Maxwell Frost laps other CD 10 candidates in fundraising

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost raised more money than all his opponents combined in Florida’s 10th Congressional District during the second quarter of 2022

Frost, a Generation Z progressive activist, tapped a vibrant national fundraising machine to add $359,690 to his campaign in April, May and June. That expanded his total raised to date in his quest for the open CD 10 seat in Orange County to more than $1.2 million.

The field has 10 qualified Democrats, five Republicans and two independent candidates vying for the open seat in the CD 10 Democratic stronghold in northern Orange County.

None of the candidates, including Frost, spent big on TV advertising or extensive mailers in the second quarter, though such advertising has begun to appear in the third quarter.

Many of them, however, put money into lower-cost digital ads, yard signs and other marketing materials. And nearly all spent down their campaign funds significantly heading into the home stretch for the Aug. 23 Primary Election.

Consequently, Frost expanded his cash lead over other candidates including Democrats Sen. Randolph Bracy, the Rev. Terence Gray, lawyer Natalie Jackson, and businessman Jeffrey Boone.

Three other potentially formidable candidates — former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson and banker Khalid Muneer — entered the race in late June. They have not yet had any campaign finance activity posted by the Federal Election Commission.

If elected, Maxwell would be the first Gen Z member of Congress.

The redistricting map approved last month by the Legislature changes CD 10 from a district covering much of western Orange County, with a dominant African American voter base, to one cutting a swath across northern Orange County, with large White, Black and Hispanic bases. As drawn, the new CD 10 retains a strong Democratic lean based on the past two General Elections.

The seat is open because Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for the Senate.

Frost, whose campaign has been showered with endorsements from progressive groups, also tapped into political action committee money from many of those groups in the quarter. That included $10,000 from the Communication Workers of America PAC, $5,000 from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, $5,000 from Medicare For All, $5,000 from Way To Lead, $2,500 from the Latino Victory Fund, and $2,500 from the Policy is Personal PAC.

Frost raised $359,690 in April, May and June and spent $274,211. His campaign’s biggest expenditure was $111,735 spent on texting services. He entered July with $683,074 cash in hand.

Bracy raised $72,371 in the quarter and spent $136,317, mostly on texting and digital services. He entered July with $271,525 in the bank.

Gray raised $80,882 and spent $111,409, mostly on consulting and texting services. He entered July with $63,299.

Jackson raised $12,389 and spent $34,174. She entered July with $9,263 in the bank.

Boone raised $7,394 and spent $19,181. He also loaned his campaign $11,000, so he entered July with $19,751 in the bank.

Frost’s campaign illustrates a similar fundraising paradox to one seen in Florida’s 7th Congressional District to the north.

His fundraising machine is bringing in thousands of donations from throughout the country, but not necessarily from residents of CD 10 — at least not among itemized donors whose home addresses are listed on campaign finance documents.

In fact, both Gray and Bracy demonstrated more financial support from Florida donors whose home states are identified in FEC documents than did Frost in the second quarter.

Bracy raised $45,095 from Florida donors, roughly 91% of his itemized money in the second quarter. Gray raised $39,784, or 75% of his itemized money, from Florida donors. Frost raised $30,114 from Florida donors, or 22% of his itemized money.

Among Republicans running in CD 10, nonprofit executive Willie Montague continues to set the fundraising pace, though he fell behind in available cash.

Montague raised $70,379 in the second quarter and spent $73,311. The end result was he entered July with just $1.464 in the bank.

Republican Retired Army Col. Cal Wimbish raised $23,957 in the second quarter and spent $31,285. He entered July with $24,612 in the bank.

Republican Thuy Lowe raised $23,400 and lent her campaign $14,000 in the second quarter, her first in the contest. She spent $6,800 and entered July with $33,260 in the bank.