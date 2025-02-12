Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.12.25

Good Wednesday morning.

The Foundation of Associated Industries of Florida is hosting its Florida Business Forum today on the 22nd floor of The Capitol beginning at 11:30 a.m., where industry representatives, lawmakers and others will discuss key issues and benefits of artificial intelligence (AI).

Last year, AIF established the Coalition for the Future of AI in Business, recognizing that employers will face numerous challenges as AI’s influence accelerates and the state and federal governments begin to act. Florida stands at a critical juncture on the issue of AI, and AIF’s coalition aims to guide the state in responsibly embracing AI opportunities, educate policymakers on employers’ concerns, and help develop guidelines for accountable and innovative AI policies.

The Coalition has been meeting throughout the past year and will lead a discussion of its findings at today’s event. Guest speakers include Elizabeth Chernow, executive director of public policy at Comcast, Chris Hein, head of engineering for Google Public Sector, and Diya Wynn, responsible AI lead at Amazon.

This week, the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists launched an ad campaign highlighting physician-led and patient-centered anesthesia medicine, proven to be the safest and most cost-effective method of providing anesthesia to patients.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

Also, here’s a must-read op-ed on the issue — “Asha Padmanabhan: Expanding nurse anesthetists’ scope of practice will not improve access to surgical care in rural areas” via Florida Politics — Expanding the scope of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) without physician supervision is a risky experiment with unproven benefits. Claims that it improves safety, lowers costs, or increases rural access crumble under scrutiny. A study showed higher complication rates for patients treated by unsupervised CRNAs. Anesthesia billing remains constant regardless of provider. A new study from Florida Atlantic University confirms that expanded CRNA roles don’t improve rural care access. CRNAs are vital to the anesthesia team, but physician leadership ensures safety and effectiveness. Removing physician supervision is dangerous and won’t address Florida’s health care access challenges. Focus on proven solutions, not risky experiments.

Today, countless advocates, peers, professionals, and leaders will gather in Tallahassee for the Florida Behavioral Health Association’s (FBHA) annual Behavioral Health Day. Mental health and substance use providers, families, and advocacy groups from across the state will attend the event at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum at 10 a.m. to hear from key speakers, including Rep. Traci Koster, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris, AHCA Chief of Staff Stefan Grow, and FBHA President and CEO Melanie Brown-Woofter.

FBHA represents over 70 community mental health and substance use treatment providers throughout the state. FBHA’s members span from Pensacola to Key West, serve over 604,000+ individuals each year, and provide services in every county in Florida.

Happening today — The Florida Nonprofit Alliance (FNA) is hosting its inaugural Nonprofit Day at the Capitol. Over 60 nonprofits from across Florida will gather to highlight the sector’s significant economic impact, which includes employing 7% of the state’s population and generating $116 billion in revenue. The event aims to raise awareness among policymakers, businesses, and donors about nonprofits’ vital role and challenges, such as financial instability among workers and the impact of natural disasters. FNA President and CEO Sabeen Perwaiz emphasizes the need to recognize the economic strength and importance of the nonprofit sector in Florida. Attendees can learn about nonprofits, meet dedicated individuals, and understand the sector’s challenges.

—@JBendery: Just got off the phone with Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), who said Elon Musk’s DOGE team is “actively dismantling” federal Department of Education programs today. “They are in the building, on the 6th floor, canceling grants and contracts.”

—@Fineout: Fla Senate @Sen_Albritton starts Special Session off by denouncing what he called “hateful” and even “violent” threats online against @WiltonSimpson amid the immigration standoff between Fl Leg and @GovRonDeSantis Calls them “baseless” and “un-American.”

—@RepMikeCaruso: We, the people of Florida, are on the brink of victory! When push came to shove, the pro-amnesty bill was transformed into the strong legislation we’ve been advocating for. Together, we’re making our voices heard! This is happening because of the grassroots cry for Justice from all you. Your voices were loud. Your voices were heard. Thank you for standing with me and Governor @GovRonDeSantis

—@BryanDGriffin: Liberals in the media like @DeFede dishonestly frame a fight as a loss because they’re largely irrelevant in this state and desperate for a headline that generates a click. @GovRonDeSantis going to bat for a tougher bill is, in fact, leadership. And it’s what the people of Florida expect and elected him to do. If this is what DeFede calls a “loss,” then you know what his journalism is worth.

—@RAlexAndradeFL: When you can’t attack the argument, you attack the messenger … @GovRonDeSantis should not have lied last week and he shouldn’t have picked this pointless fight. He lost. He’s better than what he showed Floridians last week

—@MDixon55: It’s a Committee week, but now a called Special Session. Pour one out for your neighborhood PC

—@TexasRunnerDFW: Possibly the most shocking housing stat I’ve seen recently: The median age of a renter in the United States was 42 years old as of 2024, up from 33 years old, just THREE YEARS PRIOR

—@TomaxWell: Nothing annoys me more than when other journalists tweet just to complain about the flood of PR emails in their inbox. We get it; you’re so important. Just delete them and move on, sheesh

— TOP STORY —

“After weeks of discord, Florida Republicans craft Donald Trump-focused immigration legislation” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — Florida Republicans have reached a compromise on immigration legislation to support Trump’s agenda after weeks of internal conflict.

