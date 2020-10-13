Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.13.20

If you wonder what’s stopping Congress from tackling the issues constituents care about, former U.S. Reps. David Jolly and Patrick Murphy may have an answer.

The pair have edited a new book: “A Divided Union: Structural Challenges to Bipartisanship in America.” It explores 10 of the biggest challenges they faced, describing them both in their own words and with some professional analysis from political scholars and practitioners.

Among the issues: gerrymandering, big money interests and media polarization.

“A Divided Union pulls back the curtain on why Congress behaves the way it does and hopefully will allow readers and students to judge for themselves whether our democracy needs radical reforms to better empower citizens over politicians and party,” Jolly said. “I certainly believe it does.”

Both Congressmen know a few things about working across the aisle.

Jolly, a former Republican, represented a Democratic-leaning district on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Murphy, a Democrat, represented a Republican-leaning district along the state’s Atlantic coast. And at one point two years ago, there were rumblings the two men would run for Governor in a so-called “unity” ticket.

“I’m hopeful this book serves as a road map for the next generation to improve our democracy,” Murphy said. “The dysfunction in our government is apparent, and I believe that if we can change or improve just one of the ten fundamental problems outlined inside, we can make a dramatic improvement in our democracy.”

Co-editing the book are Associate Professor Dario Moreno and Professor Eduardo Gamarra of the Department of Politics & International Relations at Florida International University.

“A Divided Union” will release on Oct. 27. Published by Routledge, A Divided Union can be purchased at www.Routledge.com.

David Clark, a staple in state government for nearly two decades, is going solo.

Clark on Tuesday announced the launch of his new government relations and lobbying firm, Allegiant Strategies Group.

Allegiant Strategies Group bills itself as a “boutique” firm, though its list of specialties is far from a niche, boasting expertise in everything from tech solutions to conservation land acquisition.

It’s not an oversell. Clark has spent the past 17 years working in the state Capitol in a variety of capacities.

Across four gubernatorial administrations, Clark lobbied on behalf of the Executive Office of the Governor, Department of Management Services, and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Most recently, he was Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, which saw him provide executive guidance and policy direction for multiple state agencies on behalf of the Governor.

Clark left the Deputy Chief of staff position in early August. Though brief, Clark’s tenure was productive.

He was one of the most involved officials in furthering First Lady Casey DeSantis’ mental health initiatives, which, in turn, have been among the most widely praised actions through the first two years of the DeSantis administration.

Clark was also key in the state’s transition to a “Cloud First” governance rule, which subsequently made way for the newly created Florida Digital Service. Also, during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, Clark was tasked with helping the Department of Economic Opportunity fix the issues plaguing the unemployment system.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JoeBiden: The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets.

—@ProjectLincoln: The President is most likely still testing positive and yet is traveling to Florida — a state experiencing coronavirus spikes — to hold a political rally. His contempt for the country only exceeds his contempt for his political base.

Tweet, tweet:

How to get & spread COVID-19 at a @realDonaldTrump rally by Florida @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/vR0rIjCEPo — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) October 12, 2020

—@Fineout: Webster Barnaby, a candidate for HD 27, is giving invocation at Trump Sanford rally: “I thank God for raising Donald Trump.”

—@SteveLemongello: Pastor giving the invocation says Trump has been “raised again,” says he will be given “15 more years” like in the Bible, attacks the media

—@TomWatson: The original COVID hotspot is hot again. Big outbreak at Iona College in New Rochelle. Westchester numbers going up quickly (including deaths and hospitalization). Praying the spring does not return.

Tweet, tweet:

Taking a break from my campaign to work on the most important campaign in the Fine household. Jacob for Treasurer! #FightingForLessHomework 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Npc54Vw4MZ — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) October 12, 2020

— DAYS UNTIL —

Stone crab season starts — 2; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 3; NBA free agency (tentative) — 5; Florida Chamber’s Future of Florida Forum — 7; HBO debuts 2000 presidential election doc ‘537 Votes’ — 8; third presidential debate (tentative) at Belmont — 9; “The Empty Man” premieres — 10; 2020 General Election — 21; NBA 2020-21 training camp — 28; The Masters begins — 30; NBA draft — 36; Pixar’s “Soul” premieres — 38; College basketball season slated to begin — 43; NBA 2020-21 opening night — 50; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 50; “Death on the Nile” premieres — 65; “Wonder Woman 1984” rescheduled premiere — 73; Greyhound racing ends in Florida — 79; Super Bowl LV in Tampa — 117; “A Quiet Place Part II” rescheduled premiere — 127; “Black Widow” rescheduled premiere — 142; “No Time to Die” premieres (rescheduled) — 171; “Top Gun: Maverick” rescheduled premiere — 262; Disney’s “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” premieres — 269; new start date for 2021 Olympics — 283; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 291; Disney’s “Eternals” premieres — 388; “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel premieres — 391; Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” premieres — 423; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 487; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 540; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel premieres — 721.

— THE MODELS —

To get a reasonable idea of how the presidential race is playing out, state polling is the way to go — particularly in battleground states like Florida. Some outlets offer a poll of polls, gauging how Trump or Joe Biden are doing in select areas, then averaging the surveys to get a general idea of who leads nationwide. Sunburn will be updating these forecasts as they come in:

CNN Poll of Polls: As of Monday, the CNN average has Biden staying at 53% compared to a steady 42% for Trump. The CNN Poll of Polls tracks the national average in the presidential race. They include the most recent national telephone surveys meeting CNN’s standards for reporting and which measure the views of registered or likely voters. The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.

