Gus Bilirakis becomes 10th Florida congressional delegation member backing Donald Trump

Half of the Republicans representing Florida in the U.S. House have now endorsed Donald Trump for President.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis is throwing his support to the former President’s comeback bid for the White House.

“During his time in office, President Trump enacted policies that spurred economic growth, protected our national security, and improved the lives of millions of Americans,” Bilirakis said.

“As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of working with President Trump on several initiatives that directly benefited the people of Florida’s 12th congressional district. President Trump is the right leader to seize this moment by building upon past accomplishments, reversing the disastrous policies of the (Joe) Biden administration, and restoring America’s standing in the world.”

The Palm Harbor Republican is the 10th member of Florida’s congressional delegation to support Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a presidential bid within weeks.

Of note, Bilirakis for years represented the Dunedin community where DeSantis grew up. DeSantis’ parents still live in Bilirakis’ district, or rather they did before a congressional map drawn by DeSantis staff forced the lines for Bilirakis’ district north of the Pinellas County community he or his father have represented for decades.

He offered kind words to all candidates considering a run.

“Our nation is at a crossroads, and we need a leader who will put America first and ensure our country remains strong and prosperous,” Bilirakis said. “The robust field of Republican leaders is reflective of our diversity and strength.”

He also alluded to DeSantis’ likely bid

“I am fortunate to call several candidates (and potential candidates) friends and colleagues whose proven track record of leadership I deeply admire and respect,” he said.

“The State of Florida, alone, boasts two trailblazers of unabashed, bold leadership whose achievements in governance during challenging times are to be commended. President Trump has a proven track record of delivering results for the American people at the federal level, and I am proud to support him in his 2024 campaign.”

Bilirakis made his announced not long before Trump is expected to host a reception at Mar-a-Lago for Florida members of the delegation supporting his campaign.

That list now includes Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz.