrus Rodeo in Miami proudly describes itself as “not just a pizzeria” and offers a “unique contemporary wood-fired cuisine, Old World wine, relaxed hospitality.” Pizza, though, did not attract The Times to Walrus Rodeo; it was a slice of lasagna laced with “wilted mustard greens, tangy stracchino, lamb ragù hinting of moussaka.”

Belated best wishes to Javi Correoso of Uber. Celebrating today are U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Rep. Michele Rayner, Teye Carmichael of Smith Bryan & Myers, Travis Mitchell, Tara Reid of Strategos Public Affairs, and Nancy Riley.