FiveThirtyEight.com: As of Monday, Biden is still at an 86 in 100 chance of winning compared to Trump, who slipped a bit to a 13 in 100 shot. FiveThirtyEight also ranked individual states by the likelihood of delivering a decisive vote for the winning candidate in the Electoral College: Pennsylvania leads with 24.6%, while Florida is second with 15.8%. Wisconsin dropped to 14.4 % Other states include Michigan (10.8%), Minnesota (5.4%), North Carolina (4.8%). Arizona (4.6%) and Nevada (3.2%).

PredictIt: As of Monday, the PredictIt trading market has Biden dropping to $0.66 a share, with Trump rising a bit to $0.40.

Real Clear Politics: As of Monday, the RCP average of polling top battleground states has Biden leading Trump 51.8% to 41.6%. The RCP average now has Biden averaging +10.2 points ahead.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball — Last week, POLITICO pushed some Midwestern state ratings in favor of Biden, citing his apparent gains with white voters. This week, we are moving another northern, largely white state, New Hampshire, in his favor. The Granite State, so close in 2016, does not appear to be a major focus of the campaign, and the notoriously fickle state may be moving away from the President. Several recent polls of New Hampshire have shown Biden leading by roughly 10 points in aggregate — a shift that is similar to the kinds of improvements Biden appears to be making over Hillary Clinton’s showing across the competitive states of the Northeast and Midwest (Clinton only won New Hampshire by 0.4 points in 2016). New Hampshire is now Likely Democratic. Of the states Clinton won, all are now rated Likely or Safe Democratic, with the exception of Nevada (Leans Democratic).

The Economist: As of Monday, their model predicts Biden is “very likely” to beat Trump in the Electoral College. The model is updated every day and combines state and national polls with economic indicators to predict a range of outcomes. The midpoint is the estimate of the electoral-college vote for each party on Election Day. According to The Economist, Biden’s chances of winning the electoral college has remained steady at better than 9 in 10 (91%) versus Trump with less than 1 in 10 (9%). They still give Biden a 99% chance (better than 19 in 20) of winning the most votes, with Trump at only 1% (less than 1 in 20).

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Joe Biden tops 270 in POLITICO’s election forecast” via Steven Shepard of POLITICO — Biden has reached 270 electoral votes for the first time since POLITICO’s Election Forecast debuted late last year. In addition to a double-digit national lead, Biden has built a stable advantage in the three Great Lakes States that put Trump over the top in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. POLITICO’s latest presidential-race ratings now have Biden favored in enough states — including Wisconsin, which we’ve moved from “tossup” to “lean Democratic”— to clinch the presidency.

“Donald Trump defectors help Biden build leads in Wisconsin and Michigan” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Biden holds a significant lead in the pivotal states of Michigan and Wisconsin, with Trump so far failing to retain the overwhelming advantage he enjoyed among white voters there in 2016, according to surveys from The New York Times and Siena College on Monday. Overall, Biden led Trump by eight percentage points in Michigan, 48% to 40%, among likely voters. His lead in Wisconsin was slightly larger, 51% to 41%. Trump faces modest but significant defections among white and independent voters while facing a groundswell of opposition from those who voted for a minor-party candidate or didn’t vote at all in 2016.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci says his words in a Trump campaign ad were ‘taken out of context.’” via Sheila Kaplan of The New York Times — Dr. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert and one of the nation’s most popular public officials, took issue Sunday with a decision by the Trump campaign to feature him in an advertisement without his consent and said it had misrepresented his comments. The spot seeks to use Trump’s illness with COVID-19 and apparent recovery to improve the negative image many Americans have of his handling of the coronavirus. “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more,” the ad shows Dr. Fauci saying — though in fact, he was talking about the broader government effort.

“Trump boasts of COVID-19 immunity at first rally since diagnosis” via Catherine Kim of POLITICO — Trump staged a vigorous return to the campaign trail as he walked to the podium in Sanford without a mask, throwing campaign merchandise to the crowd. Just hours before he stepped on stage, Trump’s physician announced the President was no longer infectious after testing negative for consecutive days. “I feel so powerful,” Trump said. The President pointed out that medical professionals have a better grasp of the virus now than they did six months ago, and said that life would go back to normal — even as health experts warn that the United States could face 200,000 more deaths by 2021. And as he thanked Americans for staying resilient, the crowd chanted, “We love you.”

“DeSantis: Democrats are whiners, nobody’s shutting down, rioters will be jailed, media will cry” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — DeSantis unleashed a tirade of passion and anger as a warm-up speaker to Trump‘s Sanford campaign speech, declaring Democrats are whiners, nothing will be shut down due to coronavirus concerns, rioters are going to jail, and media are going to cry when Trump wins. DeSantis held little back in front of the Trump-base crowd of thousands at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport. He followed the often-equally provocative speeches from U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Matt Gaetz and Republican congressional candidate Leo Valentin. The two Congressmen and the congressional hopeful took plenty of shots at Democrats, street protesters, and members of the media, with Gaetz even mocking that they wore masks.

“Biden: Trump’s Sanford rally ‘reckless’; GOP: Event ‘constitutional right’” via Mark Harper for the Tallahassee Democrat — Led by Biden, Democrats from Florida and beyond are criticizing Trump’s decision to hold an in-person campaign rally in Sanford Monday despite the continuing risks of spreading COVID-19. The event is to be Trump’s first such rally since contracting the virus himself approximately two weeks ago. It is expected to attract thousands, including many from adjacent Volusia County, as well as Congressman Waltz. The President says he no longer has the coronavirus but the White House refused to say Sunday he had tested negative. Still, Democrats say holding a rally that will attract thousands of supporters into one place violates safety standards to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing.

Trump heads back to Florida on Friday — Trump’s campaign will make a swing through Central Florida for a Make America Great Again rally on Friday, October 16, 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m., Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Ocala. Media credentials must be submitted online by Wednesday, 4 p.m.

