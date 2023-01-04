Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.4.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Former Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle is joining the team at government affairs firm Ballard Partners.

Eagle spent the past two years leading DEO and previously served four terms in the state House. During his tenure, which spanned 2012-20, the Cape Coral Republican served as the Majority Whip and the Chair of the Energy and Utilities Subcommittee. In his final term, he was Majority Leader.

“Dane’s experience as a state legislator and as Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ top economic development official will make him an invaluable member of our firm,” said Brian Ballard, the president and founder of Ballard Partners. “We are delighted to have Dane bring his extensive experience to serve the firm’s clients in Tallahassee and also open our new office in Fort Myers to serve Southwest Florida.”

Eagle added, “I am honored to become a part of the exceptional team of professionals at Ballard Partners. I look forward to establishing a strong presence in Tallahassee and am particularly excited to help the firm expand into the fast-growing Southwest Florida area.”

In addition to government service, Eagle has two decades of experience in real estate, most recently as a commercial real estate broker providing investment strategy, consulting, and sales and leasing services in the Southwest Florida market.

Dean Mead is adding Kelly Kibbey Smith to its Government Relations & Lobbying Practice.

Smith previously worked as a Senior Attorney in the Florida Senate Committee on Health Policy and brings an in-depth understanding of health care legislation to her new position at Dean Mead.

In addition to working with clients on health care policy, she will focus on business advocacy and environmental law as well as other matters related to legislative and administrative law.

“As Chair of the Senate Health Policy Committee, Kelly provided invaluable help to me and my staff. She worked closely with me on issues such as standards of practice for telehealth, interstate licensure compacts, and Medicaid,” said Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican.

“In every instance, Kelly demonstrated exceptional knowledge of the issues, devised smart and creative solutions, and worked hard to improve health care policy for Floridians.”

Smith earned her law degree from Florida State University. She is a member of The Florida Bar, a past president of the Florida Government Bar Association, and is currently a Governor of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division.

—@DavidHarsanyi: Few politicians exemplify ‘leading from behind’ more than Marco Rubio. Whatever the newest trend is, he’s all in.

—@Redistrict: If the majority can’t agree on a Speaker on Day One, just think how fraught the next two *years* of this House are going to be, legislatively.

—@JMart: (Byron) Donalds’ flip is interesting for a number of reasons, among them bc if he is, as is speculated, interested in running statewide this is a reveal about what he thinks could work well in a Primary (I helped break deadlock and paved way for a candidate the right could rally to …)

—@clif_turner: What a lot of folks don’t know is that on the third ballot, you’re required to attempt a two-point conversion.

—@StevenOVerly: What if tomorrow they follow American Idol rules and every member can cast up to 10 votes via text? Just to keep things interesting …

—@JaredEMoskowitz: Well after bringing the kids to the House floor to show them government, Republicans show them how they can’t govern. Not being sworn in today.

Tweet, tweet:

A lot can change in four years… but our commitment to freedom remains the same. #TheFreeStateofFlorida #FLInauguration2023 pic.twitter.com/jZDr4EhQH7 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) January 3, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

—@ChristinaPushaw: The opportunity to be part of the best team in the country, working for a leader who diligently and steadfastly fights for Floridians every day, has been the honor of a lifetime. I will never forget this day! I was reflecting on how grateful I am last night, with colleagues & former colleagues excited for a second term of even more conservative policy victories with a legacy that will last generations. Grateful that Gov. DeSantis has gathered so many strong conservatives together.

—@Kathleen4SWFL: When I moved to Naples almost 43 years ago, the community was talking about the lack of housing for our workers. It was a problem then and remains a persistent problem today in many areas of our state. As our state continues to grow, we need to make sure Floridians can live close to good jobs, schools, hospitals and other critical centers of our communities that fit comfortably in their household budgets, no matter the stage of life or income. There is no single solution to this problem. We can, & we will, take a multifaceted approach, looking at state & local regulations, existing housing programs, taxes, business incentives, & yes — funding — to comprehensively address these challenges

—@OrlandoMayor: After learning about a recent display of antisemitism in our city, I want to clearly state that prejudice and hate aren’t welcome in Orlando and should always be condemned. To the members of Orlando’s Jewish community: we stand with you, united against antisemitism and hatred.

Tweet, tweet:

I’m going to file a bill and name a landfill after you @realskipbayless because you’re huge pile of garbage. https://t.co/E6p2P2FPcn — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) January 3, 2023

“In inaugural speech, DeSantis decries ‘philosophical lunacy,’ vows to fight ‘woke mob’” via Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald — DeSantis reiterated his pledge to combat the “woke mob” and touted his achievements over the last four years during his inauguration in Tallahassee Tuesday. In front of the steps of the Historic Capitol and before thousands of politicians, lobbyists, donors and the public, DeSantis gave a mostly boilerplate denunciation of his political opponents and again proclaimed that “freedom lives” in Florida. “We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy,” he said. “We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

—“DeSantis’ speech rooted in Florida, but it’s aimed at GOP voters across the U.S.” via Mary Ellen Klas and Emily L. Mahoney of the Miami Herald

>>>Click here for a transcript of Gov. DeSantis’ inaugural address.