The deal gives Gov. DeSantis more authority than initially proposed but requires concessions, signaling a shift in the Legislature’s previously compliant stance. The legislation mandates pretrial detention for undocumented individuals committing felonies, enhances penalties for certain crimes, ends tuition breaks for undocumented students, establishes an “interdiction center,” and funds local law enforcement immigration training.

A new state Board of Immigration Enforcement, including DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, effectively gives DeSantis control but gives Simpson veto power, creating potential future conflict.

The deal ends DeSantis’ unilateral control over a migrant transport program, requiring a request from ICE for its use and sunsetting it in 2027, a clear signal of disapproval. Despite tensions, leaders framed the legislation as a victory, projecting unity. However, the Legislature plans renewed scrutiny of DeSantis’ power, indicating further battles ahead.

The state’s formal Legislative Session begins in early March, and there are already signs Republican lawmakers will be more aggressive.

Hours after lawmakers introduced the immigration deal, the Daniel Perez-led state House was scheduled to hold unprecedented meetings to reconsider DeSantis’ past budget vetoes. This was a clear signal that legislators plan to renew scrutiny of the Governor’s power over the budget and state politics.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Lawmakers advance bill to protect state parks from golf courses, hotels” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — A Committee of Florida lawmakers unanimously advanced a bill to prohibit golf courses, hotels, pickleball courts and more from being built on state park land. The Senate Environmental Committee vote continued the debate sparked last Summer when the DeSantis administration proposed a sweeping plan to develop beloved wild spaces, prompting widespread bipartisan outrage. Lecterns and legislative jargon have replaced handmade signs and protest art, but the fight remains. “Our state parks are so unique, we want to make sure that they are there for the enjoyment and the conservation of our natural resources,” said Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell, the bill’s sponsor whose district includes the state park slated to become golf courses.

“References to ‘Gulf of Mexico’ would vanish from Florida state laws if GOP Senator’s bill succeeds” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — A Senate Republican filed a bill that combs through state laws and would replace references to the “Gulf of Mexico” with the “Gulf of America” after Trump issued an executive order to rename the gulf. Sen. Nick DiCeglie, an Indian Rocks Beach Republican, filed the 70-page bill (SB 608) for consideration during the Legislative Session that will start March 4. After Trump issued the executive order last month, DeSantis jumped on the issue. In an order he issued about a winter storm, DeSantis referred to an “area of low pressure moving across the Gulf of America.” But that couldn’t change state laws, which include dozens of references to the Gulf of Mexico.

“After debate, input from Marla Maples, Senate panel advances Ileana Garcia’s anti-weather modification bill” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A measure by Miami Republican Sen. Garcia aimed at banning weather modification in Florida cleared its first Committee hurdle after some debate, including comments in support of the proposal from the President’s second wife. The Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Committee voted 6-3 along party lines to advance the bill (SB 56), which Garcia amended to impose far steeper punishments on those who violate its strictures. Garcia faced questions from her three Democratic colleagues on the panel — Kristen Arrington, Carlos G. Smith and Tina Polsky — about what information she based her bill on, how the state and federal government would handle and divvy up enforcement, and what the cost would be to Floridians.

“Randy Fine’s bill to ban flags with a ‘political viewpoint’ from government sites clears first Committee stop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Despite overwhelming opposition from residents, a Florida Senate Committee advanced a bill banning “political viewpoint” displays, including Pride flags, from public buildings. Republican Sen. Fine, the bill’s sponsor, argues the government shouldn’t engage in political messaging. The bill prohibits flags or depictions representing partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender, or political ideologies in government offices, schools, and universities. Critics argue it’s vague, targets LGBTQ identities, and invites lawsuits. A provision allowing “reasonable force” to prevent U.S. flag desecration drew concern. Supporters say schools shouldn’t display divisive symbols. Fine stated if the bill isn’t passed, he believes there will be a circumstance where people will wish these restrictions were in place.

“Don Gaetz, Alex Andrade push bills to help curb cost of property insurance” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Crestview Republican Sen. Gaetz and Pensacola Republican Rep. Andrade have filed bills (SB 554, HB 451) to reduce property insurance costs across the Board. The legislation would require insurance companies to promptly pay businesses and homeowners who have suffered losses while streamlining the adjustment process to eliminate delays and reach fair settlements. The bills would further open the books of insurance companies asking to increase their rates and provide a way for attorney fees to be paid by each side during the claims process. While the Legislature has tried to keep insurance rates lower by eliminating unnecessary litigation costs, Gaetz and Andrade say the measures have not done enough to help as rates have continued to climb over the past two years.