“With no debate, will Trump and Biden face off in town halls on separate networks?” via Jeremy Barr of The Washington Post — After the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to cancel the second presidential debate of the general election cycle, which was scheduled for Thursday night, it’s starting to look as if there could be an epic faceoff between the two candidates via two separate broadcast news channels. ABC announced plans for a debate-replacing Thursday night town hall with Biden, hosted by George Stephanopoulos and held in Philadelphia, just like the network’s Sept. 15 town hall with the president. The event will start at 8 p.m. and run for 90 minutes, setting up a potential showdown with NBC, which is “in the works” on a similar town hall event with the President.

“Trump-Biden results might not be known on election night, Florida officials warn” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — Two election officials are warning Floridians, the news media and the rest of America that they might not get final results for the presidential contest on election night this year. “We want to ensure that everything that we produce, everything that we publish is 100% accurate,” said Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox, president-elect of the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association. “We do not have the opportunity to be wrong.” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley noted that the first round of unofficial results from the county election officials aren’t due to the state until noon on Saturday, Nov. 7. Any recounts would have to be done quickly to get official results verified by the Nov. 15 deadline.

“Republicans broke Florida’s unemployment system. Could it cost Trump the election?” via Hannah Levintova of Mother Jones — In 2011, at the behest of the business lobby and Republican Gov. Rick Scott, the state legislature passed a bill that spared employers by cutting benefits. It reduced the number of weeks someone could receive unemployment from 26 to as few as 12. It also made it harder to apply for unemployment, requiring residents to file online and to complete a 45-question math and reading test, ostensibly to help match them with jobs, and upping the number of mandatory weekly job searches required while also making it easier to deny benefits based on a person’s misconduct, on or off the job.

“More people have doorbell cameras. That’s a problem for those who swipe Donald Trump and Biden lawn signs.” via Madeleine Ngo of The Wall Street Journal — Sign-stealing ramps up every four years ahead of presidential elections. This time around, many more people have home cameras. That means more perpetrators are being filmed in the act as they snatch, kick and yell at signs for Trump and his Democratic rival Biden, as well as signs for political causes. Local Republican and Democratic Party officials say they are getting daily complaints about stolen signs. Partisans are dreaming up new ways to discourage sign thieves. Police departments nationwide are searching for suspects as emotions rise before Election Day.

“Trump yard sign rigged with razor blades left town worker needing 13 stitches” via Minyvonne Burke of NBC News — A town employee in Michigan had to get 13 stitches after he sliced three fingers on razor blades attached to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign yard sign. The 52-year-old municipal employee in Commerce Township, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit, was asked to remove signs that violated a city ordinance, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Signs are required to be 33 feet from the center of roadways, and a political sign in the yard of a home was 9 feet too close to the street.

— NEW ADS —

New Trump ads blast Biden’s ‘record of failure’ — Trump 2020 is rolling out new TV ads attacking Biden’s “47-year-long record of failed, weak leadership.” The first of two ads claims Biden was responsible for “endless war” and “a broken VA” during his time as VP. Another hits him for “his plan to violate our Second Amendment rights” as “antifa terrorizes our cities.” The Trump Campaign said the ads are part of an eight-figure buy and will air in key battleground states.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“DNC, Snoop Dogg encourage voters to ‘Drop It In The Box’” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Democratic National Committee is out with a new ad featuring a voting-inspired remix of Snoop Dogg’s “Drop it Like it’s Hot.” The ad title, “Drop It In The Box,” plays on the hook of the 2004 chart-topper in reference to the voting method expected to take on greater-than-ever significance in the pandemic era. The minute-long video flips between a dozen or so masked voters who each give a reason why they believe voting is of utmost importance in the 2020 election. “This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting. We need every single American to get out there and vote,” Snoop Dogg said in a news release.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

— VOTERS ARE VOTING —

— 2020 —

“Microsoft seeks to defend U.S. election in botnet takedown” via Kartikay Mehrotra of Bloomberg — A coalition of technology companies used a federal court order unsealed Monday to begin dismantling one of the world’s most dangerous botnets in an effort to preempt disruptive cyberattacks before next month’s U.S. presidential election. The takedown is a highly coordinated event, spearheaded by the software giant Microsoft Corp. and involving telecommunications providers in multiple countries. If the operation succeeds, it will disable a global network of infected computers created by a popular malicious software known as Trickbot.

“Mike Fernandez boosts primary election measure” via The News Service of Florida — South Florida health care executive Fernandez has put another $125,000 behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp the state’s primary-election system. Fernandez made the contribution Sept. 30 to the All Voters Vote political committee. Fernandez spent millions of dollars last year to help get the measure, known as Amendment 3, on the November ballot. The proposal would allow registered voters to cast ballots in primary elections regardless of party affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. If approved, it would be a major change from Florida’s long-standing “closed” primary system, which generally limits primaries to voters registered with parties.

Assignment editors — House Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls, Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa and others will hold a virtual news conference to discuss Amendment 3, All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor and Cabinet, 10 a.m. Eastern time. Registration at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register.

“The evolution of Anna Paulina Luna” via Josh Solomon of the Tampa Bay Times — Luna’s journey from “avid supporter” of President Barack Obama to swimsuit model to a conservative firebrand, has been rapid. The evolution coincides with her decision to challenge Charlie Crist in the district that covers southern Pinellas County. In a 2017 interview with Canadian lifestyle and culture magazine Skyn, Luna, who at the time went by her married name, Gamberzky, described her biggest revelation in appearing before the camera: “I’m able to take on different personalities depending on what image I am going for. I think getting into character of what you are selling is super important.”