“Glenn Beck loans Bible to DeSantis for second inauguration” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,” borrowed from Beck himself, was central to the ceremony. “The Aitken Bible, on loan from nationally syndicated radio host and co-founder of Blaze Media Glenn Beck, was the same on which great patriots — without whom there might not be an America today — swore their allegiance in the days of the nation’s founding,” read the piece from author Joseph MacKinnon.

“Florida House Democrats: DeSantis ‘not speaking to the people’ in inaugural speech” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida House Democrats slammed DeSantis’ inaugural speech and claimed he directed it only to “GOP Primary voters” and wasn’t “speaking to the people.” “This is probably the first Florida Governor to give an inaugural speech not speaking to the people of our great state and the challenges we all face, but directed at GOP Primary voters and billionaire donors,” Democrat state Rep. Fentrice Driskell said. Driskell said DeSantis “wants to distract from his own failed record” and “doesn’t really address real issues.”

—”As expected, partisan praise, criticism follows DeSantis’ inauguration speech” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

“As DeSantis gobbles inauguration attention, Wilton Simpson hands GOP Cabinet sweep” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — While Florida’s attention was on DeSantis for Inauguration Day, Republicans also assumed complete control of the Florida Cabinet. Moments before DeSantis addressed the crowd gathered to witness the start of his second term, Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady administered the oath of office to Simpson, Florida’s new Agriculture Commissioner. Simpson, Florida’s former Senate President, succeeded former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as head of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). With Fried, a Democrat, leaving public office after a failed run for Governor, Republicans control all statewide-elected offices for the first time since Reconstruction.

Spotted at an inauguration party celebrating Jimmy Patronis’ second term Monday evening at the Florida Realtors building: Katie, Theo, and Johnny Patronis, Josh Aubuchon, Slater Bayliss, Al Cardenas, Chris Chaney, Frank Collins, Kevin Comerer, Mark Delegal, Eric Edwards, Andy Gonzalez, Brian Graham, Lori and Lee Killinger, William Large, Gene McGee, Peter Penrod, Paige Primrose, Bill Rubin, Stephanie Smith, Caleb Spencer, Ashley Spicola, Melissa Stone, Sarah and Alan Suskey, Heather Turnbull, Jenn Ungru.

Spotted at a brunch celebrating Ashley Moody’s second term at the Governor’s Club: Nate Adams, Debbie Alexander, Rodney Barreto, Bayliss, Greg Black, Angela Dempsey, Charlie Dudley, Eric Edwards, Billie Anne Gay, Cory Guzzo, Samantha Sexton Greer, Christina Johnson, Lori and Lee Killinger, Sen. George LeMieux, Will McKinley, Greg Munson, Jonathan Rees, Smith, Ashley and Will Spicola, Suskey, Meredith Stanfield.

Spotted at an open house in Simpson’s office, where Fresh from Florida food was prepared by Chef Justin Timineri: Everyone! Seriously, there were more than 600 people who came through.

“Hispanic evangelical leaders ask: Donald Trump or DeSantis?” via Jennifer Medina of The New York Times — DeSantis hasn’t announced he’s running for President yet. But among the right-leaning voting blocs that are pulling for him to enter the 2024 Primary field are some of his biggest fans: Hispanic evangelical Christians. It’s not that they’re opposed to the one Republican who has already declared himself a candidate, former President Trump. But a showdown between the two titans of the right-wing could turn Latino evangelicals into a decisive swing vote in Florida.

“A UFO hunter’s $10 million check: Who is DeSantis’ biggest megadonor of 2022?” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel —Space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow has spent big money searching for aliens and evidence of an afterlife. The Las Vegas-based business owner found a new cause to get behind in 2022 — DeSantis. Bigelow cut a $10 million check to DeSantis’ re-election effort in July, topping other wealthy donors supporting the Republican Governor. Bigelow, 78, made his fortune through real estate and Budget Suites of America, an extended-stay chain he founded. He went on to launch Bigelow Aerospace, investing hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money in the company. He’s been fascinated by UFOs since childhood and has spent considerably on research into extraterrestrial life. He told “60 Minutes” in 2017 he was “absolutely convinced” aliens had visited Earth and were “right under people’s noses.”

“Muzzled by DeSantis, critical race theory professors cancel courses or modify their teaching” via Daniel Golden of ProPublica — Jonathan Cox faced an agonizing decision. He was scheduled to teach two classes this past fall at the University of Central Florida that would explore colorblind racism, the concept that ostensibly race-neutral practices can have a discriminatory impact. The first, “Race and Social Media,” featured a unit on “racial ideology and colorblindness.” The second, “Race and Ethnicity,” included a reading on “the myth of a colorblind society.” An assistant sociology professor, Cox had taught both courses before; they typically drew 35 to 40 undergraduates apiece. As recently as August 2021, Cox had doubted that the controversy over critical race theory would hamstring his teaching.





“Gov. appoints Melissa Stone, others to Florida Commission on the Status of Women” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Gov. DeSantis, just before the new year, appointed three women to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Included in the appointees is Stone, the Cavalry Strategies CEO. Stone previously served as Chief of Staff for former Gov. Rick Scott. Stone has been an outspoken supporter of DeSantis, most recently offering punditry supporting Florida’s chief executive amid expectations that he will make a bid for the White House, taking on the powerful former President Trump. In a Herald-Tribune think piece speculating whether DeSantis is “peaking too soon,” Stone defended DeSantis’ track record, noting his 20-point re-election victory over former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and taking an “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to the Governor’s chances.