“Christine Hunschofsky seeks to strengthen background screening for those caring for children” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Hunschofsky is sponsoring HB 531, a bill to strengthen screening requirements for individuals caring for children in various programs. The bill defines “recreational enrichment programs” (dance, music, etc.), clarifying they don’t need a DOH license but must conduct background checks on personnel. DOH, with other agencies, would launch a public awareness campaign about screening requirements and have access to records for compliance. Screening requirements would extend to those 12+ living on the premises of foster homes, residential child care agencies, and child-placing agencies. The bill updates penalties for non-compliance, including termination of noncompliant programs and potential criminal charges.

“Tom Leek pushes pilot program to increase hurricane resilience for condos” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A Florida lawmaker is proposing a new program to improve hurricane resistance for the many condominiums across the state. Leek filed legislation (SB 592) to create and establish the My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program within the Department of Financial Services. The Department would provide fiscal accountability, contract management and strategic leadership for the pilot program. Participation in the program would be limited to condos at least three stories high, and the structure must contain at least one residential unit to be eligible.

“Keith Truenow files bill to boost Florida’s manufacturing sector” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida’s manufacturing sector could be getting a boost to propel the state even further ahead as an industry leader. Tavares Republican Sen. Truenow has filed a bill (SB 600) to coordinate manufacturing efforts in Florida, including building awareness, promoting the industry through advertising campaigns and developing grant programs. Truenow’s measure cites legislative findings that there is a need to increase awareness of manufacturing activities in the state, to expand market exposure for manufactured goods and products, and to build a partnership between the industry and the state to promote products efficiently. The legislation would further focus on raising awareness to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs, fabricators, and skilled workers.

“Kristen Arrington and Rita Harris push retirement system changes to help recruit educators” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of Central Florida Democrats are backing legislation to expand Florida’s retirement program in hopes that schools can recruit more employees to fill critical shortages. Kissimmee Sen. Arrington and Orlando Rep. Harris filed bills (SB 478, HB 395) to eliminate some of the current timeline rules on Florida’s Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) determining when retirees can be rehired. “By expanding DROP eligibility, we are making it easier for retired school personnel to quickly return and fill critical gaps without sacrificing their retirement benefits,” Arrington said. “This is an important step in addressing the growing teacher shortage and ensuring that our schools have the qualified professionals they need.”

“Could state’s art funding get reinstated? Lawmakers start debate whether to save it.” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Florida House work group is reviewing Gov. DeSantis’ $32 million in arts-related vetoes, prompting debate over saving struggling organizations versus return on investment. Some lawmakers worry cuts could devastate arts organizations operating on “shoestring budgets.” Others prioritize cost-benefit analysis, questioning if taxpayer money is wisely spent. Some expressed worry about the money ending up in the wrong pockets and argued the state should not be paying to redo a city hall. Another claimed that Florida needs to prioritize history to teach the next generation. No decisions were made during the meeting.

— 100 DAYS —

“Trump muses about a third term, over and over again” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — In public, he couches the notion of staying in office beyond two terms as a humorous aside. In private, Trump has told advisers that it is just one of his myriad diversions to grab attention and aggravate Democrats, according to people familiar with his comments. And he has made clear that he is happy to be past a grueling campaign in which he faced two assassination attempts and followed an aggressive schedule in the final weeks. The third-term gambit could also serve another purpose, political observers noted: keeping congressional Republicans in line as Trump pushes a maximalist version of executive authority with the clock ticking on his time in office.

“Trump directs federal job cuts as Elon Musk defends downsizing” via Hadriana Lowenkron and Gregory Korte of Bloomberg — Trump directed agencies to work with Musk’s government cost-cutting effort to slash their workforces, according to a White House official, his latest move to gut the federal bureaucracy. Trump’s action orders agency heads to coordinate with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to “significantly reduce the size of the government” and “limit hiring to essential positions,” according to a White House fact sheet seen earlier Tuesday by Bloomberg News. The document said that agencies would be permitted to hire no more than one employee for every four workers leaving the government. Exceptions will be made for law enforcement, national security, immigration and public safety roles. It’s unclear if DOGE — an office within the White House — has the authority to enact mass dismissals.

“Trump says he may consider vote of Congress for DOGE, ‘always’ follows judicial rulings” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO — Trump said he might seek congressional approval for the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) spending cuts. At the same time, DOGE chief Musk denied leading a “hostile takeover.” Musk, standing with Trump as he signed an executive order further empowering DOGE to cull the federal workforce, called his actions “common sense” reform. Concerns persist that DOGE, led by Musk, ignores congressional spending laws despite Republican lawmakers content to cede their power to Musk. Musk rejected criticism that DOGE’s actions are “draconian” or create conflicts of interest, citing his transparency. DOGE has already moved to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development.