“DCCC poll shows potentially competitive race in Florida’s CD 15” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee wants voters to know the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District is competitive. A new poll from DCCC Analytics shows Democrat Alan Cohn in a close race, down three points behind his Republican opponent, Scott Franklin. The poll of 390 likely voters puts Franklin up 42% to 39% with 19% undecided. That’s an improvement from previous polling, which put Cohn seven points behind Franklin. The poll shows Cohn ahead among young voters and voters of color and competitive among seniors and independents. Cohn leads among young voters in the survey 49% to 27% and among voters of color 52% to 22%.

— LEG. CAMPAIGNS —

“Patricia Sigman outraises Jason Brodeur in recent weeks” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Democrat Sigman continued her fundraising momentum in the cash battle against Republican former Rep. Brodeur in Senate District 9. Sigman reported picking up $44,156 in her official campaign and another $70,000 in her independent political committee, United For Change, during the two weeks spanning Sept. 19-Oct. 2, according to the latest filings posted by the Florida Division of Elections. During that same period, Brodeur reported picking up $33,560 for his campaign and another $38,500 for his political committee Friends of Jason Brodeur. The SD 9 contest for open seat to represent Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County is among the most combative and competitive in the state.

“Elizabeth Fetterhoff holds strong lead in cash, but Patrick Henry’s raising money fast” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With a month until Election Day, Rep. Fetterhoff holds twice the cash of her Democratic challenger. But, so far, former Rep. Henry has outspent her in his quest to retake House District 26. Fetterhoff, who avoided any Republican primary challenge this cycle, continues to build up resources. Between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2, she raised $27,250, her strongest two-week intake since just before the Legislative Session. On top of that, the Republican Party of Florida provided $19,900 in polling in-kind. But she has continued to keep her powder dry. She started the final month of her campaign with $161,571 in cash on hand. There are only three other House incumbents with more saved for their campaign’s final stretch: Reps. Vance Aloupis, Jackie Toledo and Jennifer Webb.

“National podcast pours dollars on Barbara Cady’s HD 42 campaign” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — In the course of two weeks, Sept. 19-Oct. 2, Cady’s campaign against Republican Fred Hawkins for the open seat in HD 42 collected, 3,454 donations, totaling $26,158. “I had nothing to do with it,” Cady said. “It is a joint venture with ActBlue and Pod Save America.” The rainmaker was a partnership of a national Democratic podcast that featured Cady and her race, called “Pod Save America,” run by an organization called Crooked Media, working with the Democratic online fundraising infrastructure of ActBlue. Cady said they didn’t contact her beforehand. They just featured her.

—“Fiona McFarland sits on more cash as Drake Buckman spends big” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Both sides serve up PPP allegations is testy HD 84 contest” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Who used Paycheck Protection Program funding for what has gripped dialogue in House District 84. Rep. Delores Hogan Johnson made clear she never saw any benefit from a loan wrongly given to the Florida Democratic Party. Republican challenger Dana Trabulsy, meanwhile, fended off criticism her husband’s business utilized the federal program. It’s a sign of how the subject of coronavirus relief seeped into dialogue around one of Florida’s most competitive House races. Through Oct. 2, about a month out from the General Election, incumbent Hogan Johnson reports she has $56,174 in cash on hand, compared to Trabulsy’s $47,328.

“Jim Bonfiglio continues General Election money surge, adds nearly $63K in newest HD 89 reports” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Bonfiglio is reporting his best outside fundraising period of the House District 89 cycle, as he added nearly $63,000 to his campaign account Sept. 19-Oct. 2. Bonfiglio has already been drastically ramping up his money operation in recent weeks as he challenges GOP Rep. Mike Caruso. But the newest financial reports show Bonfiglio besting even that recent stretch as Caruso collected just over $29,000. The Democratic challenger courted a whopping 2,807 individual donations during the period, largely from outside Florida. Just 4% of those donations came from inside the state. Many out-of-state donations were for small sums, however. Around 21% of Bonfiglio’s total haul during the period, just over $13,000, came from Florida donors.

“Miami-Dade Dems disavow candidate over ‘deeply racist’ comments” via Alexi C. Cardona of Miami New Times — Over the summer, the Florida Democratic Party announced a $2 million campaign to provide resources to down-ballot candidates and released a “Sunshine Slate” endorsing more than 400 Democrats running for local and state offices across the state. But one Florida House candidate from Miami-Dade, Bob Lynch, was left off the slate and cut off from access to the party’s resources because of racist and misogynistic comments he allegedly made to and about a senior adviser in August. Text messages obtained by New Times show that Lynch, the candidate running for House District 116, which stretches from Doral to Kendall, referred to the adviser, Rosy Gonzalez Speers, as a “f*cking Uncle Tom.”

—“Tom Fabricio adds $27K, tops Cindy Polo in latest HD 103 fundraising” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“Maureen Porras notches best fundraising period yet, ramps up spending in HD 105” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“Annette Collazo collects cycle-best $75K, as Alex Rizo loans his campaign cash to keep up” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“Incumbent state Representative faces experienced challenger in House District 112” via Bianca Padro Ocasio of the Miami Herald

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Democratic challenger in State Attorney race backpedals on courtroom experience claims” via Lee Williams of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Democratic challenger Betsy Young has touted her courtroom experience as one of the reasons voters should choose her over Republican incumbent Ed Brodsky in the 12th Circuit State Attorney race. Young has claimed to have handled more than 150 jury trials — a monumental feat for any attorney, experts say. But according to documents obtained by the Herald-Tribune, the actual number of jury trials Young has handled since she was admitted to the bar is 34: 18 jury trials when she worked in Leon County and 16 in Sarasota. Asked about the discrepancy, Young said she didn’t recall making the claim. However, the statistic was on Young’s website, sent out in campaign news releases and touted during interviews with reporters.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida adds 1,533 coronavirus cases, and 48 new deaths push toll past 15,400” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 1,533 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 736,024. Also, 48 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,412. Mondays can see a lower case count compared to other days in the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends. This Monday’s single-day case count is the lowest recorded since last Monday’s 1,415 cases. It also comes a day after Florida reported 5,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recorded since August. However, Sunday’s single-day count also included Saturday’s numbers because the state held off on its daily COVID-19 update after duplicated tests clogged up its reporting system.