“Florida librarians are now required to attend specialized training on new state rules” via Joe McLean of News4Jax — School librarians in Florida must now undergo specialized state training on the new rules for what can and cannot go in school media centers. This was part of that wave of legislation aimed at putting a lot more control over how schools instruct and talk about race, gender identity and sexual orientation. As of Jan. 1, the people who curate libraries and instructional books and media in Florida schools are legally required to undergo comprehensive training on the rules that dictate the process. Florida law states that by July 1, and every year moving forward, each superintendent across the state will need to send notice to the Florida Department of Education that all school librarians and media specialists have undergone the training.

“Florida is fighting to feed starving manatees this winter” via Max G. Levy of WIRED — Many manatees have starved: 1,101 died in Florida in 2021, and 2022’s official estimate is nearly 800. So, members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are tossing them lettuce. A lasting fix will require a long process of environmental restoration, which is partly underway — but it’s a big task, one that has put local environmental advocates at odds with state and federal policymakers. And it’s a complex one, thanks to the peculiarities of the Florida coast and of the sea cows. Because Florida sits on porous bedrock (“basically the Swiss cheese of rocks,” says Rachel Silverstein, the executive director of environmental nonprofit Miami Waterkeeper), water and pollutants move easily into groundwater. “Everything that’s happening on the surface is also happening underground,” she says.

“Committee meetings kick off this week in the Legislature” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Six Senate committees and 16 House subcommittees are scheduled to meet Wednesday. Three Senate committees, one House committee, seven House subcommittees, and a joint legislative auditing committee will convene Thursday. Those meetings include the inaugural get-togethers of the newly formed committees on resiliency formed by House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which has been tied to more than 140 deaths, making it one of the deadliest storms in Florida history. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and Wesley Brooks, Florida’s chief resiliency officer, are scheduled to appear before both committees. Five more committee weeks are scheduled before the beginning of the 2023 Legislative Session on March 7.

“Spencer Roach undergoes emergency surgery” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Roach underwent surgery Tuesday evening after a medical emergency. After a difficult day traveling to Tallahassee, he visited a doctor about the pain and ended up scheduled for an appendectomy at Tallahassee Memorial. “I missed the inauguration and the ball,” the North Fort Myers Republican texted to Florida Politics. “Having an emergency appendectomy now at TMC. They are prepping me for surgery now. Will probably be on the operating table in about 30 minutes. Please pray for me. “ Roach revealed his medical condition in part because it will affect legislative business. He Chairs the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“Despite minority gains, Legislature remains overrepresented by White males” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — DeSantis has declared the state “where woke goes to die,” yet the Republicans who control the Florida Legislature say they are widening their appeal, particularly among voters with Spanish-speaking ancestry. As a result, 20 of the 23 Hispanic lawmakers are now members of the GOP. And they say, truthfully, that they’ve tripled the number of Black Republican House members after the November election. Meanwhile, the Democratic minority says they are a more diverse group that has attracted a majority of women elected officeholders because they have supported policies that appeal to more women. While Republicans made up 36% of voters in the November election, 71% of lawmakers are Republicans.

“Joe Biden to renominate his picks for judicial and diplomatic posts” via Ken Thomas of The Wall Street Journal — The White House intends to renominate dozens of presidential selections who failed to win confirmation from the Senate last year after the new one convenes, including judicial nominees and high-profile picks such as former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden’s choice to serve as ambassador to India. Two White House officials said the President on Tuesday would renominate Garcetti along with Phil Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration and Danny Werfel to run the IRS.

“Biden administration proposes higher fees for employment visas” via Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — Under the proposal, the primary fee for an H-1B visa would jump to $1,595 from $470. The visa, which allows immigrants with college degrees to live and work in the U.S. for as long as six years before becoming permanent residents, is a favorite among technology and financial companies along with universities and other nonprofit research centers. The fee for an L-1 visa, which allows companies to transfer executives from offices abroad to the U.S., would rise to $1,985 from $460. The cost of applying for an EB-5 visa, which allows foreign investors to become U.S. permanent residents if they invest at least $900,000 in a U.S.-based project, would increase to $11,160 from $3,675.

Marco Rubio makes history — Rubio took the oath for the U.S. Senate Tuesday to serve in the 118th Congress. He becomes the first Republican Senator from Florida sworn into a third term. Last week, Rubio released a video recapping his 2022 legislative accomplishments: He wrote 13 new laws last year, including a landmark law to supply health care to veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits and a new law to address harmful algal blooms in South Florida.

“Kevin McCarthy fails in votes for House Speaker, not conceding” via The Associated Press — McCarthy failed in three rounds of voting to become House Speaker Tuesday, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in both rounds, less even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber. McCarthy had pledged a “battle on the floor” for as long as it took to overcome right-flank fellow Republicans who were refusing to give him their votes. But it was not at all clear how the embattled GOP leader could rebound after becoming the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to fail to win the gavel from his fellow party members on the initial vote.