“Top CFPB officials resign, in latest upheaval at the agency” via Katy O’Donnell of POLITICO — Two top officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) stepped down after being placed on administrative leave, saying they could no longer carry out their roles in light of the Trump administration’s order to cease all work at the agency. According to an agency spokesperson, CFPB Deputy Director Zixta Martinez was also placed on administrative leave. Eric Halperin, assistant director for the Office of Enforcement, and Lorelei Salas, assistant director for Supervision Policy, each sent emails to their teams notifying them of their resignations after they were placed on leave by Mark Paoletta, General Counsel at the White House Office of Management and Budget, according to an agency spokesperson.

“Trump demands $500B in rare earths from Ukraine for continued support” via Seb Starcevic of POLITICO — American support for Ukraine has a price tag: $500 billion worth of mineral riches, said Trump. In the second part of an interview with Fox News, the Republican said the U.S. should get a slice of Ukraine’s vast natural resources as compensation for the hundreds of billions it has spent on helping Kyiv resist Russia’s full-scale invasion. “I told them (Ukraine) that I want the equivalent like $500 billion worth of rare earth. And they’ve essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don’t feel stupid,” Trump said. “Otherwise, we’re stupid. I said to them we have to — ‘we have to get something. We can’t continue to pay this money,’” he added.

—”JD Vance to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO

“Trump White House will not release visitor logs” via Gabe Kaminsky of the Washington Examiner — The White House will not release visitor logs during Trump‘s second term. According to a White House official, this move aligns with the policy of his first administration. For months, transparency advocates have pressed Trump to disclose who he and his staff will be meeting with routinely, which former President Joe Biden did monthly through the release of visitor logs. However, doing so is not a requirement since visitor logs are subject to the Presidential Records Act — a law shielding them from the public until five years after a President leaves office. Former President Barack Obama was the first President to disclose visitor logs after facing pressure from conservative and progressive watchdog groups.

“Associated Press blocked from Oval Office for not using ‘Gulf of America’” via Ben Johansen of POLITICO — The White House blocked an Associated Press reporter from covering Trump’s executive order signing after the AP refused to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” The White House had warned the AP that its reporter would be barred if the news organization didn’t comply. AP executive editor Julie Pace called the move “alarming,” citing First Amendment concerns. The AP said it would continue using “Gulf of Mexico” due to historical precedence and international recognition. The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the action and called for it to be reversed.

“Pope rebukes Trump administration over migrant deportations, and appears to take direct aim at Vance” via Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press — Pope Francis issued a significant rebuke Tuesday to the Trump administration’s plans for mass deportations of migrants, warning that the forceful removal of people purely because of their illegal status deprives them of their inherent dignity and “will end badly.” Francis took the remarkable step of addressing the U.S. migrant crackdown in a letter to U.S. bishops in which he appeared to take direct aim at Vance’s defense of the deportation program on theological grounds. U.S. border czar Tom Homan immediately pushed back, noting that the Vatican is a city-state surrounded by walls and that Francis should leave border enforcement to his office.

“‘What happens if we’re not there?’ Florida’s federal workers worry about Trump” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Trump is making good on his campaign pledge to “dismantle the deep state,” with a return-to-office mandate and resignation program designed to reduce the ranks of the federal workforce. He’s directed much of his ire at federal offices in Washington, D.C. and has promised to move some out of the nation’s capital. But four-fifths of federal workers already live outside the D.C. area. About 94,000 of them call Florida home. At least 32,000 federal employees live in Tampa Bay, according to membership totals from the American Federation of Government Employees, a major union. They work for key resources during storm season, like the National Hurricane Center in Miami and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis wishes Bobby Bowden were still alive to be Lieutenant Governor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — With Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s departure looming, DeSantis is keeping his pick close to the vest – but not without a touch of humor. DeSantis quipped he’d appoint legendary Florida State coach Bowden as Lieutenant Governor “if Coach Bobby Bowden were still alive.” The joke, referencing Ohio selecting a former football coach for a similar role, underscored Bowden’s significant impact on Florida. DeSantis honored Bowden after he died in 2021, citing his “remarkable life” and faith. Notably, Bowden, a conservative, claimed he “beat COVID-19” to vote for Trump. While DeSantis mourns his passing, Nuñez’s actual replacement remains a mystery.

“Jewish Legislative Caucus calls for DeSantis to reconsider Scott Yenor appointment to UWF Board” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Jewish Legislative Caucus is criticizing the appointment of Yenor as a University of West Florida (UWF) Trustee over comments widely condemned as antisemitic. The bipartisan group called DeSantis to reconsider naming the controversial nominee to the UWF Board. “We respectfully urge Gov. DeSantis to reconsider this appointment and work to ensure that Florida’s universities reflect the principles of fairness, strong moral character, and commitment to the success of all students,” a caucus statement reads. Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat and Chair of the caucus, stated on behalf of the bipartisan group after UWF Trustees elected the Boise State University professor as Board Chair.