“Lab company cleared in COVID-19 data problem” via the News Service of Florida — The Florida Department of Health said a private lab was not at fault for a problem Saturday that delayed the release of statistics about the COVID-19 pandemic. The department said Saturday that it had received about 400,000 previously reported test results from the Helix laboratory company and that it would need to “de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results.” After months of releasing daily statistics about the pandemic, the department did not put out a report Saturday, before resuming Sunday. On Monday, however, the department released a statement clearing Helix of blame for the problems. It said Helix’s submission of test results was “significantly lower” than 400,000 and that a technical issue caused the data’s repeated replication.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“1st wave of COVID-19 homeless fill Central Florida shelters” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — For months, Central Florida leaders have warned of a tidal wave of homelessness once an eviction ban expires at year’s end. But local homeless shelters are already seeing the first casualties of the COVID-19 recession show up at their doors. And many of the newly homeless are single mothers or couples with young children. “First of all, the moratoriums don’t help people who’ve been living paycheck to paycheck in our hotels because they don’t have a lease. And they don’t have the documentation required to get rental assistance,” said Lisa Portelli, senior adviser on homelessness and social services to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “Those are the most vulnerable.”

“In its fourth month, Miami-Dade’s COVID curfew officially moves to midnight” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 curfew officially moved to midnight Monday, shaving an hour off the time when residents must be off the streets in most circumstances. Mayor Carlos Giménez announced the pending change Friday but held out the possibility of reversing course over the weekend if the county’s COVID-19 statistics turned sharply worse. That didn’t happen, and Giménez’s office posted the final order that shifted the countywide curfew from 11 p.m. to midnight on Monday. There are exceptions for people delivering food and other items, and workers traveling to businesses considered essential in the order, including media, health care workers and utility crews. There’s also an exemption for anyone walking a dog within 250 feet of their home.

“Less than 2% of Palm Beach County COVID tests come back positive for first time” via Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post — While the daily share of coronavirus tests in Palm Beach County showed positive results under 2% for the first time, state health officials said, “a technical error” was at fault when they failed to publish virus data on Saturday. Just 1.95% of 2,878 test results reported Monday confirmed the presence of COVID-19 in the county, a report published Monday by the Florida Health Department showed. About 4.3% of more than 37,000 new test results in the whole state came back positive. The share of tests coming back positive in Palm Beach County has been 3.5% on average for the past two weeks. Statewide, it has been about 4.6%.

“Broward student tests positive for COVID-19; 4 show symptoms” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — At least one Broward student and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened Friday, while four students have been sent home due to possible coronavirus symptoms. The first confirmed case was a first grader on the west campus of the Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary School, run by the city of Pembroke Pines, spokeswoman Marianne Wohlert said. The employee cases were at Miramar High and Park Trails Elementary in Parkland, according to incident reports filled out by district administrators. The students showing symptoms were at Central Park Elementary in Plantation and three Pembroke Pines elementary schools: Palm Cove, Chapel Trail and Pembroke Pines Elementary.

“Nearly 14,000 Pinellas students ask to head back to schools” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — With the first quarter of classes nearing an end, the Pinellas County school district asked parents a simple question: Did they want to change their schooling model? Thousands said they did, asking that their children be allowed to return to campus after starting the year taking classes online. And the district can accommodate them, superintendent Mike Grego said Monday, because of the positive manner in which everyone has dealt with keeping the coronavirus pandemic at bay on campuses. “It’s safe to say the schools are not driving the pandemic here in Pinellas County,” Dr. Ulyee Choe, the county’s health department director, said during a teleconference call with reporters.

“FAU football had 27 people test positive for COVID-19, leading to postponement” via Reese Furlow of The Palm Beach Post — Florida Atlantic football had 18 players and nine staff members test positive for COVID-19 last week, head coach Willie Taggart said Monday, and 38 players and staff members would have missed Saturday’s game against Southern Miss, leading to its postponement. For a program that has struggled with COVID-19 all season, those 38 absences due to the coronavirus represent a season-high. The postponement was announced late Thursday, less than 48 hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff, but neither school released information regarding positive COVID-19 tests.

“Miami Marathon canceled (pandemic) for first time in history. Next one: January 2022” via Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald — In 2020, the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon was pushed back two weeks to prevent interfering with the Super Bowl. But at least it was run. There will be no 2021 Miami Marathon. The Miami Herald learned Monday that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have canceled what was to be the next Miami Marathon, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31. That includes the entire slate of weekend events that encompass the marathon, half marathon, 5K and marathon health & fitness expo. The 2022 marathon is still scheduled for Jan. 30, but this will be the first time since the event’s 2003 inception that a year will be skipped.

“FSU’s Bobby Bowden on COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘I do feel better. I am doing good’” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Even while Bowden continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19, the legendary Florida State coach says he’s feeling better and is looking forward to returning home. Bowden, who turns 91 next month, was readmitted into Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare last Tuesday — three days after being informed he had tested positive for the disease. “I am sure (God) answered a prayer,” Bowden told the Democrat Monday morning in a telephone interview, his voice sounding strong and positive. “I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts, I really do.” Bowden said he was retested for COVID-19 earlier in the morning. He also felt strong enough to walk around his hospital room.

“Tallahassee home for disabled hit with OSHA fines related to COVID-19 safety rules” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Tallahassee Democrat — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined the parent and management companies of a Tallahassee residential center for people with developmental disabilities nearly $36,000 for violating federal coronavirus workplace guidelines. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. through Oct. 1, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited 62 health and medical-related establishments for violations totaling $913,000 in proposed penalties. Quest Management Group and Pensacola Care Inc. of Tallahassee were the only Florida companies to have been penalized. Quest is the management company for the Tallahassee Developmental Center. Pensacola Care Inc. is its parent company which runs five similar facilities throughout Florida.

— CORONA NATION —

“About 75,000 more Americans died from COVID-19 pandemic than reported in spring and summer, study finds” via Adrianna Rodriguez of USA Today — The coronavirus pandemic may have caused tens of thousands of more deaths in the spring and summer than previously thought, a new study says. Researchers found nearly 75,000 more people may have died from the pandemic than what was recorded in March to July, according to the report published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA. By examining death certificates, the study found more than 150,000 deaths were officially attributed to COVID-19 during that period. But researchers determined that nearly 75,000 additional deaths were indirectly caused by the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths for those four months to more than 225,000.

“COVID-19 soars in red states as Trump restarts rallies” via Jonathan Levin of Bloomberg — Three weeks from Election Day, COVID-19’s sweep across the Midwest and West is pounding several Republican strongholds and the key swing state of Wisconsin. The hardest-hit states, based on trailing one-week new cases per capita, are now North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin and Utah, according to the most recent data. Hospitalizations are also on the rise in all five states, COVID Tracking Project data show. Trump was set to return to the campaign trail this week after his own COVID-19 hospitalization, resuming rallies where the mask and social-distancing guidelines have frequently been ignored.

“First, a vaccine approval. Then ‘chaos and confusion’” via Carl Zimmer of The New York Times — The United States may be within months of a profound turning point in the country’s fight against the coronavirus: the first working vaccine. Demonstrating that a new vaccine was safe and effective in less than a year would shatter the record for speed. Provided enough people can get one, the vaccine may slow a pandemic that has already killed a million people worldwide. The first vaccines may provide only moderate protection, low enough to make it prudent to keep wearing a mask.

“COVID-19 virus can survive up to 28 days, scientists say” via NBC News — The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on bank notes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days at room temperature, researches in Australia discovered. The study’s findings highlight the need to disinfect surfaces and to frequently wash hands. The 28-day time frame is longer than that of Influenza A, which can live up to 17 days on a surface.

“A dose of optimism, as the pandemic rages on” via Donald G. McNeil Jr. of The New York Times — On March 16, back when White House news conferences were still deemed safe to attend, Trump stood before reporters and announced that drastic nationwide restrictions, in schools, workplaces, our social lives, were needed to halt the coronavirus. The guidelines, “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” were accompanied by a grim chart. Based on a prominent model by London’s Imperial College, the chart illustrated with a sinuous blue line how many Americans might die if nothing were done to protect the public’s health.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Lawrence Summers says COVID-19 will end up costing U.S. $16 trillion” via Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg — The COVID-19 pandemic will exact a $16 trillion toll on the U.S., four times the cost of the Great Recession, when adding the costs of lost lives and health to the direct economic impact, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers and fellow Harvard University economist David Cutler. About half that amount is related to the lost gross domestic product as a result of economic shutdowns and the ongoing spread of the virus, while the other half comes from health losses including premature death and mental and long-term health impairments.

“White House pivots again on stimulus negotiations after bipartisan backlash” via Jeff Stein and Erica Werner of The Washington Post — The White House again pivoted its approach to stimulus negotiations on Sunday, with the president’s aides pushing for immediate action on a narrow measure after the administration’s $1.8 trillion proposal was rebuffed by members of both parties. In a letter to Congress sent Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked lawmakers to first pass legislation allowing the Trump administration to redirect about $130 billion in unused funding from the Paycheck Protection Program intended for small businesses while negotiations continue on a broader relief effort.

“Small-business loans will be forgiven, but don’t ask how” via Stacy Cowley of The New York Times — When the federal government began the Paycheck Protection Program in April, one rule was clear to small-business owners bedeviled by its chaotic and messy start: If most of the loan money was used to pay employees, the debt would be forgiven. But as the program enters its loan forgiveness phase, those owners — and their lenders — are finding out that although the principle may have been simple, its execution is anything but. Many lenders have yet to start accepting applications from borrowers to have the loans forgiven. They are waiting to see whether Congress will pass a proposal to automatically forgive debt of less than $150,000, the bulk of the loans made under the program.

“Processed jobless claims top 4 million” via The News Service of Florida — The state has topped 4 million unemployment claims processed since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed Florida’s economy. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity posted numbers that showed 4,006,847 claims had been processed since March 15. The department had received 4,242,954 claims, with 4,088,202 confirmed as “unique” claims. As of Sunday, 2,036,735 claimants had been paid. In all, $17.25 billion in state and federal money had been paid out, with about $3.44 billion in state money.

“The hospitality industry may not come back for years. What will its workers do?” via Yadira Lopez of the Miami Herald — In his 35 years in this country, Hernan Gonzalez had never been without a job. He’s spent his life in hospitality because “it’s what Miami is all about,” said Gonzalez. That all changed in March, when he was laid off after 16 years as a server and sommelier at the Diplomat, a beachfront resort in Hollywood. At 58 years old, Gonzalez said he feels ill-equipped to shift away from a career that’s taken up four decades of his life. Gonzalez considers himself lucky. Some of his co-workers are cramming into a single unit with other families to make ends meet.