—”Would Matt Gaetz throw House Speaker to a Democrat to stop McCarthy?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Byron Donalds picks up a single vote for House Speaker” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — He wasn’t running, but U.S. Rep. Donalds managed to receive one vote for Speaker of the House. U.S. Rep. McCarthy fell short of a majority on the first ballot for House Speaker. That doesn’t end his chances but means Congress must hold a second vote on Speaker for the first time in roughly a century. Republicans hold 222 seats in the House to Democrats’ 212. There is also one vacancy following the death of a Democratic member. McCarthy won 202 votes on the first ballot, while U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrats’ nominee for Speaker, won 212 votes.

“Maxwell Alejandro Frost seeks to bring equity focus on renters’ rights, gun violence” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Frost will arrive in Congress as the youngest member of the body. He also hopes to bring with him the concerns of working Americans nationwide. Elected to Congress after winning a crowded Democratic Primary and later a General Election in a deep blue seat, the first Generation Z Congressman-elect has generated national buzz. He hopes to marshal that into policy change. Enormous attention, for example, surfaced following his revelation he couldn’t pass a credit check for a Washington apartment despite landing a job with a $174,000 salary.

“‘Good riddance’: In first act in power, Republicans remove metal detectors from the House chamber” via Justin Papp of Roll Call — As Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday, they wasted no time in erasing a symbol of the previous era. They removed the metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber for the last two years. Just minutes before the clock struck noon, security officials arrived to haul away the detectors, which Democrats had installed to screen lawmakers for weapons. In his bid to land the Speakership, McCarthy offered a series of concessions to the most extreme flank of his party. But getting rid of the metal detectors was a popular move among Republicans that appealed to hard-liners and moderates alike. Many resented the security screening outside the House chamber and the suggestion that lawmakers could pose a danger to their colleagues.

“White House: ‘Southwest Airlines failed its customers’” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — The White House said it will hold Southwest Airlines accountable to ensure it reimburses customers who qualify after a wave of cancellations around Christmas left thousands stranded. “Southwest Airlines failed its customers. Point blank,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre said the Department of Transportation will monitor to ensure Southwest makes its customers whole by covering the cost of rebooking, hotel rooms, meals and transportation to and from a hotel in cases where those costs apply. Those costs are covered under the airline’s prior commitment to its customers.

“New data shows the folly of Trump’s crusade against early voting” via Jessica Piper of POLITICO — If there was any doubt Trump’s vilification of early voting is only hurting the GOP, new receipts from the Midterm Elections show it. Election data from a trio of states that dramatically expanded the ability to cast ballots before Election Day, either early or by mail, demonstrate that the voting methods that were decidedly uncontroversial before Trump do not clearly help either party. Lawmakers of both parties made it easier to vote by expanding the availability of mail and early voting in a politically mixed group of states: Vermont, Kentucky and Nevada.

“Anti-abortion group fires back after Trump comments about the Midterms” via Lauren Sforza of The Hill — A prominent anti-abortion group pushed back Trump’s comments blaming Republicans and anti-abortion advocates for GOP losses in the November elections, while calling on Trump to put forward an “ambitious consensus pro-life” agenda. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America blasted GOP candidates who adopt what it dubbed an “Ostrich Strategy,” saying Trump and other 2024 GOP presidential candidates should more fully articulate their position on banning abortion. “The approach to winning on abortion in federal races, proven for a decade is this: state clearly the ambitious consensus pro-life position and contrast that with the extreme view of Democrat opponents,” the group said in a statement Monday. “We look forward to hearing that position fully articulated by Mr. Trump and all presidential candidates.”

“Trump invited the press to a ‘media availability’ slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.” via Joshua Zitser of Business Insider — Trump invited journalists to a surprise slot of “media availability” at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on New Year’s Eve. But in a likely blow to Trump’s ego, not a single cable news network covered it. Notably, Fox News and Newsmax, which have historically offered sympathetic coverage of the former President, skipped on covering his remarks. At 9.00 p.m., Trump and former first lady Melania Trump appeared in front of reporters. But for the first minute, his remarks were barely audible. A video of the “media availability” slot, which was covered by the fringe conservative media outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), shows that Trump spoke about the FBI, his 2024 presidential campaign, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Jan. 6 transcript reveals Trump plot to “court-martial” retired military officers who criticized him” via Maya Boddie of Salon — The Jan. 6 insurrection testimony of General Mark Milley revealed that there were conversations among members of the Trump administration to court-martial retired military officers who criticized Trump’s handling of 2020 civil unrest in published op-eds, Insider reports. Milley said, “There was actually discussions with me: Bring him back on Active Duty, court-martial him, you know, make him walk the plank sort of thing, right? I advised them not to do that, because that would further politicize, in my personal view.” Retired military officers the administration targeted for court-martialing were not named during testimony, but according to Insider, a few did publish op-eds criticizing the way Trump responded to nationwide protests following George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

“Miami-Dade appoints Luis Montaldo to succeed beloved Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three days after the death of Clerk of Courts Ruvin, the longest-serving elected official in Miami-Dade, the county has named his interim successor. On Monday, Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie appointed Montaldo, the longtime General Counsel for the Clerk’s Office, to replace Ruvin as interim Clerk. A friend of Ruvin’s family told Florida Politics that Montaldo was Ruvin’s preferred successor. He will serve in the role and oversee more than 1,100 workers in the office through the 2024 Election unless DeSantis decides to appoint someone else.

“Butt out: Miami Beach stubs tobacco products at beaches, parks” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Beach bums and parkgoers in Miami Beach can still show off their cabooses in revealing swimwear, but other butts, the ones attached to cigarettes, are no longer welcome. A new smoking ban went into effect on New Year’s Day on Miami Beach, where residents and visitors may no longer use most tobacco products at public parks and beaches. “Our beautiful beaches just got a little more pristine,” said City Commissioner Alex Fernandez, who sponsored the measure.

“Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague Broward County water utility” via Bob Norman of the Florida Center for Government Accountability — As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District, a public utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon, who has a well-documented penchant for finding inventive ways to personally profit from his own public employer. But often it seems Colon is the one overseeing Moretti in the district, which has a budget of roughly $17 million and supplies water and sewer to 40,000 county residents.

“$600M light rail line proposed to link Wellington to downtown West Palm” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — A Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency study calls for a light-rail transit line to be built along a 13-mile corridor of Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7 to transport people from the Mall at Wellington Green to downtown West Palm Beach. The next stop will be with the Florida Department of Transportation. It has budgeted $2 million to conduct its own feasibility study of the TPA findings to decide if the $600 million project should move forward. Most of the funding would come from federal and state sources, but the county would need to pay for maintenance and administrative costs. It could take seven to 10 years before the project would be built.

“Vero Beach City Council revives Twin Pairs plan to reduce lanes, add more parking downtown” via Thomas Weber of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The long-debated plan to reduce lanes along Twin Pairs, or State Road 60 in the downtown area, has moved forward once again. Twin Pairs is split into two, one-way roads between 20th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard, with a total of seven lanes near downtown. The proposal could reduce it to four lanes — two going each way — in order to make space for more street parking and expanded bike lanes, which proponents argue would slow traffic and revitalize downtown. Opponents argue slowing traffic could negatively affect nearby neighborhoods. The idea has been studied, scrapped and re-evaluated many times over the years, even as recently as 2021.

“Pickleball not welcome in Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park, critics say” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The distinctive high-pitched pop-pop sound of pickleballs will soon take over a section of Snyder Park — or will it? Grand plans to pave the way for a privately-owned pickleball complex at Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park have sparked a turf war, with neighbors joining forces with community activists in a grassroots effort to block a deal to lease an 8-acre section of the park to a private entity for at least 50 years. Critics are worried about noise from bouncing pickleballs and extra traffic. Hours of play will extend from 6 a.m. to midnight.

“From tomato farmer to UM fan to quest to ‘cure the incurable,’ Paul DiMare lived full life” via Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald — Future first-round NFL Draft pick Alonzo Highsmith first met DiMare in the early 1980s when Highsmith played football at Miami Columbus High with Scott, one of DiMare’s four sons. A few years later, when Highsmith was baptized during his illustrious career with the Miami Hurricanes, he chose DiMare as his godfather — then asked DiMare again to be his son Alonzo “Paul” Highsmith’s godfather when he was born. Naturally, DiMare — an 18-year University of Miami Board of Trustees member, father of head UM baseball coach Gino DiMare and nationally known, highly successful tomato grower — said “yes” to Highsmith. After battling liver cancer, leukemia, and multiple myeloma for several years, DiMare finally succumbed Friday to complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“Stanley Rosenthal, early Lauderhill developer, dies at 93” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Rosenthal, one of Lauderhill’s earliest developers who helped turn “scrub pine and dirt” into one of Broward’s bustling cities, has died. He was 93. Rosenthal told the “Tamarac Forum” newspaper in 2004 that as he stood alongside U.S. 411 one day in 1963, he saw nothing on the west side of the highway except scrub pine and dirt. With oceanfront property becoming rapidly expensive, he wondered: Where would the middle-class folks go who wanted to call South Florida home? The inspiration was born. Former County Commissioner and Lauderhill Mayor Ilene Lieberman called Rosenthal the last founding member of the city, one of the early developers.

“‘Ghost’ candidate asks judge to OK 8-month visit to family in Sweden” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Former state Senate candidate Jestine Iannotti, facing criminal charges for her role in Central Florida’s “ghost” candidate controversy in 2020, is planning to travel to Sweden, where her family lives, for eight months starting Feb. 1. Iannotti, who is hoping to secure a plea agreement in her case, is slated to appear before Circuit Judge Donna McIntosh on Jan. 10 to ask for her permission to travel next month, according to documents filed on Tuesday in Seminole County.

“Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve” via Erik von Ancken of Click Orlando — More hateful words targeting the Jewish community showed up on the side of a building on New Year’s Eve, this time in downtown Orlando. Cellphone video showed the words “vax the Jews” scrolling across the top of an office building on Orange Avenue at Washington Street. During the brief video, no one in the crowd reacted to the act of antisemitism. Keith Dvorchik, CEO of Shalom Orlando, a merger of the Roth Family Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando, reacted strongly, yet again.

“Overreach? Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey tries to influence public policy beyond policing” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — The banner on the Nov. 28 Facebook video blared: “Breaking news! It’s time to put discipline back in our schools!!” But when the video opened, rather than fading to the Brevard Public Schools headquarters in Viera or any of the 85 district-run schools throughout the county, it was on the Brevard County Jail. In the center frame, surrounded by high chain-link fences ringed with barbed wire, with a gun on his hip, was Brevard County Sheriff Ivey. It was, Ivey declared, a “brand-new day” for student discipline in the public school system.