FDACS detains five suspected illegal aliens — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agricultural Law Enforcement officers intercepted a white cargo van that bypassed an agricultural interdiction station in Nassau County, leading to the arrest of a suspected illegal alien and the detention of four other suspected illegal aliens. “Florida’s Agricultural Law Enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our state and safeguard our communities,” said Simpson. “In partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement, our Agricultural Law Enforcement officers will continue to pursue criminal activity that threatens our safety and security.”

“Florida’s nursing grads aren’t passing licensing exams as major staffing shortage looms” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida nursing school graduates ranked last in the nation for first-time pass rates on the national licensing exam in 2024, leaving the state vulnerable as its population ages. The state continues to lag the national average in its pass rate for the 2024 National Council Licensure Examination for both registered nurses and practical nurses, according to the State of Nursing Education in Florida 2025 report released Monday. “Florida had the most test-takers in the country in 2024, but if they are not passing the test and entering the workforce, it’s not helping to close the gap,” said Dr. Rayna Letourneau, executive director of the Florida Center for Nursing, which published the report.

“Florida emerges as national leader in solar energy workforce development” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida is cementing its position as a national leader in the renewable energy sector through the launch of the Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship Program (FSEAP), the first solar-specific apprenticeship registered with the U.S. Department of Labor. With eight participating employers and 20 apprentices enrolled, the initiative is poised to address the state’s growing demand for skilled solar energy professionals while fostering workforce development. Designed for residential and small commercial solar installations, the FSEAP provides specialized training in photovoltaics, solar pool heating, and solar domestic water heating systems. The program equips apprentices with real-world experience using hands-on training facilities — preparing solar energy technicians and providing a pathway to receiving required state certification as a solar contractor.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS—

Cory Lewandowski’s new gig — In a surprising development, former Trump Campaign Manager Lewandowski has been appointed as a special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security, sources informed Daniel Lippman of POLITICO. Lewandowski has actively participated in transition meetings with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, advising on political appointments within the agency. A DHS spokesperson said that Lewandowski, akin to figures like Musk, volunteers his time to support Trump’s agenda. However, the spokesperson refrained from providing details on Lewandowski’s duties at DHS. When approached for comment, Lewandowski redirected inquiries to the DHS press office, maintaining an air of confidentiality around his role.

“Rick Scott: CFPB exists to ‘harass Americans’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott is championing a bill to dismantle the CFPB, calling its demise “unbelievably important to help build our economy.” Scott argues the agency harasses Americans and Floridians. This push aligns with a directive to cease CFPB supervision activities. Senator Ted Cruz backs cutting all funding, promising partisan division. Proponents argue that the CFPB protects consumers from financial exploitation and enforces accountability in the financial sector, consolidating authority previously scattered across multiple agencies that lack focus and effective tools.

“Anna Paulina Luna to lead task force on declassification of JFK assassination records, Jeffrey Epstein client list” via Brooke Singman of Fox News — Republican U.S. Rep. Luna will lead a new task force focused on the declassification of federal secrets — including records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and other documents in the public interest, Fox News Digital has learned. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, appointed Luna to chair the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.” Luna is expected to focus on examining the declassification of materials in the public interest, including the client list of Epstein and files relating to Sept. 11, 2001, COVID origins, UFOs, and more.

“Judge tells agencies to restore webpages and data removed after Trump’s executive order” via Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press — U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington agreed to issue a temporary restraining order requested by the Doctors for America advocacy group. The judge instructed the government to restore access to several webpages and datasets the group identified as missing from websites and to identify others that were also taken down “without adequate notice or reasoned explanation.” On Jan. 20, his first day back in the White House, Trump signed an order for agencies to use the term “sex” and not “gender” in federal policies and documents. In response, the Office of Personnel Management’s acting director required agency heads to eliminate programs and remove websites promoting “gender ideology.”

“4 FEMA employees are fired over payments to reimburse New York City for hotel costs for migrants” via Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press — Four federal employees were fired Tuesday over payments to reimburse New York City for hotel costs for migrants, Department of Homeland Security officials said. The workers are accused of circumventing leadership to make the transactions, which have been standard for years through a program that helps with costs to care for a surge in migration. However, officials did not explain how the four had violated any policies. On Monday, Trump’s aide Musk posted on X that his team had discovered payments used to house migrants in “luxury hotels” with money intended for disaster relief. Musk blasted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, part of Homeland Security, and called the payments “gross insubordination.”

“U.S. cyber agency puts election security staffers who worked with the states on leave” via Christina Cassidy of The Associated Press — Seventeen cybersecurity agency staffers, including 10 election security specialists, have been placed on leave, jeopardizing election support. These employees worked with state and local election offices, providing threat assessments and training. The internal review examines efforts to combat foreign influence and misinformation. State election officials have defended CISA’s work. The move follows criticism from Republicans and Trump officials, who claim CISA strayed “far off mission.” Questions linger about the agency’s future and its role in countering misinformation about the 2020 Election. CISA insists it never engaged in censorship.

“Will Trump have a chilling effect on Hollywood? Insiders say it’s already happening” via Samantha Masunaga of the Los Angeles Times — Eight years ago, Hollywood proudly donned the mantle of anti-Trump resistance. This time, the industry’s reaction can best be summed up by the tale of two Trump films. Just two weeks before Trump’s inauguration, Amazon Prime Video made an unexpected announcement — the company would release a documentary about Melania Trump, with the First Lady serving as an executive producer. Meanwhile, another Trump-related movie — “The Apprentice,” a biopic that chronicles the President’s rise to power decades ago — still has not secured a streaming deal, despite two Oscar nominations for lead actor (Sebastian Stan as Trump) and supporting actor (Jeremy Strong as New York legal pit bull Roy Cohn). The contrasting fates show the more muted mood in liberal Hollywood.



— ELECTIONS —

For your radar — “‘Steadfast advocate’ Todd Delmay launches bid to unseat Hillary Cassel in HD 101” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Like many other Democrats, Delmay was taken aback when Dania Beach Rep. Cassel switched her party affiliation to Republican shortly after winning re-election in House District 101 last year. He’s running again to unseat her and rectify what he considers a betrayal of voters in the Broward County district. “For too long, politicians have put their own ambitions ahead of the people they were elected to serve,” Delmay said in a statement. “Voters in District 101 deserve a leader who will never betray their trust. I will be a steadfast advocate for the issues that matter to South Florida families — lowering costs, protecting reproductive freedom, and standing up for every community that calls this district home.”

“Florida doctors back dermatologist Terry Cronin in HD 32 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Medical Association (FMA) wants one of its members to join the House later this year. The professional group’s political arm endorsed Dr. Cronin, a dermatologist and one of three Republicans in a Special Election in House District 32. Cronin owns Cronin Skin Care Center in Melbourne. “The Florida Medical Association PAC enthusiastically endorses Dr. Terry Cronin for House District 32,” said FMA PAC President Andrew Borom. “While members of the House and Senate have been supportive of our important health care issues, it is essential there are physicians elected to the Florida Legislature who have a unique understanding of issues impacting practicing physicians. We look forward to working with Dr. Cronin as a friend of medicine.”

“Daniel Webster endorses Erin Huntley in critical HD 45 contest” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Webster is putting his political power behind Huntley’s bid for the Florida House. The longtime Congressman is endorsing Huntley as she challenges Democratic state Rep. Leonard Spencer. “Erin Huntley is the principled leader we need in Florida House District 45,” Webster said. “With her private-sector experience, deep roots in our community, and steadfast conservative principles, she is the fighter we need to represent us. Erin will win back this seat and … has my full support and endorsement.” She welcomed the support of Webster, who served as Florida House Speaker and in the Florida Senate before his election to Congress.

“‘People over politics’: Rob Long launches bid for HD 90 with bevy of endorsements” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Delray Beach Commissioner Long has spent most of the past decade in some form of public service. Now, he has set his sights on the Legislature. Long, a 40-year-old Democrat, just launched a bid to represent House District 90, an eastern stretch of Palm Beach County that includes Boynton Beach, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Golf, Gulf Stream and Ocean Ridge. He wants to advance at the state level, and he’s pushed for many of the priorities locally, from boosting the economy, supporting small businesses, and protecting the environment to invest in public education and promoting sustainable development. Addressing Florida’s property insurance crisis and supporting women’s reproductive rights are also high on his to-do list.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Stuart, Martin County will sit down next month in attempt to resolve Brightline spat” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A dispute between the city and Martin County over support for a Brightline train station here could be resolved on March 6. Or not. Three representatives from each government are to attend a public meeting on March 6 at the Blake Library to assess the disagreement and try to resolve it. The time of the meeting has yet to be determined. The dispute initially centered on the city’s support for grants Martin County is pursuing to help pay for a Brightline train station on county land in downtown Stuart. But now Martin County says Stuart also fails to live up to its Comprehensive Plan for growth and development. That plan encourages the re-establishment of passenger rail service in the city.

“These seven candidates will interview next week for the next Fort Pierce City Manager” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Seven candidates are due to be interviewed by City Commissioners next week, each hoping to become the next City Manager. The current City Manager, Nick Mimms, has been on unpaid leave since August when he was arrested on bid rigging and official misconduct charges. City Clerk Linda Cox, who has been acting City Manager since shortly after Mimms’ arrest, is one of the candidates for the permanent job. Cox had the support of all five City Commissioners when they voted last week on who to interview. She was one of only two candidates with her name written on all five Commissioners’ ballots.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Trump tariff impacts on Central Florida steel and aluminum companies still unknown” via Randy Rauch of Spectrum News 13 — Anyone who deals in the metals industry will tell you much of the United States is made out of steel and aluminum. So, when Trump announced his plan to impose a 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminum, people in the industry were listening. Maged Eltehewy, owner of the Metal Supermarkets of Orlando, said he is thankful most of his goods are sourced in the United States. “Most of our product we have in stock, it’s U.S.-based product here,” Eltehewy said. Eltehewy has owned the metals shop outlet for seven years and provides steel and aluminum for various uses.

“Racist graffiti doesn’t slow drive to renovate ‘colored school’ museum” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — For Judith Dolores Smith, an idea about preserving history became a passion and a call to action. The Oviedo resident didn’t ever think she’d have to learn about sewer hookups, county permitting, cultural grants, or how to report a hate crime to the FBI. But she has done all of that. And she’s determined to see her passion — converting a historic segregated school for Black children into a museum — through to the end. “Any hurdles we have to overcome, we overcome and keep going,” she said. The next step in giving the online Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum a brick-and-mortar home comes on Feb. 17 with a public workshop.

“NSB City Clerk Kelly McQuillen to resign after investigation accused her of ‘misconduct’” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — McQuillen, the New Smyrna Beach City Clerk, put on paid leave last month after an investigation accused her of “misconduct,” is set to resign her post. McQuillen has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 23, when the final report of a five-month external investigation accused her of violating city policies: “Retaliation” against subordinates’ reports to human resources, creating a “hostile work environment” at City Hall; and attempting to interfere with the investigation. The City Commission held a special meeting that day and voted to put McQuillen on paid leave. The city’s labor and employment attorney, Wayne Helsby, first brought “several complaints” from “employees who directly report to the City Commission” to the Board in August.

“California class-action lawsuit attacks Disney’s theme park services for people with disabilities” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A California woman is challenging Disney’s theme park services for people with disabilities in a new lawsuit seeking class-action status. Trisha Malone of San Diego accused Disney of not providing equal access to people with physical disabilities to help them skip standing in line at Disneyland and California Adventure. The Orange County, California, lawsuit alleged that Disney screens out those with physical disabilities and instead prioritizes helping people with autism, epilepsy and other developmental disabilities. “Disney must provide an equal opportunity for all individuals whose disabilities prevent them from using conventional queues, regardless of whether their disabilities are developmental, physical, or otherwise. The restriction is arbitrary, discriminatory,” she said in her lawsuit.

“Disney World firefighter sues CFTOD for discrimination” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Disney World firefighter is suing her employer and accusing the governing district of discrimination and creating a workplace that’s “intimidating, hostile, and offensive” in a new federal lawsuit. Thinh Rappa, an Asian American woman born in Vietnam, said she faced sex and race discrimination while working for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), which handles emergency services at Walt Disney World. CFTOD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rappa alleged that in 2021, a fellow male firefighter-paramedic was cooking dinner at the station when he told her, “Maybe you should speak English, Thinh,” according to her federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division.

“Disney making changes to its DEI efforts” via Sara Fischer of Axios — Disney is changing its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs to focus more closely on business outcomes, according to a note sent to employees and obtained by Axios. As part of the shift, sources tell Axios Disney is moving and changing the content disclaimers it released around specific titles in 2020. The changes, while less dramatic than those introduced by other Fortune 500 companies in recent weeks, speak to the pressure brands face trying to adjust to new expectations in the second Trump era. In a note to employees, chief human resources officer Sonia Coleman outlined ways Disney’s DEI efforts will change.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Citrus County sinks proclamation renaming Cross Florida Barge Canal” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — The Cross Florida Barge Canal will maintain its name after Citrus County Commissioners declined to support a proclamation to rename the waterway as “American Freedom Canal.” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the county administration rushed the proclamation onto the agenda without community input or direction. “Pull it and have an open discussion,” Kinnard said. “Let’s get everybody together.” Commissioner Diana Finegan urged support for the proclamation, questioning her colleagues’ commitment to military veterans. “It’s just a poor look,” she said. “Our veterans are sitting here. I’m sure they think this is ludicrous. The right thing to do is move ahead.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Dan Markel case advances in court, as expansion of Markel Act advances in Legislature” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Donna Adelson appeared Tuesday afternoon before Judge Stephen Everett in case management in advance of her scheduled June 2025 trial for the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Markel. Just one block away, a new bill inspired by his tragic story again goes through the Legislature. The timing of these two events is bittersweet. The Markel case unfolds like a Shakespearean tragedy. For most of this painful decade, Markel’s grieving parents were denied all contact with their grandchildren. Senate Bill 124 builds upon the Markel Act, expanding legal pathways for grandparents seeking visitation rights under extraordinary circumstances.