“Carnival Cruise Line cancels Florida, Australia trips” via The Associated Press — Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it was canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year. The Miami-headquartered cruise line had previously announced it was canceled for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami following an extension of a no-sail order until Oct. 31 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Monday’s announcement also nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.

“Thousands of renters could lose water service after COVID-19 dried up their jobs” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — All 3,000 people who live in a Coral Springs rental complex could lose their water service this week because so many lost their jobs they can’t pay their rent. About a fourth of the renters at Ramblewood East are behind, and the homeowners association can’t pay the $290,000 it owes to the private water company, Royal Waterworks. The association is trying to work out an arrangement that will keep the water on, but the situation illustrates the straits that renters across South Florida face as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. Many businesses have begun to recall employees, but others are still laying people off; unemployment remains high, and people are watching their bills pile up faster than they can pay them.

— MORE CORONA —

“‘I feel like I have dementia’: Brain fog plagues COVID-19 survivors” via Pam Belluck of The New York Times — It’s becoming known as COVID-19 brain fog: troubling cognitive symptoms that can include memory loss, confusion, difficulty focusing, dizziness and grasping for everyday words. Increasingly, COVID-19 survivors say brain fog is impairing their ability to work and function normally. Scientists aren’t sure what causes brain fog, which varies widely and affects even people who became only mildly physically ill from COVID-19 and had no previous medical conditions. Leading theories are that it arises when the body’s immune response to the virus doesn’t shut down or from inflammation in blood vessels leading to the brain.

— STATEWIDE —

“Team tries to limit COVID-19 risks in Florida Capitol” via News Service of Florida — In a little more than a month, the doors of the Florida Capitol are scheduled to swing open as 160 legislators get back to work. The looming question is whether the closed-door, window-free spaces will be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s up to Seetha Lakshmi and her team to help figure out how to draw up a plan to accomplish that goal. Lawmakers are scheduled to hold a constitutionally required organization session on Nov. 17. It’s usually a high-profile event that attracts the Governor and other top state officials. Lakshmi makes it clear: She can’t guarantee that when the House and Senate reopen for business that there will be no risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Florida sees signals of a climate-driven housing crisis” via Christopher Flavelle of The New York Times — If rising seas cause America’s coastal housing market to dive, or when, the beginning might look a little like what’s happening in the tiny town of Bal Harbour, a glittering community on the northernmost tip of Miami Beach. With single-family homes selling for an average of $3.6 million, Bal Harbour epitomizes high-end Florida waterfront property. But around 2013, something started to change: The annual number of homes sales began to drop, tumbling by half by 2018, a sign that fewer people wanted to buy. Prices eventually followed, falling 7.6% from 2016 to 2020, according to data from Zillow, the real estate data company.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump’s virus treatment revives questions about unchecked nuclear authority” via David E. Sanger and William J. Broad of The New York Times — Trump’s long rants and seemingly erratic behavior last week — which some doctors believe might have been fueled by his use of dexamethasone, a steroid, to treat COVID-19 — renewed a long-simmering debate among national security experts about whether it is time to retire one of the early inventions of the Cold War: the unchecked authority of the president to launch nuclear weapons. Trump has publicly threatened the use of those weapons only once in his presidency, during his first collision with North Korea in 2017. But it was his decision not to invoke the 25th Amendment and turn control over to Vice President Mike Pence last week that has prompted concern inside and outside the government.

“Trump’s children brought Secret Service money to the family business with their visits, records show” via David A. Fahrenthold, Joshua Partlow and Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post — Eric Trump took his Secret Service agents to Trump golf courses in Scotland, as he led trans-Atlantic tours for paying customers. Donald Trump Jr. took his protectors to the Trump hotel in Vancouver, stopping over on hunting trips to Canada. On trips like these, Secret Service agents were there to protect Trump’s children. But, for the Trump family business, their visits also brought a hidden side benefit. Money. That’s because when Trump’s adult children visited Trump properties, Trump’s company charged the Secret Service for agents to come along. The president’s company billed the U.S. government hundreds, or thousands, of dollars for rooms agents used on each trip, as the agency sometimes booked multiple rooms or a multiroom rental cottage on the property.

“Rick Scott says Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed by end of October” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — U.S. Sen. Scott did not mince words on a conference call while calling out Democratic colleagues’ attempts to postpone the confirmation of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. “She’s surely well-qualified,” he said of Barrett, who only became a judge in 2017 after being nominated by Trump. “She wants to interpret the law, not make the law.” Scott said Democrats’ resistance to the high court nomination and the newest coronavirus stimulus package is a “disgrace.” “They are disingenuous,” he said. “They don’t want to do anything.”

Assignment editors — Rep. Charlie Crist will host a series of virtual conversations, joined by local doctors and patients, on the impact of COVID-19 and the attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Virtual forum with Pinellas health care professionals, 10 a.m.; virtual forum on the future of preexisting conditions and health care, 11 a.m. For Zoom links, email chloe.kessock@mail.house.gov.

Epilogue — “Mark Foley donates more than $80K to charity as campaign account wind-down continues” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Former GOP Rep. Foley is sending another $82,000 to charitable causes as he works to close his congressional campaign account. The latest filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show Foley spending nearly $90,000 in total from July 1-Sept. 30. In addition to the charitable donations, Foley also gave $5,000 to the Palm Beach County Republican Party and a handful of donations to local candidates. The largest single sum Foley donated during the 3rd quarter was $25,000 he gave to the Indian River State College Foundation for scholarship funds. That facility is located in Fort Pierce, about an hour north of Palm Beach.