To watch the video, please click on the image below:

“Court rules on allegation that Seabreeze High School excluded student with Down syndrome” via Danielle Johnson of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A judge sided with Volusia County Schools about a complaint filed by an Ormond Beach parent alleging the district and Seabreeze High School unfairly excluded her son, who has Down syndrome, and denied him electives. The final order determined the district did not violate Lance Avery’s individualized education plan for students with disabilities or retaliate against him. But Anni Suadi, Avery’s mother, says she’s not done fighting. “It’s really unfair. It’s just a big lie, and they’re going to have to come true on this,” Suadi said about the alleged exclusion of her son and other students with disabilities at the school. “I’m not going to stop.”

“SpaceX knocks out 1st launch of the year from Cape Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — After managing 61 launches in 2022, SpaceX got its 2023 plans off to a booming start with a Space Coast launch and booster landing on Tuesday morning. A Falcon 9 rocket on the Transporter-6 mission carrying 114 payloads for a variety of customers blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 9:56 a.m. The first-stage booster being used for a record-tying 15th time was able to return at Canaveral’s Launch Zone 1 bringing with it the rare double sonic boom that can be heard for miles around the landing site. SpaceX often relies on drone ships hundreds of miles off the coast for its landings.

“Mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg in the hot seat about their administrations” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — For St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Tuesday’s annual Suncoast Tiger Bay’s State of the Bay event was about understanding his administration’s priorities, particularly when it came to inclusivity. And Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was asked about the departure of former Police Chief Mary O’Connor, who resigned while under investigation for using her position to get out of a traffic stop, and how it could affect Castor’s powers as Mayor. Responding to an audience member’s question, the Mayors agreed that their cities could collaborate more and leverage their power in Tallahassee better.

“Rays’ proposal would add sunshine, palm trees and a nearby creek to ballpark” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times — An open-air baseball stadium in Florida in the summer doesn’t work. A retractable roof is expensive and can chew up too much space and scenery. So where does that leave a potential ballpark in St. Pete? If the Rays have their way, with a concept and design unlike anything else in Major League Baseball. The idea is a ballpark that offers a more flexible fan experience than a traditional bleacher seat. The stadium would have windows and movable doorways to promote an outside/in — or inside/out — feel to the building, and fans will be able to wander throughout the stadium. The plan is still in its early stages, so the design could change, but current renderings show seating that would include outdoor terraces fans could use before, during, or after games.

“Pasco school district changes bathroom rules to include biological sex at birth” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Citing a late December ruling involving the St. Johns County school district by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Superintendent Kurt Browning announced that schools will revise procedures so that students will be told to use the restroom and locker room according to the sex on their birth certificate. Transgender students will be able to ask for accommodations to use a single-stall private restroom. “I’m going to do what I have always said I’ll do, which is follow the law. The 11th Circuit changed the law,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “It would be disingenuous of us to use the St. Johns case for the last five years and not use the 11th Circuit case as the basis of our decision making.”

What Chris Sprowls is reading — “Groundbreaking held for long-awaited Bernie McCabe 2nd District Court of Appeal” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — State of Florida and local leaders broke ground on the Bernie McCabe 2nd District Court of Appeal on Dec. 14 in St. Petersburg. The Florida Department of Management Services is in the design phase for a new 2nd District Court of Appeal at 525 Mirror Lake Drive in downtown St. Pete. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023, and the facility is expected to be operational by Spring 2025. The facility will be named after the late Bernie McCabe, who served as an assistant state attorney from 1972 to 1992.

“Parent says new boundaries may affect school bus eligibility” via Spectrum News — Plans by the Hillsborough County School District to re-purpose schools and set new attendance boundaries are the subject of a series of public meetings scheduled for next week. Some parents say they are keeping an open mind with these new school boundaries, and the possibility that their children may have to switch schools. Others are raising concerns about transportation. “All of this redistricting of student attendance zones really needs to be done carefully,” said Josephine Amato. Amato says the proposal to move students to different schools could complicate transportation.

“Sanibel welcomes visitors with open arms for first time since Ian destruction” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Local businesses, first responders and community members greeted visitors driving to Sanibel Island with open arms for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on the barrier island. Sanibel, a popular tourist and snowbird destination, has only been accessible to residents — with an entry pass — and recovery teams since Sept. 28 when Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm, slammed into Southwest Florida.

“Teresa Mast files for Sarasota County Commission District 1” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Mast has entered the race to succeed Mike Moran on the Sarasota County Commission. Mast is the first candidate to declare for the District 1 seat. Moran is unable to run for re-election due to term limits. In a news release, Mast said her campaign platform includes making investments in infrastructure, prioritizing the county’s needs, and lowering taxes. “Our county needs a Commissioner with the business experience and relationships that will allow us to grow smarter and catch up on investing in the things we need instead of wasting people’s hard-earned money on whims and wants,” Mast said.