—“Judge sets bond hearing for Donna Adelson after defense complains about jail abuse” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County halts massive Hi Hat Ranch land deal” via Michael Barfield of The Tributary — Following concerns raised in a Florida Trident report, the Sarasota County Commission halted work on a proposed agreement with Hi Hat Ranch. The agreement was set to require taxpayers to cover half of a $28 million road widening project. The Commission’s decision was unanimous, prompted by financial concerns and new information. A public workshop is scheduled within six months to address the project, which is expected to add over 13,000 homes. The project will not advance until the road deal has been formally agreed upon. Despite the new information, the Commission had previously voted to advance a plan drafted in private by a former Commissioner.

“Collier County authorizes burn ban, effective immediately, Lee holds off” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Collier County has enacted a burn ban. County Commissioners authorized the ban Tuesday, which became effective immediately. It applies in all unincorporated areas outside of city limits. Open burning is prohibited, including outdoor campfires and the burning of trash or yard waste. During a regular Board meeting, County Manager Amy Patterson told Commissioners she had all the necessary approvals and authority from outside agencies to implement the ban due to “severe drought values.” The decision came after consultations with the Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association and Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which all saw a need for the ban to reduce the chance of wildfires.

“A ‘money grab?’ Manatee County makes change to school speed cameras after complaints” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County officials have cut the hours for speed cameras in school zones after residents complained about getting tickets. Thirty minutes before and after school, the cameras will still ticket drivers who go faster than the posted speed limit in school zones. However, the cameras will no longer be active throughout the school day. “The only thing that’s changing is you’re not having an unfair surprise and ticketing people when the lights aren’t on, and they weren’t aware that the cameras were still snapping,” Commissioner Bob McCann said. The Bradenton Herald reported that the speed camera program started on August’s first day of school.

— TOP OPINION —

“State wrong to block Debbie Mayfield’s Senate bid” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Mayfield is so plainly entitled to run for her former Senate seat that it would be unimaginable for the Supreme Court to say she can’t. But it just might. The court’s chief architect, DeSantis, who oversees Florida’s elections apparatus, blocked her from running, so she wants the state’s high court to intervene. Mayfield, 68, a Republican from Melbourne, was forced to leave the Senate in November due to term limits. Voters elected a successor, Fine, who promptly resigned to run for a vacancy in Congress, forcing a Special Election. With her old seat suddenly open, Mayfield filed to run, but in rejecting her papers, the state seriously misreads the intent of the voter-approved “Eight is Enough” amendment.

“On South Florida’s deadly roads, troopers should save us from bad drivers, not migrants” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), understaffed and underpaid, is taking on federal immigration enforcement duties per an agreement between DeSantis and the Trump administration.

With 150 trooper vacancies and low salaries, the FHP struggles to maintain highway safety, particularly in South Florida, home to some of the deadliest highway stretches in the U.S. DeSantis said at a news conference that troopers would interrogate and detain those suspected of being in the country illegally while also serving and executing federal immigration warrants.

The union representing troopers has raised concerns about assigning them more work without compensation.

Critics argue that FHP should prioritize traffic law enforcement and that DeSantis’ plans may encourage racial profiling. While deporting serious criminals is necessary, enlisting already strained agencies like FHP in immigration enforcement could undermine community trust and divert resources from addressing more immediate threats to Floridians.

— OPINIONS —

“Florida sugarcane: A testament to American ingenuity and economic strength” via Gene McAvoy for Lake Okeechobee News — For over 50 years, I have witnessed firsthand the transformation of Florida’s agricultural industry and its massive impact not only on our state but on a global scale. Florida agriculture contributes $159.74 billion to the state’s economy each year. We export billions of dollars of agricultural goods to 164 countries. Advancements in technology and farming practices have allowed us all to reap the benefits. For example, once a labor-intensive process, sugarcane farming in Florida evolved into one of the most highly mechanized and technologically sophisticated agricultural operations in the state, if not the country. This transition has led to greater efficiency, productivity, and sustainability while providing Floridians significant economic benefits and employment opportunities.

“How progressives froze the American Dream” via Yoni Appelbaum of The Atlantic — For generations, the U.S. was defined by its unparalleled mobility, enabling individuals to pursue prosperity by relocating. Today, this engine of opportunity has stalled, impacting the economy and society. Since the 1960s, Americans are far less likely to move. This decline is intertwined with shrinking entrepreneurship, economic stagnation for future generations, and declining social trust. The lack of mobility traps people in declining areas, limiting access to jobs and education. Affluent areas, especially in progressive regions, restrict new housing, exacerbating the divide. Restoring mobility requires embracing inclusion, equality, and less government intervention. Building a way out involves consistent rules, tolerance of diverse housing, and abundant supply, particularly in high-opportunity regions.