— LOCAL NOTES —

What Richard Corcoran is reading — “Marjory Stoneman Douglas unveils new building with ‘infuriating’ plaque, victims’ fathers say” via Janine Stanwood of Local10.com — A small ceremony was held Friday evening to commemorate the opening of the newest building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The state-of-the-art facility will provide the classrooms the school has needed since the 1200 building turned into a crime scene in 2018. According to several who attended the ceremony, the only plaque inside the new building was commemorating the Broward County School Board and not the 17 victims who were murdered in the Valentine’s Day massacre. Max Schacter said the plaque honoring the school board and not the victims was “infuriating.” His 14-year-old son Alex Schacter was killed while he was in English class at the 1200 building.

“Skanska, a construction industry giant, has had more than one major misstep” via Kevin Robinson of the Pensacola News Journal — Despite being one of the largest construction companies in the world, Skanska only recently became a household name in Pensacola and for all the wrong reasons. The situation has many wondering, who exactly is Skanska anyway? Founded in Sweden in 1887, Skanska is one of the world’s largest construction and development companies. Its global revenue totaled approximately $18.7 billion in 2019, and its American arm, Skanska USA, boasted $7.6 billion in revenue in 2019. However, Skanska has also been associated with five deaths in an Orlando highway construction project, a $20 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over fraudulent labor practices, and bribery scandals in Brazil and Argentina.

“FDEP investigating Skanska after red clay from construction site leaks into Pensacola Bay” via Annie Blanks of the Pensacola News Journal — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is investigating Skanska USA after red clay from the company’s bridge construction site flowed into the Pensacola Bay during a heavy rainstorm over the weekend. Videos and photos posted by bystanders on social media showed the clay, not contained by any apparent silt fencing, turning the bay’s water to a reddish-brown color. “The department’s investigation into the matter is ongoing. Once the department’s investigation is complete, the department will hold the responsible party accountable for any violation which will include requiring necessary restoration and/or remediation and potential fines or penalties,” spokeswoman Brandy Smith said in an email Monday.

“FDOT plans to bill Skanska for lost Garcon Point Bridge toll revenue” via Kevin Robinson of the Pensacola News Journal — State officials are planning to bill Skanska USA for lost toll revenue at the Garcon Point Bridge. Skanska barges crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally in mid-September, knocking the bridge out of commission for six months. Traffic is largely being diverted to Garcon Point in the interim, and DeSantis has temporarily suspended the $5 toll until the bridge is back in service. With the toll suspended, the bondholder of the bridge is losing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue each month. It was previously unclear if or how the losses would be recouped, but on Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation sent a notice to Skanska announcing its intent to pursue toll damages.

“Sarasota’s Helios Technologies strikes $218 million deal” via John Hielscher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Helios, one of the largest publicly traded companies in Southwest Florida, announced a definitive agreement to purchase electronic controls company Balboa Water Group for $218.5 million. Balboa is being sold by investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP, a private investment vehicle founded by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests. This is the first acquisition for Sarasota-based Helios since 2018. That year, it paid $26 million for Custom Fluidpower, the largest independently owned fluid-power solutions provider in Australia, and $531 million for Faster Group, an Italian maker of quick-release coupling products.

— TOP OPINION —

“How to keep a fall surge from becoming a winter catastrophe” via Derek Thompson of The Atlantic — Hundreds of thousands of deaths since the pandemic began in March, we seem to be right back where we started, like passengers trapped on a demonic carousel. Everything could still get worse. Or everything could get better if American and European citizens embrace both empiricism and imperfection. Thinking empirically means paying attention to the collective findings of scientific experts, rather than relying on partisan cues or the behavior of our friends. We also must be prepared to accept less-than-perfect solutions, such as rapid tests and masks, to bring society to a sustainable equilibrium of normalcy, rather than toggle between draconian lockdowns and ruinous free-for-alls for another year. A silver bullet may be months away, or longer. But bronze bullets abound.

— OPINIONS —

“Dr. Fauci’s anger at Trump is more damning than it first appeared” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — Trump is badly distorting Dr. Fauci’s words into praise of his handling of coronavirus, at exactly the moment when Trump himself is emerging as a potential super-spreader in his own right, in defiance of the spirit of everything Fauci has represented throughout this crisis. Fauci has issued a remarkable statement ripping the Trump campaign for using the comments without his permission and “out of context.” Fauci also notes that his words were “about the efforts of federal public health officials,” which is to say, not about Trump.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Candidates seem to be infesting the state of Florida. For example, the President was in Sanford last night.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Democrats are not exactly thrilled that Trump came here so soon after contracting COVID-19. They’re concerned he could be the super-spreader in chief.

— Biden will also be in Florida for a pair of events in Broward County. He’ll speak in Pembroke Pines about “his vision for older Americans” followed by an event in Miramar where he will encourage Floridians to “make a plan” to vote.

— Speaking of voting, Common Cause is trying to lower expectations for election night. They hosted a news conference with Elections Supervisors from Leon and Marion counties, who warn it could take several days to finish counting all votes.

— Sunrise takes a deep dive into the dynamics of voting in the Sunshine State.

— And finally, there’s a new song honoring Florida Man by none other than Blue Oyster Cult.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“Disney shakes up its operations to put a focus on streaming” via Christopher Palmeri of Bloomberg — Walt Disney Co. is shaking up its operations to refocus on the thriving Disney+ business, redoubling its push to become a global streaming giant like Netflix Inc. Existing content chiefs will continue to oversee their businesses, but they will now be directly able to choose what movies and TV shows air on Disney’s growing lineup of streaming services. A new star, Kareem Daniel, who previously headed up consumer products within the theme-park division, will now take over distribution for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services. The move also helps diversify Disney’s mostly White management ranks: Daniel is one of the most prominent Black executives at the Burbank, California-based company.