“Bradenton City Council welcomes 2 new members as a long-serving official departs” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — The Bradenton City Council welcomed two new elected officials and said goodbye to two others as part of the Board’s traditional swearing-in ceremony. More than 75 people filled the City Hall chambers to witness the swearing-in of three elected officials. Council member Marianne Barnebey continues her position on the Board, while Council members Josh Cramer and Lisa Gonzalez Moore join the Board as political newcomers. Departing the Bradenton City Council are Council members Patrick Roff and Bill Sanders. Roff decided not to seek re-election, allowing an uncontested race for Cramer. Moore defeated Sanders in November’s General Election.

“Lakesha Burton files to run for Jacksonville sheriff in March election” via Tarik Minor of News4Jax — Burton, the former assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who previously ran for Sheriff in 2022, has filed to have her name on the March 21 ballot. Burton, a Democrat, lost the Special Election last November to Republican T.K. Waters, who is currently serving as Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters received 55% of the vote, while Burton collected 45%. News4Jax obtained the paperwork she filed Tuesday night and she confirmed that she is again running. Waters had already announced he’s running for re-election. The election in November came after Burton and Waters won the most votes in last August’s five-way election to elect a replacement for former Sheriff Mike Williams. Since neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, they advanced to the November ballot.

“Jacksonville ranked No. 2 in Forbes ‘best places to live in Florida’ 2022 list” via Carianne Luter of News 4 Jax — Jacksonville was ranked the second-best place to live in Florida in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Jacksonville beat out other well-known Florida cities such as Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and Gainesville. The only city to beat Jacksonville was Tampa.

“Gainesville events to celebrate life of MLK, commemorate Rosewood Massacre centennial” via Cleveland Tinker of The Gainesville Sun — The public will have the opportunity to take part in a host of activities focused on remembering and celebrating the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as commemorate the 100th anniversary of the tragedy of the Rosewood Massacre that happened on New Year’s Day in 1923. Activities began Sunday with a memorial ceremony for Rosewood Forever masonic survivors and will continue this weekend. Upcoming highlights for King Celebration 2023 include former Eastside High School and University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recently declared for the NFL Draft, appearing as a guest panelist at two events. “Getting him to participate in a couple of events is a big deal,” said Rodney Long, founder and president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida.

“Bay Co. officials say lobbying firms have helped bring millions to county” via Thomas Shults of My Panhandle — After Hurricane Michael devastated Bay County, officials hired lobbying firms to help the county rebuild. Officials said Timmins Consulting and the Southern Group of Florida secured funding for the county at a state level. “One of those firms lobbies for us in the House,” Bay County Manager Robert Majka said. “The other firm lobbies for us in the Senate. And then they share duties, lobbying respective state agencies and the executive branch.” Capitol Hill consulting works at the federal level. Majka said the county has spent $850,000 on lobbying. He said those firms have brought around $74 million to Bay County for projects including increased affordable housing and wastewater treatment.

“Is $66 billion in federal funding the ‘gamechanger’ needed to bring Amtrak back to the Panhandle?” via Tom McLaughlin for the Pensacola News Journal — The federal government has set aside $66 billion to allow Amtrak to reestablish itself as a viable nationwide transportation alternative, and advocates for commuter rail across North Florida believe now might be the time to make a long-discussed plan a reality. “Public support for the return of rail service has never waned,” a recent news release issued on behalf of Amtrak said. “The time is right to aggressively communicate the public’s desire to move forward with serious efforts to welcome Amtrak, ‘America’s Railroad,’ back to the Panhandle.”

“Never Trumpers understood McCarthy’s conference better than he did” via Tim Miller of The Bulwark — For years McCarthy, a blow-dried, donor-class Republican, has tried to maintain a hold on his increasingly bedraggled, QAnon-class conference by prostrating himself before Trump — in increasingly ostentatious ways, so as to prove to his flock that he was an authentic convert to the One True Church of MAGA.

McCarthy calculated that this public self-abasement would be worth it because he would be rewarded in the end with the gavel and bust he had long coveted.

This afternoon he was rewarded instead with the type of humiliation we have not seen on the House floor in a century: Being forced to smirk through repeated public beatings at the hands of his own members.

Kevin is a man with many flaws, but on this day his fatal one was not heeding the lesson of the leopard-eating-faces allegory.

Those of us outside the party — whose faces were long ago masticated — had the distance to see this dynamic clearly. The days where “principled conservatives” huff and puff about CUTGO for a while and then surrender to an old guard master are long gone.

He was never going to lead this party.

Because they were never going to put their trust in him. They would never give up one retruth, one Newsmax hit, or one scampac fundraising email for the betterment of the party. (Forget about the country.)

Responsible Republicans who want to run a governing party will eventually have to come to terms with the fact that there is no appeasing or accommodating their leopards.

“No single solution to affordable housing problem” via Kathleen Passidomo for the Fort Myers News-Press — Safe, attainable, workforce housing. When I moved to Naples almost 43 years ago, the community was talking about the lack of housing for our workers. It was a problem then and is still a persistent problem today in many areas of our state. In my experience, all too often the issue of “affordable housing” is stereotyped as a challenge for those living at the lowest income levels, with solutions that look like the dangerous, crime-ridden, big-city public housing projects we see in television shows set in New York or Los Angeles, circa 1980.

“Florida has never had a Governor like DeSantis” via Bill Cotterell for City & State Florida — Like him or not, Gov. DeSantis heads into his second term as the most significant Governor of Florida since Gov. LeRoy Collins had greatness thrust upon him nearly 70 years ago. And, coincidentally, the motivation of both men is public education — the most expensive and important thing that the state government does. But while Collins is honored for going against the public will in the mid-1950s, DeSantis has built his unprecedented dominance of state government by catering to the whims and worries of a growing conservative base.

“What DeSantis’ ambitious 2023 agenda means for America” via Gabriel Llanes for Florida Politics — Fresh off a dominant win in the 2022 Midterms, DeSantis has a popular mandate to take his results-driven conservative leadership even further in 2023. After DeSantis’ inauguration Tuesday, DeSantis will focus on a wide range of policy priorities to reaffirm freedom for all Floridians. One is the “heartbeat bill,” which would protect unborn children from abortions at least six weeks into pregnancy. Another is paycheck protection for teachers, preventing union officials from automatically deducting dues from teacher pay in an attempt to fund liberal political initiatives. By protecting teachers’ paychecks, DeSantis is intent on increasing their pay and ending the pervasively negative impact of teachers’ unions on our kids.

“Total government control: The DeSantis/drag queen philosophy” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis has taught us that neither parents nor customers deserve to make their own choices. Government should have total control. DeSantis made that clear with his latest headline-grabbing effort as his business-regulation department tried to stop Orlando’s Plaza Live from allowing minors into a raunchy, comedic drag-queen Christmas show last week. DeSantis doesn’t want parents to decide what’s appropriate for their kids. He wants the government to. Now, that strikes me as the polar opposite of freedom and parental rights. But I admit it’s intoxicating to think about the possibility of censoring anything — and anyone — I dislike.

“Why does U.S. policy still favor Cuban migrants? Others are plenty deserving, too.” via Lizette Alvarez for The Washington Post — I want to publicly thank the U.S. government and its taxpayers. Why, exactly? Because this country turned my Cuban family and the 2.3 million other Cuban Americans — migrants or their descendants — into the beneficiaries of the single most generous immigration policy in U.S. history. Unfortunately, six decades of unparalleled government largesse — via laws, orders, regulations and accommodations — don’t often feature in the Cuban American origin story of hard work, professional know-how and university pedigrees. Yet these considerable advantages played a crucial role in helping Cuban Americans become a powerful Latino community.

“Bright Futures scholarships, college admissions and college entrance exams in Florida: What should we do after the Orlando Sentinel’s investigation?” via Paul Cottle of Bridge to Tomorrow — Do students from disadvantaged backgrounds in Florida have a fair shot at earning Bright Futures scholarships and being admitted as new high school graduates to the state’s public universities? Two articles published by reporters Leslie Postal and Annie Martin show students from low-income communities win Bright Futures scholarships and admission to universities like the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida at rates much lower than students in affluent communities.

“Nine North Atlantic right whale calves greet 2023, pace remains too slow” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The good news is that there were any North Atlantic right whale calves at all; it was only a few years ago when the species saw zero new offspring during calving season, a dire problem for a species trending toward extinction. But as the new year begins, survey teams are confirming nine calves so far this season, which can last into April. Scientists caution, though, that the early season pace may or may not keep up. In the 2021-2022 calving season, for instance, survey teams and the general public spotted a combined 11 right whale calves before the end of December. However, the next calf wasn’t seen until Jan. 18, and ultimately there were only 15.

“Disney rules the box office around the world in 2022 with $4.9 billion” via Anthony D’Alessandro of Deadline — No surprise here: Walt Disney is the No. 1 studio at the box office, not just worldwide with $4.9 billion, but also domestic with $2 billion and overseas with $2.9 billion. The Burbank, California-based studio had four of the top eight movies of 2022 stateside with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” contributing to an estimated 27% domestic market share. Universal is the No. 2 studio of 2022 with $3.9 billion worldwide, with $1.649 billion stateside and $2.251 billion offshore, and that’s with the biggest slate of any studio (also including their Focus Features label).

“Amazon-HBO Max deal signals power shift in streaming” via Tyler Aquilina of Variety — HBO Max departed Amazon’s Prime Video Channels platform in September 2021. Just over a year and one merger later, HBO Max has returned to Prime Video Channels, the streamer announced Tuesday. It’s become clear over the past several months that streamers need new strategies to continue substantial growth in the crowded, mature domestic market. This has led to much talk of renewed bundling, a return to something resembling the pay-TV model that offered numerous channels in a single package. In a recent survey conducted for e-commerce tech firm Bango, 72% of U.S. subscription users said there are “too many subscription services” on the market. Nearly 80% said they want a single platform to manage their subscriptions or the ability to pay for them through one monthly bill.

“CES 2023: Voteer announces ‘seamless’ integration with Microsoft Teams” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Voteer announced at CES 2023 that its all-in-one voting platform now sports seamless integration with Microsoft Teams. The new features allow MS Teams users to, for the first time, vote directly in team channels and during live videos. “Voteer promotes the power of online voting to improve governance and ESG,” said David Setrouk, Voteer’s founder and CEO. “By embedding Voteer into Microsoft Teams, we simplify the vote and engage the users. Easy-to-use integration boost participation for frictionless in-person, digital or hybrid online voting.”

